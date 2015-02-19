Trending

Vuelta a Andalucia: Lobato beats Degenkolb to win stage 2

Contador retains race lead

Image 1 of 22

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 22

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) beats John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) on stage 2

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) beats John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 22

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 22

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 22

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) phones home to tell them he won

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) phones home to tell them he won
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 22

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 22

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 22

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 22

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 22

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 22

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 22

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 22

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) shake hands

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) shake hands
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 22

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the stage 2 start line

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the stage 2 start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 22

Vuelta a Andalucia race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Vuelta a Andalucia race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 22

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) meets with fans at the start of stage 2

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) meets with fans at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 22

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) signs autographs at the stage 2 start

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) signs autographs at the stage 2 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 22

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the Vuelta a Andalucia

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the Vuelta a Andalucia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 22

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) heads to the stage 2 start

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) heads to the stage 2 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 22

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 22

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 22

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) before the start of stage 2 Vuelta a Andalucia

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) before the start of stage 2 Vuelta a Andalucia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Juanjo Lobato (Movistar) dusted off his bruises from yesterday’s crash to win the second stage of the Vuelta a Andalcuía with a well-executed long-range sprint. The Andalucían-born rider fell heavily in a pile-up on stage 1a but today recovered to steal a march on John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin), who was second by some distance.

Related Articles

Lobato bounces back from crash to take Vuelta a Andalucia stage win

The 191km route from Utrera to Lucena featured the short category 3 climb of Primera Cruz that peaked six kilometres from the line and shrunk the peloton by a third. A spate of short-lived attacks went on the climb and on the descent into Lucena, including one within two kilometres from race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Degenkolb emerged from the Spaniard’s wheel and set up shop behind two CCC Sprandi Polkowice riders, only to be caught off guard when Lobato flung himself down the right from 300m. The German gave chase but couldn’t track him down and the comfortable winning margin of three bike lengths would have been greater had Lobato not slowed to celebrate.

It is Movistar’s second success in two days after Javier Moreno time trialled to victory in stage 1b. Despite Contador’s brief stint off the front there was little action as far as the general classification was concerned, but Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved up into third after Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) lost time.

The long and largely flat stage – lasting nearly five hours – was an uneventful affair until the final 15km. A five-man break - Nick Dougall (MTN-Qhubeka), Adrian Honkisz (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Aleksandr Komin (RusVelo), Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling), Sjoerd van Ginneken (Roompot) - went shortly after the flag dropped and, having opened up a gap of five minutes, was allowed to stay out until 20km remained.

As riders hit the climb, which reached 6.5 per cent in parts, the attacks predictably started to come and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) went off in search of mountain classification points. After cresting, Carlos Quintero (Team Colombia) and Mirko Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) were the next to go, with Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), in a brief break from pacing Froome, also having a mini-dig.

Lobato took advantage of the fast and furious closing stages to take his second win of the season, building on his stage win at the Tour Down Under in January.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team4:51:57
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
4Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
5Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
7Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
13Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
16Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
17Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
18Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
21Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
22Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
24Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
25Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
27Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
28Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
29Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
30Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
31Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
32Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
33Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
34Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
35Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
36Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
37Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
38Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
39David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
40Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia
41Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
44Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
45Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
46David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
48Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
49Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
50Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
51Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
53Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
55Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
56Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
57Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
58Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
59Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
61Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
63Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
64Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
65Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
66Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
67Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
68Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH
69Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:22
70Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
71Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
72Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:26
73Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:43
74Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:46
75Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:01:00
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:28
77Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
78Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
79Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
80Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:01:28
81Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:14
82Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
83Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:02:36
84Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
85Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
86Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
87Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
88Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
89Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:02:38
90Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
91Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
92Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
93Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
94Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
95Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:02:46
96Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
97Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:47
98Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
99Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:49
100Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
101Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
102Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
103Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
104Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:02:58
105Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:03
106Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:25
107Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
108Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:05:10
109Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
110Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
111Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH0:06:04
112Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
113Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:07:41
114Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
115Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
116Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
117Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
118Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
119Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
121Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
122Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
123Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
124Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
125Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
126Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
128Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
129Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
131Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
132Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH
133Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
134Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
135Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
136Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
137Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:08:02
138Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
139Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH
140Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
141Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
142Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo0:08:25
DNSStephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
DNSTobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
DNFStefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team25pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin20
3Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
4Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ14
5Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
7Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
9Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot7
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
11Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling5
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
13Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar3
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal2
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale1

