Vuelta a San Juan: Stybar wins stage 6 at Autódromo Villicum

Deceuninck-QuickStep rider attacks in final kilometre to beat Molano and Barbier

Image 1 of 20

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 20

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 20

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 6 at Vuelta a San Juan

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 6 at Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 20

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 6 at Vuelta a San Juan

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 6 at Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 20

Bora-Hansgrohe lead the field during stage 6 at the Vuelta a San Juan

Bora-Hansgrohe lead the field during stage 6 at the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 20

Overall leader Remco Evenepoel stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan

Overall leader Remco Evenepoel stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 20

The second breakaway of four riders: Mirco Maestri (Bardiani CSF Faizane'), Andrea Di Renzo (Vini Zabu' KTM), Laureano Rosas (Puertas de Cuyo), Agustin Fraysse (Argentina)

The second breakaway of four riders: Mirco Maestri (Bardiani CSF Faizane’), Andrea Di Renzo (Vini Zabu' KTM), Laureano Rosas (Puertas de Cuyo), Agustin Fraysse (Argentina) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 20

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hangsrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hangsrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 20

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 20

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 20

The first breakaway of three: Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Fundacion-Orbea), Veljko Stojnic (Vini Zabu' KTM) and Christofer Jurado (Panama)

The first breakaway of three: Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Fundacion-Orbea), Veljko Stojnic (Vini Zabu' KTM) and Christofer Jurado (Panama) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 20

The peloton racing stage 6 at the Vuelta a San Juan on the Autódromo Villicum

The peloton racing stage 6 at the Vuelta a San Juan on the Autódromo Villicum (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 20

Bora-Hansgrohe stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan

Bora-Hansgrohe stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 20

The peloton during stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan

The peloton during stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 20

The jersey holders ahead of stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan

The jersey holders ahead of stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 20

The race is single file stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan

The race is single file stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 20

It was 38C in San Juan during stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan

It was 38C in San Juan during stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 20

Stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan

Stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 20

Zdenek Stybar attacks with 1km to go and takes the stage 6 victory at Vuelta a San Juan

Zdenek Stybar attacks with 1km to go and takes the stage 6 victory at Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 20

Remco Evenepoel is the overall lead at the Vuelta a San Juan

Remco Evenepoel is the overall lead at the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images)

It all seemed to be playing out according to the established script, only for Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) to force a late rewrite by denying the sprinters on stage 6 of the Vuelta a San Juan.

Stybar poked out an opportunity when he powered clear with a shade under 500 metres remaining, and he had the strength to seize it as he held off Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) and Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation) to claim victory on the motor racing circuit in El Villicum.

The wide bends of the Autodromo seemed to lend themselves to a well drilled lead-out train, and when Fernando Gaviria's UAE Team Emirates squad hit the front a half-kilometre from the finish, the Colombian looked poised to land his third win of the week.

Almost at that precise moment, however, Stybar launched a determined acceleration on the left-hand side of the track, seizing a notable advantage as he cruised through the left-hand corner that followed. By the time Stybar swung around the final bend, his margin was a winning one, and he had time to savour his victory while Molano pipped Barbier in the suddenly fragmented bunch sprint behind.

Stybar's triumph may have looked like an lib, but it was, he said, the result of careful planning. In the days leading up to the Vuelta a San Juan, he had trained on the track with his team and realised its potential for a late ambush. Despite the presence of sprinter Alvaro Hodeg and race leader Remco Evenepoel in the Deceuninck-QuickStep squad, Stybar was given the green light at directeur sportif Davide Bramati's briefing on Saturday afternoon.

"I had a free role today so I could try to jump in the last kilometre, but that could also help to make a good position for Alvaro [Hodeg], so it was a win-win situation," Stybar said afterwards. "We did some training here last week. We were having fun here with the guys but we also tried in the last km to make a big attack. So today in the team meeting we decided that I'd try."

Manuel Belletti (Androni-Sidermec) took 4th on the stage ahead of the Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Daniel Oss and Peter Sagan, while Gaviria had to settle for 12th after Stybar's well-executed effort disrupted the workings of his UAE Team Emirates sprint train. The Colombian will have an opportunity to secure a hat-trick of stage wins on Sunday's concluding leg, which features nine laps of a flat and seemingly uncomplicated circuit in the provincial capital.

That stage should also see the 20-year-old Evenepoel crowned as overall winner of the Vuelta a San Juan. The Belgian fought back after getting caught out in the crosswinds on stage 5 and he made sure he was on the right side of a split that temporarily formed with a shade over 80km remaining here. 

"I wanted to take a small revenge on yesterday," Evenepoel said afterwards. "We knew the wind could be strong, so it was always better to be in front 20 positions."

The peloton reformed shortly afterwards, and Evenepoel finished safely with his closest rivals on the general classification. He carries a buffer of 33 seconds over Filippo Ganna (Italy) into the final leg, while Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin) lies in third at 1:01, with Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) a further 20 seconds back in fourth.

How it unfolded

When the peloton was flagged away in the searing afternoon heat, there was, for once, relatively little appetite for attacking and the day's early break formed without undue duress. Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Fundacion-Orbea), Veljko Stojnic (Vini Zabu' KTM), and Christofer Jurado (Panama) clipped off the front in the opening kilometres and they quickly amassed a lead of more than 4 minutes before UAE Team Emirates and Israel Start-Up Nation began to reel them in.

That hitherto languid pursuit accelerated rapidly on the run-in to the second of two ascents of the category 3 Alto de las Vacas, and after the escapees were swept up, Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin) led Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) over the summit with a little over 80km to go. 

"Today could be dangerous with the wind," Sevilla had warned before the start at the auto racing track in El Villicum, and his vigilance was well placed, as there was no let-up in intensity over the other side of the climb.

Mindful of the myriad possibilities – almost all of them painful – offered by the exposed roads and gusting winds, UAE Team Emirates, Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep all vied for position at the head of the field, and their combined forcing saw the field briefly splinter in echelons.

After his travails on the road to the Alto Colorado twenty-four hours previously, Evenepoel made sure not to get fooled again. There was a certain defiance about the way the white jersey came to the front in person to try to bring the lead group further clear of those scrambling behind, but the panic abated when the route swung into a headwind and the peloton reformed.

With calm restored in the bunch, another breakaway took shape with 70km to go, as Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Augustin Fraysse (Argentina), Laureano Rosas (Transportes Puertas de Cuyo) and Andrea Di Renzo (Vini Zabù-KTM) moved clear, establishing a buffer of a minute. When that quartet was swept up with 17km remaining, the stage looked destined to finish in a bunch sprint. It remained that way until Stybar lifted himself from the saddle with two bends to go.

Results

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:56:51
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
9Nelson Soto (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
10Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
11Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
13Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy
14Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
15Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
16Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
17Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
18Roman Maikin (Rus) Russia
19César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
20Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
21Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
22Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
23Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
24Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
25Tomas Contte (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
26Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
27Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
29Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
30Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
31German Tivani (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
32Matteo Busato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
33Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
35Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
36Davide Appollonio (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
37Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
38Jeison Casallas (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
39Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
40Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
42Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
43Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
44Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
45Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) SEP de San Juan
46Jose Hernandez (Col) Team Medellin
47Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
48Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
49Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
50Cesar Paredes (Col) Team Medellin
51Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela
52Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
53Oscar Bazan (Arg) Argentina
54Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy
55Eudin Becerra (Ven) Venezuela
56Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Medellin
57Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
58Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
59Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
60Cesar Garate (Per) Peru
61Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
62Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
63Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
64Vinicius Rangel (Bra) Brazil
65Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
66Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brazil
67Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
68Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
69Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
70Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama
71Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
72Juan Javier Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:00:15
73Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
74Jose Martin Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
75Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
76Diego Camargo (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
77Laureano Rosas (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
78Amadid Castel (Pan) Panama
79Franklin Archibold (Pan) Panama
80Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
81Leonardo Henriqu Finkler (Bra) Brazil 0:00:19
82Walter Vargas (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:23
83Randish Lorenzo (Pan) Panama
84Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela
85Jose Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela
86Bolivar Espinosa (Pan) Panama
87Renzo Obando (Arg) Argentina
88Willian Muñoz (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
89Ruben Ramos (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
90Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
91Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
92Oscar Gomez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
93Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil 0:00:28
94Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:30
95Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:32
96Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:00:35
97Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:37
98Carlos Samudio (Pan) Panama 0:00:40
99Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:00:43
100Omar Mendoza (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
101Clever Martinez (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:46
102Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
103Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
104Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:00:49
105Hugo Ruiz (Per) Peru 0:00:52
106Sergey Rostovtsev (Rus) Russia
107Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 0:01:08
108Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
109Alexey Limaylla (Per) Peru 0:01:11
110Seguio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
111Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
112Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 0:01:23
113Leandro Messineo (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
114Mamyr Stash (Rus) Russia
115Ruben Simao (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
116Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:27
117Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:01:30
118Mauro Richeze (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
119Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:40
120Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
121Efrain Toloza (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:01:58
122Magno Prado (Bra) SEP de San Juan
123Jonathan Milan (Ita) Italy
124Maximo Eliecer Rojas (Ven) Venezuela
125Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:09
126Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:18
127Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:02:44
128Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:03:09
129Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
130Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
131Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:26
132Alejandro Duran (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:03:41
133Nicolas Dalla Jalle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
134Robinson Ruiz (Per) Peru 0:03:44
135Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
136Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:04
137Vladimir Ilchenko (Rus) Russia
138Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russia
139Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina 0:04:21
140Francisco Monte (Arg) Argentina
141Daniel Diaz (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
142Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
143Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
144Leandro Velardez (Spa) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
145Daniel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
146Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Russia 0:06:36
147Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 0:06:42
148Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
149Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
150Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
151Juan Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
152Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
153Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
154Gerardo Atencio (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
155Leonardo Cobarrubia (Arg) SEP de San Juan
156Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
157Hector Lucero (Arg) SEP de San Juan
158Weimar Roldan (Col) Team Medellin 0:15:31
159Jose Quilci (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:18:09
160Dario Diaz (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
161Matias Maggiora (Arg) SEP de San Juan

Sprint 1 - Diagonal Sarmiento - 49.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama 3
2Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 2
3Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 1

Sprint 2 - Iglesia don Bosco - 131.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina 3
2Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de las Vacas - 80.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama 3
2Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 2
3Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de las Vacas - 90.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 3
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2
3Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) SEP de San Juan 1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep 11:50:33
2UAE Team Emirates
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Movistar Team
5Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
6Amore e Vita-Prodir
7Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Atum General-Tavira
9Fundacion-Orbea
10Cofidis Solutions Credits
11Team Medellin
12Bardiani CSF Faizane'
13Colombia-GW Bicicletas
14Peru
15Municipalidad de Pocito 0:00:15
16Vini Zabu' KTM
17Brazil 0:00:19
18Rally Cycling 0:00:23
19Argentina
20Venezuela
21Panama 0:00:30
22Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:09
23Municipalidad de Rawson 0:01:33
24Italy 0:01:58
25Russia 0:02:15
26Puertas de Cuyo 0:03:01
27SEP de San Juan 0:03:56

General classification

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20:15:56
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy 0:00:33
3Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 0:01:01
4Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:21
5Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:11
6Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:27
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:02:28
8Cesar Paredes (Col) Team Medellin 0:02:36
9Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:53
10Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:03:05
11German Tivani (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:03:14
12Juan Javier Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:03:27
13Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:41
14Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:00
15Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:24
16Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:04:36
17Omar Mendoza (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:04:42
18Diego Camargo (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:04:53
19Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:04:54
20Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:56
21Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela 0:05:02
22Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:17
23Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:05:18
24Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
25Laureano Rosas (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 0:05:31
26Vinicius Rangel (Bra) Brazil 0:05:45
27Roman Maikin (Rus) Russia 0:05:47
28Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:49
29Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:05:50
30Jose Martin Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:06:14
31Matteo Busato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:06:40
32Eudin Becerra (Ven) Venezuela 0:07:05
33Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:07:29
34Jeison Casallas (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:07:42
35Amadid Castel (Pan) Panama 0:08:10
36Oscar Bazan (Arg) Argentina 0:08:31
37Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:20
38Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Medellin 0:09:26
39Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:30
40Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:10:05
41Ruben Ramos (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:10:29
42Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:11:11
43Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 0:11:40
44Leonardo Henriqu Finkler (Bra) Brazil 0:11:50
45Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:12:02
46Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:12:14
47Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:37
48Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:12:44
49Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela 0:13:29
50Jose Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela 0:14:08
51Walter Vargas (Col) Team Medellin 0:14:30
52Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russia 0:14:42
53Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:49
54Magno Prado (Bra) SEP de San Juan 0:15:15
55Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:15:31
56Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:15:39
57Leandro Messineo (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 0:15:40
58Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:52
59Alejandro Duran (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:15:53
60Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:16:13
61Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:16:16
62Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:16:26
63Daniel Diaz (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 0:16:33
64Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:16:42
65Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil 0:16:43
66Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:17:27
67Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama 0:17:59
68Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:18:01
69Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:19:31
70Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:19:56
71Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:24
72Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:21:57
73Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:22:09
74Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:22:28
75Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:22:32
76Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:22:57
77Clever Martinez (Ven) Venezuela 0:23:06
78Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:23:15
79Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:19
80Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:23:47
81Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:23:53
82Jose Hernandez (Col) Team Medellin 0:24:08
83Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:19
84Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy 0:24:28
85Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:24:55
86Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:24:59
87Tomas Contte (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:25:08
88Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:14
89Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:21
90Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:26:08
91Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:11
92Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:19
93Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:31
94Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:26:40
95Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:26:42
96César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:27:02
97Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:27:15
98Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:20
99Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:28
100Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:27:29
101Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 0:27:34
102Mamyr Stash (Rus) Russia 0:27:42
103Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:28:53
104Nelson Soto (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:29:19
105Renzo Obando (Arg) Argentina 0:29:38
106Jonathan Milan (Ita) Italy 0:29:51
107Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:30:42
108Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:32:16
109Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:32:45
110Davide Appollonio (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:33:11
111Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:33:14
112Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:33:18
113Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 0:33:35
114Franklin Archibold (Pan) Panama 0:33:51
115Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brazil 0:34:59
116Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:35:37
117Willian Muñoz (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:35:51
118Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 0:35:52
119Seguio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:36:19
120Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:36:52
121Leonardo Cobarrubia (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:37:25
122Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:37:38
123Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:46
124Weimar Roldan (Col) Team Medellin 0:38:37
125Oscar Gomez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:40:37
126Mauro Richeze (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 0:41:26
127Carlos Samudio (Pan) Panama 0:41:55
128Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Russia 0:41:59
129Nicolas Dalla Jalle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:42:04
130Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:44:03
131Cesar Garate (Per) Peru 0:44:10
132Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 0:46:04
133Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:46:15
134Bolivar Espinosa (Pan) Panama 0:48:00
135Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:48:16
136Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:48:43
137Vladimir Ilchenko (Rus) Russia 0:48:50
138Maximo Eliecer Rojas (Ven) Venezuela 0:50:14
139Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:50:56
140Alain Quispe (Per) Peru 0:51:06
141Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 0:51:49
142Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:51:54
143Randish Lorenzo (Pan) Panama 0:51:55
144Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina 0:52:55
145Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 0:53:48
146Robinson Ruiz (Per) Peru 0:53:49
147Leandro Velardez (Spa) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:54:15
148Efrain Toloza (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:55:11
149Francisco Monte (Arg) Argentina 0:55:22
150Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:56:04
151Hugo Ruiz (Per) Peru 0:57:33
152Sergey Rostovtsev (Rus) Russia 0:58:49
153Dario Diaz (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 1:00:12
154Daniel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 1:00:36
155Gerardo Atencio (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 1:03:37
156Juan Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 1:04:04
157Alexey Limaylla (Per) Peru 1:04:09
158Jose Quilci (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 1:07:08
159Ruben Simao (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 1:10:26
160Matias Maggiora (Arg) SEP de San Juan 1:22:10
161Hector Lucero (Arg) SEP de San Juan 1:29:09

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 17
2Francisco Monte (Arg) Argentina 8
3Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina 6
4Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama 4
5Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 4
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 3
8Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2
9Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2
10Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 2
11Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 2
12Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1
13Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1
14Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1
15Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 1
16Hugo Ruiz (Per) Peru 1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 22
2Cesar Paredes (Col) Team Medellin 20
3Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17
4Gerardo Atencio (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 14
5Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 13
6Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
7Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 11
8Nelson Soto (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 11
9Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10
10Francisco Monte (Arg) Argentina 6
11Magno Prado (Bra) SEP de San Juan 6
12Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 4
13Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4
14Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama 3
15Diego Camargo (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 2
16Vinicius Rangel (Bra) Brazil 2
17Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 2
18Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 2
19Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy 1
20Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) SEP de San Juan 1
21Matteo Busato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1
22Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 1
23Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 1
24Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20:15:56
2Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:21
3Diego Camargo (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:04:53
4Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:56
5Vinicius Rangel (Bra) Brazil 0:05:45
6Jeison Casallas (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:07:42
7Oscar Bazan (Arg) Argentina 0:08:31
8Leonardo Henriqu Finkler (Bra) Brazil 0:11:50
9Tomas Contte (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:25:08
10Renzo Obando (Arg) Argentina 0:29:38
11Jonathan Milan (Ita) Italy 0:29:51
12Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:32:16
13Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:33:14
14Leonardo Cobarrubia (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:37:25
15Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:48:43
16Robinson Ruiz (Per) Peru 0:53:49
17Ruben Simao (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 1:10:26

Teams classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 61:00:05
2Team Medellin 0:00:50
3Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:17
4Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:38
5Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:01
6Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:04:10
7Venezuela 0:06:09
8Municipalidad de Pocito 0:07:15
9Rally Cycling 0:07:35
10Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:12:20
11SEP de San Juan 0:19:15
12Vini Zabu' KTM 0:19:53
13Atum General-Tavira 0:19:54
14Russia 0:20:07
15Brazil 0:20:56
16Puertas de Cuyo 0:22:29
17Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:14
18Fundacion-Orbea 0:31:26
19UAE Team Emirates 0:33:16
20Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:33:18
21Panama 0:37:26
22Italy 0:38:35
23Israel Start-Up Nation 0:38:50
24Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:39:05
25Argentina 0:49:01
26Peru 1:19:42
27Municipalidad de Rawson 1:22:27

