Volta a Catalunya: Bouhanni wins stage 1 in Calella
Cofidis sprinter bounces back from MIlan-San Remo defeat at Volta a Catalunya
Stage 1: Calella - Calella
Barely 48 hours after he was hammering the handlebars in understandable frustration at Milan-San Remo, Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) has bounced back to claim the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya in a convincing bunch sprint.
Bouhanni was apparently initially so outraged by his near-miss in San Remo that he decided not to take part in the Volta a Catalunya and gave instructions that his bikes be sent home. However, he soon relented - and on Monday, the outcome to the race proved very different.
“I saw myself losing Milan-San Remo at 200 metres from the line, my dream was broken. It was a nightmare. I’ve won today but I’ve still got that bad feeling about what happened in San Remo,” Bouhanni said afterwards.
Bouhanni certainly proved he was in stunning form on Catalunya's slightly uphill finishing straight in Calella, easily outpowering Ben Swift (Team Sky), once again second after his runner’s up spot in Italy two days before.
Orica-GreenEdge had surged strongly in the final 500 metres, and the Australian squad’s Daryl Impey went on to place third. But even as Swift was powering past the former Tour de France leader, Bouhanni had shot past the Briton and was more than a bike length clear by the finish. Apart from the stage win, thanks to his third win of the 2016 season, the Frenchman has the overall leader’s jersey of the Volta a Catalunya to boot.
For Bouhanni, though, a rapid return to winning form will go some way to putting the massive disappointment of Milan-San Remo behind him, where arguably only the mechanical incident in the last 200 metres of the Italian Classic - a dropped chain - stood between the Frenchman and a first Monument victory.
Nor did Bouhanni or the other sprinters have it easy on the hilly course of the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya, which saw the main break of the day go early, as Lluis Mas, (Caja Rural), Boris Dron (Wanty) and Cameron Meyer (Dimensions Data) escaped and built an advantage of over six minutes at one point.
However, Movistar and Cofidis combined forces on the mid-stage first category Coll Formic, where wet weather briefly set in before the race began to curve back towards the Catalan coast and sunnier weather in the start/finish town of Calella. Although Meyer, who took the lead in the King of the Mountains, and Dron managed to stay just ahead of the peloton over the summit of the Coll Formic, on the long, twisting, rain soaked descent, the bunch had the Australian and Belgian comfortably within their sights.
The much shorter, but tougher, second category ascent to the Alt de Monseny that followed immediately afterwards briefly saw the bunch split apart in two main chunks, and as the lanky figure of Belgium’s Louis Vervaecke (Lotto-Soudal) dragged himself clear and a six-man break gave chase, it looked as if the race might just shatter completely.
But hard work by Team Sky, led by time trial world champion Vasil Kiryenka, saw the front end of the race reglue itself together and although Nicolas Roche followed up his team’s effort with a gutsy last minute dash for a solo win in the streets of Calella, Cofidis returned to the fray once again, and Bouhanni quickly gained the upper hand as the finishing gantries loomed.
Amongst the long list of favourites and outsiders for the overall of the Volta a Catalunya, most came through the first stage unscathed, although Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), still recovering from illness that knocked him out of participation in Milan-San Remo last week, finished behind the main group, losing six minutes.
Tuesday’s stage 2 could well favour Bouhanni again, with rolling terrain including a first category climb midway culminating in a flat finish at Olot. After that, it’s into the mountains.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:28:51
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|20
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|27
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|28
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|36
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|40
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|45
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|51
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|55
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|60
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|61
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|63
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|64
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|65
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|66
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|67
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|69
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|72
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|73
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|74
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|75
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|76
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|86
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|89
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|90
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|91
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|94
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|95
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|98
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|100
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|101
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|103
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|105
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|106
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|107
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|108
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|109
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|110
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|111
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|115
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|117
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|118
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|120
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|121
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|124
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|125
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|126
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|130
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:12
|131
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|132
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:43
|133
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|134
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|135
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|136
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|137
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|139
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|140
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|142
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|143
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|144
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|146
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|147
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|148
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|149
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|150
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|151
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|152
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|153
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|154
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|155
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|156
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|157
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|158
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|159
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|160
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|161
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|162
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|163
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|164
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|165
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|167
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|168
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|169
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|170
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|172
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|173
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|175
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|176
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|177
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|178
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|179
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|180
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:53
|181
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|182
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|183
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|184
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:37
|185
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|186
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|187
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|188
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:22:10
|189
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:28:41
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:04
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|4
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:07
|5
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:10
|9
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling
|17
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|20
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|23
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|24
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|27
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|30
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|35
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|37
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|39
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|43
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|48
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|53
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|57
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|61
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|62
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|63
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|66
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|67
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|68
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|69
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|71
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|74
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|75
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|76
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|77
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|78
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|79
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|88
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|91
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|92
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|93
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|96
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|97
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|100
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|103
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|105
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|106
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|107
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|108
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|109
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|110
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|113
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|117
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|119
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|120
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|122
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|123
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|126
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|128
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:22
|131
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|132
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:50
|133
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:51
|134
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:53
|135
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|136
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|137
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|138
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|139
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|141
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|142
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|143
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|145
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|146
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|148
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|149
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|150
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|151
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|152
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|153
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|154
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|156
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|158
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|159
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|160
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|161
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|162
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|163
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|164
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|165
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|166
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|167
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|169
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|170
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|171
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|172
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|173
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|175
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|176
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|177
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|178
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|179
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|180
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:03
|181
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|182
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|183
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|184
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:47
|185
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|186
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|187
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|188
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:22:20
|189
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|28
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|3
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|4
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|12
|5
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|6
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|7
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|5
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:28:48
|2
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:03
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|13:26:33
|2
|IAM Cycling
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|4
|Team Sky
|5
|Etixx - Quick Step
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Tinkoff
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|17
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|FDJ
|22
|Lampre - Merida
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|24
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:43
