Ruta del Sol: Valverde snatches victory from van Garderen
Movistar veteran wins final stage atop Alto Penas Blancas
Stage 5: San Roque - Alto Penas Blancas
A devastating solo attack on the final summit finish of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Cyclista del Sol by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) netted the veteran all-rounder his fourth ever overall victory in the Spanish stage race, one which he understandably described as "the most satisfying of them all."
After the Froome-Contador duel of 2015, the 2016 Vuelta a Andalucia has been hardly less spectacular, with Valverde largely responsible for a dramatic twist in the tail on the very last stage. "The other three were good wins," Valverde said, "but this was one special because it was getting very complicated, and my rivals were even tougher than usual. I knew I was going well, but not as well as this!"
Lying 22 seconds behind race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) after the stage 4 time trial, Valverde and Movistar Team pulled out all the stops on the stage 5 summit finish to Peñas Blancas, a 14 kilometre ascent near the coastal town of Estepona and last tackled in a race in the Vuelta a España 2013.
Back in 2013, Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) had taken the overall lead of the Vuelta at Peñas Blancas. Roche once again launched one of the most powerful late attacks as the race tackled the fourth of the day’s five classified climbs in a clear attempt to soften up the opposition before the final ascent.
Having captured earlier breakaway Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Roche was reeled in at the foot of the climb, after which Team Sky with Vasil Kiryenka moved to the front ahead of van Garderen’s BMC Racing Team squad, which had done much of the spadework to keep the race under control until then.
Team Sky’s Mikel Nieve then launched a driving acceleration mid-climb, whittling down the lead group to just over a dozen. Nieve’s ferocious change of pace had many predicting an attack by his team-mate and Volta a Valencia winner Woet Poels. But instead, after Dani Moreno (Movistar Team) went briefly clear, it was Valverde who blasted out of the pack, seven kilometres from the summit.
"We knew we had to go early because that was the only way for Alejandro to get the overall lead as well as the stage," Jose Luis Arrieta, Movistar director, later explained to Cyclingnews.
In barely a kilometre, Valverde opened up a 15 second gap, as Brent Bookwater, van Garderen’s last support rider in the chase group, continued to lead the pursuit in the mini-peloton ahead of his team leader. Then a cheer arose from the Spanish fans at the summit as Valverde continued to increase his margin to 30 seconds, giving him an eight second gap on van Garderen and then steadily higher.
Van Garderen powered clear of the chase group himself with three kilometres to go, with only Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) able to follow. But as Valverde continued at a relentlessly steady pace, it was to prove too late for van Garderen to do more than limit the damage.
Valverde crossed the line without even raising his arms - he later said that he was not convinced he had the right time reference and wanted to be sure of his gap on van Garderen, by now suffering from attacks from Majka and Mollema and finally 48 seconds back. Finally, though, as the race speaker yelled out Valverde vencedor de la Vuelta a Andalucia, [Valverde, winner of the Vuelta a Andalucia] the veteran Movistar Team leader knew that he not only his seventh stage win in Andalucia, but also his fourth outright victory in five editions of the Spanish stage race in the bag.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:46:51
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:36
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:42
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:07
|6
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:08
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:16
|8
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:27
|10
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|11
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:44
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:56
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:00
|15
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:03:12
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:26
|21
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:30
|22
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:45
|23
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:15
|24
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:27
|27
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|30
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:32
|32
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:06:20
|33
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:22
|35
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:06:57
|36
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:17
|37
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:41
|38
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|39
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:30
|40
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:37
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:02
|42
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|43
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|44
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|46
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|47
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:05
|48
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:19
|49
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:10:53
|50
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:25
|51
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|54
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|59
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|60
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:42
|62
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|63
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:13:37
|64
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:12
|65
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|66
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|71
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|72
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|74
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:24
|75
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|76
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:02
|77
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:19:47
|78
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|79
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:59
|81
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:24:54
|DNF
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|DNF
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|DNF
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|DNF
|Kleber Da Silva Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|DNF
|João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|DNF
|Airan Fernandez Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|DNF
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|DNF
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|5
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|2
|6
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|16
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|12
|6
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|8
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|9
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|10
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|11
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|15
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|14:26:43
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:16
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:24
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:53
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:06:22
|6
|Tinkoff Team
|0:06:32
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:59
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:10:21
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:41
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:50
|11
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:20:47
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:34
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:39
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:36:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:41:10
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) TFR
|0:00:52
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:11
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:37
|7
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:42
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:14
|10
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:45
|11
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:02:57
|13
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:17
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TFR
|0:03:19
|15
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:24
|16
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:07
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:10
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:29
|20
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:35
|21
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:04:46
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:47
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:45
|24
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:06
|25
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:27
|26
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) TFR
|0:06:38
|27
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:06:42
|28
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:08
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:33
|30
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:03
|31
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:30
|32
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:08:50
|33
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:09:20
|34
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:09:51
|35
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) TFR
|0:09:54
|36
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:21
|37
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:22
|38
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:24
|39
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:35
|40
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:37
|41
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:12:19
|42
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:28
|43
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:45
|44
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:16
|45
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:05
|46
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:20
|47
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:38
|48
|Peter Stetina (USA) TFR
|0:16:45
|49
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:29
|50
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:34
|51
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:44
|52
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:46
|53
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:49
|54
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:51
|55
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:18:03
|56
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:18:18
|57
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:24
|58
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:18:38
|59
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:18:41
|60
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:43
|61
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:53
|62
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:08
|63
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:21:03
|64
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:21
|65
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:21:39
|66
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:40
|67
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|0:21:42
|68
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:22:12
|69
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:36
|70
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:23:10
|71
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:24:19
|72
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:13
|73
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:10
|74
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:27:31
|75
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:29:03
|76
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:29:10
|77
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:38
|78
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:32
|79
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:31:11
|81
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:44:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|4
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|10
|5
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|7
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|8
|10
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|pts
|2
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|6
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|7
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|16
|10
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|53:09:10
|2
|Team Sky
|0:02:16
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:52
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:23
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:07:18
|6
|Tinkoff Team
|0:08:42
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:11:22
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:49
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:25
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:23
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:20
|12
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:35:32
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:40:25
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:55:07
