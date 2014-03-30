Trending

Rodriguez triumphs on home soil in Volta a Catalunya

Westra wins final stage as Purioto defends slender GC margin

Image 1 of 20

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) dropped his breakaway companions on the streets of Barcelona to win the final Catalunya stage alone

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) dropped his breakaway companions on the streets of Barcelona to win the final Catalunya stage alone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 20

The early break on the final Catalunya stage proved successful as five of the riders from the 13-rider group managed to hold off the peloton

The early break on the final Catalunya stage proved successful as five of the riders from the 13-rider group managed to hold off the peloton
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 20

The Volta a Catalunya peloton in action during the final stage in Barcelona

The Volta a Catalunya peloton in action during the final stage in Barcelona
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 20

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the wheel of Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) during the wet final stage

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the wheel of Catalunya leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) during the wet final stage
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 20

Romain Bardet (AG2R), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the finish of a wet and miserable final Catalunya stage

Romain Bardet (AG2R), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the finish of a wet and miserable final Catalunya stage
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 20

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) started the final Catalunya stage in second overall and would be unable to unseat Joaquim Rodriguez from the leader's jersey

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) started the final Catalunya stage in second overall and would be unable to unseat Joaquim Rodriguez from the leader's jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 20

Katusha sets the pace in what's left of the peloton during the final Catalunya stage in Barcelona

Katusha sets the pace in what's left of the peloton during the final Catalunya stage in Barcelona
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 20

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) successfully defended his Catalunya lead on the final stage in Barcelona

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) successfully defended his Catalunya lead on the final stage in Barcelona
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 20

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) soloed to victory in the final Volta a Catalunya stage

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) soloed to victory in the final Volta a Catalunya stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 20

2014 Volta a Catalunya Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) heads to the podium to receive his final leader's jersey and trophy

2014 Volta a Catalunya Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) heads to the podium to receive his final leader's jersey and trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 20

Final GC podium of the 2014 Volta a Catalunya (L-R): Alberto Contador, Joaquim Rodriguez and Tejay van Garderen

Final GC podium of the 2014 Volta a Catalunya (L-R): Alberto Contador, Joaquim Rodriguez and Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 20

2014 Volta a Catalunya winner Joaquim Rodriguez shakes hands with second place finisher Alberto Contador

2014 Volta a Catalunya winner Joaquim Rodriguez shakes hands with second place finisher Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 20

2014 Volta a Catalunya winner Joaquim Rodriguez shakes hands with third place finisher Tejay van Garderen

2014 Volta a Catalunya winner Joaquim Rodriguez shakes hands with third place finisher Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 20

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium for finishing 2nd overall at the 2014 Volta a Catalunya

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium for finishing 2nd overall at the 2014 Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 20

2014 Volta a Catalunya final podium (L-R): Tejay van Garderen, 3rd; Joaquim Rodriguez, 1st; and Alberto Contador, 2nd

2014 Volta a Catalunya final podium (L-R): Tejay van Garderen, 3rd; Joaquim Rodriguez, 1st; and Alberto Contador, 2nd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 20

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) successfully defended his slender GC lead to win the Volta a Catlunya overall for the second time in his career

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) successfully defended his slender GC lead to win the Volta a Catlunya overall for the second time in his career
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 20

Joaquim Rodriguez thanks his Katusha teammates for helping seal his overall victory at the Volta a Catalunya

Joaquim Rodriguez thanks his Katusha teammates for helping seal his overall victory at the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 20

Catalunya stage 7 winner Lieuwe Westra (Astana) on the podium in Barcelona

Catalunya stage 7 winner Lieuwe Westra (Astana) on the podium in Barcelona
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 20

With a breakaway deciding the stage, Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) takes the sprint for 7th from the group containing the GC contenders

With a breakaway deciding the stage, Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) takes the sprint for 7th from the group containing the GC contenders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 20

For the second time in his career Joaquim Rodriguez has won the overall title at the Volta a Catalunya

For the second time in his career Joaquim Rodriguez has won the overall title at the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katusha leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) claimed his second Volta a Catalunya victory in four years - and his first stage race overall since the 2011 Tour of Burgos - after successfully defending his slender general classification lead during the rain-lashed final stage through the streets of Barcelona that culminated with eight hilly laps of the Montjuic Park.

Whilst the final stage win went to Holland's Lieuwe Westra (Astana), the strongest survivor of an early break of 13, most of the media attention after the finish logically centred on Rodriguez, second last year behind Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and this time around back on the highest step of the Volta a Catalunya's final podium again.

With a margin of just four seconds over closest pursuer Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), and a dozen riders at a minute or less, Rodriguez's advantage since he took the overall lead on stage three could hardly have been smaller. But the 34-year-old Catalan handled the main series of attacks well on the toughest mountain stage the next day to the blizzard-enshrouded ski station of Vallter 2000, and for the following three stages he has always been well-placed and attentive when it came to watching the other favourites. Combined with solid team work by Katusha and a route, post the mid-race Pyrenees, that made counter-attacking anybody with an initial advantage very difficult, Rodriguez's tiny advantage ultimately proved to be enough.

The final stage's eight laps of the Montjuic park climbs looked potentially like the most dangerous terrain for Rodriguez since Vallter 2000 on stage four. But with heavy rain only easing slightly in the afternoon, the organisation opted to make some changes to the finishing circuit to make it less risky. The circuit ended up being 1.1-kilometres shorter and perhaps it became harder for attacks to stick, too, although its main challenge, the third category Montjuic climb, nonetheless, remained in place.

A 13-rider move formed almost immediately after the race rolled out of central Barcelona, and to the true depart in the westerly suburb of Hospitalet de Llobregat, containing no overall favourites but several well-known breakaway specialists. Stage six winner and King of the Mountains Stef Clement (Belkin) needed no introduction to local fans whilst Marcus Burghardt (BMC) had already been in a long distance move on stage five and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) had done his utmost to fend off the pack on stage two into Girona.

Alongside these three, Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Daniele Ratto (Cannondale), Cédric Pineau (FDJ.fr), Boris Vallee (Lotto-Belisol), Voeckler's team-mate Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory), Maciej Paterski (CCC), Yohan Bagot (Cofidis) and two Wanty riders, Jerome Baugnies and Michel Kreder, also took part.

After Clement had further reinforced his overall lead in the KoM competition on two early third cat. climbs and the race had made its way through western Barcelona back towards the eight laps of the Montjuic Park, the break's advantage of five minutes began slowly to shrink as Katusha steadily upped the pace. By the time they crossed the finish line on the finishing circuit for the first time as the rain began to fall more heavily again, their advantage was down to 3:40.

With four laps to go, Voeckler launched several attacks on the winding, well-surfaced step-like climb of Montjuic but it was Westra who managed to go clear. His solo move seemed very bold, but in fact as the rain teemed down and the break fractured into several smaller units, the Dutchman was able to exploit his time trialling skills - which netted him the Dutch national TT title both last year and in 2012 - to open up a gap of over a minute and capture Holland's second win in Catalunya in as many days. Burghardt finally claimed second, 1:22 back, with Voeckler placing third in the same time.

"The break worked together for two laps as normal, it was a difficult race but a good day and I had good legs," Westra said. "I was watching Voeckler, he went for it two or three times from behind me, and I thought I could do better than that by myself. I looked for the right place to attack, went for it on the top of the climb, and made it all the way to the finish.

"After yesterday" - also won by a breakaway, Stef Clement (Belkin), but in a move with no Astana riders - "the team was not happy that a break had managed to get away without any of us, so we made very sure to get somebody in today's move. I was directly in the good group from the start of the stage and had a good feeling we could stay away."

"It's very important for me to win with Astana" - a team which he joined this year. "I was pretty sure that I could win it, with two and a half laps to go I felt pretty certain. I'd been one of the better climbers in the group on the ascent, so I knew that if I got away, it'd be hard to pull me back."

Chris Froome (Team Sky) had a scare when he crashed after 60 kilometres but he was able to continue with a grazed hip and still managed to finish sixth overall.

The attacks by the remainder of the big-name rivals on Rodriguez failed to materialise until the very last lap. Contador made a long drive on the Montjuic climb, but Van Garderen - third overall - and Rodriguez were quick to respond. The sweeping descent back down to the finish at the foot of the Montjuic Park did not leave any more room for attacking, and so Rodriguez’ second Volta a Catalunya was safely in the bag.

Full Results
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team2:36:14
2Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:26
5Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:36
6Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:02:07
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
11Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
16Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
18Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
23Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
27Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
28David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
29Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
31Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
32Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:15
33Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
37Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
38José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
39Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
40Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
41Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:20
42Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:43
43Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
45Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
46George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:02:49
47Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
48Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
49Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
50Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:02
51Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
52Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
53Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:03:13
54Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:15
55Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
56Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
58Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
59Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
60Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:03:37
61Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
66Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
67Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
68Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:09
69Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:17
70Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:20
71Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
72Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:04:24
73Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:27
74Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
75Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:47
76Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:50
77Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:57
78Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:38
79Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
80Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
82Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
83Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
84Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
86Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
88Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
89Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
90Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:44
91Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:57
92Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
94Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
95Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
96Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:11:57
97Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
98Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
99Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
100Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
101Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFFrancis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFChristophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFHeiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFMarcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFDavide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFAntonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFDavid Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFKristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFThomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFChad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFPierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFLeigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFStig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFKristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
DNFCristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
DNFJean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
DNFIvan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
DNFPaul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFFredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFNathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
DNFKanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFPetr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFJesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFBruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFChris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFIgor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFAlberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFPhillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
DNFNathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp

Mountain 1 - Castellbisbal (Cat. 3) 21.5km
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr4
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - Corbera (Cat. 3) 32.1km
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
4Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 74km
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 4 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 80.15km
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
4Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 5 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 86.3km
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Mountain 6 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 92.45km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6pts
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team2
4Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 7 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 98.6km
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
4Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 8 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 104.75km
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
4Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 9 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 110.9km
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
3Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Mountain 10 - Montjuic (Cat. 3) 117.05km
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Special sprint Miguel Poblet - Barcelona, 77.65km
1Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Molins de Rei, 9.2km
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Intermediate sprint 2 - El Prat de Llobregat, 57.8km
1Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol3pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Teams
1Astana Pro Team7:52:56
2BMC Racing Team0:01:22
3Team Europcar0:01:30
4Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:01:44
5AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
6Garmin Sharp
7CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:29
8Team Sky0:03:02
9FDJ.fr0:03:15
10Movistar Team0:03:45
11Lotto Belisol0:04:14
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:45
13Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:04:59
14Team Katusha0:05:23
15Team Giant-Shimano0:06:33
16Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:46
17Orica GreenEdge0:08:28
18Cannondale0:09:26
19Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:05
20Trek Factory Racing0:13:09
21Lampre-Merida0:13:27
22Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:20:00

Final general classification
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha29:41:34
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:04
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:17
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:18
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:42
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:00:48
11Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:20
14Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:24
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:26
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:01:49
17David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:01:54
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:58
19Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:34
21Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:37
22Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:03:42
23Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:44
24Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:47
25Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:00
26José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:42
27Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:49
28Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:21
29Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:26
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:25
31George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:07:28
32Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:08:16
33Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:08:23
34Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:49
35Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:24
36Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:25
37Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:12:07
38Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:12:49
39Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:12:58
40Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:14:19
41Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:53
42Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:14:54
43Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:12
44Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:08
45Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:16:53
46Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:17:05
47Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:37
48Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:50
49Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:15
50Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:03
51Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:27
52Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:06
53Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:31
54Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:55
55Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:25:24
56Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:25:44
57Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:25:55
58Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:26:09
59Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:14
60Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:27:06
61Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:27:43
62Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:27:44
63Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:28:08
64Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:28:52
65Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:29:08
66Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:21
67Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:23
68Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:57
69Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:30:38
70Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:32:14
71Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:30
72Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:00
73Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:35:17
74Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:37
75Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:06
76Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:36:30
77Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:36:38
78Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:49
79Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:56
80Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:37:24
81Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:47
82Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:38:04
83Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:39:16
84Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:39:20
85Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:39:22
86Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:40:45
87Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:41:30
88Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:41:34
89Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:41:43
90Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:42:08
91Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:42:43
92Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:43:40
93Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:43:51
94Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:46:10
95Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:47:23
96Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:56
97Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:26
98Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:51:27
99Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:52:20
100Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1:00:07
101Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:11:40

Mountains classification
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team82pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha40
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team39
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo38
5Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team35
6Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar35
7Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team34
8Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice34
9Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28

Special sprint Miguel Poblet classification
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale7pts
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
4Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
5Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
7Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
8Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar1
9Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1
10Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Intermediate sprint classification
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale13pts
2Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team8
4Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
5Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
6Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
8Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing3
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
11Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Teams classification
1Garmin Sharp89:08:15
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
3Astana Pro Team0:01:40
4Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:02:44
5Team Sky0:04:59
6Movistar Team0:08:04
7BMC Racing Team0:10:06
8Team Katusha0:11:23
9Lotto Belisol0:11:40
10Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:12:48
11FDJ.fr0:15:16
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:20:54
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:22:52
14Cannondale0:23:55
15Team Europcar0:27:01
16Orica GreenEdge0:29:11
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:38
18Lampre-Merida0:46:56
19CCC Polsat Polkowice0:48:23
20Team Giant-Shimano0:53:01
21Trek Factory Racing0:54:54
22Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:14:49

Latest on Cyclingnews