Image 1 of 26 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stage 4 in the fog and snow flurries on the Vallter 2000 summit finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 26 Catalunya's GC heavyweights Nairo Quintana, Tejay van Garderen and Alberto Contador brave the elements on the climb to the finish at Vallter 2000 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 26 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) outsprinted Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) to claim his first career WorldTour win in stage 4 at Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 26 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the podium with his trophy after winning the queen stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 26 Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) climbs to the Vallter 2000 summit finish in cold, miserable conditions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 26 Chris Froome (Sky) leads Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the wintry climb to the finish at Vallter 2000 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) collects himself after finishing a very hard day in the mountains (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 26 The peloton faced plenty of climbing during Catalunya's queen stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 26 Thomas De Gendt leads Ruben Plaza, Maxime Mederel and Stef Clement in the early break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 26 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 26 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished fifth on the day, five seconds down on stage winner Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 26 Catalunya stage 4 winner Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 26 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets some warm clothes after winning the mountain stage to Vallter 2000 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 26 Fabio Aru (Astana) in a world of hurt at the Vallter 2000 mountain finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 26 George Bennett (Cannondale) is assisted by team staff after finishing on Vallter 2000 in a snowstorm (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 26 Katusha sets the pace during the mountainous stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 26 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) won the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya queen stage, his first ever WorldTour victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 26 Chris Froome (Sky) at the Vallter 2000 finish line amidst fog and snow. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 26 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) finishes in sixth place at eight seconds, just ahead of Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 26 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) remains in the Catalunya leader's jersey after the tough mountain finish on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 26 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) receives a trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 26 Joaquim Rodriguez sums up how riders felt amidst the snowy and frigid conditions on the Vallter 2000 mountain finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 26 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) steps out on stage to receive the Catalunya leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 26 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) outsprinted Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Vallter 2000 summit to win Catlunya's queen stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 26 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) followed by Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) at the Vallter 2000 mountain finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 26 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) placed fourth on the Vallter 2000 summit finish and remained in the Catalunya leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) has taken his first ever victory in a WorldTour race, out-powering Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) for the win in the 2014 Volta a Catalunya's hardest summit finish a few seconds ahead of the other main favourites.

On a full-scale Pyrenean stage with five classified climbs - three first category, one second and a Hors Categorie summit finish at Vallter 2000 to finish off with - expectations were high that the main favourites would engage in a battle royale.

Two pre-race contenders, 2013 Vuelta a España winner Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) and the recent conquerer of Paris-Nice, Carlos Betancur (Ag2R La Mondiale), had failed to start the stage because of illness or injury. But after yesterday's scintillating last kilometre shootout between van Garderen, Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), it seemed more than likely that at least one of these riders remaining in the race would attempt to rip the field apart on the lower slopes of Vallter 2000.

However, the freezing temperatures, dense fog and heavy snow falling on the last 12 kilometre climb made long-range attacks like Contador's memorable move in Tirreno-Adriatico all but unrealistic, not to mention impossible to see for fans as TV coverage dried up in the harsh weather.

Thus although a four man breakaway containing Stef Clement (Belkin), Giro podium finisher Thomas De Gendt (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Maxime Mederel (Europcar) and Ruben Plaza (Movistar) managed to stay away as far as the foot of the Vallter 2000, half-way up the final climb the main group of favourites was reported on race radio as still mostly together.

After Sky's David Lopez had paced a slowly shrinking lead pack up much of the steadily rising climb in the freezing weather conditions, with rain turning to sleet and then snow, a move by Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) with some six kilometres to go saw the front end of the race spark into life again.

Then, as the promising young Frenchman slowly lost power and the two kilometre to go sign looming out of the fog indicated to the riders that the road was about to steepen again, in a virtual re-run of the finale from yesterday's stage an attack from Froome was followed by a counter-charge from Contador, passing the Briton.

However, matters then changed considerably. Rather than Rodriguez blasting out of the pack, instead on the steepest segment of the climb it was van Garderen's turn to go clear with Bardet, surging past the Frenchman on the right-hand bend that led into the finish for victory.

