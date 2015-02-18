Trending

Ligthart wins Vuelta a Andalucia opener

Dutchman beats Silvestre and Bole

Image 1 of 3

Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal) checks his time gap back to the fast finishing peloton

Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal) checks his time gap back to the fast finishing peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 3

Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal) held off the peloton to win his second stage of the season

Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal) held off the peloton to win his second stage of the season
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 3

Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal) wins the opening stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia

Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal) wins the opening stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal) emerged from a crash-marred finale to claim victory on the opening split stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia and take the overall lead ahead of the afternoon time trial.

The consensus beforehand was that John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) would be the man to beat on the slightly uphill finishing straight but Ligthart had the nous to take advantage of the confusion in the closing two kilometres in Hinojos.

By that point, crashes had reduced to head of the peloton to around 20 riders or so and, sensing a decided lack of support for the remaining sprinters, Ligthart opted to take his chance with a shade under 1500 metres remaining and he duly ghosted off the front.

“I attacked on a big turn to the right, maybe 1.3, 1.4 kilometres from the end,” Ligthart explained afterwards. “There was a small group that formed at that point but there was no control after the big crash anymore so I had my chance, I managed it and that was great.”

Ligthart finished two seconds clear of Fabio Silvestre (Trek Factory Racing), Grega Bole (CCC Sprandi) and a dissonant group of chasers to take the stage honours. Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka) had to settle for 5th place, while Degenkolb had too much ground to make up in the final kilometre and rolled home in 11th place.

Sky’s Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh, as well as Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) were all carefully positioned near the front and out of harm’s way in the finale, and they all reached the finish in the front group. Crucially for Ligthart, however, Degenkolb, Farrar et al were without support.

“I looked around and saw there were only 20 guys left with no control,” Ligthart said. “There was only Team Sky and Contador had some guys with him too, but the rest were alone. I thought if I go now, I’ve got a chance, and I wouldn’t have that if I have to sprint against Degenkolb and those guys.”

The stage was animated by an early break featuring Reinier Honig (Roompot), Christopher Jones (Unitedhealthcare), Ibai Salas (Burgos) and Aleksandr Komin (Rusvelo), but they were pegged back by Movistar’s chase efforts. Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen) then launched a doomed solo attack, but it seemed as though the bunch sprint was inevitable on the run-in Hinojos, only for crashes to change the complexion of the race.

Ligthart’s victory is a continuation of his fine start to the 2015 campaign. The former Dutch champion began the year on a high with victory at the season-opening Grand Prix La Marseillaise and he followed that up with a solid showing at Étoile de Bessèges, where he helped teammates Kris Boeckmans and Tony Gallopin take stage wins.

“This is a really good start to the season with the GP Marseillaise and now here, I can say that my pre-season is already great,” Lighthart said, though he took a pragmatic view of his chances of defending the overall lead in Wednesday afternoon’s 8.2km time trial in Coria del Río, near Seville.

“My chances of defending the lead this afternoon will be very hard with Froome and Contador only two seconds behind,” he said. “I’ll do my best, but it would be a very big surprise to keep the lead. For me the Tour is already done.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal3:01:44
2Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:02
3Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
5Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
6Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
10Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
15Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
17Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
18Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
19Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
20Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
21Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
22Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
23Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
24Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
25Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
26Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
27Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
28Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo0:00:09
29Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
30Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:11
31Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:30
32Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:42
33Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
35Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
37Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia
38Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:02
39Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
41Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
43Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
44Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:07
45Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
46Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH0:01:43
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
48Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
49Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
50Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
51Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
53Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
54Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
55David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
57Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
58Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
59Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
60Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:42
61Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
62Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
63Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:03:18
64Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team0:03:27
65Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
66Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
67Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
68Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
69Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH
70Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
71Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
72Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
74Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH
75Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH0:03:36
76Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
77Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
78Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
79Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
80Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
81Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
82Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
83Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
84Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
85Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:04:14
86Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
87Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:16
88Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
89Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling0:04:25
91Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
92Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
94Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
95Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
96Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
97Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
98Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
99Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
100Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
101Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
102Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
103Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
104Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH
105Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
106Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:31
107Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:33
110Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
111Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:48
112Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
113Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
114Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
115Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
116Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team0:05:34
117Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:47
118Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
119Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
121Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
122Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
123Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
124Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:06:26
125Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
126Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
127Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
128Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:06:28
129Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
130Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
131Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
132Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:30
133Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
134Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
135Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
136Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
137Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:31
138Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:07:35
139Lukasz Owsain (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:43
140Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:07:47
141Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:07:49
142Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
143Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:08:01
144Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
145Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:08:20
146Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:08:24
147Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:08:48
148Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
149Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:32
150David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
151Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:09:36

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal25pts
2Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing20
3Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits14
5Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
6Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise9
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
10Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot6
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky4
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
15Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky3pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky9:05:18
2Tinkoff - Saxo
3Trek Factory Racing0:00:40
4Team Roompot
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Sprandi Polkowice0:01:00
7Rusvelo0:01:07
8Movistar Team0:02:09
9IAM Cycling0:02:21
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:41
11UnitedHealthcare Professional0:02:51
12MTN - Qhubeka0:04:23
13Team Giant - Alpecin0:04:32
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:38
15Team Europcar0:05:03
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:06
17Lotto Soudal0:05:44
18Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:06:09
19Burgos Bh0:06:47
20Colombia0:08:37
21FDJ0:09:20
22Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:10:08

General classification after stage 1a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal3:01:44
2Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:02
3Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
5Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
6Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
10Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
15Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
17Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
18Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
19Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
20Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
21Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
22Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
23Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
24Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
25Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
26Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
27Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
28Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo0:00:09
29Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
30Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:11
31Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:30
32Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:42
33Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
35Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
37Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia
38Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:02
39Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
41Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
43Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
44Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:07
45Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
46Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH0:01:43
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
48Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
49Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
50Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
51Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
53Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
54Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
55David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
57Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
58Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
59Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
60Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:42
61Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
62Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
63Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:03:18
64Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team0:03:27
65Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
66Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
67Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
68Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
69Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH
70Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
71Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
72Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
74Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH
75Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH0:03:36
76Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
77Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
78Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
79Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
80Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
81Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
82Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
83Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
84Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
85Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:04:14
86Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
87Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:16
88Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
89Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling0:04:25
91Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
92Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
94Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
95Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
96Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
97Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
98Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
99Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
100Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
101Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
102Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
103Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
104Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH
105Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
106Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:31
107Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:33
110Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
111Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:48
112Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
113Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
114Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
115Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
116Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team0:05:34
117Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:47
118Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
119Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
121Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
122Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
123Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
124Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:06:26
125Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
126Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
127Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
128Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:06:28
129Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
130Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
131Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
132Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:30
133Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
134Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
135Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
136Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
137Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:31
138Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:07:35
139Lukasz Owsain (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:43
140Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:07:47
141Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:07:49
142Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
143Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:08:01
144Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
145Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:08:20
146Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:08:24
147Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:08:48
148Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
149Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:32
150David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
151Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:09:36

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal25pts
2Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing20
3Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits14
5Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
6Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise9
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
10Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot6
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky4
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
15Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3pts
2Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky2
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky3pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky9:05:18
2Tinkoff - Saxo
3Trek Factory Racing0:00:40
4Team Roompot
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Sprandi Polkowice0:01:00
7Rusvelo0:01:07
8Movistar Team0:02:09
9IAM Cycling0:02:21
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:41
11UnitedHealthcare Professional0:02:51
12MTN - Qhubeka0:04:23
13Team Giant - Alpecin0:04:32
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:38
15Team Europcar0:05:03
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:06
17Lotto Soudal0:05:44
18Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:06:09
19Burgos Bh0:06:47
20Colombia0:08:37
21FDJ0:09:20
22Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:10:08

Latest on Cyclingnews