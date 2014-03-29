Image 1 of 23 Stef Clement (Belkin), in the Catalunya mountain classification leader's jersey, soloed to victory on stage 6 after he dropped his breakaway companions in the finale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 23 Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) signs on for stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 23 Stef Clement (Belkin) is a happy man after winning stage 6 in Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 23 Stef Clement (Belkin) in the stage-winning breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 23 Michel Koch (Cannondale) leads the special sprint classification honoring Miguel Poblet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 23 Michel Koch (Cannondale) also leads the intermediate sprint classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 23 Stef Clement (Belkin) added to his mountain classification lead in stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 23 Defending Catalunya champion Daniel Martin heads to the sign-on stage for stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 23 Chris Froome (Sky) signs on for stage 6 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 23 Sammy Sanchez (BMC) in action during stage 6 at Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 23 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) prior to the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 23 An ecstatic Stef Clement (Belkin) on the podium after winning stage 6 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 23 Catalunya stage 6 winner Stef Clement (Belkin) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 23 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) remains in the Catalunya leader's jersey with one stage remaining (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 23 Stef Clement (Belkin) showed off his time trialing prowess as he rode away from the breakaway late in stage 6 to win the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 23 Catalunya mountains leader Stef Clement (Belkin) won stage 6 after riding away from his eight breakaway companions in the closing kilometres (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 23 Rudy Molard (Cofidis) takes the sprint for second ahead of Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 23 The Volta Ciclista a Catalunya peloton in action during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 23 Katusha's Maxim Belkov and Pavel Brutt, Thomas Peterson (Giant-Shimano) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 23 Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was part of the nine-man break that stayed away through to the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 23 Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), second overall, at the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 23 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in good mood at the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 23 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) steps onto the stage to receive another Catalunya leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya King of the Mountains Stef Clement (Belkin) clinched his first win in three years after the former Dutch national time trial champion charged away from a break of nine close to the stage six finish in Vilanova i la Geltrú.

On a classic transition stage where the favourites opted to ease back and keep their powder dry for Sunday's far more difficult finale in Barcelona's Montjuic Park, when a solid breakaway of nine riders - widely reckoned to be the ideal number for a long-distance move - formed early on, it was always likely that the break, containing no GC threats, would stick.

And so it proved, with the powerful tailwinds throughout the stage assisting the nine - Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), King of the Mountains leader Clement, Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), former Volta a Catalunya stage winner Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing), Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Rudy Molard (Cofiids) and Nico Sijmens (Wanty Group-Goubert) - to build up a lead of a little over four minutes as they headed inland to the hills surrounding the one classified climb of the day, the third category Alt de Font-Rubi.

The pack took their time to reorganise the pursuit on the long, winding descents to the finish line in the coastal resort of Vilanova i la Geltru. With a margin of 1:40 for the nine at 12 kilometres to go, it seemed all but certain that the main chasing teams of Lampre-Merida and Lotto-Belisol had left their efforts too late.

The nine attacked each other time and time again on the run-in to the finish after Voigt opened up the late moves but was reeled in. Clement timed his effort perfectly, going away with a burst of speed with two kilometres to go. He quickly opened a gap and held off the chasers all the way to the line.

"I thought it was all lost because I had to gamble and I tried to take back the guys who had attacked and spent some energy there," Clement said afterwards. "At one point there were four guys gone [up the road], and I thought ‘ok, somebody has to bring this back' and if they didn't then I would have lost.

"We got them back and then with a little bit more than one kilometre to go there was a little bit of an uphill and I made my last effort of the day. I saw I had a gap and after that I never looked back, but I was afraid to put my hands in the air at the finish."

He was not convinced that the break would stick, saying "you always hope, but then we only got a maximum of four minutes." His interest in keeping the break away in any case was not just for the stage win but also for "maximum points for the mountains jersey on that climb. I got that, and they may make all the difference for keeping the jersey tomorrow."

Behind Clement, Rudy Molard (Cofidis) finished a close second, Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was third and Voigt was fourth. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and all the other big-name contenders finished safely in the main peloton, 55 seconds behind.

With one short but very tricky stage to go - culminating with eight laps of the hilly Montjuic park circuit - Rodriguez leads Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) by four seconds, with Tejay van Garderen (BMC) third at seven seconds, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) fifth at 10 seconds and Chris Froome (Team Sky) sixth at 17 seconds.