Sprint 1 - Osuna, km. 116.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot3pts
2Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling2
3Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka1

Sprint 2 - Lucena, km. 171.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling3pts
2Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot2
3Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) km. 182.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
3Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14:35:51
2Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Movistar Team
4Team Sky
5IAM Cycling
6Team Roompot
7Colombia
8Team Europcar
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11AG2R La Mondiale
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Tinkoff-Saxo
15Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Burgos BH
17Lotto Soudal0:01:28
18Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:52
19Trek Factory Racing0:02:14
20FDJ.fr0:02:46
21RusVelo0:02:49
22MTN - Qhubeka0:05:25

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo8:03:40
2Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:01
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:08
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:17
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:18
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:20
9Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:21
10Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky0:00:28
11Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:33
12Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:34
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:38
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:39
16Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:41
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:46
18Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:49
19Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:50
20Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:51
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:05
22Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:01:07
23Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:12
24Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:16
25Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:17
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:20
27Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:21
28Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:32
29Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia0:01:35
30Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:42
31Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:46
32Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
33Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:56
34Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:02:06
35Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:13
36Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:02:16
37Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:02:19
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:28
39Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:31
40Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
41David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH0:02:38
42Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:39
43Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:08
44Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:03:14
45Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:03:16
46Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team0:03:19
47Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:03:24
48Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:36
49Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:46
50Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:03
51Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team0:04:13
52Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:22
53Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:24
55Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
56Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:31
57Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH0:04:34
58Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo0:04:38
59Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:04:39
60Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:49
61Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling0:04:51
62Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling0:04:54
63Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:56
64Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
65Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:04:57
66Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:04:59
67Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:00
68Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:05:04
69Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:05:06
70Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:05:11
71Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:13
72Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:21
74Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:23
75Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo0:05:30
76Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH0:05:34
77Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:35
78Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:40
79Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:05:41
80Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
81Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team0:05:50
82Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:06:03
83Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:06:24
84Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:06:40
85Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:41
86Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:06:45
87Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:06:52
88Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot0:07:02
89Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:07:18
90Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:07:19
91Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:07:20
92Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:07:22
93Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:07:25
94Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:07:31
95Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:49
96Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:07:55
97Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:57
98Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:08:12
99Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:08:18
100Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo0:08:30
101Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:52
102Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:54
103Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:09:02
104Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:03
105Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:06
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:09:14
107Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:09:35
108Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:36
109Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:51
110Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:09:56
111Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:10:10
112Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH0:10:21
113Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:32
114David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:40
116Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling0:10:43
117Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:11:25
118Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:31
119Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:11:43
120Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo0:11:56
121Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky0:12:02
122Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:12:07
123Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:12:14
124Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:37
125Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:12:50
126Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH0:12:53
127Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:58
128Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:09
129Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo0:13:10
130Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH0:13:14
131Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:21
132Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:59
133Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:05
134Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:14:30
135Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:06
136Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:07
137Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:15:34
138Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:16:26
139Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:16:37
140Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:16:53
141Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:17:10
142Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:18:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice32pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal25
3Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team25
4Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team25
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin25
6Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing20
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo20
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise17
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team17
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling16
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo14
12Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits14
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ14
14Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling13
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky12
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
17Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
18Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
19Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team10
20Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
21Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team9
22Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling8
24Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
25Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky7
26Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot7
27Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
28Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot6
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky5
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal4
31Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar3
32Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal3
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal2
34Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing2
35Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo1
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky4pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
4Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot5pts
2Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling5
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3
4Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky2
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1
6Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo1
7Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky24:11:27
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:09
3Movistar Team0:01:42
4Team Roompot0:01:59
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:03
6IAM Cycling0:02:05
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:35
8Trek Factory Racing0:02:59
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:51
10UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:52
11RusVelo0:05:35
12AG2R La Mondiale0:05:50
13Team Europcar0:05:59
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:02
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:10
16Lotto Soudal0:07:25
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:59
18Burgos BH0:09:08
19FDJ.fr0:10:00
20Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:14
21Colombia0:10:15
22MTN - Qhubeka0:10:46

Latest on Cyclingnews