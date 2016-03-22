Volta a Catalunya: Bouhanni repeats on stage 2 in Olot
Frenchman extends race lead
Stage 2: Mataró - Olot
Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) won his second consecutive stage during the Volta a Catalunya in Olot on Tuesday. The Frenchman gapped his competitors in the sprint to the line on stage 2, and with the time bonus further increased his lead in the overall classification. Etixx-QuickStep’s Gianni Meersman was second and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) third.
Bouhanni picked up the 10-second time bonus offered at the finish line and now leads the overall classification by 14 seconds ahead of both Ben Swift (Team Sky) and the day’s breakaway rider Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal).
Stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya, a 178.8km race from Mataro to Olot, presented the peloton with a set of climbs; Alt de Can Bordoi (27km), Alt de Els Angels (108km) and along the finale highway risers and through Mont Ros Tunnel toward Olot.
The day’s four-man move included Kamil Gradek (Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team), Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep), Boris Dron (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and De Gendt.
The peloton drew closer to the breakaway at the second and final intermediate sprint with roughly 30km to go, where Dron dropped off the back of the breakaway and his three companions continued on in pursuit of the time bonuses.
De Gendt, who picked up bonus seconds in the sprint, made a solo move with 25km to go but the chase from Cofidis, in support of their team leader and stage 1 winner Bouhanni, proved to be too fast to hold off and he looked to have given up his push for the finish line with roughly 18km to go.
Cofidis fought off a number of competing sprint teams including Tinkoff, Team Sky, CCC Sprandi and Trek-Segafredo and BMC during the last 10km. With about six kilometers to go, AG2R La Mondiale, Team Sky and Tinkoff pushed harder for better positioning, while Cofidis moved slightly further back in the field, likely taking a breather before setting up for the final sprint.
Team Sky took charge with four kilometres to the line and Cofidis moved further up in the field, but Movistar pushed forward with three kilometres to go, followed by Orica-GreenEdge setting up for Daryl Impey, who was third in stage 1, and sprinter Simon Gerrans.
Inside two kilometres FDJ also moved to the front as the jockeying for position continued, while riders from Tinkoff, Team Sky and Katusha mixed it up at the front, too.
It was Cofidis’ train that blasted through the last bend in the lead with Bouhanni tucked in further back. His trusted lead-out man Geoffrey Soupe, with his unmistakable beard, pulled through the centre of the peloton that was sweeping back and fourth across the road, with Bouhanni on his wheel.
He led his sprinter through the final 400 metres and Bouhanni launched a practically-uncontested-sprint to take his second stage win in as many days.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:39:10
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|9
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|28
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|31
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|36
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|40
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|45
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|54
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|55
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|58
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|59
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|61
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|62
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|64
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|65
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|73
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|74
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|75
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|76
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|79
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|82
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|90
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|91
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|92
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|93
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|97
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|98
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|101
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|109
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|110
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|111
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|112
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|115
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|117
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|120
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|121
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|122
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|123
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|126
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|127
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|128
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|130
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|131
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|132
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|133
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|134
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|135
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|136
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|137
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|139
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|140
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|141
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|143
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|144
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|147
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|148
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|150
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|151
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|152
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|153
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|154
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|155
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|156
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|157
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|160
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|161
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|162
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|163
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|164
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:30
|165
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:36
|166
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|167
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|168
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:39
|169
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:43
|170
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|171
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|172
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|173
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|174
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|175
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|176
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|177
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|178
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|179
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|180
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|181
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|182
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:00:52
|183
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:28
|184
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:53
|185
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:12
|186
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:14
|187
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|188
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:05:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|pts
|2
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|7
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|3
|8
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13:57:30
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|FDJ
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|22
|Dimension Data
|23
|Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9:07:41
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:16
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|8
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|9
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|10
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:20
|11
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|22
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|23
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|26
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|30
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|31
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|34
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|39
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|40
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|43
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|45
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|49
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|50
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|53
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|57
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|58
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|59
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|61
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|62
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|64
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|66
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|73
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|75
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|77
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|79
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|80
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|87
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|89
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|92
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|93
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|95
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|98
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|99
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|100
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|101
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|102
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|106
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|108
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|113
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|114
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|116
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|117
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|118
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|119
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|121
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|122
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|126
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|127
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|128
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:03
|129
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:34
|130
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:57
|131
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:00
|132
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:07:03
|133
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|135
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|137
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|138
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|140
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|142
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|143
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|144
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|145
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|146
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|148
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|149
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|150
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|152
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|153
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|154
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|155
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|156
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|159
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|160
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|161
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|162
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:08
|163
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:33
|164
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:39
|165
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:46
|166
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|167
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|168
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|169
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|170
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|171
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|172
|Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|173
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|174
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|175
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:29
|176
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:56
|177
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:15
|178
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:27
|179
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:13
|180
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|181
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|182
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:15:05
|183
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:57
|184
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|185
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|186
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:40
|187
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:30
|188
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:27:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|28
|3
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|4
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|5
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|12
|6
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|8
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|9
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|14
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|17
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|18
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|20
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|3
|21
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|23
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|24
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2
|25
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|26
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|27
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|3
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|4
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|5
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|7
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9:07:58
|2
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|4
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|5
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|6
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|8
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|10
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|14
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|15
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|3
|16
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|17
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|18
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|19
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|20
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|22
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|23
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|3
|24
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|25
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|936:00:00
|26
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|6:46:00
|27
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|29
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9:08:01
|2
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|27:24:03
|2
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|FDJ
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|22
|Dimension Data
|23
|Astana Pro Team
|24
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:43
