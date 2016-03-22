Image 1 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya Image 2 of 47 Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 47 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) rides to the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 47 Chris Froome (Team Sky) ready for the stage start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 47 Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) chat in the bunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 47 Davide Formolo (Cannondale) and Richie Porte (BMC) chat during the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni competes during the second stage of Volta a Catalunya Image 8 of 47 Fabio Aru and Richie Porte compete in the second stage of the Volta a Catalunya Image 9 of 47 Alberto Contador competes in the second stage of the Volta a Catalunya Image 10 of 47 Richie Porte competes in the second stage of the Volta a Catalunya Image 11 of 47 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) crosses the line in third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins his second consecutive stage in Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 47 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert leads the mountain classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins stage 2 at Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni competes during the second stage of Volta a Catalunya Image 16 of 47 The peloton rolls along the coast at Volta a Catalunya Image 17 of 47 Stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 47 The Etixx-Quickstep riders wore black armbands after the Brussels bombing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 47 Brian Holm (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 47 A moment of silence at the start of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 47 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 47 Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 47 An exchange of words after the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 47 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 47 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal leads the young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 47 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal leads the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 47 The day's four-man breakaway in stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 47 Etixx-QuickStep rider Dan Martin sports a black armband during stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya in a tribute for victims of twin bombings in Brussells Image 30 of 47 The Catalunya peloton in action during stage 2. Image 31 of 47 The pack bears down on the line during stage 2 of Volta a Catalunya. Image 32 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 2 podium at Volta a Catalunya Image 33 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 2 podium at Volta a Catalunya Image 34 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni holds up two fingers for the number of wins so far at Catalunya Image 35 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni celebrates with teammates after winning stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya Image 36 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya Image 37 of 47 Riders observe a moment of silence before the start of stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya Image 38 of 47 The Volta a Catalunya peloton during stage 2. Image 39 of 47 The Volta a Catalunya peloton climbs during stage 2. Image 40 of 47 The peloton racing along the coast at Volta a Catalunya stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 47 The breakaway during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 47 The peloton together during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni sprinting for the stage 2 finish line at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 47 nacer Bouhanni in the stage 2 podium at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini) Image 45 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni celebrates winning stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini) Image 46 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni celebrates winning stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini) Image 47 of 47 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) won his second consecutive stage during the Volta a Catalunya in Olot on Tuesday. The Frenchman gapped his competitors in the sprint to the line on stage 2, and with the time bonus further increased his lead in the overall classification. Etixx-QuickStep’s Gianni Meersman was second and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) third.

Bouhanni picked up the 10-second time bonus offered at the finish line and now leads the overall classification by 14 seconds ahead of both Ben Swift (Team Sky) and the day’s breakaway rider Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal).

Stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya, a 178.8km race from Mataro to Olot, presented the peloton with a set of climbs; Alt de Can Bordoi (27km), Alt de Els Angels (108km) and along the finale highway risers and through Mont Ros Tunnel toward Olot.

The day’s four-man move included Kamil Gradek (Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team), Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep), Boris Dron (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and De Gendt.

The peloton drew closer to the breakaway at the second and final intermediate sprint with roughly 30km to go, where Dron dropped off the back of the breakaway and his three companions continued on in pursuit of the time bonuses.

De Gendt, who picked up bonus seconds in the sprint, made a solo move with 25km to go but the chase from Cofidis, in support of their team leader and stage 1 winner Bouhanni, proved to be too fast to hold off and he looked to have given up his push for the finish line with roughly 18km to go.

Cofidis fought off a number of competing sprint teams including Tinkoff, Team Sky, CCC Sprandi and Trek-Segafredo and BMC during the last 10km. With about six kilometers to go, AG2R La Mondiale, Team Sky and Tinkoff pushed harder for better positioning, while Cofidis moved slightly further back in the field, likely taking a breather before setting up for the final sprint.

Team Sky took charge with four kilometres to the line and Cofidis moved further up in the field, but Movistar pushed forward with three kilometres to go, followed by Orica-GreenEdge setting up for Daryl Impey, who was third in stage 1, and sprinter Simon Gerrans.

Inside two kilometres FDJ also moved to the front as the jockeying for position continued, while riders from Tinkoff, Team Sky and Katusha mixed it up at the front, too.

It was Cofidis’ train that blasted through the last bend in the lead with Bouhanni tucked in further back. His trusted lead-out man Geoffrey Soupe, with his unmistakable beard, pulled through the centre of the peloton that was sweeping back and fourth across the road, with Bouhanni on his wheel.

He led his sprinter through the final 400 metres and Bouhanni launched a practically-uncontested-sprint to take his second stage win in as many days.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:39:10 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 9 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 10 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 19 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 28 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 31 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 32 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 33 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 34 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 35 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 36 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 37 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 40 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 43 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 45 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 48 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 49 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 50 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 54 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 55 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 58 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 59 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 61 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 62 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 64 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 65 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 66 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 69 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 73 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 74 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 75 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 76 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 79 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 80 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 81 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 82 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 85 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 87 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 88 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 90 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 91 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 92 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 93 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 94 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 95 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 97 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 98 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 101 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 103 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 104 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 105 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 106 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 107 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 109 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 110 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 111 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 112 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 113 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 115 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 117 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 118 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 121 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 122 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 123 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 124 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 126 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 127 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 128 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 130 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 131 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 132 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 133 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 134 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 135 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 136 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 137 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 138 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 139 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 140 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 141 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 142 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 143 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 144 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 147 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 148 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 149 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 150 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 151 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 152 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 153 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 154 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 155 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 156 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 157 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 158 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 160 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 161 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 162 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 163 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 164 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:30 165 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:36 166 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 167 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 168 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:39 169 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:43 170 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 171 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 172 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 173 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 174 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 175 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 176 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 177 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 178 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 179 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 180 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 181 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 182 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:00:52 183 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:28 184 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:53 185 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:12 186 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:14 187 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:04:26 188 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:05:21

Sprint 1 - Llagostera, km. 78.30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Banyoles, km. 140.80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alt De Can Bordoi (Cat. 3) km. 26 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 pts 2 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 - Alt De Els Angels (Cat. 1) km. 108.50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 4 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 6 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 7 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 3 8 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 13:57:30 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Team Katusha 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 8 Orica-GreenEdge 9 Movistar Team 10 Lampre - Merida 11 IAM Cycling 12 Lotto Soudal 13 Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 FDJ 15 Tinkoff Team 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 AG2R La Mondiale 20 Astana Pro Team 21 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 22 Dimension Data 23 Trek-Segafredo 24 Team LottoNl-Jumbo

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9:07:41 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:14 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:16 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:17 8 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 9 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 10 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:20 11 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 14 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 15 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 21 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 22 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 23 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 26 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 30 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 31 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 32 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 34 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 39 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 40 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 42 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 43 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 45 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 46 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 49 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 50 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 53 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 56 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 57 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 58 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 59 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 61 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 62 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 64 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 65 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 66 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 68 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 70 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 72 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 73 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 75 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 77 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 78 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 79 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 80 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 84 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 87 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 89 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 91 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 92 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 93 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 95 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 97 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 98 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 99 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 100 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 101 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 102 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 105 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 106 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 108 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 109 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 113 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 114 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 115 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 116 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 117 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 118 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 119 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 121 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 122 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:00:56 126 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 127 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:02 128 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:03 129 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:34 130 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:57 131 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:00 132 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:07:03 133 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 135 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 136 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 137 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 138 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 139 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 140 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 141 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 142 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 143 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 144 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 145 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 146 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 147 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 148 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 149 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 150 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 151 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 152 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 153 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 154 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 155 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 156 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 158 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 159 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 160 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 161 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 162 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:08 163 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:07:33 164 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:39 165 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:46 166 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 167 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 168 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 169 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 170 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 171 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 172 Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 173 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 174 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 175 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:29 176 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:56 177 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:15 178 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:11:27 179 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:14:13 180 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 181 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 182 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:15:05 183 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:15:57 184 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 185 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 186 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:16:40 187 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:22:30 188 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:27:51

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 28 3 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 4 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 5 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 12 6 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 12 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 8 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 9 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 6 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 6 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 5 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 20 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 3 21 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 23 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 24 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2 25 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1 26 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 27 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 3 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 4 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 5 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2 7 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9:07:58 2 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 4 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 5 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 6 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 8 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 10 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 14 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 15 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 3 16 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 17 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 18 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 19 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 20 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 21 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 22 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 23 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 3 24 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3 25 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 936:00:00 26 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 6:46:00 27 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 28 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 29 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9:08:01 2 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team