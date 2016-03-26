Image 1 of 28 The peloton during stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 28 BMC leading the way at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 28 Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) wins stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 28 The field at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 28 Breakaway riders at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 28 The peloton at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 28 Cameron Meyer caught with 50 metres to go and Davide Cimolai won the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 28 The bunch sprint at stage 6 Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 28 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the mountain's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 28 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) mountain classification leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 28 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) is also in the sprint classification lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 28 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA is the event's best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 28 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 28 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 28 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) happy on the podium after winning stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 28 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) tops the stage 6 podium in Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 28 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) stays in the overall lead ahead of the final stage in Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 28 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is leading the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 28 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 28 Davide Cimolai (LampreMerida) waves at the crowd from the stage 6 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 28 Richie Porte (BMC) Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 28 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 28 Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) wins stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 28 Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) victory salute after he wins stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 28 Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) wins stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 28 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida wins stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 28 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida wins stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Davide Cimolai snatch victory for the Lampre-Merida team at the end of a hectic chase of the breakaway to Vilanova i la Geltrú at the Volta a Catalunya during stage 6.

The Italian won the sprint after Cameron Meyer (Dimension Data) was caught and passed in the final hundred metres of the stage. He had been part of the break of the day that fought hard to stay away and was only pulled back in the final kilometre. Meyer used his track speed and skills to surge away but the peloton caught him just in time for Cimolai to emerge to give Lampre-Merida their first victory of the 2016 season.

Cimolai beat Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) as the riders fought shoulder to shoulder to find a way to the line.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the peloton and so retained his overall race lead. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) is second at seven seconds, with Richie Porte (BMC) third at 17 seconds and Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) fourth, at 18 seconds.

The Volta a Catalunya ends on Sunday with a 136km hilly circuit stage around Barcelona’s Montjuïc area, that hosted the 1992 Olympic Games.

How it happened

The sixth stage of the Volta a Catalunya was again a fast affair, with riders fighting to get in the early break of the day only for the peloton to chased them down as riders well placed overall fought for precious bonus seconds at an early intermediate sprint, placed after just 12km.

Five riders formed a good move but the peloton pulled them back and Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) won the sprint ahead of Philippe Gilbert, who was protecting the interests of teammate and third overall Richie Porte.

Other riders quickly attacked but the peloton chased them again and the 11-rider break only got away after 65km of fast and aggressive racing.

In the move were Petr Vakoc (Etixx-QuickStep), Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Laurens Ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin), Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Alex Howes (Cannondale), Cameron Meyer (Dimension Data), Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale), Romain Hardy (Cofidis), Rudy Molard (Cofidis), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

The move was serious about its intentions and opened a five-minute gap but so was the Lampre-Merida team that lead the chase for the rest of the stage and kept the break within reach. The climbs and speed gradually took their toll on the break, with several riders either falling out the back or being ordered to return to the peloton during another hard day of racing, including Hesjedal and Howes.

In the final 30km, Trek-Segafredo decided to help Lampre-Merida, and Tinkoff also hit the front after a careful recon of the finale. However the side winds and Tinkoff attack failed to split the peloton or pull back the remaining nine riders up front, with the gap still 40 seconds, with only 15km remaining.

Vakoc decided to hit out alone but was soon pulled back and the remains of the break worked together to try to surprise the peloton. Their lead fell only gradually and was still 20 seconds with seven kilometres to go. The sprinters’ teams thought they had things under control but Vakoc attacked again and dragged Molard, Meyer and Lindeman clear.





He could see the finish and was cheered on by the crowds but then the peloton was on him and he sat up, caught only 100 metres or so from the line. At that point Cimolai emerged from the chaos and managed to hit the front as the line approached. He was overjoyed to win and take Lampre-Merida’s first win of the 2016 season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4:35:13 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 9 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 17 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 27 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 29 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 35 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 36 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 40 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 41 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 42 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 44 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 46 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 52 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 54 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 56 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 57 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 61 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 63 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 64 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 65 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 66 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 69 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 72 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 74 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 75 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 77 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 78 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 79 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 80 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 82 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 83 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 85 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 86 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 87 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 88 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 89 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 90 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 92 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:21 94 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 95 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 97 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:46 98 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:01:30 99 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 100 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 101 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 102 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 103 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 104 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 105 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 106 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 107 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 108 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 109 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:41 110 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:51 111 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 112 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 113 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 114 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 116 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 117 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 118 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 119 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 121 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:02:36 122 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 123 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 124 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 125 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 127 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:41 128 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:28 129 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 130 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 132 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 133 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 135 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:03:33 136 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 137 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:58 138 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:52 139 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:57 140 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:59 141 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 143 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:29 145 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 146 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 147 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 148 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 149 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 150 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 151 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 152 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:52 153 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 154 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 155 Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 156 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 157 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 158 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 159 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:14:11 DNF Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling DNF Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team DNS Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha DNS Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky DNS Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team DNS Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling

Mountain 1 - Alt de Maladona, 21.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 3 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Alt de Les Ventoses, 116.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 10 pts 2 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 3 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 4 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 5 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 6 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1 - Castelldefels, 10km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Vilafranca del Penedes, 95km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 pts 2 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-GreenEdge 13:45:39 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Lotto Soudal 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Movistar Team 6 Team Katusha 7 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 Dimension Data 10 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 Trek-Segafredo 17 IAM Cycling 18 Team Sky 19 Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 20 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Tinkoff Team 0:00:21 22 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:37 23 FDJ 0:03:07 24 Lampre - Merida 0:03:14

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 23:07:41 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:07 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:18 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:42 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:46 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:01 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:16 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:22 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:33 14 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:39 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:45 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:56 18 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:02 20 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:03 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:06 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:12 23 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:19 24 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:23 25 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:37 26 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:44 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:50 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:04 29 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:17 30 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:43 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:46 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:52 33 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:06:04 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:54 35 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:06:55 36 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:57 37 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:05 38 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:55 39 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:08:43 40 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:09:25 41 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:45 42 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:29 43 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:25 44 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:58 45 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:53 46 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:31 47 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:27 48 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:14:49 49 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:58 50 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:03 51 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:12 52 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:02 53 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:04 54 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:11 55 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:23 56 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:26 58 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:18 59 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:23:08 60 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:23:24 61 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:20 62 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:25:23 63 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:39 64 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:26:15 65 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:26:26 66 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:33 67 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:26:48 68 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:59 69 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:12 70 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:27:36 71 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:27:57 72 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:28:21 73 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:00 74 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:28 75 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:30:40 76 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:34 77 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:32:43 78 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:33:04 79 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:57 80 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:34:41 81 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:48 82 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:26 83 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:37 84 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:36:52 85 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:38:00 86 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:38:13 87 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:38:35 89 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 90 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:39:50 91 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:40:08 92 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:40:17 93 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:29 94 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:41:34 95 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:00 96 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:43:21 97 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:43:51 98 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:44:33 99 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:44:40 100 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:44:53 101 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:45:50 102 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:45:55 103 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:46:08 104 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:46:15 105 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:46:21 106 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:31 107 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:46:47 108 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:46:52 109 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:47:12 110 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:47:27 111 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:47:30 112 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:48:22 113 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 114 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:53 115 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:49:06 116 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:08 117 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:50:33 118 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:52:00 119 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:52:17 120 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:52:18 121 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:52:23 122 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:52:41 123 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:52:52 124 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:54 125 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:53:05 126 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:53:29 127 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:54 128 Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:54:17 129 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:54:38 130 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:54:41 131 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:57 132 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:55:11 133 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:55:45 134 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:55:48 135 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:56:05 136 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:56:48 137 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:57:19 138 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:57:54 139 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:58:06 140 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:58:21 141 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:59:05 142 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:59:31 143 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:35 144 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:59:42 145 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:59:43 146 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:59:56 147 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:59:59 148 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:01:01 149 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:01:11 151 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:01:32 152 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:02:38 153 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1:03:39 154 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1:04:28 155 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1:05:11 156 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:05:13 157 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 1:09:00 158 Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:10:36 159 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:17:29

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 66 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 56 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 53 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 52 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 38

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 3 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 4 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 4 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 6 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 7 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 8 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23:08:42 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:02 3 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:22 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:36 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:43 7 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:42 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:54