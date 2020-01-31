Vuelta a San Juan: Florez wins on Alto Colorado
Evenepoel retains race lead on summit finish
Stage 5: Caucete - Alto Colorado
Miguel Eduardo Florez (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) won stage 5 of the Vuelta a San Juan, with its summit finish at Alto Colorado, on Friday, beating Team Medellin's Oscar Sevilla and UAE Team Emirates' new US signing Brandon McNulty.
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished fifth on the stage to retain the overall race lead by 33 seconds from the Italian national team's Filippo Ganna, who finished the stage in sixth.
More to come.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giaccattoli-Sidermec
|4:36:23
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin
|0:00:02
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:04
|5
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy
|7
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Team Medellin
|0:00:18
|8
|Juan Javier Melivilo (Arg) Municipla de Pocito
|0:00:36
|9
|Nicolas Tivani (Arg) Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar
|0:01:05
General classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16:19:05
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy
|0:00:33
|3
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin
|0:01:01
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:21
|5
|Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giaccattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:11
|6
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar
|0:02:27
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:02:28
|8
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Team Medellin
|0:02:36
|9
|Gavin Mannion )USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:53
|10
|Joan Pablo Dotti (SEP de San Juan)
|0:03:05
