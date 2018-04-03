Image 1 of 42 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 42 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 42 Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) checking on his rivals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 42 Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 42 Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 42 Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 42 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 42 Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 42 David Lopez (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 42 Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 42 Ruben Guerreiro (Trek – Segafredo) in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 42 Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 42 Former world champion Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 42 Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Eduard Prades Reverter (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) cross the line ahead of Pello Bilbao (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 42 Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 42 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 42 Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 42 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 42 Ecuadorian champion Jhonatan Narvaez of Quick-Step Floors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 42 Pieter Serry leads a group over the line one minute down on Alaphilippe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 42 Robert Kiserlovski (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 42 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 42 Michael Woods (EF-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 42 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 42 Mikel Landa (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 42 Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 42 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 42 Race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 42 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates another stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 42 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 42 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 42 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 42 Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 42 David Lopez (Team Sky) in the escape group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 42 Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 42 Damiano Caruso (BMC) at the head of the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 42 Green jersey holder Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 42 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 42 Damiano Caruso (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 42 Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 42 David Lopez (Team Sky) in the escape group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) secured back-to-back stage wins at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco with another victory over Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) on stage 2.

The Frenchman broke away on the final climb with Roglic, Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), and after a technical descent it was Roglic who once again led out with a few hundred meters to go. In a repeat of stage 1 Alaphilippe had too much power for the LottoNL-Jumbo rider and extended his overall lead in the race to eight seconds with the stage win time bonus.

Izagirre finished third from the group with Landa fourth. Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) came home in fifth with a group of GC contenders. After two stages, Izagirre has moved up to third overall, 39 seconds off Alaphilippe’s lead.

The race boiled down to the final climb of San Pelaio. With pitches extended to 18 per cent and 3.4km of climbing, it provided the perfect launch pad for a number of attacks. At the base of the climb the remnants of the early break were caught before Michael Matthews (Sunweb) jumped clear.

The Australian has struggled for form this year but he sailed clear on the steepest sections of the climb as the peloton began to disintegrate. Despite a quick capture, Matthews accelerated again before Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) put a stop to his aggression.

The stage barely had a meter of flat terrain and the early break had taken 70km racing before establishing itself. When it finally cleared the bunch, it contained a high-calibre batch of riders, with Alexis Vuillermnoz (AG2R La Mondiale), Alessandro De Marchi and Damiano Caruso (BMC), Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Tao Geoghegan Hart and David Lopez (Sky), Tsgabu Grmay and Ruben Guerreiro (Trek – Segafredo), Michael Woods (EF – Drapac), Carlos Verona (Mitchelton – Scott) and Mark Padun (Bahrain – Merida) making an 11-strong move.

The peloton, clearly wary of the power up the road, made sure that the gap never exceeded two minutes, with Quick-Step, Movistar and LottoNL-Jumbo particularly attentive.

With 25km to go the gap to the break was down to just a minute. Verona was the first to break rank from the leaders before Lopez soloed away with 16km remaining. The Spaniard was the last man standing by the time the bunch hit the lower slopes of the final climb.

Once Mas had caught Matthews for the second time the Spaniard put in his own attack. The effects were devastating, with Movistar the only team able to muster a chase. When Mas was finally reeled in, Alaphilippe put in a violent attack of his own with 7.7km to go. Roglic, sitting second overall, took over the responsibility of chasing and when he eventually caught the Frenchman he responded with his own attack.

This was to be the key move, with only Alaphilippe, Landa and Izagirre able to respond. Quintana, Mollema, Uran and the rest were all left trailing.

