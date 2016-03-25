Trending

Volta a Catalunya: Poels solos to stage 5 win in Valls

Quintana continues in race lead

Image 1 of 36

Wout Poels (Team Sky) wins the stage 4

Wout Poels (Team Sky) wins the stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 36

Ben Swift (Sky)

Ben Swift (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 36

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 36

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) behind Richie Porte and Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) behind Richie Porte and Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 36

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) behind Richie Porte (BMC)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) behind Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 36

Samuel Sanchez leads Richie Porte (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez leads Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 36

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 36

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) and Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) and Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 36

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 36

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 36

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 36

Fran Ventoso (AG2R La Mondiale)

Fran Ventoso (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 36

Wout Poels (Sky) celebrates his stage win

Wout Poels (Sky) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 36

Nairo Quintana competes near Balaguer during the fifth Stage of Volta Catalunya

Nairo Quintana competes near Balaguer during the fifth Stage of Volta Catalunya
Image 15 of 36

Riders pass through Gerri de la Sal during the fifth Stage of the Volta Catalunya

Riders pass through Gerri de la Sal during the fifth Stage of the Volta Catalunya
Image 16 of 36

Wout Poels wins stage 5 at the Volta a Catalunya

Wout Poels wins stage 5 at the Volta a Catalunya
Image 17 of 36

Nairo Quintana on the stage 5 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Nairo Quintana on the stage 5 podium at Volta a Catalunya
Image 18 of 36

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 36

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 36

Wout Poels (Sky)

Wout Poels (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 36

Dario Cataldo (Astana) leads the chase for second

Dario Cataldo (Astana) leads the chase for second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 36

Wout Poels (Sky)

Wout Poels (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 36

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 36

Wout Poels (Sky)

Wout Poels (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 36

Wout Poels (Sky)

Wout Poels (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 36

Wout Poels (Sky)

Wout Poels (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 36

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) brings home the peloton

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) brings home the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 36

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 36

Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quickstep)

Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 36

Wout Poels (Sky)

Wout Poels (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 36

Wout Poels (Sky) celebrates his stage win

Wout Poels (Sky) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 36

Nairo Quintana thanks his Movistar teammate

Nairo Quintana thanks his Movistar teammate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 36

The peloton passes through Gerri de la Sal during the fifth Stage of Volta Catalunya

The peloton passes through Gerri de la Sal during the fifth Stage of Volta Catalunya
Image 34 of 36

Wout Poels on the stage 5 Volta a Catalunya podium

Wout Poels on the stage 5 Volta a Catalunya podium
Image 35 of 36

Wout Poels wins stage 5 at the Volta a Catalunya

Wout Poels wins stage 5 at the Volta a Catalunya
Image 36 of 36

Wout Poels wins stage 5 at the Volta a Catalunya

Wout Poels wins stage 5 at the Volta a Catalunya

Wout Poels (Team Sky) soloed to the stage five win at the Volta a Catalunya on Friday after slipping away from a seven-rider breakaway group with about 15km to go and then holding off a chasing group of four.

Related Articles

Volta a Catalunya stage 5 highlights - Video

Quintana battles through tough first day in lead at Volta a Catalunya

The 187.2km stage from Rialp to Valls looked on paper like a day for the sprinters, but on an ultra-fast trek out of the foothills of the Pyrenees and down to southern Catalunya, Poels spoiled the day for the fastmen with his breakaway. Astana’s Dario Cataldo was second, 11 seconds later, followed by Wanty Group-Gobert’s Gaetan Bille and Dimension Data’s Kanstantsin Siutsou.

Already on the attack early on the stage, Poels made his definitive move when he broke away from a seven rider move on the final climb of the day, the second category Alt de la Lilla, and crossed the summit, 10.6 kilometres from the line, with some 20 seconds on his closest rivals.

The Volta a Valencia winner stormed down the fast descent into Valls, increasing his lead to around 30 seconds at one point, as lack of collaboration in a counter-move by Cataldo (Astana) and Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep) saw the two chasers swept up by fellow-breakaways Siutsou and Bille.

Picking the perfect line through the winding final kilometres in the town of Valls, Poels crossed the line outside the sports centre named after Xavi Tondo - the late, much missed former pro from Valls who died in a freak accident five years years ago - with enough time to savour the win.

“I knew the climb from the race last year and that it wasn’t too hard but that it would be my only chance to attack,” Poels told reporters later.

“In the last two kilometres I got a bit nervous when it all began to get a bit closer together but the corners helped me stayed away, it was better than when you had those long straights like immediately before.”

The stage itself, a long trek through rolling terrain criss-crossing Catalunya from the Pyrenees in the north to the region's vineyards and olive groves in the south, had started at breakneck speed, with over 50 kilometres covered in the first hour. The speed was so high, and the attacks so frequent, in fact, that no break could work its way clear until nearly 120 kilometres had been covered.

“At the beginning it was really fast, and then I thought on the first climb of the day” - the second category Por d’Ager at kilometre 70 - “that the break would go. But there was a move of 25 riders so we closed that down with the team and then the final break managed to go;” Poels recounted.

How it unfolded

In the fraught first two and a half hours of racing, with no breaks managing to stick, both former race leader Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), fourth overall, and Contador managed to snatch bonus seconds in a hot spot sprint. Martin clawed back three seconds on Quintana as a result, and is now 21 seconds back, and Contador, having regained a second, is now seven seconds adrift of the leader.

However, the break of seven then went clear, and although Katusha and Orica-GreenEdge worked hard to pull back the move, at the foot of the final second category climb Poels and the other six riders still had 90 seconds on the bunch.

Whilst Quintana shadowed Contador on the climb, neither brief moves by Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) nor even a longer surge by Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) over the climb’s summit managed to work out. Contador stayed close to the front in the final dash for the line, finishing 14th and avoided losing time - as he had done in Paris-Nice because of a late split. But there were no gaps and Quintana, 21st, was close behind.

Poels’ victory provided a timely boost to Sky’s morale in a Volta a Catalunya which has not worked out as well as expected. Although Ben Swift has ridden strongly, taking second on the opening stage and was named by Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) as his most dangerous rival, since then Ian Boswell abandoned on stage four, Paris-Nice winner Geraint Thomas did not start Friday’s stage five, and leader Chris Froome, whilst performing solidly and currently in eighth place, has not been fighting for the top positions overall.

“We are not leading or on the podium yet but Chris is doing really well and knows what he’s doing,” Poels argued. “Especially when you’ve lost two guys though, it’s always nice to win a stage and let the people know we are here.”

“The team rode hard in the first two days and tried to make the race hard so I think we are quite strong, but it’s always nice to go home with a victory and maybe we can have some more in the days to come.”

Saturday’s stage, in particular, looks good for Swift, who according to Poels, was “normally our man for today so maybe he was not so happy with me,” he joked. “No, I think it’s ok, so maybe tomorrow for Ben because Bouhanni is not here any more and was really strong, so we will see.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3:59:03
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:11
3Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
5Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:33
7Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
10Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
11Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
14Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
22Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
23Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
24Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
27Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
31Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
32Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
34Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
35Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
39Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
44Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
46Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
47Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
49Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
50Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
52Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
54Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
58Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
60Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
61Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
62Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:56
64Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
65Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
70Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
71Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
72Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
73Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:01:04
74Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:12
75Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:01:15
77Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
78Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:01:18
79Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
80Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:28
81Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
82Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
85Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
86Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
89Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:07
90Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:02:49
92Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
93Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
96Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
98Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:11
99Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:22
100Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:55
101Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
102Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
103Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
106Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
107Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
108Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
109Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
110Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
111Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:06:01
112Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
113Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
114Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
115Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
116Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:11
117Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:14
118Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
119Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
121Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
122Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
123Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
124Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
126Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
128Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
129Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
130Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
131Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
132Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
133Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
135Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
137Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
138Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:40
140Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
141Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
142Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
143Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
144Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
145Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
146Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
147Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
148Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
149Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
151Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
152Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
153Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
154Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
155Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
156Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
157José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
158Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:50
159Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
160Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
161Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
162Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
163Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
164Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
165Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
166Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:23
167Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFEtienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNSGeraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
DNSDavid De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNSJordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team

Mountain 1 -Por d'Ager (Cat. 2) km. 74.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky7
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 -Alt De Lilla (Cat. 2) km. 176.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky10pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step5
4Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data3
5Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team2
6Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1

