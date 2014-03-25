Mezgec wins stage 2 of Catalunya
Back-to-back victories for Giant-Shimano sprinter
Stage 2: Mataró - Girona
Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) claimed his second straight stage in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya to retain his overall lead. The Slovenian sprinter finished clear of the competition on stage 2 into Girona with a perfectly timed run for the line to hold off Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) and Daniele Ratto (Cannondale).
Mezgec picked up another 10-second time bonus to extend his overall lead in the race, but with the mountains on the horizon the GC contenders will be expected to take over on stage 3.
"I was freezing on the bike on the downhill at the end and was a bit unsure of how the legs would react in the sprint," said Mezgec after the cold and rainy stage. "At 500m to go I was not in perfect position but when I jumped my legs were good.
"The hills weren't too bad today, much easier than on paper. We had to push hard to get Voeckler back in the end but after that it wasn't too hectic as the race was strung out and the guys had put me in position at the front.
"It's great to show that yesterday wasn't just a one off. Tomorrow will be different, though, and I will focus on the sprint opportunities later in the week."
The rain-soaked stage was marked by a number of incidents, the first coming inside the opening 10 kilometres with Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Michel Koch (Cannondale), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Tomasz Marczynski and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat Polkowice) plus Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) breaking free from the peloton.
Despite a relatively flat parcours the six-man group were given little leeway by the peloton and after 45km of racing they held 2:28 over the field.
Back in the peloton, Richie Porte (Sky) was having another difficult day. The Australian had lost time on the opening stage and having not recovered enough from the illness that took him out of Tirreno-Adriatico, he decided to abandon mid-stage.
Nonetheless Sky still had Chris Froome in contention for the win and the British team joined Giant-Shimano on the front of the peloton as they kept the break at close quarters.
Up ahead, as the rain became more persistent, Baugnies lit the fuse with 26km to go as the peloton closed to within a minute. However, it was Voeckler who jumped clear with a decisive counter-attack. The Frenchman built a lead of close to a minute.
Giant-Shimano, Orica GreenEdge and Trek moved to the fore as the peloton rolled into the final 18km. Belkov dragged the remnants of the break along but Voeckler was still holding 50 seconds over the peloton as he crested the penultimate uncategorized climb and dipped under the 10km to go banner.
Despite Belkov's last stand Sky and Giant reeled in all but Voeckler with Alberto Contador and his Tinkoff-Saxo team close to the head of the field. The dangerous run in, with several wet roundabouts to navigate in the closing kilometres, saw a number of GC contenders brought to the front by their respective teams.
It meant that on the final ramp before the long road into Girona, Voeckler only had 20 seconds left over the bunch. Europcar’s talisman eventually threw in the towel with five kilometres remaining but the wet roads and technical parcours saw a number of teams try and fail to control the pace of the bunch.
In a bid to stay safe, rather than test his rivals, Contador hit the front with the red kite in sight but it was Orica GreenEdge who wound up the pace inside the final 900m as they finally took control of the field. Leigh Howard, who had finished second on the opening stage, looked to be in the prime position but while everyone watched the Australian, Mezgec launched for the line at the perfect moment to take a clear win.
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:57:49
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:03
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|17
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|30
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|31
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|35
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|42
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|44
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|45
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|46
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|47
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|50
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|51
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|53
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|56
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|57
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|61
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|64
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|65
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|70
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|71
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|72
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|73
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|77
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|82
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|84
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|87
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|88
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|89
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|93
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|94
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|96
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|99
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|100
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|101
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|102
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|104
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|107
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|108
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|112
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|114
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|115
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|116
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|120
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|122
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|124
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|127
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|128
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|130
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|131
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|133
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|136
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|137
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|138
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|139
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|140
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|141
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|142
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|144
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:34
|146
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|147
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|148
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|151
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|152
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|153
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:42
|154
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|155
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|156
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:55
|157
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|158
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|159
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:15
|160
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:29
|161
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|162
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|163
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|164
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|165
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:34
|166
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:33
|167
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|168
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|169
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|170
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|171
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:09
|DNS
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|4
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|3
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|6
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|1
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|1
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|2
|3
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|1
|Lotto Belisol
|11:53:30
|2
|Cannondale
|0:00:03
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|5
|Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|11
|Team Sky
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|FDJ.fr
|15
|Garmin Sharp
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Team Katusha
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|19
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|Team Europcar
|22
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|8:06:42
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:14
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:18
|7
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|11
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|12
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:22
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|27
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|30
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|34
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|36
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|38
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|39
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|48
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|50
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|52
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|55
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|56
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|61
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|64
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|66
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|69
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|72
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|73
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|74
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|82
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|84
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|85
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|86
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|87
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|88
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|90
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|91
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|92
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|94
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|98
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|100
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|101
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|102
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|103
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|104
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|106
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|107
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|108
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|109
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|110
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|111
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|112
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|114
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|116
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|117
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|118
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|120
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|122
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|124
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|126
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|127
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|128
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|131
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|134
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|138
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|139
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|140
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|141
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|142
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:54
|143
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:00:56
|144
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|145
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|146
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|148
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:02
|150
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|151
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:15
|152
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:35
|153
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:48
|154
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:49
|155
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|156
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:54
|157
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:21
|158
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|159
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|160
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:51
|161
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:00
|162
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:13
|163
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|164
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:53
|165
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|166
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:47
|167
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|168
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:51
|169
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|170
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:29
|171
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:22
|1
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|3
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|5
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|6
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|8
|7
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|10
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|4
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|1
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|5
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|6
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|1
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|pts
|2
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|5
|3
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|5
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|6
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|7
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Lotto Belisol
|24:21:09
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:03
|3
|Cannondale
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|7
|Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|FDJ.fr
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|13
|Garmin Sharp
|14
|Team Sky
|15
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Team Katusha
|18
|Movistar Team
|19
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|20
|Team Europcar
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
