Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) took a hard-fought stage 3 victory at Volta a Calatunya, in what was a thrilling last kilometre on the summit finish to La Molina. After a surprise attack against the event's headlining overall contenders, the Irishman muscled his way to the finish with the stage win despite a desperate chase from runner-up Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) in third. BMC teammates Tejay van Garderen and Richie Porte finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Martin's victory bumped him up into the overall race lead by six seconds ahead of Contador and Bardet. The battle for the overall victory will continue with another challenging day in the mountains at the Volta a Catalunya's stage 4 from Bagà to Port Ainé.

The final climb to La Molina

At the base of the finale climb to La Molina, the field’s top climbers moved to the front with Contador and Froome, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) waiting for the right time to strike out.

Lotto Soudal’s Louis Vervaeke was the first to make a move with 10km to go and with no massive response from the peloton he gained some time, sailing passed fading breakaway rider Pieter Weening (Roompot).

Team Sky towed what was left of the field up the shallower slopes, blasting passed Vervaeke with five kilometres go to. They held a tight grip over the next kilometre as the 25 remaining men calculated how they were going to take the finish.

A slight dip down gave the riders some reprieve but the slope kicked up again with two kilometres to go, the perfect time for Wout Poels (Team Sky) launched his attack. He was quickly marked by Quintana and then Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha).

Richie Porte (BMC) was the next to make a move with one kilometre to go, as van Garderen sat slightly further back.

Quintana’s attacked looked strongest so far, Martin punched around him in his own bid for the victory. Martin opened a quick and unmistakable gap as Contador gave chase in a desperate an unsuccessful attempt to close damage.

Martin stormed to the finish line with the stage win as Contador and Bardet raced in for second place, leaving the fourth and fifth places to BMC’s duo Porte and van Garderen.

Bouhanni abandons with illness

Stage 3 at the Volta was a big day for the peloton with four category 1 ascents: Alt de Coubet (66km), Alt de Toses (120km), Alde de La Molina (150km) and the climb to the finish in La Molina.

Overall race leader Nacer Bouhanni, who won stage 1 and stage 2, was forced to abandon part way through. He began losing time after about an hour of racing, losing around five minutes at kilometre 62 and over seven at kilometre 85, and he ultimately abandoned at the 90-kilometre mark.

A seven-man move formed that included Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Kevin Reza (FDJ), Johann Van Zyl (Dimension Data), Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi) along with Huub Duijn (Roompot - Oranje Peloton) and Alex Howes (Cannondale).

Howes and Duijin attacked the main breakaway and pushed on together to try and pick up more time on the five chasers and the field. The pair gained 31 seconds while Movistar led the main field into the final two climbs up to La Molina with 37km to go.

It was a day for the climbers with two ascents up to La Molina. The first time up the field took on 10km, descending 12km and then ascended for the second time with 8km to the finish line.

Howes and Duijn started the first ascent together, setting a strong pace and taking equal pulls, and they were later joined by Pieter Weening (Roompot).

Weening rested only for a few seconds on Howes’ and Duijn’s wheels before making one big attack to shed the pair. He quickly built a 20-second gap.

Team Sky amassed with eight riders at the front of the main field setting an undeniable tempo for their overall contender Chris Froome. Geraint Thomas took massive turns for his team and in a mater of a few hundred metres they picked up both Howes and Duijn.

Movistar moved in behind Team Sky near the top of the first time up to La Molina and Contador had two Tinkoff teammates by his side. But Weening’s efforts proved fruitful and he carried almost a minute over the top and into the second section of the first climb, where he picked up full points in the mountain competition.

Jordi Simon (Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team) made a short-lived move but he didn’t gain enough time on the field and was 1:04 behind solo breakaway man Weening.

Weening barreled down the 12km descent but his strong descending skills were not enough to hold off the peloton and he lost 15 seconds with 18km to go and another 15 three kilometres later.

With four kilometres to the start of the final climb, Team Sky had control of the main field and teams Tinkoff, Etixx-QuickStep, Katusha, Cannondale and Movistar all moved to the fore to set up for the finale.

The vibe in the peloton was tense as riders set up ahead of the entrance to the last climb and Louis Meintjes crashed, losing hopes for Lampre-Merida on the climbing stage.

Weening was caught on the final climb but that gave way to a nail-biting finale won by Martin.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 5:00:27 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:02 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:11 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:12 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:18 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 15 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 17 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:22 18 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 20 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 21 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:00:28 26 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 28 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 29 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 33 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 36 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 39 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:01:01 40 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:04 41 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:06 42 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:19 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:21 44 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:26 45 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:46 47 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:57 48 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:00 50 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:02 51 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:48 52 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:24 53 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:51 54 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:07 55 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:47 56 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 57 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 59 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 60 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 61 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 62 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 63 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 64 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 65 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 66 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:28 67 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 68 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:01 69 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:13 71 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:09:00 73 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:15 74 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:03 75 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:11:05 76 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 78 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 79 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:11:58 80 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 81 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:12:57 82 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 83 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 85 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 86 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 87 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 88 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 90 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 91 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 92 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:13:02 93 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:24 94 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 95 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:16 96 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:14:34 97 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:16:35 98 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:16:45 99 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 100 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 102 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 103 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 104 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 106 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 107 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 108 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 109 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 110 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 113 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 114 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 116 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 117 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 118 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:23 120 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:45 121 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:54 122 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:19:02 123 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:54 124 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:19:58 125 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 126 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 127 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 128 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 129 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 130 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 131 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 132 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 133 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 134 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 135 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 136 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 137 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 138 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 140 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 141 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 142 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 143 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 144 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 145 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 146 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:17 147 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 148 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 149 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 150 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 151 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 152 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 153 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 154 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 155 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 156 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 159 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 160 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 161 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 162 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 163 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 164 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 165 Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 166 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 167 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 168 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 170 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 171 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:25 172 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:27 173 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:23:01 174 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 175 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 176 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 177 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:23:27 178 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:26:51 DNF Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ DNF Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team DNS Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo DNS Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data

Mountain 1 - Alt de Coubet, 62km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 pts 2 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 12 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 4 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 5 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 6 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 4 7 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 8 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1

Mountain 2 - Alt de Toses, 116.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 3 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 10 4 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 5 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 6 6 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 9 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alt de La Molina, 146km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 pts 2 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 10 4 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 8 5 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3 8 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 2 9 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 - Alt de La Molina, 172km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 24 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2

Sprint 1 - Sant Esteve d'en Bas, 42km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 pts 2 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprint 2 - Ripoll, 80.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 pts 2 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 15:02:00 2 Team Sky 0:00:09 3 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:12 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24 5 IAM Cycling 0:00:39 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 7 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:26 8 Movistar Team 0:02:00 9 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:08 10 Team Katusha 0:04:38 11 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:09 12 Astana Pro Team 0:05:15 13 Lotto Soudal 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:07:24 15 Tinkoff Team 0:09:24 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:41 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:50 18 Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:15 19 Dimension Data 0:19:04 20 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:28:08 21 Lampre - Merida 0:28:15 22 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:06 23 Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:43:21 24 FDJ 0:48:51

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 14:08:18 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:06 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:08 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:19 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:21 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:22 9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:28 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 15 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:32 18 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 19 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 26 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 27 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 28 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 35 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:52 36 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:55 37 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 39 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:01:11 40 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:14 41 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:16 42 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:29 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:31 44 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:36 45 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:54 47 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:07 48 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:10 50 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:12 51 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:58 52 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:34 53 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:01 54 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:17 55 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:57 56 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 57 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 60 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 61 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 62 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 63 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:38 64 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:11 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:23 67 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:09:10 69 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:19 70 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:13 71 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:11:15 72 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 73 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 74 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:11:40 76 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 77 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 78 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:08 79 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:12:44 80 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:03 81 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:07 82 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 83 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 84 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 85 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 86 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 87 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 88 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:13:12 89 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:26 90 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:34 91 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 92 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:26 93 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:14:44 94 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:16:45 95 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:51 96 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:55 97 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 98 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 99 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 100 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 104 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 105 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 107 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 108 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:17:37 110 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:04 111 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:19:12 112 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:19:48 113 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:50 114 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 115 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:58 116 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:04 117 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:08 118 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 119 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 120 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 121 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 122 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:20:51 123 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:27 124 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 125 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 126 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 128 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 129 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 130 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:37 131 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:06 132 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:23:08 133 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:23:37 134 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:23:38 135 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 136 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:10 137 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:14 138 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:24:21 139 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 140 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:38 141 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:51 142 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 143 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 144 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 145 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 146 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 147 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 148 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 149 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 151 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:27:34 152 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 153 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:04 154 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:07 155 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:10 156 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 157 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 158 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 159 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 160 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 161 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 162 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:18 163 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:28:40 164 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:44 165 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:53 166 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 167 Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 168 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:29:36 169 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:29:54 170 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:30:37 171 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:22 172 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:35:20 173 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:35:45 174 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:36:28 175 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:04 176 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:37:30 177 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:38:48 178 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:41:46

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 pts 2 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 32 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 28 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 24 6 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 24 7 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 22 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 3 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 4 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 5 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 6 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 3 7 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 8 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14:08:39 2 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:07 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:11 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:17 6 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:34 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step