Trending

Vuelta a Andalucia: Lobato scorches to victory on final stage

Froome secures overall win ahead of Contador

Image 1 of 73

Matteo Tossato (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Matteo Tossato (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 73

Maciej Paterski (CCC)

Maciej Paterski (CCC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 73

Tom Leezer (Lotto-Jumbo)

Tom Leezer (Lotto-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 73

The peloton sees the light

The peloton sees the light
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 73

Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 73

Tom Leezer (Lotto-Jumbo)

Tom Leezer (Lotto-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 73

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Soudal)

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 73

Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) drops back to the car

Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) drops back to the car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 73

JJ Lobato (Movistar) wins with ease

JJ Lobato (Movistar) wins with ease
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 73

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 73

JJ Lobato (Movistar) gets ready for his phone celebration

JJ Lobato (Movistar) gets ready for his phone celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 73

JJ Lobato (Movistar) dials in the win

JJ Lobato (Movistar) dials in the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 73

JJ Lobato (Movistar) fist, daylight second

JJ Lobato (Movistar) fist, daylight second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 73

Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural) pulls on the green mountains jersey

Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural) pulls on the green mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 73

Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural) enjoying a visit to the podium

Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural) enjoying a visit to the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 73

Simon Gescke (Giant-Alpecin) in the white jersey

Simon Gescke (Giant-Alpecin) in the white jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 73

Chris Froome (Team Sky) won the Points classification

Chris Froome (Team Sky) won the Points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 73

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) shake hands again

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) shake hands again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 73

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 73

First and second on GC, Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

First and second on GC, Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 73

Daan Olivier (Giant-Alpecin) leading the peloton

Daan Olivier (Giant-Alpecin) leading the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 73

Chris Froome's smile would be bigger by the end of the day

Chris Froome's smile would be bigger by the end of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 73

The peloton climbing

The peloton climbing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 73

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 73

Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) alongside rival Alberto Contdor (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) alongside rival Alberto Contdor (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 73

Chris Froome (Team Sky) emerges from the curtain

Chris Froome (Team Sky) emerges from the curtain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 73

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Soudal)

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 73

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 73

The rear of the peloton

The rear of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 73

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 73

Johnny Hoogerland (Roompot) leading the breakaway

Johnny Hoogerland (Roompot) leading the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 73

The final stage breakaway in action

The final stage breakaway in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 73

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finds time for a chat

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finds time for a chat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 73

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 73

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 73

Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Team Sky)

Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 73

José Herrada (Movistar)

José Herrada (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 73

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 73

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the points jersey

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 73

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the red leader's jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 73

Ivan Basso shepherding Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Ivan Basso shepherding Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 73

Movistar and Team Sky occupying the head of the peloton

Movistar and Team Sky occupying the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 73

Peter Kennaugh and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh and Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 73

Team Roompot soigneurs

Team Roompot soigneurs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 73

Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Team Sky)

Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 73

Kanstantsin Sivtsov setting the pace for Team Sky

Kanstantsin Sivtsov setting the pace for Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 73

Movistar and Team Sky on the front of the peloton

Movistar and Team Sky on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 73

Chris Froome is kept safe by his Team Sky teammates

Chris Froome is kept safe by his Team Sky teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 73

Lunch time for the peloton

Lunch time for the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 73

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal) and Xabier Zandio (Team Sky)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal) and Xabier Zandio (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 73

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 73

Johnny Hoogerland (Roompot)

Johnny Hoogerland (Roompot)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 73

Alberto Contador grabs lunch

Alberto Contador grabs lunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 73

Sylvain Chavanal (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanal (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 73

Chris Froome and Alberto Contador on the startline in Andalucia

Chris Froome and Alberto Contador on the startline in Andalucia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 73

John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 73

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 73

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 73

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto - Soudal)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto - Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 73

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 73

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto - Soudal)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto - Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 73

Sylvain Chavanal (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanal (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 73

Chris Froome and Alberto Contador on the startline in Andalucia

Chris Froome and Alberto Contador on the startline in Andalucia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 73

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar Team)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 73

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar Team)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 73

Chris Froome and Alberto Contador

Chris Froome and Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 73

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar Team) wins the final stage in the Vuelta a Andalucia

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar Team) wins the final stage in the Vuelta a Andalucia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 73

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 73

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar Team)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 73

Maciej Paterski (CCC) on the attack

Maciej Paterski (CCC) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 73

The final podium at the 2015 Vuelta a Andalucia

The final podium at the 2015 Vuelta a Andalucia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 73

Maciej Paterski (CCC)

Maciej Paterski (CCC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 73

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Juan José Lobato (Movistar) continued his fine start to the new season as he scorched to stage victory on the closing day of the Vuelta a Andalucia, while Chris Froome (Team Sky) safely negotiated the technical finale at Alhaurín de la Torre to seal the overall win, two seconds clear of his great rival Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).

When the lurid yellow jerseys of Tinkoff-Saxo swarmed towards the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres, Contador seemed poised to attempt one of his famous ambushes in a bid to reverse his defeat to Froome atop the Alto de Allanadas the previous day.

In the event, however, Froome seemed as comfortable as it was possible to be in such nervous circumstances and he avoided any late surprises. He kept Contador within sight through the procession of roundabouts and road furniture on the run-in and stayed close, too, when the road kicked upwards in the final 1500 metres. For good measure, he finished the stage three places ahead of Contador in sixth.

The fireworks in the finale were instead provided by the irrepressible Lobato, who landed his second stage win of the race in the most emphatic of fashions by claiming the scalp of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and underscoring his status as a dark horse contender for Milan-San Remo.

With 1200 metres remaining, just as the road began to ramp up towards the line, the young Belgian talent Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) zipped off the front of the peloton with a canny finisseur’s move, and he stoutly defended his advantage deep into the final 500 metres of the stage.

Rather than stand on ceremony, however, Lobato took matters in hand with almost 400 metres remaining, as he ripped clear of the bunch and set off in pursuit of Theuns. He swooped upon the youngster shortly before the crown of the final bend and then swept right by him to open a decisive lead.

Behind, Degenkolb was the only man with the wherewithal to come close to Lobato but he had simply left himself with far too much ground to make up. He finished in second place, but the gap was such that the timekeepers judged he had crossed the line with a deficit of one second to Lobato.

"You can never say you took an easy win, but to be honest, my team-mates made things quite easier for me this team," Lobato said. "Especially since they started to push, as well Javi as José, to keep things calmed down into the bunch and not to let the break go away much, and into the final kilometers, with Gorka keeping me in good position.

"There was some crosswind in the finale and, together with all nerves up and the fight for position... it all made the finish quite difficult. Still, I was telling Gorka to keep going until where he could, to stay calm, because I would look for my distance and give it the final shot."

Sylvain Chavanel – hoping for a better spring in his second year at IAM Cycling – showed encouraging signs by taking third place on the stage, two seconds back, while Grega Bole (CCC Sprandi) beat stage 1 winner Pim Lighthart (Lotto Soudal) to fourth.

The stage had been animated by a seven-man break featuring Johnny Hoogerland (Roompot), Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural-RGA), Songezo Jim, Merhawi Kudus (MTN-Qhuebeka), Rodolfo Torres (Colombia), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi) and Victor Martin (Burgos BH), but they were tightly-controlled by a peloton where Movistar and Giant-Alpecin were eager to ensure a bunch finish.

Paterski was the final survivor of that move but despite his late defiance, he was swept up with seven kilometres remaining as Tinkoff-Saxo surged to the front of the peloton. It briefly appeared as though Froome’s red jersey was under threat, but in truth, the terrain and the speed of the bunch were hardly conducive to late attacks.

Froome still needed to be wise to splits in the peloton, however, and he safely navigated the potentially perilous finale – and helped himself to sixth place on the stage in the process – to ensure the overall win by two seconds.

"It wasn't as easy as I'd imagined and the racing was full on today. It was windy, but I'm really happy with how the guys performed out there – they supported me all the way through and I'm delighted to get this win for them," Froome told his team website.

"It couldn't have gone any better for us out here, and this win's special as it's my first race of the season. That said, I still have a lot to build on as we head towards the Tour de France. I want to stay on this path, staying healthy and injury-free, and gradually building my form."

After Contador’s seeming knock-out blow atop the Hazallanas on Friday, Froome responded in kind on the summit finish on Saturday to take the verdict at this Vuelta a Andalucia. But as both men now regroup, they will be keenly aware that this is merely a sparring session in the grand scheme of things. They will renew hostilities at Tirreno-Adriatico in March, the next high-profile weigh-in ahead of the prize fight in France in July.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team3:48:56
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:01
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:02
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
5Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
12Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
14Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
16Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
17Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
18Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:10
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling0:00:12
20Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
21Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:14
22Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:15
23Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
24Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
25Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
26Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
27Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:18
28Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
29Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
31Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:22
32Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
33Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:00:24
34David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia
36Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
37Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
38Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:36
39Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
41Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
42Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:00:39
43Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
45Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
46Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:42
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:45
48Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
49Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
50Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
51Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
52Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:48
53Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:00:54
54Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
55Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:56
56Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:57
58Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
59Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:00:58
60Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
61Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
62David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
63Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
64Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
65Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:00
66Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:04
67Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH0:01:08
68Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
69Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:01:12
70Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
72Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
73Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:21
74Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot0:01:24
75Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:25
76Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:28
77Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:32
78Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:37
79Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:43
80Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:44
81Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
83Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
84Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:51
85Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
88Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team
89Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
90Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:58
91Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
92Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
94Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:02:02
95Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:04
96Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
97Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team0:02:36
98Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
99Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
100Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
101Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
102Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
103Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
104Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:38
105Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
106Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
107Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
108Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
109Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
110Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
111Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:03:35
112Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
115Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
116Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:04:18
117Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:40
DNFPirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFLaurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
DNFFrancesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
DNFMarco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
DNFAlessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFLucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFIgor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH
DNSSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
DNSJesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team25pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin20
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling16
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal14
5Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo9
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale8
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo7
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits6
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5
12Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling4
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
14Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale2
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling11:27:04
2Movistar Team0:00:07
3Team Sky0:00:13
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:40
5Lotto Soudal0:00:43
6Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:46
7Trek Factory Racing0:00:53
8Rusvelo0:01:11
9Team Lotto NL0:01:16
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:26
11Colombia
12Team Europcar0:01:28
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:29
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:38
15Burgos BH0:01:42
16Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:45
17MTN - Qhubeka0:01:54
18Team Roompot0:01:59
19Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:04
20Unitedhealthcare Professional0:03:06
21FDJ0:03:13
22Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:01

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky21:21:14
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:02
3Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:38
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky0:03:05
5Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:03:13
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:04:03
7Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky0:05:10
8Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:05:17
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:30
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:50
11Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:00
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:06:58
13Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:07:16
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:44
15Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:07:51
16Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling0:08:30
18Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:08:44
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:08:48
20Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:39
21Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia0:09:44
22Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:09:46
23Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:03
24Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team0:10:44
25Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:10:48
26Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH0:11:05
27Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:11:13
28Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:11:55
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:25
30Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team0:12:28
31Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:53
32David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH0:13:18
33Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:14:07
34Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:15:06
35Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:15:38
36Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:15:53
37Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:00
38Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:16:05
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:16:53
40Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:19:04
41David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:21
42Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot0:19:52
43Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling0:20:33
44Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:33
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:05
46Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:22:30
47Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:22:55
48Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH0:23:10
49Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:23:23
50Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:23:52
51Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:24:05
52Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:25:39
53Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:25:45
54Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:26:10
55Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:27:15
56Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:28:01
57Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:35
58Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:28:47
59Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:28:51
60Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:29:03
61Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:31:35
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:08
63Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:33:00
64Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo0:33:23
65Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:33:28
66Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:33:45
67Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
68Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:35:01
69Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:35:03
70Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:04
71John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:08
72Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo0:36:25
73Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:37:12
74Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team0:37:16
75Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:38:03
76Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot0:38:17
77Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:38:32
78Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:39:04
79Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:39:11
80Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:39:12
81Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:20
82Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:39:24
83Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH0:39:41
84Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:40:22
85Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:32
86Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:40:35
87Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:40:43
88Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:40:56
89Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:41:29
90Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:41:34
91Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:41:38
92Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:41:42
93Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:41:51
94Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:42:08
95Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:42:48
96Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:42:49
97Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:42:53
98Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot0:43:24
99Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:43:38
100Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:25
101Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:44:47
102Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:45:02
103Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:45:39
104Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:46:12
105Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:47:29
106Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:48:11
107Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo0:48:28
108Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:48:32
109Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:48:46
110Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky0:49:13
111Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:50:40
112Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:51:28
113Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:51:53
114Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:52:24
115Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:52:45
116Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:52:53
117Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo0:55:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky67pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo66
3Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team50
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin45
5Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice44
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo40
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal39
8Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team36
9Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team29
10Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky28
11Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale26
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling24
13Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing20
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing17
15Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team17
16Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling17
17Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise17
18Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky16
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits16
20Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling16
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling16
22Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal14
23Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
24Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ14
25Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits14
26Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
27Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
28Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
29Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
30Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team9
31Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka9
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale9
33Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo9
34Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
35Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
36Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot7
37Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
38Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot6
39Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5
40Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5
41Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar4
42Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal4
43Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal2
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
45David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH1
46Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia1
47Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA22pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo18
4Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky8
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
7Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale6
9Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky4
10Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert4
11Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ4
12Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot4
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3
14Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo2
16Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar2
17Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
18Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot2
19Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
20Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot1
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
22Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia1
23Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky64:10:26
2Movistar Team0:09:30
3IAM Cycling0:11:39
4Lotto Soudal0:17:13
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:29
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:59
7Colombia0:27:47
8Tinkoff - Saxo0:30:46
9Team Europcar0:32:02
10Ag2r La Mondiale0:32:06
11Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:37:39
12Burgos BH0:38:38
13Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:38:55
14Rusvelo0:45:13
15Trek Factory Racing0:45:42
16CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:47:30
17Team Roompot0:48:48
18FDJ0:51:25
19Team Giant - Alpecin1:12:38
20MTN - Qhubeka1:13:11
21Unitedhealthcare Professional1:20:20
22Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:23:54

 

Latest on Cyclingnews