Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) won the second stage at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol in Cordoba. A small main field reconnected on the run-in to the finish line after a challenging late-race climb. The Frenchman launched himself from the group to win the sprint ahead of Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) and Ben Swift (Team Sky).

Bouhanni’s win bumped him up into the overall race lead but he still has the same time as sprinters Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) in second, Raymond Kreder (Roompot- Oranje Peloton) in third and Swift in fourth.

The peloton climbed out of Palomares del Rio for the start of stage 2 at the Ruta del Sol and then descended toward the 14-km mark where they began a relatively flat trek. They faced one significant climb near the end of the 186.3km stage, passing over the Alto de Trassierras (163km) before descending to the finish line in Cordoba.

Similar to the previous day, a breakaway of four riders set off that included Reinier Honig (Roompot - Oranje Peloton), Pablo Torres (Burgos-BH), Ruben Pols (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise) and Aitor González (Euskadi Basque Country – Murias).

They picked up several minutes on the peloton but that gap was diminished once the race was on the day’s decisive ascent over Alto de Trassierras. Kanstantsin Siutsou (Dimension Data) made one big push on the climb, and although two riders tried to follow, they weren’t able to latch onto his back wheel, and he gained a handful of seconds.

Team Sky sent their riders to the front of the main field to keep Siutsou’s time gap in check at just over 20 seconds, which forced the field into an agonizing single file, and some riders to off the back. Siutsou pushed on through the ascent’s sweeping turns and seemed almost out of sight.

Cresting the summit, Siutsou blasted down the mountain’s fairly wide bends in the road, pushing his gears as fast as they could turn but he still only managed to maintain the 20 seconds he held up most of the climb.

Hemorrhaging more time on the descent, as the roads straightened out the peloton could see Siutsou just over 10 seconds ahead. Slowly riders at the tip of the single-file field began latching onto Siutsou’s move with roughly 12km to go.

Still on the long descent, and with remnants of the main field intact, they raced to the bottom with the stage win in sight. A massive attack came from Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), who was quickly joined by Dani Moreno (Movstar). Off the descent and pushing their speeds on the flat sections with 10km to go, the pair built a small lead but it diminished to nothing six kilometres from the finish line.

BMC took the reins at the front of the small front group in what looked to be the beginnings of sprint set-up. Team Sky and Movistar jockeyed for their positions but with only 18 riders in the group, it was a tough to negotiate.

That negotiating was made even more difficult when a second larger group reconnected with the front at roughly five kilometres out, swelling the field to roughly 50 riders, and allowing teams with multiple riders left to organise proper sprint trains.

It was Cofidis that had established the best team work with Christophe Laporte setting up Bouhanni perfectly for the stage win.

The peloton will take on stage 3’s 157km race from Monachil to Padul on Thursday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:39:33 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 11 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 12 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 13 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 18 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 23 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 24 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 27 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 33 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 35 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 36 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 37 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 42 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 43 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 44 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 45 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 46 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 47 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 48 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 49 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 51 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 52 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 54 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 56 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:37 60 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:45 61 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 62 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 63 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 64 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 67 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 70 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 71 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 72 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 73 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:21 74 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 76 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 77 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 78 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 79 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 80 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 81 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 82 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 83 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:03 84 Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH 85 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 87 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 88 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 89 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 90 Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag 91 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 92 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 93 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 96 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 97 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 99 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag 100 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 102 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 103 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 104 João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 105 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 106 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 107 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 108 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 109 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 110 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 113 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 114 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 115 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 117 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 118 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH 120 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 121 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 122 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 125 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:06:01 126 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 127 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:56 128 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 129 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 130 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 131 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 132 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 133 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 134 Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 135 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 136 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 137 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:00 138 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:46 140 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 141 Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid 142 Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 143 Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 144 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid 145 Kenji Takubo (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 146 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 147 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 148 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 149 Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:09:51 150 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:13:22 151 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 152 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:16:23 153 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 154 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 155 Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 156 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 157 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 158 Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH 159 Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid 0:19:40 DNF Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin

Mountain - Alto de Trassierras, 163.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 2 3 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1

Sprint - Lora del Rio, 79.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 3 pts 2 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 pts 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 16 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 5 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 12 6 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 10 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 6 11 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 5 12 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 4 13 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 14 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13:58:39 2 Team Sky 3 Trek - Segafredo 4 IAM Cycling 5 Movistar Team 6 Southeast - Venezuela 7 Lotto Soudal 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Team Giant - Alpecin 10 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 11 Tinkoff 12 Dimension Data 13 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:45 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:30 15 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 16 Direct Energie 0:02:06 17 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:48 18 Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:05:45 19 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:06 20 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:06:51 22 Burgos BH 0:09:09 23 Matrix Powertag 0:13:02 24 Stradalli - Bike Aid 0:37:12

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8:35:35 2 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 8 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 9 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 20 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 21 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 22 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 24 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 27 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 29 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 32 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 33 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 34 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 40 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 43 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 45 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 47 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 48 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 49 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 51 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 52 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 56 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 57 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:37 60 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:45 61 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 62 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 63 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 64 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 65 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 67 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 68 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 69 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 71 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 73 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:01:21 74 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 76 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 77 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 78 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 79 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 80 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 81 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 82 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 83 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:03 84 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 85 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 87 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 88 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 89 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 90 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 92 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 93 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag 95 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 96 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 97 Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH 98 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 99 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 100 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 101 Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 102 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 103 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 104 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 105 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 106 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 107 Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH 108 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 109 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 110 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 112 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag 113 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 114 João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 115 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 117 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 118 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 119 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 120 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 122 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 123 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 124 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:57 125 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:06:01 126 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 127 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:06:56 128 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 129 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 130 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 131 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 132 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 133 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 134 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 135 Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 136 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:00 137 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:39 138 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:07:50 139 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:46 140 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 141 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 142 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 143 Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 144 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 145 Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 146 Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid 147 Kenji Takubo (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:09:24 148 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid 0:09:25 149 Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:10:30 150 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:13:22 151 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 152 Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH 0:16:23 153 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 154 Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 155 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 156 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 157 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 158 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:18:22 159 Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid 0:19:40

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 pts 2 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 26 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 25 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 21 5 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 20 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 7 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 8 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 10 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 14 11 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 12 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 13 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 14 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 15 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 16 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 6 17 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 5 18 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 5 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 20 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 21 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 22 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 8 pts 2 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 3 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 3 4 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 5 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 7 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1 8 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 3 3 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 4 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 5 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 1 6 Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 1