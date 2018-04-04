País Vasco: McCarthy wins stage 3
Alaphilippe continues in race lead
Stage 3: Bermeo - Valdegovia
Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the third stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco in Valdegovia, winning the bunch sprint ahead of neo-pro Aleksandr Ryabushenko (UAE Team Emirates) and Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky).
With the remnants of the day’s breakaway caught only 2.5km from the finish, setting up any form of organised train was tough. A number of late counter-attacks, the most prominent of which came from Alex Aranburu (Caja Rural-RCA), meant it would be a chaotic sprint.
Having been visible on the front during the run-in, Bora-Hansgrohe who were the most organised team, with Austrian Gregor Mühlberger providing the leadout that launched McCarthy to his second win of the season.
“It was a nice ride. We had our first plan to look after our GC riders but if it came to a sprint it was up to me to have a go,” McCarthy said after the finish. “The boys did a good job all day. Gregor Mühlberger did an awesome leadout. It’s his birthday today so I’m happy to pay him with a victory today.”
Meanwhile Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors) retains the race lead over second-placed Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo) ahead of Thursday’s flat 19.4km time trial in Lodosa. Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) lies third overall.
How it unfolded
It was another lumpy day at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, as it usually tends to be. Three classified climbs dotted the route, with two third category climbs at Errigoiti at 19.1km and Aretxabalgane at 34.7km followed by the second cat La Barrerilla at 91.4km.
A series of six unclassified climbs featured over the final 70km, while the two intermediate sprints came in Anuncita at 114.8km and 152.8km. With a flat finish, a sprint seemed the day’s likely conclusion.
The break of the day formed within the first 10km, with Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) getting away initially. The duo would eventually be joined by Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky), Ion Irisarri (CajaRural-RGA), Aritz Bagües (Euskadi Murias), Ben King (Dimension Data), Brendan Canty (EF Education First-Drapac), Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin).
As De Gendt scooped up the maximum 12 points over the day’s three climbs, taking the lead in the mountain classification, back in the peloton things were more relaxed with Igor Anton (Dimension Data) taking a break to stop and greet his daughter at the side of the road.
Up front the attrition started on the unclassified climbs, with the break’s latecomers the first to be dispatched with 50km remaining. Sivakov held on longer, but heading into the final 35km the original duo were out on their own with a two-minute advantage.
Sky and Sunweb were among the teams prominent at the head of the peloton as the gap eroded, and it was the British squad who turned on the heat up the unclassified climb with 25km to go.
Omar Fraile’s (Astana) attack was jumped on by Kwiatkowski and David De La Cruz (both Sky), who quickly left the Spaniard behind to commence their Duo Normand-style two-up time trial chase, making the catch with 16km to go as the rain showers hit.
De Gendt was the first of the four to drop back, satisfied with his new climber’s jersey, as Quick Step Floors and Movistar were among those working to close the gap. Kwiatkowski was next to fall backa, and within the final 3km the peloton swallowed up Juul-Jensen and De La Cruz, setting up the bunch sprint.
Sprinting into a headwind it was McCarthy who found himself in prime position after Mühlberger’s leadout, leaving his competition simply unable to come close to the Australian.
THE HOLY WEEK - Trailer from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:49:29
|2
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:04
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:10
|5
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|9
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|25
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|27
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|46
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|52
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|53
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|58
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|59
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|64
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|66
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|67
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|68
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|77
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|80
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|81
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|84
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|86
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|87
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|88
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|91
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|93
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|94
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:30
|95
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:35
|97
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|98
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|99
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|100
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|101
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|105
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:59
|106
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|107
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|108
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|109
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|110
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|111
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|115
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|118
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:07:34
|119
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|120
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|121
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|122
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|123
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|128
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|129
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|130
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:07
|131
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|132
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|133
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:09:43
|134
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|135
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|136
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|139
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|140
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:14:38
|141
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|142
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|143
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:48
|145
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|146
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|148
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|149
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|150
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:43
|151
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|pts
|2
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|5
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|8
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|8
|9
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|11
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|5
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|13
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|14
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|4
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|13:18:52
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:08
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:26
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|18
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:47
|19
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|20
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|21
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:06
|23
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:27
|24
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:30
|26
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:33
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:39
|29
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:46
|30
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:00
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:01
|32
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:03
|33
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|34
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:15
|35
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:17
|36
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:23
|37
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:45
|38
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:50
|39
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:04:14
|40
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:15
|41
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:17
|42
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:24
|43
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:31
|44
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:34
|45
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:37
|46
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:48
|47
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:12
|48
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:26
|49
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:42
|50
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:49
|51
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:59
|52
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:08
|54
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:06:32
|55
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:06:36
|56
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:07
|57
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:52
|58
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:02
|59
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|60
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:16
|61
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:28
|62
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:08:47
|63
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:58
|64
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:02
|65
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:27
|66
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:09:30
|67
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:55
|68
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:16
|69
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:20
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:41
|71
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:11:06
|72
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:15
|73
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:11:19
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:21
|75
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|77
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:23
|78
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:12
|79
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|80
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:28
|81
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:48
|82
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:13:08
|83
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:15
|84
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:23
|86
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:13:46
|87
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:22
|88
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:31
|89
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:40
|90
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:42
|91
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:49
|92
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:52
|93
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:08
|94
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:29
|95
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:38
|97
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:40
|98
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:16:12
|100
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:16:31
|101
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:47
|102
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:56
|103
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:05
|104
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:25
|105
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|106
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:55
|107
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:59
|108
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:04
|109
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:18:15
|110
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:18:45
|111
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|112
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:29
|114
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:19:42
|115
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:49
|116
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:29
|117
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:20:39
|118
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:17
|119
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:25
|120
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:45
|121
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:14
|122
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:17
|123
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:22:36
|124
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:41
|125
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:53
|126
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:56
|127
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:11
|128
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:22
|129
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:23:37
|130
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:42
|131
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|132
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:46
|133
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|134
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:53
|135
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:23:54
|136
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:55
|137
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:33
|138
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:54
|139
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:27:22
|140
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:35
|141
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:45
|142
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:28
|143
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:52
|144
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:31:47
|145
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:32:14
|146
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:57
|147
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:06
|148
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:09
|149
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:35:41
|150
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:24
|151
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|60
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|32
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|8
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|10
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|16
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|13
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|14
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|16
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|19
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|21
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|8
|22
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|23
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|24
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|25
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|26
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|5
|27
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|28
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|29
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|31
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|32
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|33
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|34
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|35
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|36
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|38
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|39
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|40
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|41
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|pts
|2
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|3
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|4
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|8
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|9
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|10
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|11
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|12
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|5
|13
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|15
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|16
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|18
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|19
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|3
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|21
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|22
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|23
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|13:19:50
|2
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:28
|3
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:29
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:35
|5
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:52
|6
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:44
|7
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:05:34
|8
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:09
|9
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:04
|10
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:00
|11
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:29
|12
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:08:32
|13
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:22
|14
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:10:08
|15
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:17
|16
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:50
|17
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:24
|18
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:42
|19
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:51
|20
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:54
|21
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:10
|22
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:31
|23
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:58
|24
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:31
|25
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:19:41
|26
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:27
|27
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:19
|28
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:43
|29
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:24
|30
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:44
|31
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:37
|32
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:47
|33
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:54
|34
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:31:16
|35
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:08
|36
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:34:11
|37
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:34:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|13:19:31
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:47
|5
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:08
|6
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:00
|7
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:11
|8
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:36
|9
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:33
|10
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:12:29
|11
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:10
|12
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:59
|13
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:15:33
|14
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:18:06
|15
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:19:03
|16
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:50
|17
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:17
|18
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:43
|19
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:58
|20
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:26:43
