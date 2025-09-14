Lorena Wiebes wins La Choralis Fourmies Féminine for 10th one-day victory of season

Lorena Wiebes dominates sprint for victory at la Choralis Fourmies Féminine

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) continued her winning ways on Sunday with the victory at La Choralis Fourmies Féminine.

Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) trailed in second while Gladys Verhulst-Wild (AG Insurance-Soudal Team) finished third in the French 1.Pro one-day race.

The European Champion exploded from the middle of the bunch in the final corner with 100 metres remaining for her 24th victory of the season, a 10th in one-day races.

