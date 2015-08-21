Trending

USA Pro Challenge: Dennis smashes stage 5 time trial in Breckenridge

Team SmartStop's Rob Britton runner-up as Dennis extends overall lead

Image 1 of 63

Rohan Dennis (BMC) stays in yellow

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 63

Rohan Dennis (BMC) riding to stage victory

Image 3 of 63

Lachlan Norris (Drapac) nears the top of todays climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 63

Flavio De Luna (SmartStop) rides in the Mexico National Champion colors today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 63

Logan Owen (Axeon) making it through the crowds

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 63

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) comes through wear the sprint leader jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 63

Michael Schar (BMC) gets cheered on by the fans

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 63

Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) going hard on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 63

Daniel Eaton (Axeon) gets his photo taken near the top of the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 63

A SmartStop rider goes for a pretzel hand up on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 63

The crowds were out to watch todays start

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 63

Cannondale-Garmin riders warm up before todays start

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 63

Taylor Phinney (BMC) set the fastest pace early on

Image 14 of 63

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare)

Image 15 of 63

Tom Zirbell (Optum)

Image 16 of 63

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) put in a strong fifth place finish today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 63

Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) comes through trying to hold onto the best young rider jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 63

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) on todays steep section of the course

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 63

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) gets the best young rider jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 63

Rohan Dennis (BMC) on the podium for the stage win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 63

Rob Britton (SmartStop) on his way to second place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 63

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) put in a good ride to take over the best young rider jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 63

Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) stays tucked in on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 63

Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly) comes through as the best Colorado rider

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 63

Michael Schar (BMC) makes his way through the dense crowds

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 63

Rob Britton (SmartStop) talks with team director Mike Creed before todays stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 63

The jersey winners for stage 5 in Breckenridge

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 63

Todays top three for stage 5

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 63

Rob Squire (Hincapie) held onto the most aggressive jersey for todays stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 63

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) on his way to third place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 63

Laurent Didier (Trek)

Image 32 of 63

Gregory Daniel (Axeon)

Image 33 of 63

A Jamis rider heads out on course

Image 34 of 63

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) leaves the start house

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 63

Taylor Phinney gets cheered up the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 63

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare)

Image 37 of 63

Angus Morton (Jelly Belly)

Image 38 of 63

Hugh Carthy chose to ride a road bike in the time trial today

Image 39 of 63

Adam Phelan (Drapac)

Image 40 of 63

Chad Young (Axeon)

Image 41 of 63

Wojciech Migdal (Cycling Academy Team)

Image 42 of 63

Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare)

Image 43 of 63

Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly) in best Colorado rider jersey

Image 44 of 63

Martin Kohler (Drapac)

Image 45 of 63

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk)

Image 46 of 63

Rohan Dennis (BC) flying to victory

Image 47 of 63

Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) was second today

Image 48 of 63

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Image 49 of 63

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon)

Image 50 of 63

Rob Britton (Team SmartStop)

Image 51 of 63

Points classification leader Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare)

Image 52 of 63

Rohan Dennis (BMC) feeling the pain up the climb

Image 53 of 63

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) in the KOM jersey today

Image 54 of 63

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) moves into the best young rider jersey

Image 55 of 63

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) pulling on the young rider jersey

Image 56 of 63

Rohan Dennis takes a minute after his stage won

Image 57 of 63

That's two stage wins in two days from Rohan Dennis

Image 58 of 63

Rohan Dennis gets a helping hand from his BMC team after winning the stage

Image 59 of 63

Rohan Dennis is all smiles on the podium

Image 60 of 63

Yellow jersey wearer Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Image 61 of 63

Rohan Dennis on his way to stage victory in the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 62 of 63

Robbie Squire (Hincapie) is cheered on by the crowd

Image 63 of 63

Rohan Dennis in the yellow jersey rides to the stage 5 victory

Rohan Dennis (BMC) scored his second consecutive stage win Friday at the USA Pro Challenge, smashing the 13.5km course in Breckenridge with a time of 18:11, 27 seconds faster than runner-up Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) and 31 seconds better than teammate Brent Bookwalter.

The Australian time trial specialist caught and passed his two-minute man, Robbie Squire (Hincapie Racing), on the final climb to extend his lead in the general classification with two stages remaining. Dennis now leads Bookwalter in the general classification by 44 seconds, with Britton moving into third, 1:31 down.

Friday's course revisited the climb up Moonstone Road, which the peloton had gone over the previous day during stage 4. Dennis said he enjoyed the climb much less on Friday.

"I went into the climb today pretty well on the limit," he said. "Yesterday I wasn't close to my threshold for 10 minutes beforehand. So today definitely wasn't as fun. To be honest, I was expecting closer to 18:30," he said. "But when I went across the top it was just better than 14 minutes. So it was always going to be the same time from there to the bottom for pretty much everyone - around four minutes. So I thought I’d at least cut it by 20 seconds if I decided to go slow down the course."

Britton, who finished third in the road stage that finished in Breckenridge last year, said coming in second to Dennis was pretty satisfying.

"Thirty seconds down on the guy who set the fastest time in the Tour de France ever, it's not bad right?" Britton said. "I’m happy with it for sure" 

How it unfolded

Friday’s 13.5km stage 5 time trial started in downtown Breckenridge before heading slightly downhill for 3.6km to a turn around in Coyne Valley. From there the race returned on the same road and headed for the climb up Moonstone Road, which the peloton had climbed the day before. The climb topped out about 6km from the finish before a screaming descent back into town.

Jamis-Hagens Berman’s David Williams, who finished third at the US pro time trial championship in both 2013 and 2015, set the earliest fastest time at 19:34. But Williams’ mark was soon eclipsed by Cyclinng Academy rider Bartosz Warchol, who came in one second faster.

Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), a local from Breckenridge, set the new fastest time 20 riders later with a mark of 19:24 over the 13.5km course.

Sheldon also didn’t get to spend much time in the hot seat as Cannondale-Garmin’s Nathan Brown finished with a time of 19:18.

The hot seat started to look like a game of musical chairs from there, with Brown’s mark falling to Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts) two riders later. The Australian track man was the first rider t break the 19-minute mark, coming in with a time of 18:59.

Fan favourite Taylor Phinney (BMC) took over the leader’s seat next, crossing the line with a time of 18:50 as the crowd roared its approval. But Phinney’s lead lasted even shorter than brown’s as Axeon Cycling’s Daniel Eaton bested him by a mere second.

Eaton had a little more time to get used to the hotseat, as rider after rider came close but were unable to unseat the 22-year-old American. Gavin Mannion, starting 12th from last, missed unseating Eaton by just one second, but the Axeon rider’s time of 18:49 continued to hold.

"It’s pretty unreal actually," Eaton said from the hotseat. "I came into the day hoping for a good time, feeling good and rolled through the finish and heard my name was in the hot seat and I couldn’t believe it.

"I took it out pretty smooth, pretty steady and I knew it was going to be all in the climb," he said. "Then I hit the climb and gave it everything to the top. I pretty much stopped pedaling at the top and then was able to recover real quick and get back on the descent."

Eaton's lead position was short-lived, however, as Team SmartStop’s Rob Britton finished next and smashed Eaton’s time by 11 seconds, setting the new best mark of 18:38. The Canadian took the hotseat with just 10 riders left to finish.

"I was hoping for it," he said of his podium ride. "I’ve been hoping for this all week because I had a little bit of an off day on stage 2. So today was kind of my only real chance to make up time. 

Cannondale-Garmin’s Davide Formolo, who started the day eighth overall lost his chances for a good time when he crashed into the barriers rounding a left-hand turn leading to the finishing straight.

Meanwhile, out on the course, Dennis was smashing the course, catching and passing his two-minute man Robbie Squire (Hincapie Racing).

Bookwalter, who started third from last despite sitting second overall, almost unseated Britton with a time of 18:42, but the Canadian remained in the lead with just two riders left to finish.

Dennis came in next with the fastest time of the day to take the stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:18:11
2Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:27
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
4Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:38
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:39
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:47
8Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:48
9Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
10Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
11Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
12Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:11
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:13
15Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:14
16Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:15
17Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
18Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:18
19Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:01:19
21Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:21
22Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
23Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
24Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
25David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:23
26Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:24
27Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
28Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:28
29Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
30Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:30
31Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:32
32James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:35
33Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:37
34Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
35Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:40
36Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:41
38Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:42
39Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
40Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
41Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:44
42Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:46
43Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:47
44Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:49
45Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:50
46Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
47Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
48Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
49Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
50Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
51Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
52Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:02
53Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:04
54Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:07
55Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
56Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:08
57Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:11
58Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
59Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
60Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:12
61Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:13
62Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
63Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:02:14
64Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
65Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:16
66Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
67William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:18
68Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:21
70Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
71Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:22
72Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:23
74Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
75Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
76Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:25
77Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:27
78Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:02:30
79Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:32
80Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:33
81John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:35
82Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:02:36
83Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:39
84Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:40
85Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
86Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
87Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:42
88Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:43
89Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
90Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
91Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:47
92Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
93Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:49
94Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:53
95Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:56
96Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:57
97Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:07
98Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:08
99David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
100Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop0:03:09
101Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:19
102Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:03:20
103Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:26
104Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:28
105Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:03:32
106Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:33
107Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:03:34
108Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:39

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:18:49
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:09
3Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:36
4Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
5Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:46
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:54
7James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:57
8Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:08
10Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:11
11Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:12
12Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:01:22
13Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:30
14Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:33
15Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:34
16Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:01:58
17Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:02
18Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:18
19Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:41
20Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:01

Best Colorado rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:50
2Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:34
3Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:45
4Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:51
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:58
6Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:11
7Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:35
8Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:43
9Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:51
10Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:55:43
2Axeon Cycling Team0:01:39
3Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:53
4Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:17
5Team SmartStop0:02:22
6Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:37
7Tinkoff - Saxo
8Hincapie Racing Team0:03:09
9UnitedHealthcare Team0:03:25
10Cycling Academy Team0:04:02
11Team Budget Forklifts0:04:06
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:09
13Trek Factory Racing0:04:11
14Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:15
15Jamis - Hagens Berman0:04:39
16Team Novo Nordisk0:07:20

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team17:42:14
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
3Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:31
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:49
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:53
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:58
7Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:02
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:08
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:13
10Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:02:14
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:32
12Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:33
13Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:38
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:43
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
16Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:08
17Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:11
18Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:48
19Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:55
20Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:25
21Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop0:09:10
22Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:10:05
23Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:06
24Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:10:11
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:14
26Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:41
27Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:52
29Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:11:40
30Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:51
31Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:13:03
32Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:14:50
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:07
34Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:15:09
35Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:15:46
36Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:59
37Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:27
38Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:05
39Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:56
40Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:19
41Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:21
42Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:37
43Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:22
44Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:20:54
45Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:21:12
46Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:21:26
47Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:21:31
48Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:02
49Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:10
50Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:23:32
51Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:24:03
52Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:24:21
53Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:38
54Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:52
55Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:38
56Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:28:14
57Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:26
58Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:31:14
59Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:32:34
60Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:32:56
61Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:33:09
62Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:33:18
63Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:11
64Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:35:58
65Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:36:37
66James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:37:12
67Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:37:29
68Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:38:36
69Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:39:54
70Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:41:33
71Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:43:34
72Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:44:28
73Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:44:35
74Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:44:40
75Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:44:48
76Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:44:56
77Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:45:03
78Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:45:05
79Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:45:31
80Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:46:18
81Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:46:48
82Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:47:40
83Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:48:21
84Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:48:38
85Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:49:08
86Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:49:14
87John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:49:36
88Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:49:45
89David Williams (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:49:57
90Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:50:27
91Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:50:48
92Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:51:25
93Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:51:39
94William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:51:54
95Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:52:25
96Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:52:29
97David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:53:43
98Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:55:21
99Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:56:24
100Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:57:01
101Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:57:14
102Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:57:18
103Erik Slack (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:00:16
104Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team1:01:03
105Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:02:35
106Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts1:06:39
107Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts1:07:39
108Yoav Bear (Isr) Cycling Academy Team1:12:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team27pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling27
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team24
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team15
5Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team12
7Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis11
8Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
9Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team10
10Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
11Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
12Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team9
13Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
15Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team7
16Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman6
17Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo6
18Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo5
19Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
20Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
21Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo4
23Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team3
24James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team3
25Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts3
26Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team2
27Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
28Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
29Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
30Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts1
31Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
33Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team1
34Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis-5
35Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team35pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team31
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA28
4Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing21
5Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team19
6Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18
7Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling18
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16
9Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
10Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman14
11Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team13
12Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
14Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
15Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo8
17Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts7
18Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
19Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts7
20Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
21Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo6
22Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
24Gregory Brenes Obando (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
25Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5
26Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman4
27Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop2
28Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing2
29James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team2
30Daniel Barry (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts2
31Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
32Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek Factory Racing1
33Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
34Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team17:44:12
2Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:15
3Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:35
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:13
5Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
6Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:08:07
7Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:08:13
8Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:53
9Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:12:52
10Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:01
11Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:07
12Leonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:18:56
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:26:16
14Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:30:58
15Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:34:39
16James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:35:14
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:43:33
18Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:44:50
19Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:45:42
20Killian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:48:29

Best Colorado rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis17:46:09
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:11
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:46
4Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:15
5Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:57
6Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:24:19
7Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:28:39
8Chad Young (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:32:42
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:38
10Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:46:53

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team53:09:44
2Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:26
3Hincapie Racing Team0:04:23
4Team SmartStop0:09:36
5Tinkoff - Saxo0:10:04
6Trek Factory Racing0:10:35
7Axeon Cycling Team0:10:40
8UnitedHealthcare Team0:10:59
9Team Cannondale - Garmin0:14:14
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:39
11Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:41
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:43:18
13Jamis - Hagens Berman1:07:48
14Team Budget Forklifts1:13:10
15Cycling Academy Team1:38:40
16Team Novo Nordisk2:22:19

 

