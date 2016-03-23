Trending

Volta a Catalunya: Dan Martin wins stage 3 on climb to La Molina

Etixx-QuickStep man takes the overall lead, Illness eliminates Bouhanni

Image 1 of 56

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 56

Sammy Sanchez poses for a selfie with a fan

Sammy Sanchez poses for a selfie with a fan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after signing on

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after signing on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 56

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 56

A minute of silence on the startline

A minute of silence on the startline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 56

A somber start to stage 3

A somber start to stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 56

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), on the right, in the leader's jersey

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), on the right, in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 56

Winner Dan Martin on the stage 3 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Winner Dan Martin on the stage 3 podium at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 56

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) would abandon during the stage

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) would abandon during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 56

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) in full concentration mode prior to the stage

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) in full concentration mode prior to the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 56

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) climbing

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) climbing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 56

Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step) climbing in the bunch

Carlos Verona (Etixx-Quick Step) climbing in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 56

The peloton thinning out on the the climb

The peloton thinning out on the the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 56

Movistar ride the front for Nairo Quinatana.

Movistar ride the front for Nairo Quinatana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 16 of 56

Daryl Impey on the move for Orica-GreenEdge

Daryl Impey on the move for Orica-GreenEdge
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 17 of 56

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 18 of 56

Contador and Dan Martin wait to pounce

Contador and Dan Martin wait to pounce
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 19 of 56

Team Sky control the front on La Molina

Team Sky control the front on La Molina
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 20 of 56

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) leads the chase

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) leads the chase
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 21 of 56

Chris Froome rides ahead of Geraint Thomas and Nairo Quintana

Chris Froome rides ahead of Geraint Thomas and Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 22 of 56

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 23 of 56

Nairo Quintana attacks Ilnur Zakarin and Alberto Contador on the La Molina climb

Nairo Quintana attacks Ilnur Zakarin and Alberto Contador on the La Molina climb
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 24 of 56

Chris Froome finished 9th on the day.

Chris Froome finished 9th on the day.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 25 of 56

Tinkoff amassed on the front at Volta a Catalunya

Tinkoff amassed on the front at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 26 of 56

Alberto Contador visits the medical car.

Alberto Contador visits the medical car.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 27 of 56

An off day for Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome.

An off day for Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 28 of 56

Team Sky leads the chase in the final kilometres

Team Sky leads the chase in the final kilometres
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 29 of 56

Alberto Contador finished second during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya.

Alberto Contador finished second during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 30 of 56

Ryder Hesjedal climbs La Molina

Ryder Hesjedal climbs La Molina
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 31 of 56

Ryder Hesjedal climbs La Molina

Ryder Hesjedal climbs La Molina
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 32 of 56

Ben King (Cannondale) on the stage 3 podium at Volta a Catalunya.

Ben King (Cannondale) on the stage 3 podium at Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 33 of 56

Ben King (Cannondale) in white on the stage 3 podium at Volta a Catalunya.

Ben King (Cannondale) in white on the stage 3 podium at Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 34 of 56

Simon Gerrans leads Orica-Greenedge to the final climb.

Simon Gerrans leads Orica-Greenedge to the final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 35 of 56

Nairo Quintana attacks Ilnur Zakarin and Alberto Contador on the La Molina climb

Nairo Quintana attacks Ilnur Zakarin and Alberto Contador on the La Molina climb
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 36 of 56

Dan Martin on the stage 3 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Dan Martin on the stage 3 podium at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 37 of 56

Richie Porte (BMC) climbs La Molina

Richie Porte (BMC) climbs La Molina
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 38 of 56

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) climbs La Molina ahead of BMC's Tejay van Garderen.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) climbs La Molina ahead of BMC's Tejay van Garderen.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 39 of 56

Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal) put in an attacks in the last 8km.

Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal) put in an attacks in the last 8km.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 40 of 56

Giant-Alpecin's Warren Barguil back in action

Giant-Alpecin's Warren Barguil back in action
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 41 of 56

Andre Cardoso (Cannondale) during stage 3

Andre Cardoso (Cannondale) during stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 42 of 56

Andrey Zeits and Davide Malacarne of Astana.

Andrey Zeits and Davide Malacarne of Astana.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 43 of 56

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 44 of 56

Winner Dan Martin after the stage 3 finish at Volta a Catalunya

Winner Dan Martin after the stage 3 finish at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 45 of 56

Fabio Aru after the stage 3 finish at Volta a Catalunya

Fabio Aru after the stage 3 finish at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 46 of 56

Dan Martin wins stage 3 at the Volta a Catalunya

Dan Martin wins stage 3 at the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 47 of 56

Dan Martin on the stage 3 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Dan Martin on the stage 3 podium at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 48 of 56

Dan Martin on the stage 3 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Dan Martin on the stage 3 podium at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 49 of 56

Chris Froome crosses the line for 9th during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya

Chris Froome crosses the line for 9th during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 50 of 56

Davide Formolo finished 7th during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya.

Davide Formolo finished 7th during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 51 of 56

Nairo Quintana finishes ahead of Davide Formolo.

Nairo Quintana finishes ahead of Davide Formolo.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 52 of 56

Richie Porte leads Nairo Quintana across the stage 3 finish line.

Richie Porte leads Nairo Quintana across the stage 3 finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 53 of 56

Alberto Contador finishes ahead of Romain Bardet.

Alberto Contador finishes ahead of Romain Bardet.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 54 of 56

Winner Dan Martin on the stage 3 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Winner Dan Martin on the stage 3 podium at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 56

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) finished third on la Molina

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) finished third on la Molina
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 56

Dan Martin wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya

Dan Martin wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) took a hard-fought stage 3 victory at Volta a Calatunya, in what was a thrilling last kilometre on the summit finish to La Molina. After a surprise attack against the event's headlining overall contenders, the Irishman muscled his way to the finish with the stage win despite a desperate chase from runner-up Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) in third. BMC teammates Tejay van Garderen and Richie Porte finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Related Articles

Dan Martin soars to mountain top win in Volta a Catalunya

Martin's victory bumped him up into the overall race lead by six seconds ahead of Contador and Bardet. The battle for the overall victory will continue with another challenging day in the mountains at the Volta a Catalunya's stage 4 from Bagà to Port Ainé.

The final climb to La Molina

At the base of the finale climb to La Molina, the field’s top climbers moved to the front with Contador and Froome, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) waiting for the right time to strike out.

Lotto Soudal’s Louis Vervaeke was the first to make a move with 10km to go and with no massive response from the peloton he gained some time, sailing passed fading breakaway rider Pieter Weening (Roompot).

Team Sky towed what was left of the field up the shallower slopes, blasting passed Vervaeke with five kilometres go to. They held a tight grip over the next kilometre as the 25 remaining men calculated how they were going to take the finish.

A slight dip down gave the riders some reprieve but the slope kicked up again with two kilometres to go, the perfect time for Wout Poels (Team Sky) launched his attack. He was quickly marked by Quintana and then Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha).

Richie Porte (BMC) was the next to make a move with one kilometre to go, as van Garderen sat slightly further back.

Quintana’s attacked looked strongest so far, Martin punched around him in his own bid for the victory. Martin opened a quick and unmistakable gap as Contador gave chase in a desperate an unsuccessful attempt to close damage.

Martin stormed to the finish line with the stage win as Contador and Bardet raced in for second place, leaving the fourth and fifth places to BMC’s duo Porte and van Garderen.

Bouhanni abandons with illness

Stage 3 at the Volta was a big day for the peloton with four category 1 ascents: Alt de Coubet (66km), Alt de Toses (120km), Alde de La Molina (150km) and the climb to the finish in La Molina.

Overall race leader Nacer Bouhanni, who won stage 1 and stage 2, was forced to abandon part way through. He began losing time after about an hour of racing, losing around five minutes at kilometre 62 and over seven at kilometre 85, and he ultimately abandoned at the 90-kilometre mark.

A seven-man move formed that included Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Kevin Reza (FDJ), Johann Van Zyl (Dimension Data), Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi) along with Huub Duijn (Roompot - Oranje Peloton) and Alex Howes (Cannondale).

Howes and Duijin attacked the main breakaway and pushed on together to try and pick up more time on the five chasers and the field. The pair gained 31 seconds while Movistar led the main field into the final two climbs up to La Molina with 37km to go.

It was a day for the climbers with two ascents up to La Molina. The first time up the field took on 10km, descending 12km and then ascended for the second time with 8km to the finish line.

Howes and Duijn started the first ascent together, setting a strong pace and taking equal pulls, and they were later joined by Pieter Weening (Roompot).

Weening rested only for a few seconds on Howes’ and Duijn’s wheels before making one big attack to shed the pair. He quickly built a 20-second gap.

Team Sky amassed with eight riders at the front of the main field setting an undeniable tempo for their overall contender Chris Froome. Geraint Thomas took massive turns for his team and in a mater of a few hundred metres they picked up both Howes and Duijn.

Movistar moved in behind Team Sky near the top of the first time up to La Molina and Contador had two Tinkoff teammates by his side. But Weening’s efforts proved fruitful and he carried almost a minute over the top and into the second section of the first climb, where he picked up full points in the mountain competition.

Jordi Simon (Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team) made a short-lived move but he didn’t gain enough time on the field and was 1:04 behind solo breakaway man Weening.

Weening barreled down the 12km descent but his strong descending skills were not enough to hold off the peloton and he lost 15 seconds with 18km to go and another 15 three kilometres later.

With four kilometres to the start of the final climb, Team Sky had control of the main field and teams Tinkoff, Etixx-QuickStep, Katusha, Cannondale and Movistar all moved to the fore to set up for the finale.

The vibe in the peloton was tense as riders set up ahead of the entrance to the last climb and Louis Meintjes crashed, losing hopes for Lampre-Merida on the climbing stage.

Weening was caught on the final climb but that gave way to a nail-biting finale won by Martin.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step5:00:27
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:02
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:11
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:12
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:18
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
15Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
17Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:22
18Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
20Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
21Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:00:28
26Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
28Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
29Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
31Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
33Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
34Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
36Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:01:01
40Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:01:04
41David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:06
42Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:19
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
44José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:26
45David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:46
47Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:57
48Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:00
50Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:02
51Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:48
52Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:24
53Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:51
54Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:07
55Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:47
56Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
57Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
59Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
60Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
61Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
62Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
63Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
64Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
65Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
66Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:28
67Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
68Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:01
69Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
70Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:13
71Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:09:00
73Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:10:15
74Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:03
75Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:11:05
76Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
78Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
79Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:11:58
80Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
81Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:12:57
82Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
83Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
84Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
85Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
86Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
87Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
90Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
91Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
92Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:13:02
93Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:24
94Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
95Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:16
96Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:14:34
97Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:16:35
98Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:16:45
99Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
100Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
102Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
103Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
104Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
106Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
107Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
108Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
110Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
111Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
112Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
113Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
114Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
116Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
117Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
118Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:23
120Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:45
121Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:54
122Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:19:02
123Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:54
124Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:19:58
125Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
126Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
127Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
128Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
129Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
130Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
131Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
132Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
133Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
134Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
135Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
136Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
137Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
138Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
140Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
141Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
142Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
143Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
144Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
145Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
146Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:17
147Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
148Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
149Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
150Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
151Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
152Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
153Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
154Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
155Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
156Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
157Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
159Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
160Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
161Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
162Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
163Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
164Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
165Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
166Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
167Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
168Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
170Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
171Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:25
172Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:27
173Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:23:01
174Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
175Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
176Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
177Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:23:27
178Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:26:51
DNFRuben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFTom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFKamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNSJulian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
DNSOmar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data

Mountain 1 - Alt de Coubet, 62km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton16pts
2Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data12
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step10
4Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
5Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
6Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ4
7Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
8Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1

Mountain 2 - Alt de Toses, 116.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton16pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
3Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data10
4Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
5Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ6
6Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step3
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
9Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 - Alt de La Molina, 146km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton16pts
2Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team12
3Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky10
4Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky8
5Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky3
8Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky2
9José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 4 - Alt de La Molina, 172km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step32pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team24
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team16
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha6
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2

Sprint 1 - Sant Esteve d'en Bas, 42km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3pts
2Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
3Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 2 - Ripoll, 80.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3pts
2Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ2
3Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team15:02:00
2Team Sky0:00:09
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:12
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
5IAM Cycling0:00:39
6AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:26
8Movistar Team0:02:00
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:08
10Team Katusha0:04:38
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:09
12Astana Pro Team0:05:15
13Lotto Soudal
14Trek-Segafredo0:07:24
15Tinkoff Team0:09:24
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:41
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:50
18Orica-GreenEdge0:18:15
19Dimension Data0:19:04
20Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:28:08
21Lampre - Merida0:28:15
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:06
23Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:43:21
24FDJ0:48:51

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step14:08:18
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:06
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:19
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:21
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:22
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:28
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
15Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:32
18Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
19Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:38
26Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
27Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
28Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
29Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
31Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
34Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
35Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:52
36Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:55
37Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
39Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:01:11
40Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:01:14
41David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:16
42Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:29
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
44David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:36
45José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
46Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:54
47Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:07
48Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:10
50Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:12
51Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:58
52Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:34
53Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:01
54Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:17
55Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:57
56Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
57Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
60Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
61Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
62Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
63Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:38
64Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:11
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
66Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:23
67Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:09:10
69Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:10:19
70Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:13
71Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:11:15
72Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
73Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
74Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:11:40
76Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
77Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
78Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:08
79Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:12:44
80Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:03
81Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:07
82Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
83Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
84Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
85Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
86Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
87Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
88Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:13:12
89Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:26
90Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:34
91Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
92Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:26
93Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:14:44
94Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:16:45
95Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:51
96Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:55
97Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
98Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
99Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
100Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
102Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
103Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
105Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
107Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
108Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
109Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:17:37
110Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:04
111Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:19:12
112Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:19:48
113Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:50
114Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:58
116Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:04
117Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:08
118Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
119Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
120Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
121Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
122Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:20:51
123Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:21:27
124Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
125Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
126Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
128Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
129Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
130Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:37
131Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:06
132Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:23:08
133Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:23:37
134Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:23:38
135Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
136Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:10
137Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:14
138Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:24:21
139Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
140Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:38
141Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:51
142Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
143Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
144Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
145Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
146Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
147Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
148Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
149Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
151Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:27:34
152Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
153Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:04
154Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:07
155Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:10
156Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
157Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
158Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
159Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
160Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
161Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
162Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:18
163Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:28:40
164Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:28:44
165Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:53
166Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
167Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
168Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:29:36
169Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:29:54
170Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:30:37
171Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:22
172Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:35:20
173Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:35:45
174Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:36:28
175Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:04
176Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:37:30
177Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:38:48
178Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:41:46

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert49pts
2Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton32
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step32
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data28
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team24
6Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky24
7Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data22
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
3Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step4
4Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
5Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
6Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ3
7Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
8Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:08:39
2Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:07
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:11
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:17
6Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:31
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:34
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team42:26:03
2Team Sky0:00:09
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:12
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
5IAM Cycling0:00:39
6AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:26
8Movistar Team0:02:00
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:08
10Team Katusha0:04:38
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:09
12Lotto Soudal0:05:15
13Astana Pro Team
14Trek-Segafredo0:07:24
15Tinkoff Team0:09:24
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:41
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:50
18Orica-GreenEdge0:18:15
19Dimension Data0:19:04
20Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:28:08
21Lampre - Merida0:28:15
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:06
23FDJ0:48:51
24Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:50:04

Latest on Cyclingnews