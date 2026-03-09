'Not worthy of a WorldTour race' – Jonas Vingegaard makes feelings clear over roads used in stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Former double Tour de France champion looking to clinch first-ever Race to the Sun overall victory this week

On the bike, Jonas Vingegaard's start to the 2025 season at Paris-Nice may have been largely uneventful. Still, the Visma-Lease a Bike leader found himself in the news post-stage all the same after he criticised some of the roads used during Sunday's opening hilly leg.

"I don't think the route was very good today," Vingegaard told Feltet, "I don't think it was worthy of a WorldTour race. Bad roads, constantly right and left, potholes."

Vingegaard saved his strongest words for the final descent off a third-category climb, the Côte de Chanteloup-les-Vignes, which led to a short section of flatter road and then the technical finish.

Vingegaard is perhaps more mindful than in the Paris-Nice peloton about road conditions and crashes, given he was a DNS on stage 6 of Paris-Nice last year after falling on stage 5. Briefly race leader last year and running second overall when he abandoned, his best result to date overall was third in 2023 behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ United)

Like stage 1, stage 2 of Paris-Nice from Épône to Montargis also has three third-category climbs, but they are all early on. The usual echelons of the plains of northern France notwithstanding, the 187km day of racing is expected to end in a bunch sprint.

