Third stage win for Mezgec in Catalunya

Giant-Shimano sprinter tops in Valls

Image 1 of 20

Petr Vakoc and Serge Pauwels

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 20

Pink jersey Thomas De Gendt

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 20

Luka Mezgec (Giant Shimano) wins stage 5 in Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 20

Angel Vicioso

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 20

Nairo Quintana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 20

Joaquim Rodriguez finishes up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 20

Luka Mezgec

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 20

Luka Mezgec

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 20

Joaquim Rodriguez

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 20

Joaquim Rodriguez

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 20

Joaquim Rodriguez

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 20

White jersey wearer Joaquim Rodriguez

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 20

Hofland of team Belkin Pro Cycling Team wins the yellow jersey as well as the green jersey of the first stage.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 20

Carlos Verona

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 20

Carlos Verona

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 20

Alberto Losada

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 20

Giampaolo Carusso

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 20

Luka Mezgec (Giant Shimano) wins stage 5 in Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 20

Luka Mezgec (Giant Shimano) wins stage 5 in Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 20

Luka Mezgec (Giant Shimano) wins stage 5 in Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) scored his third stage win of three bunch sprints on Friday as he outpowered a front peloton of around 40 riders in Valls to clinch what was arguably his most impressive victory yet in the Volta a Catalunya. And on Saturday, with another bunch sprint finish all but certain, a fourth is very possibly in the pipeline.

On Friday, like the rest of the peloton, the Slovenian had to get through the longest stage of the Volta - 220 kilometres of mostly hilly terrain, albeit in much warmer weather than Thursday - and the second category climb of Lilla close to the finish. However, his all-out acceleration in the final kilometre was simply unmatchable, with Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) more than two bike lengths back in second - and only narrowly outpacing former Volta stage winner Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale).

“It was a hard day, yesterday’s [Thursday’s] stage was a little bit cold and that second category climb did some damage, so I didn’t know if the whole bunch was left,” Mezgec told reporters afterwards.

“I had no idea if I could win today because of that final climb, so that’s why we had a guy in the break” - Georg Preidler, part of a group of eight that went clear early on which then shrank to the Austrian and former Ghent-Wevelgem winner Marcus Burghardt (BMC). “I was the plan B. for today” Mezgec added, “ I didn’t start the stage hoping I could win.”

Once over the second category climb, Mezgec said he knew he had a good chance. “It was a question of waiting until 200 metres and then going for it.” The slight uphill gradient in the town of Valls “didn’t favour me specially, I like all kinds of sprints, not just when there’s a bit of a climb.”

The presence of one Albert Contador in sixth place in the bunch sprint was not as surprising as it looked - with a bunch reduced by three dozen because of the climb and time bonuses of ten, six and four seconds on offer and just four seconds separating the Madrileño from the race leader Rodríguez, Contador was almost duty bound to try. And it was not the first time on stage five that the Tinkoff-Saxo leader had chanced his arm.

With the eight-man breakaway reeled in shortly before the broad, wellsurfaced ascent of Lilla, with around two kilometres to go a series of attacks first launched by Ryer Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), continued by Lieuwe Westra (Astana) and then by Alberto Contador himself briefly unsettled the front end of the pack.

“I knew it was going to happen and that he would go for it,” Rodriguez said afterwards, “it wasn’t such a big surprise and I was able to sort it out.” Another move by Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) on the broad, fast 90kmh descent looked more likely to work, but with five kilometres to go, he was reeled in by the front group and a sprint became all but inevitable.

Whilst Saturday’s 172 kilometre, largely flat stage from El Vendrell to Vilanova i la Geltru looks almost certain to end in a sprint, the overall looks likely to come down to Sunday’s final stage and its eight laps - and eight ascents of the third category climb - of a highly technical circuit in the Montjuic park in Barcelona.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano5:16:00
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
8Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
10Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
19Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
20Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
23Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
24Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
25Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
26Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
28Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
29Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
32Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
35Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:06
36Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
38Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
39Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
40David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
41Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
42Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
43Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
45Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
48Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
52Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
54Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
55Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
56David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
57Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
58José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
59Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
61George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
62Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
63Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
65Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
67Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
68Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
69Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
70Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
72Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
73Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
74Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
76Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
77Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
79Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
80Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
81Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
82Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
83Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
84Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
85Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
86Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
88Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:26
89Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
90Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:32
91Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
92Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
93Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
94Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:36
95Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:40
96Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
97Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:57
99Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:27
100Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:36
101Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
103Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
104Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
106Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
107Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
108Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
109Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
110Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
112Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
113Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
114Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
115Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
116Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
117Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
118Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:01:48
119Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
120Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
121Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:52
122Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:17
123Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:35
124Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
125Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
126Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
127Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
128Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
129Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
130Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
131Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
132Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
133Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
134Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
136Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
137Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
138Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
139Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
140Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
141Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:40
142Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:09
143Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
144Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
145Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
146Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
147Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
148Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
149Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
150Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
151Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
152Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
153Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:34

Mountain 1 - Lilla (Cat. 2), km. 209.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing7
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha5
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo3
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Miquel Poble Sprint - Tarrega, km 163,80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano3pts
2Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
3Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1

Sprint 1 - Solsona, km 106,70
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano3pts
2Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
3Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1

Sprint 2 - Guissona, km 142,10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano2
3Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale15:48:00
2Garmin Sharp
3Cofidis, Solutions Credit
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:06
5Orica Greenedge
6Team Giant-Shimano
7BMC Racing Team
8Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:00:12
9Ccc Polsat Polkowice
10FDJ.fr
11Astana Pro Team
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
13Team Europcar
14Lotto Belisol0:00:21
15Movistar Team
16Team Sky
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:30
18Cannondale0:00:32
19WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT0:00:42
20Team Katusha0:00:46
21Trek Factory Racing0:01:51
22Lampre-Merida0:03:27

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha23:03:34
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:04
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:17
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:18
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:42
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:00:48
11David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:51
12Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:20
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:22
16Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:24
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:26
18Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:43
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:01:49
20David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:01:54
21Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:58
22Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:17
23Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
24Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:55
25Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:03:00
26Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:03:16
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:24
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:35
29Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:16
30Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:18
31José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:34
32Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:36
33Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:21
34Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:05:26
35George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:06:46
36Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:05
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:25
38Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:54
39Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:08:08
40Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:08:15
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
42Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:53
43Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:09
44Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:26
45Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:10:18
46Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:42
47Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:11:19
48Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:29
49Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge0:11:34
50Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:06
51Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
52Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:12:22
53Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:33
54Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:13:59
55Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:14:11
56Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:06
57Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:36
58Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:43
59Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:16:50
60Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:16:53
61Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:16:59
62Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:15
63Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:17:50
64Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:17:53
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:07
66Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:14
67Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:29
68Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:27
69Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:20:13
70Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:48
71Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
72Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:21
73Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:43
74Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:48
75Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:55
76Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:23:23
77Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:23:29
78Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:34
79Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:35
80Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:53
81Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:02
82Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:25:10
83Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:26:08
84Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:26:10
85Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:26:35
86Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:26:36
87Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:27:13
88Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:27:15
89Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:27:27
90Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:40
91Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:27:41
92Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:56
93Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:27:59
94Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:09
95Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:13
96Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:29:36
97Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:49
98Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:30:35
99Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:06
100Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:31:51
101Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:05
102Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:32:30
103Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
104Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:54
105Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:56
106Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:33:03
107Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:33:12
108Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:19
109Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:33:38
110Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:33:51
111Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:33:53
112Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:34:24
113Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:34:33
114Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:34:37
115Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:53
116Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:34:55
117Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:35:12
118Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:37
119Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:41
120Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:17
121Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:36:26
122Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:36:37
123Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:48
124Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:36:57
125Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:37:04
126Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:37:12
127Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:37:18
128Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:37:29
129Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:37:33
130Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:39:10
131Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:39:15
132Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:40:15
133Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:06
134Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
135Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
136Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:41:32
137Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:42:10
138Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:42:45
139Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:43:24
140Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:25
141Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:43:27
142Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:43:37
143Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:43:38
144Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:45:52
145Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:47:21
146Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:51:25
147Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:30
148Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:59:41
149Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano1:00:37
150Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:03:50
151Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:09:15
152Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge1:09:36
153Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano1:14:19

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team58pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team54
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha40
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team39
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo38
6Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team35
7Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar35
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team35
9Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice34
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28

Miquel Poblet Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale7pts
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano3
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
4Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
5Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
7Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
8Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
9Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar1
10Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1
11Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale13pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
4Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano5
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
7Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
8Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
9Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
10Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
11Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin Sharp69:14:15
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
3Astana Pro Team0:03:47
4Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:03:53
5Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:03:59
6Team Sky0:04:04
7Movistar Team0:06:41
8Team Katusha0:08:07
9Lotto Belisol0:09:33
10Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:10:48
11BMC Racing Team0:10:51
12FDJ.fr0:14:08
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:49
14Cannondale0:16:36
15Orica Greenedge0:23:42
16Team Europcar0:28:30
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:59
18Lampre-Merida0:35:36
19Trek Factory Racing0:44:44
20Team Giant-Shimano0:48:35
21Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:48:53
22WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT1:12:57

 

