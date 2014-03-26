Trending

Rodriguez wins stage 3 of Volta a Catalunya

Contador, Quintana move up

Image 1 of 43

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 43

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 43

Chris Froome signs a few autographs at the start

Chris Froome signs a few autographs at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 43

All smiles for Froome

All smiles for Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 43

Sammy Sanchez (BMC) signs on

Sammy Sanchez (BMC) signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 43

All smiles for Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

All smiles for Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the leader's jersey at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the leader's jersey at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 43

Stage 3 victor Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) does the aeroplane

Stage 3 victor Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) does the aeroplane
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) delighted by his stage win

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) delighted by his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 43

Who's that masked man? Alberto Contador

Who's that masked man? Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) takes the flower

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) takes the flower
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 43

A happy Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium

A happy Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 43

Julian Alaphilippe in the black of Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Julian Alaphilippe in the black of Omega Pharma-Quick Step
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 43

Peter Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Peter Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 43

Rigoberto Uran after a tough climb

Rigoberto Uran after a tough climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 43

Tejay van Garderan was fourth

Tejay van Garderan was fourth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 43

The riders had clear skies but cold weather

The riders had clear skies but cold weather
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 43

Bart De Clercq crosses the line just ahead of Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Bart De Clercq crosses the line just ahead of Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 43

Michel Koch (Cannondale)

Michel Koch (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 43

Michel Koch (Cannondale) also leads the Pink Sprint Jersey

Michel Koch (Cannondale) also leads the Pink Sprint Jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 43

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tries to go under cover

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tries to go under cover
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 43

Jack Bobridge (Belkin)

Jack Bobridge (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 43

Jack Bobridge (Belkin) is now the leader of the mountain jersey

Jack Bobridge (Belkin) is now the leader of the mountain jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 43

The white jersey sits on the shoulders of Michel Koch (Cannondale)

The white jersey sits on the shoulders of Michel Koch (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 43

Alberto Contador came in second

Alberto Contador came in second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 43

Nario Quintana was nine seconds behind Purito

Nario Quintana was nine seconds behind Purito
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 43

Chris Froome (Sky) crosses the line in fifth place

Chris Froome (Sky) crosses the line in fifth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 43

A Colombian fan cheers on the break

A Colombian fan cheers on the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 43

Chris Froome (Sky) confirms his attendance in the race for stage 3

Chris Froome (Sky) confirms his attendance in the race for stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 43

Defending champion Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) signs on

Defending champion Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 43

Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 43

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 43

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) after the cold stage

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) after the cold stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 43

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tries to get some more warm clothing

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tries to get some more warm clothing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 43

Jack Bobridge (Belkin) gives the crowd a wave

Jack Bobridge (Belkin) gives the crowd a wave
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 43

A quick selfie with Carlos Verona

A quick selfie with Carlos Verona
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) happy with his result

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) happy with his result
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 43

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished fourth on the stage

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished fourth on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) takes his first victory of the 2014 season in stage 3 at Catalunya

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) takes his first victory of the 2014 season in stage 3 at Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins on La Molina

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins on La Molina
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 43

Thomas De Gendt (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) finished well off the pace in the stage

Thomas De Gendt (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) finished well off the pace in the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 43

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) earns his first win of 2014 in Cataluya

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) earns his first win of 2014 in Cataluya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won stage 3 of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya after attacking in the final few hundred meters on the first mountain stage to win alone and clear of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar). Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished fourth with Tour de France champion Chris Froome fifth after Rodriguez countered an initial attack from the Team Sky leader.

Rodriguez now leads the race after taking the leader’s jersey from Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano), winner of Catalunya's first two stages. Contador holds second overall at five seconds followed by Quintana in third at nine seconds.

The final ramps on the category 1-rated climb to La Molina briefly saw the top riders from last year’s Tour de France battle it out for the win after Froome launched an attack inside the final kilometre but it was Rodriguez who launched the winning move. Froome, who came into the race on the back of an injury layoff, had no answer and although Contador gave chase the Tinkoff-Saxo Spaniard was unable to catch the Katusha captain.

"Everything went fine the entire day," said Rodriguez. "I spoke with my teammates and asked them to keep control of the break and they did a perfect job.

"At 2km from the finish Dani Moreno did the last effort that was important to make our group smaller and smaller. When Froome attacked, I saw that he was missing the power to win. When he sat down in the saddle again, I attacked. The last kilometer was marvelous."

