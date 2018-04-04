Trending

País Vasco: McCarthy wins stage 3

Alaphilippe continues in race lead

Image 1 of 45

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

QuickStep-Floors' Jhonatan Narvaez at sign on

QuickStep-Floors' Jhonatan Narvaez at sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Jay McCarthy stops for a photo at sign on

Jay McCarthy stops for a photo at sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Primoz Roglic in support of the April 6 #WhiteCard campaign

Primoz Roglic in support of the April 6 #WhiteCard campaign
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Race leader Julian Alaphilippe in support of the April 6 #WhiteCard campaign

Race leader Julian Alaphilippe in support of the April 6 #WhiteCard campaign
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Another yellow jersey for Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-Floors)

Another yellow jersey for Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Enric Mas (QuickStep-Floors) keeps the blue jersey

Enric Mas (QuickStep-Floors) keeps the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) is escorted to the podium

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) is escorted to the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott)

Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Jhonatan Narvaez setting the pace for Quick-Step Floors

Jhonatan Narvaez setting the pace for Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Michael Albasini enjoying a chat in the peloton

Michael Albasini enjoying a chat in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

Laurens ten Dam (Team Sunweb)

Laurens ten Dam (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Alex Howes (EF Education-Drapac)

Alex Howes (EF Education-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Dylan Teuns (BMC)

Dylan Teuns (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Drapac)

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Sky teammates Michal Kwiatkowski and David de la Cruz attack

Sky teammates Michal Kwiatkowski and David de la Cruz attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Ben King (Dimension Data)

Ben King (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Stage 3 winner Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Stage 3 winner Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Michael Matthews sitting second wheel in the Sunweb train

Michael Matthews sitting second wheel in the Sunweb train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

The colours of the peloton

The colours of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the sprint

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) attacks

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) comes out in front

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) comes out in front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Pavel Sivakov (Sky)

Pavel Sivakov (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

The peloton in cruise mode

The peloton in cruise mode
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the green jersey

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) in the mountains jersey

Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway

Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Pavel Sivakov (Sky) in the escape group

Pavel Sivakov (Sky) in the escape group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Pieter Serry and Tao Geoghegan Hart tell Igor Merino Cortaza to knock it off attacking

Pieter Serry and Tao Geoghegan Hart tell Igor Merino Cortaza to knock it off attacking
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott)

Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Dani Navarro (Cofidis) attacks

Dani Navarro (Cofidis) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the third stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco in Valdegovia, winning the bunch sprint ahead of neo-pro Aleksandr Ryabushenko (UAE Team Emirates) and Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky).

With the remnants of the day’s breakaway caught only 2.5km from the finish, setting up any form of organised train was tough. A number of late counter-attacks, the most prominent of which came from Alex Aranburu (Caja Rural-RCA), meant it would be a chaotic sprint.

Having been visible on the front during the run-in, Bora-Hansgrohe who were the most organised team, with Austrian Gregor Mühlberger providing the leadout that launched McCarthy to his second win of the season.

“It was a nice ride. We had our first plan to look after our GC riders but if it came to a sprint it was up to me to have a go,” McCarthy said after the finish. “The boys did a good job all day. Gregor Mühlberger did an awesome leadout. It’s his birthday today so I’m happy to pay him with a victory today.”

Meanwhile Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors) retains the race lead over second-placed Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo) ahead of Thursday’s flat 19.4km time trial in Lodosa. Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) lies third overall.

How it unfolded

It was another lumpy day at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, as it usually tends to be. Three classified climbs dotted the route, with two third category climbs at Errigoiti at 19.1km and Aretxabalgane at 34.7km followed by the second cat La Barrerilla at 91.4km.

A series of six unclassified climbs featured over the final 70km, while the two intermediate sprints came in Anuncita at 114.8km and 152.8km. With a flat finish, a sprint seemed the day’s likely conclusion.

The break of the day formed within the first 10km, with Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) getting away initially. The duo would eventually be joined by Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky), Ion Irisarri (CajaRural-RGA), Aritz Bagües (Euskadi Murias), Ben King (Dimension Data), Brendan Canty (EF Education First-Drapac), Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin).

As De Gendt scooped up the maximum 12 points over the day’s three climbs, taking the lead in the mountain classification, back in the peloton things were more relaxed with Igor Anton (Dimension Data) taking a break to stop and greet his daughter at the side of the road.

Up front the attrition started on the unclassified climbs, with the break’s latecomers the first to be dispatched with 50km remaining. Sivakov held on longer, but heading into the final 35km the original duo were out on their own with a two-minute advantage.

Sky and Sunweb were among the teams prominent at the head of the peloton as the gap eroded, and it was the British squad who turned on the heat up the unclassified climb with 25km to go.

Omar Fraile’s (Astana) attack was jumped on by Kwiatkowski and David De La Cruz (both Sky), who quickly left the Spaniard behind to commence their Duo Normand-style two-up time trial chase, making the catch with 16km to go as the rain showers hit.

De Gendt was the first of the four to drop back, satisfied with his new climber’s jersey, as Quick Step Floors and Movistar were among those working to close the gap. Kwiatkowski was next to fall backa, and within the final 3km the peloton swallowed up Juul-Jensen and De La Cruz, setting up the bunch sprint.

Sprinting into a headwind it was McCarthy who found himself in prime position after Mühlberger’s leadout, leaving his competition simply unable to come close to the Australian.

THE HOLY WEEK - Trailer from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe4:49:29
2Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:04
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:06
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:10
5Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
8Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
9Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
11Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
13Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
14Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
16Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
19Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
23Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
25Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
26Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
27Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
28Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
31Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
33Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
34Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
37Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
38Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
39Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
40Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
41Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
42Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
43Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
44Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
46Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
47Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
48Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
50Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
51Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
52Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
53Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
54Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
56Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
58Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
59Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
60Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
62Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
64Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
65Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
66Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
67David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
68Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
69Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
71Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
73Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
74Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
76Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
77Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
79Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
80Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
81Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
83Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
84Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
85Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
86Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
87Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
88Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
90David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
91Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
92Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
93Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
94Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:30
95Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
96Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:35
97Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
98Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
99Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
100Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
101Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
102Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
103Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
105Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:59
106Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
107Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
108Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
109Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
110Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
111Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
115Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
116Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
117Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
118Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:07:34
119James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
120Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
121Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
122Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
123Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
124Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
128Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
129Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
130Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:09:07
131Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
132Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
133Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:09:43
134Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
135Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
136Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
137Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
138Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
139Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
140Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:14:38
141Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
142Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
143Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
144Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:48
145Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
146Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
147Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
148Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
149Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
150Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:43
151Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe25pts
2Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates20
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky16
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott14
5Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors10
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb9
8Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH8
9Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo6
11Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH5
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
13Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo3
14Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
15José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1 - Anuncita, km. 114.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin1

Sprint 2 - Anuncita, km. 152.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott3pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Errigoiti, km. 19.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Aretxabalgane, km. 34.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) La Barrerilla, km. 91.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky4
3Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data2
4Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors13:18:52
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:08
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:43
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
11Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
14Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:23
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:26
16Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
18Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:47
19Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
20David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
21Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:06
23Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
24Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:30
26Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:33
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
28Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:39
29Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:46
30Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:03:00
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:01
32Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:03
33Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:04
34Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:03:15
35Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:17
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:23
37Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:45
38Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:50
39Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:04:14
40Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:15
41Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:17
42Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:24
43Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:31
44Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:34
45Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:04:37
46Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:48
47Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:12
48Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:05:26
49Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:42
50Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:49
51Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:59
52Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:08
54Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:06:32
55Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:06:36
56Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:07
57Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:52
58Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:02
59Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
60Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:08:16
61Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:28
62Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:08:47
63Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:58
64Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:02
65Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:27
66Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:09:30
67José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:55
68Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:16
69Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:20
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:41
71Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:11:06
72Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:11:15
73Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:11:19
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:21
75Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
77Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:23
78Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:12
79Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
80Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:28
81Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:12:48
82David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:13:08
83Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:15
84Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
85Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:23
86Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:13:46
87Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:22
88Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:14:31
89Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:14:40
90Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:42
91Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:49
92Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:52
93Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:08
94Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:29
95Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
96Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:38
97Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:40
98Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:16:12
100Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:16:31
101Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:47
102Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:16:56
103Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:17:05
104Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:25
105Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
106Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:55
107Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:59
108Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:04
109Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:18:15
110Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:18:45
111Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
112Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:29
114Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH0:19:42
115Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:49
116Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:29
117Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:20:39
118Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:17
119Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:25
120Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:45
121Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:14
122James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:22:17
123Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:22:36
124Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:22:41
125Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:22:53
126Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:56
127Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:11
128Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:22
129Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:23:37
130Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:42
131Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
132Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:23:46
133Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
134Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:23:53
135Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:23:54
136Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:23:55
137Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:25:33
138Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:54
139Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:27:22
140Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:27:35
141Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:45
142Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:28
143Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:28:52
144Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:31:47
145Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:32:14
146Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:57
147Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:35:06
148Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:35:09
149Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:35:41
150Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:24
151Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors60pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo40
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team32
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida28
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe25
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors21
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe21
8Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates20
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17
10Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team16
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky16
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15
13Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott14
14Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
16Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb9
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
19Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
21Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH8
22David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
23Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
24Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo6
25Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo5
26Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH5
27Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
28Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
29Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
31David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky3
32Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
33Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott3
34Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
35Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2
36José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
37Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
38Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
39Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
40Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin1
41Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16pts
2Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida12
3Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors7
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky7
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo6
8Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott6
9Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
10Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data5
11Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott5
12Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky5
13Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH4
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
15Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
16Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team4
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
18Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo3
19Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data3
20Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo2
21Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
22Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
23Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors13:19:50
2Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:28
3Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:29
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:35
5Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:52
6Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:44
7Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:34
8Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:09
9Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:04
10Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:00
11Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:29
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:32
13Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:22
14Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:10:08
15Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:10:17
16Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:11:50
17Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:24
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:13:42
19Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:51
20Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:54
21Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:10
22Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:14:31
23Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:15:58
24Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:31
25Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:19:41
26Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:27
27James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:21:19
28Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:21:43
29Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:24
30Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:22:44
31Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:37
32Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:47
33Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:27:54
34Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:31:16
35Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:08
36Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:34:11
37Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:34:43

Regional riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida13:19:31
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
4Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:47
5Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:08
6Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:00
7Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:11
8Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:36
9Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:33
10David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:12:29
11Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:10
12Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:59
13Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:15:33
14Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH0:18:06
15Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH0:19:03
16Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:50
17Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:17
18Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:43
19Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:58
20Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:26:43

Latest on Cyclingnews