Image 1 of 36 Wout Poels (Team Sky) wins the stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 Ben Swift (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) behind Richie Porte and Samuel Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) behind Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Samuel Sanchez leads Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) and Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Fran Ventoso (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Wout Poels (Sky) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Nairo Quintana competes near Balaguer during the fifth Stage of Volta Catalunya Image 15 of 36 Riders pass through Gerri de la Sal during the fifth Stage of the Volta Catalunya Image 16 of 36 Wout Poels wins stage 5 at the Volta a Catalunya Image 17 of 36 Nairo Quintana on the stage 5 podium at Volta a Catalunya Image 18 of 36 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Wout Poels (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 36 Dario Cataldo (Astana) leads the chase for second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 36 Wout Poels (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 36 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 36 Wout Poels (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 36 Wout Poels (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 36 Wout Poels (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 36 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) brings home the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 36 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 Wout Poels (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 Wout Poels (Sky) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 36 Nairo Quintana thanks his Movistar teammate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 36 The peloton passes through Gerri de la Sal during the fifth Stage of Volta Catalunya Image 34 of 36 Wout Poels on the stage 5 Volta a Catalunya podium Image 35 of 36 Wout Poels wins stage 5 at the Volta a Catalunya Image 36 of 36 Wout Poels wins stage 5 at the Volta a Catalunya

Wout Poels (Team Sky) soloed to the stage five win at the Volta a Catalunya on Friday after slipping away from a seven-rider breakaway group with about 15km to go and then holding off a chasing group of four.

The 187.2km stage from Rialp to Valls looked on paper like a day for the sprinters, but on an ultra-fast trek out of the foothills of the Pyrenees and down to southern Catalunya, Poels spoiled the day for the fastmen with his breakaway. Astana’s Dario Cataldo was second, 11 seconds later, followed by Wanty Group-Gobert’s Gaetan Bille and Dimension Data’s Kanstantsin Siutsou.

Already on the attack early on the stage, Poels made his definitive move when he broke away from a seven rider move on the final climb of the day, the second category Alt de la Lilla, and crossed the summit, 10.6 kilometres from the line, with some 20 seconds on his closest rivals.

The Volta a Valencia winner stormed down the fast descent into Valls, increasing his lead to around 30 seconds at one point, as lack of collaboration in a counter-move by Cataldo (Astana) and Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep) saw the two chasers swept up by fellow-breakaways Siutsou and Bille.

Picking the perfect line through the winding final kilometres in the town of Valls, Poels crossed the line outside the sports centre named after Xavi Tondo - the late, much missed former pro from Valls who died in a freak accident five years years ago - with enough time to savour the win.

“I knew the climb from the race last year and that it wasn’t too hard but that it would be my only chance to attack,” Poels told reporters later.

“In the last two kilometres I got a bit nervous when it all began to get a bit closer together but the corners helped me stayed away, it was better than when you had those long straights like immediately before.”

The stage itself, a long trek through rolling terrain criss-crossing Catalunya from the Pyrenees in the north to the region's vineyards and olive groves in the south, had started at breakneck speed, with over 50 kilometres covered in the first hour. The speed was so high, and the attacks so frequent, in fact, that no break could work its way clear until nearly 120 kilometres had been covered.

“At the beginning it was really fast, and then I thought on the first climb of the day” - the second category Por d’Ager at kilometre 70 - “that the break would go. But there was a move of 25 riders so we closed that down with the team and then the final break managed to go;” Poels recounted.

How it unfolded

In the fraught first two and a half hours of racing, with no breaks managing to stick, both former race leader Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), fourth overall, and Contador managed to snatch bonus seconds in a hot spot sprint. Martin clawed back three seconds on Quintana as a result, and is now 21 seconds back, and Contador, having regained a second, is now seven seconds adrift of the leader.

However, the break of seven then went clear, and although Katusha and Orica-GreenEdge worked hard to pull back the move, at the foot of the final second category climb Poels and the other six riders still had 90 seconds on the bunch.

Whilst Quintana shadowed Contador on the climb, neither brief moves by Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) nor even a longer surge by Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) over the climb’s summit managed to work out. Contador stayed close to the front in the final dash for the line, finishing 14th and avoided losing time - as he had done in Paris-Nice because of a late split. But there were no gaps and Quintana, 21st, was close behind.

Poels’ victory provided a timely boost to Sky’s morale in a Volta a Catalunya which has not worked out as well as expected. Although Ben Swift has ridden strongly, taking second on the opening stage and was named by Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) as his most dangerous rival, since then Ian Boswell abandoned on stage four, Paris-Nice winner Geraint Thomas did not start Friday’s stage five, and leader Chris Froome, whilst performing solidly and currently in eighth place, has not been fighting for the top positions overall.

“We are not leading or on the podium yet but Chris is doing really well and knows what he’s doing,” Poels argued. “Especially when you’ve lost two guys though, it’s always nice to win a stage and let the people know we are here.”

“The team rode hard in the first two days and tried to make the race hard so I think we are quite strong, but it’s always nice to go home with a victory and maybe we can have some more in the days to come.”

Saturday’s stage, in particular, looks good for Swift, who according to Poels, was “normally our man for today so maybe he was not so happy with me,” he joked. “No, I think it’s ok, so maybe tomorrow for Ben because Bouhanni is not here any more and was really strong, so we will see.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3:59:03 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:11 3 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 5 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:13 6 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:33 7 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 14 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 22 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 23 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 24 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 27 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 31 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 32 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 34 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 35 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 39 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 44 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 46 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 47 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 50 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 52 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 54 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 58 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 59 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 60 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 61 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 62 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:56 64 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 65 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 70 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 71 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 72 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 73 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:01:04 74 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:12 75 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:15 77 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 78 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:01:18 79 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 80 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:28 81 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 82 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 85 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 86 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 89 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:07 90 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:02:49 92 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 93 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 95 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 98 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:11 99 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:22 100 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:55 101 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 102 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 106 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 107 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 108 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 109 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 110 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 111 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:06:01 112 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 113 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 114 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 115 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 116 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:11 117 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:14 118 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 119 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 121 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 122 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 123 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 124 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 126 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 128 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 129 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 130 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 131 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 132 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 133 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 135 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 137 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 138 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:40 140 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 141 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 142 Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 143 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 144 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 145 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 146 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 147 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 148 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 149 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 151 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 152 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 153 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 154 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 155 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 156 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 157 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 158 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:50 159 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 160 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 161 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 162 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 163 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 164 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 165 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 166 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:23 167 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNS Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky DNS David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step DNS Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team

Mountain 1 -Por d'Ager (Cat. 2) km. 74.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 7 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 -Alt De Lilla (Cat. 2) km. 176.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 4 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 3 5 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1

Sprint 1 - Acer, km. 68.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1

Sprint 1 - El Tarros, km. 122.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2 3 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 11:58:15 2 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:11 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:13 5 Team Katusha 0:00:33 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 IAM Cycling 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:56 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Lampre - Merida 15 Lotto Soudal 0:01:12 16 Movistar Team 0:01:28 17 FDJ 0:01:49 18 Tinkoff Team 0:01:51 19 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:12 20 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:50 21 Trek-Segafredo 0:07:17 22 Dimension Data 0:08:18 23 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:09:35 24 Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:11:39

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 23:01:19 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:07 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:21 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:42 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:46 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:01 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:16 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:22 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:33 14 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:39 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:45 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:56 18 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:02 20 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:03 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:06 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:12 23 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:19 24 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:23 25 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:37 26 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:44 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:50 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:04 29 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:17 30 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:43 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:46 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:52 33 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:06:04 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:33 35 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:06:49 36 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:57 37 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:05 38 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:55 39 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:35 40 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:09:25 41 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:45 42 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:16 43 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:11:36 44 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:51 45 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:58 46 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:17 47 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:33 48 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:13:38 49 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:14:49 50 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:03 51 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:43 52 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:55 53 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:12 54 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:37 55 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:02 56 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:04 57 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:19:54 58 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:23 59 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:20:30 60 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:18 61 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:30 62 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:21:31 63 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:22:45 64 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:24:08 65 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:23 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:59 67 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:18 68 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:20 69 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:39 70 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:26:03 71 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:26:15 72 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:26:26 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:33 74 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:34 75 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:12 76 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:36 77 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:28:21 78 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:00 79 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:30:28 80 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:31:54 81 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 82 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:43 83 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:57 84 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:34:26 85 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:48 86 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:30 87 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:35:46 88 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:37 89 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:36:52 90 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:37:43 91 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:37:49 92 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:38:13 93 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:38:35 95 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:39:50 96 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:40:17 97 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:41:57 98 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:00 99 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:42:46 100 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:43:02 101 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:43:24 102 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:44:44 103 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:44:57 104 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:45:50 105 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:46:31 106 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:59 107 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:47:06 108 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:47:12 109 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:47:19 110 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:08 111 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:48:18 112 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:48:22 113 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:48:40 114 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:49:08 115 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:50:12 116 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:50:13 117 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:51:01 118 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:51:14 119 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:54 120 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:52:58 121 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:53:14 122 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:53:30 124 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:53:55 125 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:17 126 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:54:26 127 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:54:35 128 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:54:38 129 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:54:43 130 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:55:02 131 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:55:51 132 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:55:57 133 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:56:55 134 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:56:59 135 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:57:12 136 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:57:13 137 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:57:56 138 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:58:21 139 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:59:00 140 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 141 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:59:06 142 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:35 143 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:59:45 144 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:00 145 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:00:14 146 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:01:01 147 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:40 148 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:01:45 149 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 1:01:58 150 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1:02:19 151 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:02:55 152 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:03:11 153 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:06:16 154 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1:06:25 155 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 156 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:26 157 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:06:38 158 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:06:44 159 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:52 160 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:07:44 161 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 162 Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:08:27 163 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1:08:45 164 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 1:09:23 165 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:12:31 166 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:22:21 167 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:22:30

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 66 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 56 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 53 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 52 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 38

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 pts 2 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 3 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 4 4 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 5 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 7 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 8 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23:02:20 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:44 3 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:22 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:36 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:43 7 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:42 8 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:54

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 23:02:41 2 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:10:14 3 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:35 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:51