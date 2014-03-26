Rodriguez wins stage 3 of Volta a Catalunya
Contador, Quintana move up
Stage 3: Banyoles - La Molina
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won stage 3 of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya after attacking in the final few hundred meters on the first mountain stage to win alone and clear of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar). Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished fourth with Tour de France champion Chris Froome fifth after Rodriguez countered an initial attack from the Team Sky leader.
Rodriguez now leads the race after taking the leader’s jersey from Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano), winner of Catalunya's first two stages. Contador holds second overall at five seconds followed by Quintana in third at nine seconds.
The final ramps on the category 1-rated climb to La Molina briefly saw the top riders from last year’s Tour de France battle it out for the win after Froome launched an attack inside the final kilometre but it was Rodriguez who launched the winning move. Froome, who came into the race on the back of an injury layoff, had no answer and although Contador gave chase the Tinkoff-Saxo Spaniard was unable to catch the Katusha captain.
"Everything went fine the entire day," said Rodriguez. "I spoke with my teammates and asked them to keep control of the break and they did a perfect job.
"At 2km from the finish Dani Moreno did the last effort that was important to make our group smaller and smaller. When Froome attacked, I saw that he was missing the power to win. When he sat down in the saddle again, I attacked. The last kilometer was marvelous."
The battle between the Grand Tour riders had been expected since the start of the week. After two days of racing decided by field sprints, stage 3 provided the first major test for those seeking overall honours and a scalp or two ahead of the Tour de France.
Before the start of the stage, organisers and riders were worried about the risk of snow at the finish in La Molina. However, despite the stage finishing in a ski resort surrounded by snow and with temperatures close to freezing, the route remained unchanged after forecasts predicted dry conditions for the near 2,000-metre high finish.
The early break of six riders formed quickly after the start, with Andrey Zeits (Astana), Jack Bobridge (Belkin), Michel Koch (Cannondale), Kevin Reza (Europcar), Branislau Samoilau (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Rudy Molard (Cofidis) in the move. The peloton let them go clear and the break quickly opened a three-minute gap after 15km. Their lead grew to 9:30 after 35km with the Tinkoff-Saxo team leading the chase. Riders from Movistar, Katusha and Team Sky also lent a hand in keeping the front six under control.
Bobridge was first to the top of the category 1 Coubet climb after 41km but the mid-stage hors catégorie ascent of the Creueta was the first real test for the break and the peloton. The 21km of climbing at 4.5 percent passed close to the finish in La Molina before a loop in the valley below. The climb saw the peloton eat into the gap between the two as the tension for the final showdown grew gradually.
Bobridge was again first to the top, taking the climber's points (and at stage end the mountains classification leader's jersey) but the peloton was now only four minutes behind.
Once over the summit the peloton continued to reel the break in and with 18km remaining the leaders’ advantage was at two minutes. In the space of four kilometres they saw another minute chipped off their lead as FDJ.fr, Tinkoff-Saxo, Katusha and Sky looked to set up their contenders for the finish.
It would be Omega Pharma's Thomas de Gendt, on behalf of Rigoberto Uran, who brought the break to within touching distance with a huge turn on the front of the peloton and with the break faltering Reza jumped clear.
GC contenders to the fore on first mountain finish
Movistar were soon on the front, though, flexing their muscles as the road began to gently rise at the start of the final 5.3km ascent. They led the peloton for almost three kilometres but just as the gradient began to really bite they appeared to go limp. Quintana had lost his team in almost the blink of an eye.
Even Contador looked as though he was suffering in the cold, the Spaniard dropping back to find shelter behind a line of AG2R riders.
Pierre Rolland had no intentions of hiding and with 2km to go he tested his rivals with a brisk but brief move. It only served as a launch pad for Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) who jumped clear on a slight plateau before the steepest sections. But whereas Katusha lacked Movistar’s numbers they more than made up for it with brawn and guile.
Daniel Moreno shimmied his way to the front, Rodriguez glued to his wheel, and even when Fuglsang was caught the race remained wide open with some 40 riders still in the front group entering the final kilometre.
Cue a Tour de France style attack from a Tour de France winner with Froome taking off to provide a flashback to how easily he dominated last year’s Tour. But this isn’t quite the Froome of 2013, and the British rider hasn’t yet found the cadence and speed he used even in Oman earlier this year.
The attacked was muffled first by Rodriguez and then by Contador with a trailing Quintana last to latch on.
And then Purito pounced. First he followed, then he allowed Froome to exhaust the final embers of his challenge on the front before hit his rival with a devastating volley on the far left of the road. Contador tried to follow but even he, coming off the back of his Tirreno-Adriatico success, was forced to yield.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|4:50:55
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:05
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:20
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|12
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:27
|16
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:31
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|28
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|29
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|31
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:40
|33
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|34
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|36
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|37
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|38
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|39
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|40
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|42
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|43
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|46
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|47
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:57
|48
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:00
|49
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:01
|50
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:08
|51
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:01:29
|52
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:31
|53
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|54
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|57
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:39
|58
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|61
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:43
|62
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:44
|63
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|65
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:50
|66
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|67
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:16
|69
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:28
|70
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:02:29
|71
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|73
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:42
|75
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|76
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|78
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|80
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:37
|81
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:05
|82
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:33
|83
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|84
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:41
|85
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:52
|86
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:00
|87
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:03
|88
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:05
|89
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|90
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|91
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:28
|93
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|95
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:44
|97
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:18
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|100
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|101
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|103
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|105
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|106
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|107
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|108
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|109
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|110
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|111
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|114
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|116
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|117
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:14
|118
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:36
|119
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:09:43
|120
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|123
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|124
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|125
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|126
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|127
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:48
|128
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|129
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|130
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:30
|132
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:31
|133
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|135
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|136
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:34
|137
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|138
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|142
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|144
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|145
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|146
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|147
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|148
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:40
|149
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:10:43
|150
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:19
|151
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:09
|152
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|153
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:21:54
|154
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|155
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|156
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|157
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:32:07
|158
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|159
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|160
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|161
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:34:06
|163
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:34:53
|DNF
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|5
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|6
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|4
|7
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|3
|8
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|9
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|20
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|5
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|6
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|10
|7
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|8
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:33:44
|2
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:09
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:25
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:34
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:00:44
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:55
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:01:05
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:11
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|13
|Cannondale
|0:01:48
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:03:00
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:03:30
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|0:05:32
|18
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:17
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:29
|20
|Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:18
|22
|Want- Groupe Goubert
|0:16:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|12:58:00
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:05
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:20
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:23
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:31
|19
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|28
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|29
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:40
|32
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|33
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|34
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:47
|36
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|39
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|40
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|42
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|44
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|45
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|46
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|47
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:00
|48
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:01
|49
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:02
|50
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:08
|51
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:01:29
|52
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:31
|53
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|54
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:39
|58
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|59
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|60
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:43
|61
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:44
|62
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|64
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:50
|65
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|66
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|67
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|68
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:16
|69
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:28
|70
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:29
|71
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|72
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:42
|75
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:06
|76
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|78
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|79
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:37
|80
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:30
|81
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:41
|82
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:52
|83
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:32
|84
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:45
|85
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:00
|86
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:03
|87
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:05
|88
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|89
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|91
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:28
|92
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:36
|94
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:44
|95
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:07:01
|96
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|97
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:18
|98
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|101
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|102
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|106
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|107
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|108
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|110
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|112
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|113
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|114
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:07:51
|115
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|116
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:14
|117
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:36
|118
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:40
|119
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|120
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:42
|121
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:09:43
|122
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|123
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|125
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:48
|126
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:11
|127
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:21
|128
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:27
|129
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|130
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:29
|131
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:31
|132
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|135
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:32
|136
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:34
|137
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|139
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|140
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|142
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:10:43
|143
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:07
|144
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:23
|145
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:12:46
|146
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:00
|147
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:13:09
|148
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:33
|149
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:06
|150
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:18
|151
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:43
|152
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:08
|153
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:54
|154
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|155
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:24:52
|156
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:32:07
|157
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:32:53
|159
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:34:44
|160
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:35:05
|161
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:09
|162
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:39:30
|163
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:42:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|pts
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|30
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|5
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|6
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|18
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|8
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|9
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|11
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|6
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|5
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|6
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|7
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|11
|pts
|2
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|4
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|5
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|6
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|7
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|9
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|10
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|38:54:59
|2
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:09
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:25
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:34
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:00:41
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:52
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:01:02
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:05
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|13
|Cannondale
|0:01:45
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:03:00
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:03:30
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|0:05:29
|18
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:17
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:26
|20
|Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:29
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:18
|22
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:48
