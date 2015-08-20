Trending

USA Pro Challenge: Dennis adds to BMC success in Breckenridge

Australian takes over the race lead

Rohan Dennis solos to win stage 4 in Breckenridge

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) in yellow holds his green sprint and red KOM Jerseys aflot

Rohan Dennis in the leader's yellow jersey at the 2015 USA Pro Challenge

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The riders pass some old buildings

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carson Miller high-fives the crowd and is offered a beer

Rohan Dennis imposed his leadership on stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dennis also earned a special trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dennis also took the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dennis gets the kisses

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bookwalter was well protected but Dennis was stronger on the final climb and descent

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC rode long and hard on the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The riders also crossed some flat lands

The climbs dominated the racing

Cannondale-Garmin take control

The riders get some patriotic support

Independence Pass was one of the big climbs of the stage

Daniel Summerhil of Unitedhealthcare does a wheelie through the crowds on Moonstone Pass

Even the chicken cheered on the riders

Best young rider Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) pulls on the blue jersey

The four leaders jerseys after stage 4

Best young rider Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural)

The riders take a corner in stunning Aspen

The BMC team controlled the peloton

Bookwalter passes through the walls of fans

The peloton eases up during the long hard stage

The peloton heads out of Aspen

The riders hit Independence Pass

Taylor Phinney is on the front at the start of the race

The attacks lined out the peloton

Dennis and Bookwalter were again the strongest in the race

Phinney enjoys a quiet moment with friends

Dennis on the podium after his stage 4 win in Breckenridge

Rohan Dennis pulls on the yellow jersey

Dennis hugs teammate Brent Bookwalter

It was another sunny day of racing

Rohan Dennis got a special hat after winning the stage

Brent Bookwalter heads to the top of the Moonstone climb

Dennis shows which team is dominating the 2015 USA Pro Challenge

The peloton is lined out on a climb

Rohan Dennis (BMC) took the yellow jersey along with the sprint and KOM jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Rohan Dennis (BMC) happy to be in yellow

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
The yellow jersey hits the 25K to go mark.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Michael Schär (BMC) pulled at the front for most of the way up the final climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
The peloton works its way up Independence Pass

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Teams come to the front to chase the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Groups try to catch up after the field blew apart from the wind

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
The race shatters as the cross winds hit the peloton

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Cannondale gets on the front to bring back the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
The peloton continues to chase

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Brent Bookwalter (BMC) has a chat in the bunch during the day

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) goes over the first KOM of the day

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Brent Bookwalter (BMC) gets called to the start line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
The jersey leaders after stage 4

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Todays top 3 in Breckenridge

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Rohan Dennis (BMC) takes the yellow jersey after stage 4

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Brent Bookwalter (BMC) comes to the finish in second place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Rohan Dennis (BMC) crosses the line for the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Matthew Busche (Trek) leads a group on the descent to Breckenridge

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) stays towards the front on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)

BMC Racing continued to dominate the USA Pro Challenge Thursday in Colorado with another one-two finish as Rohan Dennis soloed into Breckenridge for the stage 4 win ahead of teammate Brent Bookwalter. The BMC riders swapped places in the general classification, with Dennis taking yellow and Bookwalter slipping to second.

Following an attack by Robbie Squire (Hincapie) on the final decisive climb, Dennis came from behind just before the summit and overtook Squire, increasing his gap on the descent and cruising to the line. Bookwalter and Squire came in 19 seconds later, with the Hincapie rider moving into the final GC podium spot.

"Rohan caught me pretty quickly right in the crowd and came around me, but I tried to hold on over the top and on the descent, just pedalling as hard as I could," Squire said. "Brent came up to me, and unfortunately I was in the worst position I could be in because he can’t help me out chase down his teammate, so I just gave it everything I could to the finish."

Dennis said the solo win in the small mountain town was a special moment in his short-but-highly successful career so far.

"It doesn’t happen too often to be honest," Dennis said in the post-race press conference. "Most of the time I’ll either podium or win in the team time trial or the time trial, so to sort of get basically a hilltop with a small descent is pretty special. I was pretty excited. It’s just like Brent and Taylor [Phinney] said after their stage wins. To be honest, I was looking around at the crowds and it was huge. It was a special moment in my career, for sure."

Bookwalter, although disappointed to lose the yellow jersey, was nevertheless happy to keep the race lead within the team.

"The opportunities I have to wear a leader's jersey don't come along every race, but that said, I had a really great two days in the jersey," he said. "That position of having the lead was largely do to some great teamwork, especially Rohan on the finals of both stages that put me there, so, yeah, no hard feelings toward Rohan. I'm really happy for him and really excited for him."

How it unfolded

The peloton faced the longest stage of the race during stage 4’s 203km route from Aspen to Breckenridge. The day included three ascents: the category 1 climb over Independence Pass, the category 2 climb over Hoosier Pass and the category 3 climb up Moonstone Road, which then dropped to the finish line in Breckenridge.

Bookwalter started the day in yellow with a six-second advantage over Dennis and 10 seconds over Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare).

It was an active start to the race as the field approached the first climb of the day over Independence Pass, with Cannondale-Garmin’s Janier Acevedo and Trek Factory Racing’s Laurent Didier attempting to gain time on their rivals. Sensing that this might be the move of the day, Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) launched himself up the road with Phil Gaimon (Optum Pro Cycling) in tow, and the pair successfully made contact with the leaders.

The group was later joined by Kyle Murphy (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Damiano Caruso (BMC), Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing), Michael Torckler (Budget Forklifts) and Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) to form a breakaway group of nine.

As the chasing field was about to catch that initial group, Murphy made a strong attack over the top of the climb, picking up full mountain points before Kreuziger, Caruso, Gaimon and Clark re-joined him off the front.

The peloton split into several groups on the climb and even forced Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo) to call it a day. He was seen climbing into the broom wagon.

Out front, the breakaway gained more than four minutes on the main field, which was led by Cannondale-Garmin. Gaimon took the full intermediate sprint points offered in Buena Vista at just over 100km to the race.

At one point the gap started to fall to under three minutes, but as the race continued on toward the second intermediate sprint in Fairplay, the five riders managed to push it back out to just over four minutes.

Cannondale-Garmin put in another dig on the front of the main field, causing it to splinter as strong crosswinds forced the riders to cling to the right-hand side of the road while large groups were caught off the back. The lime-green clad team cut the gap to the breakaway drastically, whittling it down to just 50 seconds.

As the race approached Hoosier Pass, the Jelly Belly and SmartStop teams came to the fore, and their efforts proved fruitful in bringing back all but one of the breakaway riders. Caruso made a solo effort to stay ahead of the field at the base of the climb, but his efforts were short-lived and eventually he too was reabsorbed into the field.

It was no surprise that BMC lined up their riders at the front for overall race leader Bookwalter. It was Michael Schär who took full mountain points at the top of Hoosier Pass, ahead of Dennis and Bookwalter.

At 3.5km to go, the final climb up Moonstone began with Taylor Phinney controlling the front for BMC. UnitedHealthcare was in tow, sitting comfortably behind the yellow jersey, along with Squire and others. The attacks opened not long after. Squire jumped away near the summit, trying to gain valuable seconds to improve fifth place on GC.

"Taylor Phinney and Mickey Schär gave us an incredible lead out into the climb," Taylor had me and Rohan both fully on the limit trying to hold the wheel," Boowalter said. "Then we hit the steeper slopes of the climb and Robbie put in a really, really hard acceleration, and that was when I had to say no can do. I had to back it off a little bit."

Squire had gained a four-second advantage as the field completely split apart heading up the steep ascent. Dennis, meanwhile, remained attentive and launched an attack right before the crest of the KOM to build a gap that only Bookwalter and Squire could follow on the descent.

The USA Pro Challenge continues Friday with stage 5, a 14km time trial in Breckenridge.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team5:10:55
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
3Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:23
5Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
7Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
8Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
10Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
13Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
14Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
16Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
17Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:40
22Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
23Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:42
24Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
25Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:51
26Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
27Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:02
28Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:04
29Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:15
30Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop0:01:25
31Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:01:28
32Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:41
33Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
34Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
38Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
39Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:11
40Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
41Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
42Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:02:53
43Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
44Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
45Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:56
46Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
47Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:27
48Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
49Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:16
51Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
52Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:07:10
53Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
55Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:21
56Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:32
57Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
59Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:08:50
60Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
61Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
62Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
63Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
64Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
65Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:15
66Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
67Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
68Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
69Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
70Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:13:54
72Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:35
73Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
74Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
75Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
76David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
77Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
78Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
80Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
81Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
82Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
83Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
84Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
85Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
86Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
87Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
88Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
89David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
90Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
91Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
93Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
94Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
95William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:11
96James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:17:30
97John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:36
98Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:17:47
99Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
100Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:18:05
101Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
102Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:18:24
103Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:18:50
104Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:19:02
105Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:24
106Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
107Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:19:28
108Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:19:35
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo

Sprint 1 - Buena Vista, km.99.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Sprint 2 - Fairplay, km. 160.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
3Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team1

Finish - Breckenridge, km. 202.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team12
3Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team10
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo6
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
7Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team4
8Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team3
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team2
10Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Mountain 1 - Independence Pass, km. 30.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12pts
2Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo8
4Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
6Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5
7Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Hoosier Pass, km. 178.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team9
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team7
4Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo6
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
6Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team4
7Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop2

Mountain 3 - Boreas Pass, km. 196.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team7
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team5
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team5:11:15
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
5Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
7Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:28
8Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:41
9Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:01:05
10Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:18
11Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:01:48
12Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:04
13Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:08:27
15Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:52
16Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:16:12
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
18Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
19James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:17:07
20Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:24

Best Colorado rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5:11:36
2Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:02
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
4Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:13
5Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:47
6Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:41
7Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:35
8Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:15:55
9Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
10Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:17:44

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team15:33:27
2Hincapie Racing Team0:00:23
3UnitedHealthcare Team0:00:44
4Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:00:46
5Axeon Cycling Team0:00:55
6Team Smartstop
7Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:23
8Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:01:45
9Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:09
10Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:26
11Trek Factory Racing0:04:45
12Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:33
13Jamis - Hagens Berman0:13:15
14Cycling Academy Team0:24:31
15Team Budget Forklifts0:26:30
16Team Novo Nordisk0:49:03

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team17:24:03
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
3Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:26
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:27
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:42
7Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:44
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
9Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:00:55
10Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:01
11Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:04
12Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:10
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:11
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:14
16Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:16
17Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:33
18Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:39
19Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
20Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:18
21Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop0:06:01
22Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:07:59
23Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:29
24Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:58
25Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:04
26Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:09:17
27Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:09:27
28Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:09:37
29Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:02
30Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:37
31Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:11:45
32Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:12:14
33Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:13:22
34Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:48
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:56
36Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:57
37Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:14:58
38Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:05
39Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:45
40Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:53
41Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:12
42Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:19
43Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:17:52
44Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:17:58
45Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:17:59
46Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:42
47Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:19:26
48Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:35
49Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:21:00
50Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:40
51Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:22:00
52Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:22:01
53Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:54
54Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:39
55Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:56
56Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:26:00
57Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:26:50
58Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:52
59Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:30:04
60Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:30:56
61Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:31:09
62Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:31:28
63Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:29
64Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:34:08
65Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:34:47
66Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:35:16
67James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:35:37
68Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:35:49
69Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:38:04
70Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:38:44
71Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:42:08
72Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:12
73Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
74Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
75Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
76Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:42:27
78Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:42:40
79Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:42:56
80Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:44:04
81Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:45:00
82Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:45:05
83Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
84Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:45:46
85Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:46:00
86Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:48
87Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:47:01
88John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
89Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:47:34
90Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:48:34
91David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
92Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:49:28
93William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:49:36
94Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:49:50
95Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:49:58
96Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:50:01
97David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:50:35
98Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:52:48
99Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:54:06
100Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:54:08
101Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:54:36
102Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:55:38
103Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:57:29
104Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:57:32
105Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:59:52
106Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts1:04:16
107Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts1:04:59
108Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team1:10:11

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team27pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling27
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team24
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team15
5Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team12
7Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis11
8Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
9Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team10
10Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
11Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
12Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team9
13Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
15Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team7
16Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman6
17Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo6
18Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo5
19Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
20Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
21Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo4
23Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3
24James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team3
25Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts3
26Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team2
27Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
28Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
29Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
30Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts1
31Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
33Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team1
34Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
35Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team35pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team31
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA28
4Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing21
5Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team19
6Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18
7Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling18
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16
9Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
10Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman14
11Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team13
12Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
14Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
15Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo8
17Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts7
18Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
19Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts7
20Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
21Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo6
22Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
24Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
25Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5
26Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman4
27Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop2
28Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing2
29James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team2
30Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts2
31Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing1
32Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
33Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
34Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA17:24:30
2Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:17
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:44
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:12
5Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:07:32
7Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:09:00
8Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:10
9Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:11:47
10Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:21
11Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:30
12Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:17:31
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:26:23
14Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:30:29
15Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:34:20
16James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:35:10
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:45
18Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:44:33
19Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:44:38
20Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:21

Best Colorado rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis17:25:36
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:56
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:29
4Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:07
5Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:24:06
6Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:25:17
7Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:28:31
8Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:33:14
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:11
10Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:47:01

Best team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team52:14:01
2Hincapie Racing Team0:01:14
3Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:01:33
4Trek Factory Racing0:06:24
5Team SmartStop0:07:14
6Tinkoff - Saxo0:07:27
7UnitedHealthcare Team0:07:34
8Axeon Cycling Team0:09:01
9Team Cannondale - Garmin0:11:37
10Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:12:30
11Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:24
12Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:39:03
13Jamis - Hagens Berman1:03:09
14Team Budget Forklifts1:09:04
15Cycling Academy Team1:34:38
16Team Novo Nordisk2:14:59

 

