Image 1 of 64 Brent Bookwalter, Rohan Dennis and Rob Britton round out the final overall podium Image 2 of 64 Today top three celebrate on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 64 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) tries to slow down after the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 64 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) narrowly beats out Taylor Phinney (BMC) for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 64 The peloton rides amongst the Denver high rises (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 64 Fans watch as the race completes laps through downtown (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 64 The peloton enters downtown Denver (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 64 Rohan Dennis (BMC) leads teammate Brent Bookwalter (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 64 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly) makes his way back through the caravan (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 64 The yellow jersey group climbs Lookout Mountain (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 64 The breakaway group on the way up Lookout Mountain (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 64 Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly) hit the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 64 The break heads up Lookout Mountain out of Golden (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 64 Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly) lead on todays descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 64 The UnitedHealthcare team celebrates winning the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 64 The overall jersey winners for the week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 64 BMC took home the best overall team prize (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 64 Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) has lunch on the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 64 The break closes in on Denver (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 64 Huge crowds were on hand in Golden for todays race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 64 Fans wave flags along todays route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 64 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) tries to get away from the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 64 The peloton nears the top of Lookout Mountain (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 64 BMC leads the chase up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 64 Riders pass back through Golden on the way to the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 64 The race rolls out of Golden for the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 64 Rohan Dennison the start line with teammate Brent Bookwalter (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 64 Rohan Dennis (BMC) takes home a shiny new Lexus for winning the overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 64 Rob Britton (SmartStop) takes all the beer he can get after a touch week of racing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 64 The top three overall for the week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 64 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) held onto the sprint jersey for the overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 64 Todays break hits the base of the climb led by Sam Spokes (Drapac) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 64 Race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) give a wave from the start line Image 34 of 64 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacks in the most aggresssive jersey Image 35 of 64 Rohan Dennis chipped his tooth in the celebrations Image 36 of 64 Welcome to Golden.. Image 37 of 64 Jaime Roson (Caja Rural) leads the breakaway Image 38 of 64 Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) chat on the start line Image 39 of 64 Kristen Armstrong and Rohan Dennis receive a Lexus each for the next two years Image 40 of 64 Rohan Dennis sitting in the bunch in the final laps Image 41 of 64 Rohan Dennis also secured the KOM jersey Image 42 of 64 Points winner Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) Image 43 of 64 Most aggressive rider overall is Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk) Image 44 of 64 The best Colorado rider via Moldova is Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly) Image 45 of 64 The top three from the seventh and final stage Image 46 of 64 Your stage 7 winner John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) Image 47 of 64 Sierra Nevada beer time on the podium Image 48 of 64 The 2015 USA Pro Challenge champion Rohan Dennis (BMC) Image 49 of 64 Rohan Dennis (BMC) is the first non-American winner of the USA Pro Challenge Image 50 of 64 Rohan Dennis with his new Lexus Image 51 of 64 The UnitedHealthcare riders celebrate stage 7 victory via John Murphy Image 52 of 64 Dennis (BMC) during stage 7 Image 53 of 64 Dennis (BMC) comfortable in yellow Image 54 of 64 Rohan Dennis (BMC) Image 55 of 64 BMC Racing celebrates winning best team classification Image 56 of 64 Stage 7 podium in Denver Image 57 of 64 Top three stage finishers celebrate on the podium in Denver Image 58 of 64 Dennis (BMC) celebrates winning USA Pro Challenge Image 59 of 64 Final jerseys of the 2015 USA Pro Challenge Image 60 of 64 Rohan Dennis (BMC) Image 61 of 64 Rohan Dennis (BMC) on course during final stage Image 62 of 64 Starting line-up in Golden Image 63 of 64 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) claims sprint finale (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 64 of 64 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) tries a solo attack. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) outkicked BMC’s Taylor Phinney in the final metres of stage 7 to take the closing win of the USA Pro Challenge Sunday in Denver. Phinney held on for second ahead of Lucas Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) in Third.

Rohan Dennis (BMC) attempted a last-kilometre move for the line but came up short of the stage win, finishing safely in the field to seal his overall win ahead of teammate Brent Bookwalter and Team SmartStop’s Rob Britton.

After the race Murphy said UnitedHealthcare's ability to lock up Kiel Reijnen's green points jersey the day before freed him up to go for the stage win on the final day. The team worked hard to put him into position for the win, and when a gap opened up behind him and Phinney after an acceleration by lead-out man Marco Canola, the race was truly on.

"Coming in with 500 metres to go, when Brent [Bookwalter] wasn’t able to follow Marco’s acceleration, there was a little gap between me and Taylor," Murphy said. "I kind of used all the road to close it, so as soon as we came into the corner I was just on the wheel. As soon as I came out of the corner I was able to start off his wheel. It wasn’t easy to come around him, but in the end I was able to do it by a few centimetres."

With his overall win, Dennis became the first non-American to win the 2.HC race.

"I didn't actually know that until about two days ago," he said. "So it's a little bit special to be the first non-American. Hopefully I can come back next year and do it again. I've got to take my hat off to the team, really. They didn't put any pressure on me. I came here to help Brent initially and sort of found my legs and ended up in the yellow jersey. I'd like to thank him for quietly supporting me GC-wise and backing me."

How it unfolded

Sunday’s final 109.7km stage took riders from Golden to Denver with a quick trip over Lookout Mountain and the last KOM of the race. The climb topped out 53km from the finish, with one intermediate sprint as the race arrived in Denver for the first of four urban circuits.





In the group of six were Chris Anker Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jaime Roson (Caja Rural), Samuel Spokes (Drapac), Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Gregory Daniel (Axeon) and Janier Acevedo (Cannondale-Garmin).

Spokes took maximum points on the climb ahead of Roson, Sørensen, Daniel and Braico, and the breakaway flew down the descent toward Denver, building a gap of 1:45 over the peloton with Dennis and his yellow jersey.

As the leaders approached Denver to start their finishing circuits, Acevedo suffered a mechanical and dropped from the group. Daniel attacked and pulled Roson and Sørensen along with him to form a new lead trio, but Braico and Spokes clawed their way back as the group was on the first Denver Circuit.

Daniel attacked again, this time shedding all but Sørensen as the three others faded back into the peloton. Daniel and Sørensen held a gap of 40 seconds on the first circuit, while UnitedHealthcare picked up the chase, hoping stage 3 winner Kiel Reijnen could close out the week with another win.

At the end of the first circuit, Daniel and Sørensen had 10 seconds on Roson, Braico and Spokes, while the peloton was 25 seconds back. The elongated course included 10 corners and two long straightaways where the leaders passed the peloton on opposite sides of the road.

The peloton swallowed up the three chasers on the next circuit, but the bunch seemed content to let Daniel and Sørensen hang out front, with the duo holding a 10 second gap near the end of the third lap.

"It was hard but it was fun with Sørensen," Daniel said. "I think me and him were feeling good so we just kept pulling through. So I knew if we stayed together we might have a chance, but the peloton seemed pretty motivated, so it was hard."

The peloton caught the leaders just before the field took the bell for the final circuit, and Jamis-Hagens Berman went to the front to set up sprinter Haedo. Trek Factory Racing’s Calvin Watson tried to jump away, but UnitedHealthcare came to the front and immediately shut Watson down.

Axeon and Cannondale moved some riders to the front to share the workload with UnitedHealthcare, while Hincapie began to gather behind.

BMC also appeared to be itching for a final stage win as the red-and-black jerseys moved to the front with 6km to go. Dennis sat third in line on the BMC train ahead of stage 1 winner Phinney.

With Michael Schar driving the pace for BMC, any attacks were negligible as the bunch sprint appeared inevitable. Dennis made it inside the 3km safety zone and so sealed up the overall win, but he was still itching to race, going to the front and opening a gap with just over a kiloemtre to go.

UnitedHealthcare brought Dennis back, but Phinney surged to the front and led through the final corner. From there it was a one-on-one battle as Murphy got on terms with Phinney, building his speed to the line while the BMC rider faded in the final metres.

UnitedHealthcare's Reijnen, who won the overall points classification, said the final sprint went perfectly for his team.

"We wanted Murphy to win," Reijnen said. "I was just sweeping his wheel and Marco went and even opened a gap, so I was pretty confident we had it from a ways out. I was just hanging on wheels to make sure the green jersey was safe, but super happy. Murph's done a lot of work for me the last two races, so I'm pumped."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2:20:03 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 4 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop 5 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 9 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 12 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:06 18 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:08 19 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 22 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 23 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 29 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 31 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 32 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 33 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 34 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 35 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 37 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 38 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 39 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:14 40 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:15 41 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:17 42 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 43 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:20 44 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 45 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 46 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 47 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:23 48 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 49 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 51 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 52 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 53 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 54 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 55 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 56 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 57 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 59 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 60 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 61 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 62 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 63 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 64 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 65 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 66 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 67 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 68 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 69 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:38 70 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 71 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 72 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 73 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:42 74 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:44 76 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:51 77 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 78 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 79 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:17 80 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:23 82 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 83 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:01:27 84 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 86 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 88 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 89 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:40 90 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 91 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:50 92 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 93 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 94 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:13 95 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:26 96 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:37 97 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:03:12 98 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:05:44 99 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 100 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:50 101 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:10:35 DNF Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts DNS Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo

Sprint 1 - Denver - finish line - km 68.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3 3 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 2 - Finish - km 109.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 10 4 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop 7 5 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 6 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 8 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 3 9 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Climb 1 - Lookout Mountain - km 24.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 pts 2 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 3 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 4 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 5 5 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 2:20:03 2 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:08 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 6 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:17 9 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:20 10 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 11 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 12 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 13 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 14 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 16 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:23 18 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:01:27 19 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Best Colorado rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:20:03 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:08 4 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:14 6 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:23 7 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 8 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:38 9 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:23

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Team 7:00:13 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 4 Team SmartStop 0:00:12 5 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Hincapie Racing Team 7 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:20 8 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:24 10 Trek Factory Racing 11 Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:30 12 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:40 13 Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:54 14 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:01 15 Cycling Academy Team 0:02:09 16 Team Budget Forklifts 0:07:15

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 23:53:44 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 3 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:31 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:49 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:53 6 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:58 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 8 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:08 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:13 10 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:14 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:32 12 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:33 13 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:34 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:58 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:03:03 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:04 17 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:03:15 18 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:44 19 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:55 20 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:22 21 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 0:09:10 22 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:55 23 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:10:06 24 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:10:17 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:29 26 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:33 27 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:11:04 28 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:00 29 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:03 30 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:15:01 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:42 32 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:17:37 33 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:54 34 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:17 35 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:37 36 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:25 37 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:37 38 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:21:18 39 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:41 40 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:26 41 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:22:36 42 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:22:40 43 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:54 44 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:15 45 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:19 46 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:24:36 47 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:12 48 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:58 49 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:27:21 50 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:27 51 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:29:29 52 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:30:09 53 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:33:15 54 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:33:59 55 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:34:15 56 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:35:30 57 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:35:50 58 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:37:18 59 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:37:27 60 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:39:28 61 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:43:49 62 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:44:03 63 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:44:11 64 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:44:12 65 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:46:10 66 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:47:23 67 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:47:35 68 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:48:21 69 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:53 70 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:49:25 71 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:29 72 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:49:58 73 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:51:16 74 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:52:40 75 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:53:18 76 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:55:10 77 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:56:21 78 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:56:38 79 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:57:21 80 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:57:29 81 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:57:37 82 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:57:58 83 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:58:11 84 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 1:00:44 85 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:01:34 86 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 1:02:10 87 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:02:53 88 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:03:24 89 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:03:31 90 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 1:04:40 91 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1:05:10 92 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:06:40 93 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 1:08:27 94 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:08:33 95 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1:09:15 96 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:11:17 97 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 1:12:15 98 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:13:57 99 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 1:15:14 100 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:18:40 101 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 1:25:47

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 44 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 4 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 7 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 13 8 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 13 9 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 10 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 12 11 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 12 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 10 14 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 10 15 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 16 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 10 17 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 18 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 19 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 9 20 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 21 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 22 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop 7 23 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 24 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6 25 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 26 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 27 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 6 28 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 6 29 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 30 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 31 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 3 32 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 2 33 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 34 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 35 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 36 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 37 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 38 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 39 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 40 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 1 41 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 42 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 43 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 1 44 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis -5 45 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 35 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 5 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 21 6 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 19 7 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 8 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 9 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 10 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 11 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 12 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 14 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 13 14 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 16 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 9 17 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 18 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 19 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 7 20 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 21 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 22 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 23 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 25 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 6 26 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 5 27 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 28 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 29 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 4 30 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 31 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 32 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 2 33 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2 34 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 2 35 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 36 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 1 37 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 38 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 23:55:42 2 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:15 3 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:35 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:05 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 6 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:08:08 7 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:08:19 8 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:02 9 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:27 10 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:14 11 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:25:23 12 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:29 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:27:31 14 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:32:17 15 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:35:29 16 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:45:25 17 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:45:37 18 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:54:40 19 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:00:55

Best Colorado rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 23:57:39 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:00 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:38 4 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:31 5 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:03 6 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:25:34 7 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:40:16 8 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:43:40 9 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:49:23 10 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:58:15

Most aggressive rider classification Rider Name (Country) Team Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk