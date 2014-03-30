Image 1 of 20 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) dropped his breakaway companions on the streets of Barcelona to win the final Catalunya stage alone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 20 The early break on the final Catalunya stage proved successful as five of the riders from the 13-rider group managed to hold off the peloton (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 20 The Volta a Catalunya peloton in action during the final stage in Barcelona (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 20 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the wheel of Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) during the wet final stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 20 Romain Bardet (AG2R), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the finish of a wet and miserable final Catalunya stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 20 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) started the final Catalunya stage in second overall and would be unable to unseat Joaquim Rodriguez from the leader's jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 20 Katusha sets the pace in what's left of the peloton during the final Catalunya stage in Barcelona (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 20 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) successfully defended his Catalunya lead on the final stage in Barcelona (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 20 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) soloed to victory in the final Volta a Catalunya stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 20 2014 Volta a Catalunya Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) heads to the podium to receive his final leader's jersey and trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 20 Final GC podium of the 2014 Volta a Catalunya (L-R): Alberto Contador, Joaquim Rodriguez and Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 20 2014 Volta a Catalunya winner Joaquim Rodriguez shakes hands with second place finisher Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 20 2014 Volta a Catalunya winner Joaquim Rodriguez shakes hands with third place finisher Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 20 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium for finishing 2nd overall at the 2014 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 20 2014 Volta a Catalunya final podium (L-R): Tejay van Garderen, 3rd; Joaquim Rodriguez, 1st; and Alberto Contador, 2nd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 20 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) successfully defended his slender GC lead to win the Volta a Catlunya overall for the second time in his career (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 20 Joaquim Rodriguez thanks his Katusha teammates for helping seal his overall victory at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 20 Catalunya stage 7 winner Lieuwe Westra (Astana) on the podium in Barcelona (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 20 With a breakaway deciding the stage, Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) takes the sprint for 7th from the group containing the GC contenders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 20 For the second time in his career Joaquim Rodriguez has won the overall title at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katusha leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) claimed his second Volta a Catalunya victory in four years - and his first stage race overall since the 2011 Tour of Burgos - after successfully defending his slender general classification lead during the rain-lashed final stage through the streets of Barcelona that culminated with eight hilly laps of the Montjuic Park.

Whilst the final stage win went to Holland's Lieuwe Westra (Astana), the strongest survivor of an early break of 13, most of the media attention after the finish logically centred on Rodriguez, second last year behind Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and this time around back on the highest step of the Volta a Catalunya's final podium again.

With a margin of just four seconds over closest pursuer Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), and a dozen riders at a minute or less, Rodriguez's advantage since he took the overall lead on stage three could hardly have been smaller. But the 34-year-old Catalan handled the main series of attacks well on the toughest mountain stage the next day to the blizzard-enshrouded ski station of Vallter 2000, and for the following three stages he has always been well-placed and attentive when it came to watching the other favourites. Combined with solid team work by Katusha and a route, post the mid-race Pyrenees, that made counter-attacking anybody with an initial advantage very difficult, Rodriguez's tiny advantage ultimately proved to be enough.

The final stage's eight laps of the Montjuic park climbs looked potentially like the most dangerous terrain for Rodriguez since Vallter 2000 on stage four. But with heavy rain only easing slightly in the afternoon, the organisation opted to make some changes to the finishing circuit to make it less risky. The circuit ended up being 1.1-kilometres shorter and perhaps it became harder for attacks to stick, too, although its main challenge, the third category Montjuic climb, nonetheless, remained in place.

A 13-rider move formed almost immediately after the race rolled out of central Barcelona, and to the true depart in the westerly suburb of Hospitalet de Llobregat, containing no overall favourites but several well-known breakaway specialists. Stage six winner and King of the Mountains Stef Clement (Belkin) needed no introduction to local fans whilst Marcus Burghardt (BMC) had already been in a long distance move on stage five and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) had done his utmost to fend off the pack on stage two into Girona.

Alongside these three, Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Daniele Ratto (Cannondale), Cédric Pineau (FDJ.fr), Boris Vallee (Lotto-Belisol), Voeckler's team-mate Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory), Maciej Paterski (CCC), Yohan Bagot (Cofidis) and two Wanty riders, Jerome Baugnies and Michel Kreder, also took part.

After Clement had further reinforced his overall lead in the KoM competition on two early third cat. climbs and the race had made its way through western Barcelona back towards the eight laps of the Montjuic Park, the break's advantage of five minutes began slowly to shrink as Katusha steadily upped the pace. By the time they crossed the finish line on the finishing circuit for the first time as the rain began to fall more heavily again, their advantage was down to 3:40.

With four laps to go, Voeckler launched several attacks on the winding, well-surfaced step-like climb of Montjuic but it was Westra who managed to go clear. His solo move seemed very bold, but in fact as the rain teemed down and the break fractured into several smaller units, the Dutchman was able to exploit his time trialling skills - which netted him the Dutch national TT title both last year and in 2012 - to open up a gap of over a minute and capture Holland's second win in Catalunya in as many days. Burghardt finally claimed second, 1:22 back, with Voeckler placing third in the same time.

"The break worked together for two laps as normal, it was a difficult race but a good day and I had good legs," Westra said. "I was watching Voeckler, he went for it two or three times from behind me, and I thought I could do better than that by myself. I looked for the right place to attack, went for it on the top of the climb, and made it all the way to the finish.

"After yesterday" - also won by a breakaway, Stef Clement (Belkin), but in a move with no Astana riders - "the team was not happy that a break had managed to get away without any of us, so we made very sure to get somebody in today's move. I was directly in the good group from the start of the stage and had a good feeling we could stay away."

"It's very important for me to win with Astana" - a team which he joined this year. "I was pretty sure that I could win it, with two and a half laps to go I felt pretty certain. I'd been one of the better climbers in the group on the ascent, so I knew that if I got away, it'd be hard to pull me back."

Chris Froome (Team Sky) had a scare when he crashed after 60 kilometres but he was able to continue with a grazed hip and still managed to finish sixth overall.

The attacks by the remainder of the big-name rivals on Rodriguez failed to materialise until the very last lap. Contador made a long drive on the Montjuic climb, but Van Garderen - third overall - and Rodriguez were quick to respond. The sweeping descent back down to the finish at the foot of the Montjuic Park did not leave any more room for attacking, and so Rodriguez’ second Volta a Catalunya was safely in the bag.

Full Results 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2:36:14 2 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:26 5 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:36 6 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:02:07 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 11 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 16 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 18 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 27 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 29 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 31 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 32 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:15 33 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 37 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 38 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 40 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 41 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:20 42 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:43 43 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 45 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 46 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:02:49 47 Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 48 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 49 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:58 50 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:02 51 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 52 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 53 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:03:13 54 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:15 55 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 56 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 57 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 59 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:03:37 61 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 67 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 68 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:09 69 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:17 70 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:20 71 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 72 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:04:24 73 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:27 74 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 75 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:47 76 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:50 77 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:57 78 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:38 79 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 80 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 81 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 82 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 84 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 86 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 88 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 89 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:44 91 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:57 92 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 94 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 95 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 96 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:11:57 97 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 98 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 99 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 100 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 101 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNF Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNF Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNF Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNF David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNF Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing DNF Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge DNF Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida DNF Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale DNF Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale DNF Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale DNF Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale DNF Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team DNF Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky DNF Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky DNF Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team DNF Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha DNF Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp DNF Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp

Mountain 1 - Castellbisbal (Cat. 3) 21.5km 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Corbera (Cat. 3) 32.1km 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 4 3 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 4 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 74km 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 4 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 80.15km 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 5 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 86.3km 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 3 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Mountain 6 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 92.45km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 pts 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 7 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 98.6km 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 4 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 8 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 104.75km 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 9 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 110.9km 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Mountain 10 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 117.05km 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Special sprint Miguel Poblet - Barcelona, 77.65km 1 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Molins de Rei, 9.2km 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - El Prat de Llobregat, 57.8km 1 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Teams 1 Astana Pro Team 7:52:56 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 3 Team Europcar 0:01:30 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:01:44 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 6 Garmin Sharp 7 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:29 8 Team Sky 0:03:02 9 FDJ.fr 0:03:15 10 Movistar Team 0:03:45 11 Lotto Belisol 0:04:14 12 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:45 13 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:04:59 14 Team Katusha 0:05:23 15 Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:33 16 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:46 17 Orica GreenEdge 0:08:28 18 Cannondale 0:09:26 19 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:05 20 Trek Factory Racing 0:13:09 21 Lampre-Merida 0:13:27 22 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:20:00

Final general classification 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 29:41:34 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:04 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:10 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:17 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:18 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:42 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:48 11 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:20 14 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:24 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:26 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:49 17 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:54 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:58 19 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:34 21 Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:37 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:42 23 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:44 24 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:47 25 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:00 26 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:42 27 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:49 28 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:21 29 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:26 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:25 31 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:07:28 32 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:08:16 33 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:08:23 34 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:49 35 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:24 36 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:25 37 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:12:07 38 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:12:49 39 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:12:58 40 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:19 41 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:53 42 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:14:54 43 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:12 44 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:08 45 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:16:53 46 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:05 47 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:37 48 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:50 49 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:15 50 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:03 51 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:27 52 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:06 53 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:31 54 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:55 55 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:25:24 56 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:25:44 57 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:25:55 58 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:26:09 59 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:14 60 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:06 61 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:27:43 62 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:44 63 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:08 64 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:28:52 65 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:29:08 66 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:21 67 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:23 68 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:57 69 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:30:38 70 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:32:14 71 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:30 72 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:35:00 73 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:17 74 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:37 75 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:06 76 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:36:30 77 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:36:38 78 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:49 79 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:56 80 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:37:24 81 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:47 82 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:38:04 83 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:39:16 84 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:39:20 85 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:39:22 86 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:40:45 87 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:41:30 88 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:41:34 89 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:41:43 90 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:42:08 91 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:42:43 92 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:43:40 93 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:43:51 94 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:46:10 95 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:47:23 96 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:56 97 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:26 98 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:51:27 99 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:52:20 100 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:00:07 101 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:11:40

Mountains classification 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 82 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 40 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 5 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 35 6 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 35 7 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 34 8 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 34 9 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28

Special sprint Miguel Poblet classification 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 7 pts 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 7 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 8 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 1 9 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1 10 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Intermediate sprint classification 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 13 pts 2 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 4 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 6 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 8 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 3 9 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 10 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 11 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2