Lorena Wiebes wins La Choralis Fourmies Féminine for 10th one-day victory of season
Lara Gillespie second, Gladys Verhulst-Wild third in Fourmies bunch sprint
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) continued her winning ways on Sunday with the victory at La Choralis Fourmies Féminine.
Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) trailed in second while Gladys Verhulst-Wild (AG Insurance-Soudal Team) finished third in the French 1.Pro one-day race.
The European Champion exploded from the middle of the bunch in the final corner with 100 metres remaining for her 24th victory of the season, a 10th in one-day races.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
