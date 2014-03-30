Rodriguez triumphs on home soil in Volta a Catalunya
Westra wins final stage as Purioto defends slender GC margin
Stage 7: Barcelona (Montjuic) -
Katusha leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) claimed his second Volta a Catalunya victory in four years - and his first stage race overall since the 2011 Tour of Burgos - after successfully defending his slender general classification lead during the rain-lashed final stage through the streets of Barcelona that culminated with eight hilly laps of the Montjuic Park.
Whilst the final stage win went to Holland's Lieuwe Westra (Astana), the strongest survivor of an early break of 13, most of the media attention after the finish logically centred on Rodriguez, second last year behind Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and this time around back on the highest step of the Volta a Catalunya's final podium again.
With a margin of just four seconds over closest pursuer Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), and a dozen riders at a minute or less, Rodriguez's advantage since he took the overall lead on stage three could hardly have been smaller. But the 34-year-old Catalan handled the main series of attacks well on the toughest mountain stage the next day to the blizzard-enshrouded ski station of Vallter 2000, and for the following three stages he has always been well-placed and attentive when it came to watching the other favourites. Combined with solid team work by Katusha and a route, post the mid-race Pyrenees, that made counter-attacking anybody with an initial advantage very difficult, Rodriguez's tiny advantage ultimately proved to be enough.
The final stage's eight laps of the Montjuic park climbs looked potentially like the most dangerous terrain for Rodriguez since Vallter 2000 on stage four. But with heavy rain only easing slightly in the afternoon, the organisation opted to make some changes to the finishing circuit to make it less risky. The circuit ended up being 1.1-kilometres shorter and perhaps it became harder for attacks to stick, too, although its main challenge, the third category Montjuic climb, nonetheless, remained in place.
A 13-rider move formed almost immediately after the race rolled out of central Barcelona, and to the true depart in the westerly suburb of Hospitalet de Llobregat, containing no overall favourites but several well-known breakaway specialists. Stage six winner and King of the Mountains Stef Clement (Belkin) needed no introduction to local fans whilst Marcus Burghardt (BMC) had already been in a long distance move on stage five and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) had done his utmost to fend off the pack on stage two into Girona.
Alongside these three, Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Daniele Ratto (Cannondale), Cédric Pineau (FDJ.fr), Boris Vallee (Lotto-Belisol), Voeckler's team-mate Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory), Maciej Paterski (CCC), Yohan Bagot (Cofidis) and two Wanty riders, Jerome Baugnies and Michel Kreder, also took part.
After Clement had further reinforced his overall lead in the KoM competition on two early third cat. climbs and the race had made its way through western Barcelona back towards the eight laps of the Montjuic Park, the break's advantage of five minutes began slowly to shrink as Katusha steadily upped the pace. By the time they crossed the finish line on the finishing circuit for the first time as the rain began to fall more heavily again, their advantage was down to 3:40.
With four laps to go, Voeckler launched several attacks on the winding, well-surfaced step-like climb of Montjuic but it was Westra who managed to go clear. His solo move seemed very bold, but in fact as the rain teemed down and the break fractured into several smaller units, the Dutchman was able to exploit his time trialling skills - which netted him the Dutch national TT title both last year and in 2012 - to open up a gap of over a minute and capture Holland's second win in Catalunya in as many days. Burghardt finally claimed second, 1:22 back, with Voeckler placing third in the same time.
"The break worked together for two laps as normal, it was a difficult race but a good day and I had good legs," Westra said. "I was watching Voeckler, he went for it two or three times from behind me, and I thought I could do better than that by myself. I looked for the right place to attack, went for it on the top of the climb, and made it all the way to the finish.
"After yesterday" - also won by a breakaway, Stef Clement (Belkin), but in a move with no Astana riders - "the team was not happy that a break had managed to get away without any of us, so we made very sure to get somebody in today's move. I was directly in the good group from the start of the stage and had a good feeling we could stay away."
"It's very important for me to win with Astana" - a team which he joined this year. "I was pretty sure that I could win it, with two and a half laps to go I felt pretty certain. I'd been one of the better climbers in the group on the ascent, so I knew that if I got away, it'd be hard to pull me back."
Chris Froome (Team Sky) had a scare when he crashed after 60 kilometres but he was able to continue with a grazed hip and still managed to finish sixth overall.
The attacks by the remainder of the big-name rivals on Rodriguez failed to materialise until the very last lap. Contador made a long drive on the Montjuic climb, but Van Garderen - third overall - and Rodriguez were quick to respond. The sweeping descent back down to the finish at the foot of the Montjuic Park did not leave any more room for attacking, and so Rodriguez’ second Volta a Catalunya was safely in the bag.
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2:36:14
|2
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:26
|5
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:36
|6
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:07
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|16
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|27
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|29
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:15
|33
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|37
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|40
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:20
|42
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:43
|43
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|45
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:02:49
|47
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|49
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:58
|50
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:02
|51
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|52
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|53
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:03:13
|54
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:15
|55
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:19
|59
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:37
|61
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|68
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:09
|69
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|70
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:20
|71
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|72
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:24
|73
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:27
|74
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:47
|76
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:50
|77
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|78
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:38
|79
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|80
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|86
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|88
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|89
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:44
|91
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:57
|92
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|94
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:57
|97
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|98
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|99
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|100
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|101
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|DNF
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|3
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|4
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|pts
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|4
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|1
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|7:52:56
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|3
|Team Europcar
|0:01:30
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:01:44
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|6
|Garmin Sharp
|7
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:29
|8
|Team Sky
|0:03:02
|9
|FDJ.fr
|0:03:15
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:03:45
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:04:14
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:45
|13
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:04:59
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:05:23
|15
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:33
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:46
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:28
|18
|Cannondale
|0:09:26
|19
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:05
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:09
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|0:13:27
|22
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:20:00
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|29:41:34
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:04
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:18
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:42
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:48
|11
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:20
|14
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:24
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:26
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:49
|17
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:54
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:58
|19
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:34
|21
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:42
|23
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:44
|24
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:47
|25
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:00
|26
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:42
|27
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:49
|28
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:21
|29
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:07:28
|32
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:16
|33
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:08:23
|34
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:49
|35
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:24
|36
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:25
|37
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:12:07
|38
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:49
|39
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:12:58
|40
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:19
|41
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:53
|42
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:14:54
|43
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:12
|44
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:08
|45
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:53
|46
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:05
|47
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:37
|48
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:50
|49
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:15
|50
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:03
|51
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:27
|52
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:06
|53
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:31
|54
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:55
|55
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:24
|56
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:25:44
|57
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:25:55
|58
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:09
|59
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:14
|60
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:06
|61
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:43
|62
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:44
|63
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:08
|64
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:28:52
|65
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:29:08
|66
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:21
|67
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:23
|68
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:57
|69
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:30:38
|70
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:32:14
|71
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:30
|72
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:00
|73
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:17
|74
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:37
|75
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:06
|76
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:30
|77
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:38
|78
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:49
|79
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:56
|80
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:37:24
|81
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:47
|82
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:38:04
|83
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:39:16
|84
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:20
|85
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:22
|86
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:40:45
|87
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:41:30
|88
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:41:34
|89
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:41:43
|90
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:42:08
|91
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:42:43
|92
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:43:40
|93
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:43:51
|94
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:46:10
|95
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:47:23
|96
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:56
|97
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:26
|98
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:51:27
|99
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:52:20
|100
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:00:07
|101
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:11:40
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|40
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|5
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|6
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|7
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|34
|8
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|34
|9
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|1
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|7
|pts
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|9
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|10
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|1
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|13
|pts
|2
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|6
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|8
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|10
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|11
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|1
|Garmin Sharp
|89:08:15
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:40
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:02:44
|5
|Team Sky
|0:04:59
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:08:04
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:06
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:11:23
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|0:11:40
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:12:48
|11
|FDJ.fr
|0:15:16
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:20:54
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:52
|14
|Cannondale
|0:23:55
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:27:01
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:11
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:38
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:46:56
|19
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:48:23
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:53:01
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:54:54
|22
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:14:49
