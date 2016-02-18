Ruta del Sol: Bouhanni wins stage 2 in Cordoba
Frenchman beats Felline and Swift
Stage 2: Palomares del Rio - Cordoba
Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) won the second stage at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol in Cordoba. A small main field reconnected on the run-in to the finish line after a challenging late-race climb. The Frenchman launched himself from the group to win the sprint ahead of Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) and Ben Swift (Team Sky).
Bouhanni’s win bumped him up into the overall race lead but he still has the same time as sprinters Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) in second, Raymond Kreder (Roompot- Oranje Peloton) in third and Swift in fourth.
The peloton climbed out of Palomares del Rio for the start of stage 2 at the Ruta del Sol and then descended toward the 14-km mark where they began a relatively flat trek. They faced one significant climb near the end of the 186.3km stage, passing over the Alto de Trassierras (163km) before descending to the finish line in Cordoba.
Similar to the previous day, a breakaway of four riders set off that included Reinier Honig (Roompot - Oranje Peloton), Pablo Torres (Burgos-BH), Ruben Pols (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise) and Aitor González (Euskadi Basque Country – Murias).
They picked up several minutes on the peloton but that gap was diminished once the race was on the day’s decisive ascent over Alto de Trassierras. Kanstantsin Siutsou (Dimension Data) made one big push on the climb, and although two riders tried to follow, they weren’t able to latch onto his back wheel, and he gained a handful of seconds.
Team Sky sent their riders to the front of the main field to keep Siutsou’s time gap in check at just over 20 seconds, which forced the field into an agonizing single file, and some riders to off the back. Siutsou pushed on through the ascent’s sweeping turns and seemed almost out of sight.
Cresting the summit, Siutsou blasted down the mountain’s fairly wide bends in the road, pushing his gears as fast as they could turn but he still only managed to maintain the 20 seconds he held up most of the climb.
Hemorrhaging more time on the descent, as the roads straightened out the peloton could see Siutsou just over 10 seconds ahead. Slowly riders at the tip of the single-file field began latching onto Siutsou’s move with roughly 12km to go.
Still on the long descent, and with remnants of the main field intact, they raced to the bottom with the stage win in sight. A massive attack came from Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), who was quickly joined by Dani Moreno (Movstar). Off the descent and pushing their speeds on the flat sections with 10km to go, the pair built a small lead but it diminished to nothing six kilometres from the finish line.
BMC took the reins at the front of the small front group in what looked to be the beginnings of sprint set-up. Team Sky and Movistar jockeyed for their positions but with only 18 riders in the group, it was a tough to negotiate.
That negotiating was made even more difficult when a second larger group reconnected with the front at roughly five kilometres out, swelling the field to roughly 50 riders, and allowing teams with multiple riders left to organise proper sprint trains.
It was Cofidis that had established the best team work with Christophe Laporte setting up Bouhanni perfectly for the stage win.
The peloton will take on stage 3’s 157km race from Monachil to Padul on Thursday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:39:33
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|11
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|13
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|23
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|24
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|26
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|27
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|35
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|37
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|42
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|43
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|46
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|47
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|48
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|54
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|56
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:37
|60
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:45
|61
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|62
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|63
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|64
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|67
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|70
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|71
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|72
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|73
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:21
|74
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|76
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|77
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|79
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|80
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|82
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|83
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:03
|84
|Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
|85
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|87
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|88
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|89
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|90
|Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|91
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|93
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|97
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|98
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|99
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|100
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|102
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|103
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|104
|João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|105
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|106
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|107
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|108
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|109
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|110
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|113
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|114
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|115
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|117
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|118
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|120
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|122
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|125
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:01
|126
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:56
|128
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|129
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|130
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|131
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|132
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|133
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|134
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|135
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|136
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|137
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:00
|138
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:46
|140
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|141
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|142
|Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|143
|Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|144
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|145
|Kenji Takubo (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|146
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|147
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|148
|Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|149
|Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:09:51
|150
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:13:22
|151
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|152
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:16:23
|153
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|154
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|155
|Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|156
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|157
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|158
|Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH
|159
|Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:19:40
|DNF
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2
|3
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|pts
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|12
|6
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|10
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|6
|11
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|12
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|4
|13
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|14
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:58:39
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Southeast - Venezuela
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|10
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|11
|Tinkoff
|12
|Dimension Data
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:45
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:30
|15
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:02:06
|17
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:48
|18
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:05:45
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:06
|20
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:06:51
|22
|Burgos BH
|0:09:09
|23
|Matrix Powertag
|0:13:02
|24
|Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:37:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8:35:35
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|9
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|20
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|21
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|22
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|33
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|34
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|40
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|43
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|47
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|49
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|51
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|52
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|57
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:37
|60
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:45
|61
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|62
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|63
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|64
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|65
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|67
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|68
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|69
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|71
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|73
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:01:21
|74
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|76
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|77
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|78
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|79
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|82
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|83
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:03
|84
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|85
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|88
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|89
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|90
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|92
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|93
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|95
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|96
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|97
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|98
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|99
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|100
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|101
|Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|102
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|103
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|104
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|105
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|107
|Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
|108
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|112
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|113
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|114
|João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|115
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|117
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|118
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|119
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|120
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|122
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|123
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|124
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:57
|125
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:01
|126
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:06:56
|128
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|129
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|130
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|131
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|132
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|133
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|134
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|135
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|136
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:00
|137
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:39
|138
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:07:50
|139
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:46
|140
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|141
|Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|142
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|143
|Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|144
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|145
|Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|146
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|147
|Kenji Takubo (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:09:24
|148
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:09:25
|149
|Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:10:30
|150
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:13:22
|151
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|152
|Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:16:23
|153
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|154
|Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|155
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|156
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|157
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|158
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:18:22
|159
|Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:19:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|25
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|20
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|7
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|8
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|10
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|14
|11
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|12
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|13
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|14
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|15
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|16
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|6
|17
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|18
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|20
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|21
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|8
|pts
|2
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|3
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|3
|4
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|5
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|7
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|8
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|3
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|4
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|5
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1
|6
|Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25:46:45
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|Tinkoff
|5
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|6
|IAM Cycling
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|9
|Southeast - Venezuela
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Dimension Data
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:45
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:01:30
|15
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:02:06
|17
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:48
|18
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:05:45
|19
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:06
|20
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:06:51
|22
|Burgos BH
|0:09:09
|23
|Matrix Powertag
|0:13:02
|24
|Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:37:51
