Third stage win for Mezgec in Catalunya
Giant-Shimano sprinter tops in Valls
Stage 5: Llanars Vall de Camprodon - Valls
Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) scored his third stage win of three bunch sprints on Friday as he outpowered a front peloton of around 40 riders in Valls to clinch what was arguably his most impressive victory yet in the Volta a Catalunya. And on Saturday, with another bunch sprint finish all but certain, a fourth is very possibly in the pipeline.
On Friday, like the rest of the peloton, the Slovenian had to get through the longest stage of the Volta - 220 kilometres of mostly hilly terrain, albeit in much warmer weather than Thursday - and the second category climb of Lilla close to the finish. However, his all-out acceleration in the final kilometre was simply unmatchable, with Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) more than two bike lengths back in second - and only narrowly outpacing former Volta stage winner Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale).
“It was a hard day, yesterday’s [Thursday’s] stage was a little bit cold and that second category climb did some damage, so I didn’t know if the whole bunch was left,” Mezgec told reporters afterwards.
“I had no idea if I could win today because of that final climb, so that’s why we had a guy in the break” - Georg Preidler, part of a group of eight that went clear early on which then shrank to the Austrian and former Ghent-Wevelgem winner Marcus Burghardt (BMC). “I was the plan B. for today” Mezgec added, “ I didn’t start the stage hoping I could win.”
Once over the second category climb, Mezgec said he knew he had a good chance. “It was a question of waiting until 200 metres and then going for it.” The slight uphill gradient in the town of Valls “didn’t favour me specially, I like all kinds of sprints, not just when there’s a bit of a climb.”
The presence of one Albert Contador in sixth place in the bunch sprint was not as surprising as it looked - with a bunch reduced by three dozen because of the climb and time bonuses of ten, six and four seconds on offer and just four seconds separating the Madrileño from the race leader Rodríguez, Contador was almost duty bound to try. And it was not the first time on stage five that the Tinkoff-Saxo leader had chanced his arm.
With the eight-man breakaway reeled in shortly before the broad, wellsurfaced ascent of Lilla, with around two kilometres to go a series of attacks first launched by Ryer Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), continued by Lieuwe Westra (Astana) and then by Alberto Contador himself briefly unsettled the front end of the pack.
“I knew it was going to happen and that he would go for it,” Rodriguez said afterwards, “it wasn’t such a big surprise and I was able to sort it out.” Another move by Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) on the broad, fast 90kmh descent looked more likely to work, but with five kilometres to go, he was reeled in by the front group and a sprint became all but inevitable.
Whilst Saturday’s 172 kilometre, largely flat stage from El Vendrell to Vilanova i la Geltru looks almost certain to end in a sprint, the overall looks likely to come down to Sunday’s final stage and its eight laps - and eight ascents of the third category climb - of a highly technical circuit in the Montjuic park in Barcelona.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|5:16:00
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|8
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|19
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|20
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|25
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|29
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|32
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:06
|36
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|40
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|41
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|42
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|45
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|46
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|48
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|52
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|54
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|56
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|57
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|58
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|61
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|62
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|63
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|67
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|72
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|74
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|77
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|79
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|80
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|81
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|83
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|86
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|89
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|90
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:32
|91
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:36
|95
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:40
|96
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|97
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:57
|99
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:27
|100
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:36
|101
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|104
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|106
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|107
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|108
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|109
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|110
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|112
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|114
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|115
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|116
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|117
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|118
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:48
|119
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|120
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:52
|122
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:17
|123
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:35
|124
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|125
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|126
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|127
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|128
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|129
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|130
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|131
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|132
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|133
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|137
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|138
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|140
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|141
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:40
|142
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|143
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|144
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|147
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|148
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|150
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|151
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|152
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|153
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|3
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:48:00
|2
|Garmin Sharp
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:06
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|6
|Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:00:12
|9
|Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|10
|FDJ.fr
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:21
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Team Sky
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:30
|18
|Cannondale
|0:00:32
|19
|WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT
|0:00:42
|20
|Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:51
|22
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|23:03:34
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:04
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:18
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:42
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:48
|11
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:51
|12
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:20
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|16
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:24
|17
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:26
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:43
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:49
|20
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:54
|21
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:58
|22
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:17
|23
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:00
|26
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:16
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:35
|29
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|30
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:18
|31
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:36
|33
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:21
|34
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:26
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:06:46
|36
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:05
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|38
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:54
|39
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:08
|40
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:08:15
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|43
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:09
|44
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:26
|45
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:10:18
|46
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:42
|47
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:19
|48
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:29
|49
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:11:34
|50
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:06
|51
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|52
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:22
|53
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:33
|54
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:13:59
|55
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:14:11
|56
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:06
|57
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:36
|58
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:43
|59
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:16:50
|60
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:53
|61
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:16:59
|62
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:15
|63
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:17:50
|64
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:53
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:07
|66
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:14
|67
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:29
|68
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:27
|69
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:20:13
|70
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:48
|71
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|72
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:21
|73
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:43
|74
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:48
|75
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:55
|76
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:23
|77
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:29
|78
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:34
|79
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:35
|80
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:53
|81
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:02
|82
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:25:10
|83
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:26:08
|84
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:26:10
|85
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:26:35
|86
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:26:36
|87
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:27:13
|88
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:27:15
|89
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:27
|90
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:40
|91
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:41
|92
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:56
|93
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:59
|94
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:09
|95
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:13
|96
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:29:36
|97
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:49
|98
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:30:35
|99
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:06
|100
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:31:51
|101
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:05
|102
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:30
|103
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|104
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:54
|105
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:56
|106
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:33:03
|107
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:33:12
|108
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:19
|109
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:38
|110
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:51
|111
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:33:53
|112
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:34:24
|113
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:34:33
|114
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:34:37
|115
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:34:53
|116
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:34:55
|117
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:35:12
|118
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:37
|119
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:41
|120
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:17
|121
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:36:26
|122
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:36:37
|123
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:48
|124
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:36:57
|125
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:37:04
|126
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:37:12
|127
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:37:18
|128
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:29
|129
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:37:33
|130
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:39:10
|131
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:39:15
|132
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:40:15
|133
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:06
|134
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|135
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:41:32
|137
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:42:10
|138
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:42:45
|139
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:43:24
|140
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:25
|141
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:27
|142
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:43:37
|143
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:43:38
|144
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:45:52
|145
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:47:21
|146
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:51:25
|147
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:30
|148
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:59:41
|149
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:00:37
|150
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:03:50
|151
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:09:15
|152
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|1:09:36
|153
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:14:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|40
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|6
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|7
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|9
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|34
|10
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|7
|pts
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|8
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|9
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|10
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|11
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|13
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|4
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|7
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|8
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|9
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|11
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin Sharp
|69:14:15
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:47
|4
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:03:53
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:03:59
|6
|Team Sky
|0:04:04
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:06:41
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:08:07
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|0:09:33
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:10:48
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:51
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:14:08
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:49
|14
|Cannondale
|0:16:36
|15
|Orica Greenedge
|0:23:42
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:28:30
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:59
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:35:36
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:44
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:48:35
|21
|Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:48:53
|22
|WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT
|1:12:57
