Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 9
Stage profile and preview
Stage 9: Cistierna - Alto de Naranco
There might be a 60km descent in the middle of this stage but, despite being sandwiched between La Camperona and Lagos de Covadonga, it's no easy day with three cat 3 climbs and the cat 2 Alto del Naranco. The GC riders will have one eye on the following day's stage and the other looking for signs of fatigue in rivals that can be exploited.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy