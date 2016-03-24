Trending

Volta a Catalunya: De Gendt wins solo on summit finish to Port Ainé

Quintana attacks Contador on final ascent to move into overall lead

Image 1 of 62

The peloton rides on snow-lined roads during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

The peloton rides on snow-lined roads during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 62

Laurens ten Dam

Laurens ten Dam
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 62

Colombians Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEDGE) and Darwin Atapuma (BMC) ride to the finish of stage 4

Colombians Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEDGE) and Darwin Atapuma (BMC) ride to the finish of stage 4
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 62

Mike Woods, showng signs of an earlier crash, rides to the finish of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Mike Woods, showng signs of an earlier crash, rides to the finish of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 62

Cannondale's davide Formolo in the race's white jersey.

Cannondale's davide Formolo in the race's white jersey.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 62

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 62

Team Sky's wout Poels

Team Sky's wout Poels
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 62

Petr Vakoc ahead of the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Petr Vakoc ahead of the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 62

Astana's Fabio Aru

Astana's Fabio Aru
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 62

Movistar's Winner Anacona

Movistar's Winner Anacona
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 62

Cannondale's Rigoberto Uran rides to the finish of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Cannondale's Rigoberto Uran rides to the finish of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 62

Etixx-QuickStep's Dan Martin

Etixx-QuickStep's Dan Martin
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 62

Chris Froome and Romain Bardet ride to the finish of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Chris Froome and Romain Bardet ride to the finish of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 62

Thomas de Gendt wins stage 4 at the Volta a Catalunya

Thomas de Gendt wins stage 4 at the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 62

Tejay van Garderen shows the effort of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Tejay van Garderen shows the effort of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 62

Darwin Atapuma poses with Colombian fans before the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Darwin Atapuma poses with Colombian fans before the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 62

Tejay van Garderen adjusts a cleat before the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Tejay van Garderen adjusts a cleat before the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 62

Robert Gesink warms up before the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Robert Gesink warms up before the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 62

Chris Froome rides to the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Chris Froome rides to the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 62

Rigoberto Uran gets ready for the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Rigoberto Uran gets ready for the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 62

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 62

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 62

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 62

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 62

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 62

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 62

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 62

Thomas de Gendt wins stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas de Gendt wins stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 62

Thomas de Gendt wins stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas de Gendt wins stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 62

Nairo Quintana finished second during stage 4 and took the race lead at Volta a Catalunya

Nairo Quintana finished second during stage 4 and took the race lead at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 62

Richie Porte and Alberto Contador sprint for the line during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Richie Porte and Alberto Contador sprint for the line during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 62

Nairo Quintana attacks Alberto Contador near the finish of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Nairo Quintana attacks Alberto Contador near the finish of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 62

Tejay van Garderen at the finish of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Tejay van Garderen at the finish of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 62

Ilnur Zakarin at the finish of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Ilnur Zakarin at the finish of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 62

Chris Froome and Romain Bardet cross the finish line during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Chris Froome and Romain Bardet cross the finish line during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 62

Chris Froome and Romain Bardet cross the finish line during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Chris Froome and Romain Bardet cross the finish line during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 62

Romain Bardet crosses the finish line during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Romain Bardet crosses the finish line during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 62

Dan Martin surrendered his overall lead during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Dan Martin surrendered his overall lead during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 62

Thomas de Gendt on the stage 4 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas de Gendt on the stage 4 podium at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 62

Thomas de Gendt on the stage 4 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas de Gendt on the stage 4 podium at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 62

Thomas de Gendt on the stage 4 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas de Gendt on the stage 4 podium at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 62

Nairo Quintana on the stage 4 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Nairo Quintana on the stage 4 podium at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 62

Nairo Quintana took over the race lead during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Nairo Quintana took over the race lead during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 62

Nairo Quintana took over the race lead during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Nairo Quintana took over the race lead during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 62

Thomas de Gendt on the stage 4 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas de Gendt on the stage 4 podium at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 62

Thomas de Gendt on the stage 4 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas de Gendt on the stage 4 podium at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 62

Nairo Quintana in the race leader's jersey following stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya.

Nairo Quintana in the race leader's jersey following stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 62

Tejay van Garderen at the finish of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Tejay van Garderen at the finish of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 62

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 50 of 62

Thomas de Gendt wins stage 4 at the Volta a Catalunya

Thomas de Gendt wins stage 4 at the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 62

Team Sky's Mikel Nieve

Team Sky's Mikel Nieve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 62

Carlos Verona and Julien Alaphilippe warm up before stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Carlos Verona and Julien Alaphilippe warm up before stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 62

Dan Martin in the leader's jersey before that start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Dan Martin in the leader's jersey before that start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 62

Dan Martin in the leader's jersey before that start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Dan Martin in the leader's jersey before that start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 62

Julian Alaphilippe gets ready for stage 4

Julian Alaphilippe gets ready for stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 62

Riders greet each other before the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Riders greet each other before the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 62

Some pre-race fuel is tucked away before the start of stage 4

Some pre-race fuel is tucked away before the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 62

A Team Sky rider gets ready for the start

A Team Sky rider gets ready for the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 62

Petr Vakoc gets ready for the start of stage 4

Petr Vakoc gets ready for the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 62

An Etixx-QuickStep rider grabs his gear out of the back of a team car.

An Etixx-QuickStep rider grabs his gear out of the back of a team car.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 62

Katusha's Pavel Kochetkov

Katusha's Pavel Kochetkov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 62

Philippe Gilbert warms up before stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Philippe Gilbert warms up before stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) brought back memories of his ride on the Stelvio in the Giro d’Italia in 2012 with another mountain top stage win on stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya. The Belgian was in the early break and had the better of his companions on the queen stage to finish alone on the Port Ainé.

The Lotto Soudal rider, who enjoyed rather unpredictable form in recent years, finished 1:08 ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing). Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) finished fourth.

In the overall standings, Quintana moved into the race lead after dropping his rivals on the final climb. Overnight race leader Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) was unable to hang onto the relentless attacks in the closing stages and dropped down to fourth in GC.

The 2015 Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) was unable to respond to Quintana and Contador but he was able to set his own pace on the 18.5km climb to finish in eighth position on the stage.

After four stages, Quintana leads Contador by 8 seconds with Porte in third at 17 seconds.

De Gendt, who started the day almost 20 minutes down in the general classification, only had the stage win on his mind as he battled up the long final ascent. He battled through several difficult moments, and even when a fellow breakaway companion, Pieter Weening (Roompot) opened up a minute’s lead the Belgian remained unflappable. He narrowed the gap to Weening with the help of Imanol Erviti Ollo (Movistar) before dispatching with both riders within the final two kilometres.

Although the break had seven minutes on the peloton at the foot of the climb, pace duties from BMC Racing, Etixx-QuickStep and Tinkoff reduced the gap dramatically. De Gendt, who rode a similar long-range tactic to win atop the Stelvio in 2012, held on to take his first win since claiming a stage in the Volta a Catalunya back in 2013.

How it unfolded

After yesterday’s brittle but effective skirmishes the GC contenders were out in force for the most important stage of the race. Their showdown on the final climb was always going to take centre stage in the race but the back-drop, with several climbs en route, was always going to be set on a canvas first guided by the day's early break.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Ruben Plaza (Orica GreenEdge), De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Lauren ten Dam (Giant Alpecin), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre – Merida), Weening (Roompot), Boris Dron (Wanty), Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha), and Ben Swift (Team Sky) duly obliged with the group establishing a lead of 10:30 after 80km of racing.

It proved to be both the pinnacle of their collaboration and the advantage, with De Gendt’s old team Etixx leading the chase on behalf of their race leader, Dan Martin.

When the race reached the final 50 kilometres of the stage a new order had been established with Everti and de Gendt leading a fragmented break on the penultimate climb, and the peloton seven minutes in arrears.

The descent towards the long, and narrow snow-capped finale proved critical for the leaders’ chances. They – according the sparse time checks – held their gap at six minutes. Weening had made contact with Everti and de Gendt before the crest of the penultimate climb with 36km to go.

Back in the peloton Team Sky explored their options with an attack from Wout Poels. He linked up with Swift on the way to the start of the final climb, but with the Dutchman less than 40 seconds down on GC coming into the stage his chances of success were always going to be limited. His efforts did, however, shake Etixx and it forced Contador to help with the chase as he looked to wrestle the lead from Martin’s shoulders.

Everti briefly stole a march on his two companions but Weening, who like De Gendt has Giro form from the past, swept by, and churning along on the big ring he put a minute into a re-grouped chase of Everti and De Gendt.

As the climb wound on Martin quickly became isolated, with only a determined Carlos Verona for company.

When Poels was eventually caught with 5km to go his teammate Mikel Nieve took it as his cue to accelerate and brief forays from Robert Gesink and Astana’s young Miguel Lopez soon followed.

The canvas was almost finished but Contador’s brush strokes would soon follow. It was Van Garderen who moved first, the American diesel pushing clear with a measured move as Contador eyed a response from his other rivals.

Martin held the first Contador move but only Richie Porte and Quintana were soon left as the trio caught van Garderen.

Up ahead, the light had dimmed, but De Gendt had enough to sweep past a tiring Weening just as Contador and Quintana detached themselves from the BMC duo.

The race lead was on Contador’s shoulder for the briefest of moments as Quintana surged clear to take second and a valuable chunck of time and the race lead.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:52:04
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:08
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:41
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:45
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:54
12Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:02:09
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:15
15Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:21
16Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:26
18Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:32
19Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
20Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
22Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:02:45
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
25Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:01
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:03
28Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:08
29Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:12
30Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:03:19
31Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:33
32Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:35
33Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
34Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:58
35Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:04:00
36Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:57
42Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:42
43David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:19
44Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:06:47
45Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:07:32
46Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
47Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:07:37
49Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
50José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:33
51Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:08:38
52Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:55
55Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:20
57Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:10:59
58Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:07
59Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
61Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:37
62Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
63Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
64Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
65Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
66Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
67Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:31
68Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:41
69Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:47
70Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:13
71Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:27
72Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
73Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:33
74Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
75Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
76Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
78Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
79Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
80Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
81Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
83Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:52
84Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:18:16
85Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:27
86Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:47
87Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:07
88Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:44
89Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
92David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
93Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
95Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
98Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
99Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
101Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
102Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
103Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:23:44
104Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:24:44
105Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:13
107Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
109Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:26:49
110Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
111Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
112Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
113Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
114Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
115Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
116Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
118Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
119Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
120Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
121Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
122Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
124Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
125Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
126Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
128Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
129Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
130Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
132Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
133Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
134Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
135Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
136Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
137Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
138Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
139Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:27:32
140Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:27:35
141Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:27:37
142Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
143Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:31:12
144Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
145Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:32:48
146Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
147Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
149Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
150Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
151Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
152Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
153Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
154Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
155Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
156Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
157Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
158Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
159Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
161Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
162Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
163Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
164Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
165Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
166Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
167Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
168Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
169Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
170Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
171Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Team Sky
DNFPawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
DNFRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
DNFTomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
DNFNick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNSLouis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
DNSJohnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton

Mountain 1 - Por de Canto, 108km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert30pts
2Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha25
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
4Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton16
5Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge12
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky10
7Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida8
8Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team6
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
10Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Mountain 2 - Alt d'Enviny, 136.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton12
3Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team10
4Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin8
5Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha6
6Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida4
7Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge3
8Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 3 - Port Aine, 172km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal60pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team50
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team40
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team32
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team24
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton20
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha16
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky12
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step6
11Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
12Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2

Sprint 1 - Puigcerda, 28km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1

Sprint 2 - Bolvir, 33.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal14:41:45
2Movistar Team0:00:05
3BMC Racing Team0:01:01
4Team Katusha0:01:08
5Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:06
6Astana Pro Team0:02:39
7AG2R La Mondiale0:04:30
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:15
9IAM Cycling0:07:32
10Team Sky0:09:37
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:08
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:14
13Orica-GreenEdge0:16:17
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:00
15Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:56
16Tinkoff Team0:22:00
17Trek-Segafredo0:28:20
18Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:31:14
19Dimension Data0:32:05
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:59
21FDJ0:35:10
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:35:56
23Lampre - Merida0:46:20
24Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:51:38

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team19:01:43
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:08
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:42
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:46
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:01
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:16
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:22
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:33
14Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:39
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:45
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
17Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:56
18Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:02:02
20Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:03
21Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:06
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:12
23Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:19
24Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:23
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:37
26Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:50
27Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:04
28Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:07
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:11
30Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:17
31Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:43
32Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:46
33Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:49
34Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:52
35Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:06:04
36David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:34
37Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:49
38Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
39Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:55
40Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:12
41José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:48
42Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:45
43Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:10:10
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:02
45Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:11:13
46Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
47Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:11:27
48Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:47
49Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:51
50Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:58
51Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:33
52Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:13:38
53Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:13:40
54Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:47
55Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:50
56Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:06
57Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:03
58Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:43
59Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:55
60Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:09
61Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:18:19
62Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:21
63Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:39
64Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:19:53
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:23
66Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:07
67Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:18
68Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:21:31
69David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:39
70Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:21:56
71Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:22:22
72Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:23:23
73Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
74Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:20
75Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
77Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:25:40
78Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:26:19
79Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:41
80Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:27:01
81Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:05
82Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:15
83Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:28:47
84Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:29:57
85Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:31:31
86Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:31:54
87Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:33:30
88Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:57
89Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:34:49
90Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:07
91Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:35:27
92Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:35:46
93Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:21
94Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:37
95Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:43
96Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:50
97Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:37:08
98Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:37:18
99Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
100Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:38:35
101Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
102Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:38
103Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:40:12
104Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:18
105Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:40:31
106Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:41:22
107Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:27
108Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:42:23
109Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:42:27
110Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:42:42
111Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:43:31
112Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:32
113Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:30
114Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:44:33
115Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:45:18
116Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:36
117Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
118Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:46:19
119Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:46:24
120Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:46:55
121Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:47:14
122Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:47:38
123Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:48:02
124Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:48:18
125Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:48:22
126Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:49:04
127Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:49:06
128Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:16
129Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:49:49
130Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:50:06
131Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:50:43
132Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:52:19
133Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
134Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
135Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
137Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:52:54
138Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
139Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
141Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:53:02
142Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:53:04
143Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:53:32
144Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:33
145Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:53:35
146Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:53:38
147Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
148Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
149Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:53:50
150Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:54:21
151Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:54:35
152Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:55:04
153Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:14
154Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:58:18
155Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
156Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
157Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:58:31
158Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:59:37
159Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
160Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:59:45
161Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo1:00:11
163Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:00:20
164Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:00:48
165Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ1:01:13
166Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1:02:04
167Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ1:02:42
168Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:08:31
169Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:08:57
170Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:10:15
171Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:13:13

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal107pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert81
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton66
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team56
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team53
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team52
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team40
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step38

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal12pts
2Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
3Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha4
4Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step4
5Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
6Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
7Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ3
8Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA19:02:44
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:44
3Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:02
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:22
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:36
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:06
7Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:42
8Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:54

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team57:08:49
2Movistar Team0:01:04
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:17
4Lotto Soudal0:04:14
5AG2R La Mondiale0:04:41
6Team Katusha0:04:45
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:40
8Astana Pro Team0:06:53
9IAM Cycling0:07:10
10Team Sky0:08:45
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:07
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:22
13Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:19
14Tinkoff Team0:30:23
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:57
16Orica-GreenEdge0:33:31
17Trek-Segafredo0:34:43
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:39
19Dimension Data0:50:08
20Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:58:21
21CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:04:01
22Lampre - Merida1:13:34
23FDJ1:23:00
24Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:40:41

