Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal) emerged from a crash-marred finale to claim victory on the opening split stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia and take the overall lead ahead of the afternoon time trial.

The consensus beforehand was that John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) would be the man to beat on the slightly uphill finishing straight but Ligthart had the nous to take advantage of the confusion in the closing two kilometres in Hinojos.

By that point, crashes had reduced to head of the peloton to around 20 riders or so and, sensing a decided lack of support for the remaining sprinters, Ligthart opted to take his chance with a shade under 1500 metres remaining and he duly ghosted off the front.

“I attacked on a big turn to the right, maybe 1.3, 1.4 kilometres from the end,” Ligthart explained afterwards. “There was a small group that formed at that point but there was no control after the big crash anymore so I had my chance, I managed it and that was great.”

Ligthart finished two seconds clear of Fabio Silvestre (Trek Factory Racing), Grega Bole (CCC Sprandi) and a dissonant group of chasers to take the stage honours. Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka) had to settle for 5th place, while Degenkolb had too much ground to make up in the final kilometre and rolled home in 11th place.

Sky’s Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh, as well as Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) were all carefully positioned near the front and out of harm’s way in the finale, and they all reached the finish in the front group. Crucially for Ligthart, however, Degenkolb, Farrar et al were without support.

“I looked around and saw there were only 20 guys left with no control,” Ligthart said. “There was only Team Sky and Contador had some guys with him too, but the rest were alone. I thought if I go now, I’ve got a chance, and I wouldn’t have that if I have to sprint against Degenkolb and those guys.”

The stage was animated by an early break featuring Reinier Honig (Roompot), Christopher Jones (Unitedhealthcare), Ibai Salas (Burgos) and Aleksandr Komin (Rusvelo), but they were pegged back by Movistar’s chase efforts. Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen) then launched a doomed solo attack, but it seemed as though the bunch sprint was inevitable on the run-in Hinojos, only for crashes to change the complexion of the race.

Ligthart’s victory is a continuation of his fine start to the 2015 campaign. The former Dutch champion began the year on a high with victory at the season-opening Grand Prix La Marseillaise and he followed that up with a solid showing at Étoile de Bessèges, where he helped teammates Kris Boeckmans and Tony Gallopin take stage wins.

“This is a really good start to the season with the GP Marseillaise and now here, I can say that my pre-season is already great,” Lighthart said, though he took a pragmatic view of his chances of defending the overall lead in Wednesday afternoon’s 8.2km time trial in Coria del Río, near Seville.

“My chances of defending the lead this afternoon will be very hard with Froome and Contador only two seconds behind,” he said. “I’ll do my best, but it would be a very big surprise to keep the lead. For me the Tour is already done.”

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 3:01:44 2 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:02 3 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 17 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 18 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 19 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 20 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 23 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 24 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 25 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 26 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 27 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 28 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:09 29 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 30 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:11 31 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:30 32 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:42 33 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 35 Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 37 Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia 38 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:02 39 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 41 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 43 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 44 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:07 45 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 46 Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:01:43 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 49 Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 51 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 52 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 54 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 55 David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH 56 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 57 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 58 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 59 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 60 Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:42 61 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 62 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 63 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:03:18 64 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team 0:03:27 65 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 66 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 67 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 68 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 69 Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH 70 Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 71 Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH 72 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 74 Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH 75 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:03:36 76 Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 79 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 80 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 81 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 82 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 83 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 84 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky 85 Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:04:14 86 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 87 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:16 88 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 89 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 90 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:04:25 91 Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling 92 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 94 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 95 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 96 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 97 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 98 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 99 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 100 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 101 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 102 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 103 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 104 Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH 105 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 106 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:31 107 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:04:33 110 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 111 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:48 112 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 113 Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 114 Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team 0:05:34 117 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:47 118 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 119 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 121 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 122 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 123 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 124 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:06:26 125 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 126 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 127 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 128 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:06:28 129 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 130 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 131 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:30 133 Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot 134 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 135 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 136 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 137 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:31 138 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:35 139 Lukasz Owsain (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:43 140 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:07:47 141 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:07:49 142 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 143 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:08:01 144 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 145 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:08:20 146 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:08:24 147 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:08:48 148 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 149 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:32 150 David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 151 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:09:36

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 25 pts 2 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 20 3 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 14 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 6 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 10 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 8 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 6 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 12 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 4 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 9:05:18 2 Tinkoff - Saxo 3 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:40 4 Team Roompot 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:00 7 Rusvelo 0:01:07 8 Movistar Team 0:02:09 9 IAM Cycling 0:02:21 10 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:41 11 UnitedHealthcare Professional 0:02:51 12 MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:23 13 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:04:32 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:38 15 Team Europcar 0:05:03 16 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:06 17 Lotto Soudal 0:05:44 18 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:06:09 19 Burgos Bh 0:06:47 20 Colombia 0:08:37 21 FDJ 0:09:20 22 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:10:08

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 2 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

