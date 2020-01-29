Vuelta a San Juan: Gaviria wins stage 4
Barbier second, Hodeg third and Sagan fourth in bunch sprint while Evenepoel retains race lead
UAE Team Emirates' Fernando Gaviria took his second stage victory at this year's Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina on Wednesday, winning stage 4 in a bunch sprint from opening-stage winner Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation), Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan.
Hodeg's Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Remco Evenepoel finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead.
Gaviria got a perfect lead-out from his team, which waited patiently while Bora and Israel Start-Up Nation went a touch too soon. They dropped the Colombian off on the front with 200 metres to go, and he took care of business.
Sagan was lined up perfectly on his wheel but couldn't come past, while Hodeg and Barbier came from further back and chose their own lines to the right, with Barbier going the better of the two, but unable to get past Gaviria.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4:08:03
|2
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Piet Allehaert (Bel) Cofidis Credit Solutions
|6
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Marco Benefatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF-Faizane
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
|9
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Virgen De Fatima-Saddledrunk
|10
|Max Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
General classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
Vuelta a San Juan: Gaviria wins stage 4
