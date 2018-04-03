Trending

País Vasco: Alaphilippe wins again in Bermeo

Quick-Step rider extends lead over Roglic

Image 1 of 42

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 42

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal)

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 42

Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) checking on his rivals

Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) checking on his rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 42

Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto Soudal)

Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 42

Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Drapac)

Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 42

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 42

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 42

Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 42

David Lopez (Team Sky)

David Lopez (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 42

Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 42

Ruben Guerreiro (Trek – Segafredo) in the break

Ruben Guerreiro (Trek – Segafredo) in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 42

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 42

Former world champion Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)

Former world champion Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 42

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Eduard Prades Reverter (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) cross the line ahead of Pello Bilbao (Astana)

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Eduard Prades Reverter (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) cross the line ahead of Pello Bilbao (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 42

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 42

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 42

Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 42

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Drapac)

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 42

Ecuadorian champion Jhonatan Narvaez of Quick-Step Floors

Ecuadorian champion Jhonatan Narvaez of Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 42

Pieter Serry leads a group over the line one minute down on Alaphilippe

Pieter Serry leads a group over the line one minute down on Alaphilippe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 42

Robert Kiserlovski (Katusha-Alpecin)

Robert Kiserlovski (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 42

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 42

Michael Woods (EF-Drapac)

Michael Woods (EF-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 42

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 42

Mikel Landa (Movistar)

Mikel Landa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 42

Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) leads the mountains classification

Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 42

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) in the points jersey

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 42

Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 42

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates another stage win

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates another stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 42

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 42

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 42

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 42

Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski and Tao Geoghegan Hart

Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski and Tao Geoghegan Hart
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 42

David Lopez (Team Sky) in the escape group

David Lopez (Team Sky) in the escape group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 42

Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the breakaway

Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 42

Damiano Caruso (BMC) at the head of the breakaway

Damiano Caruso (BMC) at the head of the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 42

Green jersey holder Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Green jersey holder Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 42

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 42

Damiano Caruso (BMC)

Damiano Caruso (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 42

Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott)

Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 42

David Lopez (Team Sky) in the escape group

David Lopez (Team Sky) in the escape group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) secured back-to-back stage wins at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco with another victory over Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) on stage 2.

The Frenchman broke away on the final climb with Roglic, Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), and after a technical descent it was Roglic who once again led out with a few hundred meters to go. In a repeat of stage 1 Alaphilippe had too much power for the LottoNL-Jumbo rider and extended his overall lead in the race to eight seconds with the stage win time bonus.

Izagirre finished third from the group with Landa fourth. Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) came home in fifth with a group of GC contenders. After two stages, Izagirre has moved up to third overall, 39 seconds off Alaphilippe’s lead.

The race boiled down to the final climb of San Pelaio. With pitches extended to 18 per cent and 3.4km of climbing, it provided the perfect launch pad for a number of attacks. At the base of the climb the remnants of the early break were caught before Michael Matthews (Sunweb) jumped clear.

The Australian has struggled for form this year but he sailed clear on the steepest sections of the climb as the peloton began to disintegrate. Despite a quick capture, Matthews accelerated again before Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) put a stop to his aggression.

The stage barely had a meter of flat terrain and the early break had taken 70km racing before establishing itself. When it finally cleared the bunch, it contained a high-calibre batch of riders, with Alexis Vuillermnoz (AG2R La Mondiale), Alessandro De Marchi and Damiano Caruso (BMC), Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Tao Geoghegan Hart and David Lopez (Sky), Tsgabu Grmay and Ruben Guerreiro (Trek – Segafredo), Michael Woods (EF – Drapac), Carlos Verona (Mitchelton – Scott) and Mark Padun (Bahrain – Merida) making an 11-strong move.

The peloton, clearly wary of the power up the road, made sure that the gap never exceeded two minutes, with Quick-Step, Movistar and LottoNL-Jumbo particularly attentive.

With 25km to go the gap to the break was down to just a minute. Verona was the first to break rank from the leaders before Lopez soloed away with 16km remaining. The Spaniard was the last man standing by the time the bunch hit the lower slopes of the final climb.

Once Mas had caught Matthews for the second time the Spaniard put in his own attack. The effects were devastating, with Movistar the only team able to muster a chase. When Mas was finally reeled in, Alaphilippe put in a violent attack of his own with 7.7km to go. Roglic, sitting second overall, took over the responsibility of chasing and when he eventually caught the Frenchman he responded with his own attack.

This was to be the key move, with only Alaphilippe, Landa and Izagirre able to respond. Quintana, Mollema, Uran and the rest were all left trailing.

On the twisty descent, the four leaders extended their advantage, and with two corners and 300m, to go Roglic hit the front. The LottoNL rider was still smarting from his defeat from 24 hours ago, and he churned a huge gear towards the line with Alaphilippe tucked in his slipstream. The Frenchman left it late, but once again had enough speed to take the win and extend his lead. Quick-Step's run continues.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4:11:37
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:25
6Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
7Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
15Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
18Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
19Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
21Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
22Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:05
23Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
28Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:01:11
30Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
32Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
33Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:32
34Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:35
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:38
36Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
37Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
38Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
39Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
40Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:01:41
41Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
43Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
44Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
45Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:45
46Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
47Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
48Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
49Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:54
50Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:03
51Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:10
52Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
53Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
54Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:13
55Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
56Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:25
57Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:03
58Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
60Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
62Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
63Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
64Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:04
65Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
66Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
67Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
68Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
70Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
71Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
72Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
73Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
75Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
76Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
77Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
78Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:12
79Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
81Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
82Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
83Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:59
84David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:05:51
85José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
86Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
87Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
88Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:56
89Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:58
90Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
91Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
92Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
93Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
94Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
95Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
97Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
100Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
102Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
103Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
104Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
105Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:18
106Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:32
107Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:06:56
108Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:07:23
109Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
110Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
113Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
115Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
116Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:32
117Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:12
118Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
119Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
120Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
121James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
122Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
123Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
124Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
125Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
126Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
128Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
129Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
130Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
131Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:01
132Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
133Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
134Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
135Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
136Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
137Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
138Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:16
139Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:37
140Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:10:02
141Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:06
142Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:10:08
143Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:35
144Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
145Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:10:44
147Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:45
148Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:53
149Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
150Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
151Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
152Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Kortezubi, km. 79
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1

Sprint 2 - Bakio, km. 156
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky3pts
2Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2
3José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors25pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo20
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida16
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe12
6Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias10
7Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
9Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors7
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky3
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
15Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Natxitua, km. 61,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky3pts
2Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo2
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Alkima-Sollube, km. 100,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida10pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott6
4Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
5Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo2
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Jata, km. 134,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky3pts
2Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida2
3Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) San Pelayo, km. 161,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6pts
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo2
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors12:36:31
2Bahrain-Merida0:00:06
3Astana Pro Team0:00:22
4Movistar Team0:00:36
5EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:41
6Euskadi Basque Country0:02:04
7Dimension Data0:02:07
8Groupama-FDJ0:02:11
9Katusha-Alpecin0:02:14
10Lotto Soudal0:02:25
11Trek-Segafredo0:02:51
12AG2R La Mondiale0:02:53
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:24
14Team Sky0:04:01
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:08
16Burgos-BH0:04:44
17UAE Team Emirates0:05:40

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors8:29:13
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:08
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:43
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
11Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
14Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:23
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:26
16Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
18Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:47
19Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
20David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
21Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:06
23Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:02:09
24Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
25Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:30
27Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:33
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
29Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:39
30Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:46
31Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:03:00
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:01
33Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:03
34Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:04
35Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:03:15
36Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:17
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:23
38Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:45
39Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:50
40Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:04
41Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:04:07
42Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:04:14
43Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:15
44Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:17
45Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:31
46Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:34
47Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:04:37
48Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:48
49Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:12
50Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:05:26
51Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:42
52Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:49
53Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:59
54Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:08
56Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:06:36
57Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:07
58Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:02
59Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
60Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
61Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:08:08
62Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:16
64Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
65Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
66Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:28
67Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:08:47
68Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:08:54
69Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:58
70Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:02
71Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
72Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:27
73Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:09:30
74Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:42
75José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:55
76Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:16
77Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
78Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:19
79Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:20
80Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:31
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:21
82Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
84Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
85Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
86Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
87Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
88Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:23
90Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
91Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:57
92Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:12:07
93Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:12
94Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:12:16
95Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
96Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:28
97Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:12:36
98Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:12:48
99David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:13:08
100Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:15
101Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
102Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
103Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
104Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
105Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:23
107Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:49
108Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:04
109Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:06
110Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:14:13
111Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:14:22
112Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
113Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
114Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
115Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:40
116Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
117Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:49
118Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:52
119James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:14:53
120Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:15:29
121Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
122Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
124Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:38
125Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:47
126Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:18
127Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
128Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:16:36
129Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
130Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
132Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH0:17:17
133Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:17:19
134Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:25
135Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
136Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:17:52
137Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:59
138Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:18:15
139Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:30
140Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:55
141Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:19:04
142Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:19
143Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:19:55
144Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:19:58
145Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:20:03
146Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:29
147Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:38
148Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:17
149Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:56
150Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
151Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
152Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors50pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo40
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida28
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe21
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors21
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team16
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
11Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
13Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
14Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
17David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky3
18Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
21David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky3
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
23Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
25José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
26Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1
27Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida12pts
2Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors7
5David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky7
6Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo6
8Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott6
9Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data5
10Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo5
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
12Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
14Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
15Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH4
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
17Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1
18Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
19Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors25:31:03
2Bahrain-Merida0:00:57
3Movistar Team0:01:54
4EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:53
5Astana Pro Team0:03:29
6Trek-Segafredo0:04:24
7Euskadi Basque Country0:04:56
8AG2R La Mondiale0:06:00
9Katusha-Alpecin0:06:10
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:32
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:28
12Lotto Soudal0:09:53
13UAE Team Emirates0:09:59
14Burgos-BH0:10:04
15Dimension Data0:10:58
16Groupama-FDJ0:12:21
17Team Sky0:13:08

Latest on Cyclingnews