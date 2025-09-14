Trofeo Matteotti: Isaac del Toro sprints to fourth victory in eight days

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) continued his stunning run of form in the late-season Italian one-day races, taking out the victory at Trofeo Matteotti on Sunday to claim his fourth win in eight days.

The Mexican prevailed in a reduced bunch sprint after an aggressive day of racing around Pescara on a 195km course that was entirely made up of 13 laps of a 15km circuit and included three short climbs.

Rui Costa (EF Education-EasyPost) and Pau Miquel (Kern-Pharma) took the final two podium places in the sprint for the line.

The circuit-based nature of the race and the up-and-down nature of the of the circuit itself saw plenty of attacks, with groups off the front of the bunch deep into the finale, but the race came back together for a sizeable group sprint, where Del Toro produced a stunning turn of speed.

The victory marks the 13th of the season for the 21-year-old rising star from Mexico, and, just as strikingly, his fourth in little over a week. Del Toro has taken aim at the autumn run of Italian semi-Classics and has now won all but one of them, triumphing at the GP Industria & Artigianato, Giro della Toscana, and Coppa Sabatini, before missing out at Memorial Marco Pantani and returning to the top step of the podium in Pescara.

Having won Milano-Torino earlier in the year, that's five Italian one-day wins for the season so far, with plenty more to come in the next few weeks, leading up to a possible debut at Il Lombardia, won the last four years by Del Toro's own teammate Tadej Pogačar.

