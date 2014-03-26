Image 1 of 43 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 43 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 43 Chris Froome signs a few autographs at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 43 All smiles for Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 43 Sammy Sanchez (BMC) signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 43 All smiles for Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the leader's jersey at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 43 Stage 3 victor Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) does the aeroplane (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) delighted by his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 43 Who's that masked man? Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) takes the flower (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 43 A happy Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 43 Julian Alaphilippe in the black of Omega Pharma-Quick Step (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 43 Peter Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 43 Rigoberto Uran after a tough climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 43 Tejay van Garderan was fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 43 The riders had clear skies but cold weather (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 43 Bart De Clercq crosses the line just ahead of Dani Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 43 Michel Koch (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 43 Michel Koch (Cannondale) also leads the Pink Sprint Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 43 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tries to go under cover (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 43 Jack Bobridge (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 43 Jack Bobridge (Belkin) is now the leader of the mountain jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 43 The white jersey sits on the shoulders of Michel Koch (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 43 Alberto Contador came in second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 43 Nario Quintana was nine seconds behind Purito (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 43 Chris Froome (Sky) crosses the line in fifth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 43 A Colombian fan cheers on the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 43 Chris Froome (Sky) confirms his attendance in the race for stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 43 Defending champion Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 43 Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 43 Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 43 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) after the cold stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 43 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tries to get some more warm clothing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 43 Jack Bobridge (Belkin) gives the crowd a wave (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 43 A quick selfie with Carlos Verona (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) happy with his result (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 43 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished fourth on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) takes his first victory of the 2014 season in stage 3 at Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins on La Molina (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 43 Thomas De Gendt (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) finished well off the pace in the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) earns his first win of 2014 in Cataluya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won stage 3 of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya after attacking in the final few hundred meters on the first mountain stage to win alone and clear of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar). Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished fourth with Tour de France champion Chris Froome fifth after Rodriguez countered an initial attack from the Team Sky leader.

Rodriguez now leads the race after taking the leader’s jersey from Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano), winner of Catalunya's first two stages. Contador holds second overall at five seconds followed by Quintana in third at nine seconds.

The final ramps on the category 1-rated climb to La Molina briefly saw the top riders from last year’s Tour de France battle it out for the win after Froome launched an attack inside the final kilometre but it was Rodriguez who launched the winning move. Froome, who came into the race on the back of an injury layoff, had no answer and although Contador gave chase the Tinkoff-Saxo Spaniard was unable to catch the Katusha captain.

"Everything went fine the entire day," said Rodriguez. "I spoke with my teammates and asked them to keep control of the break and they did a perfect job.

"At 2km from the finish Dani Moreno did the last effort that was important to make our group smaller and smaller. When Froome attacked, I saw that he was missing the power to win. When he sat down in the saddle again, I attacked. The last kilometer was marvelous."

The battle between the Grand Tour riders had been expected since the start of the week. After two days of racing decided by field sprints, stage 3 provided the first major test for those seeking overall honours and a scalp or two ahead of the Tour de France.

Before the start of the stage, organisers and riders were worried about the risk of snow at the finish in La Molina. However, despite the stage finishing in a ski resort surrounded by snow and with temperatures close to freezing, the route remained unchanged after forecasts predicted dry conditions for the near 2,000-metre high finish.

The early break of six riders formed quickly after the start, with Andrey Zeits (Astana), Jack Bobridge (Belkin), Michel Koch (Cannondale), Kevin Reza (Europcar), Branislau Samoilau (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Rudy Molard (Cofidis) in the move. The peloton let them go clear and the break quickly opened a three-minute gap after 15km. Their lead grew to 9:30 after 35km with the Tinkoff-Saxo team leading the chase. Riders from Movistar, Katusha and Team Sky also lent a hand in keeping the front six under control.

Bobridge was first to the top of the category 1 Coubet climb after 41km but the mid-stage hors catégorie ascent of the Creueta was the first real test for the break and the peloton. The 21km of climbing at 4.5 percent passed close to the finish in La Molina before a loop in the valley below. The climb saw the peloton eat into the gap between the two as the tension for the final showdown grew gradually.

Bobridge was again first to the top, taking the climber's points (and at stage end the mountains classification leader's jersey) but the peloton was now only four minutes behind.

Once over the summit the peloton continued to reel the break in and with 18km remaining the leaders’ advantage was at two minutes. In the space of four kilometres they saw another minute chipped off their lead as FDJ.fr, Tinkoff-Saxo, Katusha and Sky looked to set up their contenders for the finish.

It would be Omega Pharma's Thomas de Gendt, on behalf of Rigoberto Uran, who brought the break to within touching distance with a huge turn on the front of the peloton and with the break faltering Reza jumped clear.

GC contenders to the fore on first mountain finish

Movistar were soon on the front, though, flexing their muscles as the road began to gently rise at the start of the final 5.3km ascent. They led the peloton for almost three kilometres but just as the gradient began to really bite they appeared to go limp. Quintana had lost his team in almost the blink of an eye.

Even Contador looked as though he was suffering in the cold, the Spaniard dropping back to find shelter behind a line of AG2R riders.

Pierre Rolland had no intentions of hiding and with 2km to go he tested his rivals with a brisk but brief move. It only served as a launch pad for Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) who jumped clear on a slight plateau before the steepest sections. But whereas Katusha lacked Movistar’s numbers they more than made up for it with brawn and guile.

Daniel Moreno shimmied his way to the front, Rodriguez glued to his wheel, and even when Fuglsang was caught the race remained wide open with some 40 riders still in the front group entering the final kilometre.

Cue a Tour de France style attack from a Tour de France winner with Froome taking off to provide a flashback to how easily he dominated last year’s Tour. But this isn’t quite the Froome of 2013, and the British rider hasn’t yet found the cadence and speed he used even in Oman earlier this year.

The attacked was muffled first by Rodriguez and then by Contador with a trailing Quintana last to latch on.

And then Purito pounced. First he followed, then he allowed Froome to exhaust the final embers of his challenge on the front before hit his rival with a devastating volley on the far left of the road. Contador tried to follow but even he, coming off the back of his Tirreno-Adriatico success, was forced to yield.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 4:50:55 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:05 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:09 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:13 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:20 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 12 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:27 16 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:31 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 21 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 27 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 28 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 29 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 31 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:40 33 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 34 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 35 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 37 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 38 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 39 Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 41 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 42 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 43 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:54 46 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 47 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:57 48 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:00 49 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:01 50 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:08 51 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:01:29 52 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:01:31 53 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:34 54 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 55 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 57 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:39 58 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 59 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 60 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 61 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:01:43 62 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:44 63 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 65 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:50 66 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 67 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:16 69 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:28 70 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:02:29 71 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 72 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 73 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 74 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:42 75 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:06 76 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 77 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 78 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:19 80 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:37 81 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:05 82 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:33 83 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 84 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:41 85 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:52 86 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:00 87 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:03 88 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:05 89 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 90 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 91 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:28 93 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 94 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 95 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:44 97 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:18 98 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 99 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 100 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 101 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 102 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 103 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 104 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 105 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 106 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 107 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 108 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 109 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 110 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 111 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 112 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 114 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 115 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 116 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 117 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:14 118 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:36 119 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:09:43 120 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 122 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 123 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 124 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 125 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 126 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 127 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:48 128 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 129 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 130 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 131 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:30 132 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:10:31 133 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 135 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 136 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:34 137 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 138 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 139 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 142 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 144 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 145 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 146 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 147 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 148 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:40 149 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:10:43 150 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:19 151 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:09 152 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 153 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:21:54 154 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 155 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 156 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 157 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:32:07 158 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 159 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 160 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 161 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:34:06 163 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:34:53 DNF Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol DNF Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo

Mountain 1 - Coubet (Cat. 1), km. 41.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 5 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 6 6 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 4 7 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 3 8 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 9 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 2 - La Creueta (HC), km. 99.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 20 4 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 5 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 12 6 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 10 7 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 8 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 9 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 10 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 3 -La Molina (Cat. 1), km. 162.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 16 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Miquel Poble Sprint - Olot, km 29,60 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 3 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Sprint 1 - Bolvir, km 127,60 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 3 pts 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 2 - Bellver De Cerdanya, km 140,30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 3 pts 2 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 14:33:44 2 Garmin Sharp 0:00:09 3 Team Sky 0:00:25 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:00:34 6 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:00:44 7 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 8 Lampre-Merida 0:00:55 9 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:01:05 10 Lotto Belisol 0:01:11 11 Team Katusha 0:01:22 12 Movistar Team 0:01:31 13 Cannondale 0:01:48 14 Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 15 Team Europcar 0:03:00 16 FDJ.fr 0:03:30 17 Orica Greenedge 0:05:32 18 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:17 19 Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:29 20 Ccc Polsat Polkowice 21 Trek Factory Racing 0:13:18 22 Want- Groupe Goubert 0:16:56

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 12:58:00 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:05 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:09 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:13 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:20 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:00:23 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:00:31 19 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 22 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 28 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 29 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:40 32 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 33 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 34 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 35 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:47 36 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 39 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 40 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 42 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:54 44 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 45 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 46 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 47 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:00 48 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:01 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:02 50 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:08 51 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:01:29 52 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:01:31 53 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:34 54 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 56 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:01:39 58 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 59 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 60 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:01:43 61 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:44 62 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 64 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:50 65 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 66 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 67 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:12 68 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:16 69 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:28 70 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:29 71 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 72 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 73 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 74 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:42 75 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:06 76 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 77 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 78 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:19 79 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:37 80 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:30 81 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:41 82 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:52 83 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:32 84 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:05:45 85 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:00 86 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:03 87 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:05 88 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 89 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 91 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:28 92 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 93 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:36 94 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:44 95 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:07:01 96 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:09 97 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:18 98 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 100 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 101 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 102 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 103 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 104 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 105 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 106 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 107 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 108 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 109 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 110 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 111 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 112 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 113 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 114 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:07:51 115 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 116 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:14 117 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:36 118 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:40 119 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 120 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:42 121 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:09:43 122 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 123 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 124 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 125 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:48 126 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:11 127 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:21 128 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:27 129 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 130 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:29 131 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:31 132 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 135 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:32 136 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:34 137 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 139 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 140 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 141 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 142 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:10:43 143 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:07 144 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:23 145 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:12:46 146 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:00 147 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:13:09 148 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:33 149 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:06 150 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:18 151 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:43 152 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:08 153 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:54 154 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 155 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:24:52 156 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:32:07 157 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:32:53 159 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:34:44 160 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:35:05 161 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:09 162 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:39:30 163 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:42:13

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 46 pts 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 30 4 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 5 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 18 6 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 18 7 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 16 8 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 9 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 11 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10

T.Miquel Poblet sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 6 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 5 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1 6 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 7 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 11 pts 2 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 4 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 5 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 6 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 7 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 9 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 10 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1