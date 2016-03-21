Image 1 of 78 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 78 Kevin Reza (FDJ) goes to sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 78 Borut Božič (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 78 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 78 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 78 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 78 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 78 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondial) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 78 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 78 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 78 Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 78 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) chats at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 78 Lampre-Merida's Louis Meintjes leads the team off the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 78 Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 78 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 78 Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 78 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 78 Ryder Hesjedal at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 78 David de la cruz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 78 Tejay van Garderen at the start. Barely 48 hours after he was hammering the handlebars in understandable frustration at Milan-San Remo, Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) has bounced back to claim the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya in a convincing bunch sprint.

Bouhanni was apparently initially so outraged by his near-miss in San Remo that he decided not to take part in the Volta a Catalunya and gave instructions that his bikes be sent home. However, he soon relented - and on Monday, the outcome to the race proved very different.

“I saw myself losing Milan-San Remo at 200 metres from the line, my dream was broken. It was a nightmare. I’ve won today but I’ve still got that bad feeling about what happened in San Remo,” Bouhanni said afterwards.

Bouhanni certainly proved he was in stunning form on Catalunya's slightly uphill finishing straight in Calella, easily outpowering Ben Swift (Team Sky), once again second after his runner’s up spot in Italy two days before.

Orica-GreenEdge had surged strongly in the final 500 metres, and the Australian squad’s Daryl Impey went on to place third. But even as Swift was powering past the former Tour de France leader, Bouhanni had shot past the Briton and was more than a bike length clear by the finish. Apart from the stage win, thanks to his third win of the 2016 season, the Frenchman has the overall leader’s jersey of the Volta a Catalunya to boot.

For Bouhanni, though, a rapid return to winning form will go some way to putting the massive disappointment of Milan-San Remo behind him, where arguably only the mechanical incident in the last 200 metres of the Italian Classic - a dropped chain - stood between the Frenchman and a first Monument victory.

Nor did Bouhanni or the other sprinters have it easy on the hilly course of the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya, which saw the main break of the day go early, as Lluis Mas, (Caja Rural), Boris Dron (Wanty) and Cameron Meyer (Dimensions Data) escaped and built an advantage of over six minutes at one point.

However, Movistar and Cofidis combined forces on the mid-stage first category Coll Formic, where wet weather briefly set in before the race began to curve back towards the Catalan coast and sunnier weather in the start/finish town of Calella. Although Meyer, who took the lead in the King of the Mountains, and Dron managed to stay just ahead of the peloton over the summit of the Coll Formic, on the long, twisting, rain soaked descent, the bunch had the Australian and Belgian comfortably within their sights.

The much shorter, but tougher, second category ascent to the Alt de Monseny that followed immediately afterwards briefly saw the bunch split apart in two main chunks, and as the lanky figure of Belgium’s Louis Vervaecke (Lotto-Soudal) dragged himself clear and a six-man break gave chase, it looked as if the race might just shatter completely.

But hard work by Team Sky, led by time trial world champion Vasil Kiryenka, saw the front end of the race reglue itself together and although Nicolas Roche followed up his team’s effort with a gutsy last minute dash for a solo win in the streets of Calella, Cofidis returned to the fray once again, and Bouhanni quickly gained the upper hand as the finishing gantries loomed.

Amongst the long list of favourites and outsiders for the overall of the Volta a Catalunya, most came through the first stage unscathed, although Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), still recovering from illness that knocked him out of participation in Milan-San Remo last week, finished behind the main group, losing six minutes.

Tuesday’s stage 2 could well favour Bouhanni again, with rolling terrain including a first category climb midway culminating in a flat finish at Olot. After that, it’s into the mountains.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:28:51 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 6 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 8 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 9 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 12 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 20 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 27 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 28 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 30 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 34 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 36 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 42 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 51 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 55 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 57 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 58 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 60 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 61 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 63 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 64 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 65 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 66 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 67 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 68 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 69 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 72 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 73 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 74 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 75 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 76 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 81 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 82 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 85 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 86 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 89 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 90 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 91 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 92 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 94 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 95 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 97 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 98 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 100 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 101 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 103 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 104 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 105 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 106 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 107 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 108 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 109 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 110 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 111 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 112 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 113 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 115 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 116 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 117 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 118 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 119 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 120 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 121 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 124 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 125 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 126 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 130 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:12 131 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 132 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:43 133 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 134 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 135 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 136 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 137 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 139 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 140 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 141 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 142 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 143 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 144 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 146 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 147 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 148 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 149 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 150 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 151 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 152 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 153 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 154 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 155 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 156 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 157 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 158 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 159 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 160 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 161 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 162 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 163 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 164 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 165 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 166 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 167 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 168 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 169 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 170 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 171 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 172 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 173 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 174 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 175 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 176 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 177 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 178 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 179 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 180 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:13:53 181 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 182 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 183 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 184 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:15:37 185 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 186 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 187 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 188 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 0:22:10 189 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ DNF Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:28:41 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:04 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:06 4 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:07 5 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 6 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 8 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:10 9 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 10 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 12 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 13 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 16 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling 17 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 20 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 24 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 27 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 30 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 33 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 35 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 37 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 39 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 43 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 45 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team 48 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 53 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 54 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 56 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 57 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 59 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 60 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 61 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 62 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 63 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 66 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 67 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 68 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 69 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo 70 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 71 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 74 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 75 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 77 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 78 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 79 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 83 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 84 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 87 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 88 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 91 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 92 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 93 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 94 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 96 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 97 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 99 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 100 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 103 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 105 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 106 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 107 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 108 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 109 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 110 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 111 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 113 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 114 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 115 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 117 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 118 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 119 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 120 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 122 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 123 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 126 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 128 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:22 131 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 132 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:50 133 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:51 134 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:53 135 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 136 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 137 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 138 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 139 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 141 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 142 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 145 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 146 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 148 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 149 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 150 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 151 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 152 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 153 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 154 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 155 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 156 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 157 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 158 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 159 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 160 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 161 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 162 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 163 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 164 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 165 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 166 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 167 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 168 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 169 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 170 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 171 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 172 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 173 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 174 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 175 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 176 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 177 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 178 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 179 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 180 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:14:03 181 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 182 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 183 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 184 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:15:47 185 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 186 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 187 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 188 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 0:22:20 189 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 28 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 3 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 12 5 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 6 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 7 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 6

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 5 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:28:48 2 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:02 3 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:03 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice