Ruta del Sol: Bennati wins stage 1 in Sevilla
Tinkoff rider shows he still has it
Stage 1: Almonaster La Real - Sevilla
Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) claimed the sprint victory on the opening stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia-Ruta Ciclista del Sol, thanks to perfect positioning in a critical roundabout just ahead of the line.
The Italian made the sprint look easy, jumping around Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise), who initiated the sprint with roughly 300 metres to go, to take the stage win and the first leader’s jersey. Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) finished third.
It was Bennati's first win for Tinkoff, and only his second victory in the last four seasons. His most recent came while racing with the Italian National Team in the GP Industria & Commercio di Prato last September.
The Ruta del Sol opened with a challenging 165.2km race from Almonaster La Real to Sevilla. The peloton faced climbs over Alto de Jabugo (14km), Puerto de los Pinos (32km) and Alto Castalio del Robledo (52km). Although the course remained lumpy after the succession of three climbs, it was predominantly downhill during the last half and ended with a flat and fast final 30km.
Four riders escaped from the main field; Imanol Estevez (Euskadi Basque Country - Murias), Marcin Mrozek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-RusVelo).
They held onto a slim 1:30 gap on the bunch during the closing 20km, but the flat run-in to the finish line in Sevilla made for a perfect bunch sprint scenario that the teams with strong sprinters; Trek-Segafredo’s Fabio Felline, Movistar’s Lobato, Tinkoff’s Jay McCarthy and Bennati, and Team Sky’s Ben Swift, among others, weren’t willing to give up.
The dark shades of Team Sky amassed at the front of the peloton with just under 10km and the Tinkoff men settled in just behind, followed by Movistar. They held a steady, quick speed over the last highway roller, as not to disrupt their formation for the final.
With just five kilometres to the finish line, Estevez, Mrozek, Baugnies and Shalunov desperately tried to hold on to the last 30 seconds of their gap but the only purpose they truly served at that late point of the race was as a carrot dangling ahead of a charging field.
A mixture of colours emerged at the head of the races as teams pushed around to set themselves up for a good sprint position in the last two kilometres. Tinkoff proved to be the strongest and most organized until Movistar, and surprisingly, Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise steamrolled passed them to take the lead into the last 800 metres.
Topsport’s Van Lerberghe started the sprint with roughly 300 metres to go and held out his top speed for the long stretch to the finish line. It was a good showing but ultimately served as a launching pad for Bennati to take the win and the first leader’s jersey for Tinkoff.
The racing will resume for stage 2, a 186.3km from Palomares del Rio to Cordoba on Thursday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|3:56:02
|2
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|5
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|17
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|21
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|24
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Daniel López (Spa) Burgos BH
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|32
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|41
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|44
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|47
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|49
|Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|50
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|52
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|53
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|55
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|57
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|58
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|59
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|60
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|66
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|67
|Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|68
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|69
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|70
|Airán Fernández Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|71
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|77
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|78
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|79
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|80
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|82
|Amanuel Ghebreindrias (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|83
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|84
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|85
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|86
|Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|87
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|88
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|89
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|90
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|93
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|94
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|96
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|97
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|101
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|102
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|103
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|104
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|105
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|107
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|108
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|109
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|110
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|111
|Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
|112
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|113
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|115
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|117
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Aitor González (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|119
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|120
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|121
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|122
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|123
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|124
|Jose Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|125
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|127
|João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|128
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|129
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|130
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|131
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|132
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|133
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|134
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|135
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|137
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|139
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|140
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|141
|Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|142
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|143
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|144
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|145
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|146
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|147
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|148
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|149
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|150
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|151
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|152
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|153
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|154
|Kenji Takubo (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:00:38
|155
|Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:00:39
|156
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|157
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|158
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:00:54
|159
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:59
|161
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:01
|DNS
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|DNF
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|DNF
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Stradalli - Bike Aid
