Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) claimed the sprint victory on the opening stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia-Ruta Ciclista del Sol, thanks to perfect positioning in a critical roundabout just ahead of the line.

The Italian made the sprint look easy, jumping around Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise), who initiated the sprint with roughly 300 metres to go, to take the stage win and the first leader’s jersey. Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) finished third.

It was Bennati's first win for Tinkoff, and only his second victory in the last four seasons. His most recent came while racing with the Italian National Team in the GP Industria & Commercio di Prato last September.

The Ruta del Sol opened with a challenging 165.2km race from Almonaster La Real to Sevilla. The peloton faced climbs over Alto de Jabugo (14km), Puerto de los Pinos (32km) and Alto Castalio del Robledo (52km). Although the course remained lumpy after the succession of three climbs, it was predominantly downhill during the last half and ended with a flat and fast final 30km.

Four riders escaped from the main field; Imanol Estevez (Euskadi Basque Country - Murias), Marcin Mrozek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-RusVelo).

They held onto a slim 1:30 gap on the bunch during the closing 20km, but the flat run-in to the finish line in Sevilla made for a perfect bunch sprint scenario that the teams with strong sprinters; Trek-Segafredo’s Fabio Felline, Movistar’s Lobato, Tinkoff’s Jay McCarthy and Bennati, and Team Sky’s Ben Swift, among others, weren’t willing to give up.

The dark shades of Team Sky amassed at the front of the peloton with just under 10km and the Tinkoff men settled in just behind, followed by Movistar. They held a steady, quick speed over the last highway roller, as not to disrupt their formation for the final.

With just five kilometres to the finish line, Estevez, Mrozek, Baugnies and Shalunov desperately tried to hold on to the last 30 seconds of their gap but the only purpose they truly served at that late point of the race was as a carrot dangling ahead of a charging field.

A mixture of colours emerged at the head of the races as teams pushed around to set themselves up for a good sprint position in the last two kilometres. Tinkoff proved to be the strongest and most organized until Movistar, and surprisingly, Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise steamrolled passed them to take the lead into the last 800 metres.

Topsport’s Van Lerberghe started the sprint with roughly 300 metres to go and held out his top speed for the long stretch to the finish line. It was a good showing but ultimately served as a launching pad for Bennati to take the win and the first leader’s jersey for Tinkoff.

The racing will resume for stage 2, a 186.3km from Palomares del Rio to Cordoba on Thursday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3:56:02 2 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 5 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 15 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 17 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 18 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 21 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 24 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 29 Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 32 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 39 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 44 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 45 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 46 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 47 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 48 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 49 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 50 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 52 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 53 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 55 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 56 Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH 57 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 58 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 59 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 60 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 66 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 67 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 68 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 69 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 70 Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag 71 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 72 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 73 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 75 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 77 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 78 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 79 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 80 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 81 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 82 Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid 83 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 84 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 85 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 86 Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 88 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 89 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 90 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 93 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 94 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 96 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 97 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 98 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 100 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 101 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 102 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 103 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 104 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 105 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 107 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 108 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 109 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 110 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 111 Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH 112 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 113 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 115 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 118 Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 119 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 121 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 122 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag 123 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 124 Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 125 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 126 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 127 João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 128 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 129 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 130 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 131 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 132 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 133 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 134 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 135 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 138 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 139 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 140 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 141 Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 142 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 143 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 144 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 145 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 146 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 147 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 148 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 149 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 150 Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 151 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 152 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 153 Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid 154 Kenji Takubo (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:00:38 155 Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:00:39 156 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid 158 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:00:54 159 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:59 161 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:01 DNS Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Matrix Powertag DNF Timo Schafer (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid DNF Meron Teshome (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 3 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 25 pts 2 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 14 5 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 8 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 8 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 10 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 3 pts 2 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 3 pts 2 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11:48:06 2 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 Tinkoff Team 4 Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Movistar Team 7 Team Sky 8 Trek-Segafredo 9 Southeast - Venezuela 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Dimension Data 12 IAM Cycling 13 Lotto Soudal 14 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 15 Direct Energie 16 Burgos BH 17 Gazprom-Rusvelo 18 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 20 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 21 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 Matrix Powertag 24 Stradalli - Bike Aid 0:00:39

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3:56:02 2 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 5 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 15 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 17 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 18 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 21 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 24 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 29 Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 32 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 39 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 44 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 45 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 46 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 47 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 48 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 49 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 50 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 52 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 53 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 55 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 56 Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH 57 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 58 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 59 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 60 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 66 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 67 Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 68 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 69 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 70 Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag 71 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 72 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 73 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 75 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 77 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 78 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 79 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 80 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 81 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 82 Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid 83 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 84 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 85 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 86 Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 88 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 89 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 90 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 93 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 94 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 96 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 97 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 98 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 100 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 101 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 102 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 103 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 104 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 105 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 107 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 108 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 109 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 110 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 111 Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH 112 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 113 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 115 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 118 Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 119 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 121 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 122 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag 123 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 124 Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 125 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 126 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 127 João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 128 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 129 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 130 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 131 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 132 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 133 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 134 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 135 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 138 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 139 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 140 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 141 Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 142 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 143 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 144 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 145 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 146 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 147 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 148 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 149 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 150 Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 151 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 152 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 153 Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid 154 Kenji Takubo (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:00:38 155 Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:00:39 156 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid 158 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:00:54 159 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:59 161 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 25 pts 2 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 14 5 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 8 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 8 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 10 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 6 pts 2 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 3 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 6 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 3 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 1