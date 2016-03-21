Volta a Catalunya stage 1 highlights - Video

Nacer Bouhanni wins the opening stage at the 2016 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) overcame his disappointment from Saturday's Milan-San Remo finale to sprint for the win today during the opening stage at the Volta a Catalunya. An early breakaway was caught in time for Team Sky's Nicholas Roche to launch a solo flyer in the final 5km, but the bunch was having none of it and swarmed past Roche as the finish line closed in.

