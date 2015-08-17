Trending

USA Pro Challenge: Taylor Phinney wins in Steamboat Springs

Colorado native returns from injury with a win in his home state

Image 1 of 71

Taylor Phinney (BMC) wins in Steamboat Springs

Taylor Phinney (BMC) wins in Steamboat Springs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 71

The successful BMC team ready for stage 1

The successful BMC team ready for stage 1
Image 3 of 71

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
Image 4 of 71

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) is interviews pre-stage

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) is interviews pre-stage
Image 5 of 71

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
Image 6 of 71

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)
Image 7 of 71

Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) share a moment on the start line

Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) share a moment on the start line
Image 8 of 71

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) was all smiles

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) was all smiles
Image 9 of 71

Woo! Taylor Phinney (BMC) roars with delight having won his first race since suffering a horrific leg injury last year

Woo! Taylor Phinney (BMC) roars with delight having won his first race since suffering a horrific leg injury last year
Image 10 of 71

Taylor Phinney (BMC) tries to squeeze in as many celebrations as possible

Taylor Phinney (BMC) tries to squeeze in as many celebrations as possible
Image 11 of 71

Taylor Phinney (BMC) enjoying being back on the podium

Taylor Phinney (BMC) enjoying being back on the podium
Image 12 of 71

Taylor Phinney (BMC) mid-enthusiastic celebration

Taylor Phinney (BMC) mid-enthusiastic celebration
Image 13 of 71

The margin of victory was clearly in favour of Taylor Phinney (BMC)

The margin of victory was clearly in favour of Taylor Phinney (BMC)
Image 14 of 71

Taylor Phinney (BMC) also collected the green jersey

Taylor Phinney (BMC) also collected the green jersey
Image 15 of 71

Brent Bookwalter helps Taylor Phinney (BMC) celebrate stage 1 victory

Brent Bookwalter helps Taylor Phinney (BMC) celebrate stage 1 victory
Image 16 of 71

Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) is pumped with the KOM jersey

Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) is pumped with the KOM jersey
Image 17 of 71

Logan Owen (Axeon) in the best young rider jersey

Logan Owen (Axeon) in the best young rider jersey
Image 18 of 71

Guillaume Boivin (Optum) earned himself the most aggressive jersey

Guillaume Boivin (Optum) earned himself the most aggressive jersey
Image 19 of 71

Taylor Phinney takes a bow on the podium

Taylor Phinney takes a bow on the podium
Image 20 of 71

Rohan Dennis (BMC) enjoying a mid-stage chat

Rohan Dennis (BMC) enjoying a mid-stage chat
Image 21 of 71

Taylor Phinney surrounded by hi BMC teammates

Taylor Phinney surrounded by hi BMC teammates
Image 22 of 71

The two injured knees of Taylor Phinney and Peter Stetina on the start line

The two injured knees of Taylor Phinney and Peter Stetina on the start line
Image 23 of 71

No doubting the finish was in Steamboat Springs today

No doubting the finish was in Steamboat Springs today
Image 24 of 71

The riders roll out to start the 2015 USA Pro Challenge

The riders roll out to start the 2015 USA Pro Challenge
Image 25 of 71

Taylor Phinney (BMC) looks back before starting his celebration

Taylor Phinney (BMC) looks back before starting his celebration
Image 26 of 71

Taylor Phinney (BMC) surges clear

Taylor Phinney (BMC) surges clear
Image 27 of 71

Taylor Phinney pulls on the yellow jersey

Taylor Phinney pulls on the yellow jersey
Image 28 of 71

An American cycling fan often goes to extremes

An American cycling fan often goes to extremes
Image 29 of 71

Ted King (Cannondale-Garmin) sets the tempo

Ted King (Cannondale-Garmin) sets the tempo
Image 30 of 71

Ted King (Cannondale-Garmin) on the front of the peloton

Ted King (Cannondale-Garmin) on the front of the peloton
Image 31 of 71

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
Image 32 of 71

Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Guillaume Boivin (Optum)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Guillaume Boivin (Optum)
Image 33 of 71

Recently crowned Canadian champion Guillaume Boivin (Optum)

Recently crowned Canadian champion Guillaume Boivin (Optum)
Image 34 of 71

Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) tucks in

Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) tucks in
Image 35 of 71

Kristoffer Skjerping (Cannondale-Garmin)

Kristoffer Skjerping (Cannondale-Garmin)
Image 36 of 71

A Novo Nordisk feels the pain of a crash

A Novo Nordisk feels the pain of a crash
Image 37 of 71

Taylor Phinney and US champ Matthew Busche (Trek) chat on the start line

Taylor Phinney and US champ Matthew Busche (Trek) chat on the start line
Image 38 of 71

Rohan Dennis (BMC) gets ready to roll out before stage 1

Rohan Dennis (BMC) gets ready to roll out before stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 39 of 71

Riders wait for the start of stage 1

Riders wait for the start of stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 40 of 71

The break gets a gap on the field on the fist lap

The break gets a gap on the field on the fist lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 41 of 71

Todays break goes up the road

Todays break goes up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 42 of 71

James Oram (Axeon) leads the break

James Oram (Axeon) leads the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 43 of 71

Taylor Phinney (BMC) rides in the bunch before taking the win

Taylor Phinney (BMC) rides in the bunch before taking the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 44 of 71

The peloton gets strung out on the way up the KOM

The peloton gets strung out on the way up the KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 45 of 71

The break rides under big Colorado skies

The break rides under big Colorado skies
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 46 of 71

Manuel Senni (BMC) leads the chase

Manuel Senni (BMC) leads the chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 47 of 71

The peloton passes rock landscapes along todays route

The peloton passes rock landscapes along todays route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 48 of 71

Riders take a corner during todays stage

Riders take a corner during todays stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 49 of 71

Riders pass by horses along the course

Riders pass by horses along the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 50 of 71

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) on the descent

Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) on the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 51 of 71

Manuel Senni (BMC) chases back after the climb

Manuel Senni (BMC) chases back after the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 52 of 71

Taylor Phinney (BMC) celebrates after crossing the line

Taylor Phinney (BMC) celebrates after crossing the line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 53 of 71

Podium celebrations for todays top three

Podium celebrations for todays top three
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 54 of 71

Taylor Phinney (BMC) and teammate Peter Stetina show off recovering legs at todays stage start

Taylor Phinney (BMC) and teammate Peter Stetina show off recovering legs at todays stage start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 55 of 71

BMC leads up the final climb

BMC leads up the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 56 of 71

The field hits 1K to go on the climb

The field hits 1K to go on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 57 of 71

The break works together heading into the second lap

The break works together heading into the second lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 58 of 71

Cannondale comes to the front for the final lap

Cannondale comes to the front for the final lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 59 of 71

Riders pass over one of the train tracks along todays route

Riders pass over one of the train tracks along todays route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 60 of 71

The peloton races back to Steamboat

The peloton races back to Steamboat
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 61 of 71

BMC and Cannondale-Garmin control the front of the peloton

BMC and Cannondale-Garmin control the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 62 of 71

Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Guillaume Boivin (Optum) try to get away

Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Guillaume Boivin (Optum) try to get away
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 63 of 71

Taylor Phinney (BMC) takes the stage after his big win

Taylor Phinney (BMC) takes the stage after his big win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 64 of 71

Taylor Phinney (BMC) puts on the yellow leader jersey after stage 1

Taylor Phinney (BMC) puts on the yellow leader jersey after stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 65 of 71

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the stage in front of large crowds in Steamboat

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the stage in front of large crowds in Steamboat
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 66 of 71

Taylor Phinney in the first yellow jersey of the race

Taylor Phinney in the first yellow jersey of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 71

The jersey wearers, John Clarke, Tayloy Phinney, Guillaume Boivin and Logan Owen on the podium

The jersey wearers, John Clarke, Tayloy Phinney, Guillaume Boivin and Logan Owen on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 71

That's not champagne, its beer the top three are spraying

That's not champagne, its beer the top three are spraying
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 71

