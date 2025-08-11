Vuelta a España 2025 stage 15 preview

September 7, 2025, Stage 15: A Veiga/Vegadeo - Monforte de Lemos, 167.8km

Breakaway ahoy. After the two previous GC stages, an early cat.1 climb and long grind through rural east Galicia could well see a repeat scenario of the 2021 finish, with a victory for Denmark's Magnus Cort.

Climbs

  • Puerto a Garganta (cat. 1), km. 16.5
  • Alto de Barbeitos (cat. 2), km. 54.7

Sprints

  • Sprint, km. 133.1 - time bonus
