Image 1 of 25 Tejay van Garderen on the stage 3 podium at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 25 Wilco Kelderman in action during the Ruta del Sol time trial (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 25 Damiano Caruso (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 25 Tejay van Garderen on his way to winning the time trial at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 5 of 25 Tejay van Garderen on his way to winning the time trial at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 6 of 25 Tejay van Garderen on his way to winning the time trial at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 7 of 25 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 8 of 25 Bauke Mollema (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 9 of 25 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 10 of 25 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 11 of 25 Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 12 of 25 Martjiin Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 13 of 25 Van Garderen and Kelderman after the Ruta del Sol time trial. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 14 of 25 Van Garderen puts on the race leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 15 of 25 Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 16 of 25 Tejay van Garderen celebrates on the stage 4 podium at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 17 of 25 BMC's Sammy Sanchez on the stage 4 podium (Image credit: Bettini) Image 18 of 25 Imanol Erviti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 19 of 25 On the podium after the time trial at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini) Image 20 of 25 Damiano Caruso (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 21 of 25 Damiano Caruso puts on the green jersey at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 22 of 25 Van Garderen puts on the race leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 23 of 25 Giant-Alpecin's Simon Geschke in action at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 24 of 25 Wilco Kelderman was second in the stage 3 time trial at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 25 of 25 Tejay van Garderen on the stage 3 podium at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) won the key time trial stage at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol to take the race lead before Sunday's decisive stage in the Spanish hills.

The American set a time of 27:05 for the 21km time trial around Alhaurin de la Torre , beating Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) by two seconds, with Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) third at seven seconds. BMC teammate Brent Bookwalter finished fourth at 15 seconds.

Wout Poels (Team Sky) finished sixth, 20 seconds back.

Van Garderen will now defend his leader's jersey on Sunday's stage that finishes atop the Peñas Blancas climb near Estepona.

"It's a big confidence booster but we definitely have our minds firmly set on tomorrow. It's going to be a tough challenge, but we’re excited," van Garderen said after taking his first win of 2016 and his first ever tie trial victory in Europe.

Van Garderen said the challenging course, which was battered by winds throughout the day, was difficult to judge.

"It was a tail wind on the way out but it was a lot of climbing and it was head wind on the way back but a bit downhill so it was really hard to pace, he said. "You couldn't go easy on the way out and you couldn't go easy on the way back, so you just had to put your head down and go."

Sunday's final stage, 164.2km from San Roque to Alto Penas Blancas, is set for a battle between the GC contenders with a showdown on the summit finish. Van Garderen's win and his team's performance so far have given him a boost of confidence going in.





Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27:05:00 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:02 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:07 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:17 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:20 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 9 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:34 11 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:35 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:36 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:38 16 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:40 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:51 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:52 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 24 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:56 26 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:59 27 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:01 29 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:01:03 30 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:06 31 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:14 32 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:01:15 33 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:16 34 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:17 35 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20 37 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:01:21 38 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:22 39 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:23 40 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:01:26 42 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:28 43 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:29 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 45 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:30 46 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:31 47 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:33 48 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 49 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 50 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:35 51 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:37 54 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:39 55 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:40 56 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:43 57 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:44 58 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:50 59 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:52 60 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:53 61 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:01:55 62 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:56 63 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:02:00 64 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:02 65 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:03 66 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:04 68 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:05 69 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:09 70 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:10 71 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:11 72 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:13 73 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 74 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:19 75 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 76 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 77 Peter Stetina (USA) TFR 0:02:22 78 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 79 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:02:25 80 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:26 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:28 82 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:02:29 83 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 0:02:30 84 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:31 85 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:32 86 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 87 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:36 88 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:40 89 Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:02:41 90 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:42 91 Kiel Reijnen (USA) TFR 0:02:45 92 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:02:48 93 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:51 94 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:02:52 95 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:53 96 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:54 97 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:57 98 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 99 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:03:01 100 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:03:02 101 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 102 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:03 103 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:04 105 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 106 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 107 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:03:06 108 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 109 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:07 110 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:09 111 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:03:10 112 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:11 113 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 115 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:16 116 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:17 117 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:18 118 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:03:23 119 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:25 120 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:03:26 121 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:28 122 Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH 123 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 124 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 125 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 126 Airan Fernandez Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag 0:03:30 127 Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 128 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:31 129 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 130 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid 0:03:35 131 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:03:45 132 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 133 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag 0:03:48 134 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH 0:03:55 135 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 136 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:58 137 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:04:03 138 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:04:10 139 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:04:26 140 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:32 141 Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:04:35 142 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:04:36 143 Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:04:44 144 João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:04:47 145 Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid 146 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:02 147 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:05:33 148 Kleber Da Silva Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:05:55 149 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:31 OTL Amanuel Mengis Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid 0:08:48 DNF David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 1:21:51 2 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:00:36 3 Movistar Team 0:00:56 4 Team Sky 0:01:00 5 Iam Cycling 0:01:01 6 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:01:49 7 Trek - Segafredo 0:01:59 8 Tinkoff 0:02:10 9 Lotto Soudal 0:02:05 10 Direct Energie 0:03:35 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:38 12 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:04:24 13 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:42 14 Dimension Data 0:04:53 15 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:46 16 Ccc Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:06 17 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:06:10 18 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:06:56 19 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:59 20 Southeast - Venezuela 0:07:07 21 Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:08:56 22 Burgos Bh 0:09:46 23 Matrix Powertag 0:11:17 24 Stradalli - Bike Aid 0:16:34

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 16 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 12 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 11 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 12 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 14 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 2 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12:53:57 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:02 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:07 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:17 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:20 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 9 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:34 11 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:35 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:36 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:38 15 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:40 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:51 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:00:52 21 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:59 23 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:01 24 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:17 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20 26 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:22 27 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:28 28 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:31 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:33 30 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 31 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 32 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:35 33 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:37 34 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:39 35 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:40 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:43 37 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:01:48 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:53 39 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:56 40 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:02:00 41 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:03 42 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:05 44 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:02:13 45 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:40 46 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:02:52 47 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:55 48 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:16 49 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:13 50 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:04:24 51 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:44 52 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:04:46 53 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:04:47 54 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:49 55 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 56 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:50 57 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:02 58 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:05:03 59 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:24 60 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:05:25 61 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:26 62 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:05:27 63 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:35 64 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:42 65 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:19 66 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:06:21 67 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:29 68 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:45 69 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:46 70 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:21 71 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:33 72 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:34 73 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:40 74 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:05 75 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:08:20 76 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:09:03 77 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:06 78 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:09:38 79 Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:09:57 80 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:10:00 81 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:10:03 82 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:13 83 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:27 84 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:28 85 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:10:29 86 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 87 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:30 88 Airan Fernandez Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag 0:10:35 89 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:10:36 90 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:10:40 91 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:00 92 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:06 93 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:12 94 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:11:19 95 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:23 96 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:24 97 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:31 98 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:42 99 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:12:06 100 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:12:07 101 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:12:08 102 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:11 103 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:13 104 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:20 105 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:25 106 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:12:40 107 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:41 108 Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH 0:12:42 109 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:13:01 110 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag 0:13:02 111 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:11 112 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:13:16 113 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:13:32 114 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:42 115 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 116 João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:14:01 117 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:06 118 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:14:08 119 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:14:14 120 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:21 121 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 0:15:37 122 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH 0:15:50 123 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:57 124 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:16:01 125 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:09 126 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:15 127 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:16:31 128 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:17:17 129 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:17:48 130 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:06 131 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:25 132 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:10 133 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:28 134 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:19:34 135 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:19:38 136 Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid 0:19:44 137 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid 0:21:52 138 Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:23:06 139 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:16 140 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:27:34 141 Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:27:47 142 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:28:21 143 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:30 144 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:29:41 145 Kleber Da Silva Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:30:12 146 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:32:04 147 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:33:45 148 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:35:17 149 Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:36:38

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 38:42:27 2 Movistar Team 0:00:56 3 Team Sky 0:01:00 4 IAM Cycling 0:01:01 5 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:49 6 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:59 7 Tinkoff Team 0:02:10 8 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:35 9 Lotto Soudal 0:02:59 10 Dimension Data 0:04:53 11 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:50 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:39 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:49 14 Southeast - Venezuela 0:11:05 15 Direct Energie 0:13:51 16 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:14:45 17 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:46 18 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:18:51 19 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:02 20 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:17 21 Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:31:43 22 Burgos BH 0:38:11 23 Matrix Powertag 0:40:43 24 Stradalli - Bike Aid 1:24:59

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 41 pts 2 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 39 3 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 36 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 32 6 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 26 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 8 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 25 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 10 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 12 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 13 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 16 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 14 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 18 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 20 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 12 21 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 22 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 11 23 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 24 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 9 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 26 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 7 27 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 7 28 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 29 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 30 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 31 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 5 32 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 33 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 35 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 36 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 37 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1