Trending

Ruta del Sol: Bennati wins stage 1 in Sevilla

Tinkoff rider shows he still has it

Image 1 of 19

Daniele Bennati win the opening stage at Ruta del Sol

Daniele Bennati win the opening stage at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 19

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff Team) awarded a trophy for winning stage 1 at Ruta del Sol

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff Team) awarded a trophy for winning stage 1 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 19

Ruta del Sol stage 1 jersey holders

Ruta del Sol stage 1 jersey holders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 19

The peloton racing through the opening stage of Ruta del Sol

The peloton racing through the opening stage of Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 19

Movistar Team during Ruta del Sol stage 1 to Sevilla

Movistar Team during Ruta del Sol stage 1 to Sevilla
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 19

The peloton is stretched out over a roller during Ruta del Sol stage 1

The peloton is stretched out over a roller during Ruta del Sol stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 19

Markel Irizar (Trek - Segafredo) during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol

Markel Irizar (Trek - Segafredo) during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 19

Team Sky take to the front of the field at Ruta del Sol stage 1

Team Sky take to the front of the field at Ruta del Sol stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 19

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 19

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) during stage 1 Ruta del Sol

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) during stage 1 Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 19

The day's four-man breakaway during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol

The day's four-man breakaway during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 19

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff Team) is awarded on stage for his victory in Sevilla, Ruta del Sol

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff Team) is awarded on stage for his victory in Sevilla, Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 19

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff Team) wears the first leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff Team) wears the first leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 19

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff Team) wins stage 1 and takes the first leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff Team) wins stage 1 and takes the first leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 19

Daniele Bennati win the opening stage at Ruta del Sol

Daniele Bennati win the opening stage at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 16 of 19

Daniele Bennati beats Bert Van Lerberghe and Juan Jose Lobato to win the opening stage at Ruta del Sol

Daniele Bennati beats Bert Van Lerberghe and Juan Jose Lobato to win the opening stage at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 17 of 19

Daniele Bennati wins the opening stage at Ruta del Sol

Daniele Bennati wins the opening stage at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 18 of 19

Daniele Bennati wins the opening stage at Ruta del Sol

Daniele Bennati wins the opening stage at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 19 of 19

Daniele Bennati wins the opening stage at Ruta del Sol

Daniele Bennati wins the opening stage at Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini)

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) claimed the sprint victory on the opening stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia-Ruta Ciclista del Sol, thanks to perfect positioning in a critical roundabout just ahead of the line. 

Related Articles

Bennati overcomes late puncture to win chaotic bunch sprint in Andalucia

The Italian made the sprint look easy, jumping around Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise), who initiated the sprint with roughly 300 metres to go, to take the stage win and the first leader’s jersey. Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) finished third.

It was Bennati's first win for Tinkoff, and only his second victory in the last four seasons. His most recent came while racing with the Italian National Team in the GP Industria & Commercio di Prato last September.

The Ruta del Sol opened with a challenging 165.2km race from Almonaster La Real to Sevilla. The peloton faced climbs over Alto de Jabugo (14km), Puerto de los Pinos (32km) and Alto Castalio del Robledo (52km). Although the course remained lumpy after the succession of three climbs, it was predominantly downhill during the last half and ended with a flat and fast final 30km.

Four riders escaped from the main field; Imanol Estevez (Euskadi Basque Country - Murias), Marcin Mrozek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-RusVelo).

They held onto a slim 1:30 gap on the bunch during the closing 20km, but the flat run-in to the finish line in Sevilla made for a perfect bunch sprint scenario that the teams with strong sprinters; Trek-Segafredo’s Fabio Felline, Movistar’s Lobato, Tinkoff’s Jay McCarthy and Bennati, and Team Sky’s Ben Swift, among others, weren’t willing to give up.

The dark shades of Team Sky amassed at the front of the peloton with just under 10km and the Tinkoff men settled in just behind, followed by Movistar. They held a steady, quick speed over the last highway roller, as not to disrupt their formation for the final.

