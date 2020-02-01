Vuelta a San Juan: Stybar wins stage 6 at Autódromo Villicum

Image 1 of 20 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 20 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 20 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 6 at Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 20 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 6 at Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 20 Bora-Hansgrohe lead the field during stage 6 at the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 20 Overall leader Remco Evenepoel stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 20 The second breakaway of four riders: Mirco Maestri (Bardiani CSF Faizane’), Andrea Di Renzo (Vini Zabu' KTM), Laureano Rosas (Puertas de Cuyo), Agustin Fraysse (Argentina) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 20 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hangsrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 20 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 20 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 20 The first breakaway of three: Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Fundacion-Orbea), Veljko Stojnic (Vini Zabu' KTM) and Christofer Jurado (Panama) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 20 The peloton racing stage 6 at the Vuelta a San Juan on the Autódromo Villicum (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 20 Bora-Hansgrohe stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 The peloton during stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 The jersey holders ahead of stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 The race is single file stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 It was 38C in San Juan during stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 Stage 6 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 20 Zdenek Stybar attacks with 1km to go and takes the stage 6 victory at Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 20 Remco Evenepoel is the overall lead at the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Getty Images)

It all seemed to be playing out according to the established script, only for Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) to force a late rewrite by denying the sprinters on stage 6 of the Vuelta a San Juan.

Stybar poked out an opportunity when he powered clear with a shade under 500 metres remaining, and he had the strength to seize it as he held off Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) and Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation) to claim victory on the motor racing circuit in El Villicum.

The wide bends of the Autodromo seemed to lend themselves to a well drilled lead-out train, and when Fernando Gaviria's UAE Team Emirates squad hit the front a half-kilometre from the finish, the Colombian looked poised to land his third win of the week.

Almost at that precise moment, however, Stybar launched a determined acceleration on the left-hand side of the track, seizing a notable advantage as he cruised through the left-hand corner that followed. By the time Stybar swung around the final bend, his margin was a winning one, and he had time to savour his victory while Molano pipped Barbier in the suddenly fragmented bunch sprint behind.

Stybar's triumph may have looked like an lib, but it was, he said, the result of careful planning. In the days leading up to the Vuelta a San Juan, he had trained on the track with his team and realised its potential for a late ambush. Despite the presence of sprinter Alvaro Hodeg and race leader Remco Evenepoel in the Deceuninck-QuickStep squad, Stybar was given the green light at directeur sportif Davide Bramati's briefing on Saturday afternoon.

"I had a free role today so I could try to jump in the last kilometre, but that could also help to make a good position for Alvaro [Hodeg], so it was a win-win situation," Stybar said afterwards. "We did some training here last week. We were having fun here with the guys but we also tried in the last km to make a big attack. So today in the team meeting we decided that I'd try."

Manuel Belletti (Androni-Sidermec) took 4th on the stage ahead of the Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Daniel Oss and Peter Sagan, while Gaviria had to settle for 12th after Stybar's well-executed effort disrupted the workings of his UAE Team Emirates sprint train. The Colombian will have an opportunity to secure a hat-trick of stage wins on Sunday's concluding leg, which features nine laps of a flat and seemingly uncomplicated circuit in the provincial capital.

That stage should also see the 20-year-old Evenepoel crowned as overall winner of the Vuelta a San Juan. The Belgian fought back after getting caught out in the crosswinds on stage 5 and he made sure he was on the right side of a split that temporarily formed with a shade over 80km remaining here.

"I wanted to take a small revenge on yesterday," Evenepoel said afterwards. "We knew the wind could be strong, so it was always better to be in front 20 positions."

The peloton reformed shortly afterwards, and Evenepoel finished safely with his closest rivals on the general classification. He carries a buffer of 33 seconds over Filippo Ganna (Italy) into the final leg, while Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin) lies in third at 1:01, with Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) a further 20 seconds back in fourth.

How it unfolded

When the peloton was flagged away in the searing afternoon heat, there was, for once, relatively little appetite for attacking and the day's early break formed without undue duress. Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Fundacion-Orbea), Veljko Stojnic (Vini Zabu' KTM), and Christofer Jurado (Panama) clipped off the front in the opening kilometres and they quickly amassed a lead of more than 4 minutes before UAE Team Emirates and Israel Start-Up Nation began to reel them in.

