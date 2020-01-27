Vuelta a San Juan: Gaviria wins stage 2, takes overall lead
Naranjo second and Benfatto third in bunch sprint
Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) opened his account for the season with a well-timed sprint to win stage 2 of the Vuelta a San Juan. The Colombian came through with a classy turn of speed after a chaotic sprint to the line.
The win marked Gaviria’s sixth-ever stage win in the race but in this instance he had to make up for lost ground after his lead-out train fractured inside the closing stages.
Gaviria, however, timed his sprint to perfection, coming around the wheel of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) before holding off the rest of the peloton.
Nicolas Naranjo (Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk) finished second, with Marco Benfatto (Bardiani CSF Faizane) in third. Sagan finished a distant fifth.
The win moved Gaviria into the race lead.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:30:06
|2
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima
|3
|Macro Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
|4
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credtis
|5
|Peter Sagan (Slk)Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Transportes Puertas de Buyo
|8
|Cesar Martingil (Por) Atum genneral-Tavira-Maria Nova Hotel
|9
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
General Classification
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|7:15:10
|2
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:04
|4
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima
|5
|Macro Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
|0:00:06
|6
|Peter Sagan (Slk)Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:10
|7
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
|9
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|Cesar Martingil (Por) Atum genneral-Tavira-Maria Nova Hotel
