País Vasco: Alaphilippe wins again in Bermeo
Quick-Step rider extends lead over Roglic
Stage 2: Zarautz - Bermeo
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) secured back-to-back stage wins at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco with another victory over Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) on stage 2.
The Frenchman broke away on the final climb with Roglic, Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), and after a technical descent it was Roglic who once again led out with a few hundred meters to go. In a repeat of stage 1 Alaphilippe had too much power for the LottoNL-Jumbo rider and extended his overall lead in the race to eight seconds with the stage win time bonus.
Izagirre finished third from the group with Landa fourth. Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) came home in fifth with a group of GC contenders. After two stages, Izagirre has moved up to third overall, 39 seconds off Alaphilippe’s lead.
The race boiled down to the final climb of San Pelaio. With pitches extended to 18 per cent and 3.4km of climbing, it provided the perfect launch pad for a number of attacks. At the base of the climb the remnants of the early break were caught before Michael Matthews (Sunweb) jumped clear.
The Australian has struggled for form this year but he sailed clear on the steepest sections of the climb as the peloton began to disintegrate. Despite a quick capture, Matthews accelerated again before Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) put a stop to his aggression.
The stage barely had a meter of flat terrain and the early break had taken 70km racing before establishing itself. When it finally cleared the bunch, it contained a high-calibre batch of riders, with Alexis Vuillermnoz (AG2R La Mondiale), Alessandro De Marchi and Damiano Caruso (BMC), Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Tao Geoghegan Hart and David Lopez (Sky), Tsgabu Grmay and Ruben Guerreiro (Trek – Segafredo), Michael Woods (EF – Drapac), Carlos Verona (Mitchelton – Scott) and Mark Padun (Bahrain – Merida) making an 11-strong move.
The peloton, clearly wary of the power up the road, made sure that the gap never exceeded two minutes, with Quick-Step, Movistar and LottoNL-Jumbo particularly attentive.
With 25km to go the gap to the break was down to just a minute. Verona was the first to break rank from the leaders before Lopez soloed away with 16km remaining. The Spaniard was the last man standing by the time the bunch hit the lower slopes of the final climb.
Once Mas had caught Matthews for the second time the Spaniard put in his own attack. The effects were devastating, with Movistar the only team able to muster a chase. When Mas was finally reeled in, Alaphilippe put in a violent attack of his own with 7.7km to go. Roglic, sitting second overall, took over the responsibility of chasing and when he eventually caught the Frenchman he responded with his own attack.
This was to be the key move, with only Alaphilippe, Landa and Izagirre able to respond. Quintana, Mollema, Uran and the rest were all left trailing.
On the twisty descent, the four leaders extended their advantage, and with two corners and 300m, to go Roglic hit the front. The LottoNL rider was still smarting from his defeat from 24 hours ago, and he churned a huge gear towards the line with Alaphilippe tucked in his slipstream. The Frenchman left it late, but once again had enough speed to take the win and extend his lead. Quick-Step's run continues.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4:11:37
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:25
|6
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|7
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|21
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|22
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:05
|23
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|25
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:11
|30
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|33
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:32
|34
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:35
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:38
|36
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|40
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:41
|41
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|45
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:45
|46
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|48
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:54
|50
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:03
|51
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:10
|52
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|53
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|54
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:13
|55
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|56
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:25
|57
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:03
|58
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|62
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|64
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:04
|65
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|68
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|71
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|72
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|76
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|78
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:12
|79
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|81
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|83
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:59
|84
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:51
|85
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|87
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:56
|89
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:58
|90
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|91
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|92
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|93
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|97
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|100
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:18
|106
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:32
|107
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:06:56
|108
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:23
|109
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|113
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|115
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:32
|117
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:12
|118
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|119
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|120
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|121
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|122
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|124
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|125
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|130
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:01
|132
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|133
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|134
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|135
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|136
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|138
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:16
|139
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:37
|140
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:10:02
|141
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:06
|142
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:08
|143
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:35
|144
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|145
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:10:44
|147
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:45
|148
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:53
|149
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|150
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|151
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|152
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|6
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|7
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|9
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|5
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|3
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|12:36:31
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:06
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|5
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:41
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:02:04
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:02:07
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:11
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:14
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:25
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:51
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:53
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:24
|14
|Team Sky
|0:04:01
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:08
|16
|Burgos-BH
|0:04:44
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|8:29:13
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:08
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:26
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|18
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:47
|19
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|20
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|21
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:06
|23
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:02:09
|24
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:27
|25
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:30
|27
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:33
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:39
|30
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:46
|31
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:00
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:01
|33
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:03
|34
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|35
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:15
|36
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:17
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:23
|38
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:45
|39
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:50
|40
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:04
|41
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:04:07
|42
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:04:14
|43
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:15
|44
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:17
|45
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:31
|46
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:34
|47
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:37
|48
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:48
|49
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:12
|50
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:26
|51
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:42
|52
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:49
|53
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:59
|54
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:08
|56
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:06:36
|57
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:07
|58
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:02
|59
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|61
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:08
|62
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:16
|64
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|65
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:28
|67
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:08:47
|68
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:08:54
|69
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:58
|70
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:02
|71
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:27
|73
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:09:30
|74
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:42
|75
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:55
|76
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:16
|77
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|78
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:19
|79
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:20
|80
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:31
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:21
|82
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|84
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|85
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|86
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|88
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:23
|90
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|91
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:57
|92
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:07
|93
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:12
|94
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:16
|95
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|96
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:28
|97
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:36
|98
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:48
|99
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:13:08
|100
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:15
|101
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|102
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|104
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:23
|107
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:49
|108
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:04
|109
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:06
|110
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:14:13
|111
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:22
|112
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|113
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|114
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:40
|116
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|117
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:49
|118
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:52
|119
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:53
|120
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:29
|121
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|122
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|124
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:38
|125
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:47
|126
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:18
|127
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|128
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:36
|129
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|130
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|132
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:17:17
|133
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:17:19
|134
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:25
|135
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|136
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:52
|137
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:59
|138
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:18:15
|139
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:30
|140
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:55
|141
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:04
|142
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:19
|143
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:55
|144
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:19:58
|145
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:20:03
|146
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:29
|147
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:38
|148
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:17
|149
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:56
|150
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|151
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|152
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|13
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|14
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|17
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|18
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|21
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|23
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|25
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|26
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|27
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|5
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|6
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|8
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|9
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|10
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|12
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|15
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|17
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|18
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|19
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|25:31:03
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:57
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|4
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:53
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:29
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:24
|7
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:04:56
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:00
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:10
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:32
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:28
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:53
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:59
|14
|Burgos-BH
|0:10:04
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:10:58
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:21
|17
|Team Sky
|0:13:08