With just five kilometres to the finish line, Estevez, Mrozek, Baugnies and Shalunov desperately tried to hold on to the last 30 seconds of their gap but the only purpose they truly served at that late point of the race was as a carrot dangling ahead of a charging field.

A mixture of colours emerged at the head of the races as teams pushed around to set themselves up for a good sprint position in the last two kilometres. Tinkoff proved to be the strongest and most organized until Movistar, and surprisingly, Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise steamrolled passed them to take the lead into the last 800 metres.

Topsport’s Van Lerberghe started the sprint with roughly 300 metres to go and held out his top speed for the long stretch to the finish line. It was a good showing but ultimately served as a launching pad for Bennati to take the win and the first leader’s jersey for Tinkoff.

The racing will resume for stage 2, a 186.3km from Palomares del Rio to Cordoba on Thursday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team3:56:02
2Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
5Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
11Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
15Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
18Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
21Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
24Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
29Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH
30Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
32Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
37Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
39Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
42Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
44Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
45Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
46Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
47Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
48Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
49Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
50Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
52Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
53Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
55Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
56Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
57Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
58Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
60Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
61Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
66Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
67Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
68Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
69Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
70Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
71Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
73Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
75Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
77Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
78Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
79Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
80Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
82Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
83Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
84Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
85Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
88Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
89Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
90Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
91Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
93Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
94Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
97Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
100Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
101Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
102Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
103Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
105David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
107Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
108Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
109Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
110Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
111Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
112Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
113Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
115Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
118Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
119Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
121Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
122Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag
123Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
124Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
125Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
127João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
128Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
129Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
130Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
131Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
132Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
133Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
134Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
135Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
137Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
139Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
140Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
141Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
142Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
143Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
144Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
145Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
146Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
147Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
148Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
149Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
150Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
151Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
152Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
153Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
154Kenji Takubo (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:00:38
155Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:00:39
156Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
157Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
158Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:00:54
159Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:59
161Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:01
DNSBryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFHayato Yoshida (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
DNFTimo Schafer (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
DNFMeron Teshome (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
3Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team25pts
2Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20
3Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team14
5Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling9
8Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton8
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
10David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling6
11Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky5
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
13Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo2
15Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias3pts
2Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias3pts
2Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits11:48:06
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Tinkoff Team
4Team Giant-Alpecin
5Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Movistar Team
7Team Sky
8Trek-Segafredo
9Southeast - Venezuela
10BMC Racing Team
11Dimension Data
12IAM Cycling
13Lotto Soudal
14Roompot - Oranje Peloton
15Direct Energie
16Burgos BH
17Gazprom-Rusvelo
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
20Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
21Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Matrix Powertag
24Stradalli - Bike Aid0:00:39

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team3:56:02
2Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
5Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
11Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
15Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
18Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
21Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
24Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
29Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH
30Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
32Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
37Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
39Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
42Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
44Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
45Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
46Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
47Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
48Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
49Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
50Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
52Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
53Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
55Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
56Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
57Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
58Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
60Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
61Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
66Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
67Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
68Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
69Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
70Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
71Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
73Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
75Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
77Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
78Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
79Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
80Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
82Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
83Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
84Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
85Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
88Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
89Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
90Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
91Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
93Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
94Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
97Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
100Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
101Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
102Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
103Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
105David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
107Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
108Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
109Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
110Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
111Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
112Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
113Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
115Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
118Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
119Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
121Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
122Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag
123Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
124Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
125Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
127João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
128Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
129Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
130Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
131Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
132Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
133Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
134Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
135Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
137Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
139Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
140Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
141Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
142Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
143Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
144Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
145Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
146Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
147Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
148Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
149Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
150Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
151Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
152Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
153Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
154Kenji Takubo (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:00:38
155Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:00:39
156Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
157Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
158Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:00:54
159Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:59
161Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team25pts
2Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20
3Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team14
5Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling9
8Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton8
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
10David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling6
11Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky5
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
13Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo2
15Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias6pts
2Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
3Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
5Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
3Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits11:48:06
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Tinkoff Team
4Team Giant-Alpecin
5Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Movistar Team
7Team Sky
8Trek-Segafredo
9Southeast - Venezuela
10BMC Racing Team
11Dimension Data
12IAM Cycling
13Lotto Soudal
14Roompot - Oranje Peloton
15Direct Energie
16Burgos BH
17Gazprom-Rusvelo
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
20Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
21Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Matrix Powertag
24Stradalli - Bike Aid0:00:39

Latest on Cyclingnews