Javier Moreno (Movistar) won the time trial on the opening day’s double stage at the Vuelta a Andalucia, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) moving into the race lead.

Moreno, in his home region of Spain, posted a time of 9:51 on the 8.2km course around the town of Coria del Rio, with Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) two seconds back and and Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) at four seconds.

Contador was fourth fastest with 9:57 – eight seconds quicker than rival Chris Froome – and clinched the leader’s red jersey.

"I can not be happier," Moreno said. "The victory is dedicated to those who are always there, especially my family, my partner and little Javi Gema. Now we have four stages ahead to support both Juanjo in the sprints as Beñat for the general."

The course, running through Coria del Rio on the outskirts of Seville featured two short inclines and several technical corners, one of which almost got the better of Froome. There were no crashes but the pile-up in the split stage’s road race earlier in the day meant that Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) didn’t start.

Coppel was the first man to go under 10 minutes but his lead stood for less than half a minute as Moreno, the next man off the ramp, put in a commanding ride. As the wind picked up only Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) and Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) – along with Kelderman and Contador – could join them in the sub-10-minute club.

Much had been made before the race of this first showdown of 2015 between Contador and Froome and it was the Spaniard who carved out a small advantage. They both finished safely in the front group in stage 1a so the gap to the Brit in fourth place on GC stands at eight seconds. With the likes of the devilish Hazallanas summit finish on the horizon, that counts for very little, apart from perhaps the psychological upper hand.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 0:09:51 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:00:02 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:04 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:06 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:07 7 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:11 8 Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:13 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:14 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:15 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:17 14 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:18 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 16 Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:22 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 18 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:23 19 Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:24 20 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 21 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:25 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:26 24 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 26 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 27 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:00:27 28 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 29 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:28 30 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 31 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 32 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 33 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:29 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:31 35 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:32 36 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 37 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:33 38 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:00:34 40 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 41 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 42 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:00:35 43 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:36 44 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 45 Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 46 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:37 47 Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling 48 Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 49 Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:38 50 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 51 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 53 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:39 54 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 55 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot 0:00:40 57 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 58 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 59 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:00:41 60 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 61 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 63 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 64 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 65 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:00:42 66 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 67 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 68 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:43 69 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 70 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 71 Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 72 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:00:44 73 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 74 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 75 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:45 77 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 78 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 79 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:46 80 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 81 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 82 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 83 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:47 84 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 85 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:48 86 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:52 87 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 88 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:53 89 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 90 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky 91 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:54 93 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 94 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:55 95 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 96 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:56 97 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 98 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:57 100 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 101 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:58 102 Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH 103 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:01:00 104 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 105 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 106 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:01 107 Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia 108 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:02 109 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 110 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 111 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 112 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 113 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:03 114 David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH 115 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 116 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:04 117 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 118 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 119 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:05 120 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 121 Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH 122 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:01:06 123 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:08 124 David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 125 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 126 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:10 127 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 128 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:11 129 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 130 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 131 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:01:15 132 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:01:16 133 Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH 134 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:01:17 135 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:01:19 137 Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:20 138 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 139 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:01:22 140 Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:23 141 Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH 142 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:24 143 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:28 144 Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:01:32 145 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:41 146 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:14 DNF Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing DNF Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ DNF Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits DNF Lukasz Owsain (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto - Soudal

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 20 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 16 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 14 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 6 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 9 8 Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 9 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 7 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 4 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 3 14 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 2 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 0:29:51 2 IAM Cycling 0:00:11 3 Team Sky 0:00:27 4 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:32 5 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:00:33 6 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:36 7 Lotto Soudal 0:00:40 8 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:01:13 9 Team Europcar 0:01:23 10 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:25 12 UnitedHealthcare Professional 0:01:28 13 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:37 14 FDJ 15 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:39 16 Team Roompot 0:01:46 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:50 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:02 19 Colombia 0:02:05 20 Rusvelo 0:02:06 21 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:02:17 22 Burgos Bh 0:02:48

General classification after stage 1b # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 3:11:43 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:01 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:08 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:17 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:18 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:20 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 11 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:21 12 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:22 13 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:00:28 14 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 15 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:32 16 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:33 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:34 18 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 19 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:37 20 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 21 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 22 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 23 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:39 24 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:40 25 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:41 26 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:47 27 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:49 28 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 29 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:50 30 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:51 31 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:04 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:05 33 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:07 34 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:01:10 35 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:12 36 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:13 37 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:01:16 38 Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:17 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:20 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:01:32 41 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:33 42 Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia 0:01:35 43 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:42 44 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 45 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:46 46 Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 47 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:56 48 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:01 49 Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:13 50 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:15 51 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:02:16 52 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:02:19 53 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:28 54 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:31 55 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:37 56 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 57 David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:02:38 58 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:39 59 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:48 60 Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:02:58 61 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:03:02 62 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 0:03:19 63 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:35 64 Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:03:44 65 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team 0:03:47 66 Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:50 67 Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:54 68 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:04:00 69 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:02 70 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:03 71 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:04:04 72 Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:04:17 73 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky 0:04:21 74 Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:04:22 75 Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:04:24 76 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:04:26 77 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:31 78 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:32 79 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:04:33 80 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:04:34 81 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:35 82 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:04:38 83 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:04:41 84 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:04:42 85 Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 86 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:04:44 87 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:04:45 88 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:49 89 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 90 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:04:51 91 Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH 92 Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:04:54 93 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:56 94 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 95 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:04:57 96 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:04:59 97 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:00 98 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:05:04 99 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:05:06 100 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:05:09 101 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:05:11 102 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:13 103 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 104 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:05:14 105 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:05:17 106 Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 107 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:05:19 108 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:21 109 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:23 110 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:28 111 Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:05:33 112 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:40 113 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:05:41 114 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 115 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:43 116 Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team 0:05:50 117 Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:03 118 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:18 119 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:06:20 120 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:24 121 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:06:25 122 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:06:33 123 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:06:40 124 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:49 125 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:06:52 126 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:55 127 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:06:57 128 Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot 0:07:02 129 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:05 130 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:07:13 131 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:15 132 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:22 133 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:07:24 134 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:25 135 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:07:53 136 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:08:18 137 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:08:45 138 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:08:56 139 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:09:02 140 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:04 141 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:09:08 142 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:09:12 143 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:09:48 144 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:32 145 David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:10:43

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 2 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 25 pts 2 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 25 3 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 20 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 20 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 16 6 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 14 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 14 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 11 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 10 12 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 10 13 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 14 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 9 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 17 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 18 Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 19 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 20 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 7 21 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 6 22 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 5 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 24 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 4 25 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 3 26 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 2 27 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 4 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 5 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Andalucia rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 3:15:02 2 Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:01:03 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team 0:02:31

Spanish rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 3:11:43 2 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:01 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 0:00:28 4 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:33 5 Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:17 6 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:46 7 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:01 8 David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:02:38 9 Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:02:58 10 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 0:03:19 11 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team 0:03:47 12 Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:04:19 13 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky 0:04:21 14 Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:04:22 15 Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:04:24 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:04:26 17 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:04:34 18 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:04:38 19 Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:04:51 20 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:23 21 Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:05:33 22 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:40 23 Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team 0:05:50 24 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:32 25 David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA