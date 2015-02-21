Image 1 of 11 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) shake hands (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 11 Pete Kennaugh worked for Chris Froome in the finale. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 11 Chris Froome (Sky) wins stage 4 of the Vuelta a Andalucia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 11 Pete Kennaugh (Sky) on the offensive. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 11 Chris Froome (Sky) grinds to victory at the Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 11 Chris Froome (Sky) solos to victory atop the Allanadas. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 11 Every second counts for Chris Froome at the Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 11 Chris Froome (Sky) on the attack at the Vuelta a Andalucia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 11 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) tries in vain to limit his losses at the Vuelta a Andalucia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) at the end of a tough day at the Vuelta a Andalucia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 11 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the Vuelta a Andalucia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

At times it was hard to believe that it is still only February as Chris Froome (Sky) divested Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) of the overall lead at the Vuelta a Andalucia following a high-octane duel atop the Alto de Allanadas at the end of stage 4.

The paucity of spectators on the roadside and Froome’s knee-warmers were the only nods to typical early season tropes. Otherwise this was a fierce contest between two men who will face off for the greatest prize of all in July, but who seem keen to battle for pre-eminence all year long.

When Froome was soundly beaten by Contador on the summit finish at the Hazallanas on Friday afternoon, it looked as though the Spaniard had all but wrapped up overall victory at the Ruta del Sol, with the Sky camp acknowledging that Contador – who will, of course, also target the Giro d’Italia this year – was further ahead in his conditioning than their man.

Froome, however, responded in kind on the Allanadas, the short, sharp haul above the olive-growing capital of Jaen. After early pace-setting from his Sky teammate Nicolas Roche, and brief digs from both Peter Kennaugh and Mikel Nieve, Froome – wearing the blue points jersey for the day – took up the baton with a shade over two kilometres remaining, launching a rasping attack just as the gradient stiffened.

Contador, in the red of race leader, moved swiftly onto Froome’s wheel and the two duly motored away from the remnants of the leading group, locked in a race all of their own. Barely 200 metres later, however, Contador was suddenly floundering, unable to match the infernal rhythm being imposed by his rival.

Froome took one lingering look over his shoulder before again fixing his gaze upon the power-meter on top of his handlebars. His elbows jutting outwards like an albatross’ wings, Froome still cuts an ungainly figure on the steepest of slopes but then there are no marks for style. Seconds won and lost are what count in the final reckoning, and he was in the process of opening a substantial gap over Contador.

Although Contador climbed with his usual bobbing style, his grimace betrayed his suffering as he battled resolutely to stay within sight of Froome, who was disappearing into the mists above. With a 1500 metres remaining, it was already clear that the Briton would win the stage and inside the final kilometre it became apparent that Contador’s overall lead was now at serious hazard.

Approaching the final kick towards the summit, Contador paused momentarily at the top of his pedal stroke before redoubling his effort – shades, perhaps of Miguel Indurain in the final kilometre at Seraing in the 1995 Tour de France – but he could make no inroads into Froome’s advantage in the closing metres.

Froome duly punched the air with both hands as he crossed the line, then waited for Contador to finish. The Spaniard rose out of his saddle for one, interminable sprint but he reached the finish 28 seconds down, losing his overall lead by just a single second.

Mikel Nieve crossed the line in third place, 49 seconds down, with Sylwester Szmyd (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) fourth, 1:12 back, just ahead of a group containing Wilco Keldermann (LottoNL) and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Tough finale

The early exchanges on Saturday were animated by a five-man break featuring Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural), Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) and Mirklo Selvaggi (Wanty Groupe Gobert), though by the long false flat that preceded the final climb, only Geschke and Selvaggi remained out in front, and the held a lead of 2:30 as they hit the last ten kilometres.

As the gradient began to bite, Team Sky took up the reins in the main peloton, with Tinkoff-Saxo happy to maintain a watching brief and Contador seemingly satisfied to mark Froome tightly and defend his overall lead.

Nicolas Roche, in particular, was very active in setting the tempo for Sky at the head of the race, and his efforts helped to whittle down the red jersey group and peg back the remnants of the early break, so that by the time the final, 5km climb began in earnest, only the tall figure of Selvaggi remained out in front, with an advantage of 1:30.

The Italian defended his lead admirably on slopes that sometimes approached 20% but he ultimately had to give best inside the final three kilometres, when a speculative attack from Kennaugh brought the red jersey group up to his coattails. Benat Intxausti (Movistar) was active in chasing Kennaugh, while Contador remained locked on Froome’s wheel.

Shortly afterwards, Nieve forced the pace and briefly opened a gap over the red jersey group before Froome himself unleashed a stinging attack that only Contador could follow. Within 300 metres, however, Froome had dislodged the Spaniard. Suddenly, and perhaps unexpectedly, the Vuelta a Andalucia had taken on another guise.

