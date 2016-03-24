Image 1 of 62 The peloton rides on snow-lined roads during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 62 Laurens ten Dam (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 62 Colombians Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEDGE) and Darwin Atapuma (BMC) ride to the finish of stage 4 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 62 Mike Woods, showng signs of an earlier crash, rides to the finish of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 62 Cannondale's davide Formolo in the race's white jersey. Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) brought back memories of his ride on the Stelvio in the Giro d’Italia in 2012 with another mountain top stage win on stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya. The Belgian was in the early break and had the better of his companions on the queen stage to finish alone on the Port Ainé.

The Lotto Soudal rider, who enjoyed rather unpredictable form in recent years, finished 1:08 ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing). Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) finished fourth.

In the overall standings, Quintana moved into the race lead after dropping his rivals on the final climb. Overnight race leader Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) was unable to hang onto the relentless attacks in the closing stages and dropped down to fourth in GC.

The 2015 Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) was unable to respond to Quintana and Contador but he was able to set his own pace on the 18.5km climb to finish in eighth position on the stage.

After four stages, Quintana leads Contador by 8 seconds with Porte in third at 17 seconds.

De Gendt, who started the day almost 20 minutes down in the general classification, only had the stage win on his mind as he battled up the long final ascent. He battled through several difficult moments, and even when a fellow breakaway companion, Pieter Weening (Roompot) opened up a minute’s lead the Belgian remained unflappable. He narrowed the gap to Weening with the help of Imanol Erviti Ollo (Movistar) before dispatching with both riders within the final two kilometres.

Although the break had seven minutes on the peloton at the foot of the climb, pace duties from BMC Racing, Etixx-QuickStep and Tinkoff reduced the gap dramatically. De Gendt, who rode a similar long-range tactic to win atop the Stelvio in 2012, held on to take his first win since claiming a stage in the Volta a Catalunya back in 2013.

How it unfolded

After yesterday’s brittle but effective skirmishes the GC contenders were out in force for the most important stage of the race. Their showdown on the final climb was always going to take centre stage in the race but the back-drop, with several climbs en route, was always going to be set on a canvas first guided by the day's early break.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Ruben Plaza (Orica GreenEdge), De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Lauren ten Dam (Giant Alpecin), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre – Merida), Weening (Roompot), Boris Dron (Wanty), Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha), and Ben Swift (Team Sky) duly obliged with the group establishing a lead of 10:30 after 80km of racing.

It proved to be both the pinnacle of their collaboration and the advantage, with De Gendt’s old team Etixx leading the chase on behalf of their race leader, Dan Martin.

When the race reached the final 50 kilometres of the stage a new order had been established with Everti and de Gendt leading a fragmented break on the penultimate climb, and the peloton seven minutes in arrears.

The descent towards the long, and narrow snow-capped finale proved critical for the leaders’ chances. They – according the sparse time checks – held their gap at six minutes. Weening had made contact with Everti and de Gendt before the crest of the penultimate climb with 36km to go.

Back in the peloton Team Sky explored their options with an attack from Wout Poels. He linked up with Swift on the way to the start of the final climb, but with the Dutchman less than 40 seconds down on GC coming into the stage his chances of success were always going to be limited. His efforts did, however, shake Etixx and it forced Contador to help with the chase as he looked to wrestle the lead from Martin’s shoulders.

Everti briefly stole a march on his two companions but Weening, who like De Gendt has Giro form from the past, swept by, and churning along on the big ring he put a minute into a re-grouped chase of Everti and De Gendt.

As the climb wound on Martin quickly became isolated, with only a determined Carlos Verona for company.

When Poels was eventually caught with 5km to go his teammate Mikel Nieve took it as his cue to accelerate and brief forays from Robert Gesink and Astana’s young Miguel Lopez soon followed.

The canvas was almost finished but Contador’s brush strokes would soon follow. It was Van Garderen who moved first, the American diesel pushing clear with a measured move as Contador eyed a response from his other rivals.

Martin held the first Contador move but only Richie Porte and Quintana were soon left as the trio caught van Garderen.

Up ahead, the light had dimmed, but De Gendt had enough to sweep past a tiring Weening just as Contador and Quintana detached themselves from the BMC duo.

The race lead was on Contador’s shoulder for the briefest of moments as Quintana surged clear to take second and a valuable chunck of time and the race lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:52:04 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:08 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:41 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:45 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:54 12 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:09 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:15 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:21 16 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:26 18 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:32 19 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 22 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:02:45 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 25 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:01 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:03 28 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:08 29 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:12 30 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:19 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:33 32 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:35 33 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 34 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:58 35 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:00 36 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:57 42 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:42 43 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:19 44 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:06:47 45 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:07:32 46 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 47 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:07:37 49 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 50 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:33 51 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:08:38 52 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 54 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:55 55 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 56 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:20 57 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:10:59 58 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:07 59 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:37 62 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 63 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 64 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 65 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 66 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 67 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:31 68 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:41 69 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:47 70 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:13 71 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:27 72 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 73 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:33 74 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 75 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 76 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 78 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 80 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 81 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:52 84 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:16 85 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:27 86 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:47 87 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:07 88 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:44 89 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 90 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 92 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 93 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 95 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 99 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 101 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 102 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 103 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:23:44 104 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:24:44 105 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:13 107 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 109 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:26:49 110 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 111 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 112 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 113 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 114 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 115 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 116 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 118 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 119 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 120 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 121 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 122 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 124 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 125 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 126 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 128 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 129 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 130 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 132 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 133 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 134 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 135 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 136 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 137 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 138 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 139 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:27:32 140 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:27:35 141 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:27:37 142 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 143 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:31:12 144 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 145 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:32:48 146 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 147 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 149 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 150 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 151 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 152 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 153 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 154 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 155 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 156 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 157 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 158 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 159 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 161 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 162 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 163 Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 164 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 165 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 166 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 167 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 168 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 169 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 170 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 171 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky DNF Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team DNF Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal DNF Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal DNF Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNS Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida DNS Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Mountain 1 - Por de Canto, 108km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 pts 2 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 25 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 4 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 5 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 12 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 7 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 8 8 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 10 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Mountain 2 - Alt d'Enviny, 136.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 12 3 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 4 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 5 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 6 6 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 4 7 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 3 8 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 3 - Port Aine, 172km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 50 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 40 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 32 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 20 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 11 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 12 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2

Sprint 1 - Puigcerda, 28km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1

Sprint 2 - Bolvir, 33.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 14:41:45 2 Movistar Team 0:00:05 3 BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 4 Team Katusha 0:01:08 5 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:06 6 Astana Pro Team 0:02:39 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:30 8 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:15 9 IAM Cycling 0:07:32 10 Team Sky 0:09:37 11 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:08 12 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:14 13 Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:17 14 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:00 15 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:56 16 Tinkoff Team 0:22:00 17 Trek-Segafredo 0:28:20 18 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:31:14 19 Dimension Data 0:32:05 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:59 21 FDJ 0:35:10 22 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:35:56 23 Lampre - Merida 0:46:20 24 Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:51:38

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 19:01:43 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:08 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:42 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:46 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:01 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:16 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:22 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:33 14 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:39 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:45 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:56 18 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:02 20 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:03 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:06 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:12 23 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:19 24 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:23 25 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:37 26 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:50 27 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:04 28 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:07 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:11 30 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:17 31 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:43 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:46 33 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:49 34 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:52 35 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:06:04 36 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:34 37 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:49 38 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 39 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:55 40 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:12 41 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:48 42 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:45 43 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:10:10 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:02 45 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:11:13 46 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 47 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:11:27 48 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:47 49 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:51 50 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:58 51 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:33 52 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:13:38 53 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:40 54 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:47 55 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:50 56 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:06 57 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:03 58 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:43 59 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:55 60 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:09 61 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:18:19 62 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:21 63 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:39 64 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:53 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:23 66 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:07 67 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:18 68 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:21:31 69 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:39 70 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:56 71 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:22:22 72 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:23:23 73 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 74 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:20 75 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 77 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:25:40 78 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:26:19 79 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:41 80 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:27:01 81 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:05 82 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:15 83 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:28:47 84 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:29:57 85 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:31:31 86 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:31:54 87 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:33:30 88 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:57 89 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:34:49 90 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:07 91 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:35:27 92 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:35:46 93 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:21 94 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:37 95 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:43 96 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:50 97 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:37:08 98 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:37:18 99 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:38:35 101 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 102 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:38 103 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:40:12 104 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:18 105 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:40:31 106 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:41:22 107 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:27 108 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:42:23 109 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:42:27 110 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:42:42 111 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:43:31 112 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:43:32 113 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:30 114 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:44:33 115 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:45:18 116 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:45:36 117 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 118 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:46:19 119 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:46:24 120 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:46:55 121 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:47:14 122 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:47:38 123 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:48:02 124 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:48:18 125 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:48:22 126 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:49:04 127 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:49:06 128 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:16 129 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:49:49 130 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:50:06 131 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:50:43 132 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:52:19 133 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 134 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 135 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 137 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:54 138 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 139 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 141 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:53:02 142 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:53:04 143 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:53:32 144 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:33 145 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:35 146 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:38 147 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 148 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 149 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:53:50 150 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:54:21 151 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:54:35 152 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:55:04 153 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:14 154 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:58:18 155 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 156 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 157 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:58:31 158 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:59:37 159 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 160 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:59:45 161 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:11 163 Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:00:20 164 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:00:48 165 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 1:01:13 166 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1:02:04 167 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 1:02:42 168 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:08:31 169 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1:08:57 170 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:10:15 171 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:13:13

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 66 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 56 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 53 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 52 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 38

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 pts 2 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 3 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 4 4 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 5 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 6 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 7 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 3 8 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19:02:44 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:44 3 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:22 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:36 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:06 7 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:42 8 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:54