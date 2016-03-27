Trending

Quintana wins Volta a Catalunya

Tsatevich takes stage victory, despite late attacks

Image 1 of 67

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) steps on the podium as the winner of Volta a Catalunya

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) steps on the podium as the winner of Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 67

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 67

Sammy Sanchez throws his bouquet to the crowd

Sammy Sanchez throws his bouquet to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 67

Barcelona hosted the final stage of the race

Barcelona hosted the final stage of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 67

Yury Trofimov leading Tinkoff teammate Alberto Contador and the GC men during one of the circuits

Yury Trofimov leading Tinkoff teammate Alberto Contador and the GC men during one of the circuits
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 67

Nairo Quintana is followed by Dan Martin

Nairo Quintana is followed by Dan Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 67

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 67

Ben Hermans (BMC) sitting in the bunch

Ben Hermans (BMC) sitting in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 67

Richie Porte (BMC) slipped off the podium after the final stage

Richie Porte (BMC) slipped off the podium after the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 67

Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 67

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo)

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 67

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was a man in demand

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was a man in demand
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 67

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 67

Romain Barder (AG2R-La Mondiale) with Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick-Step)

Romain Barder (AG2R-La Mondiale) with Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 67

Amets Txurruka (Orica-GreenEdge) is followed by Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)

Amets Txurruka (Orica-GreenEdge) is followed by Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 67

Dan Martin moved up from fourth to third on the final day

Dan Martin moved up from fourth to third on the final day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 67

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 67

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) in the bunch that crossed the line for the sprint for fourth place

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) in the bunch that crossed the line for the sprint for fourth place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 67

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 67

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 67

Stage 7 of Volta a Catalunya

Stage 7 of Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 67

Chris Froome (Sky) attacking

Chris Froome (Sky) attacking
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 67

Chris Froome (Sky) attacking

Chris Froome (Sky) attacking
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 67

Aleksei Tcatevich (Katusha)

Aleksei Tcatevich (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 67

Alberto Contador and Nairo Quintana

Alberto Contador and Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 67

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 67

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 67

Stage 7 of Volta a Catalunya

Stage 7 of Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 67

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 67

Alberto Contador, Nairo Quintana and Dan Martin on the podium in Catalunya

Alberto Contador, Nairo Quintana and Dan Martin on the podium in Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 67

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha wins the final stage

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha wins the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 67

BMC best overall team at Volta a Catalunya

BMC best overall team at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 67

Volta a Catalunya jersey winners

Volta a Catalunya jersey winners
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 67

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha wins the final stage

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha wins the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 67

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) shake hands on the final podium

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) shake hands on the final podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 67

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) beat Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) at Volta a Catalunya overall

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) beat Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) at Volta a Catalunya overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 67

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) give two thumps up as the winner of Volta a Catalunya

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) give two thumps up as the winner of Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 67

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) raises one arm as the winner of Catalunya

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) raises one arm as the winner of Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 67

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 67

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the podium after winning Volta a Catalunya

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the podium after winning Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 67

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins the white jersey at Volta a Catalunya

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins the white jersey at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 67

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the overall title at Volta a Catalunya

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the overall title at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 67

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was second overall in Catalunya

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was second overall in Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 67

The winner's jersey for Nairo Quintana

The winner's jersey for Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 67

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) takes third overall at Catalunya

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) takes third overall at Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 67

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha raises his arms in the air after winning stage 7 in Catalunya

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha raises his arms in the air after winning stage 7 in Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 67

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha out-sprints Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo to win stage 7 in Catalunya

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha out-sprints Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo to win stage 7 in Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 67

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha out-sprints Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha out-sprints Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 67

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha celebrates his victory at the finish line

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha celebrates his victory at the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 67

Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) was the best young rider

Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) was the best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 67

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 67

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha pleased with his final stage win at Catalunya

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha pleased with his final stage win at Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 67

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha gets podium kisses on the stage 7 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha gets podium kisses on the stage 7 podium at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 67

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha is the winner of stage 7

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha is the winner of stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 67

This podium jersey goes to Katusha

This podium jersey goes to Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 67

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 67

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 67

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 67

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 67

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 67

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gets a jersey at Volta a Catalunya

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gets a jersey at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 67

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 67

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) was third overall

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) was third overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 67

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the overall title at Volta a Catalunya

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the overall title at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 67

Katusha’s Alexei Tcatevich hugs his dog after the stage win

Katusha’s Alexei Tcatevich hugs his dog after the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 67

Alexei Tsatevich gives his dog some love after the stage win

Alexei Tsatevich gives his dog some love after the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 67

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha wins the final stage at Volta a Catalunya

Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha wins the final stage at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has become the third Colombian to win the Volta a Catalunya on Sunday, with the stage victory on a hilly final stage through Montjuic Park in Barcelona going to Katusha’s Alexei Tsatevich, one of the last survivors of a day-long break.

Related Articles

Weekend Wrap: Tragedy at Gent-Wevelgem

Aru optimistic after strong finish to Volta a Catalunya

Tony Martin and Marcel Kittel lead Etixx-QuickStep at Driedaagse De Panne - News Shorts

The attacks rained down on Quintana on the eight circuits of the hilly six-kilometre Montjuic circuit, with Fabio Aru (Astana), second placed Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) - ninth overall and Best Young Rider - Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) all amongst those attempting to wrench their way clear of Movistar’s grip on the race.

But although Aru opened a gap of 30 seconds at one point and Froome briefly left the rest of the pack reeling in his wake, the attacks cancelled each other out as the finish line steadily approached.

Finally the only alteration in the highest GC positions was Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), who snatched a bonus second early on in the stage in a hot spot sprint. As a result, Martin, already a stage winner and briefly the leader, moved up from fourth to third ahead of BMC Racing’s Richie Porte, Martin’s fourth top-three position in the Volta a Catalunya of his career.

The stage itself saw a break of 12 go clear early on, gaining a maximum advantage of 3:15 when they reached the first of the eight final laps of the Montjuic circuit.

Mallorca’s Lluis Mas (Caja Rural) was the first to go clear from the dozen leaders, with around 48 kilometres to go, followed by former U-23 World Champion Matej Mohoric (Lampre-Merida), whilst Contador briefly tested the water in the bunch a first time, without any effect. Fabio Aru’s drive clear, though, was much more effective, enabling the 2015 Vuelta a España winner to gain up to half a minute after Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) and a perpetually aggressive Louis Vervaecke (Lotto-Soudal) bridged across.

Movistar gradually pegged back the difference but no sooner had they done so than Vasil Kiryenka (Team Sky) opened up the throttle, and Chris Froome followed up his teammate’s lead-out with a searing attack of his own. When Quintana finally reached the Briton with Contador, Martin, Rodriguez and Dani Navarro (Cofidis) in his wake, it looked briefly as if Quintana, isolated from his teammates, could be vulnerable.

But instead, as the leading group of favourites hesitated, the group once again swelled in size, only to see Carthy briefly having a go, but finally being swallowed up by the chasers.

Yet more brief digs followed, but as Mohoric was overtaken by Tcatevich for the stage win, Froome and Contador’s second challenges, followed by one last attack from Dan Martin and a longer move by Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) all failed to work out. Instead, Quintana crossed the line with his overall lead intact for his first stage race victory since Tirreno-Adriatico in 2015.

Quintana’s final margin of seven seconds is the four smallest in the 96 editions of the Volta a Catalunya, but ever since the Colombian moved into the lead on the stage to Port Ainé, the tide was flowing strongly in his favour.

The final three stages, none of them with exceptionally hilly terrain, made it difficult for the rest of the field to challenge the Colombian, who has become the first winner from Colombia of the race since Hernan Buenahora in 1998.

Subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha3:13:33
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:14
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
12Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
21Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
23Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
24Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
25Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
28Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
30Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:23
31Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
35Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
36Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
38Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:39
39Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
40Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:10
41Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:01:14
42Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
45Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
46Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
47Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:02:07
48Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
49Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:30
50Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:02:41
51Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
52Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
54Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
55Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
56Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
57Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
58Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
60Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:29
61Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
62Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
65Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:03:35
67Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:14
68Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:04:57
69Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:25
70Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:05:47
72Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
73Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
76Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
82Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
84Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
87Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
88Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
89Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
90Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
91Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
98Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
99Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
100Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
101Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
102Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
103Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
104Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
106Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
107Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
109Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
110Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:50
111Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
112Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
113Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
114Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:54
115Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:07:18
116Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
117Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:18
118Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:53
119Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
120Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:09:16
121Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
122Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
123Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
124Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
126Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:07
DNFPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFJavier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFDayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
DNFMarc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAnton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFNicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
DNFMaxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFJulian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFJesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
DNFMatteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFEvgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFStef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFVíctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMarcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFPawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFJiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSJosé Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSIgor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data

