Volta a Catalunya: Poels solos to stage 5 win in Valls
Quintana continues in race lead
Stage 5: Rialp - Valls
Wout Poels (Team Sky) soloed to the stage five win at the Volta a Catalunya on Friday after slipping away from a seven-rider breakaway group with about 15km to go and then holding off a chasing group of four.
The 187.2km stage from Rialp to Valls looked on paper like a day for the sprinters, but on an ultra-fast trek out of the foothills of the Pyrenees and down to southern Catalunya, Poels spoiled the day for the fastmen with his breakaway. Astana’s Dario Cataldo was second, 11 seconds later, followed by Wanty Group-Gobert’s Gaetan Bille and Dimension Data’s Kanstantsin Siutsou.
Already on the attack early on the stage, Poels made his definitive move when he broke away from a seven rider move on the final climb of the day, the second category Alt de la Lilla, and crossed the summit, 10.6 kilometres from the line, with some 20 seconds on his closest rivals.
The Volta a Valencia winner stormed down the fast descent into Valls, increasing his lead to around 30 seconds at one point, as lack of collaboration in a counter-move by Cataldo (Astana) and Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep) saw the two chasers swept up by fellow-breakaways Siutsou and Bille.
Picking the perfect line through the winding final kilometres in the town of Valls, Poels crossed the line outside the sports centre named after Xavi Tondo - the late, much missed former pro from Valls who died in a freak accident five years years ago - with enough time to savour the win.
“I knew the climb from the race last year and that it wasn’t too hard but that it would be my only chance to attack,” Poels told reporters later.
“In the last two kilometres I got a bit nervous when it all began to get a bit closer together but the corners helped me stayed away, it was better than when you had those long straights like immediately before.”
The stage itself, a long trek through rolling terrain criss-crossing Catalunya from the Pyrenees in the north to the region's vineyards and olive groves in the south, had started at breakneck speed, with over 50 kilometres covered in the first hour. The speed was so high, and the attacks so frequent, in fact, that no break could work its way clear until nearly 120 kilometres had been covered.
“At the beginning it was really fast, and then I thought on the first climb of the day” - the second category Por d’Ager at kilometre 70 - “that the break would go. But there was a move of 25 riders so we closed that down with the team and then the final break managed to go;” Poels recounted.
How it unfolded
In the fraught first two and a half hours of racing, with no breaks managing to stick, both former race leader Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), fourth overall, and Contador managed to snatch bonus seconds in a hot spot sprint. Martin clawed back three seconds on Quintana as a result, and is now 21 seconds back, and Contador, having regained a second, is now seven seconds adrift of the leader.
However, the break of seven then went clear, and although Katusha and Orica-GreenEdge worked hard to pull back the move, at the foot of the final second category climb Poels and the other six riders still had 90 seconds on the bunch.
Whilst Quintana shadowed Contador on the climb, neither brief moves by Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) nor even a longer surge by Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) over the climb’s summit managed to work out. Contador stayed close to the front in the final dash for the line, finishing 14th and avoided losing time - as he had done in Paris-Nice because of a late split. But there were no gaps and Quintana, 21st, was close behind.
Poels’ victory provided a timely boost to Sky’s morale in a Volta a Catalunya which has not worked out as well as expected. Although Ben Swift has ridden strongly, taking second on the opening stage and was named by Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) as his most dangerous rival, since then Ian Boswell abandoned on stage four, Paris-Nice winner Geraint Thomas did not start Friday’s stage five, and leader Chris Froome, whilst performing solidly and currently in eighth place, has not been fighting for the top positions overall.
“We are not leading or on the podium yet but Chris is doing really well and knows what he’s doing,” Poels argued. “Especially when you’ve lost two guys though, it’s always nice to win a stage and let the people know we are here.”
“The team rode hard in the first two days and tried to make the race hard so I think we are quite strong, but it’s always nice to go home with a victory and maybe we can have some more in the days to come.”
Saturday’s stage, in particular, looks good for Swift, who according to Poels, was “normally our man for today so maybe he was not so happy with me,” he joked. “No, I think it’s ok, so maybe tomorrow for Ben because Bouhanni is not here any more and was really strong, so we will see.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3:59:03
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|5
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|6
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|7
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|14
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|27
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|31
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|35
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|44
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|46
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|47
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|52
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|58
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|59
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|60
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|62
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:56
|64
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|65
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|70
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|71
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|72
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|73
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:04
|74
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:12
|75
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|77
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|78
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:18
|79
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:28
|81
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|82
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|85
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|86
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:07
|90
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|91
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|92
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|93
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|98
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:11
|99
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:22
|100
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:55
|101
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|108
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|109
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|111
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|112
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|113
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|114
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|115
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|116
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:11
|117
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:14
|118
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|119
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|123
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|128
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|130
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|131
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|135
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|137
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|138
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:40
|140
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|141
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|144
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|145
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|146
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|147
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|148
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|149
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|151
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|152
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|153
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|154
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|155
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|156
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|157
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|158
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:50
|159
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|160
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|161
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|162
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|163
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|164
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|165
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|166
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:23
|167
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNS
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|DNS
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNS
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|7
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|4
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|3
|5
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|11:58:15
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:11
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:00:33
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|IAM Cycling
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:56
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:12
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|17
|FDJ
|0:01:49
|18
|Tinkoff Team
|0:01:51
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:12
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:50
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:17
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:08:18
|23
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:09:35
|24
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|23:01:19
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:01
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:33
|14
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:39
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|17
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:56
|18
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|20
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:03
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:06
|22
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:12
|23
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:19
|24
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:23
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:37
|26
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:44
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:50
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:17
|30
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:43
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:46
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:52
|33
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:06:04
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:33
|35
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:49
|36
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:57
|37
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:05
|38
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:55
|39
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:35
|40
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:09:25
|41
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:45
|42
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:16
|43
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:11:36
|44
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:51
|45
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:58
|46
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:17
|47
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:33
|48
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:38
|49
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:49
|50
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:03
|51
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:43
|52
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:55
|53
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:12
|54
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:37
|55
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:02
|56
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:04
|57
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:19:54
|58
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:23
|59
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:20:30
|60
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:18
|61
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:30
|62
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:21:31
|63
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:22:45
|64
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:08
|65
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:23
|66
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:59
|67
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:18
|68
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:20
|69
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:39
|70
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:26:03
|71
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:26:15
|72
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:26:26
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:33
|74
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:34
|75
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:12
|76
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:36
|77
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:28:21
|78
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:00
|79
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:28
|80
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:31:54
|81
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|82
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:43
|83
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:57
|84
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:34:26
|85
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:48
|86
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:30
|87
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:35:46
|88
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:37
|89
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:52
|90
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:43
|91
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:37:49
|92
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:38:13
|93
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:38:35
|95
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:39:50
|96
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:40:17
|97
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:57
|98
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:00
|99
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:42:46
|100
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:43:02
|101
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:43:24
|102
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:44:44
|103
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:44:57
|104
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:50
|105
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:46:31
|106
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:59
|107
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:47:06
|108
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:47:12
|109
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:47:19
|110
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:08
|111
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:48:18
|112
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:48:22
|113
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:48:40
|114
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:08
|115
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:50:12
|116
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:50:13
|117
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:01
|118
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:14
|119
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:54
|120
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:52:58
|121
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:53:14
|122
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:53:30
|124
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:53:55
|125
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:17
|126
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:54:26
|127
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:54:35
|128
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:54:38
|129
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:54:43
|130
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:55:02
|131
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:55:51
|132
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:55:57
|133
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:56:55
|134
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:56:59
|135
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:57:12
|136
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:57:13
|137
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:57:56
|138
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:58:21
|139
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:00
|140
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:59:06
|142
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:59:35
|143
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:59:45
|144
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:00:00
|145
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:00:14
|146
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:01:01
|147
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:40
|148
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:01:45
|149
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|1:01:58
|150
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1:02:19
|151
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:02:55
|152
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:03:11
|153
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:16
|154
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:06:25
|155
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|156
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:06:26
|157
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:06:38
|158
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:06:44
|159
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:52
|160
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:07:44
|161
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:27
|163
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1:08:45
|164
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|1:09:23
|165
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:12:31
|166
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:22:21
|167
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:22:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|66
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|56
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|52
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|pts
|2
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|3
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|4
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|5
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|7
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|8
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23:02:20
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|3
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:22
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:36
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:43
|7
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:42
|8
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|23:02:41
|2
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:10:14
|3
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:35
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|69:07:37
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:41
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:04:45
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:53
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:31
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:40
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:10
|10
|Team Sky
|0:08:12
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:00
|12
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:59
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:24
|14
|Tinkoff Team
|0:31:41
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:57
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:54
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:27
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:47:02
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:57:53
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:06:40
|21
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:07:23
|22
|Lampre - Merida
|1:13:57
|23
|FDJ
|1:24:16
|24
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:47
