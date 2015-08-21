USA Pro Challenge: Dennis smashes stage 5 time trial in Breckenridge
Team SmartStop's Rob Britton runner-up as Dennis extends overall lead
Stage 5: Breckenridge -
Rohan Dennis (BMC) scored his second consecutive stage win Friday at the USA Pro Challenge, smashing the 13.5km course in Breckenridge with a time of 18:11, 27 seconds faster than runner-up Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) and 31 seconds better than teammate Brent Bookwalter.
The Australian time trial specialist caught and passed his two-minute man, Robbie Squire (Hincapie Racing), on the final climb to extend his lead in the general classification with two stages remaining. Dennis now leads Bookwalter in the general classification by 44 seconds, with Britton moving into third, 1:31 down.
Friday's course revisited the climb up Moonstone Road, which the peloton had gone over the previous day during stage 4. Dennis said he enjoyed the climb much less on Friday.
"I went into the climb today pretty well on the limit," he said. "Yesterday I wasn't close to my threshold for 10 minutes beforehand. So today definitely wasn't as fun. To be honest, I was expecting closer to 18:30," he said. "But when I went across the top it was just better than 14 minutes. So it was always going to be the same time from there to the bottom for pretty much everyone - around four minutes. So I thought I’d at least cut it by 20 seconds if I decided to go slow down the course."
Britton, who finished third in the road stage that finished in Breckenridge last year, said coming in second to Dennis was pretty satisfying.
"Thirty seconds down on the guy who set the fastest time in the Tour de France ever, it's not bad right?" Britton said. "I’m happy with it for sure"
How it unfolded
Friday’s 13.5km stage 5 time trial started in downtown Breckenridge before heading slightly downhill for 3.6km to a turn around in Coyne Valley. From there the race returned on the same road and headed for the climb up Moonstone Road, which the peloton had climbed the day before. The climb topped out about 6km from the finish before a screaming descent back into town.
Jamis-Hagens Berman’s David Williams, who finished third at the US pro time trial championship in both 2013 and 2015, set the earliest fastest time at 19:34. But Williams’ mark was soon eclipsed by Cyclinng Academy rider Bartosz Warchol, who came in one second faster.
Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), a local from Breckenridge, set the new fastest time 20 riders later with a mark of 19:24 over the 13.5km course.
Sheldon also didn’t get to spend much time in the hot seat as Cannondale-Garmin’s Nathan Brown finished with a time of 19:18.
The hot seat started to look like a game of musical chairs from there, with Brown’s mark falling to Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts) two riders later. The Australian track man was the first rider t break the 19-minute mark, coming in with a time of 18:59.
Fan favourite Taylor Phinney (BMC) took over the leader’s seat next, crossing the line with a time of 18:50 as the crowd roared its approval. But Phinney’s lead lasted even shorter than brown’s as Axeon Cycling’s Daniel Eaton bested him by a mere second.
Eaton had a little more time to get used to the hotseat, as rider after rider came close but were unable to unseat the 22-year-old American. Gavin Mannion, starting 12th from last, missed unseating Eaton by just one second, but the Axeon rider’s time of 18:49 continued to hold.
"It’s pretty unreal actually," Eaton said from the hotseat. "I came into the day hoping for a good time, feeling good and rolled through the finish and heard my name was in the hot seat and I couldn’t believe it.
"I took it out pretty smooth, pretty steady and I knew it was going to be all in the climb," he said. "Then I hit the climb and gave it everything to the top. I pretty much stopped pedaling at the top and then was able to recover real quick and get back on the descent."
Eaton's lead position was short-lived, however, as Team SmartStop’s Rob Britton finished next and smashed Eaton’s time by 11 seconds, setting the new best mark of 18:38. The Canadian took the hotseat with just 10 riders left to finish.
"I was hoping for it," he said of his podium ride. "I’ve been hoping for this all week because I had a little bit of an off day on stage 2. So today was kind of my only real chance to make up time.
Cannondale-Garmin’s Davide Formolo, who started the day eighth overall lost his chances for a good time when he crashed into the barriers rounding a left-hand turn leading to the finishing straight.
Meanwhile, out on the course, Dennis was smashing the course, catching and passing his two-minute man Robbie Squire (Hincapie Racing).
Bookwalter, who started third from last despite sitting second overall, almost unseated Britton with a time of 18:42, but the Canadian remained in the lead with just two riders left to finish.
Dennis came in next with the fastest time of the day to take the stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:11
|2
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:27
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:39
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|8
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:48
|9
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|10
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|11
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|12
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:11
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:13
|15
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:14
|16
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:15
|17
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:16
|18
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:18
|19
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:19
|21
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|22
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|23
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|24
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:23
|26
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:24
|27
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|28
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:28
|29
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|30
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:30
|31
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:32
|32
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|33
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|34
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|35
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:40
|36
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:41
|38
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:42
|39
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|40
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|41
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:44
|42
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:46
|43
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:47
|44
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:49
|45
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|46
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|47
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|48
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|49
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|50
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|52
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:02
|53
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|54
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:07
|55
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|56
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:08
|57
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:11
|58
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|59
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|61
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:02:13
|62
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|63
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:02:14
|64
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|65
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:16
|66
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|67
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:18
|68
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:21
|70
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|71
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:22
|72
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:23
|74
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|76
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:25
|77
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:27
|78
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:02:30
|79
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:32
|80
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:02:33
|81
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:35
|82
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:36
|83
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:39
|84
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:40
|85
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|86
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:42
|88
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:43
|89
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|90
|Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|91
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:02:47
|92
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|93
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:49
|94
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:53
|95
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:56
|96
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:57
|97
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:07
|98
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:08
|99
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|100
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|0:03:09
|101
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:19
|102
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:03:20
|103
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:26
|104
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:28
|105
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:03:32
|106
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|107
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:03:34
|108
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:18:49
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:36
|4
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|5
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:54
|7
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|8
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:08
|10
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:11
|11
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|12
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:01:22
|13
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:30
|14
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:33
|15
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|16
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:58
|17
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|18
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:18
|19
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:41
|20
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:50
|2
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:34
|3
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|4
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:51
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|6
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|7
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:35
|8
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:43
|9
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:51
|10
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|0:55:43
|2
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|3
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:53
|4
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:17
|5
|Team SmartStop
|0:02:22
|6
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:02:37
|7
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|8
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:03:09
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Team
|0:03:25
|10
|Cycling Academy Team
|0:04:02
|11
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:04:06
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:09
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:11
|14
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:15
|15
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:04:39
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17:42:14
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|3
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:31
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:49
|5
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:53
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|7
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:02
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:08
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:13
|10
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:14
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|12
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:33
|13
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:38
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:43
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|16
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:03:08
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:03:11
|18
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|19
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:55
|20
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:25
|21
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|0:09:10
|22
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:10:05
|23
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:06
|24
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:10:11
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:14
|26
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:41
|27
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:52
|29
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:40
|30
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:51
|31
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:13:03
|32
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:50
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:07
|34
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:15:09
|35
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:15:46
|36
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:59
|37
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:27
|38
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:05
|39
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:56
|40
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:19
|41
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:21
|42
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:37
|43
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:22
|44
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:54
|45
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:21:12
|46
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:26
|47
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:21:31
|48
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:23:02
|49
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:23:10
|50
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:23:32
|51
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:03
|52
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:24:21
|53
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:38
|54
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:26:52
|55
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:38
|56
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:28:14
|57
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:26
|58
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:14
|59
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:32:34
|60
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:32:56
|61
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:09
|62
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:33:18
|63
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:34:11
|64
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:35:58
|65
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:36:37
|66
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:37:12
|67
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:37:29
|68
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:38:36
|69
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:39:54
|70
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:41:33
|71
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:43:34
|72
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:44:28
|73
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:44:35
|74
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:44:40
|75
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:44:48
|76
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:56
|77
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:45:03
|78
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:45:05
|79
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:45:31
|80
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:46:18
|81
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:48
|82
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:47:40
|83
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:48:21
|84
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:38
|85
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:08
|86
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:49:14
|87
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:49:36
|88
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:49:45
|89
|David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:49:57
|90
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:27
|91
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:50:48
|92
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:51:25
|93
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:51:39
|94
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:51:54
|95
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:52:25
|96
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:52:29
|97
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:53:43
|98
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:55:21
|99
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:56:24
|100
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:57:01
|101
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:57:14
|102
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:57:18
|103
|Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:00:16
|104
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|1:01:03
|105
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:02:35
|106
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|1:06:39
|107
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|1:07:39
|108
|Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|1:12:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|5
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|6
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|8
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|9
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|10
|10
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|11
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|12
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|9
|13
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|7
|16
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|6
|17
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|18
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|19
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|21
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|23
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|24
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|26
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|28
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|29
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|30
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|31
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|32
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|33
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|34
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|-5
|35
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|3
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|4
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|5
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|19
|6
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|7
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|9
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|10
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|14
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|13
|12
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|14
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|15
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|17
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|18
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|19
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|20
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|21
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|22
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|24
|Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|25
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|26
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|4
|27
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|2
|28
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|29
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|31
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|32
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|33
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|34
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|17:44:12
|2
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:15
|3
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:35
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:13
|5
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|6
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:08:07
|7
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:08:13
|8
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:53
|9
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:52
|10
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:01
|11
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:07
|12
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:56
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:26:16
|14
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:30:58
|15
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:34:39
|16
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:35:14
|17
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:33
|18
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:50
|19
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:45:42
|20
|Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|17:46:09
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:11
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:46
|4
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:15
|5
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:57
|6
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:24:19
|7
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:28:39
|8
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:32:42
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:38
|10
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:46:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|53:09:44
|2
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:26
|3
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:04:23
|4
|Team SmartStop
|0:09:36
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:10:04
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:35
|7
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:10:40
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Team
|0:10:59
|9
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:14:14
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:39
|11
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:41
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:43:18
|13
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:07:48
|14
|Team Budget Forklifts
|1:13:10
|15
|Cycling Academy Team
|1:38:40
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:22:19
