Mezgec sprints to Catalunya race lead
Giant-Shimano sprinter tops Howard in opening stage
Stage 1: Calella -
Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) prevailed in the field sprint finale of stage 1 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya and earned the first leader's jersey at the seven-day Spanish WorldTour race.
The on-form Slovenian, a winner three days prior in Belgium at the Handzame Classic, triumphed ahead of Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) and Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in Calella.
"Winning here has been a target for me since the start of the season and to do it on the opening stage is just perfect," said Mezgec. "It was a hard day today and I suffered a bit on the climbs but the guys kept me going and supported me well.
"With 3km to go Warren Barguil brought me into position and then after that Georg Preidler took me right to the front with 1km to race. I lost a few places and had to go from far out to get through. Someone tried to box me in against the barriers but I was still able to get it at the end."
With time bonuses factored in, Mezgec now leads the general classification by four seconds over Howard and six seconds ahead of Alaphilippe.
In a race heavily populated with the pro peloton's star general classification riders only two potential overall contenders lost time on the opening stage as both Richie Porte (Sky) and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek Factory Racing) crossed the line among a 13-man group almost three minutes off the pace.
The 169.7km stage starting and finishing in Calella was dominated by a two-man break comprised of Romain Lemarchand (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) and Boris Vallee (Lotto Belisol) as the pair slipped away from the peloton after 13km of racing. The duo's advantage reached a maximum of eight minutes over the peloton, but on the ascent of the day's penultimate climb, the category 1 Alt de Montseny at 41.7km to go, their lead had dropped to less than a minute.
Near the top of the climb Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) attacked alone from the peloton and bridged across to the two leaders on the descent. The fresh legs of the Spaniard were a welcome addition to the break, but a concerted chase from the peloton neutralised the three leaders early on the day's final climb, the category 3 Alt de Collsacreu positioned 18.5km from the finish.
Lemarchand and Vallee would not end the day empty-handed, however, as the Cofidis rider earned both the mountains classification jersey as well as the special sprint jersey in honour of the late Miguel Poblet (a two-time Catalunya winner as well as former race director) while the Lotto Belisol rider claimed both of the stage's intermediate sprints to earn that classification's leader's jersey.
With the early break now over there was an immediate counterattack from Paul Martens (Belkin) and the German was soon joined by Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) and Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The lead trio could only gain a handful of seconds and would be caught in the approach to the KOM.
Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) was the next to escape the peloton and the Frenchman would be joined by compatriot Romain Hardy (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) on the descent.
The break's lead grew to 20 seconds, but disaster struck at a roundabout with approximately 10km remaining as both Cherel and Hardy took a wrong turn and rode off the course. As the parcours turned onto the wide open coastal highway Kelderman was now left alone in the lead and the Dutchman's escape came to naught inside the final five kilometres.
In the previous two opening day stages in Calella breakaways had stayed away through to the finish, but this time around the lead-out efforts kept the peloton together in the slightly rolling finale.
Cannondale led the peloton under the flamme rouge with Orica GreenEdge then challenging the Italian squad along the right side of the road. Giant-Shimano hit the front on the left side of the road on the final straight and the finishing kick of Mezgec proved too much for the rest of the sprinters on the day.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:09:13
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|20
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|21
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|22
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|24
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|29
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|33
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|36
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|38
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|41
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|48
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|49
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|50
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|51
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|53
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|54
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|56
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|61
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|63
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|65
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|66
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|69
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|70
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|71
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|76
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|78
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|80
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|81
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|82
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|83
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|85
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|86
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|88
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|90
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|92
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|94
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|95
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|96
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|97
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|99
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|103
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|105
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|107
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|108
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|110
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|112
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|115
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|116
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|118
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|119
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|121
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|123
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|127
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|133
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|136
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|137
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|140
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|142
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|143
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|144
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|146
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|147
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|148
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|149
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|150
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|151
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|152
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|153
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|154
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|155
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|156
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|157
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|158
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|159
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|160
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|161
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|163
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:58
|164
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|165
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|166
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|167
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|168
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|170
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|171
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|172
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|173
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|174
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|175
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|176
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|3
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|4
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|pts
|2
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|4
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|8
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|4
|7
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|9
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|12:27:39
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Orica Greenedge
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|7
|Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|FDJ.fr
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|Garmin Sharp
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT
|16
|Team Katusha
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Movistar Team
|22
|Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:09:03
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:04
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:08
|5
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:09
|6
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|22
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|24
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|26
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|34
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|37
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|39
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|42
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|43
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|45
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|49
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|50
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|51
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|52
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|54
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|55
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|57
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|62
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|64
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|67
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|70
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|71
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|72
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|77
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|79
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|82
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|83
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|84
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|85
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|86
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|87
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|89
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|90
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|91
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|93
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|95
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|96
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|97
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|98
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|100
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|101
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|104
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|106
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|108
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|109
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|111
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|113
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|116
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|117
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|119
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|120
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|122
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|124
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|128
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|129
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|130
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|131
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|134
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|137
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|138
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|141
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|142
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|143
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|145
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|147
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|148
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|150
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|151
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|152
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|153
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|154
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|155
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|156
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|157
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|158
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|159
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|160
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|161
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|163
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:05
|164
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:08
|165
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|166
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|167
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|168
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|169
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|170
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|171
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|172
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|173
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|174
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|175
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|176
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|pts
|2
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|4
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|8
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|4
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|11
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|pts
|2
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|12:27:39
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Orica Greenedge
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|7
|Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|FDJ.fr
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|Garmin Sharp
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT
|16
|Team Katusha
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Movistar Team
|22
|Astana Pro Team
