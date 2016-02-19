Ruta del Sol: Gatto wins stage 3 in Padul
Italian secures Tinkoff's second stage win in three days
Stage 3: Monachil - Padul
Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) timed his sprint to perfection to win stage 3 at Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol in Padul. The Tinkoff rider launched himself from the bunch sprint and crossed the line ahead of Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Raymond Kreder (Roompot-Oranje Peloton).
After placing 11th in stage 1, third in stage 2 and second today, Swift has moved into the overall lead with the same time as runner-up Kreder and third place Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling).
Stage 3 was a 157.9km race that started in Monachil and offered the peloton a lumpy parcours on the way to the finish line in Padul. The day’s climbs were over Alto del Lucero and Alto de Los Bermejales, then the biggest climb over Puerto del Legionari, and a last little bump over Puerto del Valle.
A seven-rider move escaped and picked up a good lead on the main field but their efforts came to an end at the base of Puerto del Legionario with roughly 25km to go. Team Sky and Movistar shared the workload in bringing back the breakaway with Cofidis holding back and their overall leader Bouhanni nowhere in sight.
Legionari included sections as steep as 20 per cent. Daniel Navarro made an opportunistic move on its slopes and gained a small lead over Movistar’s chase, which effectively took some pressure off of his Cofidis teammates.
Igor Anton (Dimension Data) was the next to make a move on the tricky descent and he tried to join Navarro up the road with 18km to go, but he wasn’t able to fully bridge the gap. He slipped back into the field near the front next to his Dimension Data teammates.
The descent was only about 1.5km long and led straight into the final 2.6km puncher Valle, which topped out with 15km to the finish line.
An aggressive Dimension Data team sent Omar Fraile on the attack to bridge across to Navarro. Fraile desperately tried to connect with Navarro but wound up nestled somewhere between Navarro’s 15-second lead and the main field.
The peloton, reduced in numbers over the tough final 30km, was smaller but still together, and chased the two breakaway riders on the descent that led into the finishing town of Padul.
Fraile finally made contact with Navarro with 7km to go and they worked together to pick up an additional few seconds in their pursuit of the finish line.
Team Sky continued to lead the chase, and it wasn’t until there were less than two kilometres to go that Tinkoff moved ahead and closed the final four-second gap to the two breakaway riders.
Sweeping through wide-open bends and a final turn with under a kilometre to go, it was clear that the sprint was going to be between Sky and Tinkoff. In the sprint, Swift, Gatto, Kreder and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) stretched ahead of the field in the last few hundred metres but it was Gatto who reached the line first.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|3:51:17
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|20
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|26
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|27
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|30
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|35
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|36
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|37
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|41
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|43
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|47
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|48
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|50
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:59
|53
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|54
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|55
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|56
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|57
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|60
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|61
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|63
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|65
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|67
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|68
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|73
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|75
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|77
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|78
|Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|0:04:02
|79
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|80
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|81
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:04:13
|82
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|83
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|84
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:06:11
|85
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|86
|João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|87
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|88
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|90
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|91
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|92
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
|95
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|97
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|98
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|100
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|101
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|102
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|103
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|104
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|108
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|109
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|111
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|114
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|115
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|116
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|117
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:52
|118
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|120
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|121
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|122
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|124
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|125
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|126
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|127
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|128
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|129
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|130
|Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|131
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|132
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|133
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|134
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|135
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|137
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|139
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|140
|Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|141
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|142
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:56
|143
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|144
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:35
|145
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|146
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|147
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:13:04
|148
|Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:15:31
|149
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|150
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|151
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|152
|Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH
|153
|Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|154
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|155
|Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:19:47
|DNS
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|DNF
|Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|DNF
|Kenji Takubo (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|3
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|4
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|4
|3
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|10
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|6
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|15
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff
|11:33:51
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Bmc Racing Team
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|8
|Dimension Data
|9
|IAM Cycling
|10
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:59
|11
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|Southeast - Venezuela
|0:03:58
|14
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|15
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:11
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:08:10
|18
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:10:25
|20
|Matrix Powertag
|0:16:24
|21
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:17:02
|22
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|23
|Burgos BH
|0:19:16
|24
|Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:30:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|12:26:52
|2
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|15
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|18
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|24
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|27
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|32
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|34
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|36
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|37
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|41
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|42
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:45
|48
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:59
|50
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|51
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|52
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|54
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|55
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|57
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|58
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:44
|59
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|61
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:03
|62
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:03:20
|63
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|64
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|65
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|66
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:47
|69
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:02
|70
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|72
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|73
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|74
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|75
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:01
|76
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:11
|77
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:48
|78
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:06:56
|79
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|81
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|82
|Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|0:07:05
|83
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|84
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:07:16
|85
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|86
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|87
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:32
|88
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|89
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:52
|90
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:08:55
|92
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|93
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:14
|94
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|98
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|100
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|101
|Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
|102
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|103
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|106
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|107
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:37
|108
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|109
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|110
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|111
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:08
|112
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:13
|113
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|114
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:55
|115
|Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|116
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|117
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|119
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|121
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|122
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|123
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|124
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:59
|125
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:12
|126
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:13:07
|127
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|128
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|129
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|130
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|131
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:11
|132
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:14:01
|133
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:38
|134
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|135
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:57
|136
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|137
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|138
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:16:07
|139
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:38
|140
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:18:17
|141
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:18:31
|142
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:14
|143
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:10
|144
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:24:17
|145
|Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|146
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:25:15
|147
|Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|148
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|149
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:19
|150
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:27:14
|151
|Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:28:33
|152
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:53
|153
|Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:31:54
|154
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|155
|Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:35:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|pts
|2
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|39
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|36
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|6
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|7
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|25
|8
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|9
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|12
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|14
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|12
|15
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|16
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|17
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|20
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|21
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|22
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|23
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|24
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|25
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|26
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|27
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|29
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|3
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|8
|4
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|5
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|6
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|4
|7
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|3
|8
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|9
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|10
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|11
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|14
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|15
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|16
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|4
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|5
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|6
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|7
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|8
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1
|9
|Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff
|37:20:36
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Dimension Data
|10
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:01:59
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:44
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:29
|13
|Southeast - Venezuela
|0:03:58
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:11
|15
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:07:46
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:04
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:10:16
|18
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:11:55
|19
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:16
|20
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:22:47
|21
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:23:53
|22
|Burgos BH
|0:28:25
|23
|Matrix Powertag
|0:29:26
|24
|Stradalli - Bike Aid
|1:08:25
