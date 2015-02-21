Trending

Froome seizes overall lead at Vuelta a Andalucia

Sky man conquers Allanadas and beats Contador

Image 1 of 11

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) shake hands

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) shake hands
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 11

Pete Kennaugh worked for Chris Froome in the finale.

Pete Kennaugh worked for Chris Froome in the finale.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 11

Chris Froome (Sky) wins stage 4 of the Vuelta a Andalucia.

Chris Froome (Sky) wins stage 4 of the Vuelta a Andalucia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 11

Pete Kennaugh (Sky) on the offensive.

Pete Kennaugh (Sky) on the offensive.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 11

Chris Froome (Sky) grinds to victory at the Ruta del Sol.

Chris Froome (Sky) grinds to victory at the Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 11

Chris Froome (Sky) solos to victory atop the Allanadas.

Chris Froome (Sky) solos to victory atop the Allanadas.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 11

Every second counts for Chris Froome at the Ruta del Sol.

Every second counts for Chris Froome at the Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 11

Chris Froome (Sky) on the attack at the Vuelta a Andalucia.

Chris Froome (Sky) on the attack at the Vuelta a Andalucia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 11

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) tries in vain to limit his losses at the Vuelta a Andalucia.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) tries in vain to limit his losses at the Vuelta a Andalucia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 11

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) at the end of a tough day at the Vuelta a Andalucia.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) at the end of a tough day at the Vuelta a Andalucia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 11

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the Vuelta a Andalucia.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the Vuelta a Andalucia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

At times it was hard to believe that it is still only February as Chris Froome (Sky) divested Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) of the overall lead at the Vuelta a Andalucia following a high-octane duel atop the Alto de Allanadas at the end of stage 4.

The paucity of spectators on the roadside and Froome’s knee-warmers were the only nods to typical early season tropes. Otherwise this was a fierce contest between two men who will face off for the greatest prize of all in July, but who seem keen to battle for pre-eminence all year long.

When Froome was soundly beaten by Contador on the summit finish at the Hazallanas on Friday afternoon, it looked as though the Spaniard had all but wrapped up overall victory at the Ruta del Sol, with the Sky camp acknowledging that Contador – who will, of course, also target the Giro d’Italia this year – was further ahead in his conditioning than their man.

Froome, however, responded in kind on the Allanadas, the short, sharp haul above the olive-growing capital of Jaen. After early pace-setting from his Sky teammate Nicolas Roche, and brief digs from both Peter Kennaugh and Mikel Nieve, Froome – wearing the blue points jersey for the day – took up the baton with a shade over two kilometres remaining, launching a rasping attack just as the gradient stiffened.

Contador, in the red of race leader, moved swiftly onto Froome’s wheel and the two duly motored away from the remnants of the leading group, locked in a race all of their own. Barely 200 metres later, however, Contador was suddenly floundering, unable to match the infernal rhythm being imposed by his rival.

Froome took one lingering look over his shoulder before again fixing his gaze upon the power-meter on top of his handlebars. His elbows jutting outwards like an albatross’ wings, Froome still cuts an ungainly figure on the steepest of slopes but then there are no marks for style. Seconds won and lost are what count in the final reckoning, and he was in the process of opening a substantial gap over Contador.

Although Contador climbed with his usual bobbing style, his grimace betrayed his suffering as he battled resolutely to stay within sight of Froome, who was disappearing into the mists above. With a 1500 metres remaining, it was already clear that the Briton would win the stage and inside the final kilometre it became apparent that Contador’s overall lead was now at serious hazard.

Approaching the final kick towards the summit, Contador paused momentarily at the top of his pedal stroke before redoubling his effort – shades, perhaps of Miguel Indurain in the final kilometre at Seraing in the 1995 Tour de France – but he could make no inroads into Froome’s advantage in the closing metres.

Froome duly punched the air with both hands as he crossed the line, then waited for Contador to finish. The Spaniard rose out of his saddle for one, interminable sprint but he reached the finish 28 seconds down, losing his overall lead by just a single second.

