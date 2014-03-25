Image 1 of 40 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) between two CCC riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano), wearing the Catalunya leader's jersey, celebrates his second stage victory in as many days (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Sky) side by side (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 Chris Horner with Roberto Ferrari (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Maxim Belkon (Katusha) at the start of Stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 The day's breakaway on the wet roads (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 The breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 GreenEdge, Giant-Shimano and Tinkoff-Saxo lead the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 The Team Sky train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Rigoberto Uran surrounded by his Quick Step teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 Stage 2 winner Luka Mezgec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 Chris Horner (Lamre-Merida) in stage 2 at the Volta Ciclista Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 40 Mikel Landa (Astana) and Sammy Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 40 Sky's hopes at Catalunya took a hit as Richie Porte abandoned during stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 40 Former Catalunya champion and 2013 runner-up Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in action during stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 40 Alberto Contador (TInkoff-Saxo) in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 40 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) remains in the Catalunya leader's jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 40 Alberto Contador and the Catalunya peloton amidst some cold, wet weather in stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 40 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) dropped his five breakaway companions and tried to win stage 2 alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 40 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) goes two-for-two with stage wins at the Vuelta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 40 Stage 2 winner and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader Luka Mezgec is congratulated by one of his Giant-Shimano teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Orica GreenEdge, Giant-Shimano and Tinkoff-Saxo at the head of the peloton as they work to bring back the early six-man break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 The weather turned nasty in stage 2 at Catalunya, with overall contender Chris Froome (Sky) crossing the finish line in Girona bundled up against the elements (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 The peloton in action during stage 2 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 The early breakaway in stage 2 at Catalunya was comprised of Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Michel Koch (Cannondale), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Tomasz Marczynski and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat Polkowice) plus Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty - Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) claimed his second straight stage in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya to retain his overall lead. The Slovenian sprinter finished clear of the competition on stage 2 into Girona with a perfectly timed run for the line to hold off Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) and Daniele Ratto (Cannondale).

Mezgec picked up another 10-second time bonus to extend his overall lead in the race, but with the mountains on the horizon the GC contenders will be expected to take over on stage 3.

"I was freezing on the bike on the downhill at the end and was a bit unsure of how the legs would react in the sprint," said Mezgec after the cold and rainy stage. "At 500m to go I was not in perfect position but when I jumped my legs were good.

"The hills weren't too bad today, much easier than on paper. We had to push hard to get Voeckler back in the end but after that it wasn't too hectic as the race was strung out and the guys had put me in position at the front.

"It's great to show that yesterday wasn't just a one off. Tomorrow will be different, though, and I will focus on the sprint opportunities later in the week."

The rain-soaked stage was marked by a number of incidents, the first coming inside the opening 10 kilometres with Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Michel Koch (Cannondale), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Tomasz Marczynski and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat Polkowice) plus Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) breaking free from the peloton.

Despite a relatively flat parcours the six-man group were given little leeway by the peloton and after 45km of racing they held 2:28 over the field.

Back in the peloton, Richie Porte (Sky) was having another difficult day. The Australian had lost time on the opening stage and having not recovered enough from the illness that took him out of Tirreno-Adriatico, he decided to abandon mid-stage.

Nonetheless Sky still had Chris Froome in contention for the win and the British team joined Giant-Shimano on the front of the peloton as they kept the break at close quarters.

Up ahead, as the rain became more persistent, Baugnies lit the fuse with 26km to go as the peloton closed to within a minute. However, it was Voeckler who jumped clear with a decisive counter-attack. The Frenchman built a lead of close to a minute.

Giant-Shimano, Orica GreenEdge and Trek moved to the fore as the peloton rolled into the final 18km. Belkov dragged the remnants of the break along but Voeckler was still holding 50 seconds over the peloton as he crested the penultimate uncategorized climb and dipped under the 10km to go banner.

Despite Belkov's last stand Sky and Giant reeled in all but Voeckler with Alberto Contador and his Tinkoff-Saxo team close to the head of the field. The dangerous run in, with several wet roundabouts to navigate in the closing kilometres, saw a number of GC contenders brought to the front by their respective teams.

It meant that on the final ramp before the long road into Girona, Voeckler only had 20 seconds left over the bunch. Europcar’s talisman eventually threw in the towel with five kilometres remaining but the wet roads and technical parcours saw a number of teams try and fail to control the pace of the bunch.

In a bid to stay safe, rather than test his rivals, Contador hit the front with the red kite in sight but it was Orica GreenEdge who wound up the pace inside the final 900m as they finally took control of the field. Leigh Howard, who had finished second on the opening stage, looked to be in the prime position but while everyone watched the Australian, Mezgec launched for the line at the perfect moment to take a clear win.

Full Results 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 3:57:49 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:03 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 17 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 26 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 27 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 30 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 31 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 33 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 34 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 35 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 36 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 37 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 39 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 42 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 44 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 45 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 46 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 47 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 50 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 51 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 53 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 54 Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 56 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 57 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 61 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 64 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 65 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 67 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 68 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 70 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 71 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 72 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 73 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 76 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 77 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 78 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 82 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 83 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 84 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 87 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 88 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 89 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 90 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 92 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 93 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 94 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 96 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 98 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 99 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 100 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 101 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 102 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 104 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 105 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 107 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 108 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 109 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 110 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 112 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 114 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 115 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 116 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 119 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 120 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 121 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 122 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 124 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 126 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 127 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 128 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 129 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 131 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 132 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 133 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 136 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 137 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 138 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 139 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 140 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 141 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 142 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 143 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 144 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:34 146 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 147 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 148 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 149 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 151 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 152 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 153 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:42 154 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 155 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:44 156 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:55 157 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 158 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 159 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:15 160 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:29 161 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 162 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 163 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 164 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 165 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:34 166 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:33 167 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 168 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 169 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 170 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 171 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:09 DNS Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing DNF Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing DNF Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky

Mountain 1 - Can Bordoi (Cat. 3) 12.5km 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 pts 2 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 2 - Santa Pellaia (Cat. 2) 83.7km 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 4 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 3 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 6 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Special sprint Miguel Poblet - Caldes de Malavella, 65km 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 3 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Celra, 117.7km 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 3 pts 2 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Mata, 146.3km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 2 3 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Teams 1 Lotto Belisol 11:53:30 2 Cannondale 0:00:03 3 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 4 Lampre-Merida 5 Team Giant-Shimano 6 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 Orica GreenEdge 8 BMC Racing Team 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:06 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credit 11 Team Sky 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 Tinkoff-Saxo 14 FDJ.fr 15 Garmin Sharp 16 Movistar Team 17 Team Katusha 18 Trek Factory Racing 19 CCC Polsat Polkowice 20 Astana Pro Team 21 Team Europcar 22 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58

General classification after stage 2 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 8:06:42 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:14 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:16 5 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 6 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:18 7 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 8 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 11 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:21 12 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:22 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 21 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 23 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 25 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 27 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 30 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 34 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 35 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 36 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 38 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 39 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 42 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 44 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 48 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 49 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 50 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 52 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 53 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 54 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 55 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 56 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 57 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 60 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 61 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 64 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 66 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 67 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 68 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 69 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 72 Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 73 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 74 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 77 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 78 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 82 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 84 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 85 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 86 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 87 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 88 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 90 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 91 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 92 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 94 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 95 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 96 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 97 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 98 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 99 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 100 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 101 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 102 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 103 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 104 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 106 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 107 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 108 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 109 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 110 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 111 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 112 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 113 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 114 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 116 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 117 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 118 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 120 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 121 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 122 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 123 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 124 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 125 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 126 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 127 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 128 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 129 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 130 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 131 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 132 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 134 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 137 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 138 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 139 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 140 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 141 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 142 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:54 143 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:00:56 144 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 145 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 146 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 147 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 148 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 149 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:02 150 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:04 151 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:15 152 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:35 153 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:48 154 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:49 155 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 156 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:54 157 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:21 158 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 159 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 160 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:51 161 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:04:00 162 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:13 163 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:25 164 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:53 165 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 166 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:47 167 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 168 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:51 169 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 170 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:29 171 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:22

Mountains classification 1 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 pts 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 3 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 5 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 6 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 8 7 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 6 10 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 4 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4

Special sprint Miguel Poblet classification 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 3 pts 2 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 5 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 6 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Sprint classification 1 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 pts 2 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 5 3 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 5 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 6 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 7 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1