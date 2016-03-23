Volta a Catalunya: Dan Martin wins stage 3 on climb to La Molina
Etixx-QuickStep man takes the overall lead, Illness eliminates Bouhanni
Stage 3: Girona - La Molina (Alp)
Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) took a hard-fought stage 3 victory at Volta a Calatunya, in what was a thrilling last kilometre on the summit finish to La Molina. After a surprise attack against the event's headlining overall contenders, the Irishman muscled his way to the finish with the stage win despite a desperate chase from runner-up Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) in third. BMC teammates Tejay van Garderen and Richie Porte finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Martin's victory bumped him up into the overall race lead by six seconds ahead of Contador and Bardet. The battle for the overall victory will continue with another challenging day in the mountains at the Volta a Catalunya's stage 4 from Bagà to Port Ainé.
The final climb to La Molina
At the base of the finale climb to La Molina, the field’s top climbers moved to the front with Contador and Froome, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) waiting for the right time to strike out.
Lotto Soudal’s Louis Vervaeke was the first to make a move with 10km to go and with no massive response from the peloton he gained some time, sailing passed fading breakaway rider Pieter Weening (Roompot).
Team Sky towed what was left of the field up the shallower slopes, blasting passed Vervaeke with five kilometres go to. They held a tight grip over the next kilometre as the 25 remaining men calculated how they were going to take the finish.
A slight dip down gave the riders some reprieve but the slope kicked up again with two kilometres to go, the perfect time for Wout Poels (Team Sky) launched his attack. He was quickly marked by Quintana and then Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha).
Richie Porte (BMC) was the next to make a move with one kilometre to go, as van Garderen sat slightly further back.
Quintana’s attacked looked strongest so far, Martin punched around him in his own bid for the victory. Martin opened a quick and unmistakable gap as Contador gave chase in a desperate an unsuccessful attempt to close damage.
Martin stormed to the finish line with the stage win as Contador and Bardet raced in for second place, leaving the fourth and fifth places to BMC’s duo Porte and van Garderen.
Bouhanni abandons with illness
Stage 3 at the Volta was a big day for the peloton with four category 1 ascents: Alt de Coubet (66km), Alt de Toses (120km), Alde de La Molina (150km) and the climb to the finish in La Molina.
Overall race leader Nacer Bouhanni, who won stage 1 and stage 2, was forced to abandon part way through. He began losing time after about an hour of racing, losing around five minutes at kilometre 62 and over seven at kilometre 85, and he ultimately abandoned at the 90-kilometre mark.
A seven-man move formed that included Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Kevin Reza (FDJ), Johann Van Zyl (Dimension Data), Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi) along with Huub Duijn (Roompot - Oranje Peloton) and Alex Howes (Cannondale).
Howes and Duijin attacked the main breakaway and pushed on together to try and pick up more time on the five chasers and the field. The pair gained 31 seconds while Movistar led the main field into the final two climbs up to La Molina with 37km to go.
It was a day for the climbers with two ascents up to La Molina. The first time up the field took on 10km, descending 12km and then ascended for the second time with 8km to the finish line.
Howes and Duijn started the first ascent together, setting a strong pace and taking equal pulls, and they were later joined by Pieter Weening (Roompot).
Weening rested only for a few seconds on Howes’ and Duijn’s wheels before making one big attack to shed the pair. He quickly built a 20-second gap.
Team Sky amassed with eight riders at the front of the main field setting an undeniable tempo for their overall contender Chris Froome. Geraint Thomas took massive turns for his team and in a mater of a few hundred metres they picked up both Howes and Duijn.
Movistar moved in behind Team Sky near the top of the first time up to La Molina and Contador had two Tinkoff teammates by his side. But Weening’s efforts proved fruitful and he carried almost a minute over the top and into the second section of the first climb, where he picked up full points in the mountain competition.
Jordi Simon (Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team) made a short-lived move but he didn’t gain enough time on the field and was 1:04 behind solo breakaway man Weening.
Weening barreled down the 12km descent but his strong descending skills were not enough to hold off the peloton and he lost 15 seconds with 18km to go and another 15 three kilometres later.
With four kilometres to the start of the final climb, Team Sky had control of the main field and teams Tinkoff, Etixx-QuickStep, Katusha, Cannondale and Movistar all moved to the fore to set up for the finale.
The vibe in the peloton was tense as riders set up ahead of the entrance to the last climb and Louis Meintjes crashed, losing hopes for Lampre-Merida on the climbing stage.
Weening was caught on the final climb but that gave way to a nail-biting finale won by Martin.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:00:27
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:12
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:18
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|17
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|18
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|20
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|21
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:00:28
|26
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|36
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:01
|40
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|41
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:06
|42
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:19
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|44
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|45
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:46
|47
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:57
|48
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:00
|50
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:02
|51
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:48
|52
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:24
|53
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:51
|54
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:07
|55
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:47
|56
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|57
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|59
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|60
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|62
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|65
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:28
|67
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|68
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:01
|69
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:13
|71
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:00
|73
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:15
|74
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:03
|75
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:05
|76
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|78
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|79
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:11:58
|80
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|81
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:57
|82
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|83
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|86
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|87
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|91
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|92
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:02
|93
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:24
|94
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|95
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:16
|96
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:14:34
|97
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:35
|98
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:16:45
|99
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|100
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|102
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|103
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|104
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|108
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|110
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|113
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|114
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|116
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|117
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|118
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:23
|120
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:45
|121
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:54
|122
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:19:02
|123
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:54
|124
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:19:58
|125
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|126
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|129
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|131
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|132
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|134
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|135
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|137
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|138
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|140
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|141
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|142
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|143
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|144
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|145
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|146
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:17
|147
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|148
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|149
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|150
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|151
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|152
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|153
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|154
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|155
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|156
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|157
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|159
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|161
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|163
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|165
|Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|167
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|168
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|170
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|171
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:25
|172
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:27
|173
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:01
|174
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|175
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|176
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|177
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:23:27
|178
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:26:51
|DNF
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|pts
|2
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|4
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|5
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|6
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|4
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|8
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|4
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|5
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|6
|6
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|9
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|pts
|2
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|8
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|9
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|24
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|pts
|2
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|pts
|2
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|15:02:00
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:09
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:39
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:26
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:02:00
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:08
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:04:38
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:09
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:15
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:24
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|0:09:24
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:41
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:50
|18
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:15
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:19:04
|20
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:28:08
|21
|Lampre - Merida
|0:28:15
|22
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:06
|23
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:21
|24
|FDJ
|0:48:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:08:18
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|9
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|18
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|19
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|26
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|27
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|35
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:52
|36
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:55
|37
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:11
|40
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|41
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:16
|42
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:29
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|44
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:36
|45
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|47
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:07
|48
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|50
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:12
|51
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:58
|52
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:34
|53
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:01
|54
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:17
|55
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:57
|56
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|57
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|60
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|62
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|63
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:38
|64
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:11
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:23
|67
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:10
|69
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:19
|70
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:13
|71
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:15
|72
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|73
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|74
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:40
|76
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:08
|79
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:12:44
|80
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:03
|81
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:07
|82
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|83
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|85
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|86
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:12
|89
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:26
|90
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:34
|91
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|92
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:26
|93
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:14:44
|94
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:45
|95
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:51
|96
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:55
|97
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|98
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|99
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|100
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|107
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|108
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:17:37
|110
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:04
|111
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:19:12
|112
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:19:48
|113
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:50
|114
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|115
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:58
|116
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:04
|117
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:08
|118
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|119
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|120
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|121
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|122
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:51
|123
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:27
|124
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|125
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|126
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|128
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|129
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|130
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:37
|131
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:06
|132
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:08
|133
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:23:37
|134
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:23:38
|135
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|136
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:10
|137
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:14
|138
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:24:21
|139
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:38
|141
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:51
|142
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|143
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|144
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|146
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|147
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|148
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|149
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|151
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:27:34
|152
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|153
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:04
|154
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:07
|155
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:10
|156
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|157
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|159
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|161
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|162
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:18
|163
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:40
|164
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:44
|165
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:53
|166
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|167
|Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:29:36
|169
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:29:54
|170
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:37
|171
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:22
|172
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:20
|173
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:45
|174
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:28
|175
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:04
|176
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:37:30
|177
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:38:48
|178
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:41:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|pts
|2
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|32
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|28
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|24
|6
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|24
|7
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|22
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|3
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|4
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|6
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|3
|7
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|8
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:08:39
|2
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:07
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:11
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|6
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:31
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:34
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|42:26:03
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:09
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:39
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:26
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:02:00
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:08
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:04:38
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:09
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:15
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:24
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|0:09:24
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:41
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:50
|18
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:15
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:19:04
|20
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:28:08
|21
|Lampre - Merida
|0:28:15
|22
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:06
|23
|FDJ
|0:48:51
|24
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:04
