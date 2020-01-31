Trending

Vuelta a San Juan: Florez wins on Alto Colorado

Evenepoel retains race lead on summit finish

JUMP TO:
Image 1 of 10

Miguel Florez wins stage 5 at the Vuelta a San Juan

Miguel Florez wins stage 5 at the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 10

Vuelta a San Juan

Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 10

Vuelta a San Juan

Italian national team at Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 10

Vuelta a San Juan

Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 10

Vuelta a San Juan

Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 10

Vuelta a San Juan

Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 10

Vuelta a San Juan, Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 10

Vuelta a San Juan

Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 10

Vuelta a San Juan

Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

Vuelta a San Juan

Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Miguel Eduardo Florez (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) won stage 5 of the Vuelta a San Juan, with its summit finish at Alto Colorado, on Friday, beating Team Medellin's Oscar Sevilla and UAE Team Emirates' new US signing Brandon McNulty.

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished fifth on the stage to retain the overall race lead by 33 seconds from the Italian national team's Filippo Ganna, who finished the stage in sixth.

More to come.

Results

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giaccattoli-Sidermec 4:36:23
2Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 0:00:02
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:04
5Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy
7Cesar Paredes (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:18
8Juan Javier Melivilo (Arg) Municipla de Pocito 0:00:36
9Nicolas Tivani (Arg) Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar 0:01:05

General classification

General Classificatipon after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16:19:05
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy 0:00:33
3Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 0:01:01
4Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:21
5Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giaccattoli-Sidermec 0:02:11
6Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar 0:02:27
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:28
8Cesar Paredes (Col) Team Medellin 0:02:36
9Gavin Mannion )USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:53
10Joan Pablo Dotti (SEP de San Juan) 0:03:05

Latest on Cyclingnews