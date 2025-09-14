Trofeo Matteotti: Isaac del Toro sprints to fourth victory in eight days

Mexican prevails in reduced group sprint

PESCARA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 14: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 77th Trofeo Matteotti 2025 a 195km one day race from Pescara to Pescara on September 14, 2025 in Pescara, Italy.
Isaac del Toro celebrates victory at Trofeo Matteotti 2025 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) continued his stunning run of form in the late-season Italian one-day races, taking out the victory at Trofeo Matteotti on Sunday to claim his fourth win in eight days.

The Mexican prevailed in a reduced bunch sprint after an aggressive day of racing around Pescara on a 195km course that was entirely made up of 13 laps of a 15km circuit and included three short climbs.

Having won Milano-Torino earlier in the year, that's five Italian one-day wins for the season so far, with plenty more to come in the next few weeks, leading up to a possible debut at Il Lombardia, won the last four years by Del Toro's own teammate Tadej Pogačar.

