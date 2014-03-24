Image 1 of 40 Stage winner Luka Mezgec (Giant Shimano) collects one of his many prizes for winning the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Omega Pharma-Quick Step (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Pierre Rolland gives the crowd at wave as Europcar are on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 Thomas Voeckler checks his fork (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 Nario Quintana (Movistar) is a favourite for the overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) is back racing in Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 Dani Moreno (Katusha) with bidon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 Tinkoff-Saxo are supporting Alberto Contador in Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 Chris Froome is back racing with Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 Defending champion Dan Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 A Team Barcelona-fan gets ready for the start of stage one (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 Young talent, Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) has recovered from a lacerated knee (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is building his form after breaking his collarbone in January (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 Christophe Kern (Europcar) out on coruse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 40 Riders on the road from Calella to Calella (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 40 Chris Horner at the Lampre-Merida team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 'Is it really an 11-speed?' (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 Luka Mezgec (Giant Shimano) with a momento (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 Romain Lemarchand (Cofidis) accepts his gold star (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Romain Lemarchand (Cofidis) also holds the Mountains classification jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 Boris Valle (Giant Shimano) in the Sprints classification jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Romain Lemarchand (Cofidis) leads the Special sprints classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Katusha are presented the crows (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 40 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) dons the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader's jersey after winning the opening stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 40 Stage 1 winner Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) on the podium at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: AFP) Image 31 of 40 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano), far right, powers ahead of Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) in the closing meters to win stage 1 in Catalunya (Image credit: AFP) Image 32 of 40 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) sprints along the barriers en route to victory over Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) in stage 1 at Catalunya (Image credit: AFP) Image 33 of 40 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his stage victory on the opening day in Catalunya (Image credit: AFP) Image 34 of 40 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) won the opening stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: AFP) Image 35 of 40 Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) went early but was beaten to the line by Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) powers to the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 The peloton at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 The Giant-Shimano team hunts down the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) is beaten to the line by Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 40 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) wins the Catalunya opening stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) prevailed in the field sprint finale of stage 1 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya and earned the first leader's jersey at the seven-day Spanish WorldTour race.

The on-form Slovenian, a winner three days prior in Belgium at the Handzame Classic, triumphed ahead of Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) and Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in Calella.

"Winning here has been a target for me since the start of the season and to do it on the opening stage is just perfect," said Mezgec. "It was a hard day today and I suffered a bit on the climbs but the guys kept me going and supported me well.

"With 3km to go Warren Barguil brought me into position and then after that Georg Preidler took me right to the front with 1km to race. I lost a few places and had to go from far out to get through. Someone tried to box me in against the barriers but I was still able to get it at the end."

With time bonuses factored in, Mezgec now leads the general classification by four seconds over Howard and six seconds ahead of Alaphilippe.

In a race heavily populated with the pro peloton's star general classification riders only two potential overall contenders lost time on the opening stage as both Richie Porte (Sky) and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek Factory Racing) crossed the line among a 13-man group almost three minutes off the pace.

The 169.7km stage starting and finishing in Calella was dominated by a two-man break comprised of Romain Lemarchand (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) and Boris Vallee (Lotto Belisol) as the pair slipped away from the peloton after 13km of racing. The duo's advantage reached a maximum of eight minutes over the peloton, but on the ascent of the day's penultimate climb, the category 1 Alt de Montseny at 41.7km to go, their lead had dropped to less than a minute.

Near the top of the climb Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) attacked alone from the peloton and bridged across to the two leaders on the descent. The fresh legs of the Spaniard were a welcome addition to the break, but a concerted chase from the peloton neutralised the three leaders early on the day's final climb, the category 3 Alt de Collsacreu positioned 18.5km from the finish.

Lemarchand and Vallee would not end the day empty-handed, however, as the Cofidis rider earned both the mountains classification jersey as well as the special sprint jersey in honour of the late Miguel Poblet (a two-time Catalunya winner as well as former race director) while the Lotto Belisol rider claimed both of the stage's intermediate sprints to earn that classification's leader's jersey.

With the early break now over there was an immediate counterattack from Paul Martens (Belkin) and the German was soon joined by Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) and Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The lead trio could only gain a handful of seconds and would be caught in the approach to the KOM.

Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) was the next to escape the peloton and the Frenchman would be joined by compatriot Romain Hardy (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) on the descent.

The break's lead grew to 20 seconds, but disaster struck at a roundabout with approximately 10km remaining as both Cherel and Hardy took a wrong turn and rode off the course. As the parcours turned onto the wide open coastal highway Kelderman was now left alone in the lead and the Dutchman's escape came to naught inside the final five kilometres.

In the previous two opening day stages in Calella breakaways had stayed away through to the finish, but this time around the lead-out efforts kept the peloton together in the slightly rolling finale.

Cannondale led the peloton under the flamme rouge with Orica GreenEdge then challenging the Italian squad along the right side of the road. Giant-Shimano hit the front on the left side of the road on the final straight and the finishing kick of Mezgec proved too much for the rest of the sprinters on the day.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4:09:13 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 7 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 20 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 21 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 22 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 24 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 25 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 29 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 31 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 33 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 36 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 38 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 41 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 43 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 44 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 46 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 47 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 48 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 49 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 50 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 51 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 53 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 54 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 55 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 56 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 57 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 61 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 63 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 65 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 66 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 67 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 69 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 70 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 71 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 74 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 76 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 78 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 80 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 81 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 82 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 83 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 84 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 85 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 86 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 88 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 90 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 91 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 92 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 94 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 95 Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 96 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 97 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 99 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 100 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 102 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 103 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 105 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 106 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 107 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 108 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 109 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 110 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 111 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 112 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 113 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 115 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 116 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 117 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 118 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 119 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 120 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 121 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 122 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 123 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 126 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 127 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 128 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 129 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 130 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 132 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 133 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 136 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 137 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 138 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 139 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 140 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 142 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 143 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 144 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 145 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 146 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 147 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 148 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 149 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 150 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 151 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 152 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 153 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 154 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 155 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 156 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 157 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 158 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 159 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 160 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 161 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 162 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 163 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:02:58 164 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 165 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 166 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 167 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 168 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 170 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 171 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 172 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 173 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 174 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 175 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 176 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:29

Mountain 1 - Montsoriu (Cat. 3), km. 94.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 3 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 2 4 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Mountain 2 - Montseny (Cat. 1), km. 128.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 pts 2 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 4 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 8 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 6 6 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 4 7 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 9 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1

Mountain 3 - Coll Sacreu (Cat. 3), km. 151.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Bonus sprint Mataro, km 18.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Calella, km 57,30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 pts 2 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Hostalric, km 80,90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 pts 2 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 12:27:39 2 AG2R La Mondiale 3 Orica Greenedge 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 7 Team Giant-Shimano 8 FDJ.fr 9 Lampre-Merida 10 Cannondale 11 Garmin Sharp 12 Lotto Belisol 13 Trek Factory Racing 14 Tinkoff-Saxo 15 WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT 16 Team Katusha 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credit 18 Team Sky 19 Team Europcar 20 Ccc Polsat Polkowice 21 Movistar Team 22 Astana Pro Team

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4:09:03 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:04 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:08 5 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:09 6 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 9 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 22 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 23 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 24 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 26 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 27 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 31 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 32 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 34 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 35 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 37 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 38 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 39 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 42 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 43 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 44 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 45 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 48 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 49 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 50 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 51 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 52 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 54 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 55 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 56 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 57 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 58 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 61 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 62 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 64 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 66 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 67 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 68 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 70 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 71 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 72 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 75 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 77 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 79 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 82 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 83 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 84 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 85 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 86 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 87 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 89 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 90 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 91 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 92 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 93 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 95 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 96 Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 97 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 98 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 99 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 100 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 101 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 103 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 104 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 106 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 108 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 109 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 110 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 111 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 112 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 113 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 116 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 117 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 118 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 119 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 120 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 121 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 122 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 123 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 124 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 127 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 128 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 129 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 131 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 132 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 133 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 134 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 137 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 138 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 141 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 142 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 143 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 145 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 146 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 147 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 148 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 150 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 151 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 152 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 153 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 154 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 155 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 156 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 157 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 158 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 159 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 160 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 161 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 162 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 163 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:05 164 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:03:08 165 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 166 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 167 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 168 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 169 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 170 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 171 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 172 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 173 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 174 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 175 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 176 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:39

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 pts 2 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 4 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 8 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 6 7 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 4 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 9 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 11 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 2

T.Miquel Poblet Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 pts 2 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1