Van Garderen conquers the Vallter 2000

American overcomes Bardet to win queen stage

Image 1 of 26

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stage 4 in the fog and snow flurries on the Vallter 2000 summit finish

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stage 4 in the fog and snow flurries on the Vallter 2000 summit finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 26

Catalunya's GC heavyweights Nairo Quintana, Tejay van Garderen and Alberto Contador brave the elements on the climb to the finish at Vallter 2000

Catalunya's GC heavyweights Nairo Quintana, Tejay van Garderen and Alberto Contador brave the elements on the climb to the finish at Vallter 2000
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 26

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) outsprinted Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) to claim his first career WorldTour win in stage 4 at Catalunya

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) outsprinted Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) to claim his first career WorldTour win in stage 4 at Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 26

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the podium with his trophy after winning the queen stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the podium with his trophy after winning the queen stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 26

Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) climbs to the Vallter 2000 summit finish in cold, miserable conditions

Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) climbs to the Vallter 2000 summit finish in cold, miserable conditions
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 26

Chris Froome (Sky) leads Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the wintry climb to the finish at Vallter 2000

Chris Froome (Sky) leads Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the wintry climb to the finish at Vallter 2000
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 26

Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) collects himself after finishing a very hard day in the mountains

Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) collects himself after finishing a very hard day in the mountains
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 26

The peloton faced plenty of climbing during Catalunya's queen stage

The peloton faced plenty of climbing during Catalunya's queen stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 26

Thomas De Gendt leads Ruben Plaza, Maxime Mederel and Stef Clement in the early break

Thomas De Gendt leads Ruben Plaza, Maxime Mederel and Stef Clement in the early break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 26

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 26

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished fifth on the day, five seconds down on stage winner Tejay van Garderen

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished fifth on the day, five seconds down on stage winner Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 26

Catalunya stage 4 winner Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the podium

Catalunya stage 4 winner Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 26

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets some warm clothes after winning the mountain stage to Vallter 2000

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets some warm clothes after winning the mountain stage to Vallter 2000
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 26

Fabio Aru (Astana) in a world of hurt at the Vallter 2000 mountain finish

Fabio Aru (Astana) in a world of hurt at the Vallter 2000 mountain finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 26

George Bennett (Cannondale) is assisted by team staff after finishing on Vallter 2000 in a snowstorm

George Bennett (Cannondale) is assisted by team staff after finishing on Vallter 2000 in a snowstorm
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 26

Katusha sets the pace during the mountainous stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

Katusha sets the pace during the mountainous stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 26

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) won the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya queen stage, his first ever WorldTour victory.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) won the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya queen stage, his first ever WorldTour victory.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 26

Chris Froome (Sky) at the Vallter 2000 finish line amidst fog and snow.

Chris Froome (Sky) at the Vallter 2000 finish line amidst fog and snow.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 26

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) finishes in sixth place at eight seconds, just ahead of Chris Froome (Sky)

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) finishes in sixth place at eight seconds, just ahead of Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 26

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) remains in the Catalunya leader's jersey after the tough mountain finish on stage 4

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) remains in the Catalunya leader's jersey after the tough mountain finish on stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 26

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) receives a trophy

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) receives a trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 26

Joaquim Rodriguez sums up how riders felt amidst the snowy and frigid conditions on the Vallter 2000 mountain finish

Joaquim Rodriguez sums up how riders felt amidst the snowy and frigid conditions on the Vallter 2000 mountain finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 26

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) steps out on stage to receive the Catalunya leader's jersey

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) steps out on stage to receive the Catalunya leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 26

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) outsprinted Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Vallter 2000 summit to win Catlunya's queen stage

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) outsprinted Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Vallter 2000 summit to win Catlunya's queen stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 26

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) followed by Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) at the Vallter 2000 mountain finish

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) followed by Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) at the Vallter 2000 mountain finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 26

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) placed fourth on the Vallter 2000 summit finish and remained in the Catalunya leader's jersey

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) placed fourth on the Vallter 2000 summit finish and remained in the Catalunya leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) has taken his first ever victory in a WorldTour race, out-powering Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) for the win in the 2014 Volta a Catalunya's hardest summit finish a few seconds ahead of the other main favourites.

On a full-scale Pyrenean stage with five classified climbs - three first category, one second and a Hors Categorie summit finish at Vallter 2000 to finish off with - expectations were high that the main favourites would engage in a battle royale.

Two pre-race contenders, 2013 Vuelta a España winner Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) and the recent conquerer of Paris-Nice, Carlos Betancur (Ag2R La Mondiale), had failed to start the stage because of illness or injury. But after yesterday's scintillating last kilometre shootout between van Garderen, Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), it seemed more than likely that at least one of these riders remaining in the race would attempt to rip the field apart on the lower slopes of Vallter 2000.

