Enric Mas (Quick-Step-Floors) survived from the early break to win the final stage at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, while Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) returned from a crash, and held off an onslaught from Movistar to seal the overall win.

Mas took his first professional WorldTour win in impressive fashion, leaving his early breakaway companions on the slopes of the final climb, and soloing away to the win. The young Spaniard held off a large charge from Mikel Landa (Movistar), who was threatening to overturn Roglic's healthy but not impregnable race lead.

In the end, Landa was forced to settle for second on the stage, and second overall, with Roglic winning by 1:09. Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) completed the podium.

The 122.2km stage consisted of eight categorised climbs, and set off at breakneck speed. Roglic, who came into the day with a 1:57 lead over his nearest rival, Landa, suffered the worst possible start with a fall inside the opening five kilometres. A frantic chase ensued with the LottoNL rider shedding all of his teammates on the first two climbs as he tried to regain contact.

When the speed finally settled, and Roglic made contact, a group of 13 riders jumped clear with KOM contender Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) followed by teammate Lucas Hamilton, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky), David Lopez (Sky), Jesper Hansen (Astana), Gregor Mülhberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Carlos Betancur (Movistar), Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Jose Herrada (Cofidis), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha Alpecin).

The break established a lead of over three minutes with Trek-Segafredo setting the pace. The American team were looking to move Bauke Mollema up the standings, and were given encouragement when fourth placed Julian Alaphillpe began to crack mid-way through the stage.

With three climbs remaining, and Trek still working, the race hit the slopes of the Izua. Landa was the first GC rider to put Rolgic under pressure but the race leader responding automatically, showing that his earlier fall had not harmed him.

At this point a number of the break began to fall back, and as the rain began to fall Movistar began to take control. Roglic, who was without a teammate, was going up against five Movistar riders.

Nairo Quintana put in a huge attack, but once more Roglic rose from the saddle, taking Landa with him. The move was soon caught and on the lower slops of the final climb, Mas, Verona, De Gendt and Mülhberger were all that remained from the break.

Mas and Mülhberger briefly went clear, but it was Mas who made the telling move with 5km to go. The young Spaniard only had a lead of 25 seconds for much of the final climb, and when Landa and Quintana broke away from Roglic with around 4km to go, it looked as though Movistar would decide the stage, and possibly the overall.

However both Mas and Roglic rode their own but very different races. The young Quick-Step rider held a late charge from Landa at bay, while despite losing almost a minute with 2km to go, Roglic fought back to seal his first stage race win of the 2018 season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3:17:22 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:35 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:42 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:51 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:59 8 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:06 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:32 13 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:50 14 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:49 15 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:50 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 17 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:30 20 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:37 21 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:11 22 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:24 23 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:07 25 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:53 26 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:57 27 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:01 28 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:11 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:23 30 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:25 32 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:54 36 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:05:56 37 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 38 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 39 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:27 40 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:33 41 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:44 42 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 43 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 45 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:07:20 46 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 47 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:25 48 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:31 49 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:53 51 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 52 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:55 53 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 54 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 56 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:08:02 58 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:08 59 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:10 60 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 61 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:11 62 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:02 63 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:20 64 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:22 65 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 66 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 67 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 68 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 70 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:27 71 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:25 72 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 0:10:32 73 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:12 74 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:16 75 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:22 76 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:38 77 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:41 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:51 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:29 80 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 81 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:16:32 82 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:17:41 83 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:43 84 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 85 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:52 86 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 87 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:56 90 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 91 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 92 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:36 94 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:40 95 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:55 96 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:46 98 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:22:28 99 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:24:11 DNS Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNS Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNS Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNS Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky DNS Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team DNF Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott DNF James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors DNF Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data DNF Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data DNF Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky DNF Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb DNF Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb DNF Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb DNF Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo DNF Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo DNF Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo DNF Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo DNF Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Mountain 1 - Trabakua # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 3 pts

Mountain 2 - Gontzagarigana # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 3 pts

Mountain 3 - Bizkaiko Begiratokia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 3 pts

Mountain 4 - Muniketa Gane # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 3 pts

Mountain 5 - Elgeta # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 3 pts

Mountain 6 - Izua # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 3 pts

Mountain 7 - Urkaregi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 3 pts

Mountain 8 - Usartza # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 9:55:17 2 Movistar Team 0:00:32 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:08 4 Team Sky 0:08:24 5 Lotto Soudal 0:08:34

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 20:53:47 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:09 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:42 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:14 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:17 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:29 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:50 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:14 9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:15 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:30 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:34 12 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:29 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:08 14 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:40 15 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:29 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:21 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:50 18 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:55 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:07 20 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:12 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:03 22 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:14:12 23 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:33 24 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:35 25 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:43 26 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:15:21 27 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:15:30 28 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:05 29 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:22 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:25 31 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:17:24 32 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:17:51 33 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:45 34 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:18:46 35 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:45 36 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:20:12 37 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:58 38 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:14 39 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:24 40 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:36 41 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:44 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:38 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:17 44 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:20 45 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:32 46 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:48 47 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:02 48 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:28 49 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:23 50 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:33 51 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:38 52 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:10 53 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:31:35 54 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:32:20 55 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:37 56 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:32:42 57 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:32:46 58 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:48 59 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:42 60 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:01 61 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:35:13 62 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:30 63 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:42 64 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:44 65 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:37:17 66 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:33 67 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:37:43 68 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:38:01 69 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:38:18 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:01 71 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:39:32 72 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:40:18 73 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:47 74 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:19 75 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:43:42 76 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:47:12 77 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:47:28 78 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:48:20 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:58 80 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:49:48 81 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:23 82 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 0:50:32 83 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:51:20 84 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 0:51:21 85 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:51:35 86 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:55:14 87 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:55:22 88 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:56:33 89 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:57:27 90 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:57:40 91 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:59:49 92 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:00:48 93 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:02:49 94 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:04:32 95 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:04:46 96 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:05:00 97 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:07:04 98 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:15:59 99 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:16:14

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 92 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 68 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 48 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 46 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 43 6 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 38 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 30 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 28 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 11 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 13 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 20 16 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 20 17 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 20 18 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 19 19 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 21 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 22 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 16 23 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 24 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 14 25 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 14 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 28 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 29 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 30 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 31 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 11 32 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 9 33 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 34 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 8 35 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 36 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 7 37 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 38 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 39 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 40 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 5 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 42 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 3 43 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 44 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 45 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 3 46 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 3 47 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2 48 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 49 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 50 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 51 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1 52 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1 53 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 54 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 55 pts 2 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 34 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 19 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 18 6 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 7 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 11 8 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 7 12 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 13 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 15 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 5 16 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 5 17 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 5 18 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 19 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 4 20 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 21 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 22 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 24 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 3 25 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 3 26 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 2 27 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 28 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 1 29 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 30 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 20:57:16 2 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:52 3 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:26 4 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:14 5 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:16 6 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:15:17 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:19 8 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:41 9 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:08 10 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:29:17 11 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:32 12 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:44 13 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:13 14 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:15 15 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:33:48 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:34:32 17 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:39:50 18 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:51 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:46:19 20 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:46:54 21 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:59:20 22 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:01:03 23 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:31 24 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:12:30

Basque Cyclist Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 20:54:56 2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:33 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:05 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:13:03 5 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:34 6 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:12 7 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:15 8 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:42 9 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:35 10 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:01 11 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:24 12 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:39:09 13 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:47:11 14 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 0:49:23 15 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 0:50:12 16 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:58:40 17 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:01:40 18 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:05:55