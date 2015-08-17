Image 1 of 71 Taylor Phinney (BMC) wins in Steamboat Springs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 71 The successful BMC team ready for stage 1 Image 3 of 71 Taylor Phinney (BMC) Image 4 of 71 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) is interviews pre-stage Image 5 of 71 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) Image 6 of 71 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) Image 7 of 71 Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) share a moment on the start line Image 8 of 71 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) was all smiles Image 9 of 71 Woo! Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) scored his first win after 14 months of recovery from injury Monday during the opening stage of the USA Pro Challenge in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The Colorado native launched his sprint in the final few hundred metres to win the bunch sprint ahead of Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare). Phinney’s teammate Brent Bookwalter finished third. Phinney is now the first yellow jersey wearer of the 2015 race. Phinney finished third last week in Utah during his very first race back in competition, but the win in his home state was obviously quite a bit more special.

"I was pretty much blown away crossing the finish line," the 25-year-old American said in the post-race press conference. "I think it’s going to take a little while to process fully the whole day. I can tell you the feeling crossing the finish line and the roar of the crowd was really special and really emotional. It was kind of that electric moment we all live for."

UnitedHealthcare led into the final kilometre of the stage after chasing down a late attack from BMC's Rohan Dennis and Optum Pro Cycling's Guillaume Boivin, the lone survivor of the day's breakaway. The last-ditch effort cost Reijnen's team, however, as his sprint train ran out of steam in the finale and was unable to respond to the late attacks.

"I think I had the most guys of any team there," Reijnen said of the final few kilometres. "They rode phenomenally to bring Rohan back and Guillaume. That was a really powerful move, and you saw how much it cost us."

Bookwalter said the finish was chaotic, which may have aided his and Phinney's podium efforts.

"There were fair few teams in there with decent sprinters and a few teammates left," Bookwalter said."UHC did a good job trying to get the sprint organised. Daminao [Caruso] and I tried to get together as best as we could. I caught Taylor's wheel with maybe 400 metres and he was shooting up the side in pursuit style like he does. I thought this will be an awesome lead out, but then I had a bump with a few riders who were fighting me for his wheel."

At that point Bookwalter stopped his sprint, helping to create the gap that his teammate would hold to the line.

How it unfolded

Monday’s opening stage consisted of two laps of a 77km circuit that started and finished in the ski and resort town of about 11,000 people. The course featured two categorized climbs at 35.3km an 113.7km. The only intermediate sprint of the day came in Steamboat at the end of the first lap.

The day’s main breakaway slipped away about 15km into the stage. The seven-rider group included Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare), Jordan Kerby (Drapac), Guillaume Boivin (Optum Pro Cycling), Emerson Oronte (Team SmartStop), Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman), James Oram (Axeon) and Michael Torckler (Budget Forklifits).

The gap quickly jumped up to 4:30 as the leaders approached the fist KOM of the race. Torckler was the first breakaway rider to stretch his legs a bit at on the climb, collecting maximum mountains classification points ahead of Clarke, Oram and Miller.

The gap started to come down during the descent back into Steamboat Springs, and as the leaders approached 20km from the end of the first lap they had a 3:40 advantage.

Boivin took the intermediate sprint in Steamboat and earned the race’s first points classification jersey. BMC was controlling the front as the race passed through town, with Cannondale-Garmin, Tinkoff and Drapac lined up behind them.

The escapees increased their gap to four minutes on the climb back up to the KOM on the second lap, but the peloton was keeping them close enough to pounce before the race returned to Steamboat for the finish.

Oram and Kerby lost contact with the leaders as the escapees began attacking ahead of the KOM. Clarke eventually took the win ahead of Torckler, creating a tie in the competition with each rider at seven points.

The peloton sensed the end of the stage nearing at that point and started the chase to the five leaders in earnest. The gap came down precipitously on the descent back down to Steamboat, with the leaders carrying just 55 seconds with 30km to go.

Miller felt the imminent catch and jumped away from the breakaway, but his former companions appeared hardly concerned and let him ride away.

"I kind of saw it coming, but I knew there was a kicker coming up," Miller said. "I had kind of previewed stand I was comfortable on the corner. They had told us the group was only 30 seconds behind, so there's a good chance to try and get ahead on the GC. You gotta try. I'm definitely not a sprinter, but the only way to do it is to go long."

The last-gasp attack was short-lived, however, as Dennis and a pair of riders bridged up to the group. Dennis spurred the chase that eventually brought back Miller, then he and Boivin escaped the group with Tinkoff-Saxo’s Ivan Rovny.

The BMC and Optum rider put their heads down and rode Rovny off their wheels, setting up a two-rider lead group ahead of the charging peloton. The duo built a lead of 25 seconds, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the chase, which was led by UHC for Reijnen. Phinney remained tucked in behind the UnitedHealthcare train, and he was ready to pounce when the bunch made contact with Dennis and Boivin.

UnitedHealthcare led into the final kilometre, but the earlier efforts had played out their sprint train, and when a Drapac rider attacked they were unable to respond. Phinney jumped way up the right side of the road and quickly passed the Drapac rider as he built the winning gap he held to the line.

Results

Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:39:07 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 7 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 8 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 15 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 17 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 18 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 19 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 25 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 28 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 30 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 31 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 32 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 34 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 38 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 39 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 41 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 42 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:15 44 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:22 45 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 46 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 47 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 48 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 49 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 50 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 51 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 52 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 53 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 54 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 55 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 56 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 58 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 60 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 61 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 64 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 65 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 66 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 67 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 68 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 69 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 71 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop 72 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:06:56 73 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 74 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 75 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 76 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 77 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 78 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 79 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 80 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 82 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 83 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 87 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 88 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 89 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 90 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 91 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 92 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 93 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 94 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 95 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 96 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 97 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:21 98 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 99 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 100 Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 101 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 102 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 103 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 104 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 105 Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 106 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 107 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 108 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 109 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 110 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 111 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 112 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 113 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 114 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 115 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 116 Héctor Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 118 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 119 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Cycling Academy Team DNF Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts DNF Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team DNS Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 3 3 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Finishline # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 6 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 5 7 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 8 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 9 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 2 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 4 pts 2 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 2 4 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 3 3 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 2 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3:39:07 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 6 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 10 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:22 11 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 12 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 14 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:06:56 16 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 19 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 20 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:21 21 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 22 Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 23 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Héctor Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 10:57:21 2 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 Trek Factory Racing 4 Hincapie Racing Team 5 UnitedHealthcare Team 6 Tinkoff - Saxo 7 Axeon Cycling Team 8 Team SmartStop 9 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11:01:43 10 Drapac Professional Cycling 11 Team Cannondale - Garmin 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Team Budget Forklifts 14 Jamis - Hagens Berman 11:06:05 15 Cycling Academy Team 11:20:00 16 Team Novo Nordisk

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:39:07 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 7 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 8 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 15 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 17 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 18 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 19 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 25 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 28 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 30 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 31 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 32 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 34 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 38 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 39 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 41 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 42 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:15 44 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:22 45 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 46 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 47 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 48 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 49 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 50 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 51 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 52 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 53 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 54 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 55 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 56 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 58 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 60 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 61 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 64 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 65 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 66 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 67 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 68 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 69 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 71 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop 72 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:06:56 73 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 74 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 75 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 76 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 77 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 78 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 79 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 80 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 82 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 83 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 87 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 88 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 89 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 90 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 91 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 92 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 93 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 94 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 95 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 96 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 97 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:21 98 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 99 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 100 Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 101 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 102 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 103 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 104 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 105 Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 106 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 107 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 108 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 109 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 110 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 111 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 112 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 113 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 114 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 115 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 116 Héctor Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 118 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 119 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Cycling Academy Team

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 6 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 7 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 5 8 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 9 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 10 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 3 11 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 2 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 13 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 pts 2 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 7 3 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 3 4 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 2 5 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3:39:07 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 6 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 10 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:22 11 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 12 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 14 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:06:56 16 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 19 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 20 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:21 21 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 22 Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 23 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Héctor Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA