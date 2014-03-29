Trending

Clement wins Catalunya stage from nine-man break

Rodriguez remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 23

Stef Clement (Belkin), in the Catalunya mountain classification leader's jersey, soloed to victory on stage 6 after he dropped his breakaway companions in the finale

Stef Clement (Belkin), in the Catalunya mountain classification leader's jersey, soloed to victory on stage 6 after he dropped his breakaway companions in the finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 23

Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) signs on for stage 6

Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) signs on for stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 23

Stef Clement (Belkin) is a happy man after winning stage 6 in Catalunya

Stef Clement (Belkin) is a happy man after winning stage 6 in Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 23

Stef Clement (Belkin) in the stage-winning breakaway

Stef Clement (Belkin) in the stage-winning breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 23

Michel Koch (Cannondale) leads the special sprint classification honoring Miguel Poblet

Michel Koch (Cannondale) leads the special sprint classification honoring Miguel Poblet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 23

Michel Koch (Cannondale) also leads the intermediate sprint classification

Michel Koch (Cannondale) also leads the intermediate sprint classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 23

Stef Clement (Belkin) added to his mountain classification lead in stage 6

Stef Clement (Belkin) added to his mountain classification lead in stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 23

Defending Catalunya champion Daniel Martin heads to the sign-on stage for stage 6

Defending Catalunya champion Daniel Martin heads to the sign-on stage for stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 23

Chris Froome (Sky) signs on for stage 6 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

Chris Froome (Sky) signs on for stage 6 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 23

Sammy Sanchez (BMC) in action during stage 6 at Catalunya

Sammy Sanchez (BMC) in action during stage 6 at Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 23

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) prior to the start of stage 6

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) prior to the start of stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 23

An ecstatic Stef Clement (Belkin) on the podium after winning stage 6 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

An ecstatic Stef Clement (Belkin) on the podium after winning stage 6 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 23

Catalunya stage 6 winner Stef Clement (Belkin) on the podium

Catalunya stage 6 winner Stef Clement (Belkin) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 23

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) remains in the Catalunya leader's jersey with one stage remaining

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) remains in the Catalunya leader's jersey with one stage remaining
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 23

Stef Clement (Belkin) showed off his time trialing prowess as he rode away from the breakaway late in stage 6 to win the stage

Stef Clement (Belkin) showed off his time trialing prowess as he rode away from the breakaway late in stage 6 to win the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 23

Catalunya mountains leader Stef Clement (Belkin) won stage 6 after riding away from his eight breakaway companions in the closing kilometres

Catalunya mountains leader Stef Clement (Belkin) won stage 6 after riding away from his eight breakaway companions in the closing kilometres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 23

Rudy Molard (Cofidis) takes the sprint for second ahead of Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Rudy Molard (Cofidis) takes the sprint for second ahead of Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 23

The Volta Ciclista a Catalunya peloton in action during stage 6

The Volta Ciclista a Catalunya peloton in action during stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 23

Katusha's Maxim Belkov and Pavel Brutt, Thomas Peterson (Giant-Shimano) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the front of the peloton

Katusha's Maxim Belkov and Pavel Brutt, Thomas Peterson (Giant-Shimano) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 23

Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was part of the nine-man break that stayed away through to the finish

Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was part of the nine-man break that stayed away through to the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 23

Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), second overall, at the start of stage 6

Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), second overall, at the start of stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 23

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in good mood at the start of stage 6

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in good mood at the start of stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 23

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) steps onto the stage to receive another Catalunya leader's jersey

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) steps onto the stage to receive another Catalunya leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya King of the Mountains Stef Clement (Belkin) clinched his first win in three years after the former Dutch national time trial champion charged away from a break of nine close to the stage six finish in Vilanova i la Geltrú.

On a classic transition stage where the favourites opted to ease back and keep their powder dry for Sunday's far more difficult finale in Barcelona's Montjuic Park, when a solid breakaway of nine riders - widely reckoned to be the ideal number for a long-distance move - formed early on, it was always likely that the break, containing no GC threats, would stick.

And so it proved, with the powerful tailwinds throughout the stage assisting the nine - Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), King of the Mountains leader Clement, Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), former Volta a Catalunya stage winner Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing), Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Rudy Molard (Cofiids) and Nico Sijmens (Wanty Group-Goubert) - to build up a lead of a little over four minutes as they headed inland to the hills surrounding the one classified climb of the day, the third category Alt de Font-Rubi.

The pack took their time to reorganise the pursuit on the long, winding descents to the finish line in the coastal resort of Vilanova i la Geltru. With a margin of 1:40 for the nine at 12 kilometres to go, it seemed all but certain that the main chasing teams of Lampre-Merida and Lotto-Belisol had left their efforts too late.

The nine attacked each other time and time again on the run-in to the finish after Voigt opened up the late moves but was reeled in. Clement timed his effort perfectly, going away with a burst of speed with two kilometres to go. He quickly opened a gap and held off the chasers all the way to the line.

"I thought it was all lost because I had to gamble and I tried to take back the guys who had attacked and spent some energy there," Clement said afterwards. "At one point there were four guys gone [up the road], and I thought ‘ok, somebody has to bring this back' and if they didn't then I would have lost.

"We got them back and then with a little bit more than one kilometre to go there was a little bit of an uphill and I made my last effort of the day. I saw I had a gap and after that I never looked back, but I was afraid to put my hands in the air at the finish."

He was not convinced that the break would stick, saying "you always hope, but then we only got a maximum of four minutes." His interest in keeping the break away in any case was not just for the stage win but also for "maximum points for the mountains jersey on that climb. I got that, and they may make all the difference for keeping the jersey tomorrow."

Behind Clement, Rudy Molard (Cofidis) finished a close second, Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was third and Voigt was fourth. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and all the other big-name contenders finished safely in the main peloton, 55 seconds behind.

With one short but very tricky stage to go - culminating with eight laps of the hilly Montjuic park circuit - Rodriguez leads Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) by four seconds, with Tejay van Garderen (BMC) third at seven seconds, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) fifth at 10 seconds and Chris Froome (Team Sky) sixth at 17 seconds.

Full Results
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:58:44
2Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:03
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
5Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
6Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
8Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
9Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:09
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:55
11Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
12Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
14Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
18Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
20Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
22Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
23Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
25Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
28Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
31Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
33Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
34Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
35Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
36Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
38Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
39Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
41Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
43Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
45Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
47David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
48Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
49Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
50Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
53Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
54Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
55Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
56David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
57Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
59Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
60Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
62Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
63Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
66Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
67Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
68Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
69Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
70Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
71Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
72Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
73Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
74Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
75Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
76Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
77Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
79Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
81Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
83Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
84Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
86Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
87Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
88José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
89Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
91Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
92Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
93Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
94Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
95Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
97Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
98Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
100Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
101Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
103Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
105Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
106Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
107Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
109Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
110Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
111Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
112Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
113Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
114Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
115Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
116Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
117Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
118Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
119Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
120Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
121Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:12
122Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:06
123Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:54
124Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:25
125Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
126Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
127Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
128Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
129Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:03:30
130Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
131Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:41
132Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
133Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:17
134Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:14
135Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
136Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
137Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
138Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
139Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
140Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
141Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
142Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
143Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
144Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
145Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:13
146Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
147Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:20
DNSTomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNSCameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
DNSPawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFGeorg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFMikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky

Mountain 1 - Font-Rubi (Cat. 3) 113.4km
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
3Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Special sprint Miguel Poblet - Vilafranca del Penedes, 132.6km
1Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Perafort, 36.2km
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Sant Jaume dels Domenys, 145.6km
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Teams
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team11:58:02
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:03
3Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
4Trek Factory Racing
5Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
6Cofidis, Solutions Credit
7Team Europcar
8CCC Polsat Polkowice
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:09
10AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
11Cannondale
12Team Giant-Shimano
13Lotto Belisol
14BMC Racing Team
15FDJ.fr
16Garmin Sharp
17Team Katusha
18Team Sky
19Movistar Team
20Astana Pro Team
21Tinkoff-Saxo
22Lampre-Merida

General classification after stage 6
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha27:03:13
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:04
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:17
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:18
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:42
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:00:48
11David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:51
12Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:20
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:22
16Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:24
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:26
18Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:43
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:01:49
20David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:01:54
21Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:58
22Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:17
23Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:55
25Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:03:00
26Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:03:16
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:24
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:35
29Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:16
30Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:18
31José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:34
32Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:36
33Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:21
34George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:06:46
35Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:05
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:23
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:25
38Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:54
39Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:57
40Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:08:08
41Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:08:15
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:09
43Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:26
44Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:41
45Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:10:18
46Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:11:19
47Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:11:34
48Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:06
49Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:12:22
50Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:33
51Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:13:59
52Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:14:11
53Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:01
54Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:16:50
55Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:16:53
56Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:17:50
57Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:17:53
58Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:07
59Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:14
60Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:29
61Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:01
62Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:54
63Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:20:13
64Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:48
65Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
66Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:43
67Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:48
68Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:57
69Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:36
70Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:22:37
71Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:55
72Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:52
73Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:53
74Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:55
75Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:02
76Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:25:10
78Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:25:18
79Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:26:08
80Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:26:09
81Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:26:10
82Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:26:35
83Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:26:36
84Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:27:15
85Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:27:27
86Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:27:41
87Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:56
88Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:27:59
89Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:13
90Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:29:40
91Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:49
92Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:30:35
93Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:06
94Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:32:33
95Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:54
96Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:56
97Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:33:03
98Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:33:38
99Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:33:51
100Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:33:53
101Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:34:01
102Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:34:19
103Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:34:21
104Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:34:33
105Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:34:37
106Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:35:00
107Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:35:11
108Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:35:32
109Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:37
110Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:41
111Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:59
112Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:17
113Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:36:26
114Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:36:37
115Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:48
116Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:36:57
117Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:37:12
118Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:37:18
119Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:37:29
120Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:37:33
121Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:37:55
122Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:38:15
123Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:39:10
124Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:39:15
125Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:39:20
126Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:06
127Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
128Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:41:32
129Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:42:10
130Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:23
131Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:42:43
132Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:42:45
133Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:43:37
134Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:45:52
135Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:55
136Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:46:10
137Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:49:25
138Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:49:56
139Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:51:25
140Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:51:46
141Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:30
142Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:56:03
143Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:59:41
144Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:03:50
145Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano1:04:59
146Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:12:06
147Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:19:33

Mountains classification
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team64pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team54
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha40
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team39
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo38
6Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team35
7Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar35
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team35
9Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice34
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30

Special sprint Miguel Poblet clssification
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale7pts
2Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
4Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
6Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2
7Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
8Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
9Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
10Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
11Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar1

Intermediate sprint classification
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale13pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
4Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
6Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
8Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing3
9Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
10Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
11Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida2

Teams classification
1Garmin Sharp81:13:12
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
3Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:01
4Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:03:07
5Astana Pro Team0:03:47
6Team Sky0:04:04
7Movistar Team0:06:26
8Team Katusha0:08:07
9Lotto Belisol0:09:33
10Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:09:56
11BMC Racing Team0:10:51
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:54
13FDJ.fr0:14:08
14Cannondale0:16:36
15Orica GreenEdge0:22:50
16Team Europcar0:27:38
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:59
18Lampre-Merida0:35:36
19Trek Factory Racing0:43:52
20CCC Polsat Polkowice0:48:01
21Team Giant-Shimano0:48:35
22Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:12:11

Latest on Cyclingnews