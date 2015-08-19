Image 1 of 66 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 66 The break nears Empire Pass (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 66 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) takes a drink on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 66 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) takes his own line through todays feed zone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 66 The peloton makes its way through the feed zone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 66 The field passes through the sprint town of Leadville (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 66 The peloton descends past Turquoise Lake (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 66 The peloton heads towards more of todays climbing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 66 Laurent Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted to the stage 3 win Wednesday at the USA Pro Challenge after a tricky-but-fast descent down Independence Pass into Aspen. Repeating his win in Aspen last year, the American topped BMC's Rohan Dennis and a hard-charging Ruben Zepuntke (Cannondale-Garmin), who finished third after regaining with the group on the descent.

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) kept the yellow jersey after his team covered multiple attacks leading into the finish. Dennis remains in second, with UnitedHealthhcare's Jonny Clarke remaining in third.

Reijnen, who had three teammates in the front group, said his win was a total team effort.

"We knew it was going to be hectic," Reijnen said of the final few kilometres. "We were lucky that BMC’s tactics were kind of aligned with ours to keep everything together. I had Jonny [Clarke], Janez [Brajkovic] and Marco [Canola] with me to help sew it back together, so a huge amount of teamwork happened in those last few k.

"When we hit those last few corners — you know it’s a really fast run-in and I know the town well — Marco came on the right-hand side as everyone else was lining up for those corners, and he took me like twice as fast through the first corner as everybody else."

Reijnen had to beat back Axeon's Logan Owen, who won a stage earlier this month at the Tour of Utah, before he could claim the win.

"When we swung left I took it pretty hot, but Logan took the inside and jumped straightaway, which was great move on his part," Reijnen said. "I had to decide at that point if I was going to leave Marco's wheel and follow him. But he had so much speed that I jumped off Marco's wheel and went after him. Sometimes that kind of effort can cost you in the sprint, but at altitude everybody is really tired from the climb. So as soon as I got to his wheel I just kept going. I'm really pleased with the win, especially after all the work my teammates did."

How it unfolded

Wednesday's 163km fourth stage started at Copper Mountain Resort just below 3,000 metres, reached 3,377 metres on Fremont Pass in the first 10km and then hit 3,686 metres going over Independence Pass just 30km from the finish in Aspen.

With a long day in the saddle ahead, the peloton appeared to be in no hurry to start the fireworks, and after several groups attempted unsuccessfully to get away on Fremont Pass, Jamis-Hagens Berman's Colombian climber Daniel Jaramillo took the KOM at the summit ahead of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA's Kyle Murphy, Trek Factory Racing's Laurent Didier and Hincapie's Joe Lewis.

Seven more riders joined those four over the top of the climb, and the day's breakaway took shape. In the group with Jaramillo, Murphy, Didier and Lewis were Jesus Hernandez (Tinkoff-Saxo), Janier Acevedo (Cannondale-Garmin), Miguel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Timothy Roe (Drapac), Dion Smith (Hincapie), Daniel Eaton (Axeon) and Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts).

With 130km remaining in the stage, the escapees had 2:40 on the peloton, but with Smith starting the day just 1:22 off the lead of Bookwalter, BMC was not letting out much rope. The gap varied between 3:35 and three minutes for much of the day but then ballooned to 4:30 on the way to Independence Pass, after the peloton got some inaccurate time checks. BMC picked up the pace and pulled the leaders back within range, and the GC battle on the pass was still in play.

As expected, the climb up Independence Pass was the decisive factor on the day, and BMC began pulling the breakaway back rapidly as they started the 30km ascent.

Hernandez took up the pace setting in the break group, which began to split up under the pressure. Another surge created a new lead trio, with Bobridge, Didier and Smith going clear.

Didier pressed the pace again as the road got steeper, gaining a gap over Smith and Bobridge. The Trek rider, who won a nasty, wet stage in Breckenridge last year, is one of the better descenders in the peloton and went over the top of the climb with less than a minute over the chase.

Rohan Dennis set the pace for BMC up the climb, and the bunch soon swept up a move by Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) and the remnants of the original breakaway.

Dennis' pace whittled the group down to about a dozen riders, including Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Lachlan Morton, who attacked the yellow jersey group near the top of the climb and gained a quick gap. Morton swept up Bobridge and Smith, dispatched them and then set off after Didier, who was already steaming down the descent.

Morton caught Didier, but it was for naught as the lead group was quickly on them. By the time the leaders barrelled down Independence Pass, their numbers had swelled to about 25, and despite repeated attacks from Jelly Belly, Axeon, Hincapie and others over the run into the finish, the group approached the line mostly together. Australians Dennis and Bobridge tried a late move, but they were also brought back into the fold.

From there it was a full-on group sprint, with Reijnen following wheels until he jumped past Dennis and Owen in the final 200 metres, while Zepuntke surged from seven or eight riders back to grab the final podium spot.

"There was a hole in the road and I hit it, so I couldn’t grab my handlebar and I was third," Zepuntke told Cycingnews. "I had one of the best sprints in the group, but when you come out of the corner in place seven or eight, it’s too late. You’re too far behind."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3:56:52 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 5 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 6 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 8 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 14 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 16 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 17 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 18 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 22 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 24 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 25 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 27 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 29 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 30 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 32 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:02:14 35 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:25 36 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 37 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 38 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 41 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:04:08 42 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 43 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 45 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop 46 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 47 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 48 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 49 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 50 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 53 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:07:34 54 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 55 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 56 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 57 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 58 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:55 59 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:10:24 60 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 61 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 62 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 63 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:11:33 64 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 65 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 66 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 68 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 69 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 70 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 72 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 73 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 74 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 75 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 77 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:12:51 78 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 79 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:12:52 80 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:21 81 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 82 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 83 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 84 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 85 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 86 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:29 87 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:21 88 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 89 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 90 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 91 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 92 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 93 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 94 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 95 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 96 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 97 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 98 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 99 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 101 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 102 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:14:30 103 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 104 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 105 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 106 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 107 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:20:55 108 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 109 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop DNF Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 pts 2 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 pts 2 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 7 5 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 6 6 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 4 8 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 3 9 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Fremont Pass, km. 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 4 pts 2 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2 4 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Independence Pass, km. 131 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 pts 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 8 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 7 5 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 9 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 2 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:56:52 2 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 4 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 9 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:25 10 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 11 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:08 13 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 14 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:33 15 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 16 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:21 18 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:14:21 19 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 20 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:20:55

Best Colorado rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3:56:52 2 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:08 4 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 5 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:10:24 7 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:11:33 9 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:14:21 10 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hincapie Racing Team 11:50:36 2 UnitedHealthcare Team 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Trek Factory Racing 5 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Axeon Cycling Team 8 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:02:25 9 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:04:08 10 Drapac Professional Cycling 11 Team SmartStop 0:04:39 12 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:16 13 Team Budget Forklifts 0:15:41 14 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:23:06 15 Cycling Academy Team 0:30:11 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:38:23

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12:13:02 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:10 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:13 6 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:25 7 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:27 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 9 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:33 10 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:38 11 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:44 12 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:47 13 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:53 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:54 15 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:57 17 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 18 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:59 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:22 20 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:30 21 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 22 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:43 23 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 0:04:42 24 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:48 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:30 26 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:07:14 27 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:07:35 28 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:55 29 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 30 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:27 31 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:41 32 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:09:10 34 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:14 35 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:39 36 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:09 37 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:36 38 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:11:37 39 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:38 40 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:11:46 41 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:13 42 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:30 43 Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:12:37 44 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:00 45 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:17 46 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:13:56 47 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:10 48 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:10 49 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:37 50 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:43 51 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:44 52 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:16:19 53 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:39 54 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:17:35 55 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:17:39 56 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:18:13 57 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:18:18 58 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:53 59 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:00 60 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:19:10 61 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 62 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:50 63 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:43 64 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:22:44 65 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:09 66 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:23:29 67 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:43 68 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 69 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 70 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 71 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:26:27 73 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:35 74 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:28:31 75 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:07 76 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:17 77 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:31 78 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 79 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 80 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:29:34 81 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:30:10 82 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:30:29 83 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:32 84 Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:31:00 85 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:05 86 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:56 87 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 88 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:32:05 89 David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 90 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:32:26 91 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:32:31 92 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:33:21 93 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:33:32 94 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:33:42 95 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:33:43 96 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:33:44 97 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:33:52 98 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:34:06 99 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:35:14 100 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:36:09 101 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:36:10 102 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:37 103 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:37:39 104 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:39:30 105 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:40:34 106 Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:41:03 107 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:46:15 108 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:46:35 109 Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:52:12

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 pts 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 6 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 12 7 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 8 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 11 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 12 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 13 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 14 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 15 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 16 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 5 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 4 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 19 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 3 20 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 3 21 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 3 22 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 23 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 24 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 25 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 1 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 27 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 4 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 7 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 14 8 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 9 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 14 10 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 11 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 8 12 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 8 13 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 7 14 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 15 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 7 16 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 17 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 18 Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 19 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 4 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 21 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2 22 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 2 23 Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 2 24 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 1 25 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 26 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 27 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12:13:12 2 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:17 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:44 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:12 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39 6 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:07:04 7 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:09:00 8 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:04 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:29 10 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:59 11 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:26 12 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:03 13 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:18:03 14 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:18:08 15 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:23:19 16 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:33 17 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:28:21 18 Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:57 19 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:29:24 20 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:46

Best Colorado rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12:13:59 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:58 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:30 4 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:10:49 5 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:33 6 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:17:21 7 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:56 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:22:32 9 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:32 10 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:31:08