However, the freezing temperatures, dense fog and heavy snow falling on the last 12 kilometre climb made long-range attacks like Contador's memorable move in Tirreno-Adriatico all but unrealistic, not to mention impossible to see for fans as TV coverage dried up in the harsh weather.

Thus although a four man breakaway containing Stef Clement (Belkin), Giro podium finisher Thomas De Gendt (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Maxime Mederel (Europcar) and Ruben Plaza (Movistar) managed to stay away as far as the foot of the Vallter 2000, half-way up the final climb the main group of favourites was reported on race radio as still mostly together.

After Sky's David Lopez had paced a slowly shrinking lead pack up much of the steadily rising climb in the freezing weather conditions, with rain turning to sleet and then snow, a move by Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) with some six kilometres to go saw the front end of the race spark into life again.

Then, as the promising young Frenchman slowly lost power and the two kilometre to go sign looming out of the fog indicated to the riders that the road was about to steepen again, in a virtual re-run of the finale from yesterday's stage an attack from Froome was followed by a counter-charge from Contador, passing the Briton.

However, matters then changed considerably. Rather than Rodriguez blasting out of the pack, instead on the steepest segment of the climb it was van Garderen's turn to go clear with Bardet, surging past the Frenchman on the right-hand bend that led into the finish for victory.

The 25-year-old American crossed the line just three seconds ahead of Contador, with Rodriguez following a second later in fourth place, Quintana at five seconds and Froome dropping to seventh place, eight seconds back: unexpectedly small differences for such a hard stage, but one where the appalling weather arguably ended up leaving almost everybody on the back foot.

"It was very cold," van Garderen told reporters as the snow teemed down behind the winner's podium. "Froome and Contador both attacked and it seemed like everybody was sitting and looking at each other and I made a move and nobody followed me.

"I think I got a little lucky and the cold helped me a little bit, I can maybe cope with it a little better than those guys who weigh 60 kilos.

"It got steep in the last two kilometres so if you made a move before that and you're on the flat it's not so smart. I let the guys do a couple of little attacks first so they could wear each other out and then I made my move."

Asked about the freezing temperatures and near-blizzards van Garderen said, "I don't think this was the worst I've had, there was a stage in last year's Pais Vasco that was a lot more difficult, but it was definitely very harsh conditions. In California [which he won last year] it was very hot, that's true, but I seem to do well in these adverse conditions."

As for the rivals he managed to beat today - amongst them the winners of the 2007, 2009 and 2013 Tours - van Garderen said he was proud of his success. "It's my first WorldTour win. There are Grand Tour winners here like Froome and Contador and it's a huge honour to be riding alongside those names."

Overall, with Rodriguez only ahead by four seconds of Contador and 11 riders at a minute or less of the GC leader, it seems all but impossible that there will be no more attacks on the Katusha rider between here and Barcelona on Sunday. Contador's director for one, Philippe Mauduit, was not revealing as to how they might yet dislodge Purito, already the winner of the Volta in 2010, but was clearly in a gung-ho mood despite Thursday's virtual stalemate.

"There's definitely still a lot of terrain for attacking and this race definitely going to go down to the wire, all the way to the finish in Montjuic in Barcelona," Mauduit told Cyclingnews. "Time bonuses, too" - ten, six and four at each finish from now on - "will be crucial. But I'm not saying what our strategy will be, though, that would be giving too much away.

"It's not going to be easy, the toughest stages are behind us now. But we haven't surrendered yet."

Or as van Garderen, now third overall behind Rodriguez and Contador put it, "There's not many opportunities left now, but whatever opportunities there are, we're going to take it."

Full Results

1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4:49:30
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:03
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:04
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:05
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:08
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:15
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:00:21
11David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:26
12Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:49
14Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:07
18David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:01:12
19Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:01:22
21Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:25
22Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:35
23Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:06
25Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
26Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:23
27Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:37
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:53
31Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:45
32Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
34Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
35Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
36Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:51
37Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:04:44
38George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:05:57
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:29
40Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:32
41Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
42Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:35
43Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
44Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:02
45Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:23
46Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:29
47Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:07:52
48Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:08:24
50Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:36
51Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:45
52Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
53Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
54Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:57
55Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:09:00
56Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:09:42
57Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:09:52
58Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:27
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:43
60Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:49
61Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:14:24
62Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
63Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:28
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:35
65Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:39
66Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:15:21
67Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:16:00
68Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
71Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
72Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
74Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
75Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
76Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
77Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
78Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
79Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:33
80Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
81Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
82Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
83Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
84Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
85Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
86Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
87Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
88Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
89Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
90Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
93Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:41
94Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:18:53
95Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:29
96Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:20:12
97Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
98Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:23:48
99Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:11
100Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
102Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
103Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:24:16
104Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:56
105Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:01
106Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
107Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
108Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
109Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
110Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
111Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
112Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
113Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
114Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
115Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
116Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
117Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
118Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
119Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
121Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
122Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
123Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
124Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
125Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
126Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
127Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
128Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
129Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
130Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
131Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
132Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
133Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
134Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
135Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
136Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
137Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
138Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
139Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
140Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
141Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
142David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
143Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
144Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:52
145Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:03
146Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
147Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
148Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:05
149Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
150Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:26:07
151Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:26:09
152Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:26:12
153Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:26:26
155Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:00
156Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
157Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:55
158Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:29:18
159Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:30:23
DNSJulian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
DNSChristopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
DNSCarlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSThomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Mountain 1 - Collada de Tosses (Cat. 1) 22km
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16pts
2Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team12
3Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar10
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
5Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
6Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
8Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
9Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 - Canes (Cat. 2) 75.2km
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
3Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar5
4Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team3
5Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 3 - Oix (Cat. 1) 114.6km
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16pts
2Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar12
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team10
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
5Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky6
6Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha4
7Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha3
8Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha2
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha1

Mountain 4 - Rocabruna (Cat. 1) 132.6km
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team10
4Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar8
5Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida6
6Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo3
8Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
9Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha1

Vallter 2000 (HC) 166.4km
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team30pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo20
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha16
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team12
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp10
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky8
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano6
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing3
11David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
12Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Special sprint Miguel Poblet - Ripoll, 58.5km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Castellfollit de La Roca, 95.1km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
3Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Llanars, 146.6km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
1Garmin Sharp14:31:07
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
3Astana Pro Team0:01:24
4Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:09
5Team Sky0:03:27
6Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:03:34
7Movistar Team0:04:58
8Team Katusha0:06:08
9Lotto Belisol0:08:16
10Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:09:49
11BMC Racing Team0:10:27
12FDJ.fr0:10:35
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:54
14Cannondale0:14:28
15Orica GreenEdge0:18:16
16Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:21
17Team Europcar0:25:24
18Trek Factory Racing0:29:44
19Lampre-Merida0:31:26
20Team Giant-Shimano0:40:12
21CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:21
22Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:54:36

General classification after stage 4
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha17:47:34
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:04
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:17
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:18
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:42
10David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:45
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:00:48
12Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:14
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:16
16Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:26
18Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
19David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:01:48
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:01:49
21Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:52
22Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:02
23Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:11
24Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:49
25Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:50
26Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:03:00
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:18
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:20
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
30Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:10
31Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:12
32Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:21
33José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:28
34Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:05:11
35Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:15
36George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:06:40
37Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:59
38Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:19
39Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:39
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:00
41Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:08:02
42Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:08:15
43Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:53
44Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:20
45Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:09:38
46Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:41
47Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:09:43
48Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:27
49Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:10:30
50Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:14
51Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:11:19
52Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:06
53Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:12:07
54Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:18
55Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:13:53
56Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:14:05
57Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:51
58Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:04
59Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:16:10
60Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:16:17
61Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:28
62Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:43
63Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:16:53
64Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
65Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:17:35
66Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:07
67Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:08
68Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:23
69Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:18:25
70Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:19:12
71Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
72Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:45
73Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:20:33
74Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:20:35
75Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:48
76Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:28
77Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:21:40
78Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:21:47
79Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:22:24
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:38
81Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:40
82Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:23:14
83Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:23:34
84Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:47
86Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
87Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
88Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
89Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:55
90Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:25:17
91Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:25:37
92Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:25:44
93Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:26:36
94Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
95Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:27:12
96Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:19
97Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:25
98Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:26
99Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
100Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:56
101Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:28:00
102Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:28:03
103Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:13
104Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:29:22
105Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:49
106Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:00
107Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:31:02
108Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:31:25
109Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
110Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:33
111Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:31:58
112Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:32:15
113David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
114Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
115Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
116Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:32:43
117Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:32:48
118Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
119Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:33:06
120Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:17
121Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:34:33
122Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:34:37
123Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
124Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:34:40
125Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
126Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
127Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:41
128Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:34:55
129Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:35:18
130Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:35:26
131Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:35:28
132Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
133Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:29
134Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:31
135Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
136Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
137Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:41
138Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:36:32
140Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:33
141Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:36:35
142Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:37:07
143Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:37:43
144Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:50
145Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:38:30
146Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:39:12
147Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:39:15
148Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:56
149Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:41:40
150Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:41:57
151Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:47:55
152Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:49:49
153Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:58:15
154Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:59:01
155Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:59:41
156Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:01:06
157Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:01:27
158Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano1:08:44
159Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:12:32

Mountains classification
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team58pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team54
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team38
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha35
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo35
6Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team35
7Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar35
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team35
9Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice34
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits28

Special sprint Miguel Koblet classification
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale6pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
3Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
6Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
7Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar1
8Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1
9Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
10Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Intermediate sprint classification
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale11pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
5Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
6Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
7Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
8Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
9Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
10Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1
11Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar1

Teams classification
1Garmin Sharp53:26:15
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
3Astana Pro Team0:03:35
4Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:41
5Team Sky0:03:43
6Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:03:59
7Movistar Team0:06:20
8Team Katusha0:07:21
9Lotto Belisol0:09:12
10Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:10:42
11BMC Racing Team0:10:45
12FDJ.fr0:13:56
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:34
14Cannondale0:16:04
15Orica GreenEdge0:23:36
16Team Europcar0:28:15
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:29
18Lampre-Merida0:32:09
19Trek Factory Racing0:42:53
20Team Giant-Shimano0:48:29
21CCC Polsat Polkowice0:48:41
22Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:12:15

