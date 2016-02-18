Trending

Ruta del Sol: Bouhanni wins stage 2 in Cordoba

Frenchman beats Felline and Swift

Image 1 of 20

Yuri Trofimov (Tinkoff) took a tumble with Ruben Fernandez (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 20

Stage 2 of Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 20

Stage 2 of Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 20

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 20

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 20

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 20

Bauke Mollema (Trek)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 20

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 20

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 20

Yuri Trofimov (Tinkoff) took a tumble

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 20

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 20

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 20

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 20

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 20

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 20

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 20

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) Covered up the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 20

BMC strings it out

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 20

Stage 2 of the Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 20

Vasil Kiryienka leads Team Sky's train

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) won the second stage at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol in Cordoba. A small main field reconnected on the run-in to the finish line after a challenging late-race climb. The Frenchman launched himself from the group to win the sprint ahead of Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) and Ben Swift (Team Sky).

Bouhanni’s win bumped him up into the overall race lead but he still has the same time as sprinters Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) in second, Raymond Kreder (Roompot- Oranje Peloton) in third and Swift in fourth.

The peloton climbed out of Palomares del Rio for the start of stage 2 at the Ruta del Sol and then descended toward the 14-km mark where they began a relatively flat trek. They faced one significant climb near the end of the 186.3km stage, passing over the Alto de Trassierras (163km) before descending to the finish line in Cordoba.

Similar to the previous day, a breakaway of four riders set off that included Reinier Honig (Roompot - Oranje Peloton), Pablo Torres (Burgos-BH), Ruben Pols (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise) and Aitor González (Euskadi Basque Country – Murias).

They picked up several minutes on the peloton but that gap was diminished once the race was on the day’s decisive ascent over Alto de Trassierras. Kanstantsin Siutsou (Dimension Data) made one big push on the climb, and although two riders tried to follow, they weren’t able to latch onto his back wheel, and he gained a handful of seconds.

Team Sky sent their riders to the front of the main field to keep Siutsou’s time gap in check at just over 20 seconds, which forced the field into an agonizing single file, and some riders to off the back. Siutsou pushed on through the ascent’s sweeping turns and seemed almost out of sight.

Cresting the summit, Siutsou blasted down the mountain’s fairly wide bends in the road, pushing his gears as fast as they could turn but he still only managed to maintain the 20 seconds he held up most of the climb.

Hemorrhaging more time on the descent, as the roads straightened out the peloton could see Siutsou just over 10 seconds ahead. Slowly riders at the tip of the single-file field began latching onto Siutsou’s move with roughly 12km to go.

Still on the long descent, and with remnants of the main field intact, they raced to the bottom with the stage win in sight. A massive attack came from Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), who was quickly joined by Dani Moreno (Movstar). Off the descent and pushing their speeds on the flat sections with 10km to go, the pair built a small lead but it diminished to nothing six kilometres from the finish line.

BMC took the reins at the front of the small front group in what looked to be the beginnings of sprint set-up. Team Sky and Movistar jockeyed for their positions but with only 18 riders in the group, it was a tough to negotiate.

That negotiating was made even more difficult when a second larger group reconnected with the front at roughly five kilometres out, swelling the field to roughly 50 riders, and allowing teams with multiple riders left to organise proper sprint trains.

It was Cofidis that had established the best team work with Christophe Laporte setting up Bouhanni perfectly for the stage win.

The peloton will take on stage 3’s 157km race from Monachil to Padul on Thursday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:39:33
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
6Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
11Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
12Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
13Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
18Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
22Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
23David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
24Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
27Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
33Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
35Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
36Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
37Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
38Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
42Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
43Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
44Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
45Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
46Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
47Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
48Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
49Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
51Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
52Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
53Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
54Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
55Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
56Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
58Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:37
60Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:45
61Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
62Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
63Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
64Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
67Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
70Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
71Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
72Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
73Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:21
74Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
76Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
77Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
78Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
79Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
80Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
81Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
82Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
83Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:03
84Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
85Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
87Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
88Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
89Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
90Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
91Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
93Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
97Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
99Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag
100Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
102Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
103Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
104João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
105Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
106Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
107Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
109Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
110Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
112Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
113Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
114Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
115Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
117Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
118Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
120Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
121Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
122Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
125Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:06:01
126Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
127Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:56
128Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
129Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
130Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
131Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
132Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
133Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
134Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
135Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
136Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
137Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:00
138Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:46
140Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
141Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
142Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
143Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
144Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
145Kenji Takubo (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
146Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
147Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
148Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
149Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:09:51
150Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:13:22
151Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
152Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:16:23
153Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
154Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
155Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
156Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
157Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
158Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH
159Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:19:40
DNFVíctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFKoen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin

Mountain - Alto de Trassierras, 163.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data3pts
2Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias2
3Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1

Sprint - Lora del Rio, 79.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH3pts
2Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25pts
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky16
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton12
6Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo8
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
10Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela6
11Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky5
12Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela4
13Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
14Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:58:39
2Team Sky
3Trek - Segafredo
4IAM Cycling
5Movistar Team
6Southeast - Venezuela
7Lotto Soudal
8BMC Racing Team
9Team Giant - Alpecin
10Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
11Tinkoff
12Dimension Data
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:45
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:30
15Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
16Direct Energie0:02:06
17Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:48
18Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:05:45
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:06
20Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Gazprom - Rusvelo0:06:51
22Burgos BH0:09:09
23Matrix Powertag0:13:02
24Stradalli - Bike Aid0:37:12

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8:35:35
2Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
9Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
14Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
20Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
21Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
22Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
24Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
27Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
29Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
33Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
34Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
40Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
43Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
44Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
47Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
48Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
49Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
51Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
52Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
55Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
56Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
57Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:37
60Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:00:45
61Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
62Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
63Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
64Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
65David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
69Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
71Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
73Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:01:21
74Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
76Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
77Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
78Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
79Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
80Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
81Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
82Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
83Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:03
84Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
85Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
88Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
89Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
90Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
92Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
93Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
95Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
96Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
97Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
98Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
99Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
100Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
102Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
103Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
104Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
105Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
106Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
107Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
108Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
112Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag
113Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
114João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
115Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
117Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
118Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
119Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
120Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
121Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
122Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
123Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
124Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:57
125Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:06:01
126Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
127Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:06:56
128Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
129Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
130Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
131Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
132Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
133Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
134Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
135Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
136Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:00
137Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:39
138Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:07:50
139Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:46
140Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
141Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
142Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
143Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
144Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
145Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
146Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
147Kenji Takubo (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:09:24
148Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:09:25
149Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:10:30
150Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:13:22
151Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
152Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH0:16:23
153Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
154Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
155Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
156Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
157Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
158Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:18:22
159Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:19:40

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits35pts
2Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team26
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team25
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky21
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton20
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20
7Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20
8Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
10Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team14
11Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
12Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling11
13Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo10
14Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
15David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling6
16Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela6
17Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela5
18Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky5
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
20Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
21Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias8pts
2Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
3Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data3
4Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
5Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
7Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1
8Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH3
3Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
4Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
5Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias1
6Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits25:46:45
2Team Sky
3Trek - Segafredo
4Tinkoff
5Team Giant - Alpecin
6IAM Cycling
7Movistar Team
8Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
9Southeast - Venezuela
10Lotto Soudal
11BMC Racing Team
12Dimension Data
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:45
14Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:01:30
15Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
16Direct Energie0:02:06
17Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:48
18Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:05:45
19Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:06
20Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Gazprom - Rusvelo0:06:51
22Burgos BH0:09:09
23Matrix Powertag0:13:02
24Stradalli - Bike Aid0:37:51

