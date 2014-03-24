Trending

Mezgec sprints to Catalunya race lead

Giant-Shimano sprinter tops Howard in opening stage

Image 1 of 40

Stage winner Luka Mezgec (Giant Shimano) collects one of his many prizes for winning the stage

Stage winner Luka Mezgec (Giant Shimano) collects one of his many prizes for winning the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Omega Pharma-Quick Step
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 40

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his victory

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Pierre Rolland gives the crowd at wave as Europcar are on stage

Pierre Rolland gives the crowd at wave as Europcar are on stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

Thomas Voeckler checks his fork

Thomas Voeckler checks his fork
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

Nario Quintana (Movistar) is a favourite for the overall

Nario Quintana (Movistar) is a favourite for the overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) is back racing in Spain

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) is back racing in Spain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

Dani Moreno (Katusha) with bidon

Dani Moreno (Katusha) with bidon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

Tinkoff-Saxo are supporting Alberto Contador in Catalunya

Tinkoff-Saxo are supporting Alberto Contador in Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

Chris Froome is back racing with Team Sky

Chris Froome is back racing with Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

Defending champion Dan Martin

Defending champion Dan Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

A Team Barcelona-fan gets ready for the start of stage one

A Team Barcelona-fan gets ready for the start of stage one
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

Young talent, Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Young talent, Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) has recovered from a lacerated knee

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) has recovered from a lacerated knee
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is building his form after breaking his collarbone in January

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is building his form after breaking his collarbone in January
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

Christophe Kern (Europcar) out on coruse

Christophe Kern (Europcar) out on coruse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 40

Riders on the road from Calella to Calella

Riders on the road from Calella to Calella
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 40

Chris Horner at the Lampre-Merida team bus

Chris Horner at the Lampre-Merida team bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 40

'Is it really an 11-speed?'

'Is it really an 11-speed?'
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 40

Luka Mezgec (Giant Shimano) with a momento

Luka Mezgec (Giant Shimano) with a momento
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 40

Romain Lemarchand (Cofidis) accepts his gold star

Romain Lemarchand (Cofidis) accepts his gold star
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Romain Lemarchand (Cofidis) also holds the Mountains classification jersey

Romain Lemarchand (Cofidis) also holds the Mountains classification jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

Boris Valle (Giant Shimano) in the Sprints classification jersey

Boris Valle (Giant Shimano) in the Sprints classification jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

Romain Lemarchand (Cofidis) leads the Special sprints classification

Romain Lemarchand (Cofidis) leads the Special sprints classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

Katusha are presented the crows

Katusha are presented the crows
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 40

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) dons the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader's jersey after winning the opening stage

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) dons the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader's jersey after winning the opening stage
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 30 of 40

Stage 1 winner Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) on the podium at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

Stage 1 winner Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) on the podium at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 31 of 40

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano), far right, powers ahead of Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) in the closing meters to win stage 1 in Catalunya

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano), far right, powers ahead of Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) in the closing meters to win stage 1 in Catalunya
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 32 of 40

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) sprints along the barriers en route to victory over Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) in stage 1 at Catalunya

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) sprints along the barriers en route to victory over Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) in stage 1 at Catalunya
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 33 of 40

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his stage victory on the opening day in Catalunya

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his stage victory on the opening day in Catalunya
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 34 of 40

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) won the opening stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) won the opening stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 35 of 40

Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) went early but was beaten to the line by Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano)

Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) went early but was beaten to the line by Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 40

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) powers to the stage win

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) powers to the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 40

The peloton at the Volta a Catalunya

The peloton at the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 40

The Giant-Shimano team hunts down the breakaway

The Giant-Shimano team hunts down the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 40

Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) is beaten to the line by Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano)

Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) is beaten to the line by Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 40

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) wins the Catalunya opening stage

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) wins the Catalunya opening stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) prevailed in the field sprint finale of stage 1 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya and earned the first leader's jersey at the seven-day Spanish WorldTour race.

The on-form Slovenian, a winner three days prior in Belgium at the Handzame Classic, triumphed ahead of Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) and Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in Calella.

"Winning here has been a target for me since the start of the season and to do it on the opening stage is just perfect," said Mezgec. "It was a hard day today and I suffered a bit on the climbs but the guys kept me going and supported me well.

"With 3km to go Warren Barguil brought me into position and then after that Georg Preidler took me right to the front with 1km to race. I lost a few places and had to go from far out to get through. Someone tried to box me in against the barriers but I was still able to get it at the end."

With time bonuses factored in, Mezgec now leads the general classification by four seconds over Howard and six seconds ahead of Alaphilippe.

In a race heavily populated with the pro peloton's star general classification riders only two potential overall contenders lost time on the opening stage as both Richie Porte (Sky) and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek Factory Racing) crossed the line among a 13-man group almost three minutes off the pace.

The 169.7km stage starting and finishing in Calella was dominated by a two-man break comprised of Romain Lemarchand (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) and Boris Vallee (Lotto Belisol) as the pair slipped away from the peloton after 13km of racing. The duo's advantage reached a maximum of eight minutes over the peloton, but on the ascent of the day's penultimate climb, the category 1 Alt de Montseny at 41.7km to go, their lead had dropped to less than a minute.

Near the top of the climb Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) attacked alone from the peloton and bridged across to the two leaders on the descent. The fresh legs of the Spaniard were a welcome addition to the break, but a concerted chase from the peloton neutralised the three leaders early on the day's final climb, the category 3 Alt de Collsacreu positioned 18.5km from the finish.

Lemarchand and Vallee would not end the day empty-handed, however, as the Cofidis rider earned both the mountains classification jersey as well as the special sprint jersey in honour of the late Miguel Poblet (a two-time Catalunya winner as well as former race director) while the Lotto Belisol rider claimed both of the stage's intermediate sprints to earn that classification's leader's jersey.

With the early break now over there was an immediate counterattack from Paul Martens (Belkin) and the German was soon joined by Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) and Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The lead trio could only gain a handful of seconds and would be caught in the approach to the KOM.

Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) was the next to escape the peloton and the Frenchman would be joined by compatriot Romain Hardy (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) on the descent.

The break's lead grew to 20 seconds, but disaster struck at a roundabout with approximately 10km remaining as both Cherel and Hardy took a wrong turn and rode off the course. As the parcours turned onto the wide open coastal highway Kelderman was now left alone in the lead and the Dutchman's escape came to naught inside the final five kilometres.

In the previous two opening day stages in Calella breakaways had stayed away through to the finish, but this time around the lead-out efforts kept the peloton together in the slightly rolling finale.

Cannondale led the peloton under the flamme rouge with Orica GreenEdge then challenging the Italian squad along the right side of the road. Giant-Shimano hit the front on the left side of the road on the final straight and the finishing kick of Mezgec proved too much for the rest of the sprinters on the day.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4:09:13
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
7Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
15Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
18David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
19Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
20Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
21Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
22Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
23Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
24Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
25Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
29Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
30Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
31Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
32Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
33Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
36Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
38Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
41Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
42Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
43Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
46Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
47Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
48Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
49Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
50George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
51Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
52Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
53Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
54Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
55Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
56Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
57Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
61Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
63Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
65Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
66Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
67Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
69Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
70Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
71Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
74Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
75Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
76Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
78José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
79Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
80David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
81Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
82Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
83Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
84Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
85Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
86Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
88Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
90Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
91Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
92Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
94Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
95Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
96Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
97Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
99Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
101Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
102Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
103Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
104Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
105Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
106Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
107Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
108Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
109Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
110Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
111Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
112Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
113Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
114Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
115Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
116Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
117Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
118Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
119Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
120Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
121Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
122Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
123Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
126Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
127Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
128Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
129Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
130Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
131Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
132Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
133Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
135Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
136Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
137Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
138Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
140Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
142Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
143David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
144Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
145Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
146Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
147Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
148Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
149Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
150Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
151Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
152Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
153Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
154Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
155Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
156Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
157Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
158Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
159Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
160Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
161Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
162Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
163Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:02:58
164Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
165Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
166Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
167Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
168Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
170Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
171Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
172Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
173Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
174Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
175Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
176Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:29

Mountain 1 - Montsoriu (Cat. 3), km. 94.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
3Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano2
4Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano1

Mountain 2 - Montseny (Cat. 1), km. 128.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16pts
2Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10
4Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale8
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale6
6George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale4
7Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team3
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
9Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1

Mountain 3 - Coll Sacreu (Cat. 3), km. 151.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
3Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Bonus sprint Mataro, km 18.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Calella, km 57,30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol3pts
2Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Hostalric, km 80,90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol3pts
2Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step12:27:39
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Orica Greenedge
4BMC Racing Team
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
7Team Giant-Shimano
8FDJ.fr
9Lampre-Merida
10Cannondale
11Garmin Sharp
12Lotto Belisol
13Trek Factory Racing
14Tinkoff-Saxo
15WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT
16Team Katusha
17Cofidis, Solutions Credit
18Team Sky
19Team Europcar
20Ccc Polsat Polkowice
21Movistar Team
22Astana Pro Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4:09:03
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:04
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:06
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:08
5Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:09
6Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
9Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
14Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
17Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
20David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
22Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
23Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
24Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
25Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
26Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
27Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
31Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
32Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
33Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
34Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
35Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
36Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
37Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
38Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
39Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
42Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
43Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
44Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
45Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
48Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
49Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
50Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
51George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
52Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
53Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
54Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
55Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
56Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
57Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
58Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
62Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
64Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
66Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
67Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
68Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
70Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
71Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
72Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
75Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
76Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
77Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
79José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
80Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
82Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
83Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
84Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
85Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
86Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
87Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
89Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
90Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
91Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
92Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
93Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
95Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
96Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
97Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
98Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
99Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
100Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
101Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
102Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
103Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
104Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
105Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
106Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
109Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
110Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
111Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
112Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
113Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
114Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
115Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
116Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
117Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
118Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
119Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
120Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
121Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
122Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
123Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
124Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
127Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
128Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
129Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
131Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
132Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
133Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
134Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
136Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
137Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
138Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
139Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
140Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
141Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
142Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
143Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
145Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
146Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
147Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
148Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
149Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
150Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
151Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
152Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
153Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
154Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
155Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
156Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
157Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
158Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
159Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
160Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
161Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
162Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
163Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:05
164Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:03:08
165Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
166Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
167Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
168Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
169Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
170Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
171Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
172Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
173Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
174Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
175Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
176Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:39

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22pts
2Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10
4Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale8
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale6
7George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale4
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
9Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team3
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
11Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha2

T.Miquel Poblet Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6pts
2Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step12:27:39
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Orica Greenedge
4BMC Racing Team
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
7Team Giant-Shimano
8FDJ.fr
9Lampre-Merida
10Cannondale
11Garmin Sharp
12Lotto Belisol
13Trek Factory Racing
14Tinkoff-Saxo
15WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT
16Team Katusha
17Cofidis, Solutions Credit
18Team Sky
19Team Europcar
20Ccc Polsat Polkowice
21Movistar Team
22Astana Pro Team

Latest on Cyclingnews