Sprint 1 - Acer, km. 68.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1

Sprint 1 - El Tarros, km. 122.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky2
3Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky11:58:15
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:11
3Astana Pro Team
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
5Team Katusha0:00:33
6BMC Racing Team
7Team Giant-Alpecin
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9IAM Cycling
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Orica-GreenEdge0:00:56
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Lampre - Merida
15Lotto Soudal0:01:12
16Movistar Team0:01:28
17FDJ0:01:49
18Tinkoff Team0:01:51
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:12
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:50
21Trek-Segafredo0:07:17
22Dimension Data0:08:18
23Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:09:35
24Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:11:39

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team23:01:19
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:07
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:42
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:46
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:01
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:16
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:22
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:33
14Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:39
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:45
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
17Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:56
18Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:02:02
20Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:03
21Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:06
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:12
23Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:19
24Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:23
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:37
26Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:44
27Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:50
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:04
29Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:17
30Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:43
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:46
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:52
33Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:06:04
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:33
35Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:06:49
36David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:57
37Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:05
38Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:55
39Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:35
40Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:09:25
41Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:45
42Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:16
43Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:11:36
44Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:51
45Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:58
46Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:17
47Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:33
48Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:13:38
49Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:14:49
50Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:03
51Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:43
52José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:55
53Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:12
54Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:37
55Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:02
56Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:04
57Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:19:54
58Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:23
59Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:20:30
60Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:18
61Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:30
62Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:21:31
63Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:22:45
64Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:24:08
65Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:23
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:59
67Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:25:18
68Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:20
69Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:39
70Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:26:03
71Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:26:15
72Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:26:26
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:33
74Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:26:34
75Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:12
76Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:36
77Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:28:21
78Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:00
79Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:30:28
80Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:31:54
81Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
82Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:43
83Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:57
84Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:34:26
85Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:48
86Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:30
87Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:35:46
88Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:37
89Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:36:52
90Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:37:43
91Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:37:49
92Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:38:13
93Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
94Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:38:35
95Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:39:50
96Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:40:17
97Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:41:57
98Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:00
99Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:42:46
100Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:43:02
101Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:43:24
102Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:44:44
103Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:44:57
104Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:50
105Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:46:31
106Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:59
107Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:47:06
108Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:47:12
109Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:47:19
110Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:48:08
111Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:48:18
112Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:48:22
113Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:48:40
114Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:49:08
115Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:50:12
116Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:50:13
117Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:01
118Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:14
119Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:52:54
120Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:52:58
121Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:53:14
122Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:53:30
124Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:53:55
125Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:17
126Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:54:26
127Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:54:35
128Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:54:38
129Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:54:43
130Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:55:02
131Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:55:51
132Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:55:57
133Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:56:55
134Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:56:59
135Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:57:12
136Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:57:13
137Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:57:56
138Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:58:21
139Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:59:00
140Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
141Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:59:06
142Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:59:35
143Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:59:45
144Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:00
145Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:00:14
146Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:01:01
147Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:01:40
148Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:01:45
149Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ1:01:58
150Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team1:02:19
151Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:02:55
152Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:03:11
153Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:06:16
154Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:06:25
155Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
156Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:26
157Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:06:38
158Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:06:44
159Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo1:06:52
160Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling1:07:44
161Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
162Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:08:27
163Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1:08:45
164Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ1:09:23
165Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:12:31
166Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:22:21
167Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:22:30

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal117pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert81
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton66
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team56
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team53
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team52
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team40
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step38

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal12pts
2Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
3Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha4
4Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step4
5Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step3
7Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
8Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA23:02:20
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:44
3Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:02
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:22
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:36
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:43
7Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:42
8Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:54

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha23:02:41
2Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:10:14
3Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:35
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team69:07:37
2Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:17
3Movistar Team0:01:59
4AG2R La Mondiale0:04:41
5Team Katusha0:04:45
6Lotto Soudal0:04:53
7Astana Pro Team0:06:31
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:40
9IAM Cycling0:07:10
10Team Sky0:08:12
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:00
12Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:59
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:24
14Tinkoff Team0:31:41
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:57
16Orica-GreenEdge0:33:54
17Trek-Segafredo0:41:27
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:47:02
19Dimension Data0:57:53
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:06:40
21Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:07:23
22Lampre - Merida1:13:57
23FDJ1:24:16
24Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:51:47

Latest on Cyclingnews