Mountain 1 - Alt de Correra, 42km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
3Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
4Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 2 - Montjuic, 87km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data4
3Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
4Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 3 - Montjuic, 93km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data6pts
2Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton4
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida1

Mountain 4 - Montjuic, 100km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida4
3Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
4Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 5 - Montjuic, 106km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
3Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
4Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 6 - Montjuic, 113
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6pts
2Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data4
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 7 - Montjuic, 119km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton6pts
2Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data4
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
4Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 8 - Montjuic, 125km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6pts
2Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha4
3Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
4Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 9 - Montjuic, 132km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6pts
2Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha4
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling2
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Sprint 1 - Molins de Rei, 8.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Sprint 2 - Sant Vicenc dels horts, 52.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3pts
2Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha9:41:07
2Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:14
3Team Sky
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:17
5BMC Racing Team0:00:23
6Astana Pro Team0:00:38
7Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:19
8AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
9Lotto Soudal0:02:39
10Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:50
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:24
12Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:17
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:47
14Dimension Data0:06:47
15Orica-GreenEdge0:07:52
16FDJ0:07:55
17Movistar Team0:08:08
18IAM Cycling0:08:14
19Lampre - Merida0:08:37
20Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:58
21Trek-Segafredo0:13:47
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:49
23Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:20:22

Final general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team30:50:19
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:07
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:42
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:46
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:01
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:16
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:22
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:33
13Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:39
14Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:41
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:45
16Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:52
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
18Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:56
19Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:06
20Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:12
21Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:23
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:46
23Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:03:20
24Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:08
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:28
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:55
27Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:11
28Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:17
29Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:31
30Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:05:44
31David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:06
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:10
33Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:08:52
34Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:09:25
35Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:45
36Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:20
37Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:22
38Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:11:37
39Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:27
40Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:08
41Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:31
42Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:15:31
43Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:02
44Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:52
45Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:17:16
46Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:42
47Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:34
48Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:09
49Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:07
50Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:27
51Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:23:33
52Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:35
53Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:37
54Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:20
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:56
56Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:26:41
57Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:28:57
58Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:30:57
59Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:31:59
60Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:06
61Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:32:15
62Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:32:42
63Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:33:30
64Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:48
65Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:33
66Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:35:31
67Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:35:58
68Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:13
70Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:37:07
71Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:38:35
72Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:30
73Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:39:31
74Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:40:21
75Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:40:48
76Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:40:59
77Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:42:25
78Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:42:41
79Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:18
80Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:39
81Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:02
82Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:46:25
83Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:48:17
84Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:48:18
85Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:49:19
86Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:49:24
87Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:50:16
88Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:50:49
89Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:51:35
90Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:52:00
91Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:52:24
92Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:52:45
93Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:52:54
94Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:53:00
95Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:53:50
96Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:29
97Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:55:53
98Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:57:33
99Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:57:58
100Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:58:21
101Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:58:31
102Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:47
103Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:03
104Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:59:06
105Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:59:44
106Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data1:03:54
107Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:04:33
108Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:04:38
109Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:05:23
110Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:06:10
111Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida1:06:57
112Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:08:04
113Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1:08:26
114Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:08:37
115Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:08:38
116Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:11:33
117Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:12:58
118Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:13:27
119Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:14:43
120Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling1:14:48
121Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:15:18
122Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:16:25
123Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:17:18
124Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ1:18:29
125Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:18:34
126Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo1:21:16

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal117pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert97
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton66
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team56
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team53
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team52
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team40
8Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha40

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step7
4Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha4
5Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
7Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
8Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA30:51:20
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:44
3Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:11
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:22
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:45
6Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:07
7Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:10
8Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:21

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team92:34:46
2Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:08
3Team Katusha0:04:22
4AG2R La Mondiale0:05:50
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:40
6Astana Pro Team0:06:46
7Lotto Soudal0:07:09
8Team Sky0:08:03
9Movistar Team0:09:44
10IAM Cycling0:15:01
11Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:26
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:25
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:30:35
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:53
15Orica-GreenEdge0:41:23
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:52:26
17Trek-Segafredo0:54:51
18Dimension Data1:04:17
19Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:13:54
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:21:06
21Lampre - Merida1:25:25
22FDJ1:34:55
23Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team2:11:46

 

Latest on Cyclingnews