The Vuelta a Andalucia concludes on Sunday with the 170-kilometre final stage to Alhaurín de la Torre.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5:08:54 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:29 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 0:00:49 4 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:59 5 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:00 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:01:13 7 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:01:26 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:27 9 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:38 11 Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:01:40 12 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:43 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:49 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 15 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:01:59 16 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:12 17 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:15 18 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:02:16 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 21 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 0:02:24 22 Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:02:34 23 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:38 24 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:40 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:58 26 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 27 Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia 28 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:09 29 Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:03:21 30 Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:24 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:26 32 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:41 33 David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:44 34 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team 0:03:50 35 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 36 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:52 37 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:04:16 38 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:04:38 39 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 40 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:04:56 41 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:05:00 42 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 43 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:05:02 44 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:05:19 45 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:59 46 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 47 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:06:03 48 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:06:07 49 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:33 50 David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:07:15 51 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 52 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:08:29 53 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:45 54 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:08:51 55 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:08 56 Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling 57 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:04 58 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 59 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:10:58 60 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:11:08 61 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:11 62 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:11:16 63 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:11:45 64 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 0:12:07 66 Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:12 67 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:12:20 68 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 69 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:12:22 72 Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot 0:13:04 73 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:22 75 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:13:54 76 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 77 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:09 78 Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team 0:14:27 79 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 80 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 81 Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 82 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 83 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 0:14:36 84 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:15:20 85 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:15:55 86 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 87 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 88 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:08 89 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 90 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 91 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:16:10 92 Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:16:24 93 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:48 95 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky 0:16:49 97 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:16:53 98 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:16:56 99 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:01 100 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:09 101 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:11 102 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:17 103 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:26 104 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:17:28 106 Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:43 107 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:17:47 108 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 109 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:18:13 110 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:21 111 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:39 112 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 113 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 114 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:40 115 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 116 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo 117 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:18:42 118 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 120 Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:19:13 121 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 0:19:28 122 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:20:00 123 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:20:14 124 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:20:16 125 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 126 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 128 Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:21:21 DNS Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team DNF Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits DNF Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky DNF Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling DNF Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia DNF Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH DNF Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 2 3 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 20 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 16 4 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 5 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 10 7 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 9 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 8 9 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 7 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 6 11 Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 12 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2 15 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 2 3 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 8 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 6 4 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 5 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 15:29:20 2 Lotto Soudal 0:03:32 3 IAM Cycling 0:04:13 4 Movistar Team 0:04:36 5 Colombia 0:05:17 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:32 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:34 8 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:06 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:13:03 10 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:13:11 11 Team Europcar 0:15:23 12 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:16:58 13 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:17:04 14 Burgos Bh 0:18:19 15 FDJ 0:19:07 16 Rusvelo 0:20:53 17 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:22:19 18 Team Roompot 0:23:39 19 Trek Factory Racing 0:24:23 20 MTN - Qhubeka 0:28:34 21 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:35:11 22 UnitedHealthcare Professional 0:42:01

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17:32:16 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:02 3 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:32 4 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 0:02:52 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:03:13 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:50 7 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:07 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:05:10 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:05:30 10 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:44 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:50 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:06:42 13 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:03 14 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:17 15 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:28 16 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 0:07:38 17 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 0:08:10 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:08:20 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:08:32 20 Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:08:38 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:08:50 22 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:56 23 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:09:19 24 Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia 0:09:22 25 Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:03 26 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:10:35 27 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:10:36 28 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team 0:10:39 29 Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:11:05 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:42 31 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:51 32 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:12:20 33 David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:12:22 34 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:13:30 35 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:11 36 Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:14:46 37 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:55 38 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:15:13 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:16:53 40 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:18:24 41 David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:59 42 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 0:19:18 43 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:19:20 44 Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:19:50 45 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:38 46 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:10 47 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:21:20 48 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:21:34 49 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:21:56 50 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:22:04 51 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:22:12 52 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:23:43 53 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:24:05 54 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:24:49 55 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:26:02 56 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:26:10 57 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:26:13 58 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:26:17 59 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:26:19 60 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:27:05 61 Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:28:01 62 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:55 64 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:29:35 65 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:30:47 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:30:58 67 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:31:11 68 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:31:49 69 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:32:29 70 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:30 71 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:42 72 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:32:47 73 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:32:51 74 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:35:01 75 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:09 76 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:36:13 77 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:36:27 78 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:36:45 79 Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot 0:36:55 80 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:37:15 81 Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team 0:37:18 82 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:37:46 83 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:01 84 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:38:03 85 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:38:10 86 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:38:14 87 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:38:38 88 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:40 89 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:44 90 Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:38:45 91 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:38:53 92 Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:39:15 93 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:39:36 94 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:39:46 95 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:39:53 96 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:40:04 97 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:40:16 98 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:23 99 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 0:40:31 100 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:40:44 101 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:40:45 102 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:41:07 103 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:41:52 104 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:41:56 105 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 0:41:58 106 Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:59 107 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:43:05 108 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:43:06 109 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:43:28 110 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:43:52 111 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:44:30 112 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:38 113 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo 0:44:55 114 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:10 115 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky 0:45:40 116 Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:45:58 117 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:46:10 118 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:46:52 119 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:48:06 120 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:49:05 121 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:49:44 122 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:49:51 123 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:49:58 124 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:50:17 125 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:50:43 126 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:51:39 127 Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:52:05 128 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:53:49

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 pts 2 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 3 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 5 4 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 5 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3 6 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 7 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 3 8 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 2 9 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 2 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1 11 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 12 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 13 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 1 14 Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 1 15 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 1 16 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 59 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 57 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 40 4 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 36 5 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 6 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 29 7 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 28 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 25 9 Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team 25 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 24 12 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 20 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 17 14 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 16 16 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 16 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 16 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 14 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 14 20 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 21 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 14 22 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 14 23 Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 13 24 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 25 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 26 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 10 27 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 28 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 10 29 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 9 30 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 9 31 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 33 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 34 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 7 35 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 36 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 6 37 Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 38 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 4 39 Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar 3 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 42 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 2 43 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 1 44 David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH 1 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 1 46 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 pts 2 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 18 4 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 8 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 7 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 6 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 6 9 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 4 10 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 4 11 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 4 12 Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot 4 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 3 14 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 2 16 Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar 2 17 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 2 18 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 20 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 21 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 1 22 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 1