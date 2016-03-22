Trending

Volta a Catalunya: Bouhanni repeats on stage 2 in Olot

Frenchman extends race lead



Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya




Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) rides to the start


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Chris Froome (Team Sky) ready for the stage start


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) chat in the bunch


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Davide Formolo (Cannondale) and Richie Porte (BMC) chat during the stage


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Nacer Bouhanni competes during the second stage of Volta a Catalunya




Fabio Aru and Richie Porte compete in the second stage of the Volta a Catalunya




Alberto Contador competes in the second stage of the Volta a Catalunya




Richie Porte competes in the second stage of the Volta a Catalunya




Philippe Gilbert (BMC) crosses the line in third


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins his second consecutive stage in Catalunya


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert leads the mountain classification


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 2 at Catalunya


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Nacer Bouhanni competes during the second stage of Volta a Catalunya




The peloton rolls along the coast at Volta a Catalunya




Stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


The Etixx-Quickstep riders wore black armbands after the Brussels bombing


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Brian Holm


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


A moment of silence at the start of the Volta a Catalunya


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Nairo Quintana (Movistar)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


An exchange of words after the finish


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Tejay van Garderen (BMC)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal leads the young rider classification


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal leads the points classification


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


The day's four-man breakaway in stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Etixx-QuickStep rider Dan Martin sports a black armband during stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya in a tribute for victims of twin bombings in Brussells




The Catalunya peloton in action during stage 2.




The pack bears down on the line during stage 2 of Volta a Catalunya.




Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 2 podium at Volta a Catalunya




Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 2 podium at Volta a Catalunya




Nacer Bouhanni holds up two fingers for the number of wins so far at Catalunya




Nacer Bouhanni celebrates with teammates after winning stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya




Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya




Riders observe a moment of silence before the start of stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya




The Volta a Catalunya peloton during stage 2.




The Volta a Catalunya peloton climbs during stage 2.




The peloton racing along the coast at Volta a Catalunya stage 2


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


The breakaway during stage 2


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


The peloton together during stage 2


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Nacer Bouhanni sprinting for the stage 2 finish line at Volta a Catalunya


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


nacer Bouhanni in the stage 2 podium at Volta a Catalunya


(Image credit: Bettini)


Nacer Bouhanni celebrates winning stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya


(Image credit: Bettini)


Nacer Bouhanni celebrates winning stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya


(Image credit: Bettini)


Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) won his second consecutive stage during the Volta a Catalunya in Olot on Tuesday. The Frenchman gapped his competitors in the sprint to the line on stage 2, and with the time bonus further increased his lead in the overall classification. Etixx-QuickStep’s Gianni Meersman was second and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) third.

Bouhanni picked up the 10-second time bonus offered at the finish line and now leads the overall classification by 14 seconds ahead of both Ben Swift (Team Sky) and the day’s breakaway rider Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal).

Stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya, a 178.8km race from Mataro to Olot, presented the peloton with a set of climbs; Alt de Can Bordoi (27km), Alt de Els Angels (108km) and along the finale highway risers and through Mont Ros Tunnel toward Olot.

The day’s four-man move included Kamil Gradek (Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team), Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep), Boris Dron (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and De Gendt.

The peloton drew closer to the breakaway at the second and final intermediate sprint with roughly 30km to go, where Dron dropped off the back of the breakaway and his three companions continued on in pursuit of the time bonuses.

De Gendt, who picked up bonus seconds in the sprint, made a solo move with 25km to go but the chase from Cofidis, in support of their team leader and stage 1 winner Bouhanni, proved to be too fast to hold off and he looked to have given up his push for the finish line with roughly 18km to go.

Cofidis fought off a number of competing sprint teams including Tinkoff, Team Sky, CCC Sprandi and Trek-Segafredo and BMC during the last 10km. With about six kilometers to go, AG2R La Mondiale, Team Sky and Tinkoff pushed harder for better positioning, while Cofidis moved slightly further back in the field, likely taking a breather before setting up for the final sprint.

Team Sky took charge with four kilometres to the line and Cofidis moved further up in the field, but Movistar pushed forward with three kilometres to go, followed by Orica-GreenEdge setting up for Daryl Impey, who was third in stage 1, and sprinter Simon Gerrans.

Inside two kilometres FDJ also moved to the front as the jockeying for position continued, while riders from Tinkoff, Team Sky and Katusha mixed it up at the front, too.

It was Cofidis’ train that blasted through the last bend in the lead with Bouhanni tucked in further back. His trusted lead-out man Geoffrey Soupe, with his unmistakable beard, pulled through the centre of the peloton that was sweeping back and fourth across the road, with Bouhanni on his wheel.

He led his sprinter through the final 400 metres and Bouhanni launched a practically-uncontested-sprint to take his second stage win in as many days.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:39:10
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
5Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
9Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
10Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
14Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
17Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
18Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
19Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
28Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
29Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
31Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
32Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
33Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
34Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
35Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
36Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
38Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
40Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
42Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
43David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
45David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
49Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
53Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
54Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
55Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
56Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
58Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
59Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
60Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
61Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
62Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
64Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
65Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
68Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
73Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
74Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
75Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
76Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
79Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
80Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
81Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
82Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
85Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
86Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
87Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
90Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
91Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
92Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
93Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
94Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
95Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
96Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
97Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
98Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
101Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
103Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
104Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
105Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
106Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
107Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
109Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
110Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
111Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
112Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
113Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
114Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
115Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
117Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
118Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
121Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
122Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
123Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
124Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
126Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
127Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
128Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
130Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
131Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
132Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
133Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
134Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
135Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
136Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
137Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
139Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
140Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
141Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
142Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
143Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
144José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
145Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
146Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
147Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
148Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
149Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
150Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
151Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
152Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
153Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
154Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
155Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
156Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
157Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
158Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
160Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
161Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
162Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
163Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
164Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:30
165Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:36
166Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
167Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
168Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:39
169Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:00:43
170Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
171Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
172Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
173Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
174Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
175Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
176Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
177Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
178Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
179Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
180Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
181Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
182Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:00:52
183Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:28
184Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:01:53
185Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:12
186Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:04:14
187Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:04:26
188Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:05:21

Sprint 1 - Llagostera, km. 78.30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Banyoles, km. 140.80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Alt De Can Bordoi (Cat. 3) km. 26
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6pts
2Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team4
3Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2 - Alt De Els Angels (Cat. 1) km. 108.50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step12
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
4Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team8
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky6
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
7Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ3
8Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13:57:30
2BMC Racing Team
3Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Etixx - Quick-Step
5Team Katusha
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
8Orica-GreenEdge
9Movistar Team
10Lampre - Merida
11IAM Cycling
12Lotto Soudal
13Cannondale Pro Cycling
14FDJ
15Tinkoff Team
16Team Giant-Alpecin
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19AG2R La Mondiale
20Astana Pro Team
21Roompot - Oranje Peloton
22Dimension Data
23Trek-Segafredo
24Team LottoNl-Jumbo

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9:07:41
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:14
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:16
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:17
8Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
9Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
10Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:20
11Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
14Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
15Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
21Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
22Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
23Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
26Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
27Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
29Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
30Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
31Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
32Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
34Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
39Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
40Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
43Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
45Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
46Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
49Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
50Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
53Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
56Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
57Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
58Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
59Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
60Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
61Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
62Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
64Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
65Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
66Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
68Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
71Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
72Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
73Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
74Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
75Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
77Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
78Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
79Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
80David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
82Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
83Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
84Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
85Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
87Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
89Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
91Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
92Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
93Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
95Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
97Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
99Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
100Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
101Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
102Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
105Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
106Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
108Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
109Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
113Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
114Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
115Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
116Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
117Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
118Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
119José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
120Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
121Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
122Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
124Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:56
126Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
127Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:02
128Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:03
129Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:04:34
130Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:57
131Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:00
132Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:07:03
133Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
135Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
136Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
137Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
138Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
139Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
140Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
141Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
142Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
143Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
144Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
145Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
146Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
147Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
148Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
149Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
150Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
151Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
152Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
154Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
155Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
156Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
158Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
159Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
160Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
161Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
162Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:08
163Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:07:33
164Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:39
165Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:46
166Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
167Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
168Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
169Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
170Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
171Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
172Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
173Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
174Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
175Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:29
176Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:08:56
177Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:15
178Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:11:27
179Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:14:13
180Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
181Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
182Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:15:05
183Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:15:57
184Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
185Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
186Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:16:40
187Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:22:30
188Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:27:51

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert49pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data28
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA17
4Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step14
5Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky12
6Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team12
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
8Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
9José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha6
11Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky6
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky6
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team5
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
17Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
18Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3
20Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ3
21Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
23Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
24Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2
25Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1
26Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
27Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step4
3Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
4Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
5Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team2
6Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2
7Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal9:07:58
2Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
4Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
5Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
6Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
8Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin3
10Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step3
14Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
15Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida3
16Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
17Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
18Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
19Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
20Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team3
21Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
22Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
23Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ3
24Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team3
25Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky936:00:00
26Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team6:46:00
27Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
28Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
29Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9:08:01
2Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
5Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky27:24:03
2Team Giant-Alpecin
3BMC Racing Team
4IAM Cycling
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Etixx - Quick-Step
7Team Katusha
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Orica-GreenEdge
11Movistar Team
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Trek-Segafredo
14Lampre - Merida
15Tinkoff Team
16Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Lotto Soudal
18FDJ
19AG2R La Mondiale
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Roompot - Oranje Peloton
22Dimension Data
23Astana Pro Team
24Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:06:43

