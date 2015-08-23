Trending

Murphy wins final USA Pro Challenge stage in Denver

Dennis seals overall victory

Image 1 of 64

Brent Bookwalter, Rohan Dennis and Rob Britton round out the final overall podium

Brent Bookwalter, Rohan Dennis and Rob Britton round out the final overall podium
Image 2 of 64

Today top three celebrate on the podium

Today top three celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 64

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) tries to slow down after the win

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) tries to slow down after the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 64

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) narrowly beats out Taylor Phinney (BMC) for the win

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) narrowly beats out Taylor Phinney (BMC) for the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 64

The peloton rides amongst the Denver high rises

The peloton rides amongst the Denver high rises
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 64

Fans watch as the race completes laps through downtown

Fans watch as the race completes laps through downtown
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 64

The peloton enters downtown Denver

The peloton enters downtown Denver
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 64

Rohan Dennis (BMC) leads teammate Brent Bookwalter

Rohan Dennis (BMC) leads teammate Brent Bookwalter
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 64

Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly) makes his way back through the caravan

Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly) makes his way back through the caravan
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 64

The yellow jersey group climbs Lookout Mountain

The yellow jersey group climbs Lookout Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 64

The breakaway group on the way up Lookout Mountain

The breakaway group on the way up Lookout Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 64

Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly) hit the climb

Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly) hit the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 64

The break heads up Lookout Mountain out of Golden

The break heads up Lookout Mountain out of Golden
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 64

Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly) lead on todays descent

Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly) lead on todays descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 64

The UnitedHealthcare team celebrates winning the stage

The UnitedHealthcare team celebrates winning the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 64

The overall jersey winners for the week

The overall jersey winners for the week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 64

BMC took home the best overall team prize

BMC took home the best overall team prize
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 64

Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) has lunch on the road

Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) has lunch on the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 64

The break closes in on Denver

The break closes in on Denver
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 64

Huge crowds were on hand in Golden for todays race

Huge crowds were on hand in Golden for todays race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 64

Fans wave flags along todays route

Fans wave flags along todays route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 64

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) tries to get away from the field

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) tries to get away from the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 64

The peloton nears the top of Lookout Mountain

The peloton nears the top of Lookout Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 64

BMC leads the chase up the climb

BMC leads the chase up the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 64

Riders pass back through Golden on the way to the climb

Riders pass back through Golden on the way to the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 64

The race rolls out of Golden for the final stage

The race rolls out of Golden for the final stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 64

Rohan Dennison the start line with teammate Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Rohan Dennison the start line with teammate Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 64

Rohan Dennis (BMC) takes home a shiny new Lexus for winning the overall

Rohan Dennis (BMC) takes home a shiny new Lexus for winning the overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 64

Rob Britton (SmartStop) takes all the beer he can get after a touch week of racing

Rob Britton (SmartStop) takes all the beer he can get after a touch week of racing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 64

The top three overall for the week

The top three overall for the week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 64

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) held onto the sprint jersey for the overall

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) held onto the sprint jersey for the overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 64

Todays break hits the base of the climb led by Sam Spokes (Drapac)

Todays break hits the base of the climb led by Sam Spokes (Drapac)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 64

Race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) give a wave from the start line

Race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) give a wave from the start line
Image 34 of 64

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacks in the most aggresssive jersey

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacks in the most aggresssive jersey
Image 35 of 64

Rohan Dennis chipped his tooth in the celebrations

Rohan Dennis chipped his tooth in the celebrations
Image 36 of 64

Welcome to Golden..

Welcome to Golden..
Image 37 of 64

Jaime Roson (Caja Rural) leads the breakaway

Jaime Roson (Caja Rural) leads the breakaway
Image 38 of 64

Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) chat on the start line

Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) chat on the start line
Image 39 of 64

Kristen Armstrong and Rohan Dennis receive a Lexus each for the next two years

Kristen Armstrong and Rohan Dennis receive a Lexus each for the next two years
Image 40 of 64

Rohan Dennis sitting in the bunch in the final laps

Rohan Dennis sitting in the bunch in the final laps
Image 41 of 64

Rohan Dennis also secured the KOM jersey

Rohan Dennis also secured the KOM jersey
Image 42 of 64

Points winner Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare)

Points winner Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare)
Image 43 of 64

Most aggressive rider overall is Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk)

Most aggressive rider overall is Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk)
Image 44 of 64

The best Colorado rider via Moldova is Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly)

The best Colorado rider via Moldova is Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly)
Image 45 of 64

The top three from the seventh and final stage

The top three from the seventh and final stage
Image 46 of 64

Your stage 7 winner John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)

Your stage 7 winner John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)
Image 47 of 64

Sierra Nevada beer time on the podium

Sierra Nevada beer time on the podium
Image 48 of 64

The 2015 USA Pro Challenge champion Rohan Dennis (BMC)

The 2015 USA Pro Challenge champion Rohan Dennis (BMC)
Image 49 of 64

Rohan Dennis (BMC) is the first non-American winner of the USA Pro Challenge

Rohan Dennis (BMC) is the first non-American winner of the USA Pro Challenge
Image 50 of 64

Rohan Dennis with his new Lexus

Rohan Dennis with his new Lexus
Image 51 of 64

The UnitedHealthcare riders celebrate stage 7 victory via John Murphy

The UnitedHealthcare riders celebrate stage 7 victory via John Murphy
Image 52 of 64

Dennis (BMC) during stage 7

Dennis (BMC) during stage 7
Image 53 of 64

Dennis (BMC) comfortable in yellow

Dennis (BMC) comfortable in yellow
Image 54 of 64

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
Image 55 of 64

BMC Racing celebrates winning best team classification

BMC Racing celebrates winning best team classification
Image 56 of 64

Stage 7 podium in Denver

Stage 7 podium in Denver
Image 57 of 64

Top three stage finishers celebrate on the podium in Denver

Top three stage finishers celebrate on the podium in Denver
Image 58 of 64

Dennis (BMC) celebrates winning USA Pro Challenge

Dennis (BMC) celebrates winning USA Pro Challenge
Image 59 of 64

Final jerseys of the 2015 USA Pro Challenge

Final jerseys of the 2015 USA Pro Challenge
Image 60 of 64

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
Image 61 of 64

Rohan Dennis (BMC) on course during final stage

Rohan Dennis (BMC) on course during final stage
Image 62 of 64

Starting line-up in Golden

Starting line-up in Golden
Image 63 of 64

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) claims sprint finale

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) claims sprint finale
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 64 of 64

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) tries a solo attack.

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) tries a solo attack.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) outkicked BMC’s Taylor Phinney in the final metres of stage 7 to take the closing win of the USA Pro Challenge Sunday in Denver. Phinney held on for second ahead of Lucas Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) in Third.

Related Articles

Dennis' late attack at USA Pro Challenge almost nets fifth BMC win in seven stages

Geoghegan Hart’s decision to miss Tour de l’Avenir pays off with top 10 result in Colorado

Rohan Dennis (BMC) attempted a last-kilometre move for the line but came up short of the stage win, finishing safely in the field to seal his overall win ahead of teammate Brent Bookwalter and Team SmartStop’s Rob Britton.

After the race Murphy said UnitedHealthcare's ability to lock up Kiel Reijnen's green points jersey the day before freed him up to go for the stage win on the final day. The team worked hard to put him into position for the win, and when a gap opened up behind him and Phinney after an acceleration by lead-out man Marco Canola, the race was truly on.

"Coming in with 500 metres to go, when Brent [Bookwalter] wasn’t able to follow Marco’s acceleration, there was a little gap between me and Taylor," Murphy said. "I kind of used all the road to close it, so as soon as we came into the corner I was just on the wheel. As soon as I came out of the corner I was able to start off his wheel. It wasn’t easy to come around him, but in the end I was able to do it by a few centimetres."

With his overall win, Dennis became the first non-American to win the 2.HC race. 

"I didn't actually know that until about two days ago," he said. "So it's a little bit special to be the first non-American. Hopefully I can come back next year and do it again. I've got to take my hat off  to the team, really. They didn't put any pressure on me. I came here to help Brent initially and sort of found my legs and ended up in the yellow jersey. I'd like to thank him for quietly supporting me GC-wise and backing me."

How it unfolded

Sunday’s final 109.7km stage took riders from Golden to Denver with a quick trip over Lookout Mountain and the last KOM of the race. The climb topped out 53km from the finish, with one intermediate sprint as the race arrived in Denver for the first of four urban circuits.

In the group of six were Chris Anker Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jaime Roson (Caja Rural), Samuel Spokes (Drapac), Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Gregory Daniel (Axeon) and Janier Acevedo (Cannondale-Garmin).

Spokes took maximum points on the climb ahead of Roson, Sørensen, Daniel and Braico, and the breakaway flew down the descent toward Denver, building a gap of 1:45 over the peloton with Dennis and his yellow jersey.

As the leaders approached Denver to start their finishing circuits, Acevedo suffered a mechanical and dropped from the group. Daniel attacked and pulled Roson and Sørensen along with him to form a new lead trio, but Braico and Spokes clawed their way back as the group was on the first Denver Circuit.

Daniel attacked again, this time shedding all but Sørensen as the three others faded back into the peloton. Daniel and Sørensen held a gap of 40 seconds on the first circuit, while UnitedHealthcare picked up the chase, hoping stage 3 winner Kiel Reijnen could close out the week with another win.

At the end of the first circuit, Daniel and Sørensen had 10 seconds on Roson, Braico and Spokes, while the peloton was 25 seconds back. The elongated course included 10 corners and two long straightaways where the leaders passed the peloton on opposite sides of the road.

The peloton swallowed up the three chasers on the next circuit, but the bunch seemed content to let Daniel and Sørensen hang out front, with the duo holding a 10 second gap near the end of the third lap.

"It was hard but it was fun with Sørensen," Daniel said. "I think me and him were feeling good so we just kept pulling through. So I knew if we stayed together we might have a chance, but the peloton seemed pretty motivated, so it was hard."

The peloton caught the leaders just before the field took the bell for the final circuit, and Jamis-Hagens Berman went to the front to set up sprinter Haedo. Trek Factory Racing’s Calvin Watson tried to jump away, but UnitedHealthcare came to the front and immediately shut Watson down.

Axeon and Cannondale moved some riders to the front to share the workload with UnitedHealthcare, while Hincapie began to gather behind.

BMC also appeared to be itching for a final stage win as the red-and-black jerseys moved to the front with 6km to go. Dennis sat third in line on the BMC train ahead of stage 1 winner Phinney.

With Michael Schar driving the pace for BMC, any attacks were negligible as the bunch sprint appeared inevitable. Dennis made it inside the 3km safety zone and so sealed up the overall win, but he was still itching to race, going to the front and opening a gap with just over a kiloemtre to go.

UnitedHealthcare brought Dennis back, but Phinney surged to the front and led through the final corner. From there it was a one-on-one battle as Murphy got on terms with Phinney, building his speed to the line while the BMC rider faded in the final metres.

UnitedHealthcare's Reijnen, who won the overall points classification, said the final sprint went perfectly for his team.

"We wanted Murphy to win," Reijnen said. "I was just sweeping his wheel and Marco went and even opened a gap, so I was pretty confident we had it from a ways out. I was just hanging on wheels to make sure the green jersey was safe, but super happy. Murph's done a lot of work for me the last two races, so I'm pumped."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2:20:03
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
4Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
5Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
9Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
11Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
12Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
15Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:06
18Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:08
19Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
20Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
22Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
23Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
25Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
29Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
31Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
32David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
33Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
34Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
35Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
37Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
38Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
39Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:14
40Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:15
41Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:17
42Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
43Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:20
44Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
45Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
46Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
47Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:23
48Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
51Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
52Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
53James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
54Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
55Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
56Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
57Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
59Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
61Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
62Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
63Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
64Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
65Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
66Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
67Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
68Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
69Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:38
70Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
71William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
72Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
73Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:42
74Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
75Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:44
76Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:51
77Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
78Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
79Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:17
80Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:23
82Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
83Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:01:27
84Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
85Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
86Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
88Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
89Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:01:40
90Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
91Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:50
92Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
93Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
94Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:13
95Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:26
96Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:37
97Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:03:12
98David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:05:44
99Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
100Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:50
101Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:10:35
DNFDaniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
DNSJesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo

Sprint 1 - Denver - finish line - km 68.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3
3Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 2 - Finish - km 109.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15pts
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team12
3Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman10
4Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop7
5Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing6
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
8Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team3
9Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Climb 1 - Lookout Mountain - km 24.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8pts
2Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
3Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo6
4Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team5
5Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team2:20:03
2Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:06
4Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:08
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
6Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:17
9Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:20
10Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
11Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
12Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
13James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
14Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
15Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
16Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:23
18Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:01:27
19Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Best Colorado rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team2:20:03
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:08
4Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
5Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:14
6Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:23
7Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
8Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:38
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:23

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Team7:00:13
2Drapac Professional Cycling
3BMC Racing Team0:00:08
4Team SmartStop0:00:12
5Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Hincapie Racing Team
7Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:20
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:24
10Trek Factory Racing
11Axeon Cycling Team0:00:30
12Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:40
13Team Novo Nordisk0:00:54
14Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:01
15Cycling Academy Team0:02:09
16Team Budget Forklifts0:07:15

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team23:53:44
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
3Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:31
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:49
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:53
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:58
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:08
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:13
10Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:02:14
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:32
12Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:33
13Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:34
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:58
15Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:03
16Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:04
17Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:15
18Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:44
19Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:55
20Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:22
21Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop0:09:10
22Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:55
23Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:10:06
24Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:10:17
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:29
26Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:33
27Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:04
28Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:00
29Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:03
30Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:15:01
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:42
32Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:37
33Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:54
34Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:17
35Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:37
36Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:20:25
37Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:37
38Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:21:18
39Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:21:41
40Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:26
41Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:22:36
42Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:22:40
43Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:54
44Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:24:15
45Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:24:19
46Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:24:36
47Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:26:12
48Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:58
49Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:27:21
50Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:27
51Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:29:29
52Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:30:09
53Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:33:15
54Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:33:59
55Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:34:15
56Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:35:30
57Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:35:50
58Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:37:18
59James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:37:27
60Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:39:28
61Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:43:49
62Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:44:03
63Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:44:11
64Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:44:12
65Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:46:10
66Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:47:23
67Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:47:35
68Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:48:21
69Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:48:53
70John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:49:25
71Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:49:29
72Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:49:58
73Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:51:16
74Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:52:40
75Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:53:18
76Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:55:10
77Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:56:21
78Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:56:38
79Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:57:21
80Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:57:29
81Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:57:37
82Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:57:58
83Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:58:11
84Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing1:00:44
85Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:01:34
86Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop1:02:10
87Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:02:53
88Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:03:24
89William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1:03:31
90Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team1:04:40
91David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1:05:10
92David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:06:40
93Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team1:08:27
94Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:08:33
95Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1:09:15
96Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:11:17
97Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts1:12:15
98Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:13:57
99Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team1:15:14
100Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:18:40
101Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team1:25:47

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling44pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team27
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team27
4John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team25
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo19
7Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team13
8Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman13
9Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
10Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk12
11Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis11
12Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
13Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team10
14Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team10
15Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
16Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing10
17Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
18Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9
19Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team9
20Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
21Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
22Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop7
23Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling7
24Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman6
25Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo6
26Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
27Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team6
28Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing6
29Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5
30Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5
31James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team3
32Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team2
33Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
34Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
35Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
36Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
37Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
38Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
39Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
40Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts1
41Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1
42Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
43Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team1
44Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis-5
45Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team35pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team31
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA28
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo22
5Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing21
6Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team19
7Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team19
8Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling18
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling18
10Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
11Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
12Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman14
13Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team13
14Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
16Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing9
17Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
18Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
19Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts7
20Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo6
21Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo6
22Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
23Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
25Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk6
26Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team5
27Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
28Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5
29Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman4
30Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling4
31Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
32Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop2
33Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing2
34James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team2
35Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
36Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing1
37Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
38Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team23:55:42
2Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:15
3Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:35
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:05
5Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:08:08
7Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:08:19
8Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:02
9Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:18:27
10Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:24:14
11Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:23
12Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:29
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:27:31
14Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:32:17
15James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:35:29
16Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:45:25
17Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:45:37
18Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:54:40
19Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:00:55

Best Colorado rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis23:57:39
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:00
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:38
4Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:31
5Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:03
6Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:25:34
7Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:40:16
8Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:43:40
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:49:23
10Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:58:15

Most aggressive rider classification
Rider Name (Country) Team
Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team71:44:02
2Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:38
3Hincapie Racing Team0:04:24
4Team SmartStop0:09:37
5Tinkoff - Saxo0:09:52
6Trek Factory Racing0:10:07
7UnitedHealthcare Team0:10:45
8Axeon Cycling Team0:10:59
9Team Cannondale - Garmin0:13:50
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:51
11Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:49
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:42:35
13Jamis - Hagens Berman1:19:45
14Team Budget Forklifts1:20:17
15Cycling Academy Team1:51:48
16Team Novo Nordisk2:44:35

 

Latest on Cyclingnews