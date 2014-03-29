Clement wins Catalunya stage from nine-man break
Rodriguez remains in leader's jersey
Stage 6: El Vendrell - Vilanova i la Geltru
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya King of the Mountains Stef Clement (Belkin) clinched his first win in three years after the former Dutch national time trial champion charged away from a break of nine close to the stage six finish in Vilanova i la Geltrú.
On a classic transition stage where the favourites opted to ease back and keep their powder dry for Sunday's far more difficult finale in Barcelona's Montjuic Park, when a solid breakaway of nine riders - widely reckoned to be the ideal number for a long-distance move - formed early on, it was always likely that the break, containing no GC threats, would stick.
And so it proved, with the powerful tailwinds throughout the stage assisting the nine - Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), King of the Mountains leader Clement, Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), former Volta a Catalunya stage winner Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing), Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Rudy Molard (Cofiids) and Nico Sijmens (Wanty Group-Goubert) - to build up a lead of a little over four minutes as they headed inland to the hills surrounding the one classified climb of the day, the third category Alt de Font-Rubi.
The pack took their time to reorganise the pursuit on the long, winding descents to the finish line in the coastal resort of Vilanova i la Geltru. With a margin of 1:40 for the nine at 12 kilometres to go, it seemed all but certain that the main chasing teams of Lampre-Merida and Lotto-Belisol had left their efforts too late.
The nine attacked each other time and time again on the run-in to the finish after Voigt opened up the late moves but was reeled in. Clement timed his effort perfectly, going away with a burst of speed with two kilometres to go. He quickly opened a gap and held off the chasers all the way to the line.
"I thought it was all lost because I had to gamble and I tried to take back the guys who had attacked and spent some energy there," Clement said afterwards. "At one point there were four guys gone [up the road], and I thought ‘ok, somebody has to bring this back' and if they didn't then I would have lost.
"We got them back and then with a little bit more than one kilometre to go there was a little bit of an uphill and I made my last effort of the day. I saw I had a gap and after that I never looked back, but I was afraid to put my hands in the air at the finish."
He was not convinced that the break would stick, saying "you always hope, but then we only got a maximum of four minutes." His interest in keeping the break away in any case was not just for the stage win but also for "maximum points for the mountains jersey on that climb. I got that, and they may make all the difference for keeping the jersey tomorrow."
Behind Clement, Rudy Molard (Cofidis) finished a close second, Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was third and Voigt was fourth. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and all the other big-name contenders finished safely in the main peloton, 55 seconds behind.
With one short but very tricky stage to go - culminating with eight laps of the hilly Montjuic park circuit - Rodriguez leads Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) by four seconds, with Tejay van Garderen (BMC) third at seven seconds, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) fifth at 10 seconds and Chris Froome (Team Sky) sixth at 17 seconds.
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:58:44
|2
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:03
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:09
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:55
|11
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|33
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|35
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|41
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|45
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|46
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|48
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|53
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|56
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|57
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|60
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|62
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|63
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|68
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|71
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|72
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|73
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|74
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|75
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|76
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|77
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|83
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|84
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|86
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|87
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|92
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|93
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|94
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|97
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|98
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|100
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|102
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|103
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|105
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|106
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|107
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|109
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|111
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|112
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|114
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|115
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|117
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|119
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|120
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|121
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:12
|122
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:06
|123
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:54
|124
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|125
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|127
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|129
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:03:30
|130
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|131
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:41
|132
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|133
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:17
|134
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:14
|135
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|136
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|137
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|139
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|141
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|143
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|144
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:13
|146
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:20
|DNS
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNS
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|DNS
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|3
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|1
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11:58:02
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:03
|3
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:09
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|11
|Cannondale
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|FDJ.fr
|16
|Garmin Sharp
|17
|Team Katusha
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Lampre-Merida
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|27:03:13
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:04
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:18
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:42
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:48
|11
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:51
|12
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:20
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|16
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:24
|17
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:26
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:43
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:49
|20
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:54
|21
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:58
|22
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:17
|23
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:00
|26
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:16
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:35
|29
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|30
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:18
|31
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:36
|33
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:21
|34
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:06:46
|35
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:05
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:23
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|38
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:54
|39
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:57
|40
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:08
|41
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:08:15
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:09
|43
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:26
|44
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:41
|45
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:10:18
|46
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:19
|47
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:34
|48
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:06
|49
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:22
|50
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:33
|51
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:13:59
|52
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:11
|53
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:01
|54
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:16:50
|55
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:53
|56
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:17:50
|57
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:53
|58
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:07
|59
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:14
|60
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:29
|61
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:01
|62
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:54
|63
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:20:13
|64
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:48
|65
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|66
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:43
|67
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:48
|68
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:57
|69
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:36
|70
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:37
|71
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:55
|72
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:52
|73
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:53
|74
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:55
|75
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:02
|76
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:25:10
|78
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:25:18
|79
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:26:08
|80
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:09
|81
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:26:10
|82
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:26:35
|83
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:26:36
|84
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:27:15
|85
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:27
|86
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:41
|87
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:56
|88
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:59
|89
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:13
|90
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:29:40
|91
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:49
|92
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:30:35
|93
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:06
|94
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:32:33
|95
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:54
|96
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:56
|97
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:33:03
|98
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:38
|99
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:51
|100
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:33:53
|101
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:34:01
|102
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:19
|103
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:34:21
|104
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:34:33
|105
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:34:37
|106
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:00
|107
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:35:11
|108
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:35:32
|109
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:37
|110
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:41
|111
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:59
|112
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:17
|113
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:36:26
|114
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:36:37
|115
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:48
|116
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:36:57
|117
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:37:12
|118
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:37:18
|119
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:29
|120
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:37:33
|121
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:37:55
|122
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:38:15
|123
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:39:10
|124
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:39:15
|125
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:39:20
|126
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:06
|127
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|128
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:41:32
|129
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:42:10
|130
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:23
|131
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:42:43
|132
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:42:45
|133
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:43:37
|134
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:45:52
|135
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:55
|136
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:46:10
|137
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:25
|138
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:49:56
|139
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:51:25
|140
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:46
|141
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:30
|142
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:56:03
|143
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:59:41
|144
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:03:50
|145
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:04:59
|146
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|1:12:06
|147
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:19:33
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|40
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|6
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|7
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|9
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|34
|10
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|11
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|1
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|7
|pts
|2
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|7
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|9
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|10
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|11
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|13
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|6
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|8
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|9
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|10
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|11
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|1
|Garmin Sharp
|81:13:12
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|3
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:01
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:03:07
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:47
|6
|Team Sky
|0:04:04
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:06:26
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:08:07
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|0:09:33
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:09:56
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:51
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:54
|13
|FDJ.fr
|0:14:08
|14
|Cannondale
|0:16:36
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:50
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:27:38
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:59
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:35:36
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:52
|20
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:48:01
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:48:35
|22
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:12:11
