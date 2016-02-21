Trending

Ruta del Sol: Valverde snatches victory from van Garderen

Movistar veteran wins final stage atop Alto Penas Blancas

Image 1 of 29

Overall race winner for a fourth time Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Overall race winner for a fourth time Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 29

BMC's Brent Bookwalter pushes the pace at Ruta del Sol.

BMC's Brent Bookwalter pushes the pace at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 3 of 29

Alejandro Valverde soars away from the lead group on his way to winning Ruta del Sol.

Alejandro Valverde soars away from the lead group on his way to winning Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 4 of 29

Bauke Mollema, Alejandor Valverde and Tejay van Garderen.

Bauke Mollema, Alejandor Valverde and Tejay van Garderen.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 5 of 29

Ruta del Sol final stage winner Alejandro Valverde.

Ruta del Sol final stage winner Alejandro Valverde.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 6 of 29

Bauke Mollema finishes the final stage at Ruta del Sol.

Bauke Mollema finishes the final stage at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 7 of 29

Team Sky's Ben Swift in the blue jersey at Ruta del Sol.

Team Sky's Ben Swift in the blue jersey at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 8 of 29

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 9 of 29

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 10 of 29

team Sky's Wout Poels

team Sky's Wout Poels
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 11 of 29

Alejandro Valverde on the final Ruta podium.

Alejandro Valverde on the final Ruta podium.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 12 of 29

Bauke Mollema, Alejandor Valverde and Tejay van Garderen.

Bauke Mollema, Alejandor Valverde and Tejay van Garderen.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 13 of 29

Alejandro Valverde on his way to winning the final stage and overall at Ruta del Sol.

Alejandro Valverde on his way to winning the final stage and overall at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 14 of 29

Team Sky set a quick tempo up the final climb at Ruta del Sol.

Team Sky set a quick tempo up the final climb at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 15 of 29

Team Sky set a quick tempo up the final climb at Ruta del Sol.

Team Sky set a quick tempo up the final climb at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 16 of 29

Tejay van Garderen chases Alejandro Valverde at Ruta del Sol.

Tejay van Garderen chases Alejandro Valverde at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 17 of 29

Tejay van Garderen attempts to defend his race lead at Ruta del Sol.

Tejay van Garderen attempts to defend his race lead at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 18 of 29

Tejay van Garderen attempts to defend his race lead at Ruta del Sol.

Tejay van Garderen attempts to defend his race lead at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 19 of 29

Alejandro Valverde cliombs to the win at Ruta del Sol.

Alejandro Valverde cliombs to the win at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 20 of 29

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky)

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 21 of 29

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) on the attack at Ruta del Sol.

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) on the attack at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 22 of 29

Team Sky set a quick tempo up the final climb at Ruta del Sol.

Team Sky set a quick tempo up the final climb at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 23 of 29

Tejay van Garderen attempts to defend his race lead at Ruta del Sol.

Tejay van Garderen attempts to defend his race lead at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 24 of 29

BMC's Brent Bookwalter

BMC's Brent Bookwalter
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 25 of 29

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 26 of 29

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 27 of 29

Tejay van Garderen after the final Ruta satge.

Tejay van Garderen after the final Ruta satge.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 28 of 29

Tejay van Garderen attempts to defend his race lead at Ruta del Sol.

Tejay van Garderen attempts to defend his race lead at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 29 of 29

Alejandro Valverde on his way to winning the final stage and overall at Ruta del Sol.

Alejandro Valverde on his way to winning the final stage and overall at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini)

A devastating solo attack on the final summit finish of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Cyclista del Sol by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) netted the veteran all-rounder his fourth ever overall victory in the Spanish stage race, one which he understandably described as "the most satisfying of them all."

After the Froome-Contador duel of 2015, the 2016 Vuelta a Andalucia has been hardly less spectacular, with Valverde largely responsible for a dramatic twist in the tail on the very last stage. "The other three were good wins," Valverde said, "but this was one special because it was getting very complicated, and my rivals were even tougher than usual. I knew I was going well, but not as well as this!"

Lying 22 seconds behind race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) after the stage 4 time trial, Valverde and Movistar Team pulled out all the stops on the stage 5 summit finish to Peñas Blancas, a 14 kilometre ascent near the coastal town of Estepona and last tackled in a race in the Vuelta a España 2013.

Back in 2013, Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) had taken the overall lead of the Vuelta at Peñas Blancas. Roche once again launched one of the most powerful late attacks as the race tackled the fourth of the day’s five classified climbs in a clear attempt to soften up the opposition before the final ascent.

Having captured earlier breakaway Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Roche was reeled in at the foot of the climb, after which Team Sky with Vasil Kiryenka moved to the front ahead of van Garderen’s BMC Racing Team squad, which had done much of the spadework to keep the race under control until then.

Team Sky’s Mikel Nieve then launched a driving acceleration mid-climb, whittling down the lead group to just over a dozen. Nieve’s ferocious change of pace had many predicting an attack by his team-mate and Volta a Valencia winner Woet Poels. But instead, after Dani Moreno (Movistar Team) went briefly clear, it was Valverde who blasted out of the pack, seven kilometres from the summit.

"We knew we had to go early because that was the only way for Alejandro to get the overall lead as well as the stage," Jose Luis Arrieta, Movistar director, later explained to Cyclingnews.

In barely a kilometre, Valverde opened up a 15 second gap, as Brent Bookwater, van Garderen’s last support rider in the chase group, continued to lead the pursuit in the mini-peloton ahead of his team leader. Then a cheer arose from the Spanish fans at the summit as Valverde continued to increase his margin to 30 seconds, giving him an eight second gap on van Garderen and then steadily higher.

Van Garderen powered clear of the chase group himself with three kilometres to go, with only Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) able to follow. But as Valverde continued at a relentlessly steady pace, it was to prove too late for van Garderen to do more than limit the damage.

Valverde crossed the line without even raising his arms - he later said that he was not convinced he had the right time reference and wanted to be sure of his gap on van Garderen, by now suffering from attacks from Majka and Mollema and finally 48 seconds back. Finally, though, as the race speaker yelled out Valverde vencedor de la Vuelta a Andalucia, [Valverde, winner of the Vuelta a Andalucia] the veteran Movistar Team leader knew that he not only his seventh stage win in Andalucia, but also his fourth outright victory in five editions of the Spanish stage race in the bag.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4:46:51
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:36
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:42
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:01:07
6Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:08
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:16
8Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:19
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:01:27
10Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:30
11Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:44
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:56
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:00
15Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data0:03:12
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
19Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
20Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:26
21Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:30
22Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:45
23Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:15
24Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
26Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:27
27Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
29Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
30Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:32
32Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:06:20
33Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:22
35Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:06:57
36Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:17
37Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:41
38Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
39Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:30
40Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:37
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:02
42Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
43Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
44Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
45Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
46Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
47Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:05
48Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:19
49Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:10:53
50Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:25
51Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
53Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
54Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
55Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
57Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
59Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
60Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
61Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:42
62Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
63Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:13:37
64Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:17:12
65Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
66Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
70Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
71Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
72Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
74Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:24
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
76Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:02
77Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:19:47
78Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
79Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
80Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:59
81Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:24:54
DNFKanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJunya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFJavier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFDaniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFPaul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFOliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFPablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFMarkel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFYukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFMartijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFCarlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFBenat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAlexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAndrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFRuben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFDries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFGijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFBert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFRuben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMagno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
DNFMurilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
DNFKleber Da Silva Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
DNFJoão Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
DNFAiran Fernandez Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
DNFImanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFArnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFRaymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFFredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFCameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFKristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAntwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFMaxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFCristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFEugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFJorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFJon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFDaniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
DNFDaniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFAitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias

KOM 1, 59.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team10pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team8
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
4Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4
5Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1

KOM 2, 75.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1

KOM 3, 90.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 4, 123.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
3Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Finihs line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team2
6Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 1, 150.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Finish Line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo20
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team16
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team14
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team12
6Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
8Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data8
9Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky7
10Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
11Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
15Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team14:26:43
2Team Sky0:01:16
3Lotto Soudal0:02:24
4Trek-Segafredo0:02:53
5Movistar Team0:06:22
6Tinkoff Team0:06:32
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:59
8IAM Cycling0:10:21
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:41
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:50
11Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:20:47
12Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:34
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:39
14Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:36:16

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team17:41:10
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) TFR0:00:52
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:56
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:11
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:01:37
7Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:42
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:14
10Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:02:45
11Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:57
13Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:17
14Fabio Felline (Ita) TFR0:03:19
15Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:24
16Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:07
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:10
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:04:29
20Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:35
21Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data0:04:46
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:47
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:45
24Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:06:06
25Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:27
26Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) TFR0:06:38
27Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:06:42
28Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:08
29Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:33
30Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:03
31Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:30
32Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:08:50
33Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:09:20
34Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:09:51
35Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) TFR0:09:54
36Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:21
37Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:22
38Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:11:24
39Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:35
40Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:37
41Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:12:19
42Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:28
43Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:45
44Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:13:16
45Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:05
46Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:20
47Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:38
48Peter Stetina (USA) TFR0:16:45
49Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:29
50Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:17:34
51Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:44
52Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:46
53Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:49
54Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:17:51
55Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:18:03
56Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:18:18
57Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:24
58Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:18:38
59Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:18:41
60Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:18:43
61Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:53
62Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:08
63Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:21:03
64Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:21
65Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:21:39
66Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:40
67Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag0:21:42
68Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:22:12
69Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:36
70Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:23:10
71Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:24:19
72Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:13
73Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:10
74Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:27:31
75Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:29:03
76Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:29:10
77Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:38
78Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:32
79Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
80Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:11
81Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:44:16

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team22pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
4Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team10
5Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo9
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
7Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team8
10Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6pts
2Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
6Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky41pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team39
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team39
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo34
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo29
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team27
7Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling23
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo21
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team16
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky16

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team53:09:10
2Team Sky0:02:16
3Trek-Segafredo0:04:52
4Lotto Soudal0:05:23
5Movistar Team0:07:18
6Tinkoff Team0:08:42
7IAM Cycling0:11:22
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:49
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:25
10Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:23
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:20
12Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:35:32
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:40:25
14Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:55:07

