Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol: Past winners
From 1925 to 2015
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2014
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
|2013
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
|2012
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
|2011
|Markel Irizar (ESP) Team RadioShack
|2010
|Michael Rogers (AUS) Team HTC-Columbia
|2009
|Joost Posthuma (NED) Rabobank
|2008
|Pablo Lastras (ESP) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Óscar Freire (ESP) Rabobank
|2006
|Carlos García Quesada (ESP) Unibet.com
|2005
|Francisco Cabello (ESP) Comunidad Valenciana-Elche
|2004
|Juan Carlos Domínguez (ESP) Saunier Duval-Prodir
|2003
|Javier Pascual Llorente (ESP) Kelme-Costa Blanca
|2002
|Antonio Colom (ESP) Relax-Fuenlabrada
|2001
|Erik Dekker (NED) Rabobank
|2000
|Miguel Angel Peña (ESP) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
|1999
|Javier Pascual Rodriguez (ESP) Kelme
|1998
|Marcelino García (ESP) ONCE
|1997
|Erik Zabel (GER) Team Telekom
|1996
|Neil Stephens (AUS) ONCE
|1995
|Stefano Della Santa (ITA) Mapei-GB-Latexco
|1994
|Stefano Della Santa (ITA) Mapei-CLAS
|1993
|Julián Gorospe (ESP) Banesto
|1992
|Miguel Martinez Torres (ESP) ONCE
|1991
|Roberto Lezaun (ESP) Banesto
|1990
|Eduardo Chozas (ESP) ONCE
|1989
|Fabio Bordonali (ITA) Malvor-Sidi
|1988
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (BEL) SuperConfex-Yoko
|1987
|Rolf Gölz (GER) SuperConfex-Yoko
|1986
|Steven Rooks (NED) PDM-Concorde
|1985
|Rolf Gölz (GER) Del Tongo
|1984
|Julián Gorospe (ESP) Reynolds
|1983
|Eduardo Chozas (ESP) Zor-Gemeaz
|1982
|Marc Sergeant (BEL) Boule d'Or
|1981
|Jos Schipper (NED) HB Alarmsystemen
|1980
|Daniel Willems (BEL) IJsboerke-Warncke
|1979
|Dietrich Thurau (GER) IJsboerke-Warncke
|1978
|No race held
|1977
|Dietrich Thurau (GER) TI-Raleigh
|1976
|Gerrie Knetemann (NED) TI-Raleigh
|1975
|Freddy Maertens (BEL) Flandria-Carpenter
|1974
|Freddy Maertens (BEL) Flandria-Carpenter
|1973
|Georges Pintens (BEL) Rokado
|1972
|Jan Krekels (NED) Goudsmit-Hoff
|1971
|Jean-Pierre Monseré (BEL) Flandria-Mars
|1970
|José Gomez Lucas (ESP) KAS-Kaskol
|1969
|Antonio Gómez del Moral (ESP) KAS-Kaskol
|1968
|Antoon Houbrechts (BEL) Flandria-De Clerck
|1967
|Ramon Mendiburu (ESP) Fagor
|1966
|Jesus Aranzabal (ESP) Fagor
|1965
|José Segu (ESP) Tedi Montjuich
|1964
|Rudi Altig (GER) Saint Raphael-Gitane
|1963
|Antonio Barrutia (ESP) KAS-Kaskol
|1962
|José Antonio Momene (ESP) KAS
|1961
|Angelino Soler (ESP) Faema
|1960
|Gabriel Mas (ESP) Faema
|1959
|Miguel Pacheco (ESP) Faema-Guerra
|1958
|Gabriel Company (ESP) Faema-Guerra
|1957
|Hortencio Vidaurreta (ESP) Real Union-Palmera
|1956
|Miguel Bover (ESP) Splendid-d'Alessandro
|1955
|José Gómez del Moral (ESP) individual
|1926–1954
|Race not held
|1925
|Ricardo Montero (ESP) Real Union Irun
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy