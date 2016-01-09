The coastal start in Viveiro could make the flat opening 60km trickier than it looks if the wind gets up. The race then steps up to a plateau via a cat 2 and then a cat 3 climb totalling 1,000m of ascent in only 40km. With 60km to the finish from there, and a further bump in the run-in, it's another day to separate the durable sprinters from the pure.