Taylor Phinney and Peter Stetina compare knee strapping on the start line

Taylor Phinney and Peter Stetina compare knee strapping on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 71

The top three from stage 1

The top three from stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 71

Michael Torckler (Budget Forklifts) in the breakaway

Michael Torckler (Budget Forklifts) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) scored his first win after 14 months of recovery from injury Monday during the opening stage of the USA Pro Challenge in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Related Articles

USA Pro Challenge reveals host cities for 2015

Video: Reijnen looking to relive past glory in USA Pro Challenge

The Colorado native launched his sprint in the final few hundred metres to win the bunch sprint ahead of Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare). Phinney’s teammate Brent Bookwalter finished third. Phinney is now the first yellow jersey wearer of the 2015 race. Phinney finished third last week in Utah during his very first race back in competition, but the win in his home state was obviously quite a bit more special.

"I was pretty much blown away crossing the finish line," the 25-year-old American said in the post-race press conference. "I think it’s going to take a little while to process fully the whole day. I can tell you the feeling crossing the finish line and the roar of the crowd was really special and really emotional. It was kind of that electric moment we all live for."

UnitedHealthcare led into the final kilometre of the stage after chasing down a late attack from BMC's Rohan Dennis and Optum Pro Cycling's Guillaume Boivin, the lone survivor of the day's breakaway. The last-ditch effort cost Reijnen's team, however, as his sprint train ran out of steam in the finale and was unable to respond to the late attacks.

"I think I had the most guys of any team there," Reijnen said of the final few kilometres. "They rode phenomenally to bring Rohan back and Guillaume. That was a really powerful move, and you saw how much it cost us."

Bookwalter said the finish was chaotic, which may have aided his and Phinney's podium efforts.

"There were fair few teams in there with decent sprinters and a few teammates left," Bookwalter said."UHC did a good job trying to get the sprint organised. Daminao [Caruso] and I tried to get together as best as we could. I caught Taylor's wheel with maybe 400 metres and he was shooting up the side in pursuit style like he does. I thought this will be an awesome lead out, but then I had a bump with a few riders who were fighting me for his wheel."

At that point Bookwalter stopped his sprint, helping to create the gap that his teammate would hold to the line.

How it unfolded

Monday’s opening stage consisted of two laps of a 77km circuit that started and finished in the ski and resort town of about 11,000 people. The course featured two categorized climbs at 35.3km an 113.7km. The only intermediate sprint of the day came in Steamboat at the end of the first lap.

The day’s main breakaway slipped away about 15km into the stage. The seven-rider group included Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare), Jordan Kerby (Drapac), Guillaume Boivin (Optum Pro Cycling), Emerson Oronte (Team SmartStop), Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman), James Oram (Axeon) and Michael Torckler (Budget Forklifits).

The gap quickly jumped up to 4:30 as the leaders approached the fist KOM of the race. Torckler was the first breakaway rider to stretch his legs a bit at on the climb, collecting maximum mountains classification points ahead of Clarke, Oram and Miller.

The gap started to come down during the descent back into Steamboat Springs, and as the leaders approached 20km from the end of the first lap they had a 3:40 advantage.

Boivin took the intermediate sprint in Steamboat and earned the race’s first points classification jersey. BMC was controlling the front as the race passed through town, with Cannondale-Garmin, Tinkoff and Drapac lined up behind them.

The escapees increased their gap to four minutes on the climb back up to the KOM on the second lap, but the peloton was keeping them close enough to pounce before the race returned to Steamboat for the finish.

Oram and Kerby lost contact with the leaders as the escapees began attacking ahead of the KOM. Clarke eventually took the win ahead of Torckler, creating a tie in the competition with each rider at seven points.

The peloton sensed the end of the stage nearing at that point and started the chase to the five leaders in earnest. The gap came down precipitously on the descent back down to Steamboat, with the leaders carrying just 55 seconds with 30km to go.

Miller felt the imminent catch and jumped away from the breakaway, but his former companions appeared hardly concerned and let him ride away.

"I kind of saw it coming, but I knew there was a kicker coming up," Miller said. "I had kind of previewed stand I was comfortable on the corner. They had told us the group was only 30 seconds behind, so there's a good chance to try and get ahead on the GC. You gotta try. I'm definitely not a sprinter, but the only way to do it is to go long."

The last-gasp attack was short-lived, however, as Dennis and a pair of riders bridged up to the group. Dennis spurred the chase that eventually brought back Miller, then he and Boivin escaped the group with Tinkoff-Saxo’s Ivan Rovny.

The BMC and Optum rider put their heads down and rode Rovny off their wheels, setting up a two-rider lead group ahead of the charging peloton. The duo built a lead of 25 seconds, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the chase, which was led by UHC for Reijnen. Phinney remained tucked in behind the UnitedHealthcare train, and he was ready to pounce when the bunch made contact with Dennis and Boivin.

UnitedHealthcare led into the final kilometre, but the earlier efforts had played out their sprint train, and when a Drapac rider attacked they were unable to respond. Phinney jumped way up the right side of the road and quickly passed the Drapac rider as he built the winning gap he held to the line.

Results

Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3:39:07
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
7Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
8Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
15Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
17Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
18Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
19Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
20Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
25Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
28Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
30Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
31Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
34Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
38Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
39Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
41Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
42Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:15
44Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:04:22
45Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
46John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
47Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
48Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
49Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
50Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
51Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
52Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
53Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
54Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
55Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
56Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
58Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
60Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
61Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
64Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
65Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
66Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
67Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
68Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
69Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
71Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
72Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:06:56
73Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
74Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
75Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
76Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
77Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
78Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
79Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
80Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
81David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
82Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
83Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
86Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
87Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
88Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
89Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
90Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
91Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
92Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
93Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
94Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
96Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
97Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:21
98Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
99Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
100Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
101Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
102Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
103Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
104Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
105Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
106Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
107William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
108Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
109Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
110Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
111Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
112David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
113Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
114Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
115Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
116Héctor Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
118Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
119Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Cycling Academy Team
DNFNicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJosh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNSKeegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team3
3Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts1

Finishline
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team10
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team5
7Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
8Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team2
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts4pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team2
4Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4pts
2Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts3
3Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman2
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3:39:07
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
3Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
4Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
6Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
10Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:04:22
11Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
12Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
14Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:06:56
16Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
18Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
19Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
20Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:21
21Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
22Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
23Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Héctor Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:57:21
2Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
3Trek Factory Racing
4Hincapie Racing Team
5UnitedHealthcare Team
6Tinkoff - Saxo
7Axeon Cycling Team
8Team SmartStop
9Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11:01:43
10Drapac Professional Cycling
11Team Cannondale - Garmin
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Team Budget Forklifts
14Jamis - Hagens Berman11:06:05
15Cycling Academy Team11:20:00
16Team Novo Nordisk

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3:39:07
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
7Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
8Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
15Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
17Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
18Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
19Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
20Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
25Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
28Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
30Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
31Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
34Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
38Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
39Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
41Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
42Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:15
44Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:04:22
45Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
46John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
47Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
48Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
49Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
50Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
51Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
52Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
53Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
54Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
55Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
56Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
58Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
60Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
61Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
64Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
65Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
66Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
67Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
68Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
69Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
71Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
72Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:06:56
73Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
74Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
75Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
76Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
77Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
78Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
79Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
80Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
81David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
82Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
83Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
86Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
87Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
88Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
89Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
90Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
91Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
92Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
93Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
94Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
96Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
97Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:21
98Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
99Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
100Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
101Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
102Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
103Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
104Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
105Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
106Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
107William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
108Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
109Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
110Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
111Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
112David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
113Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
114Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
115Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
116Héctor Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
118Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
119Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Cycling Academy Team

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team10
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
6Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
7Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team5
8Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
9Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
10James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team3
11Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team2
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
13Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7pts
2Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts7
3Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman3
4James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team2
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3:39:07
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
3Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
4Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
6Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
10Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:04:22
11Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
12Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
14Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:06:56
16Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
18Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
19Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
20Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:21
21Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
22Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
23Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Héctor Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:57:21
2Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
3Trek Factory Racing
4Hincapie Racing Team
5UnitedHealthcare Team
6Tinkoff - Saxo
7Axeon Cycling Team
8Team SmartStop
9Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11:01:43
10Drapac Professional Cycling
11Team Cannondale - Garmin
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Team Budget Forklifts
14Jamis - Hagens Berman11:06:05
15Cycling Academy Team11:20:00
16Team Novo Nordisk

 

Latest on Cyclingnews