Ruta del Sol: Gatto wins stage 3 in Padul

Italian secures Tinkoff's second stage win in three days

Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) wins stage 3 at Ruta del Sol

Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) wins stage 3 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) celebrates his stage 3 win at Ruta del Sol

Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) celebrates his stage 3 win at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) beats Ben Swift (Team Sky) to the line at Ruta del Sol stage 3

Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) beats Ben Swift (Team Sky) to the line at Ruta del Sol stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) wins stage 3 at Ruta del Sol

Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) wins stage 3 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The jersey holders after stage 2 at Ruta del Sol

The jersey holders after stage 2 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ben Swift (Team Sky) moves into the overall lead after stage 3 at Ruta del Sol

Ben Swift (Team Sky) moves into the overall lead after stage 3 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) timed his sprint to perfection to win stage 3 at Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol in Padul. The Tinkoff rider launched himself from the bunch sprint and crossed the line ahead of Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Raymond Kreder (Roompot-Oranje Peloton).

After placing 11th in stage 1, third in stage 2 and second today, Swift has moved into the overall lead with the same time as runner-up Kreder and third place Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling).

Stage 3 was a 157.9km race that started in Monachil and offered the peloton a lumpy parcours on the way to the finish line in Padul. The day’s climbs were over Alto del Lucero and Alto de Los Bermejales, then the biggest climb over Puerto del Legionari, and a last little bump over Puerto del Valle.

A seven-rider move escaped and picked up a good lead on the main field but their efforts came to an end at the base of Puerto del Legionario with roughly 25km to go. Team Sky and Movistar shared the workload in bringing back the breakaway with Cofidis holding back and their overall leader Bouhanni nowhere in sight.

Legionari included sections as steep as 20 per cent. Daniel Navarro made an opportunistic move on its slopes and gained a small lead over Movistar’s chase, which effectively took some pressure off of his Cofidis teammates.

Igor Anton (Dimension Data) was the next to make a move on the tricky descent and he tried to join Navarro up the road with 18km to go, but he wasn’t able to fully bridge the gap. He slipped back into the field near the front next to his Dimension Data teammates.

The descent was only about 1.5km long and led straight into the final 2.6km puncher Valle, which topped out with 15km to the finish line.

An aggressive Dimension Data team sent Omar Fraile on the attack to bridge across to Navarro. Fraile desperately tried to connect with Navarro but wound up nestled somewhere between Navarro’s 15-second lead and the main field.

The peloton, reduced in numbers over the tough final 30km, was smaller but still together, and chased the two breakaway riders on the descent that led into the finishing town of Padul.

Fraile finally made contact with Navarro with 7km to go and they worked together to pick up an additional few seconds in their pursuit of the finish line.

Team Sky continued to lead the chase, and it wasn’t until there were less than two kilometres to go that Tinkoff moved ahead and closed the final four-second gap to the two breakaway riders.

Sweeping through wide-open bends and a final turn with under a kilometre to go, it was clear that the sprint was going to be between Sky and Tinkoff. In the sprint, Swift, Gatto, Kreder and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) stretched ahead of the field in the last few hundred metres but it was Gatto who reached the line first.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team3:51:17
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
10Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
12Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
15Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
16Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
18Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
20Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
27Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
30Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
31Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
32Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
35Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
36Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
37Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
41Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
42Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
43Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
44Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
45Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
47Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
48Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
50Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:59
53Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
54Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
55Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
56Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
57Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
58Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
60Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
61Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
63Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
64Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
65Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
68Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
71Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
72Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
73Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
77David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
78Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag0:04:02
79Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
80Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
81Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:04:13
82Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
83Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
84Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:06:11
85Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
86João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
87Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
88Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
90Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
91Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
92Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
95Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
97Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
98Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
100Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
101Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
102Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
103Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag
104Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
107Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
108Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
109Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
111Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
114Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
115Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
116Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
117Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:52
118Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
119Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
120Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
121Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
122Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
124Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
125Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
126Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
127Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
128Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
129Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
130Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
131Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
132Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
133Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
134Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
135David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
137Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
139Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
140Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
141Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
142Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:56
143Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
144Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:35
145Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
146Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
147Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH0:13:04
148Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:15:31
149Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
150Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
151Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
152Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH
153Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
154Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
155Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:19:47
DNSMarc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFFlavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
DNFDaiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
DNFKenji Takubo (Jpn) Matrix Powertag

Mountain 1 - Alto del Lucero, 36.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Los, 48.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Mountain 3 - Puerto del Legionari, 92.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
3Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
4Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Mountain 3 - Puerto del Valle, 142.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data4
3Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky1

Sprint - Alhama de Granada, 54km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team25pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky20
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton16
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo12
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team10
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin9
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
9Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling7
10Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela6
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
15Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff11:33:51
2Team Sky
3Bmc Racing Team
4Lotto Soudal
5Movistar Team
6Trek - Segafredo
7Team Giant - Alpecin
8Dimension Data
9IAM Cycling
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:59
11Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
13Southeast - Venezuela0:03:58
14Roompot - Oranje Peloton
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:11
17Direct Energie0:08:10
18Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:10:25
20Matrix Powertag0:16:24
21Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:17:02
22Gazprom - Rusvelo
23Burgos BH0:19:16
24Stradalli - Bike Aid0:30:34

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky12:26:52
2Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
3Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
9Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
14Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
15Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
17Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
18Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
27Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
30Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
31Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
32Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
33Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
36Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
37Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
38Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
40Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
41Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
42Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
43Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
44Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:00:45
48Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:59
50Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
51Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
52Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
53Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
54David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
55Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
57Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
58Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:44
59Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:03
62Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:03:20
63Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
64Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
65Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
66Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
67Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
68Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:47
69Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:02
70Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
72Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
73Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
75Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:06:01
76Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:11
77Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:48
78Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:06:56
79Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
80Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
81Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
82Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag0:07:05
83Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
84Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:07:16
85Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
86Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
87Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:32
88Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
89Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:52
90Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:08:55
92Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
93Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:14
94Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
98Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
100Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
101Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
102Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
103Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
106Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag
107David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:37
108Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
109Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
110Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
111Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:08
112Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:13
113Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
114Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:55
115Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
116Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
117Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
118Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
119Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
120Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
121Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
122Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
123Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
124Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:59
125Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:12
126Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:13:07
127Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
128Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
129Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
130Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
131Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:11
132Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:14:01
133Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:38
134Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
135Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:57
136Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
137Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
138Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH0:16:07
139Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:38
140Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:18:17
141Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:18:31
142Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:14
143Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:10
144Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:24:17
145Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
146Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:25:15
147Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
148Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
149Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:19
150Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:27:14
151Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:28:33
152Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:53
153Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH0:31:54
154Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
155Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:35:11

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky41pts
2Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team39
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton36
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits35
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo32
6Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team26
7Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team25
8Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20
9Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling18
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
12Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
14Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela12
15Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team10
17Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo10
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin9
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
20Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
21David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling6
22Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky5
23Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela5
24Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
25Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
26Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
27Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
29Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team17pts
2Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo9
3Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias8
4Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
5Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
6Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data4
7Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data3
8Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
9Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
10Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
11Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky1
14Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
15Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
16Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Sprint competition
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH3
4Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
5Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
6Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
7Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
8Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias1
9Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff37:20:36
2Team Sky
3Trek - Segafredo
4BMC Racing Team
5Team Giant - Alpecin
6Lotto Soudal
7IAM Cycling
8Movistar Team
9Dimension Data
10Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:01:59
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:44
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:29
13Southeast - Venezuela0:03:58
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:11
15Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:07:46
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:04
17Direct Energie0:10:16
18Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:11:55
19Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:16
20Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:22:47
21Gazprom - Rusvelo0:23:53
22Burgos BH0:28:25
23Matrix Powertag0:29:26
24Stradalli - Bike Aid1:08:25

 

