Ruta del Sol stage 4: Van Garderen wins key time trial

BMC leader beats Kelderman and Coppel to take race lead

Image 1 of 25

Tejay van Garderen on the stage 3 podium at Ruta del Sol.

Tejay van Garderen on the stage 3 podium at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 25

Wilco Kelderman in action during the Ruta del Sol time trial

Wilco Kelderman in action during the Ruta del Sol time trial
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 3 of 25

Damiano Caruso (BMC)

Damiano Caruso (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 4 of 25

Tejay van Garderen on his way to winning the time trial at Ruta del Sol.

Tejay van Garderen on his way to winning the time trial at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 5 of 25

Tejay van Garderen on his way to winning the time trial at Ruta del Sol.

Tejay van Garderen on his way to winning the time trial at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 6 of 25

Tejay van Garderen on his way to winning the time trial at Ruta del Sol.

Tejay van Garderen on his way to winning the time trial at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 7 of 25

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 8 of 25

Bauke Mollema (Trek - Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 9 of 25

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 10 of 25

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 11 of 25

Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo)

Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 12 of 25

Martjiin Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Martjiin Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 13 of 25

Van Garderen and Kelderman after the Ruta del Sol time trial.

Van Garderen and Kelderman after the Ruta del Sol time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 14 of 25

Van Garderen puts on the race leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol.

Van Garderen puts on the race leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 15 of 25

Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo)

Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 16 of 25

Tejay van Garderen celebrates on the stage 4 podium at Ruta del Sol.

Tejay van Garderen celebrates on the stage 4 podium at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 17 of 25

BMC's Sammy Sanchez on the stage 4 podium

BMC's Sammy Sanchez on the stage 4 podium
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 18 of 25

Imanol Erviti (Movistar)

Imanol Erviti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 19 of 25

On the podium after the time trial at Ruta del Sol

On the podium after the time trial at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 20 of 25

Damiano Caruso (BMC)

Damiano Caruso (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 21 of 25

Damiano Caruso puts on the green jersey at Ruta del Sol.

Damiano Caruso puts on the green jersey at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 22 of 25

Van Garderen puts on the race leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol.

Van Garderen puts on the race leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 23 of 25

Giant-Alpecin's Simon Geschke in action at Ruta del Sol.

Giant-Alpecin's Simon Geschke in action at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 24 of 25

Wilco Kelderman was second in the stage 3 time trial at Ruta del Sol.

Wilco Kelderman was second in the stage 3 time trial at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 25 of 25

Tejay van Garderen on the stage 3 podium at Ruta del Sol.

Tejay van Garderen on the stage 3 podium at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) won the key time trial stage at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol to take the race lead before Sunday's decisive stage in the Spanish hills.

The American set a time of 27:05 for the 21km time trial around Alhaurin de la Torre , beating Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) by two seconds, with Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) third at seven seconds. BMC teammate Brent Bookwalter finished fourth at 15 seconds.

Wout Poels (Team Sky) finished sixth, 20 seconds back.

Van Garderen will now defend his leader's jersey on Sunday's stage that finishes atop the Peñas Blancas climb near Estepona.

"It's a big confidence booster but we definitely have our minds firmly set on tomorrow. It's going to be a tough challenge, but we’re excited," van Garderen said after taking his first win of 2016 and his first ever tie trial victory in Europe.

Van Garderen said the challenging course, which was battered by winds throughout the day, was difficult to judge.

"It was a tail wind on the way out but it was a lot of climbing and it was head wind on the way back but a bit downhill so it was really hard to pace, he said. "You couldn't go easy on the way out and you couldn't go easy on the way back, so you just had to put your head down and go."

Sunday's final stage, 164.2km from San Roque to Alto Penas Blancas, is set for a battle between the GC contenders with a showdown on the summit finish. Van Garderen's win and his team's performance so far have given him a boost of confidence going in.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team27:05:00
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:02
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:07
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:17
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:20
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
9Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:34
11Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
12Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:35
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:36
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:38
16Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:40
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
18Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:51
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:52
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
24Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
25Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:56
26Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:59
27Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:01
29Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:01:03
30Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:06
31Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:14
32Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:15
33Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:16
34Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:17
35Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:20
37Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:01:21
38Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:22
39Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:23
40Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:26
42Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:28
43Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:29
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
45Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:30
46Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:31
47Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:33
48Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
49Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
50Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:35
51Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
52Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
53Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:37
54Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:39
55Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:01:40
56Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:43
57Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:44
58Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:50
59Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:52
60Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:53
61Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:01:55
62Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:56
63Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:00
64Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:02
65Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:03
66Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:04
68Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:05
69Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:09
70Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:10
71Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:11
72Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:13
73Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
74Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:19
75Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
76Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
77Peter Stetina (USA) TFR0:02:22
78Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
79Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:02:25
80Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:26
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:28
82Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:02:29
83Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela0:02:30
84Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:31
85Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:32
86Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:36
88Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:40
89Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:02:41
90Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:42
91Kiel Reijnen (USA) TFR0:02:45
92Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:02:48
93Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:51
94Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:02:52
95Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:53
96Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:54
97Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:57
98Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
99Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:03:01
100Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:03:02
101Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
102Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:03
103Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:04
105Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
106Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
107Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:03:06
108Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:07
110Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:09
111Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:03:10
112Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:11
113Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
115Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:16
116Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:17
117Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:18
118Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:03:23
119Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:25
120David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:03:26
121Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:28
122Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
123Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
124Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
125Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
126Airan Fernandez Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag0:03:30
127Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
128Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:31
129Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
130Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:03:35
131Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:03:45
132Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
133Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag0:03:48
134Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH0:03:55
135Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
136Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:58
137Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:04:03
138Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:04:10
139Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:04:26
140Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:32
141Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:04:35
142Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:04:36
143Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH0:04:44
144João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:04:47
145Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
146Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:02
147Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:05:33
148Kleber Da Silva Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:05:55
149Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:31
OTLAmanuel Mengis Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:08:48
DNFDavid Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFVictor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFMekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team1:21:51
2Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:36
3Movistar Team0:00:56
4Team Sky0:01:00
5Iam Cycling0:01:01
6Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:49
7Trek - Segafredo0:01:59
8Tinkoff0:02:10
9Lotto Soudal0:02:05
10Direct Energie0:03:35
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:38
12Gazprom - Rusvelo0:04:24
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:42
14Dimension Data0:04:53
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:46
16Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:06:06
17Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:06:10
18Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:06:56
19Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:59
20Southeast - Venezuela0:07:07
21Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:08:56
22Burgos Bh0:09:46
23Matrix Powertag0:11:17
24Stradalli - Bike Aid0:16:34

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling16
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team14
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie12
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky10
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team9
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin6
11Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling5
12Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
14Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky2
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12:53:57
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:02
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:07
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:17
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:20
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
9Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:34
11Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:35
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:36
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:38
15Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:40
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:51
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:00:52
21Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:59
23Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:01
24Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:17
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:20
26Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:22
27Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:28
28Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:31
29Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:33
30Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
31Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
32Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:35
33Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:37
34Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:39
35Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:01:40
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:43
37Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:01:48
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:53
39Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:56
40Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:00
41Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:03
42Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:05
44Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:02:13
45Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:40
46Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:02:52
47Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:55
48Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:16
49Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:13
50Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:04:24
51Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:44
52Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:04:46
53Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:04:47
54Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:04:49
55Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
56Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:50
57Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:02
58Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:05:03
59Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:24
60David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:05:25
61Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:26
62Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:05:27
63Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:35
64Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:42
65Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:19
66Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:06:21
67Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:29
68Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:45
69Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:46
70Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:21
71Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:33
72Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:34
73Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:40
74Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:05
75Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:08:20
76Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:09:03
77Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:06
78Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:09:38
79Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:09:57
80Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:10:00
81Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:10:03
82Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:13
83Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:27
84Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:28
85Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:10:29
86Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
87Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:30
88Airan Fernandez Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag0:10:35
89Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:36
90Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:10:40
91Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:00
92Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:06
93Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:12
94Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:11:19
95Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:23
96Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:24
97Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:31
98Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:42
99Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:12:06
100Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:12:07
101Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:12:08
102Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:11
103Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:13
104Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:20
105Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:25
106Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:12:40
107Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:41
108Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH0:12:42
109Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:13:01
110Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag0:13:02
111Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:13:11
112Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:13:16
113Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:13:32
114Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:42
115Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
116João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:14:01
117Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:06
118Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:14:08
119Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:14:14
120Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:21
121Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela0:15:37
122Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH0:15:50
123Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:57
124Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:16:01
125Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:09
126Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:15
127Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:16:31
128Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:17:17
129Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:17:48
130Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:06
131Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:25
132Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:10
133Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:28
134Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:19:34
135Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:19:38
136Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:19:44
137Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:21:52
138Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:23:06
139Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:16
140Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:27:34
141Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:27:47
142Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:28:21
143Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:30
144Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:29:41
145Kleber Da Silva Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:30:12
146Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:32:04
147Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:33:45
148Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:35:17
149Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH0:36:38

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team38:42:27
2Movistar Team0:00:56
3Team Sky0:01:00
4IAM Cycling0:01:01
5Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:49
6Trek-Segafredo0:01:59
7Tinkoff Team0:02:10
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:35
9Lotto Soudal0:02:59
10Dimension Data0:04:53
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:50
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:39
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:49
14Southeast - Venezuela0:11:05
15Direct Energie0:13:51
16Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:14:45
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:46
18Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:18:51
19Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:02
20Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:17
21Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:31:43
22Burgos BH0:38:11
23Matrix Powertag0:40:43
24Stradalli - Bike Aid1:24:59

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky41pts
2Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team39
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton36
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits35
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo32
6Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team26
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team25
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team25
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team24
10Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling23
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
12Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20
13Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling16
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie14
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
18Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
20Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela12
21Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
22Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky11
23Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo10
24Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team9
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin9
26Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team7
27Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky7
28Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
29Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin6
30David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling6
31Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela5
32Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
33Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
35Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
36Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
37Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team17pts
2Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo9
3Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias8
4Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
5Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
6Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data4
7Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data3
8Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
9Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
10Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
11Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky1
14Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
15Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
16Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

