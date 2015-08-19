USA Pro Challenge: Reijnen wins stage 3 in Aspen
BMC's Brent Bookwalter finished with the lead group to keep his overall lead
Stage 3: Copper Mountain - Aspen
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted to the stage 3 win Wednesday at the USA Pro Challenge after a tricky-but-fast descent down Independence Pass into Aspen. Repeating his win in Aspen last year, the American topped BMC's Rohan Dennis and a hard-charging Ruben Zepuntke (Cannondale-Garmin), who finished third after regaining with the group on the descent.
Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) kept the yellow jersey after his team covered multiple attacks leading into the finish. Dennis remains in second, with UnitedHealthhcare's Jonny Clarke remaining in third.
Reijnen, who had three teammates in the front group, said his win was a total team effort.
"We knew it was going to be hectic," Reijnen said of the final few kilometres. "We were lucky that BMC’s tactics were kind of aligned with ours to keep everything together. I had Jonny [Clarke], Janez [Brajkovic] and Marco [Canola] with me to help sew it back together, so a huge amount of teamwork happened in those last few k.
"When we hit those last few corners — you know it’s a really fast run-in and I know the town well — Marco came on the right-hand side as everyone else was lining up for those corners, and he took me like twice as fast through the first corner as everybody else."
Reijnen had to beat back Axeon's Logan Owen, who won a stage earlier this month at the Tour of Utah, before he could claim the win.
"When we swung left I took it pretty hot, but Logan took the inside and jumped straightaway, which was great move on his part," Reijnen said. "I had to decide at that point if I was going to leave Marco's wheel and follow him. But he had so much speed that I jumped off Marco's wheel and went after him. Sometimes that kind of effort can cost you in the sprint, but at altitude everybody is really tired from the climb. So as soon as I got to his wheel I just kept going. I'm really pleased with the win, especially after all the work my teammates did."
How it unfolded
Wednesday's 163km fourth stage started at Copper Mountain Resort just below 3,000 metres, reached 3,377 metres on Fremont Pass in the first 10km and then hit 3,686 metres going over Independence Pass just 30km from the finish in Aspen.
With a long day in the saddle ahead, the peloton appeared to be in no hurry to start the fireworks, and after several groups attempted unsuccessfully to get away on Fremont Pass, Jamis-Hagens Berman's Colombian climber Daniel Jaramillo took the KOM at the summit ahead of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA's Kyle Murphy, Trek Factory Racing's Laurent Didier and Hincapie's Joe Lewis.
Seven more riders joined those four over the top of the climb, and the day's breakaway took shape. In the group with Jaramillo, Murphy, Didier and Lewis were Jesus Hernandez (Tinkoff-Saxo), Janier Acevedo (Cannondale-Garmin), Miguel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Timothy Roe (Drapac), Dion Smith (Hincapie), Daniel Eaton (Axeon) and Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts).
With 130km remaining in the stage, the escapees had 2:40 on the peloton, but with Smith starting the day just 1:22 off the lead of Bookwalter, BMC was not letting out much rope. The gap varied between 3:35 and three minutes for much of the day but then ballooned to 4:30 on the way to Independence Pass, after the peloton got some inaccurate time checks. BMC picked up the pace and pulled the leaders back within range, and the GC battle on the pass was still in play.
As expected, the climb up Independence Pass was the decisive factor on the day, and BMC began pulling the breakaway back rapidly as they started the 30km ascent.
Hernandez took up the pace setting in the break group, which began to split up under the pressure. Another surge created a new lead trio, with Bobridge, Didier and Smith going clear.
Didier pressed the pace again as the road got steeper, gaining a gap over Smith and Bobridge. The Trek rider, who won a nasty, wet stage in Breckenridge last year, is one of the better descenders in the peloton and went over the top of the climb with less than a minute over the chase.
Rohan Dennis set the pace for BMC up the climb, and the bunch soon swept up a move by Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) and the remnants of the original breakaway.
Dennis' pace whittled the group down to about a dozen riders, including Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Lachlan Morton, who attacked the yellow jersey group near the top of the climb and gained a quick gap. Morton swept up Bobridge and Smith, dispatched them and then set off after Didier, who was already steaming down the descent.
Morton caught Didier, but it was for naught as the lead group was quickly on them. By the time the leaders barrelled down Independence Pass, their numbers had swelled to about 25, and despite repeated attacks from Jelly Belly, Axeon, Hincapie and others over the run into the finish, the group approached the line mostly together. Australians Dennis and Bobridge tried a late move, but they were also brought back into the fold.
From there it was a full-on group sprint, with Reijnen following wheels until he jumped past Dennis and Owen in the final 200 metres, while Zepuntke surged from seven or eight riders back to grab the final podium spot.