That hitherto languid pursuit accelerated rapidly on the run-in to the second of two ascents of the category 3 Alto de las Vacas, and after the escapees were swept up, Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin) led Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) over the summit with a little over 80km to go.

"Today could be dangerous with the wind," Sevilla had warned before the start at the auto racing track in El Villicum, and his vigilance was well placed, as there was no let-up in intensity over the other side of the climb.

Mindful of the myriad possibilities – almost all of them painful – offered by the exposed roads and gusting winds, UAE Team Emirates, Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep all vied for position at the head of the field, and their combined forcing saw the field briefly splinter in echelons.

After his travails on the road to the Alto Colorado twenty-four hours previously, Evenepoel made sure not to get fooled again. There was a certain defiance about the way the white jersey came to the front in person to try to bring the lead group further clear of those scrambling behind, but the panic abated when the route swung into a headwind and the peloton reformed.

With calm restored in the bunch, another breakaway took shape with 70km to go, as Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Augustin Fraysse (Argentina), Laureano Rosas (Transportes Puertas de Cuyo) and Andrea Di Renzo (Vini Zabù-KTM) moved clear, establishing a buffer of a minute. When that quartet was swept up with 17km remaining, the stage looked destined to finish in a bunch sprint. It remained that way until Stybar lifted himself from the saddle with two bends to go.

Results

Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:56:51 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 9 Nelson Soto (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 10 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 11 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 13 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy 14 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 15 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 17 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 18 Roman Maikin (Rus) Russia 19 César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 20 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 21 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 22 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 23 Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 24 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 25 Tomas Contte (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 26 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 27 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 30 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 31 German Tivani (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 32 Matteo Busato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 33 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 34 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 35 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 36 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 37 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 38 Jeison Casallas (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 39 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 40 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 42 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 43 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 44 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 45 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) SEP de San Juan 46 Jose Hernandez (Col) Team Medellin 47 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 48 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 49 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 50 Cesar Paredes (Col) Team Medellin 51 Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela 52 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Oscar Bazan (Arg) Argentina 54 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy 55 Eudin Becerra (Ven) Venezuela 56 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Medellin 57 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 58 Alain Quispe (Per) Peru 59 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 60 Cesar Garate (Per) Peru 61 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 62 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 63 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 64 Vinicius Rangel (Bra) Brazil 65 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 66 Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brazil 67 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 68 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 69 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 70 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama 71 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 72 Juan Javier Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:00:15 73 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 74 Jose Martin Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 75 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 76 Diego Camargo (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 77 Laureano Rosas (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 78 Amadid Castel (Pan) Panama 79 Franklin Archibold (Pan) Panama 80 Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 81 Leonardo Henriqu Finkler (Bra) Brazil 0:00:19 82 Walter Vargas (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:23 83 Randish Lorenzo (Pan) Panama 84 Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela 85 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela 86 Bolivar Espinosa (Pan) Panama 87 Renzo Obando (Arg) Argentina 88 Willian Muñoz (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 89 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 90 Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 91 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 92 Oscar Gomez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 93 Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil 0:00:28 94 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:30 95 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:32 96 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:00:35 97 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:37 98 Carlos Samudio (Pan) Panama 0:00:40 99 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:00:43 100 Omar Mendoza (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 101 Clever Martinez (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:46 102 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 103 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 104 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:00:49 105 Hugo Ruiz (Per) Peru 0:00:52 106 Sergey Rostovtsev (Rus) Russia 107 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 0:01:08 108 Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 109 Alexey Limaylla (Per) Peru 0:01:11 110 Seguio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 111 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 112 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 0:01:23 113 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 114 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Russia 115 Ruben Simao (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 116 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:27 117 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:01:30 118 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 119 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:40 120 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 121 Efrain Toloza (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:01:58 122 Magno Prado (Bra) SEP de San Juan 123 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Italy 124 Maximo Eliecer Rojas (Ven) Venezuela 125 Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:09 126 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:18 127 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:02:44 128 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:03:09 129 Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 130 Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 131 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:26 132 Alejandro Duran (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:03:41 133 Nicolas Dalla Jalle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 134 Robinson Ruiz (Per) Peru 0:03:44 135 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 136 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:04 137 Vladimir Ilchenko (Rus) Russia 138 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russia 139 Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina 0:04:21 140 Francisco Monte (Arg) Argentina 141 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 142 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 143 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 144 Leandro Velardez (Spa) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 145 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 146 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Russia 0:06:36 147 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 0:06:42 148 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 149 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 150 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 151 Juan Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 152 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 153 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 154 Gerardo Atencio (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 155 Leonardo Cobarrubia (Arg) SEP de San Juan 156 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 157 Hector Lucero (Arg) SEP de San Juan 158 Weimar Roldan (Col) Team Medellin 0:15:31 159 Jose Quilci (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:18:09 160 Dario Diaz (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 161 Matias Maggiora (Arg) SEP de San Juan

