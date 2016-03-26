Trending

Volta a Catalunya: Cimolai wins stage 6 sprint in Vilanova i la Geltrú

Quintana holds the overall lead into the finale

Image 1 of 28

The peloton during stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 28

BMC leading the way at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 28

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) wins stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 28

The field at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 28

Breakaway riders at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 28

The peloton at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 28

Cameron Meyer caught with 50 metres to go and Davide Cimolai won the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 28

The bunch sprint at stage 6 Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 28

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the mountain's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 28

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) mountain classification leader

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 28

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) is also in the sprint classification lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 28

Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA is the event's best young rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 28

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 28

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 28

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) happy on the podium after winning stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 28

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) tops the stage 6 podium in Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 28

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) stays in the overall lead ahead of the final stage in Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 28

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is leading the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 28

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 28

Davide Cimolai (LampreMerida) waves at the crowd from the stage 6 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 28

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 28

Richie Porte (BMC) Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 28

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 28

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) wins stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 28

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) victory salute after he wins stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 28

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) wins stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 28

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida wins stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 28

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida wins stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Davide Cimolai snatch victory for the Lampre-Merida team at the end of a hectic chase of the breakaway to Vilanova i la Geltrú at the Volta a Catalunya during stage 6.

The Italian won the sprint after Cameron Meyer (Dimension Data) was caught and passed in the final hundred metres of the stage. He had been part of the break of the day that fought hard to stay away and was only pulled back in the final kilometre. Meyer used his track speed and skills to surge away but the peloton caught him just in time for Cimolai to emerge to give Lampre-Merida their first victory of the 2016 season.

Cimolai beat Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) as the riders fought shoulder to shoulder to find a way to the line.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the peloton and so retained his overall race lead. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) is second at seven seconds, with Richie Porte (BMC) third at 17 seconds and Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) fourth, at 18 seconds.

The Volta a Catalunya ends on Sunday with a 136km hilly circuit stage around Barcelona’s Montjuïc area, that hosted the 1992 Olympic Games.

How it happened

The sixth stage of the Volta a Catalunya was again a fast affair, with riders fighting to get in the early break of the day only for the peloton to chased them down as riders well placed overall fought for precious bonus seconds at an early intermediate sprint, placed after just 12km.

Five riders formed a good move but the peloton pulled them back and Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) won the sprint ahead of Philippe Gilbert, who was protecting the interests of teammate and third overall Richie Porte.

Other riders quickly attacked but the peloton chased them again and the 11-rider break only got away after 65km of fast and aggressive racing.

In the move were Petr Vakoc (Etixx-QuickStep), Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Laurens Ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin), Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Alex Howes (Cannondale), Cameron Meyer (Dimension Data), Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale), Romain Hardy (Cofidis), Rudy Molard (Cofidis), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

The move was serious about its intentions and opened a five-minute gap but so was the Lampre-Merida team that lead the chase for the rest of the stage and kept the break within reach. The climbs and speed gradually took their toll on the break, with several riders either falling out the back or being ordered to return to the peloton during another hard day of racing, including Hesjedal and Howes.

In the final 30km, Trek-Segafredo decided to help Lampre-Merida, and Tinkoff also hit the front after a careful recon of the finale. However the side winds and Tinkoff attack failed to split the peloton or pull back the remaining nine riders up front, with the gap still 40 seconds, with only 15km remaining.

Vakoc decided to hit out alone but was soon pulled back and the remains of the break worked together to try to surprise the peloton. Their lead fell only gradually and was still 20 seconds with seven kilometres to go. The sprinters’ teams thought they had things under control but Vakoc attacked again and dragged Molard, Meyer and Lindeman clear.

He could see the finish and was cheered on by the crowds but then the peloton was on him and he sat up, caught only 100 metres or so from the line. At that point Cimolai emerged from the chaos and managed to hit the front as the line approached. He was overjoyed to win and take Lampre-Merida’s first win of the 2016 season.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:35:13
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
6Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
9Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
17Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
21Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
23Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
27Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
29Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
32Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
35Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
36Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
40Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
41Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
42Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
44Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
49Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
52Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
57Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
60Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
61Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
63Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
64Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
65Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
66Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
69Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
74Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
75Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
77Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
78Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
79Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
80Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
82Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
83Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
84Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
85Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
86David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
88Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
89Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
90Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
91Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
92Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:21
94Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
95Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:46
98Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:01:30
99Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
100Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
101Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
102Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
103Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
104Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
105Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
106Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
107Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
108Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
109Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:41
110Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:51
111Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:54
112Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
113Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
114Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
116Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
117Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
118Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
119Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
121Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:02:36
122Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
123Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
124Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
125Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
126Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
127Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:41
128Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:28
129Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
130José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
131Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
132Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
133Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
135Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:03:33
136Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
137Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:58
138Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:52
139Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:57
140Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:59
141Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
143Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:29
145Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
146Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
147Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
148Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
149Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
150Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
151Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
152Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:08:52
153Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
154Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
155Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
156Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
157Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
158Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
159Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:14:11
DNFMarcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFJavier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFPawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNSAlberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
DNSBen Swift (GBr) Team Sky
DNSJesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
DNSChristian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSMartin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling

Mountain 1 - Alt de Maladona, 21.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4
3Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Alt de Les Ventoses, 116.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge10pts
2Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
3Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
4Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
5Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
6Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Sprint 1 - Castelldefels, 10km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Vilafranca del Penedes, 95km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3pts
2Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-GreenEdge13:45:39
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Lotto Soudal
4Etixx - Quick-Step
5Movistar Team
6Team Katusha
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Dimension Data
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11AG2R La Mondiale
12BMC Racing Team
13Astana Pro Team
14Team Giant-Alpecin
15Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Trek-Segafredo
17IAM Cycling
18Team Sky
19Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Tinkoff Team0:00:21
22Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:37
23FDJ0:03:07
24Lampre - Merida0:03:14

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team23:07:41
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:07
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:42
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:46
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:01
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:16
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:22
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:33
14Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:39
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:45
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
17Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:56
18Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:02:02
20Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:03
21Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:06
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:12
23Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:19
24Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:23
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:37
26Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:44
27Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:50
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:04
29Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:17
30Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:43
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:46
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:52
33Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:06:04
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:54
35Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:06:55
36David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:57
37Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:05
38Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:55
39Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:08:43
40Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:09:25
41Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:45
42Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:29
43Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:25
44Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:58
45Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:53
46Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:31
47Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:27
48Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:14:49
49Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:58
50Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:03
51Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:12
52Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:02
53Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:04
54Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:11
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:23
56José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
57Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:20:26
58Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:18
59Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:23:08
60Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:23:24
61Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:20
62Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:25:23
63Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:39
64Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:26:15
65Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:26:26
66Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:33
67Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:26:48
68Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:59
69Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:12
70Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:27:36
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:27:57
72Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:28:21
73Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:00
74Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:28
75Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:40
76Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:34
77Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:32:43
78Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:33:04
79Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:57
80Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:34:41
81Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:48
82Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:35:26
83Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:37
84Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:36:52
85Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:38:00
86Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:38:13
87Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
88Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:38:35
89Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
90Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:39:50
91Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:40:08
92Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:40:17
93Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:29
94Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:41:34
95Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:00
96Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:43:21
97Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:43:51
98Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:44:33
99Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:44:40
100Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:44:53
101Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:50
102Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:55
103Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:46:08
104Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:46:15
105Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:46:21
106Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:31
107Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:47
108Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:46:52
109Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:47:12
110Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:47:27
111Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:47:30
112Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:48:22
113Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
114Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:53
115Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:49:06
116Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:49:08
117Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:50:33
118Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:52:00
119Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:52:17
120Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:52:18
121Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:52:23
122Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:52:41
123Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:52:52
124Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:52:54
125Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:53:05
126Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:53:29
127Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:53:54
128Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:54:17
129Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:54:38
130Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:54:41
131Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:54:57
132Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:55:11
133Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:55:45
134Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:55:48
135Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:56:05
136Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:56:48
137Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:57:19
138Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:57:54
139Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:58:06
140Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:58:21
141Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:59:05
142Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:59:31
143Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:59:35
144Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:59:42
145Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:43
146Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:59:56
147Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:59:59
148Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling1:01:01
149Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:01:11
151Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:01:32
152Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:02:38
153Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1:03:39
154Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team1:04:28
155Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:05:11
156Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:05:13
157Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo1:09:00
158Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:10:36
159Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:17:29

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal117pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert81
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton66
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team56
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team53
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team52
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team40
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step38

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal12pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step6
3Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
4Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha4
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step4
6Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
7Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
8Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA23:08:42
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:02
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:22
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:36
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:43
7Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:42
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:05:54

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team82:53:16
2Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:17
3Movistar Team0:01:59
4AG2R La Mondiale0:04:41
5Team Katusha0:04:45
6Lotto Soudal0:04:53
7Astana Pro Team0:06:31
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:40
9IAM Cycling0:07:10
10Team Sky0:08:12
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:00
12Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:59
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:24
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:57
15Tinkoff Team0:32:02
16Orica-GreenEdge0:33:54
17Trek-Segafredo0:41:27
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:47:02
19Dimension Data0:57:53
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:06:40
21Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:09:00
22Lampre - Merida1:17:11
23FDJ1:27:23
24Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:51:47

 

