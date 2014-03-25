Trending

Mezgec wins stage 2 of Catalunya

Back-to-back victories for Giant-Shimano sprinter

Image 1 of 40

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) crosses the line

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) between two CCC riders

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) between two CCC riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 40

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Sky)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano), wearing the Catalunya leader's jersey, celebrates his second stage victory in as many days

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano), wearing the Catalunya leader's jersey, celebrates his second stage victory in as many days
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Sky) side by side

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Sky) side by side
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

Chris Horner with Roberto Ferrari

Chris Horner with Roberto Ferrari
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Maxim Belkon (Katusha) at the start of Stage 2

Maxim Belkon (Katusha) at the start of Stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

The day's breakaway on the wet roads

The day's breakaway on the wet roads
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

GreenEdge, Giant-Shimano and Tinkoff-Saxo lead the bunch

GreenEdge, Giant-Shimano and Tinkoff-Saxo lead the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

The Team Sky train

The Team Sky train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

Rigoberto Uran surrounded by his Quick Step teammates

Rigoberto Uran surrounded by his Quick Step teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

Stage 2 winner Luka Mezgec

Stage 2 winner Luka Mezgec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

Julian Alaphilippe crosses the line

Julian Alaphilippe crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Chris Horner (Lamre-Merida) in stage 2 at the Volta Ciclista Catalunya

Chris Horner (Lamre-Merida) in stage 2 at the Volta Ciclista Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 40

Mikel Landa (Astana) and Sammy Sanchez (BMC)

Mikel Landa (Astana) and Sammy Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 40

Sky's hopes at Catalunya took a hit as Richie Porte abandoned during stage 2

Sky's hopes at Catalunya took a hit as Richie Porte abandoned during stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 40

Former Catalunya champion and 2013 runner-up Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in action during stage 2

Former Catalunya champion and 2013 runner-up Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in action during stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 40

Alberto Contador (TInkoff-Saxo) in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya peloton

Alberto Contador (TInkoff-Saxo) in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 40

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) remains in the Catalunya leader's jersey after stage 2

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) remains in the Catalunya leader's jersey after stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 40

Alberto Contador and the Catalunya peloton amidst some cold, wet weather in stage 2

Alberto Contador and the Catalunya peloton amidst some cold, wet weather in stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 40

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) dropped his five breakaway companions and tried to win stage 2 alone

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) dropped his five breakaway companions and tried to win stage 2 alone
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 40

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) goes two-for-two with stage wins at the Vuelta Ciclista a Catalunya

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) goes two-for-two with stage wins at the Vuelta Ciclista a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 40

Stage 2 winner and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader Luka Mezgec is congratulated by one of his Giant-Shimano teammates

Stage 2 winner and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader Luka Mezgec is congratulated by one of his Giant-Shimano teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Orica GreenEdge, Giant-Shimano and Tinkoff-Saxo at the head of the peloton as they work to bring back the early six-man break

Orica GreenEdge, Giant-Shimano and Tinkoff-Saxo at the head of the peloton as they work to bring back the early six-man break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

The weather turned nasty in stage 2 at Catalunya, with overall contender Chris Froome (Sky) crossing the finish line in Girona bundled up against the elements

The weather turned nasty in stage 2 at Catalunya, with overall contender Chris Froome (Sky) crossing the finish line in Girona bundled up against the elements
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

The peloton in action during stage 2 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

The peloton in action during stage 2 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

The early breakaway in stage 2 at Catalunya was comprised of Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Michel Koch (Cannondale), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Tomasz Marczynski and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat Polkowice) plus Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

The early breakaway in stage 2 at Catalunya was comprised of Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Michel Koch (Cannondale), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Tomasz Marczynski and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat Polkowice) plus Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 40

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya overall contender Tejay van Garderen (BMC) crosses the finish line of stage 2 in Girona

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya overall contender Tejay van Garderen (BMC) crosses the finish line of stage 2 in Girona
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 40

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) bundled up against the elements at the finish line in Girona

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) bundled up against the elements at the finish line in Girona
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 40

The peloton rolls along during stage 2 at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

The peloton rolls along during stage 2 at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 40

Tinkoff-Saxo works in service of team captain Alberto Contador

Tinkoff-Saxo works in service of team captain Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 40

Romain Lemarchand (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) continues to lead the mountains classification

Romain Lemarchand (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) continues to lead the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 40

Michel Koch (Cannondale) leads the special sprint classification honoring Miguel Poblet

Michel Koch (Cannondale) leads the special sprint classification honoring Miguel Poblet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 40

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) accelerates away from his sprint rivals to win stage 2 at Catalunya

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) accelerates away from his sprint rivals to win stage 2 at Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 40

Catalunya leader Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) sprints to his second straight stage victory

Catalunya leader Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) sprints to his second straight stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 40

Catalunya leader Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) was the clear winner of stage 2 into Girona

Catalunya leader Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) was the clear winner of stage 2 into Girona
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 40

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) remains in the overall lead at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) remains in the overall lead at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 40

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stage 2 winner Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) on the podium

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stage 2 winner Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 40

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) salutes the crowd after winning his second straight stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) salutes the crowd after winning his second straight stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) claimed his second straight stage in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya to retain his overall lead. The Slovenian sprinter finished clear of the competition on stage 2 into Girona with a perfectly timed run for the line to hold off Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) and Daniele Ratto (Cannondale).

Mezgec picked up another 10-second time bonus to extend his overall lead in the race, but with the mountains on the horizon the GC contenders will be expected to take over on stage 3.

"I was freezing on the bike on the downhill at the end and was a bit unsure of how the legs would react in the sprint," said Mezgec after the cold and rainy stage. "At 500m to go I was not in perfect position but when I jumped my legs were good.

"The hills weren't too bad today, much easier than on paper. We had to push hard to get Voeckler back in the end but after that it wasn't too hectic as the race was strung out and the guys had put me in position at the front.

"It's great to show that yesterday wasn't just a one off. Tomorrow will be different, though, and I will focus on the sprint opportunities later in the week."

The rain-soaked stage was marked by a number of incidents, the first coming inside the opening 10 kilometres with Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Michel Koch (Cannondale), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Tomasz Marczynski and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat Polkowice) plus Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) breaking free from the peloton.

Despite a relatively flat parcours the six-man group were given little leeway by the peloton and after 45km of racing they held 2:28 over the field.

Back in the peloton, Richie Porte (Sky) was having another difficult day. The Australian had lost time on the opening stage and having not recovered enough from the illness that took him out of Tirreno-Adriatico, he decided to abandon mid-stage.

Nonetheless Sky still had Chris Froome in contention for the win and the British team joined Giant-Shimano on the front of the peloton as they kept the break at close quarters.

Up ahead, as the rain became more persistent, Baugnies lit the fuse with 26km to go as the peloton closed to within a minute. However, it was Voeckler who jumped clear with a decisive counter-attack. The Frenchman built a lead of close to a minute.

Giant-Shimano, Orica GreenEdge and Trek moved to the fore as the peloton rolled into the final 18km. Belkov dragged the remnants of the break along but Voeckler was still holding 50 seconds over the peloton as he crested the penultimate uncategorized climb and dipped under the 10km to go banner.

Despite Belkov's last stand Sky and Giant reeled in all but Voeckler with Alberto Contador and his Tinkoff-Saxo team close to the head of the field. The dangerous run in, with several wet roundabouts to navigate in the closing kilometres, saw a number of GC contenders brought to the front by their respective teams.

It meant that on the final ramp before the long road into Girona, Voeckler only had 20 seconds left over the bunch. Europcar’s talisman eventually threw in the towel with five kilometres remaining but the wet roads and technical parcours saw a number of teams try and fail to control the pace of the bunch.

In a bid to stay safe, rather than test his rivals, Contador hit the front with the red kite in sight but it was Orica GreenEdge who wound up the pace inside the final 900m as they finally took control of the field. Leigh Howard, who had finished second on the opening stage, looked to be in the prime position but while everyone watched the Australian, Mezgec launched for the line at the perfect moment to take a clear win.

Full Results
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano3:57:49
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
6Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
9Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
10Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:03
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
16Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
17Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
20Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
23Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
24Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
25Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
26Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
27Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
28Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
30David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
31Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
33Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
34Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
35Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
36Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
37Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
38Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
39Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
42Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
43David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
44Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
45Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
46Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
47Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
49Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
50Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
51Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
52Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
53Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
54Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
56Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
57Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
60Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
61Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
64Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
65Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
67Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
68Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
70Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
71Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
72Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
73Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
76Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
77Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
78Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
80Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
81George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
82Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
83Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
84Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
86Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
87Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
88Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
89David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
90Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
92Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
93Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
94Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
96Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
97Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
98Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
99Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
100Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
101Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
102Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
103Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
104Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
105Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
106Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
107Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
108Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
109Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
110Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
112Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
113Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
114Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
115Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
116Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
119Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
120Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
121Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
122Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
124Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
125Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
126Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
127Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
128Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
129Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
131Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
132Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
133Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
136Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
137Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
138Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
139Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
140Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
141Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
142Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
143Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
144Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:34
146Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
147Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
148Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
149Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
151Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
152Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
153Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:42
154Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
155Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:44
156Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:55
157Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
158Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
159Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:01:15
160Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:02:29
161Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
162Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
163Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
164Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
165Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:34
166Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:33
167Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
168Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
169Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
170Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
171Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:10:09
DNSDanilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
DNFKevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFHaimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
DNFSimon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) Team Sky

Mountain 1 - Can Bordoi (Cat. 3) 12.5km
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 2 - Santa Pellaia (Cat. 2) 83.7km
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha7
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
4Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale3
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
6Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Special sprint Miguel Poblet - Caldes de Malavella, 65km
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale3pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Celra, 117.7km
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale3pts
2Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Mata, 146.3km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale2
3Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Teams
1Lotto Belisol11:53:30
2Cannondale0:00:03
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
4Lampre-Merida
5Team Giant-Shimano
6Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Orica GreenEdge
8BMC Racing Team
9AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
10Cofidis, Solutions Credit
11Team Sky
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Tinkoff-Saxo
14FDJ.fr
15Garmin Sharp
16Movistar Team
17Team Katusha
18Trek Factory Racing
19CCC Polsat Polkowice
20Astana Pro Team
21Team Europcar
22Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58

General classification after stage 2
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano8:06:42
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:14
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:16
5Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
6Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:18
7Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
8Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
9Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
10Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
11Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:21
12Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:22
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
17Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
20Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
23Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
24Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
25Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
27Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
28Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
30Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
32Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
33Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
34Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
35Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
36Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
38Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
39Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
40Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
42Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
43David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
44Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
45Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
48Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
49Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
50Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
51Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
52Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
54Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
55David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
56Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
57José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
58Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
60George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
61Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
64Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
66Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
67Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
68Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
69Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
72Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
73Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
74Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
75Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
78Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
80Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
82Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
83Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
84Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
85Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
86Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
87Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
88Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
90Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
91Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
92Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
94Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
95Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
96Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
97Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
98Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
99Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
100Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
101Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
102Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
103Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
104Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
105Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
106Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
107Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
108Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
109Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
110Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
111Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
112Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
113Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
114Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
116Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
117Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
118Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
119Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
120Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
121Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
122Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
123Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
124Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
125Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
126Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
127Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
128Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
129Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
130Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
131Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
132Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
133Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
134Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
136Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
137Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
138Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
139Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
140Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
141Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
142Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:54
143Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:00:56
144Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
145Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
146Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
147Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
148Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
149Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:02
150Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:04
151Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:15
152Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:01:35
153Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:48
154Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:49
155Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
156Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:54
157Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:03:21
158Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
159Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
160Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:51
161Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:04:00
162Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:13
163Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
164Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:53
165Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
166Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:47
167Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
168Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:51
169Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
170Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:10:29
171Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:22

Mountains classification
1Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22pts
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice16
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10
5Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
6Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale8
7Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha7
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale6
10Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale4
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4

Special sprint Miguel Poblet classification
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale3pts
2Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
5Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
6Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Sprint classification
1Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6pts
2Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale5
3Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
5Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
6Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
7David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Lotto Belisol24:21:09
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:03
3Cannondale
4Orica GreenEdge
5BMC Racing Team
6Lampre-Merida
7Team Giant-Shimano
8Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11FDJ.fr
12Cofidis, Solutions Credit
13Garmin Sharp
14Team Sky
15Tinkoff-Saxo
16Trek Factory Racing
17Team Katusha
18Movistar Team
19CCC Polsat Polkowice
20Team Europcar
21Astana Pro Team
22Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58

Latest on Cyclingnews