"There was a hole in the road and I hit it, so I couldn’t grab my handlebar and I was third," Zepuntke told Cycingnews. "I had one of the best sprints in the group, but when you come out of the corner in place seven or eight, it’s too late. You’re too far behind."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3:56:52
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|5
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|16
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|17
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|22
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|24
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|25
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|27
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|29
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|30
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|32
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:02:14
|35
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:25
|36
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|38
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|41
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:04:08
|42
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|46
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|47
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|48
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|49
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|50
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|53
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:07:34
|54
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|55
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|56
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|58
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:55
|59
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:10:24
|60
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|61
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:11:33
|64
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|65
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|66
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|68
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|69
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|70
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|74
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|75
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|77
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:12:51
|78
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|79
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:12:52
|80
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:21
|81
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|82
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|83
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|86
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:29
|87
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:21
|88
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|89
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|90
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|92
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|93
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|94
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|95
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|96
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|97
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|98
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|99
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|101
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|102
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:14:30
|103
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|104
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|105
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|106
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|107
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:20:55
|108
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|109
|Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|DNF
|Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|pts
|2
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|pts
|2
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|6
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|9
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|4
|pts
|2
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|pts
|2
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|5
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|9
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|2
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:56:52
|2
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|9
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:25
|10
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:08
|13
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|14
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:33
|15
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|16
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:21
|18
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:14:21
|19
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|20
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:20:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3:56:52
|2
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:08
|4
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|5
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:10:24
|7
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:11:33
|9
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:14:21
|10
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hincapie Racing Team
|11:50:36
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Team
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Axeon Cycling Team
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:02:25
|9
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:04:08
|10
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|Team SmartStop
|0:04:39
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:16
|13
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:15:41
|14
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:23:06
|15
|Cycling Academy Team
|0:30:11
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:38:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12:13:02
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:13
|6
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:25
|7
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:27
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|9
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:33
|10
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:38
|11
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:44
|12
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:47
|13
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:53
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|15
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:57
|17
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|18
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:59
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:22
|20
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:30
|21
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|22
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:43
|23
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|0:04:42
|24
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:48
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:30
|26
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:07:14
|27
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:07:35
|28
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:55
|29
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|30
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:27
|31
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:41
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|34
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:14
|35
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:39
|36
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:09
|37
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:36
|38
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:11:37
|39
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:38
|40
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:11:46
|41
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:13
|42
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:30
|43
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:12:37
|44
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:00
|45
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:17
|46
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:13:56
|47
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:10
|48
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:10
|49
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:37
|50
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:43
|51
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:44
|52
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:19
|53
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:39
|54
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:17:35
|55
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:17:39
|56
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:18:13
|57
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:18:18
|58
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:53
|59
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:00
|60
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:19:10
|61
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|62
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:50
|63
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:43
|64
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:22:44
|65
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:09
|66
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:23:29
|67
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:43
|68
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|69
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|71
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:26:27
|73
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:35
|74
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:28:31
|75
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:07
|76
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:29:17
|77
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:31
|78
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|79
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|80
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:29:34
|81
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:30:10
|82
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:30:29
|83
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:32
|84
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:31:00
|85
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:05
|86
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:56
|87
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:32:05
|89
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|90
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:32:26
|91
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:32:31
|92
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:33:21
|93
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:33:32
|94
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:33:42
|95
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:33:43
|96
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:33:44
|97
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:33:52
|98
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:34:06
|99
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:35:14
|100
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:36:09
|101
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:36:10
|102
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:37
|103
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:37:39
|104
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:39:30
|105
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:40:34
|106
|Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:41:03
|107
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:46:15
|108
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:46:35
|109
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:52:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|pts
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|5
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|6
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|8
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|6
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|11
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|12
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|13
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|15
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|16
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|19
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|22
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|23
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|24
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|25
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|27
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|3
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|7
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|8
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|9
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|14
|10
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|11
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|13
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|14
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|15
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|17
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|18
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|19
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|4
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|22
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|24
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|25
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|26
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|27
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12:13:12
|2
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:17
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:12
|5
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|6
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:07:04
|7
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:09:00
|8
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:04
|9
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:29
|10
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:59
|11
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:26
|12
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:03
|13
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:18:03
|14
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:18:08
|15
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:23:19
|16
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:33
|17
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:28:21
|18
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:57
|19
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:29:24
|20
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12:13:59
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:58
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:30
|4
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:10:49
|5
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:33
|6
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:17:21
|7
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:56
|8
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:22:32
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:32
|10
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:31:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|36:40:34
|2
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:47
|3
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:51
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:39
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:05:01
|6
|Team SmartStop
|0:06:19
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Team
|0:06:50
|8
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:08:06
|9
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:09:28
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:45
|11
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:01
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:33:30
|13
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:42:34
|14
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:49:54
|15
|Cycling Academy Team
|1:10:07
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:25:56
