Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) scored his third stage win of three bunch sprints on Friday as he outpowered a front peloton of around 40 riders in Valls to clinch what was arguably his most impressive victory yet in the Volta a Catalunya. And on Saturday, with another bunch sprint finish all but certain, a fourth is very possibly in the pipeline.

On Friday, like the rest of the peloton, the Slovenian had to get through the longest stage of the Volta - 220 kilometres of mostly hilly terrain, albeit in much warmer weather than Thursday - and the second category climb of Lilla close to the finish. However, his all-out acceleration in the final kilometre was simply unmatchable, with Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) more than two bike lengths back in second - and only narrowly outpacing former Volta stage winner Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale).

“It was a hard day, yesterday’s [Thursday’s] stage was a little bit cold and that second category climb did some damage, so I didn’t know if the whole bunch was left,” Mezgec told reporters afterwards.

“I had no idea if I could win today because of that final climb, so that’s why we had a guy in the break” - Georg Preidler, part of a group of eight that went clear early on which then shrank to the Austrian and former Ghent-Wevelgem winner Marcus Burghardt (BMC). “I was the plan B. for today” Mezgec added, “ I didn’t start the stage hoping I could win.”

Once over the second category climb, Mezgec said he knew he had a good chance. “It was a question of waiting until 200 metres and then going for it.” The slight uphill gradient in the town of Valls “didn’t favour me specially, I like all kinds of sprints, not just when there’s a bit of a climb.”

The presence of one Albert Contador in sixth place in the bunch sprint was not as surprising as it looked - with a bunch reduced by three dozen because of the climb and time bonuses of ten, six and four seconds on offer and just four seconds separating the Madrileño from the race leader Rodríguez, Contador was almost duty bound to try. And it was not the first time on stage five that the Tinkoff-Saxo leader had chanced his arm.

With the eight-man breakaway reeled in shortly before the broad, wellsurfaced ascent of Lilla, with around two kilometres to go a series of attacks first launched by Ryer Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), continued by Lieuwe Westra (Astana) and then by Alberto Contador himself briefly unsettled the front end of the pack.

“I knew it was going to happen and that he would go for it,” Rodriguez said afterwards, “it wasn’t such a big surprise and I was able to sort it out.” Another move by Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) on the broad, fast 90kmh descent looked more likely to work, but with five kilometres to go, he was reeled in by the front group and a sprint became all but inevitable.

Whilst Saturday’s 172 kilometre, largely flat stage from El Vendrell to Vilanova i la Geltru looks almost certain to end in a sprint, the overall looks likely to come down to Sunday’s final stage and its eight laps - and eight ascents of the third category climb - of a highly technical circuit in the Montjuic park in Barcelona.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 5:16:00 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 8 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 19 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 20 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 23 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 24 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 25 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 26 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 28 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 29 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 32 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:06 36 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 39 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 40 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 41 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 42 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 45 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 46 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 48 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 52 Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 53 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 54 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 55 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 56 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 57 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 58 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 61 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 62 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 63 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 65 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 67 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 70 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 72 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 73 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 74 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 76 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 77 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 79 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 80 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 81 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 82 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 83 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 86 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:26 89 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 90 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:32 91 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 92 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:36 95 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:40 96 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 97 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 98 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:57 99 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:27 100 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:36 101 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 103 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 104 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 105 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 106 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 107 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 108 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 109 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 110 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 112 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 113 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 114 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 115 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 116 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 117 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 118 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:01:48 119 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 120 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:52 122 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:17 123 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:35 124 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 125 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 126 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 127 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 128 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 129 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 130 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 131 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 132 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 133 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 134 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 137 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 138 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 139 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 140 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 141 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:40 142 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:09 143 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 144 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 145 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 146 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 147 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 148 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 149 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 150 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 151 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 152 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 153 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:34

Mountain 1 - Lilla (Cat. 2), km. 209.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 7 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 5 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Miquel Poble Sprint - Tarrega, km 163,80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 3 pts 2 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1

Sprint 1 - Solsona, km 106,70 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 3 pts 2 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1

Sprint 2 - Guissona, km 142,10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 2 3 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 15:48:00 2 Garmin Sharp 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credit 4 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:06 5 Orica Greenedge 6 Team Giant-Shimano 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:00:12 9 Ccc Polsat Polkowice 10 FDJ.fr 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 13 Team Europcar 14 Lotto Belisol 0:00:21 15 Movistar Team 16 Team Sky 17 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:30 18 Cannondale 0:00:32 19 WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT 0:00:42 20 Team Katusha 0:00:46 21 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:51 22 Lampre-Merida 0:03:27

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 23:03:34 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:04 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:10 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:17 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:18 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:42 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:48 11 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:51 12 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:20 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:22 16 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:24 17 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:26 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:43 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:49 20 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:54 21 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:58 22 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:17 23 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 24 Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:55 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:03:00 26 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:16 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:24 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:35 29 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:16 30 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:18 31 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:34 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:36 33 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:21 34 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:26 35 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:06:46 36 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:05 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:25 38 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:54 39 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:08:08 40 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:08:15 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:53 43 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:09 44 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:26 45 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:10:18 46 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:42 47 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:11:19 48 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:29 49 Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:11:34 50 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:06 51 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 52 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:12:22 53 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:33 54 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:13:59 55 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:14:11 56 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:06 57 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:36 58 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:43 59 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:16:50 60 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:16:53 61 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:16:59 62 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:15 63 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:17:50 64 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:17:53 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:07 66 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:14 67 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:29 68 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:27 69 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:20:13 70 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:48 71 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 72 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:21 73 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:43 74 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:48 75 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:55 76 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:23:23 77 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:29 78 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:34 79 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:35 80 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:53 81 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:02 82 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:25:10 83 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:26:08 84 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:26:10 85 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:26:35 86 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:26:36 87 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:27:13 88 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:27:15 89 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:27 90 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:40 91 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:27:41 92 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:56 93 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:59 94 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:09 95 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:13 96 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:29:36 97 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:49 98 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:30:35 99 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:06 100 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:31:51 101 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:05 102 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:32:30 103 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 104 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:54 105 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:56 106 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:33:03 107 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:33:12 108 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:19 109 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:33:38 110 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:33:51 111 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:33:53 112 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:34:24 113 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:34:33 114 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:34:37 115 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:53 116 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:34:55 117 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:35:12 118 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:37 119 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:41 120 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:17 121 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:36:26 122 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:36:37 123 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:48 124 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:36:57 125 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:37:04 126 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:37:12 127 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:37:18 128 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:37:29 129 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:37:33 130 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:39:10 131 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:39:15 132 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:40:15 133 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:06 134 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 135 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 136 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:41:32 137 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:42:10 138 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:42:45 139 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:43:24 140 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:25 141 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:27 142 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:43:37 143 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:43:38 144 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:45:52 145 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:47:21 146 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:51:25 147 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:30 148 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:59:41 149 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 1:00:37 150 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:03:50 151 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:09:15 152 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 1:09:36 153 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 1:14:19

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 54 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 40 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 6 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 35 7 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 35 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 9 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 34 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28

Miquel Poblet Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 7 pts 2 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 3 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 4 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 7 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 8 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 9 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 1 10 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1 11 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 13 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 3 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 4 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 5 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 7 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 8 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 9 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 11 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2