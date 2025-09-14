Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region: Eleonora Gasparrini does it again with canny late attack

By published

Italian holds off Cat Ferguson in thrilling finale

Eleonora Gasparrini on the attack
Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ) claimed a second straight victory at the Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region on Sunday, triumphing with a canny late attack in the German one-day race.

The Italian, who won in a sprint last year, launched an opportunistic late attack from a select lead group inside the final couple of kilometres, and just about held on.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews