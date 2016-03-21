Volta a Catalunya stage 1 highlights - Video
Bouhanni wins sprint finish in Calella
Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) overcame his disappointment from Saturday's Milan-San Remo finale to sprint for the win today during the opening stage at the Volta a Catalunya. An early breakaway was caught in time for Team Sky's Nicholas Roche to launch a solo flyer in the final 5km, but the bunch was having none of it and swarmed past Roche as the finish line closed in.