The 25-year-old American crossed the line just three seconds ahead of Contador, with Rodriguez following a second later in fourth place, Quintana at five seconds and Froome dropping to seventh place, eight seconds back: unexpectedly small differences for such a hard stage, but one where the appalling weather arguably ended up leaving almost everybody on the back foot.

"It was very cold," van Garderen told reporters as the snow teemed down behind the winner's podium. "Froome and Contador both attacked and it seemed like everybody was sitting and looking at each other and I made a move and nobody followed me.

"I think I got a little lucky and the cold helped me a little bit, I can maybe cope with it a little better than those guys who weigh 60 kilos.

"It got steep in the last two kilometres so if you made a move before that and you're on the flat it's not so smart. I let the guys do a couple of little attacks first so they could wear each other out and then I made my move."

Asked about the freezing temperatures and near-blizzards van Garderen said, "I don't think this was the worst I've had, there was a stage in last year's Pais Vasco that was a lot more difficult, but it was definitely very harsh conditions. In California [which he won last year] it was very hot, that's true, but I seem to do well in these adverse conditions."

As for the rivals he managed to beat today - amongst them the winners of the 2007, 2009 and 2013 Tours - van Garderen said he was proud of his success. "It's my first WorldTour win. There are Grand Tour winners here like Froome and Contador and it's a huge honour to be riding alongside those names."

Overall, with Rodriguez only ahead by four seconds of Contador and 11 riders at a minute or less of the GC leader, it seems all but impossible that there will be no more attacks on the Katusha rider between here and Barcelona on Sunday. Contador's director for one, Philippe Mauduit, was not revealing as to how they might yet dislodge Purito, already the winner of the Volta in 2010, but was clearly in a gung-ho mood despite Thursday's virtual stalemate.

"There's definitely still a lot of terrain for attacking and this race definitely going to go down to the wire, all the way to the finish in Montjuic in Barcelona," Mauduit told Cyclingnews. "Time bonuses, too" - ten, six and four at each finish from now on - "will be crucial. But I'm not saying what our strategy will be, though, that would be giving too much away.

"It's not going to be easy, the toughest stages are behind us now. But we haven't surrendered yet."

Or as van Garderen, now third overall behind Rodriguez and Contador put it, "There's not many opportunities left now, but whatever opportunities there are, we're going to take it."

Full Results

1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4:49:30 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:03 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:04 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:05 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:08 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:15 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:21 11 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:26 12 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:49 14 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:07 18 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:12 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:22 21 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:25 22 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:35 23 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:06 25 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:23 27 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:37 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:53 31 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:45 32 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 36 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:51 37 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:44 38 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:05:57 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:29 40 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:32 41 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 42 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:35 43 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 44 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:02 45 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:23 46 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:29 47 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:07:52 48 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 49 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:24 50 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:36 51 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:45 52 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 54 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:57 55 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:09:00 56 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:09:42 57 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:52 58 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:27 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:43 60 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:49 61 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:14:24 62 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:28 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:35 65 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:39 66 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:15:21 67 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:16:00 68 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 71 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 72 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 74 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 75 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 77 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 78 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:33 80 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 81 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 82 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 83 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 84 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 85 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 86 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 87 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 88 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 89 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 90 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 93 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:41 94 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:18:53 95 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:29 96 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:20:12 97 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 98 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:23:48 99 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:11 100 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 102 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 103 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:24:16 104 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:56 105 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:01 106 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 107 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 108 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 109 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 110 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 111 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 112 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 113 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 114 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 115 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 117 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 118 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 119 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 121 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 123 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 125 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 126 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 127 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 128 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 129 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 130 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 131 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 132 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 133 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 134 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 135 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 136 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 137 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 138 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 139 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 140 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 141 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 142 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 143 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 144 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:52 145 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:03 146 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 147 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 148 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:05 149 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 150 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:26:07 151 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:26:09 152 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:26:12 153 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:26 155 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:00 156 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 157 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:55 158 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:29:18 159 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:30:23 DNS Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing DNS Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida DNS Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp DNF Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Mountain 1 - Collada de Tosses (Cat. 1) 22km 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 12 3 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 10 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 5 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 9 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Canes (Cat. 2) 75.2km 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 3 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 4 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 3 5 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 3 - Oix (Cat. 1) 114.6km 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 12 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 10 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 5 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 6 6 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 4 7 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 3 8 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 2 9 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 4 - Rocabruna (Cat. 1) 132.6km 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 10 4 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 8 5 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 6 6 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 8 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 9 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Vallter 2000 (HC) 166.4km 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 16 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 12 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 10 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 6 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 3 11 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 12 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Special sprint Miguel Poblet - Ripoll, 58.5km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Castellfollit de La Roca, 95.1km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Llanars, 146.6km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams 1 Garmin Sharp 14:31:07 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 3 Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 4 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:09 5 Team Sky 0:03:27 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:03:34 7 Movistar Team 0:04:58 8 Team Katusha 0:06:08 9 Lotto Belisol 0:08:16 10 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:09:49 11 BMC Racing Team 0:10:27 12 FDJ.fr 0:10:35 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:54 14 Cannondale 0:14:28 15 Orica GreenEdge 0:18:16 16 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:21 17 Team Europcar 0:25:24 18 Trek Factory Racing 0:29:44 19 Lampre-Merida 0:31:26 20 Team Giant-Shimano 0:40:12 21 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:40:21 22 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:54:36

