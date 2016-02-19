Image 1 of 6 Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) wins stage 3 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) celebrates his stage 3 win at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) beats Ben Swift (Team Sky) to the line at Ruta del Sol stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) wins stage 3 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 The jersey holders after stage 2 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Ben Swift (Team Sky) moves into the overall lead after stage 3 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) timed his sprint to perfection to win stage 3 at Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol in Padul. The Tinkoff rider launched himself from the bunch sprint and crossed the line ahead of Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Raymond Kreder (Roompot-Oranje Peloton).

After placing 11th in stage 1, third in stage 2 and second today, Swift has moved into the overall lead with the same time as runner-up Kreder and third place Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling).

Stage 3 was a 157.9km race that started in Monachil and offered the peloton a lumpy parcours on the way to the finish line in Padul. The day’s climbs were over Alto del Lucero and Alto de Los Bermejales, then the biggest climb over Puerto del Legionari, and a last little bump over Puerto del Valle.

A seven-rider move escaped and picked up a good lead on the main field but their efforts came to an end at the base of Puerto del Legionario with roughly 25km to go. Team Sky and Movistar shared the workload in bringing back the breakaway with Cofidis holding back and their overall leader Bouhanni nowhere in sight.

Legionari included sections as steep as 20 per cent. Daniel Navarro made an opportunistic move on its slopes and gained a small lead over Movistar’s chase, which effectively took some pressure off of his Cofidis teammates.

Igor Anton (Dimension Data) was the next to make a move on the tricky descent and he tried to join Navarro up the road with 18km to go, but he wasn’t able to fully bridge the gap. He slipped back into the field near the front next to his Dimension Data teammates.

The descent was only about 1.5km long and led straight into the final 2.6km puncher Valle, which topped out with 15km to the finish line.

An aggressive Dimension Data team sent Omar Fraile on the attack to bridge across to Navarro. Fraile desperately tried to connect with Navarro but wound up nestled somewhere between Navarro’s 15-second lead and the main field.

The peloton, reduced in numbers over the tough final 30km, was smaller but still together, and chased the two breakaway riders on the descent that led into the finishing town of Padul.

Fraile finally made contact with Navarro with 7km to go and they worked together to pick up an additional few seconds in their pursuit of the finish line.

Team Sky continued to lead the chase, and it wasn’t until there were less than two kilometres to go that Tinkoff moved ahead and closed the final four-second gap to the two breakaway riders.

Sweeping through wide-open bends and a final turn with under a kilometre to go, it was clear that the sprint was going to be between Sky and Tinkoff. In the sprint, Swift, Gatto, Kreder and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) stretched ahead of the field in the last few hundred metres but it was Gatto who reached the line first.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3:51:17 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 20 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 27 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 30 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 31 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 32 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 35 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 36 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 37 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 41 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 42 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 43 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 45 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 47 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 48 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 50 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:59 53 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 54 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 55 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 56 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 57 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 60 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 61 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 63 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 64 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 65 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 67 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 68 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 71 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 72 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 73 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 75 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 76 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 77 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 78 Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag 0:04:02 79 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 80 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 81 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:04:13 82 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 83 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 84 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:06:11 85 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 86 João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 87 Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid 88 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 90 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 91 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 92 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH 95 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 96 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 97 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 98 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 99 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 100 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 101 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 102 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 103 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag 104 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 105 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 107 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 108 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 109 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 111 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 114 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 115 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 116 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 117 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:52 118 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 120 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 121 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 122 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 124 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 125 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 126 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 127 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 128 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid 129 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 130 Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 131 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 132 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 133 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 134 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 135 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 137 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 138 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 139 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 140 Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 141 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 142 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:56 143 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 144 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:35 145 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 146 Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 147 Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH 0:13:04 148 Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:15:31 149 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 150 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 151 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 152 Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH 153 Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid 154 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 155 Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:19:47 DNS Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour DNF Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag DNF Kenji Takubo (Jpn) Matrix Powertag

Mountain 1 - Alto del Lucero, 36.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Los, 48.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto del Legionari, 92.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 3 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 4 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto del Valle, 142.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 4 3 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 4 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 1

Sprint - Alhama de Granada, 54km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 25 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 20 3 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 10 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 6 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 15 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff 11:33:51 2 Team Sky 3 Bmc Racing Team 4 Lotto Soudal 5 Movistar Team 6 Trek - Segafredo 7 Team Giant - Alpecin 8 Dimension Data 9 IAM Cycling 10 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:59 11 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 12 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 Southeast - Venezuela 0:03:58 14 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 15 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:11 17 Direct Energie 0:08:10 18 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:10:25 20 Matrix Powertag 0:16:24 21 Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:17:02 22 Gazprom - Rusvelo 23 Burgos BH 0:19:16 24 Stradalli - Bike Aid 0:30:34

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 12:26:52 2 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 14 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 15 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 17 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 18 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 27 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 30 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 31 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 32 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 34 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 36 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 37 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 38 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 40 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 41 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 42 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 43 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:45 48 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:59 50 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 51 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 52 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 53 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 54 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 55 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 57 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 58 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:44 59 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 60 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 61 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:03 62 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:03:20 63 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 64 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 65 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 66 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 67 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 68 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:47 69 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:02 70 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 72 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 73 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 74 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 75 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:06:01 76 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:11 77 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:48 78 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:06:56 79 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 80 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 81 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 82 Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag 0:07:05 83 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 84 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:07:16 85 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 86 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 87 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:32 88 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 89 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:52 90 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:08:55 92 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 93 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:14 94 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 98 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 100 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 101 Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH 102 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 103 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 104 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 105 João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 106 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag 107 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:37 108 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 109 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 110 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 111 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:08 112 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:13 113 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 114 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:55 115 Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 116 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 117 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 118 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 119 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 122 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 123 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 124 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:59 125 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:12 126 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:13:07 127 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 128 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 129 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 130 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 131 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:11 132 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:14:01 133 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:38 134 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 135 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:57 136 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 137 Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid 138 Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH 0:16:07 139 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:38 140 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid 0:18:17 141 Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:18:31 142 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:14 143 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:10 144 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:24:17 145 Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 146 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:25:15 147 Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 148 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 149 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:19 150 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:27:14 151 Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:28:33 152 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:53 153 Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH 0:31:54 154 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 155 Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid 0:35:11

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 41 pts 2 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 39 3 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 36 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 32 6 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 26 7 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 25 8 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 9 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 18 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 12 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 14 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 12 15 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 16 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 17 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 18 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 20 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 21 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 22 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 5 23 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 5 24 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 25 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 26 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 27 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 29 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 pts 2 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 9 3 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 8 4 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 5 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 6 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 4 7 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 3 8 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 9 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 10 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 11 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 1 14 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 15 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 16 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Sprint competition # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 3 4 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 5 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 6 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 7 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 8 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 1 9 Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 1