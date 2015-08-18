Image 1 of 72 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) in yellow for the first time at the USA Pro Challenge Image 2 of 72 Will Routley (Optum) happy to be in the KOM jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 72 The peloton descends towards the ominous climbs ahead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 72 Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) rides in the KOM jersey along teammate Kiel Reijnen in the sprint jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 72 The peloton passes by a huge mining operation during stage 2 of the USA pro Challenge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 72 Julian Kyer (SmartStop) makes his way through todays gravel section. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 72 Riders hit the gravel climb during stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge. Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) continued his rising form from last week's Tour of Utah, winning the second stage at USA Pro Challenge Tuesday after a dramatic finish at Arapahoe Basin.

In the final kilometre, Bookwalter’s teammate Rohan Dennis led a chase group to catch day-long escapee Nate Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) before Bookwalter launched a final punch to win the stage. Dennis finished second, with Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) in third. Bookwalter now leads the general classification by six seconds over Dennis. Carthy is third, 10 seconds back.

The result has been a longtime coming for Bookwalter, who finished fourth at the Tour of Austria in July and third at the Tour of Utah earlier this month, grabbing two second place stage finishes along the way.

"I’ve had a run of good form and a good run of results, but that win has eluded me, and it’s eluded me in a lot of different ways: breakaways, sprints on climbs," he said in the post-stage press conference. "So to get it on a summit finish and to get it on the back of some awesome teamwork, I couldn’t imagine it being any better. Like Taylor [Phinney] said yesterday, it’s electric. It makes me feel alive and it makes me feel inspired. This is what makes all the tough times we fight through worth it."

Bookwalter, who said he wasn't sure he had won the stage when he crossed the finish line, had to fight through some tough times just to hold the wheel of Dennis, who was using the funnel of fans in the final kilometres to limit other riders ability to attack.

"The last time board we saw to Nate Brown was a minute, and that was with just over a kilometre to go, maybe a kilometre and a half," Bookwalter said. "Rohan had me cross-eyed just butting my head on the stem the whole time. I wasn’t really aware of when Nate came back or who had gone. I was just doing the best climb I could and holding Rohan’s wheel. Then about 500 metres to go I actually caught might breath and felt recovered, so I put it in the big ring and just gave it everything I had. Obviously I was going for seconds also, so there was no time to celebrate."

How it unfolded

Tuesday’s 185.5km stage from Steamboat Springs to the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area started at nearly 2133 metres and then threw three major climbs at the riders.

The category 2 climb of Rabbit Ears Pass started almost immediately and topped out less than 20km from the finish. The category 3 climb of Sierra Nevada, which took riders to nearly 3,000 metres, came with 50km to go, while the final 8km category 1 climb to the ski area topped out at 3,288 metres.

A breakaway of 10 riders formed on the ascent up Rabbit Ears Pass, with Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin), Kyle Murphy (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), Will Routley (Optum Pro Cycling), Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing), Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop), Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Daniel Barry (Budget Forklifts) and Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) rolling away from the bunch.

Gregory Daniel (Axeon) and Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) jumped away from the peloton on the climb and joined the leaders to form a lead group of 12.

The dozen escapees built a gap of 2:40 as they approached the first KOM of the day, where Routley took top honours over Summerhill and Murphy. The field started closing quickly near the summit, however, and the leaders started the descent with a 1:30 advantage.

Marcotte attacked the breakaway on the descent, and the ensuing chase helped the leaders add to their advantage again as it reached 2:50 and then ballooned to 5:10. It seems the peloton apparently didn’t want to let out that much leash, and the advantage was just 3:10 about 15km from the first intermediate sprint 80km into the stage.

Hincapie’s Carpenter, who won a stage in Colorado last year, took maximum sprint points in Kremmling, followed by Barry and Molina.

As the leaders entered a 22km section of dirt road along Highway 9, which is in the midst of a construction project, the gap was down to just 2:25.

The breakaway started to come apart as riders came off the dirt section, with Barry and Marcotte dropping anchor and losing contact. Fisher and Brenes soon followed out the back of the escape group, leaving eight riders in the lead.

BMC lined up on the front for Phinney, the team’s rider in the yellow jersey, but also to keep the breakaway in check for general classification contenders Brent Bookwalter and Rohan Dennis.

Routley took maximum points at the top of Ute pass, taking a two point lead over Summerhill in the mountains classification and temporarily distancing the rest of the breakaway. But the escapees were soon back together, including Brenes, pressing the pace on the descent into Dillon and the final intermediate sprint.

The nine riders in the front expanded their lead back to three minutes with 40km to go, but a concerted chase in the field and a lack of cooperation up front brought the gap down to two minutes just 8km later.

Brown wasn’t happy with the breakaway’s progress, and the Cannondale-Garmin rider jumped away from the leaders with 20km to go. Axeon’s Daniel quickly bridged, and the new lead duo extended their lead to 2:40 as the rest of the breakaway dropped further back.

As the climb up to Arapahoe Basin started, Brown picked up the pace and Daniel lost contact. An elite chase group began to form on the upper slopes of the climb, with Dennis setting a pace that shed riders left and right, quickly whittling the group down to himself, Bookwalter, Rob Squire (Hincapie), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA's Carthy and Kyle Murphy.

"I think I was probably lucky that there was a big crowd," Dennis said. "It sort of stopped the attacks a little bit, just sort of aim for the crowd and they couldn't come around."

With Dennis drilling it on the front, the group pulled Brown back in the finale kilometre before Bookwalter launched his winning move to set up the team's one-two finish.

"When I saw 300 metres to go I started to basically attack from the front, and I saw on the TV screen that Brent was sort of next to me, so I tried to get on him, but he went straight past me and got into position to win. It's great we got one-two, and I sort of surprised myself. I rode pretty well from the bottom to the top, and I was expecting to blow at least 3km to go when people started attacking."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4:37:03 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:10 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:13 6 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:25 7 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:27 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 9 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:33 10 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:38 11 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:44 12 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:47 13 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:53 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:54 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:57 18 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 19 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:59 20 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 21 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 22 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:22 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 25 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 26 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:30 27 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:43 28 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 29 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:56 30 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:06 31 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 0:02:17 32 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:23 33 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 34 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:52 35 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:22 36 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:43 37 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:52 38 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:04:07 39 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:04:17 40 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:19 41 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 42 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 43 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:48 44 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:05:00 45 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:06 46 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 47 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:43 48 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:07:14 49 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 50 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 51 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 52 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 53 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 54 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 55 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 57 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 58 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 59 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 60 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 61 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 62 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 67 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 68 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:49 69 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 70 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 71 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:55 72 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 73 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:24 74 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:44 75 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:48 76 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 77 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 78 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 79 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 80 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 81 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 82 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 83 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 86 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 87 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:11:37 88 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:55 89 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:12 90 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 92 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:13:57 93 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 94 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:52 95 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 96 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 97 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:15:00 98 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 99 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:15:11 100 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 101 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:49 102 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 103 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:08 104 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:16:22 105 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 106 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 107 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 108 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:59 109 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:35 110 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:20:24 111 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 112 Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:25:57 113 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:26:01 DNF Héctor Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts DNF Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Cycling Academy Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 pts 2 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 3 3 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3 3 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 4 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6 5 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 6 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 7 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 4 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 5 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 6 6 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 7 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2 10 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:37:13 2 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:17 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:44 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:12 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39 6 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:42 7 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:12 8 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:42 9 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:04:07 10 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:38 11 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:50 12 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:56 13 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:07:04 14 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 15 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 16 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 18 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:02 21 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:25 22 Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:25:47

Best Colorado rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4:38:00 2 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:25 3 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:09 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 5 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:03 6 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:06:17 7 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:52 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:58 9 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:09:51 10 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:11

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 13:52:37 2 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:47 3 Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:51 4 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:58 5 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:39 6 Team SmartStop 0:01:40 7 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:02:36 8 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:23 9 UnitedHealthcare Team 0:06:50 10 Axeon Cycling Team 0:08:06 11 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:09:31 12 Cycling Academy Team 0:17:17 13 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:18:04 14 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:52 15 Team Budget Forklifts 0:22:31 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:54

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8:16:10 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:10 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:13 6 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:25 7 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:27 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 9 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:33 10 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:38 11 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:44 12 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:47 13 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:53 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:54 15 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:57 17 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 18 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:59 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 23 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:30 24 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:43 25 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 26 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:06 27 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 0:02:17 28 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:23 29 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 30 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:43 31 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:52 32 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:19 33 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:06 34 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 35 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:13 36 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:05:21 37 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:26 38 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:07:14 39 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:29 41 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:44 42 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:55 43 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 44 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:08:29 45 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:08:39 46 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:41 47 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 48 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:09:10 49 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:48 50 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:05 51 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:36 52 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 53 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 54 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 56 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:11:37 57 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:11:56 58 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:12:11 59 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:17 60 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:06 61 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:14:10 62 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 63 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 64 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 65 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 66 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 67 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 68 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:45 70 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:52 71 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:10 72 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 73 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 74 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 75 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 76 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 77 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:49 78 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:08 79 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:34 80 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:17:44 81 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 82 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 83 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 84 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:18:35 85 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 86 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 87 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 88 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:19:10 89 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:19:22 90 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 91 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:08 92 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 93 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:20:11 94 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:20:44 95 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:45 96 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:20:53 97 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 98 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:48 99 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:22:07 100 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:22:09 101 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:22:19 102 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:16 103 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:18 104 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 105 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 106 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:55 107 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:13 108 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:26:52 109 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:31:16 110 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:31:45 111 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:32:05 112 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:37:42 113 Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:37:58

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 6 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 9 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 5 10 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 11 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 12 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 3 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3 14 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 3 15 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 2 16 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 18 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 1 19 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts -5 20 Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team -10

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 4 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 14 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 9 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 7 10 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 11 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 6 12 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 13 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 14 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 16 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2 17 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 2 18 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 2 19 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 1 20 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8:16:20 2 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:17 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:44 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:12 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39 6 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:42 7 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:56 8 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:07:04 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:34 11 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:08:29 12 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:09:00 13 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:38 14 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:26 15 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:11:46 16 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:14:00 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 19 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:24 20 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:25 21 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:31:06 22 Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:37:48

Best Colorado rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8:17:07 2 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:25 3 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:09 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:58 6 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:10:59 7 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:13:13 8 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:13:48 9 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:11 10 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:16:47