Full Results 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:58:44 2 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:03 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 5 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:09 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:55 11 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 14 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 23 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 28 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 33 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 34 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 35 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 36 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 38 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 39 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 41 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 43 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 45 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 46 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 48 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 49 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 53 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 55 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 56 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 57 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 59 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 60 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 62 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 63 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 65 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 66 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 67 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 68 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 69 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 71 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 72 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 73 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 74 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 75 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 76 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 77 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 78 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 79 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 81 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 83 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 84 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 86 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 87 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 88 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 91 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 92 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 93 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 94 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 95 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 97 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 98 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 100 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 101 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 102 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 103 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 105 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 106 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 107 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 109 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 111 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 112 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 113 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 114 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 115 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 116 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 117 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 118 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 119 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 120 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 121 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:12 122 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:06 123 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:54 124 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:25 125 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 127 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 128 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 129 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:03:30 130 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 131 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:41 132 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 133 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:17 134 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:14 135 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 136 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 137 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 138 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 139 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 140 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 141 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 143 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 144 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:13 146 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:20 DNS Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNS Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale DNS Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky

Mountain 1 - Font-Rubi (Cat. 3) 113.4km 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 3 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 4 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Special sprint Miguel Poblet - Vilafranca del Penedes, 132.6km 1 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Perafort, 36.2km 1 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Sant Jaume dels Domenys, 145.6km 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Teams 1 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11:58:02 2 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:03 3 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 Trek Factory Racing 5 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credit 7 Team Europcar 8 CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:09 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 11 Cannondale 12 Team Giant-Shimano 13 Lotto Belisol 14 BMC Racing Team 15 FDJ.fr 16 Garmin Sharp 17 Team Katusha 18 Team Sky 19 Movistar Team 20 Astana Pro Team 21 Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Lampre-Merida

General classification after stage 6 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 27:03:13 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:04 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:10 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:17 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:18 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:42 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:48 11 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:51 12 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:20 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:22 16 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:24 17 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:26 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:43 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:49 20 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:54 21 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:58 22 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:17 23 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:55 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:00 26 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:16 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:24 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:35 29 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:16 30 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:18 31 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:34 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:36 33 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:21 34 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:06:46 35 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:05 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:23 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:25 38 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:54 39 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:57 40 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:08:08 41 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:08:15 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:09 43 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:26 44 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:41 45 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:10:18 46 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:11:19 47 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:34 48 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:06 49 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:12:22 50 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:33 51 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:13:59 52 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:11 53 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:01 54 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:16:50 55 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:16:53 56 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:17:50 57 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:17:53 58 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:07 59 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:14 60 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:29 61 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:01 62 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:54 63 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:20:13 64 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:48 65 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 66 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:43 67 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:48 68 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:57 69 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:36 70 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:37 71 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:55 72 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:52 73 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:53 74 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:55 75 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:02 76 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:25:10 78 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:25:18 79 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:26:08 80 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:26:09 81 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:26:10 82 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:26:35 83 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:26:36 84 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:27:15 85 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:27 86 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:27:41 87 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:56 88 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:59 89 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:13 90 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:29:40 91 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:49 92 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:30:35 93 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:06 94 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:32:33 95 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:54 96 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:56 97 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:33:03 98 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:33:38 99 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:33:51 100 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:33:53 101 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:34:01 102 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:19 103 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:34:21 104 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:34:33 105 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:34:37 106 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:35:00 107 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:35:11 108 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:35:32 109 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:37 110 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:41 111 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:59 112 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:17 113 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:36:26 114 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:36:37 115 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:48 116 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:36:57 117 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:37:12 118 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:37:18 119 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:37:29 120 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:37:33 121 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:37:55 122 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:38:15 123 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:39:10 124 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:39:15 125 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:39:20 126 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:06 127 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 128 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:41:32 129 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:42:10 130 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:23 131 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:42:43 132 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:42:45 133 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:43:37 134 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:45:52 135 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:55 136 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:46:10 137 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:49:25 138 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:49:56 139 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:51:25 140 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:51:46 141 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:30 142 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:56:03 143 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:59:41 144 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:03:50 145 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 1:04:59 146 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:12:06 147 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:19:33

Mountains classification 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 64 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 54 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 40 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 6 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 35 7 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 35 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 9 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 34 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30

Special sprint Miguel Poblet clssification 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 7 pts 2 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 4 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 5 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2 7 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 9 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 10 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 11 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Intermediate sprint classification 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 13 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 3 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 4 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 6 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 8 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 3 9 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 10 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 11 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2