It may only be mid-February but Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) laid down an important and morale-boosting marker on stage three of the Vuelta a Andalucia with a solo victory ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky) atop the steep and snow-covered Hazallanas climb in the Sierra Nevada.

In scenes reminiscent of last year’s Vuelta a Espana, Contador in the red leader’s jersey, distanced Froome and all his race rivals half-way up the final climb. Froome fought back to limit his losses but he was unable to respond to Contador’s initial attack, eventually crossing the line 19 seconds down.

The win, Contador’s first of the 2015 season, puts the Tinkoff-Saxo leader 27 seconds clear of Froome in the overall, with two stages remaining.

However the win wasn’t Contador’s to celebrate alone. His Tinkoff-Saxo team were well drilled throughout the stage, protecting the race leader and limiting an early break. Over the two initial climbs of the stage the Russian squad set the tempo and with the brutal slopes of the Hazallanas insight they turned up the heat.

The break were reeled in on the lower slopes as Team Sky attempted to organise themselves behind Contador’s foot soldiers. Michael Valgren Andersen hit the front first, his pace enough to send a number of Contador’s rivals running for cover before Jesus Hernandez and Ivan Basso took over.

The peloton had been reduced to around 40 riders by the time the Italian veteran played his card. He briefly drifted behind Contador as the race quickly descended into the village of Guerjar Sierra but as the road began to rise once more with seven kilometres to go, the former Giro winner unleashed a searing pace that has been missing from his legs in recent years. Contador, fixed to Basso’s back wheel, was the only rider who could respond as the road kicked up to 12 per cent. Froome struggled behind, with the descent and the climb affecting his rhythm.

Kennaugh helps Froome

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and the impressive Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) were the first to create any sort of chase, with Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) and Daniel Navarro Garcia (Cofidis) in the roles of chaperones. But upfront, after Basso peeled off, and slipped back, Contador as danced on the pedals but was also hurting. It was a huge effort from the Vuelta winner.

Froome made contact as Kennaugh held Contador at 30 seconds. The Spaniard though was on his own and in pursuit of victory. The British road champion, left out of Team Sky’s Tour de France team last year, continued to limit Froome’s losses at 30 seconds as the chase group was whittled down to just Froome, Bardet and Kennaugh.

With four kilometres and some of the toughest sections behind them, Froome made his first appearance at the front. Kennaugh sat up and Bardet made an brief cameo on Froome’s rear wheel. However within the space of 500 meters Froome was alone too and the gap was still floating around the 30-second mark.

The contrasting climbing styles offered by both Froome and Contador may only be starting to thaw after a long winter but in essence they remain as far away from each other as ever – Contador bouncing and swaying with Froome glued to the bars and saddle as if his life, not just his cadence depended on it.

As the gradient rose for one final time, Froome began to claw back a handful of seconds, and when the road eventually flattened the gap was down to 19 seconds, with both riders able to take positive aspects from their first proper showdown of the season.

However, for now it is advantage Contador.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 4:19:15 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:19 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:39 4 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:58 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 0:02:02 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:02:05 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:15 8 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:16 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:02:30 10 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:42 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 12 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 0:02:54 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 15 David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:02:56 16 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 17 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:58 18 Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:03:03 19 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team 20 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:22 21 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:03:26 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:03:33 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:42 25 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 26 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:04:08 27 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 28 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 29 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:10 30 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 31 Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:04:34 32 Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:04:38 34 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:04:39 35 Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:53 36 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:05:10 37 David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia 0:05:16 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:05:20 40 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 41 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:05:36 42 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:05:39 43 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:05:44 45 Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:06:15 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 48 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 0:06:26 49 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 50 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:06:49 51 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:17 53 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:40 54 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:44 55 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:10:18 56 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 57 Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 58 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:12:09 59 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 60 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:12:21 61 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:12:23 62 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 63 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:12:40 64 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:09 65 Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:13:50 66 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 67 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 68 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 69 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:14:15 70 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:14:25 71 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 72 Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH 73 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 75 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 76 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 77 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 78 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:40 79 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:06 80 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 81 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 82 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 83 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 84 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 85 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:12 86 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 87 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 88 Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot 0:17:16 89 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 90 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 91 Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 92 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 93 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 94 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 95 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 98 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 99 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 100 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 101 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 103 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 104 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky 105 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 107 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 108 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 110 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 111 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 112 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 113 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 114 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:24 115 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:27 117 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team 0:17:28 119 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:17:50 120 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:17:58 121 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo 0:18:12 122 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:18:20 123 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 124 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:08 125 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 126 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 127 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 128 Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:50 129 Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:20:50 130 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 131 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 132 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 133 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 134 Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH 135 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:21:57 136 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:22:38 137 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:22:47 DNF Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:08 DNF Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing DNF Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ DNF Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo DNF Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 25 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 16 4 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 12 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 10 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 9 8 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 8 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 7 10 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 5 12 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 4 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 3 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 15 David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 4 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 4 5 Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot 2 6 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 3 Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot 2 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 10 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 6 4 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 2 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 13:02:22 2 Movistar Team 0:03:18 3 IAM Cycling 0:05:34 4 Lotto Soudal 0:05:46 5 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:08:54 6 Team Europcar 0:09:25 7 Burgos Bh 0:09:42 8 Colombia 0:11:02 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:07 10 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:11:42 11 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:12:40 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:29 13 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:14:27 14 Trek Factory Racing 0:17:40 15 Rusvelo 0:17:47 16 FDJ 0:19:18 17 Team Roompot 0:21:24 18 Ccc Sprandi Polkowice 0:31:33 19 Unitedhealthcare Professional 0:31:34 20 MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:10 21 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:41:28 22 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:41:37