Mikel Nieve crossed the line in third place, 49 seconds down, with Sylwester Szmyd (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) fourth, 1:12 back, just ahead of a group containing Wilco Keldermann (LottoNL) and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Tough finale

The early exchanges on Saturday were animated by a five-man break featuring Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural), Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) and Mirklo Selvaggi (Wanty Groupe Gobert), though by the long false flat that preceded the final climb, only Geschke and Selvaggi remained out in front, and the held a lead of 2:30 as they hit the last ten kilometres.

As the gradient began to bite, Team Sky took up the reins in the main peloton, with Tinkoff-Saxo happy to maintain a watching brief and Contador seemingly satisfied to mark Froome tightly and defend his overall lead.

Nicolas Roche, in particular, was very active in setting the tempo for Sky at the head of the race, and his efforts helped to whittle down the red jersey group and peg back the remnants of the early break, so that by the time the final, 5km climb began in earnest, only the tall figure of Selvaggi remained out in front, with an advantage of 1:30.

The Italian defended his lead admirably on slopes that sometimes approached 20% but he ultimately had to give best inside the final three kilometres, when a speculative attack from Kennaugh brought the red jersey group up to his coattails. Benat Intxausti (Movistar) was active in chasing Kennaugh, while Contador remained locked on Froome’s wheel.

Shortly afterwards, Nieve forced the pace and briefly opened a gap over the red jersey group before Froome himself unleashed a stinging attack that only Contador could follow. Within 300 metres, however, Froome had dislodged the Spaniard. Suddenly, and perhaps unexpectedly, the Vuelta a Andalucia had taken on another guise.

The Vuelta a Andalucia concludes on Sunday with the 170-kilometre final stage to Alhaurín de la Torre.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5:08:54
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:29
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky0:00:49
4Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:59
5Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:00
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:01:13
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling0:01:26
8Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:27
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:38
11Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:40
12Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:43
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:49
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
15Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:01:59
16Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:12
17Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:15
18Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:02:16
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
21Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team0:02:24
22Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH0:02:34
23Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:38
24Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:40
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:58
26Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
27Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia
28Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:09
29Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:03:21
30Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:24
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:26
32Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:41
33David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:44
34Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team0:03:50
35Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
36Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:52
37Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:04:16
38Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:04:38
39Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
40Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:04:56
41Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:05:00
42Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
43Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:05:02
44Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:05:19
45Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:59
46Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
47Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:06:03
48Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:06:07
49Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:06:33
50David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH0:07:15
51Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
52Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:08:29
53Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:45
54Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:08:51
55Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:08
56Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
57Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:04
58Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
59Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:10:58
60Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH0:11:08
61Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:11
62Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:11:16
63Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:11:45
64Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
65Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot0:12:07
66Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:12
67Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:12:20
68Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
69Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:12:22
72Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot0:13:04
73Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:22
75Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:13:54
76Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
77Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:09
78Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team0:14:27
79Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
80Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
81Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
82Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
83Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:14:36
84Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:15:20
85Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:15:55
86Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
88Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:08
89John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
90Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
91Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:16:10
92Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:16:24
93Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:48
95Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
96Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky0:16:49
97Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:16:53
98Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:16:56
99Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:01
100Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:09
101Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:11
102Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:17
103Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:26
104Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:17:28
106Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:43
107Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:17:47
108Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
109Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:18:13
110Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:21
111Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:18:39
112Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
113Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
114Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:40
115Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
116Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
117Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling0:18:42
118Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
119Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
120Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH0:19:13
121Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot0:19:28
122Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:20:00
123Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:20:14
124Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:20:16
125Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
126Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
128Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH0:21:21
DNSGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFDaniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFAngel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFVasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
DNFJanez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFFabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
DNFDario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH
DNFMarco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3pts
2Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot2
3Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3pts
2Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky25pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo20
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky16
4Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
5Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo10
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling9
8Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale8
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal6
11Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5
12Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2
15Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot2
3Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert3pts
2Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo8
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky6
4Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
5Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky15:29:20
2Lotto Soudal0:03:32
3IAM Cycling0:04:13
4Movistar Team0:04:36
5Colombia0:05:17
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:32
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:34
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:06
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:13:03
10Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:13:11
11Team Europcar0:15:23
12Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:16:58
13Tinkoff - Saxo0:17:04
14Burgos Bh0:18:19
15FDJ0:19:07
16Rusvelo0:20:53
17Team Giant - Alpecin0:22:19
18Team Roompot0:23:39
19Trek Factory Racing0:24:23
20MTN - Qhubeka0:28:34
21Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:35:11
22UnitedHealthcare Professional0:42:01