General classification after stage 4 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 17:47:34 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:04 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:10 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:17 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:18 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:42 10 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:45 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:48 12 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:14 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:16 16 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 17 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:26 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 19 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:48 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:49 21 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:52 22 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:02 23 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:11 24 Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:49 25 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:50 26 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:00 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:18 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:20 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 30 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:10 31 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:12 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:21 33 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:28 34 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:11 35 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:15 36 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:06:40 37 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:59 38 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:19 39 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:39 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:00 41 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:08:02 42 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:08:15 43 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:53 44 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:20 45 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:09:38 46 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:41 47 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:09:43 48 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:27 49 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:10:30 50 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:14 51 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:19 52 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:06 53 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:12:07 54 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:18 55 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:13:53 56 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:05 57 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:51 58 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:04 59 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:16:10 60 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:16:17 61 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:28 62 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:43 63 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:16:53 64 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 65 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:17:35 66 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:07 67 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:08 68 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:23 69 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:18:25 70 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:19:12 71 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:45 73 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:20:33 74 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:20:35 75 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:48 76 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:28 77 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:21:40 78 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:21:47 79 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:24 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:38 81 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:40 82 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:14 83 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:23:34 84 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:47 86 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 87 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 88 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 89 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:55 90 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:25:17 91 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:25:37 92 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:25:44 93 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:26:36 94 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 95 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:12 96 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:19 97 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:25 98 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:26 99 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 100 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:56 101 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:28:00 102 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:28:03 103 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:13 104 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:29:22 105 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:49 106 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:00 107 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:31:02 108 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:31:25 109 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 110 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:33 111 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:31:58 112 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:32:15 113 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 114 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 115 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 116 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:32:43 117 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:32:48 118 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 119 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:33:06 120 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:17 121 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:34:33 122 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:34:37 123 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 124 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:40 125 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 126 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 127 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:41 128 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:34:55 129 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:18 130 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:35:26 131 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:35:28 132 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:29 134 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:31 135 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 136 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 137 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:41 138 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:36:32 140 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:33 141 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:36:35 142 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:37:07 143 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:37:43 144 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:50 145 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:38:30 146 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:39:12 147 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:39:15 148 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:56 149 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:41:40 150 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:41:57 151 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:47:55 152 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:49:49 153 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:58:15 154 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:59:01 155 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:59:41 156 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:01:06 157 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:01:27 158 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 1:08:44 159 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:12:32

Mountains classification 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 54 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 35 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 6 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 35 7 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 35 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 9 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 34 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28

Special sprint Miguel Koblet classification 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 6 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 3 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 6 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 7 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 1 8 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1 9 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 10 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Intermediate sprint classification 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 11 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 3 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 5 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 6 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 7 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 9 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1 11 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 1