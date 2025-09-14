Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region: Eleonora Gasparrini does it again with canny late attack
Italian holds off Cat Ferguson in thrilling finale
Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ) claimed a second straight victory at the Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region on Sunday, triumphing with a canny late attack in the German one-day race.
The Italian, who won in a sprint last year, launched an opportunistic late attack from a select lead group inside the final couple of kilometres, and just about held on.
Cat Ferguson (Movistar), the 19-year-old British prodigy, came flying past on the line, but just the wrong side of it, leaving Gasparrini to celebrate.
Linda Riedmann (German National Team) clinched the final spot on the podium from what was a five-woman group sprinting it out behind Gasparrini. Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrpyto), and Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly) were the members of the group finishing just off the podium.
Lianne Lippert (Movistar), who had made a big attack a few kilometres previously, trailed slowly across the line in seventh after her teammate Ferguson had just been unable to sprint for the win.
Niewiadoma had taken the race on, going hard on the early climbs as she prepares for a tilt at the Road World Championships in Rwanda in a couple of weeks, and a selective race ensued. That made for a tactical battle in the closing kilometres, with attacks coming and going.
Gasparrini's move, as it turned out, was the decisive one, and with Ferguson coming at her so late on the line, perfectly timed.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lorena Wiebes wins La Choralis Fourmies Féminine for 10th one-day victory of seasonLara Gillespie second, Gladys Verhulst-Wild third in Fourmies bunch sprint
-
'A weight off my shoulders' - Tom Pidcock makes his peace with Grand Tours after third place overall in Vuelta a EspañaBriton says first Grand Tour podium finish 'definitely marking a change in my relationship with these races'
-
UCI MTB World Championships: Alan Hatherly destroys the competition to defend elite XCO titleSouth African solos to victory for almost eight of the nine laps
-
UCI MTB World Championships: Rising Canadian star Isabella Holmgren takes second straight U23 XCO titleRecent Tour de l'Avenir Femmes winner triumphs by over two minutes ahead of USA's Vida Lopez de San Roman