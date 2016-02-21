Image 1 of 29 Overall race winner for a fourth time Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 29 BMC's Brent Bookwalter pushes the pace at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 29 Alejandro Valverde soars away from the lead group on his way to winning Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 29 Bauke Mollema, Alejandor Valverde and Tejay van Garderen. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 5 of 29 Ruta del Sol final stage winner Alejandro Valverde. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 6 of 29 Bauke Mollema finishes the final stage at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 7 of 29 Team Sky's Ben Swift in the blue jersey at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 8 of 29 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 9 of 29 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 10 of 29 team Sky's Wout Poels (Image credit: Bettini) Image 11 of 29 Alejandro Valverde on the final Ruta podium. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 12 of 29 Bauke Mollema, Alejandor Valverde and Tejay van Garderen. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 13 of 29 Alejandro Valverde on his way to winning the final stage and overall at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 14 of 29 Team Sky set a quick tempo up the final climb at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 15 of 29 Team Sky set a quick tempo up the final climb at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 16 of 29 Tejay van Garderen chases Alejandro Valverde at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 17 of 29 Tejay van Garderen attempts to defend his race lead at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 18 of 29 Tejay van Garderen attempts to defend his race lead at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 19 of 29 Alejandro Valverde cliombs to the win at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 20 of 29 Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 21 of 29 Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) on the attack at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 22 of 29 Team Sky set a quick tempo up the final climb at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 23 of 29 Tejay van Garderen attempts to defend his race lead at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 24 of 29 BMC's Brent Bookwalter (Image credit: Bettini) Image 25 of 29 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 26 of 29 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 27 of 29 Tejay van Garderen after the final Ruta satge. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 28 of 29 Tejay van Garderen attempts to defend his race lead at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 29 of 29 Alejandro Valverde on his way to winning the final stage and overall at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini)

A devastating solo attack on the final summit finish of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Cyclista del Sol by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) netted the veteran all-rounder his fourth ever overall victory in the Spanish stage race, one which he understandably described as "the most satisfying of them all."

After the Froome-Contador duel of 2015, the 2016 Vuelta a Andalucia has been hardly less spectacular, with Valverde largely responsible for a dramatic twist in the tail on the very last stage. "The other three were good wins," Valverde said, "but this was one special because it was getting very complicated, and my rivals were even tougher than usual. I knew I was going well, but not as well as this!"

Lying 22 seconds behind race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) after the stage 4 time trial, Valverde and Movistar Team pulled out all the stops on the stage 5 summit finish to Peñas Blancas, a 14 kilometre ascent near the coastal town of Estepona and last tackled in a race in the Vuelta a España 2013.

Back in 2013, Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) had taken the overall lead of the Vuelta at Peñas Blancas. Roche once again launched one of the most powerful late attacks as the race tackled the fourth of the day’s five classified climbs in a clear attempt to soften up the opposition before the final ascent.

Having captured earlier breakaway Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Roche was reeled in at the foot of the climb, after which Team Sky with Vasil Kiryenka moved to the front ahead of van Garderen’s BMC Racing Team squad, which had done much of the spadework to keep the race under control until then.

Team Sky’s Mikel Nieve then launched a driving acceleration mid-climb, whittling down the lead group to just over a dozen. Nieve’s ferocious change of pace had many predicting an attack by his team-mate and Volta a Valencia winner Woet Poels. But instead, after Dani Moreno (Movistar Team) went briefly clear, it was Valverde who blasted out of the pack, seven kilometres from the summit.

"We knew we had to go early because that was the only way for Alejandro to get the overall lead as well as the stage," Jose Luis Arrieta, Movistar director, later explained to Cyclingnews.

In barely a kilometre, Valverde opened up a 15 second gap, as Brent Bookwater, van Garderen’s last support rider in the chase group, continued to lead the pursuit in the mini-peloton ahead of his team leader. Then a cheer arose from the Spanish fans at the summit as Valverde continued to increase his margin to 30 seconds, giving him an eight second gap on van Garderen and then steadily higher.

Van Garderen powered clear of the chase group himself with three kilometres to go, with only Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) able to follow. But as Valverde continued at a relentlessly steady pace, it was to prove too late for van Garderen to do more than limit the damage.

Valverde crossed the line without even raising his arms - he later said that he was not convinced he had the right time reference and wanted to be sure of his gap on van Garderen, by now suffering from attacks from Majka and Mollema and finally 48 seconds back. Finally, though, as the race speaker yelled out Valverde vencedor de la Vuelta a Andalucia, [Valverde, winner of the Vuelta a Andalucia] the veteran Movistar Team leader knew that he not only his seventh stage win in Andalucia, but also his fourth outright victory in five editions of the Spanish stage race in the bag.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4:46:51 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:36 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:42 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:01:07 6 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:08 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:16 8 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:19 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:27 10 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:30 11 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:44 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:56 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:00 15 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 0:03:12 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 19 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:26 21 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:30 22 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:45 23 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:15 24 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 26 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:27 27 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 29 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 30 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:32 32 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:06:20 33 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:22 35 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:06:57 36 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:17 37 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:41 38 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 39 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:30 40 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:37 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:02 42 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 43 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 44 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 46 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag 47 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:10:05 48 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:19 49 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:10:53 50 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:25 51 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 53 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 54 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 56 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 57 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 59 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 60 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 61 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:42 62 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 63 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:13:37 64 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:17:12 65 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 66 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 70 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 71 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 72 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 73 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 74 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:24 75 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 76 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:02 77 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:19:47 78 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 79 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 80 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:59 81 Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid 0:24:54 DNF Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data DNF Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag DNF Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team DNF Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team DNF Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling DNF Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela DNF Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo DNF Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela DNF Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag DNF David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling DNF Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data DNF Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour DNF Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour DNF Kleber Da Silva Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour DNF João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour DNF Airan Fernandez Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag DNF Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky DNF Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team DNF Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo DNF Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela DNF Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela DNF Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela DNF Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid DNF Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela DNF Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias

KOM 1, 59.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 10 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 8 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4 5 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1

KOM 2, 75.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

KOM 3, 90.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 4, 123.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 8 3 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Finihs line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 2 6 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 1, 150.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Finish Line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 16 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 12 6 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 8 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 8 9 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 7 10 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 11 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 14:26:43 2 Team Sky 0:01:16 3 Lotto Soudal 0:02:24 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:53 5 Movistar Team 0:06:22 6 Tinkoff Team 0:06:32 7 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:59 8 IAM Cycling 0:10:21 9 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:41 10 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:50 11 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:20:47 12 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:34 13 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:39 14 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:36:16

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 17:41:10 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) TFR 0:00:52 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:56 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:11 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:01:37 7 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:42 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:14 10 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:45 11 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:02:57 13 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:17 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) TFR 0:03:19 15 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:24 16 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:07 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:10 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:29 20 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:35 21 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 0:04:46 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:47 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:45 24 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:06:06 25 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:27 26 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) TFR 0:06:38 27 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:06:42 28 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:08 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:33 30 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:03 31 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:30 32 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:08:50 33 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:09:20 34 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:09:51 35 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) TFR 0:09:54 36 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:21 37 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:22 38 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:11:24 39 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:35 40 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:37 41 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:12:19 42 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:28 43 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:45 44 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:13:16 45 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:05 46 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:20 47 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:38 48 Peter Stetina (USA) TFR 0:16:45 49 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:29 50 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:17:34 51 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:44 52 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:46 53 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:49 54 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:51 55 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:18:03 56 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:18:18 57 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:24 58 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:18:38 59 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:18:41 60 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:18:43 61 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:53 62 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:08 63 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:21:03 64 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:21 65 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:21:39 66 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:40 67 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag 0:21:42 68 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:22:12 69 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:36 70 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:23:10 71 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:24:19 72 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:13 73 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:10 74 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:27:31 75 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:29:03 76 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:29:10 77 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:38 78 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:32 79 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:11 81 Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid 0:44:16

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 4 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 10 5 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 9 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 7 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 8 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 8 10 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 pts 2 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 6 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 41 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 39 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 34 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 7 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 16 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16