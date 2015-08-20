Image 1 of 61 Rohan Dennis solos to win stage 4 in Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 2 of 61 Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) in yellow holds his green sprint and red KOM Jerseys aflot Image 3 of 61 Rohan Dennis in the leader's yellow jersey at the 2015 USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 61 The riders pass some old buildings (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 61 Carson Miller high-fives the crowd and is offered a beer Image 6 of 61 Rohan Dennis imposed his leadership on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 61 Dennis also earned a special trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 61 Dennis also took the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 61 Dennis gets the kisses (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 61 Bookwalter was well protected but Dennis was stronger on the final climb and descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 61 BMC rode long and hard on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 61 The riders also crossed some flat lands Image 13 of 61 The climbs dominated the racing Image 14 of 61 Cannondale-Garmin take control Image 15 of 61 The riders get some patriotic support Image 16 of 61 Image 17 of 61 Independence Pass was one of the big climbs of the stage Image 18 of 61 Daniel Summerhil of Unitedhealthcare does a wheelie through the crowds on Moonstone Pass Image 19 of 61 Even the chicken cheered on the riders Image 20 of 61 Best young rider Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) pulls on the blue jersey Image 21 of 61 The four leaders jerseys after stage 4 Image 22 of 61 Best young rider Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) Image 23 of 61 The riders take a corner in stunning Aspen Image 24 of 61 The BMC team controlled the peloton Image 25 of 61 Bookwalter passes through the walls of fans Image 26 of 61 The peloton eases up during the long hard stage Image 27 of 61 The peloton heads out of Aspen Image 28 of 61 The riders hit Independence Pass Image 29 of 61 Taylor Phinney is on the front at the start of the race Image 30 of 61 The attacks lined out the peloton Image 31 of 61 Image 32 of 61 Dennis and Bookwalter were again the strongest in the race Image 33 of 61 Phinney enjoys a quiet moment with friends Image 34 of 61 Dennis on the podium after his stage 4 win in Breckenridge Image 35 of 61 Rohan Dennis pulls on the yellow jersey Image 36 of 61 Dennis hugs teammate Brent Bookwalter Image 37 of 61 It was another sunny day of racing Image 38 of 61 Rohan Dennis got a special hat after winning the stage Image 39 of 61 Brent Bookwalter heads to the top of the Moonstone climb Image 40 of 61 Dennis shows which team is dominating the 2015 USA Pro Challenge Image 41 of 61 The peloton is lined out on a climb Image 42 of 61 Rohan Dennis (BMC) took the yellow jersey along with the sprint and KOM jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 43 of 61 Rohan Dennis (BMC) happy to be in yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 44 of 61 The yellow jersey hits the 25K to go mark. BMC Racing continued to dominate the USA Pro Challenge Thursday in Colorado with another one-two finish as Rohan Dennis soloed into Breckenridge for the stage 4 win ahead of teammate Brent Bookwalter. The BMC riders swapped places in the general classification, with Dennis taking yellow and Bookwalter slipping to second.

Following an attack by Robbie Squire (Hincapie) on the final decisive climb, Dennis came from behind just before the summit and overtook Squire, increasing his gap on the descent and cruising to the line. Bookwalter and Squire came in 19 seconds later, with the Hincapie rider moving into the final GC podium spot.

"Rohan caught me pretty quickly right in the crowd and came around me, but I tried to hold on over the top and on the descent, just pedalling as hard as I could," Squire said. "Brent came up to me, and unfortunately I was in the worst position I could be in because he can’t help me out chase down his teammate, so I just gave it everything I could to the finish."

Dennis said the solo win in the small mountain town was a special moment in his short-but-highly successful career so far.

"It doesn’t happen too often to be honest," Dennis said in the post-race press conference. "Most of the time I’ll either podium or win in the team time trial or the time trial, so to sort of get basically a hilltop with a small descent is pretty special. I was pretty excited. It’s just like Brent and Taylor [Phinney] said after their stage wins. To be honest, I was looking around at the crowds and it was huge. It was a special moment in my career, for sure."

Bookwalter, although disappointed to lose the yellow jersey, was nevertheless happy to keep the race lead within the team.

"The opportunities I have to wear a leader's jersey don't come along every race, but that said, I had a really great two days in the jersey," he said. "That position of having the lead was largely do to some great teamwork, especially Rohan on the finals of both stages that put me there, so, yeah, no hard feelings toward Rohan. I'm really happy for him and really excited for him."

How it unfolded

The peloton faced the longest stage of the race during stage 4’s 203km route from Aspen to Breckenridge. The day included three ascents: the category 1 climb over Independence Pass, the category 2 climb over Hoosier Pass and the category 3 climb up Moonstone Road, which then dropped to the finish line in Breckenridge.

Bookwalter started the day in yellow with a six-second advantage over Dennis and 10 seconds over Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare).

It was an active start to the race as the field approached the first climb of the day over Independence Pass, with Cannondale-Garmin’s Janier Acevedo and Trek Factory Racing’s Laurent Didier attempting to gain time on their rivals. Sensing that this might be the move of the day, Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) launched himself up the road with Phil Gaimon (Optum Pro Cycling) in tow, and the pair successfully made contact with the leaders.

The group was later joined by Kyle Murphy (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Damiano Caruso (BMC), Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing), Michael Torckler (Budget Forklifts) and Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) to form a breakaway group of nine.

As the chasing field was about to catch that initial group, Murphy made a strong attack over the top of the climb, picking up full mountain points before Kreuziger, Caruso, Gaimon and Clark re-joined him off the front.

The peloton split into several groups on the climb and even forced Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo) to call it a day. He was seen climbing into the broom wagon.

Out front, the breakaway gained more than four minutes on the main field, which was led by Cannondale-Garmin. Gaimon took the full intermediate sprint points offered in Buena Vista at just over 100km to the race.

At one point the gap started to fall to under three minutes, but as the race continued on toward the second intermediate sprint in Fairplay, the five riders managed to push it back out to just over four minutes.

Cannondale-Garmin put in another dig on the front of the main field, causing it to splinter as strong crosswinds forced the riders to cling to the right-hand side of the road while large groups were caught off the back. The lime-green clad team cut the gap to the breakaway drastically, whittling it down to just 50 seconds.

As the race approached Hoosier Pass, the Jelly Belly and SmartStop teams came to the fore, and their efforts proved fruitful in bringing back all but one of the breakaway riders. Caruso made a solo effort to stay ahead of the field at the base of the climb, but his efforts were short-lived and eventually he too was reabsorbed into the field.

It was no surprise that BMC lined up their riders at the front for overall race leader Bookwalter. It was Michael Schär who took full mountain points at the top of Hoosier Pass, ahead of Dennis and Bookwalter.

At 3.5km to go, the final climb up Moonstone began with Taylor Phinney controlling the front for BMC. UnitedHealthcare was in tow, sitting comfortably behind the yellow jersey, along with Squire and others. The attacks opened not long after. Squire jumped away near the summit, trying to gain valuable seconds to improve fifth place on GC.

"Taylor Phinney and Mickey Schär gave us an incredible lead out into the climb," Taylor had me and Rohan both fully on the limit trying to hold the wheel," Boowalter said. "Then we hit the steeper slopes of the climb and Robbie put in a really, really hard acceleration, and that was when I had to say no can do. I had to back it off a little bit."

Squire had gained a four-second advantage as the field completely split apart heading up the steep ascent. Dennis, meanwhile, remained attentive and launched an attack right before the crest of the KOM to build a gap that only Bookwalter and Squire could follow on the descent.





The USA Pro Challenge continues Friday with stage 5, a 14km time trial in Breckenridge.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5:10:55 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 3 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:23 5 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 8 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 10 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 14 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 16 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 17 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:40 22 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 23 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:42 24 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 25 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:51 26 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 27 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:02 28 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:04 29 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:15 30 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 0:01:25 31 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:01:28 32 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:41 33 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 34 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 38 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 39 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:11 40 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 41 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 42 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:53 43 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 44 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 45 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:56 46 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 47 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:27 48 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 49 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:16 51 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 52 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:07:10 53 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 55 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:21 56 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:32 57 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 59 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:08:50 60 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 61 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 62 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 63 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 64 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 65 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:15 66 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 67 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 68 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 69 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 70 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:13:54 72 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:16:35 73 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 74 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 76 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 77 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 78 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 80 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 81 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 82 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 83 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 84 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 85 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 86 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 87 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 88 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 89 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 90 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 91 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 93 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 94 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 95 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:17:11 96 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:17:30 97 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:36 98 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:17:47 99 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 100 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:18:05 101 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 102 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:18:24 103 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:18:50 104 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:19:02 105 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:24 106 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 107 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:19:28 108 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:19:35 DNF Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo

Sprint 1 - Buena Vista, km.99.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Sprint 2 - Fairplay, km. 160.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 3 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 1

Finish - Breckenridge, km. 202.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 10 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 7 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 4 8 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 3 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 2 10 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Mountain 1 - Independence Pass, km. 30.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 pts 2 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 4 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 7 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Hoosier Pass, km. 178.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 4 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 6 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 4 7 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 2

Mountain 3 - Boreas Pass, km. 196.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 7 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 5 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 5:11:15 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 5 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 7 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:28 8 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:41 9 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:01:05 10 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:18 11 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:48 12 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:04 13 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:27 15 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:52 16 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:16:12 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 19 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:17:07 20 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:24

Best Colorado rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5:11:36 2 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:02 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 4 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:13 5 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:47 6 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:41 7 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:35 8 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:15:55 9 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 10 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:17:44

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 15:33:27 2 Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:23 3 UnitedHealthcare Team 0:00:44 4 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:00:46 5 Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:55 6 Team Smartstop 7 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:23 8 Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:01:45 9 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:02:09 10 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:02:26 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:04:45 12 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:33 13 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:13:15 14 Cycling Academy Team 0:24:31 15 Team Budget Forklifts 0:26:30 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:03

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17:24:03 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 3 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:26 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:27 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:42 7 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:44 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 9 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:55 10 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:01 11 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:04 12 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:10 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:11 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:14 16 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:16 17 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:33 18 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:39 19 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 20 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:18 21 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 0:06:01 22 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:07:59 23 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:29 24 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:58 25 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:04 26 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:17 27 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:09:27 28 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:09:37 29 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:02 30 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:37 31 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:11:45 32 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:14 33 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:13:22 34 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:13:48 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:56 36 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:57 37 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:14:58 38 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:05 39 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:45 40 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:16:53 41 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:12 42 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:19 43 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:17:52 44 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:58 45 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:17:59 46 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:42 47 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:26 48 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:35 49 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:21:00 50 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:40 51 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:22:00 52 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:01 53 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:54 54 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:25:39 55 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:56 56 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:26:00 57 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:26:50 58 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:52 59 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:30:04 60 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:30:56 61 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:09 62 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:31:28 63 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:32:29 64 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:34:08 65 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:34:47 66 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:35:16 67 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:35:37 68 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:35:49 69 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:38:04 70 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:38:44 71 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:42:08 72 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:42:12 73 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 74 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 75 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 76 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:42:27 78 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:42:40 79 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:42:56 80 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:44:04 81 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:45:00 82 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:45:05 83 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 84 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:46 85 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:46:00 86 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:48 87 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:47:01 88 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 89 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:47:34 90 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:48:34 91 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 92 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:49:28 93 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:49:36 94 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:49:50 95 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:49:58 96 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:50:01 97 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:50:35 98 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:52:48 99 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:54:06 100 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:54:08 101 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:54:36 102 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:55:38 103 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:57:29 104 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:57:32 105 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:59:52 106 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 1:04:16 107 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 1:04:59 108 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 1:10:11

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 5 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 6 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 12 7 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 8 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 9 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 10 10 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 11 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 12 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 9 13 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 7 16 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6 17 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 18 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 19 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 20 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 21 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 23 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3 24 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 3 25 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 3 26 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 2 27 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 28 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 29 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 30 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 1 31 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 33 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 1 34 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 35 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 35 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 4 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 21 5 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 19 6 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 7 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 9 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 10 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 14 11 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 13 12 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 14 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 15 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 17 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 7 18 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 19 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 7 20 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 21 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 22 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 24 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 25 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 26 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 4 27 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 2 28 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2 29 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 2 30 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 2 31 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 1 32 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 33 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 34 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17:24:30 2 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:17 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:44 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:12 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 6 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:07:32 7 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:09:00 8 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:10 9 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:47 10 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:13:21 11 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:30 12 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:31 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:26:23 14 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:30:29 15 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:34:20 16 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:35:10 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:45 18 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:44:33 19 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:44:38 20 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:21

Best Colorado rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 17:25:36 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:56 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:29 4 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:07 5 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:24:06 6 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:25:17 7 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:28:31 8 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:33:14 9 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:11 10 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:47:01