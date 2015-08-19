Trending

USA Pro Challenge: Reijnen wins stage 3 in Aspen

BMC's Brent Bookwalter finished with the lead group to keep his overall lead

Image 1 of 66

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 3

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 66

The break nears Empire Pass

The break nears Empire Pass
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 66

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) takes a drink on the climb

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) takes a drink on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 66

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) takes his own line through todays feed zone

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) takes his own line through todays feed zone
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 66

The peloton makes its way through the feed zone

The peloton makes its way through the feed zone
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 66

The field passes through the sprint town of Leadville

The field passes through the sprint town of Leadville
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 66

The peloton descends past Turquoise Lake

The peloton descends past Turquoise Lake
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 66

The peloton heads towards more of todays climbing

The peloton heads towards more of todays climbing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 66

Laurent Didier (Trek) tucked in on the descent

Laurent Didier (Trek) tucked in on the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 66

The front of the break makes time on the field

The front of the break makes time on the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 66

Matthew Busche (Trek) still bandaged from his recent crash

Matthew Busche (Trek) still bandaged from his recent crash
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 66

The peloton gets strung out up todays first climb

The peloton gets strung out up todays first climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 66

Riders leave the Copper Mountain ski area

Riders leave the Copper Mountain ski area
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 66

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) gets welcomed to the start line by several Denver Broncos cheerleaders

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) gets welcomed to the start line by several Denver Broncos cheerleaders
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 66

Angel Ruiz (Caja Rural)

Angel Ruiz (Caja Rural)
Image 16 of 66

Teams chase on the front heading into the final climb

Teams chase on the front heading into the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 66

Laurent Didier (Trek) goes solo on the climb

Laurent Didier (Trek) goes solo on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 66

Laurent Didier (Trek) takes home todays most aggressive jersey

Laurent Didier (Trek) takes home todays most aggressive jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 66

A fan cheers as Laurent Didier (Trek) hits 1K to go to the KOM

A fan cheers as Laurent Didier (Trek) hits 1K to go to the KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 66

Rohan Dennis (BMC) sets pace on the front

Rohan Dennis (BMC) sets pace on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 66

The peloton heads toward the steep climb of Empire Pass

The peloton heads toward the steep climb of Empire Pass
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 66

The BMC team spent the day controlling the race

The BMC team spent the day controlling the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 66

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) peaks out from behind his teammates

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) peaks out from behind his teammates
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 66

The peloton breaks up on one of todays steep climbs

The peloton breaks up on one of todays steep climbs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 66

The jersey winners for stage 3

The jersey winners for stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 66

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) spends another day in yellow

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) spends another day in yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 66

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) interviewed after his win

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) interviewed after his win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 66

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates after crossing the line

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates after crossing the line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 66

Fans watch as Laurent Didier (Trek) comes up the final climb

Fans watch as Laurent Didier (Trek) comes up the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 66

Rohan Dennis (BMC) lead the field

Rohan Dennis (BMC) lead the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 66

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) pushes the pace in the break

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) pushes the pace in the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 66

Dion Smith of Hincapie warms up

Dion Smith of Hincapie warms up
Kilian Frankiny (BMC)

Kilian Frankiny (BMC)

Kilian Frankiny (BMC)
Michael Schär (BMC)

Michael Schär (BMC)

Michael Schär (BMC)
Image 35 of 66

Todays top three for the stage

Todays top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 66

The peloton gets the time splits on the break

The peloton gets the time splits on the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 66

Janier Acevedo (Cannondale-Garmin) leads up the climb

Janier Acevedo (Cannondale-Garmin) leads up the climb
Image 38 of 66

The peloton passes through Twin Peaks on the way to Independence Pass

The peloton passes through Twin Peaks on the way to Independence Pass
Image 39 of 66

That's one way to make your way up a Colorado mountain

That's one way to make your way up a Colorado mountain
Image 40 of 66

A fans gets the chalk out

A fans gets the chalk out
Image 41 of 66

Best Colorado rider Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly)

Best Colorado rider Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly)
Image 42 of 66

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) smiles on the podium

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) smiles on the podium
Image 43 of 66

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) collects his second yellow jersey

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) collects his second yellow jersey
Image 44 of 66

The jersey wearers after stage 3

The jersey wearers after stage 3
Image 45 of 66

Laurent Didier (Trek) was the most aggressive rider today

Laurent Didier (Trek) was the most aggressive rider today
Image 46 of 66

Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly) remains best Colorado rider

Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly) remains best Colorado rider
Image 47 of 66

Laurent Didier (Trek) on the podium

Laurent Didier (Trek) on the podium
Image 48 of 66

Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) collects another best young rider jesey

Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) collects another best young rider jesey
Image 49 of 66

KOM leade Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

KOM leade Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
Image 50 of 66

Rohan Dennis (BMC), Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) and were the top three on the stage

Rohan Dennis (BMC), Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) and were the top three on the stage
Image 51 of 66

A smiling Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) in green

A smiling Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) in green
Image 52 of 66

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates on the podium as stage winner

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates on the podium as stage winner
Image 53 of 66

Jack Bobridge (BudgetForklifts) and Rohan Dennis (BMC) had a late dig

Jack Bobridge (BudgetForklifts) and Rohan Dennis (BMC) had a late dig
Image 54 of 66

Rohan Dennis paces BMC teammate Brent Bookwalter up the climb

Rohan Dennis paces BMC teammate Brent Bookwalter up the climb
Image 55 of 66

BMC looking after Brent Bookwalter in the yellow jersey

BMC looking after Brent Bookwalter in the yellow jersey
Image 56 of 66

Tim Roe leads the breakaway

Tim Roe leads the breakaway
Image 57 of 66

Tim Roe leads the breakaway

Tim Roe leads the breakaway
Image 58 of 66

American and Colorado support for the peloton

American and Colorado support for the peloton
Laurent Didier (Trek)

Laurent Didier (Trek)

Laurent Didier (Trek)
Image 60 of 66

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) was the fastest man in the bunch

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) was the fastest man in the bunch
Image 61 of 66

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) sprints to the line

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) sprints to the line
Image 62 of 66

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare)

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare)
Image 63 of 66

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) pumped with victory

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) pumped with victory
Image 64 of 66

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) in yellow

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) in yellow
Image 65 of 66

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) is your stage 3 victor

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) is your stage 3 victor
Image 66 of 66

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) in the points jersey

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) in the points jersey

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted to the stage 3 win Wednesday at the USA Pro Challenge after a tricky-but-fast descent down Independence Pass into Aspen. Repeating his win in Aspen last year, the American topped BMC's Rohan Dennis and a hard-charging Ruben Zepuntke (Cannondale-Garmin), who finished third after regaining with the group on the descent.

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) kept the yellow jersey after his team covered multiple attacks leading into the finish. Dennis remains in second, with UnitedHealthhcare's Jonny Clarke remaining in third.

Reijnen, who had three teammates in the front group, said his win was a total team effort.

"We knew it was going to be hectic," Reijnen said of the final few kilometres. "We were lucky that BMC’s tactics were kind of aligned with ours to keep everything together. I had Jonny [Clarke], Janez [Brajkovic] and Marco [Canola] with me to help sew it back together, so a huge amount of teamwork happened in those last few k.

"When we hit those last few corners — you know it’s a really fast run-in and I know the town well — Marco came on the right-hand side as everyone else was lining up for those corners, and he took me like twice as fast through the first corner as everybody else."

Reijnen had to beat back Axeon's Logan Owen, who won a stage earlier this month at the Tour of Utah, before he could claim the win.

"When we swung left I took it pretty hot, but Logan took the inside and jumped straightaway, which was great move on his part," Reijnen said. "I had to decide at that point if I was going to leave Marco's wheel and follow him. But he had so much speed that I jumped off Marco's wheel and went after him. Sometimes that kind of effort can cost you in the sprint, but at altitude everybody is really tired from the climb. So as soon as I got to his wheel I just kept going. I'm really pleased with the win, especially after all the work my teammates did."

How it unfolded

Wednesday's 163km fourth stage started at Copper Mountain Resort just below 3,000 metres, reached 3,377 metres on Fremont Pass in the first 10km and then hit 3,686 metres going over Independence Pass just 30km from the finish in Aspen.

With a long day in the saddle ahead, the peloton appeared to be in no hurry to start the fireworks, and after several groups attempted unsuccessfully to get away on Fremont Pass, Jamis-Hagens Berman's Colombian climber Daniel Jaramillo took the KOM at the summit ahead of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA's Kyle Murphy, Trek Factory Racing's Laurent Didier and Hincapie's Joe Lewis.

Seven more riders joined those four over the top of the climb, and the day's breakaway took shape. In the group with Jaramillo, Murphy, Didier and Lewis were Jesus Hernandez (Tinkoff-Saxo), Janier Acevedo (Cannondale-Garmin), Miguel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Timothy Roe (Drapac), Dion Smith (Hincapie), Daniel Eaton (Axeon) and Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts).

With 130km remaining in the stage, the escapees had 2:40 on the peloton, but with Smith starting the day just 1:22 off the lead of Bookwalter, BMC was not letting out much rope. The gap varied between 3:35 and three minutes for much of the day but then ballooned to 4:30 on the way to Independence Pass, after the peloton got some inaccurate time checks. BMC picked up the pace and pulled the leaders back within range, and the GC battle on the pass was still in play.

As expected, the climb up Independence Pass was the decisive factor on the day, and BMC began pulling the breakaway back rapidly as they started the 30km ascent.

Hernandez took up the pace setting in the break group, which began to split up under the pressure. Another surge created a new lead trio, with Bobridge, Didier and Smith going clear.

Didier pressed the pace again as the road got steeper, gaining a gap over Smith and Bobridge. The Trek rider, who won a nasty, wet stage in Breckenridge last year, is one of the better descenders in the peloton and went over the top of the climb with less than a minute over the chase.

Rohan Dennis set the pace for BMC up the climb, and the bunch soon swept up a move by Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) and the remnants of the original breakaway.

Dennis' pace whittled the group down to about a dozen riders, including Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Lachlan Morton, who attacked the yellow jersey group near the top of the climb and gained a quick gap. Morton swept up Bobridge and Smith, dispatched them and then set off after Didier, who was already steaming down the descent.

Morton caught Didier, but it was for naught as the lead group was quickly on them. By the time the leaders barrelled down Independence Pass, their numbers had swelled to about 25, and despite repeated attacks from Jelly Belly, Axeon, Hincapie and others over the run into the finish, the group approached the line mostly together. Australians Dennis and Bobridge tried a late move, but they were also brought back into the fold.

From there it was a full-on group sprint, with Reijnen following wheels until he jumped past Dennis and Owen in the final 200 metres, while Zepuntke surged from seven or eight riders back to grab the final podium spot.

"There was a hole in the road and I hit it, so I couldn’t grab my handlebar and I was third," Zepuntke told Cycingnews. "I had one of the best sprints in the group, but when you come out of the corner in place seven or eight, it’s too late. You’re too far behind."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3:56:52
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
3Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
4Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
5Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
6Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
14Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
16Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
17Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
18Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
22Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
24Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
25Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
27Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
29Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
30Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
32Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:02:14
35Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:25
36Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
37Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
38Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
41Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:04:08
42Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
43Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
45Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
46Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
47Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
48Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
49Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
50Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
53Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:07:34
54Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
55Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
56Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
57Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
58Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:55
59Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:10:24
60Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
61Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
62Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
63Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:11:33
64Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
65Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
66Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
68Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
69Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
70Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
72Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
73Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
74Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
75Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
77Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:12:51
78Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
79Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:12:52
80Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:13:21
81William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
82Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
83Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
84Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
85David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
86Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:29
87Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:21
88Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
89Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
90Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
91Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
92Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
93John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
94Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
95Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
96Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
97Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
98James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
99Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
100Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
101David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
102Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:14:30
103Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
104Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
105Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
106Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
107Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:20:55
108Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
109Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFEric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFEric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
DNFGuy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo5pts
2Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman5pts
2Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
3Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
4Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team7
5Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing6
6Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
7Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team4
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team3
9Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Fremont Pass, km. 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman4pts
2Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2
4Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Independence Pass, km. 131
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12pts
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team8
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts7
5Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
8Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
9Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team2
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:56:52
2Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
4Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
9Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:25
10Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
11Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:08
13Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
14Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:33
15Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
16Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:21
18James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:14:21
19Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
20Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:20:55

Best Colorado rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3:56:52
2Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:08
4Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
5Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:10:24
7Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:11:33
9Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:14:21
10Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Racing Team11:50:36
2UnitedHealthcare Team
3BMC Racing Team
4Trek Factory Racing
5Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Axeon Cycling Team
8Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:25
9Team Cannondale - Garmin0:04:08
10Drapac Professional Cycling
11Team SmartStop0:04:39
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:16
13Team Budget Forklifts0:15:41
14Jamis - Hagens Berman0:23:06
15Cycling Academy Team0:30:11
16Team Novo Nordisk0:38:23

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team12:13:02
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:10
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:13
6Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:25
7Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:27
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
9Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:00:33
10Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:00:38
11Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:44
12Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:47
13Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:53
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:54
15Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
16Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:57
17Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
18Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:59
19Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:22
20Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:30
21Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
22Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:43
23Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop0:04:42
24Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:48
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:30
26Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:07:14
27Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:07:35
28Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:55
29Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
30Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:27
31Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:41
32Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:09:10
34Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:09:14
35Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:39
36Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:10:09
37Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:36
38Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:11:37
39Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:38
40Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:11:46
41Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:13
42Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:30
43Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:12:37
44Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:00
45Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:13:17
46Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:13:56
47Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:10
48Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:10
49Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:37
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:43
51Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:44
52Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:19
53Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:16:39
54Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:17:35
55Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:39
56James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:18:13
57Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:18:18
58Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:53
59Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:00
60Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:19:10
61Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
62Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:50
63Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:43
64Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:22:44
65Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:09
66Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:23:29
67Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:43
68Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
69Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
70Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
71Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:26:27
73Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:35
74Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:28:31
75Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:07
76Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:29:17
77John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:31
78Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
79Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
80Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:29:34
81Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:30:10
82Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:30:29
83Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:32
84Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:31:00
85Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:31:05
86Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:31:56
87Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
88Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:32:05
89David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
90Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:32:26
91William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:32:31
92Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:33:21
93Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:33:32
94Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:33:42
95Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:33:43
96Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:33:44
97Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:33:52
98David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:34:06
99Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:35:14
100Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:36:09
101Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:36:10
102Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:37
103Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:37:39
104Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:39:30
105Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:40:34
106Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:41:03
107Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:46:15
108Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:46:35
109Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:52:12

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling27pts
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team15
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team12
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
5Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team12
7Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
8Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
9Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman6
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
11Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
12Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo5
13Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
14Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
15Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5
16Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team5
17Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team4
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
19James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team3
20Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3
21Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts3
22Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
23Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
24Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
25Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts1
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
27Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team16
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
6Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
7Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing14
8Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
9Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman14
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
11Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team8
12Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team8
13Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts7
14Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
15Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts7
16Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
17Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
18Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
19Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman4
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
21Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing2
22James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team2
23Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts2
24Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing1
25Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
26Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
27Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12:13:12
2Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:17
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:44
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:12
5Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:39
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:07:04
7Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:09:00
8Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:09:04
9Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:29
10Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:09:59
11Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:26
12Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:03
13James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:18:03
14Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:18:08
15Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:23:19
16Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:33
17Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:28:21
18Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:57
19Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:29:24
20Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:31:46

Best Colorado rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12:13:59
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:58
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:30
4Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:10:49
5Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:33
6Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:17:21
7Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:56
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:22:32
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:32
10Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:31:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team36:40:34
2Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:47
3Hincapie Racing Team0:00:51
4Trek Factory Racing0:01:39
5Tinkoff - Saxo0:05:01
6Team SmartStop0:06:19
7UnitedHealthcare Team0:06:50
8Axeon Cycling Team0:08:06
9Team Cannondale - Garmin0:09:28
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:45
11Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:01
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:33:30
13Team Budget Forklifts0:42:34
14Jamis - Hagens Berman0:49:54
15Cycling Academy Team1:10:07
16Team Novo Nordisk1:25:56

 

