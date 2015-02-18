Contador takes race lead in Vuelta Andalucia time trial
Moreno wins stage over Kelderman
Stage 1b: Coria del Río - Coria del Río (ITT)
Javier Moreno (Movistar) won the time trial on the opening day’s double stage at the Vuelta a Andalucia, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) moving into the race lead.
Moreno, in his home region of Spain, posted a time of 9:51 on the 8.2km course around the town of Coria del Rio, with Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) two seconds back and and Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) at four seconds.
Contador was fourth fastest with 9:57 – eight seconds quicker than rival Chris Froome – and clinched the leader’s red jersey.
"I can not be happier," Moreno said. "The victory is dedicated to those who are always there, especially my family, my partner and little Javi Gema. Now we have four stages ahead to support both Juanjo in the sprints as Beñat for the general."
The course, running through Coria del Rio on the outskirts of Seville featured two short inclines and several technical corners, one of which almost got the better of Froome. There were no crashes but the pile-up in the split stage’s road race earlier in the day meant that Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) didn’t start.
Coppel was the first man to go under 10 minutes but his lead stood for less than half a minute as Moreno, the next man off the ramp, put in a commanding ride. As the wind picked up only Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) and Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) – along with Kelderman and Contador – could join them in the sub-10-minute club.
Much had been made before the race of this first showdown of 2015 between Contador and Froome and it was the Spaniard who carved out a small advantage. They both finished safely in the front group in stage 1a so the gap to the Brit in fourth place on GC stands at eight seconds. With the likes of the devilish Hazallanas summit finish on the horizon, that counts for very little, apart from perhaps the psychological upper hand.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:09:51
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:02
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:06
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|7
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|8
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:15
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:17
|14
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:18
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:22
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|18
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:23
|19
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|20
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:25
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:26
|24
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|27
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:27
|28
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|29
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|30
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|31
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|32
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:29
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:31
|35
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:32
|36
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|37
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|38
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:34
|40
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|41
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|42
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:35
|43
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|44
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|45
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|46
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:37
|47
|Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
|48
|Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|49
|Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:38
|50
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|51
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|53
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:39
|54
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
|0:00:40
|57
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|58
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|59
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:41
|60
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|61
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|65
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:00:42
|66
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|67
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|69
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|70
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|71
|Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|72
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:44
|73
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|74
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|75
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:45
|77
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|78
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|79
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:46
|80
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|81
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|82
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|83
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:47
|84
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|85
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:48
|86
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:52
|87
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:53
|89
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|90
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
|91
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:54
|93
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|94
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:55
|95
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|96
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:56
|97
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|98
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:57
|100
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:58
|102
|Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH
|103
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:01:00
|104
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|105
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|106
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:01
|107
|Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia
|108
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:02
|109
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|110
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|111
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|113
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:03
|114
|David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
|115
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|116
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:04
|117
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|119
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:05
|120
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|121
|Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
|122
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:01:06
|123
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:08
|124
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|125
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|126
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:10
|127
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|128
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:11
|129
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|130
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|131
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:01:15
|132
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:16
|133
|Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH
|134
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:01:17
|135
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:01:19
|137
|Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:20
|138
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|139
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:22
|140
|Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:23
|141
|Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
|142
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:24
|143
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:28
|144
|Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:01:32
|145
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:41
|146
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|DNF
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|DNF
|Lukasz Owsain (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|20
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|14
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|6
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|7
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|4
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|3
|14
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|0:29:51
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:27
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:32
|5
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:33
|6
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:36
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
|8
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:13
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:01:23
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:25
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Professional
|0:01:28
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:37
|14
|FDJ
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|16
|Team Roompot
|0:01:46
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:50
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:02
|19
|Colombia
|0:02:05
|20
|Rusvelo
|0:02:06
|21
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:02:17
|22
|Burgos Bh
|0:02:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|3:11:43
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:08
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:17
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:18
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:20
|10
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|11
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|12
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:22
|13
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:28
|14
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|15
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:32
|16
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|18
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|19
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|20
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|21
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|22
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|23
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:39
|24
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:40
|25
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:41
|26
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:47
|27
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:49
|28
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|29
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:50
|30
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:51
|31
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:04
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:05
|33
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:07
|34
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:10
|35
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:12
|36
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|37
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:16
|38
|Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:17
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:20
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:32
|41
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:33
|42
|Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:35
|43
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:42
|44
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|45
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:46
|46
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|47
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:56
|48
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:01
|49
|Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:13
|50
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|51
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:02:16
|52
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:19
|53
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:28
|54
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:31
|55
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:37
|56
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|57
|David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:02:38
|58
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:39
|59
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|60
|Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:02:58
|61
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:03:02
|62
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:03:19
|63
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:35
|64
|Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:03:44
|65
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:03:47
|66
|Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:50
|67
|Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:54
|68
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:00
|69
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:02
|70
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:03
|71
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:04:04
|72
|Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:04:17
|73
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
|0:04:21
|74
|Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:22
|75
|Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:04:24
|76
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:26
|77
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:31
|78
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|79
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:04:33
|80
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:04:34
|81
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:35
|82
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:04:38
|83
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:04:41
|84
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:04:42
|85
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|86
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:04:44
|87
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:04:45
|88
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|89
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|90
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:04:51
|91
|Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH
|92
|Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:04:54
|93
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:56
|94
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|95
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:04:57
|96
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:04:59
|97
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|98
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:05:04
|99
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:05:06
|100
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:05:09
|101
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:05:11
|102
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:13
|103
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|104
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:14
|105
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:05:17
|106
|Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|107
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:05:19
|108
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:21
|109
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:23
|110
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:28
|111
|Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:05:33
|112
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:40
|113
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:05:41
|114
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|115
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:43
|116
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:05:50
|117
|Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:03
|118
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:18
|119
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:06:20
|120
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:24
|121
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:06:25
|122
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:06:33
|123
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:06:40
|124
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:49
|125
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:06:52
|126
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:55
|127
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:06:57
|128
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
|0:07:02
|129
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:05
|130
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:07:13
|131
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:15
|132
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:22
|133
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:07:24
|134
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:25
|135
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:07:53
|136
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:18
|137
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:45
|138
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:08:56
|139
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:09:02
|140
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:04
|141
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:09:08
|142
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:09:12
|143
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:09:48
|144
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:32
|145
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:10:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|25
|pts
|2
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|25
|3
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|20
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|6
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|14
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|11
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|12
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|10
|13
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|14
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|9
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|17
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|18
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|19
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|20
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|7
|21
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|22
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|23
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|24
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|4
|25
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|3
|26
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|27
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|4
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|9
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|3:15:02
|2
|Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:03
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:02:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|3:11:43
|2
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:17
|6
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:46
|7
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:01
|8
|David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:02:38
|9
|Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:02:58
|10
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:03:19
|11
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:03:47
|12
|Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:04:19
|13
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
|0:04:21
|14
|Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:22
|15
|Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:04:24
|16
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:26
|17
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:04:34
|18
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:04:38
|19
|Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:04:51
|20
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:23
|21
|Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:05:33
|22
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:40
|23
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:05:50
|24
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:32
|25
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|9:35:36
|2
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:09
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:45
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:42
|5
|Team Roompot
|0:01:59
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:03
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:05
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:35
|9
|Rusvelo
|0:02:46
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:51
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Professional
|0:03:52
|12
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:05:18
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:21
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:50
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:57
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:05:59
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:02
|18
|FDJ
|0:07:14
|19
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:07:59
|20
|Burgos Bh
|0:09:08
|21
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:10:14
|22
|Colombia
|0:10:15
