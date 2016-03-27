Quintana wins Volta a Catalunya
Tsatevich takes stage victory, despite late attacks
Stage 7: Barcelona (Montjuïc) - Barcelona (Montjuïc)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has become the third Colombian to win the Volta a Catalunya on Sunday, with the stage victory on a hilly final stage through Montjuic Park in Barcelona going to Katusha’s Alexei Tsatevich, one of the last survivors of a day-long break.
The attacks rained down on Quintana on the eight circuits of the hilly six-kilometre Montjuic circuit, with Fabio Aru (Astana), second placed Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) - ninth overall and Best Young Rider - Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) all amongst those attempting to wrench their way clear of Movistar’s grip on the race.
But although Aru opened a gap of 30 seconds at one point and Froome briefly left the rest of the pack reeling in his wake, the attacks cancelled each other out as the finish line steadily approached.
Finally the only alteration in the highest GC positions was Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), who snatched a bonus second early on in the stage in a hot spot sprint. As a result, Martin, already a stage winner and briefly the leader, moved up from fourth to third ahead of BMC Racing’s Richie Porte, Martin’s fourth top-three position in the Volta a Catalunya of his career.
The stage itself saw a break of 12 go clear early on, gaining a maximum advantage of 3:15 when they reached the first of the eight final laps of the Montjuic circuit.
Mallorca’s Lluis Mas (Caja Rural) was the first to go clear from the dozen leaders, with around 48 kilometres to go, followed by former U-23 World Champion Matej Mohoric (Lampre-Merida), whilst Contador briefly tested the water in the bunch a first time, without any effect. Fabio Aru’s drive clear, though, was much more effective, enabling the 2015 Vuelta a España winner to gain up to half a minute after Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) and a perpetually aggressive Louis Vervaecke (Lotto-Soudal) bridged across.
Movistar gradually pegged back the difference but no sooner had they done so than Vasil Kiryenka (Team Sky) opened up the throttle, and Chris Froome followed up his teammate’s lead-out with a searing attack of his own. When Quintana finally reached the Briton with Contador, Martin, Rodriguez and Dani Navarro (Cofidis) in his wake, it looked briefly as if Quintana, isolated from his teammates, could be vulnerable.
But instead, as the leading group of favourites hesitated, the group once again swelled in size, only to see Carthy briefly having a go, but finally being swallowed up by the chasers.
Yet more brief digs followed, but as Mohoric was overtaken by Tcatevich for the stage win, Froome and Contador’s second challenges, followed by one last attack from Dan Martin and a longer move by Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) all failed to work out. Instead, Quintana crossed the line with his overall lead intact for his first stage race victory since Tirreno-Adriatico in 2015.
Quintana’s final margin of seven seconds is the four smallest in the 96 editions of the Volta a Catalunya, but ever since the Colombian moved into the lead on the stage to Port Ainé, the tide was flowing strongly in his favour.
The final three stages, none of them with exceptionally hilly terrain, made it difficult for the rest of the field to challenge the Colombian, who has become the first winner from Colombia of the race since Hernan Buenahora in 1998.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:13:33
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|4
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|12
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|24
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|28
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|30
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:23
|31
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|38
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:39
|39
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|40
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:10
|41
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:01:14
|42
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|45
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|46
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|47
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:07
|48
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:30
|50
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:41
|51
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|52
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|54
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|55
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|60
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:29
|61
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|64
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|65
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:35
|67
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:14
|68
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:57
|69
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:25
|70
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|72
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|76
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|86
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|87
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|88
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|89
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|99
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|100
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|102
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|103
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|106
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|107
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|110
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:50
|111
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|112
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|114
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:54
|115
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:07:18
|116
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|117
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:18
|118
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:53
|119
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|120
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:16
|121
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|122
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|123
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|124
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|125
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:07
|DNF
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|DNF
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|3
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|4
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|4
|3
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|4
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|6
|pts
|2
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4
|3
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|4
|3
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|3
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|pts
|2
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|4
|3
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|pts
|2
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|4
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|4
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|pts
|2
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|3
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|pts
|2
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|2
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|pts
|2
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|9:41:07
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:17
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:19
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:39
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:50
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:24
|12
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:05:17
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:47
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:06:47
|15
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:52
|16
|FDJ
|0:07:55
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:08:08
|18
|IAM Cycling
|0:08:14
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:08:37
|20
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:58
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:47
|22
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:49
|23
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|30:50:19
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:17
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:01
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:33
|13
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:39
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|16
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:52
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|18
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
|19
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:06
|20
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:12
|21
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:23
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:46
|23
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:20
|24
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:08
|25
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:28
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:55
|27
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:11
|28
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:17
|29
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:31
|30
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:44
|31
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:06
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:10
|33
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:52
|34
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:09:25
|35
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:45
|36
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:20
|37
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:22
|38
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:11:37
|39
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:27
|40
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:08
|41
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:31
|42
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:31
|43
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:02
|44
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:52
|45
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:16
|46
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:42
|47
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:34
|48
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:09
|49
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:07
|50
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:27
|51
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:33
|52
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:35
|53
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:37
|54
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:20
|55
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:56
|56
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:26:41
|57
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:28:57
|58
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:57
|59
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:31:59
|60
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:06
|61
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:32:15
|62
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:42
|63
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:33:30
|64
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:48
|65
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:33
|66
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:31
|67
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:35:58
|68
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:13
|70
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:37:07
|71
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:38:35
|72
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:30
|73
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:39:31
|74
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:40:21
|75
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:40:48
|76
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:59
|77
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:25
|78
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:42:41
|79
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:18
|80
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:45:39
|81
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:02
|82
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:46:25
|83
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:48:17
|84
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:48:18
|85
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:49:19
|86
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:24
|87
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:50:16
|88
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:50:49
|89
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:35
|90
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:52:00
|91
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:24
|92
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:52:45
|93
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:54
|94
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:53:00
|95
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:53:50
|96
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:29
|97
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:55:53
|98
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:57:33
|99
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:57:58
|100
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:58:21
|101
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:58:31
|102
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:47
|103
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:03
|104
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:59:06
|105
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:59:44
|106
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:03:54
|107
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:33
|108
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:04:38
|109
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:05:23
|110
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:10
|111
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|1:06:57
|112
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:08:04
|113
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:08:26
|114
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:08:37
|115
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:08:38
|116
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:11:33
|117
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:12:58
|118
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:13:27
|119
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:14:43
|120
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:14:48
|121
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:18
|122
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:16:25
|123
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:17:18
|124
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|1:18:29
|125
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:18:34
|126
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|1:21:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|66
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|56
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|52
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|8
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|4
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|5
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|7
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|8
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30:51:20
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|3
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:22
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:45
|6
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:07
|7
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:10
|8
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|92:34:46
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:08
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:04:22
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:50
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:40
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:46
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:09
|8
|Team Sky
|0:08:03
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:09:44
|10
|IAM Cycling
|0:15:01
|11
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:26
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:25
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:30:35
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:53
|15
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:41:23
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:52:26
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:51
|18
|Dimension Data
|1:04:17
|19
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:13:54
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:21:06
|21
|Lampre - Merida
|1:25:25
|22
|FDJ
|1:34:55
|23
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|2:11:46
