Trending

USA Pro Challenge: BMC goes 1-2 on summit finish to Arapahoe Basin

Bookwalter takes overall lead ahead of BMC teammate Dennis

Image 1 of 72

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) in yellow for the first time at the USA Pro Challenge

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) in yellow for the first time at the USA Pro Challenge
Image 2 of 72

Will Routley (Optum) happy to be in the KOM jersey.

Will Routley (Optum) happy to be in the KOM jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 72

The peloton descends towards the ominous climbs ahead.

The peloton descends towards the ominous climbs ahead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 72

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) rides in the KOM jersey along teammate Kiel Reijnen in the sprint jersey.

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) rides in the KOM jersey along teammate Kiel Reijnen in the sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 72

The peloton passes by a huge mining operation during stage 2 of the USA pro Challenge.

The peloton passes by a huge mining operation during stage 2 of the USA pro Challenge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 72

Julian Kyer (SmartStop) makes his way through todays gravel section.

Julian Kyer (SmartStop) makes his way through todays gravel section.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 72

Riders hit the gravel climb during stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge.

Riders hit the gravel climb during stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 72

The peloton hits todays gravel section during stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge.

The peloton hits todays gravel section during stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 72

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) gets a feed from team soigneur Luc Mertens.

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) gets a feed from team soigneur Luc Mertens.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 72

BMC in control on the front.

BMC in control on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 72

The peloton passes by a lake along the route of stage 2at the USA Pro Challenge.

The peloton passes by a lake along the route of stage 2at the USA Pro Challenge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 72

Taylor Phinney (BMC) settles in for a long stage on the second day of the USA Pro Challenge.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) settles in for a long stage on the second day of the USA Pro Challenge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 72

Peter Stetina (BMC) leads the peloton up the first climb of stage 2 during the USA Pro Challenge.

Peter Stetina (BMC) leads the peloton up the first climb of stage 2 during the USA Pro Challenge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 72

The break climbs away from Steamboat.

The break climbs away from Steamboat.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 72

Dusty the horse leads the stage 2 start from Steamboat during the 2015 USA Pro Challenge.

Dusty the horse leads the stage 2 start from Steamboat during the 2015 USA Pro Challenge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 72

Taylor Phinney (BMC) signs autographs at today's start.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) signs autographs at today's start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 72

Matthew Busche (Trek) signs autographs for young fans at the start of USA Pro Challenge stage 2.

Matthew Busche (Trek) signs autographs for young fans at the start of USA Pro Challenge stage 2.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 72

Nathan Brown (Cannondale) and Gregory Daniel (Axeon) get away from the rest of the break.

Nathan Brown (Cannondale) and Gregory Daniel (Axeon) get away from the rest of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 72

Nathan Brown (Cannondale) goes solo off the front.

Nathan Brown (Cannondale) goes solo off the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 72

Top three for stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge

Top three for stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 72

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) can’t believe he’s taken the yellow jersey.

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) can’t believe he’s taken the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 72

Nathan Brown (Cannondale) drops Gregory Daniel (Axeon) on the final climb.

Nathan Brown (Cannondale) drops Gregory Daniel (Axeon) on the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 72

The caravan makes its way over a gravel section today.

The caravan makes its way over a gravel section today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 72

Lunch time on the front of the peloton

Lunch time on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 72

Riders pass a helicopter along the course.

Riders pass a helicopter along the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 72

BMC stays strung out on the front.

BMC stays strung out on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 72

Taylor Phinney (BMC) stays tucked in behind his team.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) stays tucked in behind his team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 72

Another group tries to get away from the main field.

Another group tries to get away from the main field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 72

Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly) takes the best Colorado rider jersey.

Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly) takes the best Colorado rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 72

The jersey winners for stage 2.

The jersey winners for stage 2.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 72

Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) at the start.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) at the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 72

Riders wait for the gun to fire to begin stage 2.

Riders wait for the gun to fire to begin stage 2.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 72

BMC comes to the front as the field leaves Steamboat.

BMC comes to the front as the field leaves Steamboat.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 72

Riders attack going over the KOM.

Riders attack going over the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 72

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) wins stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) wins stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 72

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) is all smiles in the yellow jersey

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) is all smiles in the yellow jersey
Image 37 of 72

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) wins stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) wins stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge
Image 38 of 72

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) on the podium as stage winner

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) on the podium as stage winner
Image 39 of 72

BMC early in the stage looks after Taylor Phinney in the yellow jersey

BMC early in the stage looks after Taylor Phinney in the yellow jersey
Image 40 of 72

Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) having fun on the podium

Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) having fun on the podium
Image 41 of 72

Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) in the best young rider jersey

Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) in the best young rider jersey
Image 42 of 72

Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) in the KOM jersey

Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) in the KOM jersey
Image 43 of 72

Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) is pumped!

Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) is pumped!
Image 44 of 72

Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) in the best Colorado rider jersey

Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) in the best Colorado rider jersey
Image 45 of 72

Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) in the most aggressive jersey

Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) in the most aggressive jersey
Image 46 of 72

Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) on the podium

Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) on the podium
Image 47 of 72

Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) on his way to the most aggressive rider award

Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) on his way to the most aggressive rider award
Image 48 of 72

Hugh Carthy, Taylor Phinney, Will Routley, Brent Bookwalter, Nathan Brown and Alex Braico are the classification leaders after stage 2

Hugh Carthy, Taylor Phinney, Will Routley, Brent Bookwalter, Nathan Brown and Alex Braico are the classification leaders after stage 2
Image 49 of 72

Michael Schär is the first carriage in the BMC train

Michael Schär is the first carriage in the BMC train
Image 50 of 72

Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) enjoying the fans support

Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) enjoying the fans support
Image 51 of 72

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) on the front of the peloton

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) on the front of the peloton
Image 52 of 72

Michael Schär hands BMC teammate Taylor Phinney a bidon

Michael Schär hands BMC teammate Taylor Phinney a bidon
Image 53 of 72

A fan rollarskates alongside the breakaway

A fan rollarskates alongside the breakaway
Image 54 of 72

Bob Dapper and horse Dusty get stage two underway

Bob Dapper and horse Dusty get stage two underway
Image 55 of 72

Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) looks a little surprised

Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) looks a little surprised
Image 56 of 72

Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) finishes third

Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) finishes third
Image 57 of 72

Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack

Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack
Image 58 of 72

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) waves from the podium

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) waves from the podium
Image 59 of 72

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) in yellow

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) in yellow
Image 60 of 72

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
Image 61 of 72

Rohan Dennis (BMC) doesn't think he's won the stage, he's celebrating Brent Bookwalter's victory

Rohan Dennis (BMC) doesn't think he's won the stage, he's celebrating Brent Bookwalter's victory
Image 62 of 72

Rohan Dennis is pmped for teammate Brent Bookwalter who won the stage

Rohan Dennis is pmped for teammate Brent Bookwalter who won the stage
Image 63 of 72

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the green jersey

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the green jersey
Image 64 of 72

Rohan Dennis, Brent Bookwalter and Hugh Carthy are the top three from stage 2

Rohan Dennis, Brent Bookwalter and Hugh Carthy are the top three from stage 2
Image 65 of 72

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) seconds after winning the stage

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) seconds after winning the stage
Image 66 of 72

Rohan Dennis makes it a one-two for BMC

Rohan Dennis makes it a one-two for BMC
Image 67 of 72

Rohan Dennis was very excited for Brent Bookwalter to take the stage win

Rohan Dennis was very excited for Brent Bookwalter to take the stage win
Image 68 of 72

Taylor Phinney (BMC) collecting green

Taylor Phinney (BMC) collecting green
Image 69 of 72

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) sending out kisses to the fans

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) sending out kisses to the fans
Image 70 of 72

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) salutes the crowd

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) salutes the crowd
Image 71 of 72

Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) crosses the line

Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) crosses the line
Image 72 of 72

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) lets the emotion out after winning stage 2

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) lets the emotion out after winning stage 2

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) continued his rising form from last week's Tour of Utah, winning the second stage at USA Pro Challenge Tuesday after a dramatic finish at Arapahoe Basin.

Related Articles

Nathan Brown settles for most aggressive jersey at USA Pro Challange

The mystery of who is leading BMC continues at USA Pro Challenge

USA Pro Challenge video: Dennis describes cycling as his art form

In the final kilometre, Bookwalter’s teammate Rohan Dennis led a chase group to catch day-long escapee Nate Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) before Bookwalter launched a final punch to win the stage. Dennis finished second, with Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) in third. Bookwalter now leads the general classification by six seconds over Dennis. Carthy is third, 10 seconds back. 

The result has been a longtime coming for Bookwalter, who finished fourth at the Tour of Austria in July and third at the Tour of Utah earlier this month, grabbing two second place stage finishes along the way.

"I’ve had a run of good form and a good run of results, but that win has eluded me, and it’s eluded me in a lot of different ways: breakaways, sprints on climbs," he said in the post-stage press conference. "So to get it on a summit finish and to get it on the back of some awesome teamwork, I couldn’t imagine it being any better. Like Taylor [Phinney] said yesterday, it’s electric. It makes me feel alive and it makes me feel inspired. This is what makes all the tough times we fight through worth it."

Bookwalter, who said he wasn't sure he had won the stage when he crossed the finish line, had to fight through some tough times just to hold the wheel of Dennis, who was using the funnel of fans in the final kilometres to limit other riders ability to attack.

"The last time board we saw to Nate Brown was a minute, and that was with just over a kilometre to go, maybe a kilometre and a half," Bookwalter said. "Rohan had me cross-eyed just butting my head on the stem the whole time. I wasn’t really aware of when Nate came back or who had gone. I was just doing the best climb I could and holding Rohan’s wheel. Then about 500 metres to go I actually caught might breath and felt recovered, so I put it in the big ring and just gave it everything I had. Obviously I was going for seconds also, so there was no time to celebrate."

How it unfolded

Tuesday’s 185.5km stage from Steamboat Springs to the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area started at nearly 2133 metres and then threw three major climbs at the riders.

The category 2 climb of Rabbit Ears Pass started almost immediately and topped out less than 20km from the finish. The category 3 climb of Sierra Nevada, which took riders to nearly 3,000 metres, came with 50km to go, while the final 8km category 1 climb to the ski area topped out at 3,288 metres.

A breakaway of 10 riders formed on the ascent up Rabbit Ears Pass, with Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin), Kyle Murphy (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), Will Routley (Optum Pro Cycling), Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing), Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop), Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Daniel Barry (Budget Forklifts) and Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) rolling away from the bunch.

Gregory Daniel (Axeon) and Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) jumped away from the peloton on the climb and joined the leaders to form a lead group of 12.

The dozen escapees built a gap of 2:40 as they approached the first KOM of the day, where Routley took top honours over Summerhill and Murphy. The field started closing quickly near the summit, however, and the leaders started the descent with a 1:30 advantage.

Marcotte attacked the breakaway on the descent, and the ensuing chase helped the leaders add to their advantage again as it reached 2:50 and then ballooned to 5:10. It seems the peloton apparently didn’t want to let out that much leash, and the advantage was just 3:10 about 15km from the first intermediate sprint 80km into the stage.

Hincapie’s Carpenter, who won a stage in Colorado last year, took maximum sprint points in Kremmling, followed by Barry and Molina.

As the leaders entered a 22km section of dirt road along Highway 9, which is in the midst of a construction project, the gap was down to just 2:25.

The breakaway started to come apart as riders came off the dirt section, with Barry and Marcotte dropping anchor and losing contact. Fisher and Brenes soon followed out the back of the escape group, leaving eight riders in the lead.

BMC lined up on the front for Phinney, the team’s rider in the yellow jersey, but also to keep the breakaway in check for general classification contenders Brent Bookwalter and Rohan Dennis.

Routley took maximum points at the top of Ute pass, taking a two point lead over Summerhill in the mountains classification and temporarily distancing the rest of the breakaway. But the escapees were soon back together, including Brenes, pressing the pace on the descent into Dillon and the final intermediate sprint.
The nine riders in the front expanded their lead back to three minutes with 40km to go, but a concerted chase in the field and a lack of cooperation up front brought the gap down to two minutes just 8km later.

Brown wasn’t happy with the breakaway’s progress, and the Cannondale-Garmin rider jumped away from the leaders with 20km to go. Axeon’s Daniel quickly bridged, and the new lead duo extended their lead to 2:40 as the rest of the breakaway dropped further back.

As the climb up to Arapahoe Basin started, Brown picked up the pace and Daniel lost contact. An elite chase group began to form on the upper slopes of the climb, with Dennis setting a pace that shed riders left and right, quickly whittling the group down to himself, Bookwalter, Rob Squire (Hincapie), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA's Carthy and Kyle Murphy.

"I think I was probably lucky that there was a big crowd," Dennis said. "It sort of stopped the attacks a little bit, just sort of aim for the crowd and they couldn't come around."

With Dennis drilling it on the front, the group pulled Brown back in the finale kilometre before Bookwalter launched his winning move to set up the team's one-two finish.