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky17:32:16
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:02
3Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:32
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky0:02:52
5Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:03:13
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:03:50
7Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:05:07
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:05:10
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:30
10Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:44
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:50
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:06:42
13Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:07:03
14Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:07:17
15Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:28
16Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team0:07:38
17Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team0:08:10
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling0:08:20
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:08:32
20Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:08:38
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:08:50
22Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:56
23Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:09:19
24Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia0:09:22
25Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:03
26Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:10:35
27Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:10:36
28Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team0:10:39
29Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH0:11:05
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:42
31Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:51
32Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:12:20
33David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH0:12:22
34Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:13:30
35Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:11
36Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:14:46
37Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:14:55
38Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:15:13
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:16:53
40Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:18:24
41David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:59
42Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot0:19:18
43Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:19:20
44Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling0:19:50
45Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:38
46Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:10
47Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:21:20
48Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:21:34
49Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:21:56
50Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH0:22:04
51Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:22:12
52Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:23:43
53Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:24:05
54Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:24:49
55Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:26:02
56Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:26:10
57Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:26:13
58Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:26:17
59Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:19
60Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:27:05
61Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:28:01
62Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:55
64Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:29:35
65Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo0:30:47
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:58
67Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:31:11
68Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:49
69Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:32:29
70Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:30
71Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:42
72Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:32:47
73Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:32:51
74Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:35:01
75John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:09
76Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo0:36:13
77Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:36:27
78Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:36:45
79Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot0:36:55
80Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:37:15
81Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team0:37:18
82Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:37:46
83Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:01
84Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:38:03
85Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:38:10
86Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:38:14
87Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:38:38
88Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:38:40
89Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:38:44
90Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH0:38:45
91Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:38:53
92Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:39:15
93Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:39:36
94Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:39:46
95Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:39:53
96Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:40:04
97Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:40:16
98Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:23
99Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:40:31
100Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:40:44
101Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:40:45
102Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:41:07
103Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:41:52
104Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:41:56
105Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot0:41:58
106Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:59
107Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:43:05
108Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:43:06
109Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:43:28
110Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:43:52
111Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:44:30
112Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:44:38
113Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo0:44:55
114Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:45:10
115Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky0:45:40
116Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:45:58
117Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:46:10
118Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:46:52
119Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling0:48:06
120Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:49:05
121Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:49:44
122Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:49:51
123Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:49:58
124Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:50:17
125Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:50:43
126Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:51:39
127Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH0:52:05
128Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo0:53:49

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
3Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot5
4Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling5
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3
6Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
7Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert3
8Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky2
9Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot2
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
12Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
13Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia1
14Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo1
15Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1
16Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo59pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky57
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo40
4Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team36
5Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice32
6Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team29
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky28
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal25
9Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team25
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin25
11Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale24
12Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing20
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team17
14Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise17
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky16
16Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling16
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling16
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing14
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal14
20Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
21Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ14
22Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits14
23Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling13
24Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
25Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
26Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits10
27Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
28Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
29Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team9
30Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka9
31Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling8
33Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
34Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot7
35Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
36Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot6
37Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5
38Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal4
39Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar3
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal2
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
42Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing2
43Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia1
44David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH1
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale1
46Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20pts
2Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA19
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo18
4Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky8
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
7Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale6
9Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky4
10Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert4
11Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ4
12Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot4
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3
14Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo2
16Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar2
17Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot2
18Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
19Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
20Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
21Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia1
22Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky52:43:09
2Movistar Team0:09:36
3IAM Cycling0:11:52
4Lotto Soudal0:16:43
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:04
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:32
7Colombia0:26:34
8Tinkoff - Saxo0:28:55
9Team Europcar0:30:47
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:31:33
11Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:33:51
12Burgos Bh0:37:09
13Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:37:52
14Rusvelo0:44:15
15Trek Factory Racing0:45:02
16CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:46:14
17Team Roompot0:47:02
18FDJ0:48:25
19Team Giant - Alpecin1:11:06
20MTN - Qhubeka1:11:30
21UnitedHealthcare Professional1:17:27
22Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:22:41