The battle between the Grand Tour riders had been expected since the start of the week. After two days of racing decided by field sprints, stage 3 provided the first major test for those seeking overall honours and a scalp or two ahead of the Tour de France.

Before the start of the stage, organisers and riders were worried about the risk of snow at the finish in La Molina. However, despite the stage finishing in a ski resort surrounded by snow and with temperatures close to freezing, the route remained unchanged after forecasts predicted dry conditions for the near 2,000-metre high finish.

The early break of six riders formed quickly after the start, with Andrey Zeits (Astana), Jack Bobridge (Belkin), Michel Koch (Cannondale), Kevin Reza (Europcar), Branislau Samoilau (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Rudy Molard (Cofidis) in the move. The peloton let them go clear and the break quickly opened a three-minute gap after 15km. Their lead grew to 9:30 after 35km with the Tinkoff-Saxo team leading the chase. Riders from Movistar, Katusha and Team Sky also lent a hand in keeping the front six under control.

Bobridge was first to the top of the category 1 Coubet climb after 41km but the mid-stage hors catégorie ascent of the Creueta was the first real test for the break and the peloton. The 21km of climbing at 4.5 percent passed close to the finish in La Molina before a loop in the valley below. The climb saw the peloton eat into the gap between the two as the tension for the final showdown grew gradually.

Bobridge was again first to the top, taking the climber's points (and at stage end the mountains classification leader's jersey) but the peloton was now only four minutes behind.

Once over the summit the peloton continued to reel the break in and with 18km remaining the leaders’ advantage was at two minutes. In the space of four kilometres they saw another minute chipped off their lead as FDJ.fr, Tinkoff-Saxo, Katusha and Sky looked to set up their contenders for the finish.

It would be Omega Pharma's Thomas de Gendt, on behalf of Rigoberto Uran, who brought the break to within touching distance with a huge turn on the front of the peloton and with the break faltering Reza jumped clear.

GC contenders to the fore on first mountain finish

Movistar were soon on the front, though, flexing their muscles as the road began to gently rise at the start of the final 5.3km ascent. They led the peloton for almost three kilometres but just as the gradient began to really bite they appeared to go limp. Quintana had lost his team in almost the blink of an eye.

Even Contador looked as though he was suffering in the cold, the Spaniard dropping back to find shelter behind a line of AG2R riders.

Pierre Rolland had no intentions of hiding and with 2km to go he tested his rivals with a brisk but brief move. It only served as a launch pad for Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) who jumped clear on a slight plateau before the steepest sections. But whereas Katusha lacked Movistar’s numbers they more than made up for it with brawn and guile.

Daniel Moreno shimmied his way to the front, Rodriguez glued to his wheel, and even when Fuglsang was caught the race remained wide open with some 40 riders still in the front group entering the final kilometre.

Cue a Tour de France style attack from a Tour de France winner with Froome taking off to provide a flashback to how easily he dominated last year’s Tour. But this isn’t quite the Froome of 2013, and the British rider hasn’t yet found the cadence and speed he used even in Oman earlier this year.

The attacked was muffled first by Rodriguez and then by Contador with a trailing Quintana last to latch on.

And then Purito pounced. First he followed, then he allowed Froome to exhaust the final embers of his challenge on the front before hit his rival with a devastating volley on the far left of the road. Contador tried to follow but even he, coming off the back of his Tirreno-Adriatico success, was forced to yield.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha4:50:55
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:05
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:09
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:13
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:20
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
12David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:27
16Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:31
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
21Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
25Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
28Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
29Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
31Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:40
33Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
34Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
35David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
37Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
38George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
39Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
40Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
41Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
42Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
43José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
44Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:54
46Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:57
48Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:00
49Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:01
50Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:08
51Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:01:29
52Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge0:01:31
53Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:34
54Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
55Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
57Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:01:39
58Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
59Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
60Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
61Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:01:43
62Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:44
63Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
64Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
65Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:50
66Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
67Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
68Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:16
69Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:28
70Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:02:29
71Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
72Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
73Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
74Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:42
75Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:06
76Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
78Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:19
80Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:37
81Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:05
82Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:33
83Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
84Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:41
85Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:52
86Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:00
87Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:03
88Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:05
89Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
90Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
91Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:28
93Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
94Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
95Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
96Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:44
97Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:07:18
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
99Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
100Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
101Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
102Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
103Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
104Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
105Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
106Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
107Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
108Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
109Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
110Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
111Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
112Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
114David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
115Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
116Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
117Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:14
118Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:36
119Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:09:43
120Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
122Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
123Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
124Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
125Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
126Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
127Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:48
128Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
129Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
130Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
131Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:30
132Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:10:31
133Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
134Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
135Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
136Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:10:34
137Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
138Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
139Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
142Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
143Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
144Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
145Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
146Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
147Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
148Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:40
149Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:10:43
150Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:11:19
151Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:09
152Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
153Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:21:54
154Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
155Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
156Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
157Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:32:07
158Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
159Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
160Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
161Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:34:06
163Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:34:53
DNFMarco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRomain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFChristophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFGreg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFSébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo

Mountain 1 - Coubet (Cat. 1), km. 41.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16pts
2Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
5Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar6
6Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale4
7Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky3
8Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2
9Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 2 - La Creueta (HC), km. 99.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team30pts
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team25
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice20
4Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
5Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar12
6Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale10
7Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo8
8Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
9Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team4
10Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 3 -La Molina (Cat. 1), km. 162.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha16pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo12
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp2
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Miquel Poble Sprint - Olot, km 29,60
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale3pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
3Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1

Sprint 1 - Bolvir, km 127,60
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale3pts
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 2 - Bellver De Cerdanya, km 140,30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale3pts
2Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale14:33:44
2Garmin Sharp0:00:09
3Team Sky0:00:25
4BMC Racing Team0:00:30
5Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:34
6Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:00:44
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
8Lampre-Merida0:00:55
9Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:01:05
10Lotto Belisol0:01:11
11Team Katusha0:01:22
12Movistar Team0:01:31
13Cannondale0:01:48
14Astana Pro Team0:02:20
15Team Europcar0:03:00
16FDJ.fr0:03:30
17Orica Greenedge0:05:32
18Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:17
19Team Giant-Shimano0:08:29
20Ccc Polsat Polkowice
21Trek Factory Racing0:13:18
22Want- Groupe Goubert0:16:56

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha12:58:00
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:05
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:09
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:13
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:20
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:00:23
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
16Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:00:31
19Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
22Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
24Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
28Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
29Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:40
32David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
33Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
34Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
35Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:47
36Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
39George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
40José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
41Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
42Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:54
44Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
45Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
46Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
47Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:00
48Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:01
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:02
50Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:08
51Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:01:29
52Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge0:01:31
53Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:34
54Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
55Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
56Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
57Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:01:39
58Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
59Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
60Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:01:43
61Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:44
62Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
63Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
64Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:50
65Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
66Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
67Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:12
68Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:16
69Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:28
70Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:29
71Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
72Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
73Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
74Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:42
75Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:06
76Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
77Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
78Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:19
79Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:37
80Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:30
81Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:41
82Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:52
83Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:32
84Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:05:45
85Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:00
86Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:03
87Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:05
88Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
89Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
91Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:28
92Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
93Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:36
94Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:44
95Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:07:01
96Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:09
97Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:07:18
98Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
100Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
101Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
102Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
103Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
106Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
107Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
108Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
109Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
110Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
111Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
112Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
113Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
114Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:07:51
115Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
116Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:14
117Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:09:36
118Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:40
119Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
120Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:42
121Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:09:43
122Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
123Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
124Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
125Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:48
126Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:11
127Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:21
128Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:27
129Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
130Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:29
131Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:31
132Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
133Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
134Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
135Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:32
136Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:34
137Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
138Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
139Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
140Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
141Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
142Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:10:43
143Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:11:07
144Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:23
145Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:12:46
146Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:00
147Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:13:09
148Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:33
149Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:06
150Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:18
151Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:16:43
152Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:08
153Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:54
154Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
155Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:24:52
156Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:32:07
157Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:32:53
159Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:34:44
160Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:35:05
161Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:09
162Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:39:30
163Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:42:13

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team46pts
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice30
4Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits28
5Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar18
6Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale18
7Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha16
8Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice16
9Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo12
11Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10

T.Miquel Poblet sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale6pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
5Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1
6Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
7Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale11pts
2Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
4Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
5Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
6Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
7Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
9Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
10David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale38:54:59
2Garmin Sharp0:00:09
3Team Sky0:00:25
4BMC Racing Team0:00:27
5Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:34
6Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:00:41
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
8Lampre-Merida0:00:52
9Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:01:02
10Lotto Belisol0:01:05
11Team Katusha0:01:22
12Movistar Team0:01:31
13Cannondale0:01:45
14Astana Pro Team0:02:20
15Team Europcar0:03:00
16FDJ.fr0:03:30
17Orica Greenedge0:05:29
18Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:17
19Team Giant-Shimano0:08:26
20Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:08:29
21Trek Factory Racing0:13:18
22Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:48

