Vuelta a San Juan: Gaviria wins stage 2, takes overall lead

Image 1 of 5 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 2 at the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 2 at the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 2 at the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) racing Vuelta a San Juan stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 The day's 8-rider breakaway during Vuelta a San Juan stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) opened his account for the season with a well-timed sprint to win stage 2 of the Vuelta a San Juan. The Colombian came through with a classy turn of speed after a chaotic sprint to the line.

The win marked Gaviria’s sixth-ever stage win in the race but in this instance he had to make up for lost ground after his lead-out train fractured inside the closing stages.

Gaviria, however, timed his sprint to perfection, coming around the wheel of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) before holding off the rest of the peloton.

Nicolas Naranjo (Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk) finished second, with Marco Benfatto (Bardiani CSF Faizane) in third. Sagan finished a distant fifth.

The win moved Gaviria into the race lead.

Results

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:30:06 2 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima 3 Macro Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane 4 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credtis 5 Peter Sagan (Slk)Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Transportes Puertas de Buyo 8 Cesar Martingil (Por) Atum genneral-Tavira-Maria Nova Hotel 9 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep

General Classification