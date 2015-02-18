Ligthart wins Vuelta a Andalucia opener
Dutchman beats Silvestre and Bole
Stage 1a: La Rábida (Palos de la Fra) - Hinojos
Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal) emerged from a crash-marred finale to claim victory on the opening split stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia and take the overall lead ahead of the afternoon time trial.
The consensus beforehand was that John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) would be the man to beat on the slightly uphill finishing straight but Ligthart had the nous to take advantage of the confusion in the closing two kilometres in Hinojos.
By that point, crashes had reduced to head of the peloton to around 20 riders or so and, sensing a decided lack of support for the remaining sprinters, Ligthart opted to take his chance with a shade under 1500 metres remaining and he duly ghosted off the front.
“I attacked on a big turn to the right, maybe 1.3, 1.4 kilometres from the end,” Ligthart explained afterwards. “There was a small group that formed at that point but there was no control after the big crash anymore so I had my chance, I managed it and that was great.”
Ligthart finished two seconds clear of Fabio Silvestre (Trek Factory Racing), Grega Bole (CCC Sprandi) and a dissonant group of chasers to take the stage honours. Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka) had to settle for 5th place, while Degenkolb had too much ground to make up in the final kilometre and rolled home in 11th place.
Sky’s Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh, as well as Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) were all carefully positioned near the front and out of harm’s way in the finale, and they all reached the finish in the front group. Crucially for Ligthart, however, Degenkolb, Farrar et al were without support.
“I looked around and saw there were only 20 guys left with no control,” Ligthart said. “There was only Team Sky and Contador had some guys with him too, but the rest were alone. I thought if I go now, I’ve got a chance, and I wouldn’t have that if I have to sprint against Degenkolb and those guys.”
The stage was animated by an early break featuring Reinier Honig (Roompot), Christopher Jones (Unitedhealthcare), Ibai Salas (Burgos) and Aleksandr Komin (Rusvelo), but they were pegged back by Movistar’s chase efforts. Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen) then launched a doomed solo attack, but it seemed as though the bunch sprint was inevitable on the run-in Hinojos, only for crashes to change the complexion of the race.
Ligthart’s victory is a continuation of his fine start to the 2015 campaign. The former Dutch champion began the year on a high with victory at the season-opening Grand Prix La Marseillaise and he followed that up with a solid showing at Étoile de Bessèges, where he helped teammates Kris Boeckmans and Tony Gallopin take stage wins.
“This is a really good start to the season with the GP Marseillaise and now here, I can say that my pre-season is already great,” Lighthart said, though he took a pragmatic view of his chances of defending the overall lead in Wednesday afternoon’s 8.2km time trial in Coria del Río, near Seville.
“My chances of defending the lead this afternoon will be very hard with Froome and Contador only two seconds behind,” he said. “I’ll do my best, but it would be a very big surprise to keep the lead. For me the Tour is already done.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|3:01:44
|2
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:02
|3
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|18
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|19
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|20
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|23
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|25
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|26
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|28
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:09
|29
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|30
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:11
|31
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|32
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:42
|33
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|35
|Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37
|Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia
|38
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:02
|39
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|41
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|43
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|44
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:07
|45
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|46
|Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:01:43
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|54
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|55
|David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
|56
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|57
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|58
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|59
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:42
|61
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|62
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|63
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:18
|64
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:03:27
|65
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|66
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|67
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|68
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|69
|Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH
|70
|Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|71
|Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
|72
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|74
|Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH
|75
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:03:36
|76
|Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|79
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|80
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|81
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|82
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|83
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|84
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
|85
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:04:14
|86
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|87
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|88
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:04:25
|91
|Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
|92
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|93
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|94
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|95
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|96
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|97
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|98
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|99
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|100
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|101
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|102
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|103
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH
|105
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:31
|107
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:04:33
|110
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|111
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:48
|112
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|113
|Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|114
|Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|115
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:05:34
|117
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:47
|118
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|119
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|121
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|122
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|123
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|124
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:06:26
|125
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|126
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|127
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|128
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:06:28
|129
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|130
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|131
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:30
|133
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
|134
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|135
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|136
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|137
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:31
|138
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:35
|139
|Lukasz Owsain (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:43
|140
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:07:47
|141
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:49
|142
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|143
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:01
|144
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|145
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:08:20
|146
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:08:24
|147
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:08:48
|148
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|149
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:32
|150
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|151
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:09:36
