Murphy wins final USA Pro Challenge stage in Denver
Dennis seals overall victory
Stage 7: Golden - Denver
John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) outkicked BMC’s Taylor Phinney in the final metres of stage 7 to take the closing win of the USA Pro Challenge Sunday in Denver. Phinney held on for second ahead of Lucas Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) in Third.
Rohan Dennis (BMC) attempted a last-kilometre move for the line but came up short of the stage win, finishing safely in the field to seal his overall win ahead of teammate Brent Bookwalter and Team SmartStop’s Rob Britton.
After the race Murphy said UnitedHealthcare's ability to lock up Kiel Reijnen's green points jersey the day before freed him up to go for the stage win on the final day. The team worked hard to put him into position for the win, and when a gap opened up behind him and Phinney after an acceleration by lead-out man Marco Canola, the race was truly on.
"Coming in with 500 metres to go, when Brent [Bookwalter] wasn’t able to follow Marco’s acceleration, there was a little gap between me and Taylor," Murphy said. "I kind of used all the road to close it, so as soon as we came into the corner I was just on the wheel. As soon as I came out of the corner I was able to start off his wheel. It wasn’t easy to come around him, but in the end I was able to do it by a few centimetres."
With his overall win, Dennis became the first non-American to win the 2.HC race.
"I didn't actually know that until about two days ago," he said. "So it's a little bit special to be the first non-American. Hopefully I can come back next year and do it again. I've got to take my hat off to the team, really. They didn't put any pressure on me. I came here to help Brent initially and sort of found my legs and ended up in the yellow jersey. I'd like to thank him for quietly supporting me GC-wise and backing me."
How it unfolded
Sunday’s final 109.7km stage took riders from Golden to Denver with a quick trip over Lookout Mountain and the last KOM of the race. The climb topped out 53km from the finish, with one intermediate sprint as the race arrived in Denver for the first of four urban circuits.
In the group of six were Chris Anker Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jaime Roson (Caja Rural), Samuel Spokes (Drapac), Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Gregory Daniel (Axeon) and Janier Acevedo (Cannondale-Garmin).
Spokes took maximum points on the climb ahead of Roson, Sørensen, Daniel and Braico, and the breakaway flew down the descent toward Denver, building a gap of 1:45 over the peloton with Dennis and his yellow jersey.
As the leaders approached Denver to start their finishing circuits, Acevedo suffered a mechanical and dropped from the group. Daniel attacked and pulled Roson and Sørensen along with him to form a new lead trio, but Braico and Spokes clawed their way back as the group was on the first Denver Circuit.
Daniel attacked again, this time shedding all but Sørensen as the three others faded back into the peloton. Daniel and Sørensen held a gap of 40 seconds on the first circuit, while UnitedHealthcare picked up the chase, hoping stage 3 winner Kiel Reijnen could close out the week with another win.
At the end of the first circuit, Daniel and Sørensen had 10 seconds on Roson, Braico and Spokes, while the peloton was 25 seconds back. The elongated course included 10 corners and two long straightaways where the leaders passed the peloton on opposite sides of the road.
The peloton swallowed up the three chasers on the next circuit, but the bunch seemed content to let Daniel and Sørensen hang out front, with the duo holding a 10 second gap near the end of the third lap.
"It was hard but it was fun with Sørensen," Daniel said. "I think me and him were feeling good so we just kept pulling through. So I knew if we stayed together we might have a chance, but the peloton seemed pretty motivated, so it was hard."
The peloton caught the leaders just before the field took the bell for the final circuit, and Jamis-Hagens Berman went to the front to set up sprinter Haedo. Trek Factory Racing’s Calvin Watson tried to jump away, but UnitedHealthcare came to the front and immediately shut Watson down.
Axeon and Cannondale moved some riders to the front to share the workload with UnitedHealthcare, while Hincapie began to gather behind.
BMC also appeared to be itching for a final stage win as the red-and-black jerseys moved to the front with 6km to go. Dennis sat third in line on the BMC train ahead of stage 1 winner Phinney.
With Michael Schar driving the pace for BMC, any attacks were negligible as the bunch sprint appeared inevitable. Dennis made it inside the 3km safety zone and so sealed up the overall win, but he was still itching to race, going to the front and opening a gap with just over a kiloemtre to go.
UnitedHealthcare brought Dennis back, but Phinney surged to the front and led through the final corner. From there it was a one-on-one battle as Murphy got on terms with Phinney, building his speed to the line while the BMC rider faded in the final metres.
UnitedHealthcare's Reijnen, who won the overall points classification, said the final sprint went perfectly for his team.
"We wanted Murphy to win," Reijnen said. "I was just sweeping his wheel and Marco went and even opened a gap, so I was pretty confident we had it from a ways out. I was just hanging on wheels to make sure the green jersey was safe, but super happy. Murph's done a lot of work for me the last two races, so I'm pumped."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2:20:03
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|4
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|5
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|9
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|12
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|18
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:08
|19
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|22
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|23
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|29
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|31
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|32
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|33
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|35
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|37
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|38
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|39
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:14
|40
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:15
|41
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:17
|42
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|43
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:20
|44
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|45
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:23
|48
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|53
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|54
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|55
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|56
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|59
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|61
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|62
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|63
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|65
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|66
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|67
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|69
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:38
|70
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|71
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|72
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|73
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:42
|74
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:44
|76
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:51
|77
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|78
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|79
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:17
|80
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:23
|82
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|83
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:01:27
|84
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|86
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|88
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|89
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:40
|90
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|92
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|93
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|94
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:02:13
|95
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:26
|96
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:02:37
|97
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:03:12
|98
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:05:44
|99
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|100
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:50
|101
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:10:35
|DNF
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNS
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|10
|4
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|7
|5
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|9
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|10
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|3
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|4
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|2:20:03
|2
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:08
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|6
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:17
|9
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|10
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|11
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|14
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|16
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|18
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:01:27
|19
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:20:03
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:08
|4
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:14
|6
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:23
|7
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|8
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:38
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Team
|7:00:13
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Team SmartStop
|0:00:12
|5
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Hincapie Racing Team
|7
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:20
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:24
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|12
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:40
|13
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:54
|14
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:01
|15
|Cycling Academy Team
|0:02:09
|16
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:07:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|23:53:44
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|3
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:31
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:49
|5
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:53
|6
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:58
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:08
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:13
|10
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:14
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|12
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:33
|13
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:34
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:58
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:03:03
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|17
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:03:15
|18
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|19
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:55
|20
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:22
|21
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|0:09:10
|22
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:55
|23
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:10:06
|24
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:29
|26
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:33
|27
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:04
|28
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:00
|29
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:03
|30
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:15:01
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:42
|32
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:17:37
|33
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:54
|34
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:17
|35
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:37
|36
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:25
|37
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:37
|38
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:21:18
|39
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:41
|40
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:26
|41
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:22:36
|42
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:22:40
|43
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:54
|44
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:15
|45
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:19
|46
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:24:36
|47
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:12
|48
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:26:58
|49
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:27:21
|50
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:27
|51
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:29:29
|52
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:30:09
|53
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:33:15
|54
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:33:59
|55
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:34:15
|56
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:35:30
|57
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:35:50
|58
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:37:18
|59
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:37:27
|60
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:39:28
|61
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:43:49
|62
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:03
|63
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:44:11
|64
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:12
|65
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:46:10
|66
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:23
|67
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:47:35
|68
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:48:21
|69
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:53
|70
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:49:25
|71
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:49:29
|72
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:49:58
|73
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:51:16
|74
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:52:40
|75
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:53:18
|76
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:55:10
|77
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:56:21
|78
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:56:38
|79
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:57:21
|80
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:57:29
|81
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:57:37
|82
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:57:58
|83
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:58:11
|84
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|1:00:44
|85
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:34
|86
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|1:02:10
|87
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:53
|88
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:03:24
|89
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:03:31
|90
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|1:04:40
|91
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:05:10
|92
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:06:40
|93
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|1:08:27
|94
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:08:33
|95
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:09:15
|96
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:11:17
|97
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|1:12:15
|98
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:13:57
|99
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|1:15:14
|100
|Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:18:40
|101
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|1:25:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|44
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|4
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|7
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|13
|9
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|10
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|11
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|12
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|10
|14
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|10
|15
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|17
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|18
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|19
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|9
|20
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|21
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|22
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|7
|23
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|24
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|6
|25
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|26
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|27
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|29
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|30
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|31
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|34
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|35
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|36
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|37
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|38
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|39
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|40
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|41
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|42
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|43
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|44
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|-5
|45
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|3
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|5
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|6
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|19
|7
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|8
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|10
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|11
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|12
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|14
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|13
|14
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|16
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|17
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|18
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|19
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|20
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|21
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|22
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|23
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|25
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|26
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|5
|27
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|28
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|29
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|4
|30
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|31
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|32
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|2
|33
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|34
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|36
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|37
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|38
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|23:55:42
|2
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:15
|3
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:35
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:05
|5
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|6
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|7
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:08:19
|8
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:02
|9
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:27
|10
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:14
|11
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:23
|12
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:29
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:27:31
|14
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:32:17
|15
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:35:29
|16
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:25
|17
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:45:37
|18
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:54:40
|19
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|23:57:39
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:00
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:38
|4
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:31
|5
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:03
|6
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:25:34
|7
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:40:16
|8
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:43:40
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:49:23
|10
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:58:15
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|71:44:02
|2
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:38
|3
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:04:24
|4
|Team SmartStop
|0:09:37
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:09:52
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:07
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Team
|0:10:45
|8
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|9
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:13:50
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:51
|11
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:49
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:42:35
|13
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:19:45
|14
|Team Budget Forklifts
|1:20:17
|15
|Cycling Academy Team
|1:51:48
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:44:35
