Vuelta a Andalucia: Contador beats Froome on stage 3

Contador extends lead after dropping Team Sky rival

Image 1 of 21

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 21

Alberto Contador heads for the win on stage 3 in Andalucia

Alberto Contador heads for the win on stage 3 in Andalucia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was forced to respond after Contador's attack

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was forced to respond after Contador's attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 21

Froome leads Bardet after Kennaugh pulls off

Froome leads Bardet after Kennaugh pulls off
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium in Andalucia

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium in Andalucia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 21

Stage 3 at the Vuelta a Andalucia

Stage 3 at the Vuelta a Andalucia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 21

Tinkoff-Saxo working for Alberto Contador

Tinkoff-Saxo working for Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 21

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)stretches his rivals before attacking

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)stretches his rivals before attacking
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in action at the Vuelta a Andalucia

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in action at the Vuelta a Andalucia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 21

2013 Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky)

2013 Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 21

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) wins in Andalucia

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) wins in Andalucia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 21

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 21

Alberto Contador heads for the win on stage 3 in Andalucia

Alberto Contador heads for the win on stage 3 in Andalucia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 21

Ivan Basso sets up Alberto Contador

Ivan Basso sets up Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 21

Ivan Basso sets up Alberto Contador

Ivan Basso sets up Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 21

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) leaves his rivals behind

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) leaves his rivals behind
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 21

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) leaves his rivals behind

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) leaves his rivals behind
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 21

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) shake hands

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) shake hands
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 21

Alberto Contador took the Vuelta Andalucia lead after the stage 1b time trial.

Alberto Contador took the Vuelta Andalucia lead after the stage 1b time trial.
(Image credit: Vincent Kalut/BettiniPhoto)

It may only be mid-February but Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) laid down an important and morale-boosting marker on stage three of the Vuelta a Andalucia with a solo victory ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky) atop the steep and snow-covered Hazallanas climb in the Sierra Nevada.

In scenes reminiscent of last year’s Vuelta a Espana, Contador in the red leader’s jersey, distanced Froome and all his race rivals half-way up the final climb. Froome fought back to limit his losses but he was unable to respond to Contador’s initial attack, eventually crossing the line 19 seconds down.

The win, Contador’s first of the 2015 season, puts the Tinkoff-Saxo leader 27 seconds clear of Froome in the overall, with two stages remaining.

However the win wasn’t Contador’s to celebrate alone. His Tinkoff-Saxo team were well drilled throughout the stage, protecting the race leader and limiting an early break. Over the two initial climbs of the stage the Russian squad set the tempo and with the brutal slopes of the Hazallanas insight they turned up the heat.

The break were reeled in on the lower slopes as Team Sky attempted to organise themselves behind Contador’s foot soldiers. Michael Valgren Andersen hit the front first, his pace enough to send a number of Contador’s rivals running for cover before Jesus Hernandez and Ivan Basso took over.

The peloton had been reduced to around 40 riders by the time the Italian veteran played his card. He briefly drifted behind Contador as the race quickly descended into the village of Guerjar Sierra but as the road began to rise once more with seven kilometres to go, the former Giro winner unleashed a searing pace that has been missing from his legs in recent years. Contador, fixed to Basso’s back wheel, was the only rider who could respond as the road kicked up to 12 per cent. Froome struggled behind, with the descent and the climb affecting his rhythm.

Kennaugh helps Froome

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and the impressive Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) were the first to create any sort of chase, with Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) and Daniel Navarro Garcia (Cofidis) in the roles of chaperones. But upfront, after Basso peeled off, and slipped back, Contador as danced on the pedals but was also hurting. It was a huge effort from the Vuelta winner.

Froome made contact as Kennaugh held Contador at 30 seconds. The Spaniard though was on his own and in pursuit of victory. The British road champion, left out of Team Sky’s Tour de France team last year, continued to limit Froome’s losses at 30 seconds as the chase group was whittled down to just Froome, Bardet and Kennaugh.

With four kilometres and some of the toughest sections behind them, Froome made his first appearance at the front. Kennaugh sat up and Bardet made an brief cameo on Froome’s rear wheel. However within the space of 500 meters Froome was alone too and the gap was still floating around the 30-second mark.

The contrasting climbing styles offered by both Froome and Contador may only be starting to thaw after a long winter but in essence they remain as far away from each other as ever – Contador bouncing and swaying with Froome glued to the bars and saddle as if his life, not just his cadence depended on it.

As the gradient rose for one final time, Froome began to claw back a handful of seconds, and when the road eventually flattened the gap was down to 19 seconds, with both riders able to take positive aspects from their first proper showdown of the season.

However, for now it is advantage Contador.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo4:19:15
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:19
3Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:39
4Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:58
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky0:02:02
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:02:05
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:15
8Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:02:16
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling0:02:30
10Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:42
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
12Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team0:02:54
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
15David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH0:02:56
16Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
17Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:58
18Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:03
19Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team
20Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:22
21Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:03:26
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:03:33
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:42
25Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
26Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:04:08
27Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
28Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
29Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:04:10
30Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
31Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH0:04:34
32Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:04:38
34Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:04:39
35Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:53
36Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:05:10
37David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia0:05:16
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:05:20
40Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:05:36
42Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:05:39
43Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:05:44
45Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling0:06:15
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
47Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
48Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot0:06:26
49Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
50Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH0:06:49
51Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
52Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:17
53Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:40
54Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:44
55Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:10:18
56Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
57Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
58Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo0:12:09
59Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
60Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:12:21
61Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:12:23
62Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
63Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:12:40
64Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:09
65Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:13:50
66Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
67Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
68Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
69Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:14:15
70Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:14:25
71Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
72Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
73Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
75Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
76Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
78Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:40
79Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:06
80Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
81Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
82Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
83Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
84Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
85Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:12
86Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
88Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot0:17:16
89Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
90Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
91Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
92Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
93Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
94Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
95Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
96Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
97Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
98Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
99Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
100Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
101Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
102Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
103Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
105Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
106Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
107Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
110Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
111Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
112Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
113Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
114Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:24
115Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:27
117Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team0:17:28
119Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:17:50
120Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:17:58
121Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo0:18:12
122Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:18:20
123Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
124John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:08
125Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
126Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
127Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
128Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:50
129Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH0:20:50
130Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
131Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
132Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
133Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
134Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH
135Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:21:57
136Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:22:38
137Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:22:47
DNFJimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:08
DNFBauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
DNFAleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFSebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo25pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
3Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale16
4Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky12
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo10
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka9
8Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky8
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling7
10Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal5
12Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team4
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
15David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
4Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ4
5Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot2
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
3Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot2
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo10pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky8
3Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale6
4Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky2
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13:02:22
2Movistar Team0:03:18
3IAM Cycling0:05:34
4Lotto Soudal0:05:46
5Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:08:54
6Team Europcar0:09:25
7Burgos Bh0:09:42
8Colombia0:11:02
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:07
10Tinkoff - Saxo0:11:42
11Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:40
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:29
13Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:14:27
14Trek Factory Racing0:17:40
15Rusvelo0:17:47
16FDJ0:19:18
17Team Roompot0:21:24
18Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:31:33
19Unitedhealthcare Professional0:31:34
20MTN - Qhubeka0:32:10
21Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:41:28
22Team Giant - Alpecin0:41:37

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo12:22:55
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:27
3Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:59
4Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:13
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:02:28
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky0:02:30
7Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:03:19
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:41
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:10
10Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team0:04:15
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:04:27
12Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:28
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
14Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:04:33
15Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:46
16Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:04:52
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:04:53
18Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo0:05:04
19David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH0:05:34
20Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:06:01
21Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team0:06:13
22Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:06:24
23Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia0:06:51
24Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:06
25Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:11
26Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team0:07:16
27Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling0:07:21
28Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:07:25
29Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot0:07:38
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:07:39
31Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:07:46
32Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:07:58
33Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:15
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:43
35Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:08:49
36Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:52
37Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH0:08:58
38Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:20
39Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:34
40Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:10:48
41Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:57
42Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling0:11:09
43Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:11:18
44Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:19
45Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH0:11:23
46Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:11:24
47Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:11:52
48Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:12:02
49Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:12:04
50Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:13:10
51Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:27
52Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:13:51
53Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:13:54
54Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:15
55Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:14:18
56Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:14:22
57Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:14:59
58Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:15:24
59David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:42
60Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:42
61Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo0:16:47
62Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:17:27
63Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:17:39
64Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:02
65Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:18:07
66Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:18:39
67Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:18:49
68Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:00
69Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:19:22
70John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:28
71Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:48
72Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:19:54
73Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH0:19:59
74Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:24
75Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:20:28
76Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:20:30
77Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:20:32
78Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:20:36
79Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:20:52
80Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:02
81Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:34
82Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:16
83Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:22:27
84Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:29
85Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:22:30
86Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:40
87Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo0:22:46
88Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:56
89Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot0:22:57
90Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:23:11
91Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team0:23:18
92Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:23:46
93Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:23:55
94Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
95Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:05
96Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:24:06
97Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:24:16
98Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot0:24:18
99Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:24:36
100Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
101Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:24:38
102Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:24:41
103Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:25:11
104Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:25:15
105Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:16
106Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:21
107Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:21
108Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:26:22
109Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo0:26:42
110Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:26:51
111Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:48
112Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:56
113Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:24
114Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:30
115Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:42
116Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:29:16
117Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky0:29:18
118Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:29:41
119Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling0:29:51
120Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:53
121Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:29:59
122Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo0:30:04
123Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:30:14
124Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:30:47
125Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:31:02
126Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:31:10
127Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH0:31:11
128Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:31:22
129Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:31:46
130Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:31:50
131Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:22
132Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:23
133Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:33:59
134Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo0:34:00
135Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH0:34:04
136Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:34:16
137Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:39:48

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot5
3Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling5
4Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3
5Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
6Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky2
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia1
10Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo1
11Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1
12Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka1
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo25
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
3Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale16
4Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky12
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo10
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka9
8Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky8
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling7
10Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal5
12Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team4
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
15David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo39pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky32
3Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice32
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo30
5Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team29
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal25
7Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team25
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin25
9Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team24
10Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing20
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise17
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team17
13Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale16
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling16
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ14
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits14
17Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky13
18Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling13
19Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky12
20Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
21Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
22Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
23Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
24Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team9
25Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka9
26Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling8
28Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal8
29Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
30Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky7
31Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling7
32Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot7
33Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
34Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
35Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot6
36Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal4
37Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3
38Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar3
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal2
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
41Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing2
42David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH1
43Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo1
44Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16pts
2Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo10
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
5Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
6Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale6
7Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky4
8Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team4
9Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ4
10Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot4
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky2
13Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo1
16Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky37:13:49
2Movistar Team0:05:00
3IAM Cycling0:07:39
4Tinkoff - Saxo0:11:51
5Lotto Soudal0:13:11
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:58
7Team Europcar0:15:24
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:32
9Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:16:53
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:18:30
11Burgos Bh0:18:50
12Trek Factory Racing0:20:39
13Colombia0:21:17
14Rusvelo0:23:22
15Team Roompot0:23:23
16Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:24:41
17FDJ0:29:18
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:34:08
19UnitedHealthcare Professional0:35:26
20MTN - Qhubeka0:42:56
21Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:47:30
22Team Giant - Alpecin0:48:47