On the twisty descent, the four leaders extended their advantage, and with two corners and 300m, to go Roglic hit the front. The LottoNL rider was still smarting from his defeat from 24 hours ago, and he churned a huge gear towards the line with Alaphilippe tucked in his slipstream. The Frenchman left it late, but once again had enough speed to take the win and extend his lead. Quick-Step's run continues.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4:11:37 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:25 6 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 21 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 22 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:05 23 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 25 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:11 30 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 33 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:32 34 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:35 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:38 36 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 37 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 39 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 40 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:41 41 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 43 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 44 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 45 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:45 46 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 47 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 48 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:54 50 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:03 51 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:10 52 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 53 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 54 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:13 55 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 56 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:25 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:03 58 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 62 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 63 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:04 65 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 66 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 67 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 68 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 71 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 72 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 76 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 77 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 78 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:12 79 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 81 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 82 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 83 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:59 84 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:51 85 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 87 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:56 89 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:58 90 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 91 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 92 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 93 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 94 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 95 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 97 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 100 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 103 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 104 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 105 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:18 106 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:32 107 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:06:56 108 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:23 109 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 110 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 113 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 115 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 116 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:32 117 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:12 118 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 119 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 120 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 121 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 122 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 123 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 124 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 125 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 126 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 128 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 129 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 130 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 131 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:01 132 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 133 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 134 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 135 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 137 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 138 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:16 139 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:37 140 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:10:02 141 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:06 142 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:08 143 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:35 144 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 145 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:44 147 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:45 148 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:53 149 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 150 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 151 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 152 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Kortezubi, km. 79 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Sprint 2 - Bakio, km. 156 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2 3 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 25 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 6 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 7 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 7 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 3 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Natxitua, km. 61,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Alkima-Sollube, km. 100,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 10 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 6 4 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 5 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 2 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Jata, km. 134,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2 3 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) San Pelayo, km. 161,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 pts 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 12:36:31 2 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:06 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 4 Movistar Team 0:00:36 5 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:41 6 Euskadi Basque Country 0:02:04 7 Dimension Data 0:02:07 8 Groupama-FDJ 0:02:11 9 Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:14 10 Lotto Soudal 0:02:25 11 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:51 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:53 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:24 14 Team Sky 0:04:01 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:08 16 Burgos-BH 0:04:44 17 UAE Team Emirates 0:05:40

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 8:29:13 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:08 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:43 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:26 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 18 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:47 19 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 20 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 21 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:06 23 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:02:09 24 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:27 25 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:30 27 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:33 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:39 30 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:46 31 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:00 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:01 33 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:03 34 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:04 35 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:15 36 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:17 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:23 38 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:45 39 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:50 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:04 41 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:04:07 42 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:04:14 43 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:15 44 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:17 45 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:31 46 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:34 47 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:37 48 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:48 49 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:12 50 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:26 51 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:42 52 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:49 53 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:59 54 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:08 56 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:06:36 57 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:07 58 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:02 59 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 61 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:08:08 62 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:16 64 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 65 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 66 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:28 67 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:47 68 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:08:54 69 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:58 70 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:02 71 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:27 73 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:09:30 74 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:42 75 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:55 76 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:16 77 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 78 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:19 79 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:20 80 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:31 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:21 82 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 84 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 85 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 86 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 87 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 88 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:23 90 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 91 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:57 92 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:07 93 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:12 94 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:16 95 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 96 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:28 97 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:36 98 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:48 99 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:13:08 100 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:15 101 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 102 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 103 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 104 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 105 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:23 107 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:49 108 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:04 109 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:06 110 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:14:13 111 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:14:22 112 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 113 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 114 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:40 116 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 117 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:49 118 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:52 119 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:53 120 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:29 121 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 122 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 124 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:38 125 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:47 126 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:18 127 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 128 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:36 129 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 130 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 132 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 0:17:17 133 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:17:19 134 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:25 135 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:52 137 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:59 138 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:18:15 139 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:30 140 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:55 141 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:04 142 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:19 143 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:55 144 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:19:58 145 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:20:03 146 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:29 147 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:38 148 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:17 149 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:56 150 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 151 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 152 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 50 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 40 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 28 4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 21 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 16 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 13 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 14 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 17 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 3 18 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 21 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 3 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 23 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 25 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 26 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1 27 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12 pts 2 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 7 5 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 7 6 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 8 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 6 9 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 5 10 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 5 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 12 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 14 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 15 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 4 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 17 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1 18 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 19 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1