Sprint 1 - Diagonal Sarmiento - 49.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama 3 2 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 2 3 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 1

Sprint 2 - Iglesia don Bosco - 131.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina 3 2 Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de las Vacas - 80.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama 3 2 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 2 3 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de las Vacas - 90.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 3 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2 3 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) SEP de San Juan 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 11:50:33 2 UAE Team Emirates 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Movistar Team 5 Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 6 Amore e Vita-Prodir 7 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 Atum General-Tavira 9 Fundacion-Orbea 10 Cofidis Solutions Credits 11 Team Medellin 12 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 13 Colombia-GW Bicicletas 14 Peru 15 Municipalidad de Pocito 0:00:15 16 Vini Zabu' KTM 17 Brazil 0:00:19 18 Rally Cycling 0:00:23 19 Argentina 20 Venezuela 21 Panama 0:00:30 22 Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:09 23 Municipalidad de Rawson 0:01:33 24 Italy 0:01:58 25 Russia 0:02:15 26 Puertas de Cuyo 0:03:01 27 SEP de San Juan 0:03:56

General classification

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20:15:56 2 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy 0:00:33 3 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 0:01:01 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:21 5 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:11 6 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:27 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:02:28 8 Cesar Paredes (Col) Team Medellin 0:02:36 9 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:53 10 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:03:05 11 German Tivani (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:03:14 12 Juan Javier Melivilo (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:03:27 13 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:41 14 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:00 15 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:24 16 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:04:36 17 Omar Mendoza (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:04:42 18 Diego Camargo (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:04:53 19 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:04:54 20 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:56 21 Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela 0:05:02 22 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:17 23 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:05:18 24 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 25 Laureano Rosas (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 0:05:31 26 Vinicius Rangel (Bra) Brazil 0:05:45 27 Roman Maikin (Rus) Russia 0:05:47 28 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:49 29 Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:05:50 30 Jose Martin Reyes (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:06:14 31 Matteo Busato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:06:40 32 Eudin Becerra (Ven) Venezuela 0:07:05 33 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:07:29 34 Jeison Casallas (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:07:42 35 Amadid Castel (Pan) Panama 0:08:10 36 Oscar Bazan (Arg) Argentina 0:08:31 37 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:20 38 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Medellin 0:09:26 39 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:30 40 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:10:05 41 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:10:29 42 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:11:11 43 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 0:11:40 44 Leonardo Henriqu Finkler (Bra) Brazil 0:11:50 45 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:12:02 46 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:12:14 47 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:37 48 Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:12:44 49 Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela 0:13:29 50 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela 0:14:08 51 Walter Vargas (Col) Team Medellin 0:14:30 52 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russia 0:14:42 53 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:49 54 Magno Prado (Bra) SEP de San Juan 0:15:15 55 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:15:31 56 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:15:39 57 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 0:15:40 58 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:52 59 Alejandro Duran (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:15:53 60 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:16:13 61 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:16:16 62 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:16:26 63 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 0:16:33 64 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:16:42 65 Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil 0:16:43 66 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:17:27 67 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama 0:17:59 68 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:18:01 69 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:19:31 70 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:19:56 71 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:24 72 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:21:57 73 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:22:09 74 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:22:28 75 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:22:32 76 Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:22:57 77 Clever Martinez (Ven) Venezuela 0:23:06 78 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:23:15 79 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:19 80 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:23:47 81 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:23:53 82 Jose Hernandez (Col) Team Medellin 0:24:08 83 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:19 84 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy 0:24:28 85 Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:24:55 86 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:24:59 87 Tomas Contte (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:25:08 88 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:14 89 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:21 90 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:26:08 91 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:11 92 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:19 93 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:31 94 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:26:40 95 Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:26:42 96 César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:27:02 97 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:27:15 98 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:20 99 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:28 100 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:27:29 101 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 0:27:34 102 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Russia 0:27:42 103 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:28:53 104 Nelson Soto (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:29:19 105 Renzo Obando (Arg) Argentina 0:29:38 106 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Italy 0:29:51 107 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:30:42 108 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:32:16 109 Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:32:45 110 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:33:11 111 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:33:14 112 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:33:18 113 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 0:33:35 114 Franklin Archibold (Pan) Panama 0:33:51 115 Alessandro Ferreira (Bra) Brazil 0:34:59 116 Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:35:37 117 Willian Muñoz (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:35:51 118 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 0:35:52 119 Seguio Aguirre (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:36:19 120 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:36:52 121 Leonardo Cobarrubia (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:37:25 122 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:37:38 123 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:46 124 Weimar Roldan (Col) Team Medellin 0:38:37 125 Oscar Gomez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:40:37 126 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 0:41:26 127 Carlos Samudio (Pan) Panama 0:41:55 128 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Russia 0:41:59 129 Nicolas Dalla Jalle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:42:04 130 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:44:03 131 Cesar Garate (Per) Peru 0:44:10 132 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 0:46:04 133 Gerardo Tivani (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:46:15 134 Bolivar Espinosa (Pan) Panama 0:48:00 135 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:48:16 136 Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:48:43 137 Vladimir Ilchenko (Rus) Russia 0:48:50 138 Maximo Eliecer Rojas (Ven) Venezuela 0:50:14 139 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:50:56 140 Alain Quispe (Per) Peru 0:51:06 141 Sebastian Cianci (Arg) Argentina 0:51:49 142 Higinio Lucero (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:51:54 143 Randish Lorenzo (Pan) Panama 0:51:55 144 Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina 0:52:55 145 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 0:53:48 146 Robinson Ruiz (Per) Peru 0:53:49 147 Leandro Velardez (Spa) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:54:15 148 Efrain Toloza (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:55:11 149 Francisco Monte (Arg) Argentina 0:55:22 150 Gabriel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:56:04 151 Hugo Ruiz (Per) Peru 0:57:33 152 Sergey Rostovtsev (Rus) Russia 0:58:49 153 Dario Diaz (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 1:00:12 154 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 1:00:36 155 Gerardo Atencio (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 1:03:37 156 Juan Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 1:04:04 157 Alexey Limaylla (Per) Peru 1:04:09 158 Jose Quilci (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 1:07:08 159 Ruben Simao (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 1:10:26 160 Matias Maggiora (Arg) SEP de San Juan 1:22:10 161 Hector Lucero (Arg) SEP de San Juan 1:29:09

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Juarez (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk 17 2 Francisco Monte (Arg) Argentina 8 3 Agustin Fraysse (Arg) Argentina 6 4 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama 4 5 Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Puertas de Cuyo 4 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 3 8 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2 9 Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2 10 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 2 11 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 2 12 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 13 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1 14 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1 15 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 1 16 Hugo Ruiz (Per) Peru 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 22 2 Cesar Paredes (Col) Team Medellin 20 3 Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17 4 Gerardo Atencio (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 14 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 13 6 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 7 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 11 8 Nelson Soto (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 11 9 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 10 Francisco Monte (Arg) Argentina 6 11 Magno Prado (Bra) SEP de San Juan 6 12 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 4 13 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 14 Christofer Jurado (Pan) Panama 3 15 Diego Camargo (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 2 16 Vinicius Rangel (Bra) Brazil 2 17 Royner Navarro (Per) Peru 2 18 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 2 19 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy 1 20 Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg) SEP de San Juan 1 21 Matteo Busato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1 22 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 1 23 Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 1 24 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20:15:56 2 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:21 3 Diego Camargo (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:04:53 4 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:56 5 Vinicius Rangel (Bra) Brazil 0:05:45 6 Jeison Casallas (Col) Colombia-GW Bicicletas 0:07:42 7 Oscar Bazan (Arg) Argentina 0:08:31 8 Leonardo Henriqu Finkler (Bra) Brazil 0:11:50 9 Tomas Contte (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito 0:25:08 10 Renzo Obando (Arg) Argentina 0:29:38 11 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Italy 0:29:51 12 Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:32:16 13 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:33:14 14 Leonardo Cobarrubia (Arg) SEP de San Juan 0:37:25 15 Kevin Castro (Arg) Municipalidad de Rawson 0:48:43 16 Robinson Ruiz (Per) Peru 0:53:49 17 Ruben Simao (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 1:10:26