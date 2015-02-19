Vuelta a Andalucia: Lobato beats Degenkolb to win stage 2
Contador retains race lead
Stage 2: Utrera - Lucena
Juanjo Lobato (Movistar) dusted off his bruises from yesterday’s crash to win the second stage of the Vuelta a Andalcuía with a well-executed long-range sprint. The Andalucían-born rider fell heavily in a pile-up on stage 1a but today recovered to steal a march on John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin), who was second by some distance.
The 191km route from Utrera to Lucena featured the short category 3 climb of Primera Cruz that peaked six kilometres from the line and shrunk the peloton by a third. A spate of short-lived attacks went on the climb and on the descent into Lucena, including one within two kilometres from race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).
Degenkolb emerged from the Spaniard’s wheel and set up shop behind two CCC Sprandi Polkowice riders, only to be caught off guard when Lobato flung himself down the right from 300m. The German gave chase but couldn’t track him down and the comfortable winning margin of three bike lengths would have been greater had Lobato not slowed to celebrate.
It is Movistar’s second success in two days after Javier Moreno time trialled to victory in stage 1b. Despite Contador’s brief stint off the front there was little action as far as the general classification was concerned, but Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved up into third after Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) lost time.
The long and largely flat stage – lasting nearly five hours – was an uneventful affair until the final 15km. A five-man break - Nick Dougall (MTN-Qhubeka), Adrian Honkisz (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Aleksandr Komin (RusVelo), Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling), Sjoerd van Ginneken (Roompot) - went shortly after the flag dropped and, having opened up a gap of five minutes, was allowed to stay out until 20km remained.
As riders hit the climb, which reached 6.5 per cent in parts, the attacks predictably started to come and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) went off in search of mountain classification points. After cresting, Carlos Quintero (Team Colombia) and Mirko Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) were the next to go, with Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), in a brief break from pacing Froome, also having a mini-dig.
Lobato took advantage of the fast and furious closing stages to take his second win of the season, building on his stage win at the Tour Down Under in January.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|4:51:57
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|16
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|17
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|18
|Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|22
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|24
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|25
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|28
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|29
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|31
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|32
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|33
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|35
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|36
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|37
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|38
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|39
|David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
|40
|Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia
|41
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|44
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|45
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
|48
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|49
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|50
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
|53
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|56
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
|58
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|63
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|64
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|65
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|66
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|67
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|68
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH
|69
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|70
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|71
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|72
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|73
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|74
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:46
|75
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:01:00
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:28
|77
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|79
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:01:28
|81
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:14
|82
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|83
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:36
|84
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|85
|Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
|86
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|88
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|89
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:02:38
|90
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|92
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|93
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|94
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|95
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:02:46
|96
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|98
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|99
|Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:49
|100
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|101
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|102
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|103
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|104
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:58
|105
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:03
|106
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:25
|107
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|108
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:05:10
|109
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|110
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|111
|Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:06:04
|112
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:41
|114
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|115
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|116
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|117
|Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|118
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|119
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|121
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|122
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
|123
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|124
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|125
|Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|126
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|128
|Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|130
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|131
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|132
|Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH
|133
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|134
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|135
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|136
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:08:02
|138
|Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|139
|Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH
|140
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|141
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|142
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:08:25
|DNS
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNS
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|3
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|4
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|14
|5
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|9
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|7
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|11
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|2
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|3
|pts
|2
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|2
|3
|Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14:35:51
|2
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Team Sky
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Team Roompot
|7
|Colombia
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Burgos BH
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:52
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:14
|20
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:46
|21
|RusVelo
|0:02:49
|22
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|8:03:40
|2
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:08
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|6
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:17
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:18
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:20
|9
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|10
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|11
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:39
|16
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:41
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:46
|18
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:49
|19
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:50
|20
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:51
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:05
|22
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:07
|23
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:12
|24
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:16
|25
|Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:17
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:20
|27
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:21
|28
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:32
|29
|Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:35
|30
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:42
|31
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:46
|32
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|33
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:56
|34
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:02:06
|35
|Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:13
|36
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:02:16
|37
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:19
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:28
|39
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:31
|40
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|41
|David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:02:38
|42
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:39
|43
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:08
|44
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:14
|45
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:16
|46
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:03:19
|47
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|48
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:36
|49
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:03:46
|50
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:03
|51
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:04:13
|52
|Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:22
|53
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:24
|55
|Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
|56
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:31
|57
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:04:34
|58
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:04:38
|59
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:39
|60
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|61
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:04:51
|62
|Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:04:54
|63
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|64
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:04:57
|66
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:04:59
|67
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|68
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:05:04
|69
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:05:06
|70
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:05:11
|71
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:13
|72
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:21
|74
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:23
|75
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:05:30
|76
|Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:05:34
|77
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:35
|78
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:40
|79
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:05:41
|80
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|81
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:05:50
|82
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:03
|83
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:06:24
|84
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:06:40
|85
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:41
|86
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:06:45
|87
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:06:52
|88
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
|0:07:02
|89
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:07:18
|90
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:07:19
|91
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:07:20
|92
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:07:22
|93
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:07:25
|94
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:07:31
|95
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|96
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:07:55
|97
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:57
|98
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:12
|99
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:18
|100
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:08:30
|101
|Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:52
|102
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:54
|103
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:09:02
|104
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:09:03
|105
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:09:06
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:09:14
|107
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:09:35
|108
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:36
|109
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:09:51
|110
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:09:56
|111
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:10:10
|112
|Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:10:21
|113
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:32
|114
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:40
|116
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:10:43
|117
|Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:11:25
|118
|Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:31
|119
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:11:43
|120
|Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:11:56
|121
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
|0:12:02
|122
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:12:07
|123
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:12:14
|124
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:37
|125
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:12:50
|126
|Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:12:53
|127
|Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:58
|128
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:09
|129
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:13:10
|130
|Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:13:14
|131
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:21
|132
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:59
|133
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:05
|134
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:30
|135
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:06
|136
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:07
|137
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:15:34
|138
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:26
|139
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:16:37
|140
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:16:53
|141
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:17:10
|142
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:18:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|25
|3
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|25
|4
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|25
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|6
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|20
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|14
|12
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|14
|14
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|13
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|17
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|18
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|19
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|20
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|10
|21
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|9
|22
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|24
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|25
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|7
|26
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|7
|27
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|28
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|29
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|4
|31
|Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|32
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|3
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|2
|34
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|35
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|1
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|pts
|2
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|5
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|4
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|6
|Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1
|7
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|24:11:27
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:09
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:42
|4
|Team Roompot
|0:01:59
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:03
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:05
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:35
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:59
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:51
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:52
|11
|RusVelo
|0:05:35
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:50
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:05:59
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:02
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:10
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:25
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:59
|18
|Burgos BH
|0:09:08
|19
|FDJ.fr
|0:10:00
|20
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:14
|21
|Colombia
|0:10:15
|22
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:46
