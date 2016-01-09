Trending

Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 9

Stage profile and preview

There might be a 60km descent in the middle of this stage but, despite being sandwiched between La Camperona and Lagos de Covadonga, it's no easy day with three cat 3 climbs and the cat 2 Alto del Naranco. The GC riders will have one eye on the following day's stage and the other looking for signs of fatigue in rivals that can be exploited.

 

