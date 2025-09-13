'I've always dreamed of winning this' - Jonas Vingegaard within sight of taking first-ever Vuelta a España after Bola del Mundo victory

By published

Dane overcomes last mountain challenge to all but secure general classification victory

La Vuelta a Espana cycling race - Stage 20, Robledo De Chavela Madrid, Spain - 13 Sep 2025Danish Jonas Vingegaard of Visma Lease a Bike wins the 20th stage of La Vuelta a Espana cycling race between villages of Robledo de Chabela and Puerto de Navacerrada, in Madrid, Spain, 13 September 2025.By: Javier Lizon/EPA/Shutterstock
Jonas Vingegaard reacts to winning stage 20 (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Jonas Vingegaard will ride into Madrid on Sunday evening set to celebrate becoming Denmark's first-ever winner of the Vuelta a España, victory in the third Spanish Grand Tour of his career, and likely refreshed to fight for more such challenges in the future.

The Dane's two Tour de France wins in 2022 and 2023, not to mention his second place in the Vuelta a España, have been followed by two successive, categorical defeats in July by Tadej Pogačar.

But the Vuelta a España has ended exactly as Vingegaard would have liked when he came into the race as top favourite, with an impressive defeat of his rivals on the last summit finish of La Bola del Mundo and the red jersey securely in his possession.

Victorious on stage 2 of the Vuelta and again on stage 9 when he surprised João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the end of the first week, Vingegaard looked destined to cruise to a straightforward triumph.

The future and the Giro d'Italia?

As important as success in the Vuelta has been for Vingegaard, rather than being the breakthrough race of his career or the final touch prior to retirement, it represents something rather different - a valuable triumph to add to his palmares, but one which leads to other opportunities.

Vingegaard's immediate goal is the European Championships, his last race of the season, and he said he hasn't had time to reflect on what he might have learned for future reference in Grand Tours.

But even so, the next opportunities await, and VIngegaard said he is keen to get to grips with a possible appearance at the Giro d'Italia, the only Grand Tour he hasn't won, next year.

"For sure it's a really important victory, it's one of the three Grand Tours so to do that is something incredible. I've won two Tours and now here, it's special.

"It's probably bigger [in sporting terms] than coming second in the Tour last year, but after everything that happened, I think coming second last year is still my biggest achievement after my [2024 Itzulia Basque Country] crash."

Vingegaard fought back from that life-threatening accident in 2024 to finish as a runner-up to Pogačar in July in the Tour de France, of course, and beating the Slovenian in cycling's biggest bike race likely remains an overiding goal. But he hasn't ruled out having a crack at the Giro d'Italia.

"Obviously, it's something I'd like to do, but it depends on what the program will be. But the Tour is the Tour and probably I'll have to do the Tour again."

For now, in any case, Vingegaard has conquered the Vuelta, and apart from becoming the first Dane to do so, he's also been able to go one better than his second place behind teammate Sepp Kuss in 2023.

"Of course, when you haven't won a Grand Tour you want to try and win it, and that's also why I came back. Now I have three stage wins and I'll be going into Madrid in the red jersey, too."

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.