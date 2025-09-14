Lorena Wiebes wins La Choralis Fourmies Féminine for 10th one-day victory of season

By published

Lara Gillespie second, Gladys Verhulst-Wild third in Fourmies bunch sprint

FOURMIES, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 14: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx-Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 6th La Choralis Fourmies Feminine - 2025 a 123.1km one day race from Fourmies to Fourmies on September 14, 2025 in Fourmies, France. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes dominates sprint for victory at la Choralis Fourmies Féminine (Image credit: Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) continued her winning ways on Sunday with the victory at La Choralis Fourmies Féminine.

Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) trailed in second while Gladys Verhulst-Wild (AG Insurance-Soudal Team) finished third in the French 1.Pro one-day race.

