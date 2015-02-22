Vuelta a Andalucia: Lobato scorches to victory on final stage
Froome secures overall win ahead of Contador
Stage 5: Montilla - Alhaurín de la Torre
Juan José Lobato (Movistar) continued his fine start to the new season as he scorched to stage victory on the closing day of the Vuelta a Andalucia, while Chris Froome (Team Sky) safely negotiated the technical finale at Alhaurín de la Torre to seal the overall win, two seconds clear of his great rival Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).
When the lurid yellow jerseys of Tinkoff-Saxo swarmed towards the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres, Contador seemed poised to attempt one of his famous ambushes in a bid to reverse his defeat to Froome atop the Alto de Allanadas the previous day.
In the event, however, Froome seemed as comfortable as it was possible to be in such nervous circumstances and he avoided any late surprises. He kept Contador within sight through the procession of roundabouts and road furniture on the run-in and stayed close, too, when the road kicked upwards in the final 1500 metres. For good measure, he finished the stage three places ahead of Contador in sixth.
The fireworks in the finale were instead provided by the irrepressible Lobato, who landed his second stage win of the race in the most emphatic of fashions by claiming the scalp of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and underscoring his status as a dark horse contender for Milan-San Remo.
With 1200 metres remaining, just as the road began to ramp up towards the line, the young Belgian talent Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) zipped off the front of the peloton with a canny finisseur’s move, and he stoutly defended his advantage deep into the final 500 metres of the stage.
Rather than stand on ceremony, however, Lobato took matters in hand with almost 400 metres remaining, as he ripped clear of the bunch and set off in pursuit of Theuns. He swooped upon the youngster shortly before the crown of the final bend and then swept right by him to open a decisive lead.
Behind, Degenkolb was the only man with the wherewithal to come close to Lobato but he had simply left himself with far too much ground to make up. He finished in second place, but the gap was such that the timekeepers judged he had crossed the line with a deficit of one second to Lobato.
"You can never say you took an easy win, but to be honest, my team-mates made things quite easier for me this team," Lobato said. "Especially since they started to push, as well Javi as José, to keep things calmed down into the bunch and not to let the break go away much, and into the final kilometers, with Gorka keeping me in good position.
"There was some crosswind in the finale and, together with all nerves up and the fight for position... it all made the finish quite difficult. Still, I was telling Gorka to keep going until where he could, to stay calm, because I would look for my distance and give it the final shot."
Sylvain Chavanel – hoping for a better spring in his second year at IAM Cycling – showed encouraging signs by taking third place on the stage, two seconds back, while Grega Bole (CCC Sprandi) beat stage 1 winner Pim Lighthart (Lotto Soudal) to fourth.
The stage had been animated by a seven-man break featuring Johnny Hoogerland (Roompot), Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural-RGA), Songezo Jim, Merhawi Kudus (MTN-Qhuebeka), Rodolfo Torres (Colombia), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi) and Victor Martin (Burgos BH), but they were tightly-controlled by a peloton where Movistar and Giant-Alpecin were eager to ensure a bunch finish.
Paterski was the final survivor of that move but despite his late defiance, he was swept up with seven kilometres remaining as Tinkoff-Saxo surged to the front of the peloton. It briefly appeared as though Froome’s red jersey was under threat, but in truth, the terrain and the speed of the bunch were hardly conducive to late attacks.
Froome still needed to be wise to splits in the peloton, however, and he safely navigated the potentially perilous finale – and helped himself to sixth place on the stage in the process – to ensure the overall win by two seconds.
"It wasn't as easy as I'd imagined and the racing was full on today. It was windy, but I'm really happy with how the guys performed out there – they supported me all the way through and I'm delighted to get this win for them," Froome told his team website.
"It couldn't have gone any better for us out here, and this win's special as it's my first race of the season. That said, I still have a lot to build on as we head towards the Tour de France. I want to stay on this path, staying healthy and injury-free, and gradually building my form."
After Contador’s seeming knock-out blow atop the Hazallanas on Friday, Froome responded in kind on the summit finish on Saturday to take the verdict at this Vuelta a Andalucia. But as both men now regroup, they will be keenly aware that this is merely a sparring session in the grand scheme of things. They will renew hostilities at Tirreno-Adriatico in March, the next high-profile weigh-in ahead of the prize fight in France in July.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|3:48:56
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:01
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:02
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|5
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|12
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|17
|Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:10
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:00:12
|20
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|21
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:14
|22
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|23
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|24
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|25
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|26
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|27
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:18
|28
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|29
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|31
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|32
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:24
|34
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia
|36
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|37
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|38
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:36
|39
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|41
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|42
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:39
|43
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|45
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|46
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:42
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:45
|48
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|49
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
|52
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:48
|53
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:00:54
|54
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|55
|Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:56
|56
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:57
|58
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:58
|60
|Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
|61
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|62
|David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
|63
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|65
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:00
|66
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:04
|67
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:01:08
|68
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|69
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:01:12
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|72
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|73
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:21
|74
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
|0:01:24
|75
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:25
|76
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:28
|77
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:32
|78
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:37
|79
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:43
|80
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:44
|81
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|83
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|84
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:51
|85
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|86
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|88
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team
|89
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|90
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:58
|91
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|92
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|93
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|94
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:02
|95
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:02:04
|96
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|97
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:02:36
|98
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|99
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|100
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|103
|Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:38
|105
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|106
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|107
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|108
|Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|109
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
|111
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:03:35
|112
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|115
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
|116
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:04:18
|117
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:40
|DNF
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|DNF
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH
|DNS
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|DNS
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|14
|5
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|9
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|7
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|12
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|11:27:04
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:13
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:40
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|6
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:53
|8
|Rusvelo
|0:01:11
|9
|Team Lotto NL
|0:01:16
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:26
|11
|Colombia
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:01:28
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:29
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:38
|15
|Burgos BH
|0:01:42
|16
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:45
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:54
|18
|Team Roompot
|0:01:59
|19
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:02:04
|20
|Unitedhealthcare Professional
|0:03:06
|21
|FDJ
|0:03:13
|22
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|21:21:14
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:02
|3
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:38
|4
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|0:03:05
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:03:13
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:03
|7
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
|0:05:10
|8
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:17
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:05:30
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:50
|11
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:00
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:06:58
|13
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:07:16
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:07:44
|15
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:51
|16
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:08:30
|18
|Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:08:44
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:08:48
|20
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:39
|21
|Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia
|0:09:44
|22
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:09:46
|23
|Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:03
|24
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:10:44
|25
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:10:48
|26
|Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:11:05
|27
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:11:13
|28
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:11:55
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:25
|30
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:12:28
|31
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:53
|32
|David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:13:18
|33
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:14:07
|34
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:15:06
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:38
|36
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:15:53
|37
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:00
|38
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:16:05
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:16:53
|40
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:04
|41
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:21
|42
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:19:52
|43
|Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:20:33
|44
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:33
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:05
|46
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:22:30
|47
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:55
|48
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:23:10
|49
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:23:23
|50
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:23:52
|51
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:24:05
|52
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:25:39
|53
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:25:45
|54
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:26:10
|55
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:15
|56
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:28:01
|57
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:35
|58
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:28:47
|59
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:51
|60
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:29:03
|61
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:31:35
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:08
|63
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:33:00
|64
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:33:23
|65
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:33:28
|66
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:33:45
|67
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:35:01
|69
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:35:03
|70
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:04
|71
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:08
|72
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:36:25
|73
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:37:12
|74
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:37:16
|75
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:38:03
|76
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
|0:38:17
|77
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:38:32
|78
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:04
|79
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:39:11
|80
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:39:12
|81
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:20
|82
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:39:24
|83
|Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:39:41
|84
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:40:22
|85
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:32
|86
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:40:35
|87
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:43
|88
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:40:56
|89
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:29
|90
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:41:34
|91
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:41:38
|92
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:41:42
|93
|Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:41:51
|94
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:42:08
|95
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:42:48
|96
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:42:49
|97
|Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:42:53
|98
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:43:24
|99
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:43:38
|100
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:25
|101
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:44:47
|102
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:45:02
|103
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:45:39
|104
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:46:12
|105
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:47:29
|106
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:48:11
|107
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:48:28
|108
|Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:48:32
|109
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:48:46
|110
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
|0:49:13
|111
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:50:40
|112
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:51:28
|113
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:51:53
|114
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:52:24
|115
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:52:45
|116
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:52:53
|117
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:55:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|67
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|66
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|50
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|45
|5
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|40
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|39
|8
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|9
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|29
|10
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|28
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|26
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|24
|13
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|15
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|16
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|17
|17
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|18
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16
|20
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|16
|22
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|14
|23
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|24
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|14
|25
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|26
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|27
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|28
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|29
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|10
|30
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|9
|31
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|9
|33
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|9
|34
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|35
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|36
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|7
|37
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|38
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|39
|Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|40
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|41
|Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|42
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|4
|43
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|2
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|45
|David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
|1
|46
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|1
|47
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|18
|4
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|8
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|7
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|6
|9
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|10
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|4
|11
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|4
|12
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
|4
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|14
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|2
|16
|Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|17
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|18
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|2
|19
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|20
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|21
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|22
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|23
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|64:10:26
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:09:30
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:11:39
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:13
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:29
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:26:59
|7
|Colombia
|0:27:47
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:30:46
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:32:02
|10
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:32:06
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:37:39
|12
|Burgos BH
|0:38:38
|13
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:38:55
|14
|Rusvelo
|0:45:13
|15
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:45:42
|16
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:47:30
|17
|Team Roompot
|0:48:48
|18
|FDJ
|0:51:25
|19
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|1:12:38
|20
|MTN - Qhubeka
|1:13:11
|21
|Unitedhealthcare Professional
|1:20:20
|22
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:23:54
