Image 1 of 45 Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 QuickStep-Floors' Jhonatan Narvaez at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Jay McCarthy stops for a photo at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Primoz Roglic in support of the April 6 #WhiteCard campaign (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Race leader Julian Alaphilippe in support of the April 6 #WhiteCard campaign (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Another yellow jersey for Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Enric Mas (QuickStep-Floors) keeps the blue jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) is escorted to the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Jhonatan Narvaez setting the pace for Quick-Step Floors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Michael Albasini enjoying a chat in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Laurens ten Dam (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Alex Howes (EF Education-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Dylan Teuns (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Sky teammates Michal Kwiatkowski and David de la Cruz attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Ben King (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Stage 3 winner Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Michael Matthews sitting second wheel in the Sunweb train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 The colours of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) comes out in front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Pavel Sivakov (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 The peloton in cruise mode (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Pavel Sivakov (Sky) in the escape group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Pieter Serry and Tao Geoghegan Hart tell Igor Merino Cortaza to knock it off attacking (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Dani Navarro (Cofidis) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the third stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco in Valdegovia, winning the bunch sprint ahead of neo-pro Aleksandr Ryabushenko (UAE Team Emirates) and Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky).

With the remnants of the day’s breakaway caught only 2.5km from the finish, setting up any form of organised train was tough. A number of late counter-attacks, the most prominent of which came from Alex Aranburu (Caja Rural-RCA), meant it would be a chaotic sprint.

Having been visible on the front during the run-in, Bora-Hansgrohe who were the most organised team, with Austrian Gregor Mühlberger providing the leadout that launched McCarthy to his second win of the season.

“It was a nice ride. We had our first plan to look after our GC riders but if it came to a sprint it was up to me to have a go,” McCarthy said after the finish. “The boys did a good job all day. Gregor Mühlberger did an awesome leadout. It’s his birthday today so I’m happy to pay him with a victory today.”

Meanwhile Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors) retains the race lead over second-placed Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo) ahead of Thursday’s flat 19.4km time trial in Lodosa. Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) lies third overall.

How it unfolded

It was another lumpy day at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, as it usually tends to be. Three classified climbs dotted the route, with two third category climbs at Errigoiti at 19.1km and Aretxabalgane at 34.7km followed by the second cat La Barrerilla at 91.4km.

A series of six unclassified climbs featured over the final 70km, while the two intermediate sprints came in Anuncita at 114.8km and 152.8km. With a flat finish, a sprint seemed the day’s likely conclusion.

The break of the day formed within the first 10km, with Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) getting away initially. The duo would eventually be joined by Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky), Ion Irisarri (CajaRural-RGA), Aritz Bagües (Euskadi Murias), Ben King (Dimension Data), Brendan Canty (EF Education First-Drapac), Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin).

As De Gendt scooped up the maximum 12 points over the day’s three climbs, taking the lead in the mountain classification, back in the peloton things were more relaxed with Igor Anton (Dimension Data) taking a break to stop and greet his daughter at the side of the road.

Up front the attrition started on the unclassified climbs, with the break’s latecomers the first to be dispatched with 50km remaining. Sivakov held on longer, but heading into the final 35km the original duo were out on their own with a two-minute advantage.

Sky and Sunweb were among the teams prominent at the head of the peloton as the gap eroded, and it was the British squad who turned on the heat up the unclassified climb with 25km to go.

Omar Fraile’s (Astana) attack was jumped on by Kwiatkowski and David De La Cruz (both Sky), who quickly left the Spaniard behind to commence their Duo Normand-style two-up time trial chase, making the catch with 16km to go as the rain showers hit.

De Gendt was the first of the four to drop back, satisfied with his new climber’s jersey, as Quick Step Floors and Movistar were among those working to close the gap. Kwiatkowski was next to fall backa, and within the final 3km the peloton swallowed up Juul-Jensen and De La Cruz, setting up the bunch sprint.

Sprinting into a headwind it was McCarthy who found himself in prime position after Mühlberger’s leadout, leaving his competition simply unable to come close to the Australian.

THE HOLY WEEK - Trailer from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:49:29 2 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:06 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:10 5 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 9 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 14 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 23 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 25 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 27 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 28 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 31 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 33 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 34 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 37 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 38 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 39 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 40 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 41 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 46 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 47 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 48 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 50 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 51 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 52 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 54 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 58 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 59 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 60 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 62 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 64 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 65 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 66 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 67 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 68 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 73 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 76 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 77 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 80 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 81 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 84 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 86 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 87 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 88 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 90 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 91 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 92 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 93 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 94 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:30 95 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 96 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:35 97 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 98 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 99 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 100 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 101 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 102 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 103 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 105 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:59 106 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 107 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 108 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 109 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 110 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 111 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 115 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 116 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 117 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 118 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:07:34 119 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 120 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 121 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 122 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 123 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 124 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 126 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 128 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 129 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 130 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:07 131 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 132 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 133 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:09:43 134 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 135 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 137 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 138 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 139 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 140 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:14:38 141 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 142 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 143 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 144 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:48 145 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 146 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 147 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 148 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 149 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 150 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:43 151 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 pts 2 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 20 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 16 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 14 5 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 10 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 8 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 8 9 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 11 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 5 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 13 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 3 14 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 15 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1 - Anuncita, km. 114.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Sprint 2 - Anuncita, km. 152.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 3 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Errigoiti, km. 19.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Aretxabalgane, km. 34.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) La Barrerilla, km. 91.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 4 3 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 2 4 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 13:18:52 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:08 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:43 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:26 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 18 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:47 19 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 20 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 21 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:06 23 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:27 24 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:30 26 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:33 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:39 29 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:46 30 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:00 31 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:01 32 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:03 33 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:04 34 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:15 35 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:17 36 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:23 37 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:45 38 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:50 39 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:04:14 40 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:15 41 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:17 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:24 43 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:31 44 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:34 45 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:37 46 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:48 47 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:12 48 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:26 49 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:42 50 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:49 51 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:59 52 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:08 54 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:06:32 55 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:06:36 56 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:07 57 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:52 58 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:02 59 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 60 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:16 61 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:28 62 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:47 63 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:58 64 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:02 65 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:27 66 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:09:30 67 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:55 68 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:16 69 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:20 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:41 71 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:11:06 72 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:15 73 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:11:19 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:21 75 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 77 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:23 78 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:12 79 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 80 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:28 81 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:48 82 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:13:08 83 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:15 84 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 85 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:23 86 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:13:46 87 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:22 88 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:31 89 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:40 90 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:42 91 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:49 92 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:52 93 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:08 94 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:29 95 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 96 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:38 97 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:40 98 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:16:12 100 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:16:31 101 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:47 102 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:56 103 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:05 104 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:25 105 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 106 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:55 107 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:59 108 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:04 109 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:18:15 110 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:18:45 111 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 112 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:29 114 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 0:19:42 115 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:49 116 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:29 117 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:20:39 118 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:17 119 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:25 120 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:45 121 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:14 122 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:17 123 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:22:36 124 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:41 125 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:22:53 126 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:22:56 127 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:11 128 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:22 129 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:23:37 130 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:42 131 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 132 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:23:46 133 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 134 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:53 135 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:23:54 136 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:23:55 137 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:33 138 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:54 139 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:27:22 140 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:35 141 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:45 142 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:28 143 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:52 144 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:31:47 145 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:32:14 146 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:57 147 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:06 148 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:09 149 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:35:41 150 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:24 151 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:17

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 60 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 40 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 32 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 28 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 21 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 8 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 20 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 10 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 16 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 16 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 13 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 14 14 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 16 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 19 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 21 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 8 22 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 23 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 24 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 25 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 5 26 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 5 27 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 28 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 29 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 31 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 3 32 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 33 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 3 34 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 35 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2 36 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 37 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 38 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 39 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 40 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1 41 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 pts 2 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12 3 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 4 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 7 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 7 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 8 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 6 9 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 10 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 5 11 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 5 12 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 5 13 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 4 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 15 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 16 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 4 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 18 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 3 19 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 3 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2 21 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 22 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 23 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 13:19:50 2 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:28 3 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:29 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:35 5 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:52 6 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:44 7 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:05:34 8 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:09 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:04 10 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:00 11 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:29 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:32 13 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:22 14 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:10:08 15 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:17 16 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:50 17 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:24 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:42 19 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:51 20 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:54 21 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:10 22 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:31 23 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:58 24 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:31 25 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:19:41 26 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:27 27 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:19 28 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:43 29 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:24 30 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:44 31 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:37 32 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:47 33 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:54 34 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:31:16 35 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:34:08 36 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:11 37 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:34:43