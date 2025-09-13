'We tried and that's what matters' - João Almeida satisfied with second place at Vuelta a España after sickness limits options in final week

27-year-old set to secure second Grand Tour podium finish of career

BOLA DEL MUNDO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 13: Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG reacts after the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 20 a 164.8km stage from Robledo de Chavela to Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada 2253m / #UCIWT / on September 13, 2025 in Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
João Almeida (right) and UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Jay Vine, in the polka-dot climber's jersey, (left) at the summit finish of Bola del Mundo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Optimists live longer than pessimists, as the Belgian saying has it, and João Almeida opted to take away more positives than negative from his second place overall at the Vuelta a España despite the disappointment of not being able to take the fight to race leader Jonas Vingegaard in the final week.

The 27-year-old has been suffering from an influenza virus and, as he told reporters after stage 20, that illness had "limited me a lot".

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

