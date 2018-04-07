Trending

Roglic wins Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco

Mas holds off Landa to win on the final climb to Arrate

Image 1 of 46

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins the final stage at Pais Vasco

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins the final stage at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto Soudal)

Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finishes

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finishes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Mikel Landa (Movistar) crosses the line

Mikel Landa (Movistar) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Gregor Mühlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe puts Primoz Roglic under pressure

Gregor Mühlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe puts Primoz Roglic under pressure
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Robert Kiserlovski (Katusha-Alpecin)

Robert Kiserlovski (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

30th place for Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale)

30th place for Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Mikel Landa (Movistar)

Mikel Landa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Race leader Primoz Roglic rolling to sign on

Race leader Primoz Roglic rolling to sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

Steve Cummings was all rugged up at the start of the stage

Steve Cummings was all rugged up at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Enric Mas in wet weather gear to start the stage

Enric Mas in wet weather gear to start the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Willie Smit of Katusha-Alpecin had plenty of info on his stem and bars today

Willie Smit of Katusha-Alpecin had plenty of info on his stem and bars today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Mikel Landa (Movistar)

Mikel Landa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) had a fall in the stage

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) had a fall in the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

Jesper Hansen (Astana)

Jesper Hansen (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

Enric Mas making his stage winning move

Enric Mas making his stage winning move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

David de la Cruz (Team Sky)

David de la Cruz (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

Carlos Verona enjoying the podium time

Carlos Verona enjoying the podium time
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

Carlos Verona won the mountains classification

Carlos Verona won the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

The final overall podium at Pais Vasco

The final overall podium at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Enric Mas also took back the young rider classification

Enric Mas also took back the young rider classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team) rides to fourth place

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team) rides to fourth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

David Lopez riding through the crowds

David Lopez riding through the crowds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the podium

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins the final stage at Pais Vasco

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins the final stage at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL Jumbo) wins overall title at Pais Vasco

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL Jumbo) wins overall title at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL Jumbo) crosses the stage 6 finish line in 9th but wins overall title at Pais Vasco

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL Jumbo) crosses the stage 6 finish line in 9th but wins overall title at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL Jumbo) crashes in final stage at Pais Vasco, but comes back to win title

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL Jumbo) crashes in final stage at Pais Vasco, but comes back to win title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL Jumbo) wins overall title at Pais Vasco, the final podium

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL Jumbo) wins overall title at Pais Vasco, the final podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins the final stage at Pais Vasco

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins the final stage at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins the final stage at Pais Vasco

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins the final stage at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Remi Cavagna of France and Team Quick-Step Floors at Pais Vasco

Remi Cavagna of France and Team Quick-Step Floors at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) attacks the breakaway on the final climb to Arrate at Pais Vasco

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) attacks the breakaway on the final climb to Arrate at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

LottoNL Jumbos' Primoz Roglic chases at Pais Vasco

LottoNL Jumbos' Primoz Roglic chases at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

LottoNL Jumbo and Primoz Roglic chase at Pais Vasco

LottoNL Jumbo and Primoz Roglic chase at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

The day's breakaway at Pais Vasco stage 6 finale

The day's breakaway at Pais Vasco stage 6 finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

The day's breakaway at Pais Vasco stage 6 finale

The day's breakaway at Pais Vasco stage 6 finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Bora Hansgrohe stage 6 Pais Vasco

Bora Hansgrohe stage 6 Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) attacks to win stage 6 at Pais Vasco

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) attacks to win stage 6 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

Carlos Verona on the move

Carlos Verona on the move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 6 at Pais Vasco

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 6 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Enric Mas (Quick-Step-Floors) survived from the early break to win the final stage at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, while Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) returned from a crash, and held off an onslaught from Movistar to seal the overall win.

Mas took his first professional WorldTour win in impressive fashion, leaving his early breakaway companions on the slopes of the final climb, and soloing away to the win. The young Spaniard held off a large charge from Mikel Landa (Movistar), who was threatening to overturn Roglic's healthy but not impregnable race lead.

In the end, Landa was forced to settle for second on the stage, and second overall, with Roglic winning by 1:09. Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) completed the podium.

The 122.2km stage consisted of eight categorised climbs, and set off at breakneck speed. Roglic, who came into the day with a 1:57 lead over his nearest rival, Landa, suffered the worst possible start with a fall inside the opening five kilometres. A frantic chase ensued with the LottoNL rider shedding all of his teammates on the first two climbs as he tried to regain contact.

When the speed finally settled, and Roglic made contact, a group of 13 riders jumped clear with KOM contender Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) followed by teammate Lucas Hamilton, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky), David Lopez (Sky), Jesper Hansen (Astana), Gregor Mülhberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Carlos Betancur (Movistar), Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Jose Herrada (Cofidis), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha Alpecin).

The break established a lead of over three minutes with Trek-Segafredo setting the pace. The American team were looking to move Bauke Mollema up the standings, and were given encouragement when fourth placed Julian Alaphillpe began to crack mid-way through the stage.

With three climbs remaining, and Trek still working, the race hit the slopes of the Izua. Landa was the first GC rider to put Rolgic under pressure but the race leader responding automatically, showing that his earlier fall had not harmed him.

At this point a number of the break began to fall back, and as the rain began to fall Movistar began to take control. Roglic, who was without a teammate, was going up against five Movistar riders.

Nairo Quintana put in a huge attack, but once more Roglic rose from the saddle, taking Landa with him. The move was soon caught and on the lower slops of the final climb, Mas, Verona, De Gendt and Mülhberger were all that remained from the break.

Mas and Mülhberger briefly went clear, but it was Mas who made the telling move with 5km to go. The young Spaniard only had a lead of 25 seconds for much of the final climb, and when Landa and Quintana broke away from Roglic with around 4km to go, it looked as though Movistar would decide the stage, and possibly the overall.

However both Mas and Roglic rode their own but very different races. The young Quick-Step rider held a late charge from Landa at bay, while despite losing almost a minute with 2km to go, Roglic fought back to seal his first stage race win of the 2018 season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3:17:22
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:35
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:42
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:51
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:59
8Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:06
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:01:32
13Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:50
14Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:49
15Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:50
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
17Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:30
20Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:37
21Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:11
22Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:24
23Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:04:07
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:53
26Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:04:57
27Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:05:01
28Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:11
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:23
30Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:25
32Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
35Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:54
36Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:56
37David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
38Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
39Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:27
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:33
41Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:06:44
42Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
43Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
45Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:07:20
46Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
47Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:25
48Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:31
49Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:53
51Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
52Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:55
53Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
54Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
55Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
56Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
57Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:08:02
58Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:08
59Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:08:10
60Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
61Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:11
62Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:02
63Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:20
64Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:22
65Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
66Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
67Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
69Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
70Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:09:27
71Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:10:25
72Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH0:10:32
73Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:12
74Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:16
75Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:11:22
76Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:38
77Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:41
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:51
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:29
80Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
81Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:16:32
82Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:17:41
83Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:43
84Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
85Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:17:52
86Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
87Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:56
90Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
91Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:18:36
94Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:18:40
95Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:55
96Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
97Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:46
98Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:28
99Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:24:11
DNSCyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSNelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNSRudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNSHugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNSMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
DNSRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFPierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFSimon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFJay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFSergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFLuis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFBenoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFRomain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFJames Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFAmanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
DNFLachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFRigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFBrendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFEnrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFSepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFPaul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFNeilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFFloris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFJonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
DNFMichael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNFChad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
DNFLaurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMichael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNFRúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
DNFToms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
DNFPeter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Mountain 1 - Trabakua
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott3pts

Mountain 2 - Gontzagarigana
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott3pts

Mountain 3 - Bizkaiko Begiratokia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott3pts

Mountain 4 - Muniketa Gane
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott3pts

Mountain 5 - Elgeta
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott3pts

Mountain 6 - Izua
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott3pts

Mountain 7 - Urkaregi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott3pts

Mountain 8 - Usartza
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors10pts

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe9:55:17
2Movistar Team0:00:32
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:08
4Team Sky0:08:24
5Lotto Soudal0:08:34

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo20:53:47
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:42
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:14
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:17
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:03:29
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:03:50
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:14
9David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:04:15
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:30
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:34
12Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:06:29
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:08
14Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:40
15Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:29
16Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:21
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:50
18Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:55
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:07
20Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:12
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:03
22Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:14:12
23Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:14:33
24Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:14:35
25Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:43
26Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:15:21
27Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:15:30
28Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:05
29Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:22
30Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:25
31Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:17:24
32Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:17:51
33Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:45
34Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:18:46
35Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:19:45
36Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20:12
37Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:21:58
38Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:14
39José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:24
40Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:36
41Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:24:44
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:38
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:17
44Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:20
45Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:32
46Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:48
47Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:29:02
48Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:28
49Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:23
50Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:30:33
51Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:38
52Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:10
53Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:31:35
54Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:32:20
55Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:37
56Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:32:42
57Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:32:46
58Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:48
59Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:42
60Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:35:01
61Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:35:13
62Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:30
63Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:42
64Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:36:44
65Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:37:17
66Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:33
67Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:37:43
68Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:38:01
69Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:38:18
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:01
71Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:39:32
72David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:40:18
73Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:41:47
74Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:19
75Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:43:42
76Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:47:12
77Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:47:28
78Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:48:20
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:48:58
80Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:49:48
81Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:50:23
82Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH0:50:32
83Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:51:20
84Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH0:51:21
85Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:51:35
86Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:55:14
87Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:55:22
88Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:56:33
89Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:27
90Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:40
91Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:59:49
92Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin1:00:48
93Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:02:49
94Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:04:32
95Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida1:04:46
96Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:05:00
97Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:07:04
98Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:15:59
99Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:16:14

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo92pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors68
3Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors48
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team46
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team43
6Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida38
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe31
8Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida30
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky28
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe27
11Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team27
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
13Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe26
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team20
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky20
16Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates20
17Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team20
18Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott19
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb19
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
21Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17
22Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky16
23Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
24Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott14
25Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky14
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
28Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
29Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
30Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
31Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb11
32Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida9
33Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
34Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH8
35Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
36Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates7
37Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
38Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo6
39Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
40Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH5
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
42David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky3
43Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
44Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
45Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott3
46Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo3
47Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2
48José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
49Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
50Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
51Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin1
52Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1
53Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team1
54Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott55pts
2Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida34
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors19
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team18
6Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
7David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky11
8Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo8
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors7
12Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
13Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
15Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data5
16Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo5
17Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott5
18Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
19Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH4
20Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
21Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
22Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
24Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data3
25Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team3
26Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky2
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team1
28Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky1
29Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1
30José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors20:57:16
2Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:52
3Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:26
4Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:14
5Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:16
6Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:15:17
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:19
8Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:41
9Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:29:08
10Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:29:17
11Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:31:32
12Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:31:44
13Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:13
14Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:33:15
15Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:33:48
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:34:32
17Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:39:50
18Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:44:51
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:46:19
20Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:46:54
21Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:59:20
22Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:01:03
23Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:31
24Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:12:30

Basque Cyclist Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team20:54:56
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:33
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:05
4Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:13:03
5Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:34
6Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:12
7Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:15
8Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:42
9Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:23:35
10Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:01
11Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:24
12David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:39:09
13Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:47:11
14Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH0:49:23
15Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH0:50:12
16Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:58:40
17Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:01:40
18Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:05:55

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team62:57:52
2Bahrain-Merida0:04:01
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:37
4Astana Pro Team0:11:23
5Quick-Step Floors0:11:25

