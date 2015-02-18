Trending

Contador takes race lead in Vuelta Andalucia time trial

Moreno wins stage over Kelderman

Image 1 of 21

Alberto Contador took the Vuelta Andalucia lead after the stage 1b time trial.

Alberto Contador took the Vuelta Andalucia lead after the stage 1b time trial.
(Image credit: Vincent Kalut/BettiniPhoto)
Image 2 of 21

Stage winner Javier Moreno (Movistar).

Stage winner Javier Moreno (Movistar).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 21

Javier Moreno (Movistar) on his way to the stage win.

Javier Moreno (Movistar) on his way to the stage win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 21

Kanstantsin Siutsov is in the green points jersey.

Kanstantsin Siutsov is in the green points jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 21

Peter (Team Sky) is in the white jersey.

Peter (Team Sky) is in the white jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 21

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 21

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 21

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Soudal)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 21

Wilco Kelderman (Team Lotto NL-Jumbo)

Wilco Kelderman (Team Lotto NL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 21

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 21

Pim Lighthart (Lotto-Soudal)

Pim Lighthart (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 21

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Vincent Kalut/BettiniPhoto)
Image 13 of 21

Javier Moreno (Movistar)

Javier Moreno (Movistar)
(Image credit: Vincent Kalut/BettiniPhoto)
Image 14 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Vincent Kalut/BettiniPhoto)
Image 15 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Vincent Kalut/BettiniPhoto)
Image 16 of 21

Alberto Contador took the race lead in the time trial.

Alberto Contador took the race lead in the time trial.
(Image credit: Vincent Kalut/BettiniPhoto)
Image 17 of 21

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the red leader's jersey.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the red leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Vincent Kalut/BettiniPhoto)
Image 18 of 21

Ivan Basso will be working for Tinkoff-Saxo leader Contador this week.

Ivan Basso will be working for Tinkoff-Saxo leader Contador this week.
(Image credit: Vincent Kalut/BettiniPhoto)
Image 19 of 21

Stage winner Javier Moreno of Movistar.

Stage winner Javier Moreno of Movistar.
(Image credit: Vincent Kalut/BettiniPhoto)
Image 20 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was in the top 10, 14 seconds behind the winner.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was in the top 10, 14 seconds behind the winner.
(Image credit: Vincent Kalut/BettiniPhoto)
Image 21 of 21

Wilco Kelderman (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) finished second in the time trial.

Wilco Kelderman (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) finished second in the time trial.
(Image credit: Vincent Kalut/BettiniPhoto)

Javier Moreno (Movistar) won the time trial on the opening day’s double stage at the Vuelta a Andalucia, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) moving into the race lead.

Moreno, in his home region of Spain, posted a time of 9:51 on the 8.2km course around the town of Coria del Rio, with Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) two seconds back and and Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) at four seconds.

Contador was fourth fastest with 9:57 – eight seconds quicker than rival Chris Froome – and clinched the leader’s red jersey.

"I can not be happier," Moreno said. "The victory is dedicated to those who are always there, especially my family, my partner and little Javi Gema. Now we have four stages ahead to support both Juanjo in the sprints as Beñat for the general."

The course, running through Coria del Rio on the outskirts of Seville featured two short inclines and several technical corners, one of which almost got the better of Froome. There were no crashes but the pile-up in the split stage’s road race earlier in the day meant that Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) didn’t start.

Coppel was the first man to go under 10 minutes but his lead stood for less than half a minute as Moreno, the next man off the ramp, put in a commanding ride. As the wind picked up only Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) and Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) – along with Kelderman and Contador – could join them in the sub-10-minute club.

Much had been made before the race of this first showdown of 2015 between Contador and Froome and it was the Spaniard who carved out a small advantage. They both finished safely in the front group in stage 1a so the gap to the Brit in fourth place on GC stands at eight seconds. With the likes of the devilish Hazallanas summit finish on the horizon, that counts for very little, apart from perhaps the psychological upper hand.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team0:09:51
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:02
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:04
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:06
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
6Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:07
7Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:11
8Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
9Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:13
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:14
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:00:15
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:00:17
14Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:18
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
16Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:22
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
18Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:23
19Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:24
20Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
21Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:25
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:00:26
24John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
26Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
27Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:27
28Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
29Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:28
30Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
31Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
32Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
33Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:29
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:31
35Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:32
36Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
37Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:33
38Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:00:34
40Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
41Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
42Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:35
43Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:36
44Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
45Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
46Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:37
47Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
48Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
49Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:38
50Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
51Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
52Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
53Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:39
54Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
55Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot0:00:40
57Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
58Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
59Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:41
60Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
61Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
62Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
63Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
64Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
65Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:00:42
66Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
67Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
68Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:43
69Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
70Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
71Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
72Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:00:44
73Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
74Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
75Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:45
77Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
78Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
79Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:46
80Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
81Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
82Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
83Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:47
84Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
85Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo0:00:48
86Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:52
87Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
88Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:53
89Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
90Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
91Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
92Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:54
93Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
94Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:55
95Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
96Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:56
97Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
98Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
99Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:57
100Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
101Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:58
102Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH
103Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:01:00
104Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
105Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
106Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:01
107Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia
108Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:02
109Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
110Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
111Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
112Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
113Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:03
114David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
115Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
116Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:04
117Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
118Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
119Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:05
120Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
121Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
122Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH0:01:06
123Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:08
124David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
125Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
126Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:10
127Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:11
129Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
130Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
131Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:01:15
132Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:16
133Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH
134Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo0:01:17
135Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo0:01:19
137Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:20
138Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
139Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:22
140Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:23
141Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
142Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:24
143Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:28
144Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH0:01:32
145Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:41
146Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:14
DNFFrank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFLukasz Owsain (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto - Soudal

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team25pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo20
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling16
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo14
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
6Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team9
8Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling8
9Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky7
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling5
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal4
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal3
14Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing2
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team0:29:51
2IAM Cycling0:00:11
3Team Sky0:00:27
4Trek Factory Racing0:00:32
5Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:33
6Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:36
7Lotto Soudal0:00:40
8Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:13
9Team Europcar0:01:23
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11MTN - Qhubeka0:01:25
12UnitedHealthcare Professional0:01:28
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:37
14FDJ
15Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:39
16Team Roompot0:01:46
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:50
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:02
19Colombia0:02:05
20Rusvelo0:02:06
21Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:02:17
22Burgos Bh0:02:48

General classification after stage 1b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo3:11:43
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
3Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:01
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:08
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:17
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:18
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:20
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
11Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:21
12Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:22
13Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:00:28
14Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
15Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:32
16Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:33
17Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:34
18Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
19Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:37
20Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:38
21Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
22Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
23Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:39
24Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:40
25Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:41
26Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:47
27Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo0:00:49
28Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
29Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:50
30Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:51
31Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:04
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:05
33Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:01:07
34Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:10
35Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:12
36Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:13
37Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:16
38Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:17
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:20
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:32
41Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:33
42Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia0:01:35
43Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:42
44Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
45Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:46
46Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
47Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:56
48Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:02:01
49Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:13
50Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:15
51Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:02:16
52Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:02:19
53Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:28
54Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:31
55Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:37
56Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
57David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH0:02:38
58Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:39
59Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:48
60Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH0:02:58
61Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling0:03:02
62Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team0:03:19
63Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:03:35
64Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:03:44
65Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team0:03:47
66Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:50
67Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo0:03:54
68Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:00
69Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:02
70Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:03
71Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:04:04
72Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH0:04:17
73Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky0:04:21
74Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:22
75Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH0:04:24
76Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:26
77Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:31
78Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:32
79Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:04:33
80Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH0:04:34
81Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:04:35
82Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo0:04:38
83Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:04:41
84Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:04:42
85Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
86Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:04:44
87Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo0:04:45
88Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:49
89Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
90Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling0:04:51
91Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH
92Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling0:04:54
93Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:56
94Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
95Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:04:57
96Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:04:59
97Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:00
98Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:05:04
99Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:05:06
100Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:05:09
101Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:05:11
102Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:13
103Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
104Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:05:14
105Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:05:17
106Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
107Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:05:19
108Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:21
109Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:23
110Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:28
111Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH0:05:33
112Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:40
113Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:05:41
114Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
115Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:43
116Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team0:05:50
117Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:03
118Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:18
119Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:06:20
120Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:24
121Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:06:25
122Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:06:33
123Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:06:40
124Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:06:49
125Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:06:52
126Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:55
127Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:06:57
128Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot0:07:02
129Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:05
130Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:07:13
131Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:15
132Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:22
133Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:07:24
134Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:25
135Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:07:53
136Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:08:18
137Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:08:45
138Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:08:56
139Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:09:02
140Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:04
141Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:09:08
142Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:09:12
143Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:09:48
144Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:32
145David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:10:43

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky3pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3pts
2Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky2
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal25pts
2Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team25
3Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing20
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo20
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling16
6Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo14
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits14
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
10Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
11Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team10
12Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
13Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise9
14Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team9
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky8
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling8
17Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
18Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling8
19Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
20Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky7
21Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot6
22Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky5
23John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5
24Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal4
25Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal3
26Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing2
27Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
4Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
5Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
7Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Andalucia rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team3:15:02
2Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:03
3Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team0:02:31

Spanish rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo3:11:43
2Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:01
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky0:00:28
4Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:33
5Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:17
6Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:46
7Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:02:01
8David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH0:02:38
9Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH0:02:58
10Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team0:03:19
11Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team0:03:47
12Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH0:04:19
13Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky0:04:21
14Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:22
15Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH0:04:24
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:26
17Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH0:04:34
18Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo0:04:38
19Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH0:04:51
20Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:23
21Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH0:05:33
22Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:40
23Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team0:05:50
24Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:32
25David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky9:35:36
2Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:09
3Trek Factory Racing0:00:45
4Movistar Team0:01:42
5Team Roompot0:01:59
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:03
7IAM Cycling0:02:05
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:35
9Rusvelo0:02:46
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:51
11UnitedHealthcare Professional0:03:52
12Team Giant - Alpecin0:05:18
13MTN - Qhubeka0:05:21
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:50
15Lotto Soudal0:05:57
16Team Europcar0:05:59
17Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:02
18FDJ0:07:14
19Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:07:59
20Burgos Bh0:09:08
21Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:10:14
22Colombia0:10:15

 

