Volta a Catalunya: De Gendt wins solo on summit finish to Port Ainé
Quintana attacks Contador on final ascent to move into overall lead
Stage 4: Bagà - Port Ainé
Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) brought back memories of his ride on the Stelvio in the Giro d’Italia in 2012 with another mountain top stage win on stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya. The Belgian was in the early break and had the better of his companions on the queen stage to finish alone on the Port Ainé.
The Lotto Soudal rider, who enjoyed rather unpredictable form in recent years, finished 1:08 ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing). Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) finished fourth.
In the overall standings, Quintana moved into the race lead after dropping his rivals on the final climb. Overnight race leader Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) was unable to hang onto the relentless attacks in the closing stages and dropped down to fourth in GC.
The 2015 Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) was unable to respond to Quintana and Contador but he was able to set his own pace on the 18.5km climb to finish in eighth position on the stage.
After four stages, Quintana leads Contador by 8 seconds with Porte in third at 17 seconds.
De Gendt, who started the day almost 20 minutes down in the general classification, only had the stage win on his mind as he battled up the long final ascent. He battled through several difficult moments, and even when a fellow breakaway companion, Pieter Weening (Roompot) opened up a minute’s lead the Belgian remained unflappable. He narrowed the gap to Weening with the help of Imanol Erviti Ollo (Movistar) before dispatching with both riders within the final two kilometres.
Although the break had seven minutes on the peloton at the foot of the climb, pace duties from BMC Racing, Etixx-QuickStep and Tinkoff reduced the gap dramatically. De Gendt, who rode a similar long-range tactic to win atop the Stelvio in 2012, held on to take his first win since claiming a stage in the Volta a Catalunya back in 2013.
How it unfolded
After yesterday’s brittle but effective skirmishes the GC contenders were out in force for the most important stage of the race. Their showdown on the final climb was always going to take centre stage in the race but the back-drop, with several climbs en route, was always going to be set on a canvas first guided by the day's early break.
Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Ruben Plaza (Orica GreenEdge), De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Lauren ten Dam (Giant Alpecin), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre – Merida), Weening (Roompot), Boris Dron (Wanty), Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha), and Ben Swift (Team Sky) duly obliged with the group establishing a lead of 10:30 after 80km of racing.
It proved to be both the pinnacle of their collaboration and the advantage, with De Gendt’s old team Etixx leading the chase on behalf of their race leader, Dan Martin.
When the race reached the final 50 kilometres of the stage a new order had been established with Everti and de Gendt leading a fragmented break on the penultimate climb, and the peloton seven minutes in arrears.
The descent towards the long, and narrow snow-capped finale proved critical for the leaders’ chances. They – according the sparse time checks – held their gap at six minutes. Weening had made contact with Everti and de Gendt before the crest of the penultimate climb with 36km to go.
Back in the peloton Team Sky explored their options with an attack from Wout Poels. He linked up with Swift on the way to the start of the final climb, but with the Dutchman less than 40 seconds down on GC coming into the stage his chances of success were always going to be limited. His efforts did, however, shake Etixx and it forced Contador to help with the chase as he looked to wrestle the lead from Martin’s shoulders.
Everti briefly stole a march on his two companions but Weening, who like De Gendt has Giro form from the past, swept by, and churning along on the big ring he put a minute into a re-grouped chase of Everti and De Gendt.
As the climb wound on Martin quickly became isolated, with only a determined Carlos Verona for company.
When Poels was eventually caught with 5km to go his teammate Mikel Nieve took it as his cue to accelerate and brief forays from Robert Gesink and Astana’s young Miguel Lopez soon followed.
The canvas was almost finished but Contador’s brush strokes would soon follow. It was Van Garderen who moved first, the American diesel pushing clear with a measured move as Contador eyed a response from his other rivals.
Martin held the first Contador move but only Richie Porte and Quintana were soon left as the trio caught van Garderen.
Up ahead, the light had dimmed, but De Gendt had enough to sweep past a tiring Weening just as Contador and Quintana detached themselves from the BMC duo.
The race lead was on Contador’s shoulder for the briefest of moments as Quintana surged clear to take second and a valuable chunck of time and the race lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:52:04
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:45
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:54
|12
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:09
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:15
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:21
|16
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:26
|18
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:32
|19
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|22
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:02:45
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|25
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:01
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:03
|28
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:08
|29
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:12
|30
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:19
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:33
|32
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:35
|33
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:58
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:00
|36
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:57
|42
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:42
|43
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:19
|44
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:06:47
|45
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:32
|46
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:07:37
|49
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|50
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:33
|51
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:38
|52
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|54
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:55
|55
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:20
|57
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:10:59
|58
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:07
|59
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:37
|62
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|63
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|64
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|65
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|67
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:31
|68
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:41
|69
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:47
|70
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:13
|71
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:13:27
|72
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|73
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:33
|74
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|75
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|76
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|78
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|80
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:52
|84
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:16
|85
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:27
|86
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:47
|87
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:07
|88
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:44
|89
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|92
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|93
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|99
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|101
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|102
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|103
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:44
|104
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:24:44
|105
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:13
|107
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:49
|110
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|111
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|113
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|114
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|115
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|116
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|118
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|119
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|120
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|121
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|122
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|125
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|128
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|129
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|132
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|133
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|134
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|135
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|136
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|137
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|138
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|139
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:27:32
|140
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:35
|141
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:27:37
|142
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|143
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:12
|144
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|145
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:32:48
|146
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|147
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|150
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|151
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|152
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|153
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|154
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|155
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|156
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|158
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|159
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|161
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|163
|Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|165
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|166
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|167
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|168
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|169
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|170
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|171
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNS
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|DNS
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|pts
|2
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|4
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|5
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|8
|8
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|10
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|12
|3
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|4
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|5
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|6
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|4
|7
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|8
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|50
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|40
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|32
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|20
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|11
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|12
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|14:41:45
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:06
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:39
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:30
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:15
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:32
|10
|Team Sky
|0:09:37
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:08
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:14
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:17
|14
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:00
|15
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:56
|16
|Tinkoff Team
|0:22:00
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:20
|18
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:31:14
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:32:05
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:59
|21
|FDJ
|0:35:10
|22
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:35:56
|23
|Lampre - Merida
|0:46:20
|24
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|19:01:43
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:01
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:33
|14
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:39
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|17
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:56
|18
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|20
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:03
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:06
|22
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:12
|23
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:19
|24
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:23
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:37
|26
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:50
|27
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|28
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:07
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:11
|30
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:17
|31
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:43
|32
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:46
|33
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:49
|34
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:52
|35
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:06:04
|36
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:34
|37
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:49
|38
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:55
|40
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:12
|41
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:48
|42
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:45
|43
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:10:10
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:02
|45
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:11:13
|46
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|47
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:27
|48
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:47
|49
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:51
|50
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:58
|51
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:33
|52
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:38
|53
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:40
|54
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:47
|55
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:50
|56
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:06
|57
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:03
|58
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:43
|59
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:55
|60
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:09
|61
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:18:19
|62
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:21
|63
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:39
|64
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:53
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:23
|66
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:07
|67
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:18
|68
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:21:31
|69
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:39
|70
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:56
|71
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:22:22
|72
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:23:23
|73
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:20
|75
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|77
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:40
|78
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:26:19
|79
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:41
|80
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:01
|81
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:05
|82
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:15
|83
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:28:47
|84
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:57
|85
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:31:31
|86
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:31:54
|87
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:30
|88
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:57
|89
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:34:49
|90
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:07
|91
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:27
|92
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:35:46
|93
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:21
|94
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:37
|95
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:43
|96
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:36:50
|97
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:37:08
|98
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:37:18
|99
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:38:35
|101
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:38
|103
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:40:12
|104
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:18
|105
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:40:31
|106
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:41:22
|107
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:27
|108
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:42:23
|109
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:27
|110
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:42
|111
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:43:31
|112
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:43:32
|113
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:30
|114
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:44:33
|115
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:45:18
|116
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:36
|117
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|118
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:46:19
|119
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:46:24
|120
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:46:55
|121
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:47:14
|122
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:47:38
|123
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:48:02
|124
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:48:18
|125
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:48:22
|126
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:49:04
|127
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:49:06
|128
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:16
|129
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:49:49
|130
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:50:06
|131
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:50:43
|132
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:19
|133
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|135
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|137
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:54
|138
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|141
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:53:02
|142
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:53:04
|143
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:53:32
|144
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:33
|145
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:35
|146
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:38
|147
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|148
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|149
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:53:50
|150
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:54:21
|151
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:54:35
|152
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:55:04
|153
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:14
|154
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:58:18
|155
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|156
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|157
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:58:31
|158
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:59:37
|159
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:59:45
|161
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|1:00:11
|163
|Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:20
|164
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:48
|165
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|1:01:13
|166
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1:02:04
|167
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|1:02:42
|168
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:08:31
|169
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:08:57
|170
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:10:15
|171
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:13:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|66
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|56
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|52
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|pts
|2
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|3
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|4
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|5
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|6
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|7
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|3
|8
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19:02:44
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|3
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:22
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:36
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:06
|7
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:42
|8
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|57:08:49
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:14
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:41
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:04:45
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:40
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:53
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:10
|10
|Team Sky
|0:08:45
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:07
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:22
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:19
|14
|Tinkoff Team
|0:30:23
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:57
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:31
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:43
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:39
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:50:08
|20
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:58:21
|21
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:04:01
|22
|Lampre - Merida
|1:13:34
|23
|FDJ
|1:23:00
|24
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:40:41
