Image 1 of 22 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 22 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) beats John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 22 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 22 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 22 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) phones home to tell them he won (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 22 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 22 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 22 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 22 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 22 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 22 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 22 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 22 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) shake hands (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 22 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the stage 2 start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 22 Vuelta a Andalucia race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 22 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) meets with fans at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 22 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) signs autographs at the stage 2 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 22 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the Vuelta a Andalucia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 22 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) heads to the stage 2 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 22 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 22 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 22 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) before the start of stage 2 Vuelta a Andalucia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Juanjo Lobato (Movistar) dusted off his bruises from yesterday’s crash to win the second stage of the Vuelta a Andalcuía with a well-executed long-range sprint. The Andalucían-born rider fell heavily in a pile-up on stage 1a but today recovered to steal a march on John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin), who was second by some distance.

Related Articles Lobato bounces back from crash to take Vuelta a Andalucia stage win

The 191km route from Utrera to Lucena featured the short category 3 climb of Primera Cruz that peaked six kilometres from the line and shrunk the peloton by a third. A spate of short-lived attacks went on the climb and on the descent into Lucena, including one within two kilometres from race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Degenkolb emerged from the Spaniard’s wheel and set up shop behind two CCC Sprandi Polkowice riders, only to be caught off guard when Lobato flung himself down the right from 300m. The German gave chase but couldn’t track him down and the comfortable winning margin of three bike lengths would have been greater had Lobato not slowed to celebrate.

It is Movistar’s second success in two days after Javier Moreno time trialled to victory in stage 1b. Despite Contador’s brief stint off the front there was little action as far as the general classification was concerned, but Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved up into third after Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) lost time.

The long and largely flat stage – lasting nearly five hours – was an uneventful affair until the final 15km. A five-man break - Nick Dougall (MTN-Qhubeka), Adrian Honkisz (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Aleksandr Komin (RusVelo), Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling), Sjoerd van Ginneken (Roompot) - went shortly after the flag dropped and, having opened up a gap of five minutes, was allowed to stay out until 20km remained.

As riders hit the climb, which reached 6.5 per cent in parts, the attacks predictably started to come and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) went off in search of mountain classification points. After cresting, Carlos Quintero (Team Colombia) and Mirko Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) were the next to go, with Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), in a brief break from pacing Froome, also having a mini-dig.

Lobato took advantage of the fast and furious closing stages to take his second win of the season, building on his stage win at the Tour Down Under in January.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team 4:51:57 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 5 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 16 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 17 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 18 Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 20 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 21 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 22 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 24 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 25 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 26 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 27 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 28 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 29 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 31 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 32 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 33 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 35 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 36 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 37 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 38 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 39 David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH 40 Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia 41 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 44 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 45 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 46 David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot 48 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 49 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 50 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 51 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 52 Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH 53 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 56 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 57 Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling 58 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 63 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 64 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 65 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 66 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 67 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 68 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH 69 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:22 70 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 71 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 72 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:26 73 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 74 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:46 75 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:01:00 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:28 77 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 78 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 79 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 80 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:01:28 81 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:14 82 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 83 Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:36 84 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 85 Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH 86 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 87 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 88 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 89 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:02:38 90 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 91 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 92 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 93 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 94 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 95 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:02:46 96 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 97 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:47 98 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 99 Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:49 100 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 101 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 102 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 103 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 104 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:02:58 105 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:03 106 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:25 107 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 108 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:05:10 109 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 110 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 111 Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:06:04 112 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 113 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:41 114 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 115 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 116 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 117 Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 118 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 119 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 121 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 122 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky 123 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 124 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 125 Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 126 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo 128 Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 131 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 132 Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH 133 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 134 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 135 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 136 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 137 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 0:08:02 138 Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo 139 Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH 140 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 141 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 142 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:08:25 DNS Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka DNS Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert DNF Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 3 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 4 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 14 5 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 9 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 7 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 11 Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 13 Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar 3 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 1

Sprint 1 - Osuna, km. 116.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 3 pts 2 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 2 3 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Sprint 2 - Lucena, km. 171.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 3 pts 2 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 2 3 Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) km. 182.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 3 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14:35:51 2 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Movistar Team 4 Team Sky 5 IAM Cycling 6 Team Roompot 7 Colombia 8 Team Europcar 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Burgos BH 17 Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:52 19 Trek Factory Racing 0:02:14 20 FDJ.fr 0:02:46 21 RusVelo 0:02:49 22 MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:25

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 8:03:40 2 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:01 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:08 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:17 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:18 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:20 9 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:21 10 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 0:00:28 11 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:33 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:34 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:39 16 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:41 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:46 18 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:00:49 19 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:50 20 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:51 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:05 22 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:07 23 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:12 24 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:01:16 25 Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:17 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:20 27 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:01:21 28 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:01:32 29 Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia 0:01:35 30 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:42 31 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:46 32 Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 33 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:56 34 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:02:06 35 Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:13 36 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:02:16 37 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:02:19 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:28 39 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:31 40 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:37 41 David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:02:38 42 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:39 43 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:08 44 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:03:14 45 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:16 46 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 0:03:19 47 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:03:24 48 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:36 49 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:03:46 50 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:03 51 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team 0:04:13 52 Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:04:22 53 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:24 55 Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH 56 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:31 57 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:04:34 58 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:04:38 59 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:39 60 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:49 61 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:04:51 62 Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:04:54 63 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:56 64 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 65 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:04:57 66 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:04:59 67 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:00 68 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:05:04 69 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:05:06 70 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:05:11 71 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:13 72 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:21 74 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:23 75 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:05:30 76 Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:05:34 77 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:35 78 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:40 79 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:05:41 80 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 81 Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team 0:05:50 82 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:03 83 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:06:24 84 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:06:40 85 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:41 86 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:06:45 87 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:06:52 88 Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot 0:07:02 89 Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:07:18 90 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:07:19 91 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:07:20 92 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:07:22 93 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:07:25 94 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:07:31 95 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:49 96 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:07:55 97 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:57 98 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:08:12 99 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:08:18 100 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo 0:08:30 101 Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:52 102 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:54 103 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:09:02 104 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:03 105 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:06 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:09:14 107 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:09:35 108 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:36 109 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:51 110 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:09:56 111 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:10:10 112 Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:10:21 113 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:32 114 David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:40 116 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:10:43 117 Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:11:25 118 Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:31 119 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:11:43 120 Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo 0:11:56 121 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky 0:12:02 122 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:12:07 123 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:12:14 124 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:37 125 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:12:50 126 Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:12:53 127 Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:58 128 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:09 129 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:13:10 130 Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:13:14 131 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:21 132 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:59 133 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:05 134 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:30 135 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:06 136 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:07 137 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:15:34 138 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:16:26 139 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:16:37 140 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:16:53 141 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:17:10 142 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:18:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 25 3 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 25 4 Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team 25 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 6 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 20 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 20 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 17 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 16 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 14 12 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 14 13 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 14 14 Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 13 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 17 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 18 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 19 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 10 20 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 10 21 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 9 22 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 24 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 25 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 7 26 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 7 27 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 28 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 6 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 5 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 4 31 Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar 3 32 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 3 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2 34 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 2 35 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 1 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 4 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 3 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 4 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 5 pts 2 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 5 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3 4 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 2 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1 6 Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 1 7 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 1