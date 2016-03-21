Trending

Volta a Catalunya: Bouhanni wins stage 1 in Calella

Cofidis sprinter bounces back from MIlan-San Remo defeat at Volta a Catalunya

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Bettini)
Kevin Reza (FDJ) goes to sign on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Borut Božič (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondial)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) chats at the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lampre-Merida's Louis Meintjes leads the team off the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ryder Hesjedal at sign on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David de la cruz

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen at the start.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis grabs his bike.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert at the start.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte gets ready for the stage 1 start.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC Racing's Samuel Sanchez

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in actions during stage 1.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 1.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 1.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 1.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 1.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky's Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha's Joaquin Rodriguez and Ilnur Zakarin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Domenico Pozzovivo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dan Martin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David de la Cruz

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David de la cruz

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dan Martin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ilnur Zakarin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquin Rodriguez greets the Team Sky riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquin Rodriguez greets the Team Sky riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Hubert Dupont

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni wins the opening stage at the 2016 Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana waits to start the first stage at Catalunya

Nairo Quintana waits to start the first stage at Catalunya
Team Sky's Chris Froome ahead of the stage 1 start at Volta a Catalunya

Team Sky's Chris Froome ahead of the stage 1 start at Volta a Catalunya

Tnkoff's Alberto Contador

Alberto Contador interacts with fans befor the stage 1 start at Volta a Catalunya

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprinters bear down on the finish at Volta a Catalunya

Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Riders competes in the first stage of the Volta a Catalunya in Calella

Riders competes in the first stage of the Volta a Catalunya in Calella

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya

Cameron Meyer on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Petr Vakoc crosses the line during stage at Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert crosses the line during stage at Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Barbero on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Barbero on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Eduard Prades on the Volta a Catalunya stage 1 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Eduard Prades on the Volta a Catalunya stage 1 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cameron Meyer in red on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cameron Meyer in red on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Aleksei Tsatevich (Team Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni wins the opening stage at the 2016 Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni wins the opening stage at the 2016 Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Barely 48 hours after he was hammering the handlebars in understandable frustration at Milan-San Remo, Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) has bounced back to claim the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya in a convincing bunch sprint.

Bouhanni was apparently initially so outraged by his near-miss in San Remo that he decided not to take part in the Volta a Catalunya and gave instructions that his bikes be sent home. However, he soon relented - and on Monday, the outcome to the race proved very different.

“I saw myself losing Milan-San Remo at 200 metres from the line, my dream was broken. It was a nightmare. I’ve won today but I’ve still got that bad feeling about what happened in San Remo,” Bouhanni said afterwards.

Bouhanni certainly proved he was in stunning form on Catalunya's slightly uphill finishing straight in Calella, easily outpowering Ben Swift (Team Sky), once again second after his runner’s up spot in Italy two days before.

Orica-GreenEdge had surged strongly in the final 500 metres, and the Australian squad’s Daryl Impey went on to place third. But even as Swift was powering past the former Tour de France leader, Bouhanni had shot past the Briton and was more than a bike length clear by the finish. Apart from the stage win, thanks to his third win of the 2016 season, the Frenchman has the overall leader’s jersey of the Volta a Catalunya to boot.

For Bouhanni, though, a rapid return to winning form will go some way to putting the massive disappointment of Milan-San Remo behind him, where arguably only the mechanical incident in the last 200 metres of the Italian Classic - a dropped chain - stood between the Frenchman and a first Monument victory.

Nor did Bouhanni or the other sprinters have it easy on the hilly course of the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya, which saw the main break of the day go early, as Lluis Mas, (Caja Rural), Boris Dron (Wanty) and Cameron Meyer (Dimensions Data) escaped and built an advantage of over six minutes at one point.

However, Movistar and Cofidis combined forces on the mid-stage first category Coll Formic, where wet weather briefly set in before the race began to curve back towards the Catalan coast and sunnier weather in the start/finish town of Calella. Although Meyer, who took the lead in the King of the Mountains, and Dron managed to stay just ahead of the peloton over the summit of the Coll Formic, on the long, twisting, rain soaked descent, the bunch had the Australian and Belgian comfortably within their sights.

The much shorter, but tougher, second category ascent to the Alt de Monseny that followed immediately afterwards briefly saw the bunch split apart in two main chunks, and as the lanky figure of Belgium’s Louis Vervaecke (Lotto-Soudal) dragged himself clear and a six-man break gave chase, it looked as if the race might just shatter completely.

But hard work by Team Sky, led by time trial world champion Vasil Kiryenka, saw the front end of the race reglue itself together and although Nicolas Roche followed up his team’s effort with a gutsy last minute dash for a solo win in the streets of Calella, Cofidis returned to the fray once again, and Bouhanni quickly gained the upper hand as the finishing gantries loomed.

Amongst the long list of favourites and outsiders for the overall of the Volta a Catalunya, most came through the first stage unscathed, although Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), still recovering from illness that knocked him out of participation in Milan-San Remo last week, finished behind the main group, losing six minutes.

Tuesday’s stage 2 could well favour Bouhanni again, with rolling terrain including a first category climb midway culminating in a flat finish at Olot. After that, it’s into the mountains. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:28:51
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
4Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
6Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
8Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
9Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
12Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
16Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
20Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
25Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
27Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
28Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
30Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
34Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
36David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
42Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
45Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
48Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
49Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
51Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
55Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
57Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
58Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
60Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
63Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
64Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
65Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
66Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
67Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
68Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
69Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
72Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
73Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
74Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
75Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
76Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
78Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
81Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
82Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
85Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
89Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
90Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
91Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
92Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
94Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
95Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
97Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
98Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
100Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
101Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
102Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
103Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
105Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
106Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
107Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
108Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
109Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
110Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
111Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
112Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
113José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
114Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
115Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
116Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
117Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
118Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
119Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
120Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
121Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
124Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
125David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
126Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
128Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
130Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:12
131Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
132Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:43
133Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
134Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
135Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
136Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
137Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
139Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
140Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
141Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
142Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
143Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
144Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
146Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
147Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
148Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
149Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
150Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
151Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
152Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
153Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
154Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
155Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
156Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
157Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
158Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
159Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
160Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
161Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
162Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
163Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
164Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
165Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
166Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
167Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
168Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
169Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
170Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
171Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
172Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
173Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
174Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
176Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
177Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
178Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
179Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
180Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:13:53
181Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
182Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
183Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
184Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:15:37
185Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
186Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
187Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
188Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data0:22:10
189Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
DNFWilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:28:41
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:04
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:06
4Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:07
5Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:10
9Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
10Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
12Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
13Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
16Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling
17Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
20Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
24Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
27Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
28Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
30Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
31Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
33Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
35Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
37Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
39David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
43Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
45Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
48Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
51Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
53Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
54Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
57Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
59Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
60Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
61Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
62Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
63Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
66Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
67Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
68Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
69Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
70Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
71Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
73Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
74Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
75Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
77Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
79Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
80Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
83Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
84Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
87Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
88Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
91Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
92Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
93Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
94Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
96Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
97Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
99Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
100Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
103Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
104Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
105Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
106Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
107Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
108Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
109Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
110Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
111Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
113Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
114Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
115José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
116Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
117Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
118Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
119Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
120Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
122Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
123Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
126Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
127David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
128Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
130Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:22
131Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
132Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:50
133Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:51
134Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:53
135Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
136Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
137Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
138Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
139Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
141Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
142Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
143Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
145Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
146Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
147Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
148Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
149Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
150Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
151Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
152Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
153Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
154Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
155Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
156Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
157Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
158Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
159Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
160Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
161Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
162Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
163Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
164Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
165Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
166Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
167Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
168Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
169Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
170Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
171Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
172Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
173Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
174Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
176Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
177Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
178Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
179Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
180Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:14:03
181Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
182Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
183Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
184Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:15:47
185Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
186Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
187Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
188Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data0:22:20
189Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data28pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert27
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA17
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky12
5Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
6José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
7Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha6
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky6

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
5Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:28:48
2Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:02
3Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:03
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
6Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant - Alpecin13:26:33
2IAM Cycling
3Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
4Team Sky
5Etixx - Quick Step
6BMC Racing Team
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Team Katusha
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Trek Factory Racing
11Tinkoff
12Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
13Orica GreenEdge
14Movistar Team
15Ag2R La Mondiale
16Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
17Roompot - Oranje Peloton
18Team Dimension Data
19Astana Pro Team
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21FDJ
22Lampre - Merida
23Lotto Soudal
24Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team0:06:43

