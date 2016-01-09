Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 5
Stage profile and preview
Stage 5: Viveiro - Lugo
The coastal start in Viveiro could make the flat opening 60km trickier than it looks if the wind gets up. The race then steps up to a plateau via a cat 2 and then a cat 3 climb totalling 1,000m of ascent in only 40km. With 60km to the finish from there, and a further bump in the run-in, it's another day to separate the durable sprinters from the pure.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Del Carmen Alvarado retains U23 women's European cyclo-cross titleKay and Norbert Riberolle round out podium in Silvelle
-
Thibau Nys takes junior men's gold at European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsBelgian beats Michels and Lillo as he upgrades on 2018 bronze
-
Puck Pieterse wins junior women's European cyclo-cross titleDutchwoman wins gold ahead of Onesti and Van Anrooij
-
Track World Cup: Wild wins women's OmniumMarchant takes Kierin crown
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy