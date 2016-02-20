Ruta del Sol stage 4: Van Garderen wins key time trial
BMC leader beats Kelderman and Coppel to take race lead
Stage 4: Alhaurin de la Torre (ITT) -
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) won the key time trial stage at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol to take the race lead before Sunday's decisive stage in the Spanish hills.
Related Articles
The American set a time of 27:05 for the 21km time trial around Alhaurin de la Torre , beating Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) by two seconds, with Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) third at seven seconds. BMC teammate Brent Bookwalter finished fourth at 15 seconds.
Wout Poels (Team Sky) finished sixth, 20 seconds back.
Van Garderen will now defend his leader's jersey on Sunday's stage that finishes atop the Peñas Blancas climb near Estepona.
"It's a big confidence booster but we definitely have our minds firmly set on tomorrow. It's going to be a tough challenge, but we’re excited," van Garderen said after taking his first win of 2016 and his first ever tie trial victory in Europe.
Van Garderen said the challenging course, which was battered by winds throughout the day, was difficult to judge.
"It was a tail wind on the way out but it was a lot of climbing and it was head wind on the way back but a bit downhill so it was really hard to pace, he said. "You couldn't go easy on the way out and you couldn't go easy on the way back, so you just had to put your head down and go."
Sunday's final stage, 164.2km from San Roque to Alto Penas Blancas, is set for a battle between the GC contenders with a showdown on the summit finish. Van Garderen's win and his team's performance so far have given him a boost of confidence going in.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27:05:00
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:02
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:07
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:17
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:34
|11
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:38
|16
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:51
|22
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:52
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|24
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:56
|26
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:59
|27
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:01
|29
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:03
|30
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:06
|31
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:14
|32
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:15
|33
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:16
|34
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|35
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|37
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|38
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:22
|39
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:23
|40
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:01:26
|42
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:28
|43
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:29
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|45
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:30
|46
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:31
|47
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:33
|48
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|49
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:35
|51
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:37
|54
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|55
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:40
|56
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:43
|57
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:44
|58
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:50
|59
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:52
|60
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:53
|61
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:01:55
|62
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:56
|63
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:02:00
|64
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:02
|65
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:03
|66
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:04
|68
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:05
|69
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:09
|70
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:10
|71
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:11
|72
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:13
|73
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:19
|75
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|76
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|77
|Peter Stetina (USA) TFR
|0:02:22
|78
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|79
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:02:25
|80
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:26
|81
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:28
|82
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:02:29
|83
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:02:30
|84
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:31
|85
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:32
|86
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:36
|88
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:40
|89
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:02:41
|90
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:42
|91
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) TFR
|0:02:45
|92
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:02:48
|93
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:51
|94
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:02:52
|95
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:53
|96
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:54
|97
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:57
|98
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|99
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:03:01
|100
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:02
|101
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|102
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:03
|103
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:04
|105
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|106
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|107
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:06
|108
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:07
|110
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:09
|111
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:03:10
|112
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:11
|113
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|115
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:16
|116
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:17
|117
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:18
|118
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:03:23
|119
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:25
|120
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:03:26
|121
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:28
|122
|Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
|123
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|124
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|125
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|126
|Airan Fernandez Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|0:03:30
|127
|Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|128
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:31
|129
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|130
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:03:35
|131
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:03:45
|132
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|133
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|0:03:48
|134
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:03:55
|135
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|136
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:58
|137
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:04:03
|138
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:04:10
|139
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:04:26
|140
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:32
|141
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:04:35
|142
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:04:36
|143
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:04:44
|144
|João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:04:47
|145
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|146
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:02
|147
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:05:33
|148
|Kleber Da Silva Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:05:55
|149
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:31
|OTL
|Amanuel Mengis Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:08:48
|DNF
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|1:21:51
|2
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:36
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|4
|Team Sky
|0:01:00
|5
|Iam Cycling
|0:01:01
|6
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:49
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:59
|8
|Tinkoff
|0:02:10
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:05
|10
|Direct Energie
|0:03:35
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:38
|12
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:04:24
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:42
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:04:53
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:46
|16
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:06
|17
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:06:10
|18
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:06:56
|19
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:59
|20
|Southeast - Venezuela
|0:07:07
|21
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:08:56
|22
|Burgos Bh
|0:09:46
|23
|Matrix Powertag
|0:11:17
|24
|Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:16:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|12
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|14
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12:53:57
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:02
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:07
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:17
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:34
|11
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:38
|15
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:51
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:52
|21
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:59
|23
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:01
|24
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|26
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:22
|27
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:28
|28
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:31
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:33
|30
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:35
|33
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:37
|34
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|35
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:40
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:43
|37
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:48
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:53
|39
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:56
|40
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:02:00
|41
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:03
|42
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:05
|44
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:13
|45
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:40
|46
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:02:52
|47
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:55
|48
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:16
|49
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:13
|50
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:04:24
|51
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:44
|52
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:04:46
|53
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:04:47
|54
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:49
|55
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|56
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:50
|57
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:02
|58
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:05:03
|59
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:24
|60
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:05:25
|61
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:26
|62
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:27
|63
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:35
|64
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:42
|65
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:19
|66
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:06:21
|67
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:29
|68
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:45
|69
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:46
|70
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:21
|71
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:33
|72
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:34
|73
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:40
|74
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:05
|75
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:08:20
|76
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:03
|77
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:06
|78
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:09:38
|79
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:09:57
|80
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:10:00
|81
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:10:03
|82
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:13
|83
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:27
|84
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:28
|85
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:10:29
|86
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|87
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:30
|88
|Airan Fernandez Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|0:10:35
|89
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:36
|90
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:10:40
|91
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:00
|92
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:06
|93
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:12
|94
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:11:19
|95
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:23
|96
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:24
|97
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:31
|98
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:42
|99
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:12:06
|100
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:12:07
|101
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:12:08
|102
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:11
|103
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:13
|104
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:20
|105
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:25
|106
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:12:40
|107
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:41
|108
|Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:12:42
|109
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:13:01
|110
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|0:13:02
|111
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:11
|112
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:13:16
|113
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:13:32
|114
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:42
|115
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|116
|João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:14:01
|117
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:06
|118
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:14:08
|119
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:14:14
|120
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:21
|121
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:15:37
|122
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:15:50
|123
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:57
|124
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:16:01
|125
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:09
|126
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:15
|127
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:16:31
|128
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:17:17
|129
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:17:48
|130
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:06
|131
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:25
|132
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:10
|133
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:28
|134
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:19:34
|135
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:19:38
|136
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:19:44
|137
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:21:52
|138
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:23:06
|139
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:16
|140
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:27:34
|141
|Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:27:47
|142
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:28:21
|143
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:30
|144
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:29:41
|145
|Kleber Da Silva Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:30:12
|146
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:32:04
|147
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:33:45
|148
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:35:17
|149
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:36:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|38:42:27
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:00
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:01
|5
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:49
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:59
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|0:02:10
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:35
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:59
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:04:53
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:50
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:39
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:49
|14
|Southeast - Venezuela
|0:11:05
|15
|Direct Energie
|0:13:51
|16
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:14:45
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:46
|18
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:18:51
|19
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:02
|20
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:17
|21
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:31:43
|22
|Burgos BH
|0:38:11
|23
|Matrix Powertag
|0:40:43
|24
|Stradalli - Bike Aid
|1:24:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|pts
|2
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|39
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|36
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|6
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|8
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|25
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|10
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|12
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|13
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|18
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|20
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|12
|21
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|22
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|23
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|24
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|9
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|26
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|27
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|29
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|30
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|31
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|32
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|33
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|35
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|36
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|37
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|3
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|8
|4
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|5
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|6
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|4
|7
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|3
|8
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|9
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|10
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|11
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|14
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|15
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|16
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy