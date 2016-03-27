Image 1 of 67 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) steps on the podium as the winner of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 67 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 67 Sammy Sanchez throws his bouquet to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 67 Barcelona hosted the final stage of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 67 Yury Trofimov leading Tinkoff teammate Alberto Contador and the GC men during one of the circuits (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 67 Nairo Quintana is followed by Dan Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 67 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 67 Ben Hermans (BMC) sitting in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 67 Richie Porte (BMC) slipped off the Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has become the third Colombian to win the Volta a Catalunya on Sunday, with the stage victory on a hilly final stage through Montjuic Park in Barcelona going to Katusha’s Alexei Tsatevich, one of the last survivors of a day-long break.

The attacks rained down on Quintana on the eight circuits of the hilly six-kilometre Montjuic circuit, with Fabio Aru (Astana), second placed Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) - ninth overall and Best Young Rider - Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) all amongst those attempting to wrench their way clear of Movistar’s grip on the race.

But although Aru opened a gap of 30 seconds at one point and Froome briefly left the rest of the pack reeling in his wake, the attacks cancelled each other out as the finish line steadily approached.

Finally the only alteration in the highest GC positions was Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), who snatched a bonus second early on in the stage in a hot spot sprint. As a result, Martin, already a stage winner and briefly the leader, moved up from fourth to third ahead of BMC Racing’s Richie Porte, Martin’s fourth top-three position in the Volta a Catalunya of his career.

The stage itself saw a break of 12 go clear early on, gaining a maximum advantage of 3:15 when they reached the first of the eight final laps of the Montjuic circuit.

Mallorca’s Lluis Mas (Caja Rural) was the first to go clear from the dozen leaders, with around 48 kilometres to go, followed by former U-23 World Champion Matej Mohoric (Lampre-Merida), whilst Contador briefly tested the water in the bunch a first time, without any effect. Fabio Aru’s drive clear, though, was much more effective, enabling the 2015 Vuelta a España winner to gain up to half a minute after Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) and a perpetually aggressive Louis Vervaecke (Lotto-Soudal) bridged across.

Movistar gradually pegged back the difference but no sooner had they done so than Vasil Kiryenka (Team Sky) opened up the throttle, and Chris Froome followed up his teammate’s lead-out with a searing attack of his own. When Quintana finally reached the Briton with Contador, Martin, Rodriguez and Dani Navarro (Cofidis) in his wake, it looked briefly as if Quintana, isolated from his teammates, could be vulnerable.

But instead, as the leading group of favourites hesitated, the group once again swelled in size, only to see Carthy briefly having a go, but finally being swallowed up by the chasers.

Yet more brief digs followed, but as Mohoric was overtaken by Tcatevich for the stage win, Froome and Contador’s second challenges, followed by one last attack from Dan Martin and a longer move by Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) all failed to work out. Instead, Quintana crossed the line with his overall lead intact for his first stage race victory since Tirreno-Adriatico in 2015.

Quintana’s final margin of seven seconds is the four smallest in the 96 editions of the Volta a Catalunya, but ever since the Colombian moved into the lead on the stage to Port Ainé, the tide was flowing strongly in his favour.

The final three stages, none of them with exceptionally hilly terrain, made it difficult for the rest of the field to challenge the Colombian, who has become the first winner from Colombia of the race since Hernan Buenahora in 1998.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 3:13:33 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 12 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 24 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 28 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 30 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:23 31 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 35 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 36 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 37 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 38 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:39 39 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 40 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:10 41 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:01:14 42 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 45 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 46 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 47 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:02:07 48 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 49 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:30 50 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:02:41 51 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 52 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 54 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 55 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 56 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 57 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 58 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 60 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:29 61 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 62 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 64 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 65 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 66 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:03:35 67 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:14 68 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:04:57 69 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:25 70 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:05:47 72 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 73 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 76 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 82 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 83 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 84 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 86 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 87 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 88 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 89 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 90 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 91 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 92 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 94 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 99 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 100 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 101 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 102 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 103 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 106 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 107 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 109 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 110 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:50 111 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 112 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 114 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:54 115 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:07:18 116 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 117 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:18 118 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:53 119 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 120 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:16 121 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 122 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 123 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 124 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 126 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:07 DNF Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team DNF Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky DNF Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team DNF Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team DNF Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team DNF Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team DNF Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNF Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNF Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ DNF Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ DNF Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling DNF Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data DNF Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team DNF Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team DNF Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data

Mountain 1 - Alt de Correra, 42km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 3 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 4 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 2 - Montjuic, 87km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 4 3 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 4 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 3 - Montjuic, 93km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 6 pts 2 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 4 3 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountain 4 - Montjuic, 100km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 4 3 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 4 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 5 - Montjuic, 106km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 3 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 4 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 6 - Montjuic, 113 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 pts 2 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 4 3 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 7 - Montjuic, 119km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 pts 2 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 4 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 4 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 8 - Montjuic, 125km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 pts 2 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 4 3 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 4 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 9 - Montjuic, 132km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 pts 2 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 4 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 2 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 1 - Molins de Rei, 8.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Sprint 2 - Sant Vicenc dels horts, 52.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 pts 2 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 9:41:07 2 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:14 3 Team Sky 4 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:17 5 BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 6 Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 7 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:19 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 9 Lotto Soudal 0:02:39 10 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:50 11 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:24 12 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:05:17 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:47 14 Dimension Data 0:06:47 15 Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:52 16 FDJ 0:07:55 17 Movistar Team 0:08:08 18 IAM Cycling 0:08:14 19 Lampre - Merida 0:08:37 20 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:58 21 Trek-Segafredo 0:13:47 22 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:49 23 Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:20:22

Final general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 30:50:19 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:07 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:17 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:42 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:46 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:01 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:16 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:22 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:33 13 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:39 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:41 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:45 16 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:52 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 18 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:56 19 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:06 20 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:12 21 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:23 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:46 23 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:20 24 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:08 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:28 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:55 27 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:11 28 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:17 29 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:05:31 30 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:44 31 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:06 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:10 33 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:08:52 34 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:09:25 35 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:45 36 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:20 37 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:22 38 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:11:37 39 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:27 40 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:08 41 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:31 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:15:31 43 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:02 44 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:52 45 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:17:16 46 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:42 47 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:34 48 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:09 49 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:07 50 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:27 51 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:23:33 52 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:35 53 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:37 54 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:20 55 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:56 56 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:26:41 57 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:28:57 58 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:30:57 59 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:31:59 60 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:06 61 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:32:15 62 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:42 63 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:33:30 64 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:48 65 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:33 66 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:35:31 67 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:35:58 68 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:13 70 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:37:07 71 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:38:35 72 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:30 73 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:39:31 74 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:40:21 75 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:40:48 76 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:59 77 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:42:25 78 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:42:41 79 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:18 80 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:45:39 81 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:02 82 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:46:25 83 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:48:17 84 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:48:18 85 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:49:19 86 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:49:24 87 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:50:16 88 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:50:49 89 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:35 90 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:52:00 91 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:24 92 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:52:45 93 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:54 94 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:53:00 95 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:53:50 96 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:29 97 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:55:53 98 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:57:33 99 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:57:58 100 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:58:21 101 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:58:31 102 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:47 103 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:03 104 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:59:06 105 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:59:44 106 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 1:03:54 107 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:04:33 108 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:04:38 109 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:05:23 110 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:10 111 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 1:06:57 112 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:08:04 113 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:08:26 114 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:08:37 115 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:08:38 116 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:11:33 117 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:12:58 118 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:13:27 119 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:14:43 120 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:14:48 121 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:15:18 122 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:16:25 123 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1:17:18 124 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 1:18:29 125 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1:18:34 126 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 1:21:16

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 97 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 66 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 56 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 53 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 52 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 8 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 40

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 4 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 4 5 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 7 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 8 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30:51:20 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:44 3 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:22 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:45 6 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:07 7 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:10 8 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:21