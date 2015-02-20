Vuelta a Andalucia: Contador beats Froome on stage 3
Contador extends lead after dropping Team Sky rival
Stage 3: Motril - Alto de Hazallanas (Güéjar Sierra)
It may only be mid-February but Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) laid down an important and morale-boosting marker on stage three of the Vuelta a Andalucia with a solo victory ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky) atop the steep and snow-covered Hazallanas climb in the Sierra Nevada.
In scenes reminiscent of last year’s Vuelta a Espana, Contador in the red leader’s jersey, distanced Froome and all his race rivals half-way up the final climb. Froome fought back to limit his losses but he was unable to respond to Contador’s initial attack, eventually crossing the line 19 seconds down.
The win, Contador’s first of the 2015 season, puts the Tinkoff-Saxo leader 27 seconds clear of Froome in the overall, with two stages remaining.
However the win wasn’t Contador’s to celebrate alone. His Tinkoff-Saxo team were well drilled throughout the stage, protecting the race leader and limiting an early break. Over the two initial climbs of the stage the Russian squad set the tempo and with the brutal slopes of the Hazallanas insight they turned up the heat.
The break were reeled in on the lower slopes as Team Sky attempted to organise themselves behind Contador’s foot soldiers. Michael Valgren Andersen hit the front first, his pace enough to send a number of Contador’s rivals running for cover before Jesus Hernandez and Ivan Basso took over.
The peloton had been reduced to around 40 riders by the time the Italian veteran played his card. He briefly drifted behind Contador as the race quickly descended into the village of Guerjar Sierra but as the road began to rise once more with seven kilometres to go, the former Giro winner unleashed a searing pace that has been missing from his legs in recent years. Contador, fixed to Basso’s back wheel, was the only rider who could respond as the road kicked up to 12 per cent. Froome struggled behind, with the descent and the climb affecting his rhythm.
Kennaugh helps Froome
Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and the impressive Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) were the first to create any sort of chase, with Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) and Daniel Navarro Garcia (Cofidis) in the roles of chaperones. But upfront, after Basso peeled off, and slipped back, Contador as danced on the pedals but was also hurting. It was a huge effort from the Vuelta winner.
Froome made contact as Kennaugh held Contador at 30 seconds. The Spaniard though was on his own and in pursuit of victory. The British road champion, left out of Team Sky’s Tour de France team last year, continued to limit Froome’s losses at 30 seconds as the chase group was whittled down to just Froome, Bardet and Kennaugh.
With four kilometres and some of the toughest sections behind them, Froome made his first appearance at the front. Kennaugh sat up and Bardet made an brief cameo on Froome’s rear wheel. However within the space of 500 meters Froome was alone too and the gap was still floating around the 30-second mark.
The contrasting climbing styles offered by both Froome and Contador may only be starting to thaw after a long winter but in essence they remain as far away from each other as ever – Contador bouncing and swaying with Froome glued to the bars and saddle as if his life, not just his cadence depended on it.
As the gradient rose for one final time, Froome began to claw back a handful of seconds, and when the road eventually flattened the gap was down to 19 seconds, with both riders able to take positive aspects from their first proper showdown of the season.
However, for now it is advantage Contador.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|4:19:15
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|4
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:58
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|0:02:02
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:02:05
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:15
|8
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:16
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:02:30
|10
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:42
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|12
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:02:54
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:02:56
|16
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|17
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:58
|18
|Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:03:03
|19
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team
|20
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:22
|21
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:03:26
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:03:33
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:42
|25
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|26
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:04:08
|27
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|28
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:10
|30
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|31
|Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:04:34
|32
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:04:38
|34
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:04:39
|35
|Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:53
|36
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:05:10
|37
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia
|0:05:16
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:05:20
|40
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|41
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:36
|42
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:39
|43
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:05:44
|45
|Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:06:15
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:06:26
|49
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|50
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:06:49
|51
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:17
|53
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:40
|54
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:44
|55
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:10:18
|56
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|57
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|58
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:12:09
|59
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|60
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:12:21
|61
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:12:23
|62
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|63
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:40
|64
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:09
|65
|Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:13:50
|66
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|68
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|69
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:14:15
|70
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:14:25
|71
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|72
|Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
|73
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|75
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:40
|79
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:06
|80
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|83
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|84
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|85
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:12
|86
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|87
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|88
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
|0:17:16
|89
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|90
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|91
|Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|92
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|95
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|99
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|100
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|103
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|104
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
|105
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|107
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|110
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|111
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|112
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|113
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|114
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:24
|115
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:27
|117
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:17:28
|119
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:50
|120
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:17:58
|121
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:18:12
|122
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:18:20
|123
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|124
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:08
|125
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|126
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|127
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|128
|Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:50
|129
|Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:20:50
|130
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|131
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|132
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|133
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|134
|Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH
|135
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:21:57
|136
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:22:38
|137
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:22:47
|DNF
|Jimmy Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:08
|DNF
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|DNF
|Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Sebastian Mascaro (Esp) Burgos-BH
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|25
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|12
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|10
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|8
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|7
|10
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|5
|12
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|15
|David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|4
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|4
|5
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
|2
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|3
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
|2
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|10
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13:02:22
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:03:18
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:34
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:46
|5
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:08:54
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:09:25
|7
|Burgos Bh
|0:09:42
|8
|Colombia
|0:11:02
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:07
|10
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:11:42
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:40
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:29
|13
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:14:27
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:40
|15
|Rusvelo
|0:17:47
|16
|FDJ
|0:19:18
|17
|Team Roompot
|0:21:24
|18
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:31:33
|19
|Unitedhealthcare Professional
|0:31:34
|20
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:10
|21
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:41:28
|22
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:41:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|12:22:55
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|3
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:13
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:28
|6
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|0:02:30
|7
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:03:19
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:41
|9
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:10
|10
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:04:15
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:04:27
|12
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:28
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:04:33
|15
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:04:46
|16
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:04:52
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:04:53
|18
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:05:04
|19
|David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:05:34
|20
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:06:01
|21
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:06:13
|22
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:06:24
|23
|Edward Fabián Díaz Cárdenas (Col) Colombia
|0:06:51
|24
|Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:06
|25
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:11
|26
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:07:16
|27
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:07:21
|28
|Luis Miguel Mate (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:07:25
|29
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:07:38
|30
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:07:39
|31
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:07:46
|32
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:07:58
|33
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:15
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:43
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:49
|36
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:52
|37
|Victor Martin (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:08:58
|38
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:20
|39
|Angel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:34
|40
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:10:48
|41
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:57
|42
|Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:11:09
|43
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:11:18
|44
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:19
|45
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:11:23
|46
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:11:24
|47
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:11:52
|48
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:12:02
|49
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:12:04
|50
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:13:10
|51
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:27
|52
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:51
|53
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:54
|54
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:15
|55
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:14:18
|56
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:14:22
|57
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:59
|58
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:15:24
|59
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:42
|60
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:42
|61
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:16:47
|62
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:17:27
|63
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:39
|64
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:02
|65
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:18:07
|66
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:39
|67
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:18:49
|68
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:00
|69
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:19:22
|70
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:28
|71
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:48
|72
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:19:54
|73
|Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:19:59
|74
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:24
|75
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:28
|76
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:20:30
|77
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:32
|78
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:20:36
|79
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:20:52
|80
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:02
|81
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:34
|82
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:16
|83
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:22:27
|84
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:29
|85
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:22:30
|86
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:40
|87
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:22:46
|88
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:56
|89
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:22:57
|90
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:23:11
|91
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:23:18
|92
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:23:46
|93
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:55
|94
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:05
|96
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:24:06
|97
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:24:16
|98
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
|0:24:18
|99
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:24:36
|100
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|101
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:24:38
|102
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:24:41
|103
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:25:11
|104
|Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:25:15
|105
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:16
|106
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:21
|107
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:21
|108
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:26:22
|109
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:26:42
|110
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:26:51
|111
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:48
|112
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:56
|113
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:24
|114
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:30
|115
|Jim Songezo (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:42
|116
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:29:16
|117
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
|0:29:18
|118
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:29:41
|119
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:29:51
|120
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:53
|121
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:29:59
|122
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:30:04
|123
|Jay Thomson (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:30:14
|124
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:30:47
|125
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:31:02
|126
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:31:10
|127
|Igor Merino (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:31:11
|128
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:31:22
|129
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:46
|130
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:31:50
|131
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:22
|132
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:23
|133
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:33:59
|134
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:34:00
|135
|Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:34:04
|136
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:16
|137
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:39:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|3
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|5
|4
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|5
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|1
|10
|Sergio Paulinho (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1
|11
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|12
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|25
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|12
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|10
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|8
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|7
|10
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|5
|12
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|15
|David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|39
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|3
|Grega Bole (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|30
|5
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|29
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|25
|7
|Juan Jose Lobato (Esp) Movistar Team
|25
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|9
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|10
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|11
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|16
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|14
|16
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|17
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|18
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|13
|19
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|12
|20
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|21
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|22
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|23
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|10
|24
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|9
|25
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|26
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|28
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|29
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|30
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|7
|31
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|7
|32
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|7
|33
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|34
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|35
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|36
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|4
|37
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|38
|Cyril Gautierl (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|2
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|41
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|42
|David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
|1
|43
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|1
|44
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|pts
|2
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo
|10
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|5
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|6
|7
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Benat Intxausti Elorriagai (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|4
|10
|Marc De Maar (Aho) Team Roompot
|4
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|2
|13
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|1
|16
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|37:13:49
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:05:00
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:39
|4
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:11:51
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13:11
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:58
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:15:24
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:32
|9
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:16:53
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:18:30
|11
|Burgos Bh
|0:18:50
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:39
|13
|Colombia
|0:21:17
|14
|Rusvelo
|0:23:22
|15
|Team Roompot
|0:23:23
|16
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:24:41
|17
|FDJ
|0:29:18
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:34:08
|19
|UnitedHealthcare Professional
|0:35:26
|20
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:42:56
|21
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:47:30
|22
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:48:47
