USA Pro Challenge: Dennis adds to BMC success in Breckenridge
Australian takes over the race lead
Stage 4: Aspen - Breckenridge
BMC Racing continued to dominate the USA Pro Challenge Thursday in Colorado with another one-two finish as Rohan Dennis soloed into Breckenridge for the stage 4 win ahead of teammate Brent Bookwalter. The BMC riders swapped places in the general classification, with Dennis taking yellow and Bookwalter slipping to second.
Related Articles
Following an attack by Robbie Squire (Hincapie) on the final decisive climb, Dennis came from behind just before the summit and overtook Squire, increasing his gap on the descent and cruising to the line. Bookwalter and Squire came in 19 seconds later, with the Hincapie rider moving into the final GC podium spot.
"Rohan caught me pretty quickly right in the crowd and came around me, but I tried to hold on over the top and on the descent, just pedalling as hard as I could," Squire said. "Brent came up to me, and unfortunately I was in the worst position I could be in because he can’t help me out chase down his teammate, so I just gave it everything I could to the finish."
Dennis said the solo win in the small mountain town was a special moment in his short-but-highly successful career so far.
"It doesn’t happen too often to be honest," Dennis said in the post-race press conference. "Most of the time I’ll either podium or win in the team time trial or the time trial, so to sort of get basically a hilltop with a small descent is pretty special. I was pretty excited. It’s just like Brent and Taylor [Phinney] said after their stage wins. To be honest, I was looking around at the crowds and it was huge. It was a special moment in my career, for sure."
Bookwalter, although disappointed to lose the yellow jersey, was nevertheless happy to keep the race lead within the team.
"The opportunities I have to wear a leader's jersey don't come along every race, but that said, I had a really great two days in the jersey," he said. "That position of having the lead was largely do to some great teamwork, especially Rohan on the finals of both stages that put me there, so, yeah, no hard feelings toward Rohan. I'm really happy for him and really excited for him."
How it unfolded
The peloton faced the longest stage of the race during stage 4’s 203km route from Aspen to Breckenridge. The day included three ascents: the category 1 climb over Independence Pass, the category 2 climb over Hoosier Pass and the category 3 climb up Moonstone Road, which then dropped to the finish line in Breckenridge.
Bookwalter started the day in yellow with a six-second advantage over Dennis and 10 seconds over Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare).
It was an active start to the race as the field approached the first climb of the day over Independence Pass, with Cannondale-Garmin’s Janier Acevedo and Trek Factory Racing’s Laurent Didier attempting to gain time on their rivals. Sensing that this might be the move of the day, Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) launched himself up the road with Phil Gaimon (Optum Pro Cycling) in tow, and the pair successfully made contact with the leaders.
The group was later joined by Kyle Murphy (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Damiano Caruso (BMC), Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing), Michael Torckler (Budget Forklifts) and Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) to form a breakaway group of nine.
As the chasing field was about to catch that initial group, Murphy made a strong attack over the top of the climb, picking up full mountain points before Kreuziger, Caruso, Gaimon and Clark re-joined him off the front.
The peloton split into several groups on the climb and even forced Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo) to call it a day. He was seen climbing into the broom wagon.
Out front, the breakaway gained more than four minutes on the main field, which was led by Cannondale-Garmin. Gaimon took the full intermediate sprint points offered in Buena Vista at just over 100km to the race.
At one point the gap started to fall to under three minutes, but as the race continued on toward the second intermediate sprint in Fairplay, the five riders managed to push it back out to just over four minutes.
Cannondale-Garmin put in another dig on the front of the main field, causing it to splinter as strong crosswinds forced the riders to cling to the right-hand side of the road while large groups were caught off the back. The lime-green clad team cut the gap to the breakaway drastically, whittling it down to just 50 seconds.
As the race approached Hoosier Pass, the Jelly Belly and SmartStop teams came to the fore, and their efforts proved fruitful in bringing back all but one of the breakaway riders. Caruso made a solo effort to stay ahead of the field at the base of the climb, but his efforts were short-lived and eventually he too was reabsorbed into the field.
It was no surprise that BMC lined up their riders at the front for overall race leader Bookwalter. It was Michael Schär who took full mountain points at the top of Hoosier Pass, ahead of Dennis and Bookwalter.
At 3.5km to go, the final climb up Moonstone began with Taylor Phinney controlling the front for BMC. UnitedHealthcare was in tow, sitting comfortably behind the yellow jersey, along with Squire and others. The attacks opened not long after. Squire jumped away near the summit, trying to gain valuable seconds to improve fifth place on GC.
"Taylor Phinney and Mickey Schär gave us an incredible lead out into the climb," Taylor had me and Rohan both fully on the limit trying to hold the wheel," Boowalter said. "Then we hit the steeper slopes of the climb and Robbie put in a really, really hard acceleration, and that was when I had to say no can do. I had to back it off a little bit."
Squire had gained a four-second advantage as the field completely split apart heading up the steep ascent. Dennis, meanwhile, remained attentive and launched an attack right before the crest of the KOM to build a gap that only Bookwalter and Squire could follow on the descent.
The USA Pro Challenge continues Friday with stage 5, a 14km time trial in Breckenridge.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5:10:55
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|5
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|10
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|16
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|17
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|22
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|23
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:42
|24
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|25
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:51
|26
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|27
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:02
|28
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:04
|29
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|30
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|0:01:25
|31
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:01:28
|32
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:41
|33
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|34
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|38
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:02:11
|40
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:53
|43
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|44
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|45
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:56
|46
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|47
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|48
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|49
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:16
|51
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|52
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:07:10
|53
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|55
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:21
|56
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|57
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|59
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:08:50
|60
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|64
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|65
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:15
|66
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|67
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|70
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:13:54
|72
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:35
|73
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|74
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|76
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|77
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|80
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|81
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|82
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|85
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|86
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|87
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|88
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|89
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|90
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|91
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|92
|Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|93
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|94
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|95
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:17:11
|96
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:17:30
|97
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:36
|98
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:17:47
|99
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:18:05
|101
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|102
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:18:24
|103
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:18:50
|104
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:19:02
|105
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:24
|106
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|107
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:19:28
|108
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:19:35
|DNF
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|3
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|10
|4
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|6
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|7
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|pts
|2
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|4
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|7
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|4
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|7
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|7
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|5:11:15
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|5
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|8
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:41
|9
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:01:05
|10
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:18
|11
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:48
|12
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|13
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:27
|15
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:52
|16
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:16:12
|17
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|19
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:17:07
|20
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5:11:36
|2
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:02
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|4
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:13
|5
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|6
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:41
|7
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:35
|8
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:15:55
|9
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|10
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:17:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|15:33:27
|2
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:23
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Team
|0:00:44
|4
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:00:46
|5
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|6
|Team Smartstop
|7
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:23
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:01:45
|9
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:02:09
|10
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:02:26
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:45
|12
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:33
|13
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:13:15
|14
|Cycling Academy Team
|0:24:31
|15
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:26:30
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17:24:03
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:42
|7
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:44
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|9
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:55
|10
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:01
|11
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:04
|12
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:10
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:14
|16
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:16
|17
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:33
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:39
|19
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|20
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:18
|21
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|0:06:01
|22
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|23
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:29
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:58
|25
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:04
|26
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:17
|27
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:09:27
|28
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:09:37
|29
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:02
|30
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:37
|31
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:11:45
|32
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:14
|33
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:13:22
|34
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:13:48
|35
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:56
|36
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:57
|37
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:14:58
|38
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:05
|39
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:45
|40
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:53
|41
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:12
|42
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:19
|43
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:17:52
|44
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:58
|45
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:17:59
|46
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:42
|47
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:26
|48
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:35
|49
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:21:00
|50
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:21:40
|51
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:22:00
|52
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:01
|53
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:54
|54
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:39
|55
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:56
|56
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:26:00
|57
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:26:50
|58
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:52
|59
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:30:04
|60
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:30:56
|61
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:09
|62
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:31:28
|63
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:32:29
|64
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:34:08
|65
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:34:47
|66
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:35:16
|67
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:35:37
|68
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:35:49
|69
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:38:04
|70
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:38:44
|71
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:42:08
|72
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:12
|73
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|75
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|76
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:42:27
|78
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:42:40
|79
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:42:56
|80
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:44:04
|81
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:45:00
|82
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:05
|83
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:45:46
|85
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:46:00
|86
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:48
|87
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:01
|88
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|89
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:47:34
|90
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:48:34
|91
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|92
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:49:28
|93
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:49:36
|94
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:49:50
|95
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:49:58
|96
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:50:01
|97
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:50:35
|98
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:52:48
|99
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:54:06
|100
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:54:08
|101
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:54:36
|102
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:55:38
|103
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:57:29
|104
|Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:57:32
|105
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:59:52
|106
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|1:04:16
|107
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|1:04:59
|108
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|1:10:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|5
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|6
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|8
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|9
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|10
|10
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|11
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|12
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|9
|13
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|7
|16
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|6
|17
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|18
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|19
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|21
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|23
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|24
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|26
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|28
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|29
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|30
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|31
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|32
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|33
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|34
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|35
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|3
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|4
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|5
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|19
|6
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|7
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|9
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|10
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|14
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|13
|12
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|14
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|15
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|17
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|18
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|19
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|20
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|21
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|22
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|24
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|25
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|26
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|4
|27
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|2
|28
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|29
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|31
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|32
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|33
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|34
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17:24:30
|2
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:17
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:12
|5
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|6
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|7
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:09:00
|8
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:10
|9
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:47
|10
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:13:21
|11
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:30
|12
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:31
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:26:23
|14
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:30:29
|15
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:34:20
|16
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:35:10
|17
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:45
|18
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:44:33
|19
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:38
|20
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|17:25:36
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:56
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:29
|4
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:07
|5
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:24:06
|6
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:25:17
|7
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:28:31
|8
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:33:14
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:11
|10
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:47:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|52:14:01
|2
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:14
|3
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:01:33
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:24
|5
|Team SmartStop
|0:07:14
|6
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:07:27
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Team
|0:07:34
|8
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|9
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:11:37
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:12:30
|11
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:24
|12
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:39:03
|13
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:03:09
|14
|Team Budget Forklifts
|1:09:04
|15
|Cycling Academy Team
|1:34:38
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:14:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy