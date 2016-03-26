Volta a Catalunya: Cimolai wins stage 6 sprint in Vilanova i la Geltrú
Quintana holds the overall lead into the finale
Stage 6: Sant Joan Despí - Vilanova i la Geltrú
Davide Cimolai snatch victory for the Lampre-Merida team at the end of a hectic chase of the breakaway to Vilanova i la Geltrú at the Volta a Catalunya during stage 6.
The Italian won the sprint after Cameron Meyer (Dimension Data) was caught and passed in the final hundred metres of the stage. He had been part of the break of the day that fought hard to stay away and was only pulled back in the final kilometre. Meyer used his track speed and skills to surge away but the peloton caught him just in time for Cimolai to emerge to give Lampre-Merida their first victory of the 2016 season.
Cimolai beat Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) as the riders fought shoulder to shoulder to find a way to the line.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the peloton and so retained his overall race lead. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) is second at seven seconds, with Richie Porte (BMC) third at 17 seconds and Daniel Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) fourth, at 18 seconds.
The Volta a Catalunya ends on Sunday with a 136km hilly circuit stage around Barcelona’s Montjuïc area, that hosted the 1992 Olympic Games.
How it happened
The sixth stage of the Volta a Catalunya was again a fast affair, with riders fighting to get in the early break of the day only for the peloton to chased them down as riders well placed overall fought for precious bonus seconds at an early intermediate sprint, placed after just 12km.
Five riders formed a good move but the peloton pulled them back and Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) won the sprint ahead of Philippe Gilbert, who was protecting the interests of teammate and third overall Richie Porte.
Other riders quickly attacked but the peloton chased them again and the 11-rider break only got away after 65km of fast and aggressive racing.
In the move were Petr Vakoc (Etixx-QuickStep), Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Laurens Ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin), Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Alex Howes (Cannondale), Cameron Meyer (Dimension Data), Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale), Romain Hardy (Cofidis), Rudy Molard (Cofidis), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
The move was serious about its intentions and opened a five-minute gap but so was the Lampre-Merida team that lead the chase for the rest of the stage and kept the break within reach. The climbs and speed gradually took their toll on the break, with several riders either falling out the back or being ordered to return to the peloton during another hard day of racing, including Hesjedal and Howes.
In the final 30km, Trek-Segafredo decided to help Lampre-Merida, and Tinkoff also hit the front after a careful recon of the finale. However the side winds and Tinkoff attack failed to split the peloton or pull back the remaining nine riders up front, with the gap still 40 seconds, with only 15km remaining.
Vakoc decided to hit out alone but was soon pulled back and the remains of the break worked together to try to surprise the peloton. Their lead fell only gradually and was still 20 seconds with seven kilometres to go. The sprinters’ teams thought they had things under control but Vakoc attacked again and dragged Molard, Meyer and Lindeman clear.
He could see the finish and was cheered on by the crowds but then the peloton was on him and he sat up, caught only 100 metres or so from the line. At that point Cimolai emerged from the chaos and managed to hit the front as the line approached. He was overjoyed to win and take Lampre-Merida’s first win of the 2016 season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:35:13
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|9
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|14
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|29
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|35
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|41
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|42
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|46
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|52
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|54
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|57
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|64
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|65
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|66
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|74
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|75
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|76
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|77
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|78
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|79
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|83
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|85
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|88
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|92
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|93
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|94
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|95
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|97
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|98
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:30
|99
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|100
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|101
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|103
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|104
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|107
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|108
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|109
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|110
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:51
|111
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|112
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|113
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|114
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|116
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|117
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|118
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|121
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:36
|122
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|123
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|124
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|127
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:41
|128
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:28
|129
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|130
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|132
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|135
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:33
|136
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:58
|138
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:52
|139
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:57
|140
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:59
|141
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|143
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:29
|145
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|146
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|147
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|148
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|149
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|150
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|151
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|152
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:52
|153
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|154
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|155
|Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|157
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|158
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|159
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:14:11
|DNF
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|DNS
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|DNS
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|3
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|pts
|2
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|3
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|5
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|6
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|pts
|2
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-GreenEdge
|13:45:39
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Dimension Data
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|17
|IAM Cycling
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:21
|22
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:37
|23
|FDJ
|0:03:07
|24
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|23:07:41
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:01
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:33
|14
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:39
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|17
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:56
|18
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|20
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:03
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:06
|22
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:12
|23
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:19
|24
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:23
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:37
|26
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:44
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:50
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:17
|30
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:43
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:46
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:52
|33
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:06:04
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:54
|35
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:55
|36
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:57
|37
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:05
|38
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:55
|39
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:43
|40
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:09:25
|41
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:45
|42
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:29
|43
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:25
|44
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:58
|45
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:53
|46
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:31
|47
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:27
|48
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:49
|49
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:58
|50
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:03
|51
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:12
|52
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:02
|53
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:04
|54
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:11
|55
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:23
|56
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:26
|58
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:18
|59
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:08
|60
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:23:24
|61
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:20
|62
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:25:23
|63
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:39
|64
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:26:15
|65
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:26:26
|66
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:33
|67
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:26:48
|68
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:59
|69
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:12
|70
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:36
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:27:57
|72
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:28:21
|73
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:00
|74
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:28
|75
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:40
|76
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:34
|77
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:32:43
|78
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:04
|79
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:57
|80
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:34:41
|81
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:48
|82
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:26
|83
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:37
|84
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:52
|85
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:38:00
|86
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:38:13
|87
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:38:35
|89
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|90
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:39:50
|91
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:40:08
|92
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:40:17
|93
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:29
|94
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:41:34
|95
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:00
|96
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:43:21
|97
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:51
|98
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:44:33
|99
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:44:40
|100
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:53
|101
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:50
|102
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:55
|103
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:46:08
|104
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:46:15
|105
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:21
|106
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:31
|107
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:47
|108
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:46:52
|109
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:47:12
|110
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:47:27
|111
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:30
|112
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:48:22
|113
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|114
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:53
|115
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:06
|116
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:49:08
|117
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:50:33
|118
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:52:00
|119
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:17
|120
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:52:18
|121
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:23
|122
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:52:41
|123
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:52:52
|124
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:54
|125
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:53:05
|126
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:53:29
|127
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:54
|128
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:54:17
|129
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:54:38
|130
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:54:41
|131
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:57
|132
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:55:11
|133
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:55:45
|134
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:55:48
|135
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:56:05
|136
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:56:48
|137
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:57:19
|138
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:57:54
|139
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:58:06
|140
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:58:21
|141
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:59:05
|142
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:59:31
|143
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:59:35
|144
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:59:42
|145
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:43
|146
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:59:56
|147
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:59:59
|148
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:01:01
|149
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:01:11
|151
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:01:32
|152
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:38
|153
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1:03:39
|154
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1:04:28
|155
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:05:11
|156
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:05:13
|157
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|1:09:00
|158
|Jiri Polnicky (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:10:36
|159
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:17:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|66
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|56
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|52
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|3
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|4
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|6
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|7
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|8
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23:08:42
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:22
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:36
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:43
|7
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:42
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|82:53:16
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:41
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:04:45
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:53
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:31
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:40
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:10
|10
|Team Sky
|0:08:12
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:00
|12
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:59
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:24
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:57
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|0:32:02
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:54
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:27
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:47:02
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:57:53
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:06:40
|21
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:09:00
|22
|Lampre - Merida
|1:17:11
|23
|FDJ
|1:27:23
|24
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:47
