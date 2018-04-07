Roglic wins Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco
Mas holds off Landa to win on the final climb to Arrate
Stage 6: Eibar - Arrate
Enric Mas (Quick-Step-Floors) survived from the early break to win the final stage at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, while Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) returned from a crash, and held off an onslaught from Movistar to seal the overall win.
Mas took his first professional WorldTour win in impressive fashion, leaving his early breakaway companions on the slopes of the final climb, and soloing away to the win. The young Spaniard held off a large charge from Mikel Landa (Movistar), who was threatening to overturn Roglic's healthy but not impregnable race lead.
In the end, Landa was forced to settle for second on the stage, and second overall, with Roglic winning by 1:09. Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) completed the podium.
The 122.2km stage consisted of eight categorised climbs, and set off at breakneck speed. Roglic, who came into the day with a 1:57 lead over his nearest rival, Landa, suffered the worst possible start with a fall inside the opening five kilometres. A frantic chase ensued with the LottoNL rider shedding all of his teammates on the first two climbs as he tried to regain contact.
When the speed finally settled, and Roglic made contact, a group of 13 riders jumped clear with KOM contender Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) followed by teammate Lucas Hamilton, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky), David Lopez (Sky), Jesper Hansen (Astana), Gregor Mülhberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Carlos Betancur (Movistar), Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Jose Herrada (Cofidis), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha Alpecin).
The break established a lead of over three minutes with Trek-Segafredo setting the pace. The American team were looking to move Bauke Mollema up the standings, and were given encouragement when fourth placed Julian Alaphillpe began to crack mid-way through the stage.
With three climbs remaining, and Trek still working, the race hit the slopes of the Izua. Landa was the first GC rider to put Rolgic under pressure but the race leader responding automatically, showing that his earlier fall had not harmed him.
At this point a number of the break began to fall back, and as the rain began to fall Movistar began to take control. Roglic, who was without a teammate, was going up against five Movistar riders.
Nairo Quintana put in a huge attack, but once more Roglic rose from the saddle, taking Landa with him. The move was soon caught and on the lower slops of the final climb, Mas, Verona, De Gendt and Mülhberger were all that remained from the break.
Mas and Mülhberger briefly went clear, but it was Mas who made the telling move with 5km to go. The young Spaniard only had a lead of 25 seconds for much of the final climb, and when Landa and Quintana broke away from Roglic with around 4km to go, it looked as though Movistar would decide the stage, and possibly the overall.
However both Mas and Roglic rode their own but very different races. The young Quick-Step rider held a late charge from Landa at bay, while despite losing almost a minute with 2km to go, Roglic fought back to seal his first stage race win of the 2018 season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3:17:22
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:35
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:51
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:59
|8
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:06
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:32
|13
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:50
|14
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:49
|15
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:50
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:30
|20
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:37
|21
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:11
|22
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:24
|23
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:07
|25
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:53
|26
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:57
|27
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:01
|28
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:11
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:23
|30
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:25
|32
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:54
|36
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:05:56
|37
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|38
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|39
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:27
|40
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:33
|41
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:44
|42
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:07:20
|46
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:25
|48
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:31
|49
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:53
|51
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|52
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:55
|53
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|54
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|56
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:08:02
|58
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:08
|59
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:10
|60
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|61
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:11
|62
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:02
|63
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:20
|64
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:22
|65
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|66
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|67
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|68
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|70
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:27
|71
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:25
|72
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:10:32
|73
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:12
|74
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:16
|75
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:22
|76
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:38
|77
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:41
|78
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:51
|79
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:29
|80
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:16:32
|82
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:17:41
|83
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:43
|84
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|85
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:52
|86
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|87
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:56
|90
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|91
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:36
|94
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:40
|95
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:55
|96
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:46
|98
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:28
|99
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:24:11
|DNS
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNS
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNS
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNS
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|DNS
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|9:55:17
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:08
|4
|Team Sky
|0:08:24
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20:53:47
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:42
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:14
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:17
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:29
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:50
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:14
|9
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:15
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:30
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:34
|12
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:29
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:08
|14
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:40
|15
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:29
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:21
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:50
|18
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:55
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:07
|20
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:12
|21
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:03
|22
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:14:12
|23
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:33
|24
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:35
|25
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:43
|26
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:21
|27
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:15:30
|28
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:05
|29
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:22
|30
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:25
|31
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:17:24
|32
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:17:51
|33
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:45
|34
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:18:46
|35
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:45
|36
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:12
|37
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:58
|38
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:14
|39
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:24
|40
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:36
|41
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:44
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:38
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:17
|44
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:20
|45
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:32
|46
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:48
|47
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:02
|48
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:28
|49
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:23
|50
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:33
|51
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:38
|52
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:10
|53
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:31:35
|54
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:32:20
|55
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:37
|56
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:32:42
|57
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:32:46
|58
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:48
|59
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:42
|60
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:35:01
|61
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35:13
|62
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:30
|63
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:42
|64
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:44
|65
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:37:17
|66
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:33
|67
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:43
|68
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:38:01
|69
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:38:18
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:01
|71
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:39:32
|72
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:40:18
|73
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:47
|74
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:19
|75
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:43:42
|76
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:47:12
|77
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:47:28
|78
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:48:20
|79
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:58
|80
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:49:48
|81
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:23
|82
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:50:32
|83
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:51:20
|84
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:51:21
|85
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:51:35
|86
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:55:14
|87
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:22
|88
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:56:33
|89
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:57:27
|90
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:57:40
|91
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:59:49
|92
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:00:48
|93
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:02:49
|94
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:04:32
|95
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:04:46
|96
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:05:00
|97
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:07:04
|98
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:15:59
|99
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:16:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|43
|6
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|28
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|11
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|27
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|13
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|20
|16
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|17
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|20
|18
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|19
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|21
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|22
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|16
|23
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|24
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|14
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|28
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|29
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|30
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|31
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|11
|32
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|33
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|34
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|8
|35
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|36
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|37
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|38
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|39
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|40
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|5
|41
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|42
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|43
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|44
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|45
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|46
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|47
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|48
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|49
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|50
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|51
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|52
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|53
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|54
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|55
|pts
|2
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|6
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|7
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|11
|8
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|10
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|12
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|13
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|15
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|16
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|17
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|18
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|19
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|20
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|21
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|22
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|24
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|3
|25
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|26
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|27
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|28
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|29
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|30
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|20:57:16
|2
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:52
|3
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:26
|4
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:14
|5
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:16
|6
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:15:17
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:19
|8
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:41
|9
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:29:08
|10
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:29:17
|11
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:32
|12
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:31:44
|13
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:13
|14
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:15
|15
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:33:48
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:34:32
|17
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:39:50
|18
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:44:51
|19
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:46:19
|20
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:46:54
|21
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:59:20
|22
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:01:03
|23
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:31
|24
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:12:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|20:54:56
|2
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:33
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|4
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:13:03
|5
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:34
|6
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:12
|7
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:15
|8
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:42
|9
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:35
|10
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:01
|11
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:24
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:39:09
|13
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:47:11
|14
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:49:23
|15
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:50:12
|16
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:58:40
|17
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:01:40
|18
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:05:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|62:57:52
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:01
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:37
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:23
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:25