"When I saw 300 metres to go I started to basically attack from the front, and I saw on the TV screen that Brent was sort of next to me, so I tried to get on him, but he went straight past me and got into position to win. It's great we got one-two, and I sort of surprised myself. I rode pretty well from the bottom to the top, and I was expecting to blow at least 3km to go when people started attacking."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4:37:03
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:10
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:13
6Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:25
7Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:27
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
9Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:00:33
10Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:00:38
11Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:44
12Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:47
13Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:53
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:54
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
17Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:57
18Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
19Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:59
20Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
21Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
22Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:22
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
25Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
26Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:30
27Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:43
28Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
29Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:56
30Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:06
31Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop0:02:17
32Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:23
33Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
34Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:52
35Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:03:22
36Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:43
37James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:52
38Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:04:07
39Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:04:17
40Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:19
41Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
43Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:48
44Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:05:00
45Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:05:06
46Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
47Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:43
48Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:07:14
49Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
50Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
51Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
52Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
53Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
54Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
55Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
57Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
58Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
59Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
60Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
61Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
62Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
67Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
68Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:49
69William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
70Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
71Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:55
72Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
73David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:24
74Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:44
75John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:48
76Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
77Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
78Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
79Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
80Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
81Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
82Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
83Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
86David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
87Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:11:37
88Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:55
89Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:12
90Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
92Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:13:57
93Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
94Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:52
95Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
96Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
97Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:15:00
98Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
99Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:15:11
100Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
101Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:49
102Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
103Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:08
104Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:16:22
105Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
106Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
107Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
108Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:59
109Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:35
110Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:20:24
111Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
112Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:25:57
113Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:26:01
DNFHéctor Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFCorentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBenjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFCharles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFTommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFAntonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Cycling Academy Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5pts
2Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts3
3Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3
3Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
4Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman6
5Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
6Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
7Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies8pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
4Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
5Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team6
6Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
7Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
9Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing2
10Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:37:13
2Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:17
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:44
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:12
5Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:39
6Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:42
7Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:03:12
8James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:42
9Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:04:07
10Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:38
11Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:50
12Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:56
13Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:07:04
14Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
15Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
16Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
18Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:02
21Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:25
22Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:25:47

Best Colorado rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4:38:00
2Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:25
3Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:09
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
5Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:03
6Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:06:17
7Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:52
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:58
9Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:09:51
10Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:11

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:52:37
2Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:47
3Hincapie Racing Team0:00:51
4Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:58
5Trek Factory Racing0:01:39
6Team SmartStop0:01:40
7Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:36
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:23
9UnitedHealthcare Team0:06:50
10Axeon Cycling Team0:08:06
11Drapac Professional Cycling0:09:31
12Cycling Academy Team0:17:17
13Jamis - Hagens Berman0:18:04
14Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:52
15Team Budget Forklifts0:22:31
16Team Novo Nordisk0:24:54

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8:16:10
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:10
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:13
6Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:25
7Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:27
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
9Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:00:33
10Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:00:38
11Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:44
12Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:47
13Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:53
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:54
15Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
16Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:57
17Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
18Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:59
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
20Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
23Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:30
24Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:43
25Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
26Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:06
27Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop0:02:17
28Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:23
29Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
30Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:43
31James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:52
32Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:19
33Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:05:06
34Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
35Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:13
36Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:05:21
37Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:26
38Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:07:14
39Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:29
41Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:07:44
42Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:55
43Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
44Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:08:29
45Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:08:39
46Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:41
47Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
48Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:09:10
49Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:48
50Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:05
51Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:36
52Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
53Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:11:37
57Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:11:56
58Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:12:11
59Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:13:17
60Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:06
61Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:14:10
62Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
63Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
64Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
65Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
66Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
67Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
68Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:45
70Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:52
71John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:10
72Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
73Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
74Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
75Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
76Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
77Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:49
78Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:08
79Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:34
80Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:17:44
81Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
82Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
83David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
84Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:18:35
85Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
86Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
87Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
88William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:10
89Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:19:22
90Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
91Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:08
92Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
93Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:11
94Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:20:44
95David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:45
96Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:20:53
97Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
98Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:48
99Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:22:07
100Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:22:09
101Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:22:19
102Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:16
103Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:18
104Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
105Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
106Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:55
107Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:13
108Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:26:52
109Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:31:16
110Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:31:45
111Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:32:05
112Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:37:42
113Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:37:58

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team10
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
6Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5
9Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team5
10Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
11Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
12James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team3
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3
14Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts3
15Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team2
16Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
18Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts1
19Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts-5
20Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team-10

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
4Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman14
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team12
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
9Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts7
10Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
11Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team6
12Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
13Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
14Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
16Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing2
17James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team2
18Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts2
19Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing1
20Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8:16:20
2Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:17
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:44
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:12
5Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:39
6James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:42
7Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:56
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:07:04
9Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:07:34
11Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:08:29
12Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:09:00
13Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:38
14Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:26
15Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:11:46
16Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:14:00
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
18Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
19Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:24
20Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:25
21Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:31:06
22Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:37:48

Best Colorado rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8:17:07
2Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:25
3Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:09
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:58
6Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:10:59
7Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:13:13
8Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:48
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:11
10Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:16:47

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team24:49:58
2Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:47
3Hincapie Racing Team0:00:51
4Trek Factory Racing0:01:39
5Team SmartStop0:01:40
6Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:36
7Team Cannondale - Garmin0:05:20
8UnitedHealthcare Team0:06:50
9Axeon Cycling Team0:08:06
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:45
11Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:53
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:14
13Jamis - Hagens Berman0:26:48
14Team Budget Forklifts0:26:53
15Cycling Academy Team0:39:56
16Team Novo Nordisk0:47:33

Latest on Cyclingnews