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 12:22:55 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:27 3 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:59 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:13 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:28 6 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 0:02:30 7 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:03:19 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:41 9 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:04:10 10 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 0:04:15 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:04:27 12 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:28 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 14 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:04:33 15 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:04:46 16 Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:04:52 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:04:53 18 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo 0:05:04 19 David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:05:34 20 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:06:01 21 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 0:06:13 22 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:06:24 23 Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia 0:06:51 24 Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:06 25 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:11 26 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team 0:07:16 27 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:07:21 28 Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:07:25 29 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 0:07:38 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:07:39 31 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:07:46 32 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:07:58 33 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:15 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:43 35 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:49 36 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:52 37 Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:08:58 38 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:20 39 Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:34 40 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:10:48 41 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:57 42 Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:11:09 43 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:11:18 44 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:19 45 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:11:23 46 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:11:24 47 Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:11:52 48 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:12:02 49 Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:12:04 50 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:13:10 51 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:27 52 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:13:51 53 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:13:54 54 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:15 55 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:14:18 56 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:14:22 57 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:14:59 58 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:15:24 59 David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:42 60 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:42 61 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:16:47 62 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:17:27 63 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:17:39 64 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:18:02 65 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:18:07 66 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:18:39 67 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:18:49 68 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:00 69 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:19:22 70 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:28 71 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:48 72 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:19:54 73 Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:19:59 74 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:24 75 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:28 76 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:20:30 77 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:32 78 Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:20:36 79 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:20:52 80 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:02 81 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:34 82 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:16 83 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:22:27 84 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:29 85 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:22:30 86 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:40 87 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:22:46 88 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:56 89 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 0:22:57 90 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:23:11 91 Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team 0:23:18 92 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:23:46 93 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:23:55 94 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 95 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:05 96 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:24:06 97 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:24:16 98 Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot 0:24:18 99 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:24:36 100 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 101 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:24:38 102 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:24:41 103 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:25:11 104 Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:25:15 105 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:16 106 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:21 107 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:21 108 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 0:26:22 109 Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo 0:26:42 110 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:26:51 111 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:48 112 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:56 113 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:24 114 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:30 115 Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:28:42 116 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:29:16 117 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky 0:29:18 118 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:29:41 119 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:29:51 120 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:53 121 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:29:59 122 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:30:04 123 Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:30:14 124 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:30:47 125 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:31:02 126 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:31:10 127 Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:31:11 128 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:31:22 129 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:46 130 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:31:50 131 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:22 132 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:23 133 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:33:59 134 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:34:00 135 Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH 0:34:04 136 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:34:16 137 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:39:48

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 5 3 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 5 4 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3 5 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 6 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 2 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1 9 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 1 10 Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 1 11 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 1 12 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 1 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 25 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 16 4 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 12 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 10 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 9 8 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 8 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 7 10 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 5 12 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 4 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 3 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 15 David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 39 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 32 3 Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 30 5 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 29 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 25 7 Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team 25 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 9 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 24 10 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 20 11 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 17 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 16 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 16 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 14 16 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 14 17 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 13 18 Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 13 19 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 12 20 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 21 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 22 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 23 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 10 24 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 9 25 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 9 26 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 28 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 8 29 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 30 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 7 31 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 7 32 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot 7 33 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 34 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 35 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 6 36 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 4 37 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 3 38 Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar 3 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 41 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 2 42 David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH 1 43 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 1 44 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 pts 2 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 10 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 5 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 6 7 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 4 8 Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team 4 9 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 4 10 Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot 4 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 3 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 2 13 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 1 16 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 1