Vuelta a San Juan: Florez wins on Alto Colorado

Miguel Eduardo Florez (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) won stage 5 of the Vuelta a San Juan, with its summit finish at Alto Colorado, on Friday, beating Team Medellin's Oscar Sevilla and UAE Team Emirates' new US signing Brandon McNulty.

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished fifth on the stage to retain the overall race lead by 33 seconds from the Italian national team's Filippo Ganna, who finished the stage in sixth.

Results

Brief results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Florez (Col) Androni Giaccattoli-Sidermec 4:36:23 2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 0:00:02 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 4 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:04 5 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy 7 Cesar Paredes (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:18 8 Juan Javier Melivilo (Arg) Municipla de Pocito 0:00:36 9 Nicolas Tivani (Arg) Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar 0:01:05

