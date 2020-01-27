Trending

Vuelta a San Juan: Gaviria wins stage 2, takes overall lead

Naranjo second and Benfatto third in bunch sprint

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) opened his account for the season with a well-timed sprint to win stage 2 of the Vuelta a San Juan. The Colombian came through with a classy turn of speed after a chaotic sprint to the line. 

The win marked Gaviria’s sixth-ever stage win in the race but in this instance he had to make up for lost ground after his lead-out train fractured inside the closing stages. 

Gaviria, however, timed his sprint to perfection, coming around the wheel of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) before holding off the rest of the peloton.

Nicolas Naranjo (Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk) finished second, with Marco Benfatto (Bardiani CSF Faizane) in third. Sagan finished a distant fifth.

The win moved Gaviria into the race lead.

Results

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:30:06
2Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima
3Macro Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
4Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credtis
5Peter Sagan (Slk)Bora-Hansgrohe
6Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
7Mauro Richeze (Arg) Transportes Puertas de Buyo
8Cesar Martingil (Por) Atum genneral-Tavira-Maria Nova Hotel
9Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep

General Classification

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 7:15:10
2Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:04
4Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima
5Macro Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane 0:00:06
6Peter Sagan (Slk)Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:10
7Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
9Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
10Cesar Martingil (Por) Atum genneral-Tavira-Maria Nova Hotel

