Vuelta a San Juan: Stybar wins stage 6 at Autódromo Villicum
Deceuninck-QuickStep rider attacks in final kilometre to beat Molano and Barbier
It all seemed to be playing out according to the established script, only for Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) to force a late rewrite by denying the sprinters on stage 6 of the Vuelta a San Juan.
Stybar poked out an opportunity when he powered clear with a shade under 500 metres remaining, and he had the strength to seize it as he held off Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) and Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation) to claim victory on the motor racing circuit in El Villicum.
The wide bends of the Autodromo seemed to lend themselves to a well drilled lead-out train, and when Fernando Gaviria's UAE Team Emirates squad hit the front a half-kilometre from the finish, the Colombian looked poised to land his third win of the week.
Almost at that precise moment, however, Stybar launched a determined acceleration on the left-hand side of the track, seizing a notable advantage as he cruised through the left-hand corner that followed. By the time Stybar swung around the final bend, his margin was a winning one, and he had time to savour his victory while Molano pipped Barbier in the suddenly fragmented bunch sprint behind.
Stybar's triumph may have looked like an lib, but it was, he said, the result of careful planning. In the days leading up to the Vuelta a San Juan, he had trained on the track with his team and realised its potential for a late ambush. Despite the presence of sprinter Alvaro Hodeg and race leader Remco Evenepoel in the Deceuninck-QuickStep squad, Stybar was given the green light at directeur sportif Davide Bramati's briefing on Saturday afternoon.
"I had a free role today so I could try to jump in the last kilometre, but that could also help to make a good position for Alvaro [Hodeg], so it was a win-win situation," Stybar said afterwards. "We did some training here last week. We were having fun here with the guys but we also tried in the last km to make a big attack. So today in the team meeting we decided that I'd try."
Manuel Belletti (Androni-Sidermec) took 4th on the stage ahead of the Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Daniel Oss and Peter Sagan, while Gaviria had to settle for 12th after Stybar's well-executed effort disrupted the workings of his UAE Team Emirates sprint train. The Colombian will have an opportunity to secure a hat-trick of stage wins on Sunday's concluding leg, which features nine laps of a flat and seemingly uncomplicated circuit in the provincial capital.
That stage should also see the 20-year-old Evenepoel crowned as overall winner of the Vuelta a San Juan. The Belgian fought back after getting caught out in the crosswinds on stage 5 and he made sure he was on the right side of a split that temporarily formed with a shade over 80km remaining here.
"I wanted to take a small revenge on yesterday," Evenepoel said afterwards. "We knew the wind could be strong, so it was always better to be in front 20 positions."
The peloton reformed shortly afterwards, and Evenepoel finished safely with his closest rivals on the general classification. He carries a buffer of 33 seconds over Filippo Ganna (Italy) into the final leg, while Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin) lies in third at 1:01, with Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) a further 20 seconds back in fourth.
How it unfolded
When the peloton was flagged away in the searing afternoon heat, there was, for once, relatively little appetite for attacking and the day's early break formed without undue duress. Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Fundacion-Orbea), Veljko Stojnic (Vini Zabu' KTM), and Christofer Jurado (Panama) clipped off the front in the opening kilometres and they quickly amassed a lead of more than 4 minutes before UAE Team Emirates and Israel Start-Up Nation began to reel them in.
That hitherto languid pursuit accelerated rapidly on the run-in to the second of two ascents of the category 3 Alto de las Vacas, and after the escapees were swept up, Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin) led Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) over the summit with a little over 80km to go.
"Today could be dangerous with the wind," Sevilla had warned before the start at the auto racing track in El Villicum, and his vigilance was well placed, as there was no let-up in intensity over the other side of the climb.
Mindful of the myriad possibilities – almost all of them painful – offered by the exposed roads and gusting winds, UAE Team Emirates, Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep all vied for position at the head of the field, and their combined forcing saw the field briefly splinter in echelons.
After his travails on the road to the Alto Colorado twenty-four hours previously, Evenepoel made sure not to get fooled again. There was a certain defiance about the way the white jersey came to the front in person to try to bring the lead group further clear of those scrambling behind, but the panic abated when the route swung into a headwind and the peloton reformed.
With calm restored in the bunch, another breakaway took shape with 70km to go, as Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Augustin Fraysse (Argentina), Laureano Rosas (Transportes Puertas de Cuyo) and Andrea Di Renzo (Vini Zabù-KTM) moved clear, establishing a buffer of a minute. When that quartet was swept up with 17km remaining, the stage looked destined to finish in a bunch sprint. It remained that way until Stybar lifted himself from the saddle with two bends to go.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:56:51
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|9
|Nelson Soto (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|10
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|11
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy
|14
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|15
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|17
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Russia
|19
|César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|20
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|21
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|22
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|23
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|24
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Tomas Contte (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|26
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|27
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|29
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|30
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|31
|German Tivani (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|32
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|33
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin
|34
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|35
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|36
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|37
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|38
|Jeison Casallas (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|39
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|40
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|42
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|43
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|44
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|45
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|46
|Jose Hernandez (Col) Team Medellin
|47
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|48
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|49
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|50
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Team Medellin
|51
|Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela
|52
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Oscar Bazan (Arg) Argentina
|54
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy
|55
|Eudin Becerra (Ven) Venezuela
|56
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Medellin
|57
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|58
|Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
|59
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|60
|Cesar Garate (Per) Peru
|61
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|62
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|63
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|64
|Vinicius Rangel (Bra) Brazil
|65
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|66
|Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brazil
|67
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|68
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|69
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|70
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama
|71
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|72
|Juan Javier Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:00:15
|73
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|74
|Jose Martin Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|75
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|76
|Diego Camargo (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|77
|Laureano Rosas (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
|78
|Amadid Castel (Pan) Panama
|79
|Franklin Archibold (Pan) Panama
|80
|Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|81
|Leonardo Henriqu Finkler (Bra) Brazil
|0:00:19
|82
|Walter Vargas (Col) Team Medellin
|0:00:23
|83
|Randish Lorenzo (Pan) Panama
|84
|Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela
|85
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela
|86
|Bolivar Espinosa (Pan) Panama
|87
|Renzo Obando (Arg) Argentina
|88
|Willian Muñoz (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|89
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|90
|Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
|91
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|92
|Oscar Gomez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|93
|Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil
|0:00:28
|94
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:30
|95
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:32
|96
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:00:35
|97
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:37
|98
|Carlos Samudio (Pan) Panama
|0:00:40
|99
|Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:00:43
|100
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|101
|Clever Martinez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:46
|102
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|103
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|104
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:49
|105
|Hugo Ruiz (Per) Peru
|0:00:52
|106
|Sergey Rostovtsev (Rus) Russia
|107
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:08
|108
|Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|109
|Alexey Limaylla (Per) Peru
|0:01:11
|110
|Seguio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|111
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
|0:01:23
|113
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
|114
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Russia
|115
|Ruben Simao (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|116
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:27
|117
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:01:30
|118
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
|119
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:40
|120
|Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
|121
|Efrain Toloza (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|0:01:58
|122
|Magno Prado (Bra) SEP de San Juan
|123
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Italy
|124
|Maximo Eliecer Rojas (Ven) Venezuela
|125
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:09
|126
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:18
|127
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:02:44
|128
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:03:09
|129
|Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|130
|Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|131
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:26
|132
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|0:03:41
|133
|Nicolas Dalla Jalle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|134
|Robinson Ruiz (Per) Peru
|0:03:44
|135
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|136
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:04
|137
|Vladimir Ilchenko (Rus) Russia
|138
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russia
|139
|Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:21
|140
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Argentina
|141
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
|142
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|143
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|144
|Leandro Velardez (Spa) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|145
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|146
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Russia
|0:06:36
|147
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|0:06:42
|148
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|149
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|150
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|151
|Juan Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|152
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
|153
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|154
