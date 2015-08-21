Squire thriving at Hincapie Racing

Image 1 of 5 Robbie Squire (Hincapie Racing) earns the most aggressive jersey for stage 4 Image 2 of 5 Stage 4 podium, winner Rohan Dennis (BMC) with teammate Brent Bookwalter second and Robbie Squire (Hincapie Racing) third Image 3 of 5 Joe Lewis and Rob Squire prepping for a long day out on the road. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 4 of 5 Rob Squire (Jamis) is cheered by fans during his attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 Rob Squire (Chipotle) excited crossing the line. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

After several years of struggling with health issues and transfers from one team to another, Robbie Squire, the 2011 US under-23 road champion, has finally found his niche at Hincapie Racing.

The 25-year-old finished third Thursday at the USA Pro Challenge behind Rohan Dennis and Brent Bookwalter, and now sits third overall behind the BMC powerhouse duo. Squire also finished with the select group of leaders during the stage 2 climb to Arapahoe Basin.

It’s been a long-time coming for Squire, who won the U23 championship with Slipstream development team Chipotle-First Solar and has since been with five teams over the past four years. He said the confidence his new team has shown in him has provided a boost that lifted him to his current level.

“I’ve had some health issues the last few years, switching teams and stuff like that,” Squire said in the press conference after stage 4 in Breckenridge. “You can get in a downward spiral, just with self-confidence and everything like that.

“From the beginning of the year the team has had tons of confidence in me, which is huge, and I’ve loved it, every second of it being with them,” he said. “To ride the way I know I can ride is just icing on the cake. It’s great. And it’s great to pay back the team’s support throughout this year.”

Told that Hincapie team director Thomas Craven had said Squire is a legitimate top 5 contender in Colorado, the young rider returned some praise for his director and then agreed with him.

“One thing that I think is real special about Craven is that he takes the time to know the riders before he signs them,” Squire said. “When I was speaking with him last year, he goes, ‘You know, I like you. I think you have potential. You’re a good cyclist, but more so I like you.’

“I feel like I can trust him and he trusts me, and he’s just brutally honest,” Squire said. “If he thought I was going to suck, he’d have told you. He’d have said, ‘He’s not gonna be any good.’ So it’s nice to hear that, but I knew that in the back of my mind already.”