|Gerardo Atencio (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|155
|Leonardo Cobarrubia (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|156
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|157
|Hector Lucero (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|158
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Team Medellin
|0:15:31
|159
|Jose Quilci (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:18:09
|160
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
|161
|Matias Maggiora (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama
|3
|2
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|2
|3
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina
|3
|2
|Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|2
|3
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama
|3
|2
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|2
|3
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin
|3
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11:50:33
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|6
|Amore e Vita-Prodir
|7
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Atum General-Tavira
|9
|Fundacion-Orbea
|10
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|11
|Team Medellin
|12
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|13
|Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|14
|Peru
|15
|Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:00:15
|16
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|17
|Brazil
|0:00:19
|18
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:23
|19
|Argentina
|20
|Venezuela
|21
|Panama
|0:00:30
|22
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:09
|23
|Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:01:33
|24
|Italy
|0:01:58
|25
|Russia
|0:02:15
|26
|Puertas de Cuyo
|0:03:01
|27
|SEP de San Juan
|0:03:56
General classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20:15:56
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy
|0:00:33
|3
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin
|0:01:01
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:21
|5
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:11
|6
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:27
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:02:28
|8
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Team Medellin
|0:02:36
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:53
|10
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|0:03:05
|11
|German Tivani (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|0:03:14
|12
|Juan Javier Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:03:27
|13
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:41
|14
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:00
|15
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:24
|16
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|0:04:36
|17
|Omar Mendoza (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|0:04:42
|18
|Diego Camargo (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|0:04:53
|19
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:04:54
|20
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:56
|21
|Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela
|0:05:02
|22
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:17
|23
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:05:18
|24
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|25
|Laureano Rosas (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
|0:05:31
|26
|Vinicius Rangel (Bra) Brazil
|0:05:45
|27
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Russia
|0:05:47
|28
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:49
|29
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:05:50
|30
|Jose Martin Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:06:14
|31
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:06:40
|32
|Eudin Becerra (Ven) Venezuela
|0:07:05
|33
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:07:29
|34
|Jeison Casallas (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|0:07:42
|35
|Amadid Castel (Pan) Panama
|0:08:10
|36
|Oscar Bazan (Arg) Argentina
|0:08:31
|37
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:09:20
|38
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Medellin
|0:09:26
|39
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:09:30
|40
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:10:05
|41
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:10:29
|42
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:11:11
|43
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|0:11:40
|44
|Leonardo Henriqu Finkler (Bra) Brazil
|0:11:50
|45
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:12:02
|46
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:12:14
|47
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:37
|48
|Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:12:44
|49
|Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela
|0:13:29
|50
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela
|0:14:08
|51
|Walter Vargas (Col) Team Medellin
|0:14:30
|52
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russia
|0:14:42
|53
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:49
|54
|Magno Prado (Bra) SEP de San Juan
|0:15:15
|55
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:15:31
|56
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:15:39
|57
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
|0:15:40
|58
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:52
|59
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|0:15:53
|60
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:16:13
|61
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:16:16
|62
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:16:26
|63
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
|0:16:33
|64
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:16:42
|65
|Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil
|0:16:43
|66
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:17:27
|67
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama
|0:17:59
|68
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:18:01
|69
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:19:31
|70
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|0:19:56
|71
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:24
|72
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:21:57
|73
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:22:09
|74
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:22:28
|75
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:22:32
|76
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:22:57
|77
|Clever Martinez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:23:06
|78
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:23:15
|79
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:19
|80
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:23:47
|81
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:23:53
|82
|Jose Hernandez (Col) Team Medellin
|0:24:08
|83
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:19
|84
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy
|0:24:28
|85
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:24:55
|86
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:24:59
|87
|Tomas Contte (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:25:08
|88
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:25:14
|89
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:21
|90
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:26:08
|91
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:11
|92
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:19
|93
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:31
|94
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:26:40
|95
|Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:26:42
|96
|César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:27:02
|97
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:27:15
|98
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:20
|99
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:28
|100
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:27:29
|101
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|0:27:34
|102
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Russia
|0:27:42
|103
|Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:28:53
|104
|Nelson Soto (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|0:29:19
|105
|Renzo Obando (Arg) Argentina
|0:29:38
|106
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Italy
|0:29:51
|107
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:30:42
|108
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:32:16
|109
|Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:32:45
|110
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:33:11
|111
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:33:14
|112
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:33:18
|113
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|0:33:35
|114
|Franklin Archibold (Pan) Panama
|0:33:51
|115
|Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brazil
|0:34:59
|116
|Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:35:37
|117
|Willian Muñoz (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|0:35:51
|118
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
|0:35:52
|119
|Seguio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:36:19
|120
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:36:52
|121
|Leonardo Cobarrubia (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|0:37:25
|122
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:37:38
|123
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:46
|124
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Team Medellin
|0:38:37
|125
|Oscar Gomez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|0:40:37
|126
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
|0:41:26
|127
|Carlos Samudio (Pan) Panama
|0:41:55
|128
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Russia
|0:41:59
|129
|Nicolas Dalla Jalle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:42:04
|130
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:44:03
|131
|Cesar Garate (Per) Peru
|0:44:10
|132
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|0:46:04
|133
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:46:15
|134
|Bolivar Espinosa (Pan) Panama
|0:48:00
|135
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:48:16
|136
|Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:48:43
|137
|Vladimir Ilchenko (Rus) Russia
|0:48:50
|138
|Maximo Eliecer Rojas (Ven) Venezuela
|0:50:14
|139
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:50:56
|140
|Alain Quispe (Per) Peru
|0:51:06
|141
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina
|0:51:49
|142
|Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:51:54
|143
|Randish Lorenzo (Pan) Panama
|0:51:55
|144
|Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina
|0:52:55
|145
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
|0:53:48
|146
|Robinson Ruiz (Per) Peru
|0:53:49
|147
|Leandro Velardez (Spa) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|0:54:15
|148
|Efrain Toloza (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|0:55:11
|149
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Argentina
|0:55:22
|150
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|0:56:04
|151
|Hugo Ruiz (Per) Peru
|0:57:33
|152
|Sergey Rostovtsev (Rus) Russia
|0:58:49
|153
|Dario Diaz (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
|1:00:12
|154
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|1:00:36
|155
|Gerardo Atencio (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|1:03:37
|156
|Juan Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|1:04:04
|157
|Alexey Limaylla (Per) Peru
|1:04:09
|158
|Jose Quilci (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|1:07:08
|159
|Ruben Simao (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|1:10:26
|160
|Matias Maggiora (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|1:22:10
|161
|Hector Lucero (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|1:29:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|17
|2
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Argentina
|8
|3
|Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina
|6
|4
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama
|4
|5
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo
|4
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|8
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|9
|Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|2
|10
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|2
|11
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|2
|12
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|13
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|14
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|15
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|1
|16
|Hugo Ruiz (Per) Peru
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|22
|2
|Cesar Paredes (Col) Team Medellin
|20
|3
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|17
|4
|Gerardo Atencio (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|14
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|6
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|7
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin
|11
|8
|Nelson Soto (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|11
|9
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|10
|Francisco Monte (Arg) Argentina
|6
|11
|Magno Prado (Bra) SEP de San Juan
|6
|12
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|13
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|14
|Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama
|3
|15
|Diego Camargo (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|2
|16
|Vinicius Rangel (Bra) Brazil
|2
|17
|Royner Navarro (Per) Peru
|2
|18
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|2
|19
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy
|1
|20
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|1
|21
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1
|22
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1
|23
|Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|1
|24
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20:15:56
|2
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:21
|3
|Diego Camargo (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|0:04:53
|4
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:56
|5
|Vinicius Rangel (Bra) Brazil
|0:05:45
|6
|Jeison Casallas (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|0:07:42
|7
|Oscar Bazan (Arg) Argentina
|0:08:31
|8
|Leonardo Henriqu Finkler (Bra) Brazil
|0:11:50
|9
|Tomas Contte (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:25:08
|10
|Renzo Obando (Arg) Argentina
|0:29:38
|11
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Italy
|0:29:51
|12
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:32:16
|13
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:33:14
|14
|Leonardo Cobarrubia (Arg) SEP de San Juan
|0:37:25
|15
|Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson
|0:48:43
|16
|Robinson Ruiz (Per) Peru
|0:53:49
|17
|Ruben Simao (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|1:10:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|61:00:05
|2
|Team Medellin
|0:00:50
|3
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:17
|4
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:38
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:01
|6
|Colombia-GW Bicicletas
|0:04:10
|7
|Venezuela
|0:06:09
|8
|Municipalidad de Pocito
|0:07:15
|9
|Rally Cycling
|0:07:35
|10
|Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|0:12:20
|11
|SEP de San Juan
|0:19:15
|12
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:19:53
|13
|Atum General-Tavira
|0:19:54
|14
|Russia
|0:20:07
|15
|Brazil
|0:20:56
|16
|Puertas de Cuyo
|0:22:29
|17
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:14
|18
|Fundacion-Orbea
|0:31:26
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:16
|20
|Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:33:18
|21
|Panama
|0:37:26
|22
|Italy
|0:38:35
|23
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:38:50
|24
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:39:05
|25
|Argentina
|0:49:01
|26
|Peru
|1:19:42
|27
|Municipalidad de Rawson
|1:22:27
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a San Juan: Stybar wins stage 6 at Autódromo VillicumDeceuninck-QuickStep rider attacks in final kilometre to beat Molano and Barbier
-
Van Avermaet and Trentin to debut together in Valencia'It'll be good to start working with him and see what we can do together' says Van Avermaet
-
Vuelta a San Juan Stage 6 – Live CoverageComplete coverage from the sixth stage of the marquee race in Argentina
-
Katie Compton vows to compete for at least one more cyclo-cross seasonAmerican could carry on until 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships in Arkansas
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy